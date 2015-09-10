Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Roche wins stage 18 in Riaza

Dumoulin keeps red leader's jersey by three seconds over Aru

Image 1 of 77

Nicolas Roche celebrates his stage 18 win at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Nicolas Roche celebrates his stage 18 win at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 2 of 77

Timo Roosen powers the breakaway during stage 18 of the Vuelta.

Timo Roosen powers the breakaway during stage 18 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 77

The breakaway in action during stage 18 of the Vuelta.

The breakaway in action during stage 18 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 77

Tosh Van Der Sande during stage 18 of the Vuelta.

Tosh Van Der Sande during stage 18 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 77

Tosh Van Der Sande during stage 18 of the Vuelta.

Tosh Van Der Sande during stage 18 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 77

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 77

Giant-Alpecin's Lawson Craddock leads Tom Dumoulin during stage 18 of the Vuelta.

Giant-Alpecin's Lawson Craddock leads Tom Dumoulin during stage 18 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 77

Pieter Serry in the breakaway during stage 18 of the Vuelta.

Pieter Serry in the breakaway during stage 18 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 77

The large breakaway during stage 18 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The large breakaway during stage 18 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 77

Tom Dumoulin shadows Fabio Aru during stage 18 of the Vuelta.

Tom Dumoulin shadows Fabio Aru during stage 18 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 77

Tom Dumoulin in red during stage 18.

Tom Dumoulin in red during stage 18.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 77

Astana set the pace for Fabio Aru.

Astana set the pace for Fabio Aru.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 77

The pelotoin in action during stage 18 of the Vuelta.

The pelotoin in action during stage 18 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 77

Mikel Nieve near the end of the stage

Mikel Nieve near the end of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 77

Fabio Aru tried to drop Tom Dumoulin.

Fabio Aru tried to drop Tom Dumoulin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 77

Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 77

Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 77

Astana set the pace for Fabio Aru.

Astana set the pace for Fabio Aru.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 77

José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 77

The peloton in action during stage 18.

The peloton in action during stage 18.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 77

Nicolas Roche and Haimar Zubeldia

Nicolas Roche and Haimar Zubeldia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 77

Nicloas Roche on the stage 18 podium.

Nicloas Roche on the stage 18 podium.
Image 23 of 77

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.
Image 24 of 77

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.
Image 25 of 77

Nicloas Roche on the stage 18 podium.

Nicloas Roche on the stage 18 podium.
Image 26 of 77

Nicolas Roche (Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.

Nicolas Roche (Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 27 of 77

Nicolas Roche (Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.

Nicolas Roche (Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 28 of 77

Nicolas Roche (Sky) takes the stage 18 win.

Nicolas Roche (Sky) takes the stage 18 win.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 29 of 77

The GC group finishes behind the top three during stage 18.

The GC group finishes behind the top three during stage 18.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 30 of 77

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 31 of 77

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre - Merida)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 32 of 77

The GC group finishes behind the top three during stage 18.

The GC group finishes behind the top three during stage 18.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 33 of 77

Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural-Seguros Rga) finished third during stage 18.

Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural-Seguros Rga) finished third during stage 18.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 34 of 77

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) beats Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) for the stage 18 win.
Image 35 of 77

Nicolas Roche celebrates his stage 18 win at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Nicolas Roche celebrates his stage 18 win at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 36 of 77

Nicolas Roche celebrates his stage 18 win at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Nicolas Roche celebrates his stage 18 win at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 37 of 77

Nicolas Roche (Sky) wins stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Nicolas Roche (Sky) wins stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 38 of 77

Nicolas Roche (Sky) wins stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Nicolas Roche (Sky) wins stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 39 of 77

Vuelta Race leader Tom Dumoulin signs and autograph before the start of stage 18.

Vuelta Race leader Tom Dumoulin signs and autograph before the start of stage 18.
Image 40 of 77

Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling)

Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 77

Amael Moinard (MTN-Qhubeka)

Amael Moinard (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 77

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 77

Astana riders stop for a nature break during stage 18.

Astana riders stop for a nature break during stage 18.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 77

The peloton passes several wind turbines during stage 18.

The peloton passes several wind turbines during stage 18.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 77

The peloton in action during the Vuelta's stage 18.

The peloton in action during the Vuelta's stage 18.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 77

The peloton rolls through the countryside during stage 18

The peloton rolls through the countryside during stage 18
Image 47 of 77

Fabio Aru at the team bus before the start of the stage.

Fabio Aru at the team bus before the start of the stage.
Image 48 of 77

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal)

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 77

John Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

John Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 77

A Katusha riders gets refreshments from the team car.

