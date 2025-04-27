Vuelta Asturias: Marc Soler seals overall triumph with final stage victory
Spaniard takes 7km solo win in Oviedo ahead of Vercher and Guerin
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sealed the overall victory at the Vuelta Asturias with a 7km solo to the win on the final stage in Oviedo.
The Spaniard, who finished second on stage 1 and took over the lead on the challenging second stage, rounded out his dominance of the four-day race with a solo ride on the hilly 136km finale.
He held off Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies) by three seconds to take his team's 33rd and 34th wins of the season, while Alexis Guerin (Anicolor-Tien 21) finished third at 16 seconds down.
Txomin Guaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took fourth with the same time as Guerin to jump up into second on the final general classification, 3:37 down on Soler. Guerin leapt up to third overall at 4:15 down, while previous podium sitters Hugo de la Calle (Burgos-Burpellet-BH) and Samuel Fernández (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) dropped down to fourth and fifth overall.
