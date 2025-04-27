Vuelta Asturias: Marc Soler seals overall triumph with final stage victory

Spaniard takes 7km solo win in Oviedo ahead of Vercher and Guerin

Marc Soler won the 2025 Vuelta Asturias (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sealed the overall victory at the Vuelta Asturias with a 7km solo to the win on the final stage in Oviedo.

The Spaniard, who finished second on stage 1 and took over the lead on the challenging second stage, rounded out his dominance of the four-day race with a solo ride on the hilly 136km finale.