A Katusha riders gets refreshments from the team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 77

The peloton rides through a barren landscape during stage 18.

The peloton rides through a barren landscape during stage 18.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 77

Joaquim Rodriguez in green during stage 18.

Joaquim Rodriguez in green during stage 18.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 77

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 77

John Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

John Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 77

Joaquim Rodriguez in green during stage 18.

Joaquim Rodriguez in green during stage 18.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 77

Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka)

Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 77

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 77

Fabio Aru and his mother, Antonella, before the start.

Fabio Aru and his mother, Antonella, before the start.
Image 59 of 77

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 60 of 77

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
Image 61 of 77

Vuelta leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) talks to media before the start of stage 18/

Vuelta leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) talks to media before the start of stage 18/
Image 62 of 77

Riders take off for the start of stage 18 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Riders take off for the start of stage 18 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 63 of 77

Alejandro Valverder and Joaquim Rodriguez chat before the start of stage 18.

Alejandro Valverder and Joaquim Rodriguez chat before the start of stage 18.
Image 64 of 77

Tom Dumoulin and Alejandro Valverde greet each other before the start of stage 18.

Tom Dumoulin and Alejandro Valverde greet each other before the start of stage 18.
Image 65 of 77

Joaquim Rodriguez signs and autograph before the start of stage 18.

Joaquim Rodriguez signs and autograph before the start of stage 18.
Image 66 of 77

Joaquim Rodriguez and Fabio Aru talk before the start of stage 18.

Joaquim Rodriguez and Fabio Aru talk before the start of stage 18.
Image 67 of 77

Gebremaryam Grmay Tsgabu (Lampre - Merida)

Gebremaryam Grmay Tsgabu (Lampre - Merida)
Image 68 of 77

Astana team car durng stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Astana team car durng stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 69 of 77

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 70 of 77

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 71 of 77

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image

Fabio Aru gets a good luck kiss from his mother, Antonella, before the start of stage 18.

Fabio Aru gets a good luck kiss from his mother, Antonella, before the start of stage 18.
Image 73 of 77

Rinaldo Nocentini and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
Image 74 of 77

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 18 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 75 of 77

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)
Image 76 of 77

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)
Image 77 of 77

Europcar's Antoine Duchense and Pierre Rolland

Europcar's Antoine Duchense and Pierre Rolland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) survived an onslaught of attacks from his main rival Fabio Aru (Astana) to keep his slender three second lead over the Italian at the end of stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Aru attacked Dumoulin no fewer that six times on the final climb of the Puerto de la Quesera, but the Giant-Alpecin rider was a match on each occasion and even repaid the Italian with a few accelerations of his own on the descent before the finishline.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Roche (Sky) came away with the stage win, outsprinting breakaway companion Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory Racing) on the line in Riaza.

"Coming into the sprint I wanted to lead it out, because Haimar is a rider with a lot of experience and I've lost a few sprints against him in the past, a few times in San Sebastian," Roche said in the finishing straight. "I didn't want to have a slow sprint, I wanted a pretty high speed one, so I thought I'd try and manage my own pace. When I smiled I was just happy it worked. For once I didn't mess up. I've had a few seconds and thirds - it was a lack of one small thing in the finish - today it finally worked out."

For Dumoulin though, he moves a step closer to the overall victory in this year’s race. He has three more days to get through with Aru still just three seconds down. However, today’s medium mountain stage possibly offered the Italian his best chance of distancing the current race leader. 

Aru had his team set a relentless pace on the foothills before the final ascent but despite attacking early and consistently throughout the Puerto de la Quesera, he found Dumoulin to be match of him each time. The shallow incline certainly favoured Dumoulin, but he was first onto the Italian’s wheel with each attack, with the pair even managing to forge clear of their other rivals, albeit briefly, before a general regrouping before the summit.

The descent proved to be another battleground with a series of accelerations from Dumoulin and the Movistar pairing of Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde. On this occasion it was Aru’s turn to go on the defensive, but just like Dumoulin he held firm with no significant changes to the overall.

Previous race leader Joaquim Rodriguez remains in third at 1:15, while José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros), who was also in the early break, hung on for third on the stage. Alejandro Valverde lead the GC favourites home, 38 seconds after Roche beat Zubeldia to the line.

The win marked Roche’s first individual success since moving to Team Sky last winter and his second ever Vuelta a Espana stage win.

"I've never hidden that the Vuelta is my favourite race," Roche said. "Since I discovered the Vuelta in 2008 and started to get my first GC result, I really found that this is my terrain. Every year I try to come here. Some years I've done better than others, but I've always been quite competitive on the stages. The short, steep summit finishes suit me a lot better than the long Alpine stages."

For Aru, he has two more potential stages to drop Dumoulin before the final flat stage in Madrid. The race is excellently poised between two very different yet evenly matched riders.

How it unfolded

With so few stages left in this year’s Vuelta and the race in the balance there have been few chances to pause and reflect during this Grand Tour. Although two pre-race favourites in Nibali and Froome are long gone, the racing has been pulsating. The start to stage 18 followed in that vein with a wave of attacks and counter attacks in the opening hour of action.

Eventually a large break consisting of Roche (Sky), Sebastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), José Gonçalves, Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Cyril Lemoine, Dominique Rollin (Cofidis), Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Simon Pellaud, Vicente Reynés (IAM Cycling), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Bart De Clercq, Adam Hansen, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka), André Cardoso (Cannondale-Garmin), Jerome Cousin, Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Tim Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Daniele Bennati, Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) moved clear with no real GC threats present.

Madrazo, as expected, snaffled up the maximum points on the Alto Santibáñez de Ayllón and Alto del Campanario, with the peloton meandering at five minutes in arrears.

Inside the second half of the stage Astana and Aru began a predictable yet needed move to the front. Their efforts began to bring back the early break but more importantly also began to isolate Dumoulin. The Dutchman glued himself to Aru’s back wheel and even when third-placed Rodriguez shimmied off the front with 33km the go the Dutchman barely flinched.

Instead, he let Aru’s team burn a few matches before the pace settled back once more.

Up ahead, and on a small ridge just before the Puerto de la Quesera, Gautier attacked from the break. A constant marker for effort but hardly ever success, the Frenchman acted as reference for those in the break who still had designs of a stage win.

Roche was one such man, and by the summit he had caught and dispatched with the Europcar rider, while Zubeldia linked up with Irishman, too.

Back in the main field and Aru’s first attack came with just over 19km remaining. It was brutal but Dumoulin was quick to respond. The second attack was almost a carbon copy, although the third saw only Dumoulin able to keep pace as the rest of the GC men gathered their composure.

There was a brief cameo from Chaves, who was looking to gain time on Valverde, and even the veteran Spaniard had his own moment on centre stage, with two stinging kicks, each of which, however, were mere precursors for further attempts from Aru.

Attacks five and six from the Italian had his rivals strung out, but Dumoulin, the man who mattered most, was a rock. With no more true mountain stages and an unmovable rock in the race lead, Aru is running out of time and road.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5:03:59
2Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
3José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
18Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
21Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:45
23Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:21
24Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
27Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
29Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:23
31Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:17
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
35David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
41Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:41
43Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
46Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:17
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:53
48Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:07:52
50Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:45
51Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
53Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
54Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
55Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:10:29
57Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:12:00
58Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
59Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
60Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
61Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
66Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
67Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
69Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
70Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
71Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
73Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
75Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
77Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
78Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:54
79Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
80Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
81Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
82Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
85Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
86Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
89Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
90Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
91Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:15
92Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:18:32
94Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
97Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
99Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
102Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
103Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
105Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
106Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
107Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
108Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:21:36
111Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
112Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
117Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
118Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
119Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
122Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
124Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
125Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
128Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
130Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
131Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
133Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
134Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
135Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
136Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
140Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
141Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
142Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
143Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
144Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
145Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
146Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
147Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
148Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
149Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
150Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
151Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
152Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
153Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
154Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
155Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
157George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
158Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
159Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
160Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
161Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
162Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:09
DNFAndrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprint - Campillejo, km. 157
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky25pts
2Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing20
3José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge12
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky2
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Santibañez de Ayllón, km. 82.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto del Campanario, km. 99.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Puerto de la Quesera, km. 191
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky10pts
2Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing6
3José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
4Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:13:51
2Team Katusha0:00:43
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:39
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:02
5Team Europcar0:03:07
6AG2R La Mondiale0:05:42
7Team Sky0:06:36
8Astana Pro Team0:07:54
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:14
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:46
11Lotto Soudal0:11:22
12Lampre-Merida0:13:44
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:40
14Orica GreenEdge0:19:29
15BMC Racing Team0:22:44
16FDJ.fr0:23:20
17Trek Factory Racing0:25:23
18IAM Cycling0:27:26
19Colombia0:28:17
20Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:59
21MTN - Qhubeka0:32:53
22Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:10

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin73:45:13
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:15
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:22
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:53
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:15
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:46
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:04:10
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:51
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:41
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:47
13Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:15
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:38
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:06
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:21
17Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:37
18Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:55
19David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:04
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:35:46
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:06
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:41:33
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:42:53
24Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:45:16
25Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:45:23
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:45:27
27Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:55:21
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:28
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:26
30Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:49
31Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:01:24
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:01:30
33Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:04:42
34José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:49
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:11:09
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:14:19
37George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:15
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:26:04
39Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:30:45
40Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:31:47
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:32:04
42Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:36:57
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:38:16
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:04
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:41:05
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:41:43
48Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:41:45
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:29
50Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:47:54
51Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1:48:58
52Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:49:33
53Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:49:51
54Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:53:17
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:53:23
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:54:53
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:55:02
58Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1:58:20
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:00:22
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:00:27
61Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2:02:19
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:02:51
63Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:10:38
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:12:02
65Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2:12:14
66Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:13:39
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:15:43
68Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:16:32
69Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2:18:17
70Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2:18:55
71Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2:18:57
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:18:58
73Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:19:59
74Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:24:00
75Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:25:45
76Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2:25:57
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:26:18
78Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia2:27:00
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:27:06
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:30:47
81Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:31:20
82Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:31:54
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:34:15
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge2:35:34
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:35:45
86Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:36:18
87Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:36:43
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:38:53
89Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2:40:05
90Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:40:43
91John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:40:46
92Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:44:24
93Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team2:45:20
94Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2:46:13
95Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:46:14
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:47:09
97Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2:47:48
98Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2:48:41
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:50:48
100Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:51:21
101Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:53:16
102Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:53:43
103Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:54:41
104Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:55:41
105Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2:56:10
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:56:12
107Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:57:28
108Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:57:41
109Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:59:38
110Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka3:00:20
111Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:04:34
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:06:43
113Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:06:44
114Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3:07:12
115Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr3:07:30
116Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step3:08:44
117Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr3:09:21
118Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3:09:48
119Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:11:23
120Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3:12:09
121Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3:12:53
122Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3:13:04
123Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3:13:23
124Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:13:33
125Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:17:36
126Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida3:17:48
127Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia3:18:18
128Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:18:50
129Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:19:16
130Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr3:19:50
131Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:20:50
132Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:21:32
133Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:22:26
134Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:23:26
135Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:23:50
136Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3:25:08
137Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia3:25:32
138Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:26:20
139Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:27:04
140Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:27:10
141Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3:28:35
142Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3:28:46
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:30:53
145Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:31:06
146Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3:31:21
147Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida3:33:03
148Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3:34:12
149Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:37:43
150Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:37:50
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:37:55
152Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:37:58
153Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:39:38
154Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:43:20
155Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3:44:03
156Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:44:42
157Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:47:31
158Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:48:25
159Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:51:47
160Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:57:49
161Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4:07:29
162Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:27:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha116pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team114
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge108
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin105
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky97
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team97
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo85
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team82
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team70
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin68
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka65
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha63
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
14José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA49
15Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team45
17Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida42
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team39
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky35
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team29
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step28
25Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge28
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing25
27Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
28Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr25
29Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia23
30Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
31Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka21
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky21
34Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing20
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
36Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling18
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team18
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step17
40Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
41Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia16
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar16
43Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
44Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
45Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo15
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
47George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
49Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step13
50Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
51Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
53Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
54Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida10
55Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
56Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
57Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia9
58Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling9
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
60Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
62Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling8
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
65Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia8
66Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
67Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka7
68Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
69Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
70Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
71Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
72Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
73Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
74Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
75Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
77Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
78Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
79Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
80Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
81Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
82Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
83Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
84Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
85Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
86Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
87Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar1
88Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
89Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
90Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1
91Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
92Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
93Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
94Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
95Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
96Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka-5
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-5
98Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5
99Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-14

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA82pts
2Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing30
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida27
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
5Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia22
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team18
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
11Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky13
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
16Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step12
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr11
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
19Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
25Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing8
26Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
27Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
28George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
30Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
31Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
33José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5
35Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
37Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
38Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia4
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
41Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
42Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
45Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia3
46Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
47Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
48David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
50Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
51Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
52Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
53Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2
54Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
55Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
57Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
58Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
59Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
60Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo35
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge41
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team42
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky45
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing51
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha52
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team59
11Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia61
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team63
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida70
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar75
15José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA81
16Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing84
17Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale84
18Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step96
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team110
20George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo112
21Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky112
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida113
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr115
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling116
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar117
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal122
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step128
28Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky129
29Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo130
30Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky135
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA135
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling136
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team139
34Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team146
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal150
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo150
37Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar156
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step158
39Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia173
40Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia173
41Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA176
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal180
43Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida195
44Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team199
45Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida213
46Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits216
47Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team265
48Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo269
49Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale297

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team221:44:30
2Team Sky0:05:32
3Astana Pro Team0:14:17
4Team Katusha0:29:11
5Team Europcar0:46:32
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:03:16
7Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:22
8Tinkoff-Saxo1:19:03
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:20
10Lotto Soudal1:45:26
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:26:00
12Trek Factory Racing2:33:43
13AG2R La Mondiale2:34:02
14Colombia2:40:36
15Team Giant-Alpecin2:51:08
16Lampre-Merida3:17:16
17IAM Cycling3:33:04
18BMC Racing Team3:34:23
19MTN - Qhubeka3:41:05
20Orica GreenEdge4:06:01
21FDJ.fr4:17:39
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo5:04:55

