Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) survived an onslaught of attacks from his main rival Fabio Aru (Astana) to keep his slender three second lead over the Italian at the end of stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Aru attacked Dumoulin no fewer that six times on the final climb of the Puerto de la Quesera, but the Giant-Alpecin rider was a match on each occasion and even repaid the Italian with a few accelerations of his own on the descent before the finishline.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Roche (Sky) came away with the stage win, outsprinting breakaway companion Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory Racing) on the line in Riaza.

"Coming into the sprint I wanted to lead it out, because Haimar is a rider with a lot of experience and I've lost a few sprints against him in the past, a few times in San Sebastian," Roche said in the finishing straight. "I didn't want to have a slow sprint, I wanted a pretty high speed one, so I thought I'd try and manage my own pace. When I smiled I was just happy it worked. For once I didn't mess up. I've had a few seconds and thirds - it was a lack of one small thing in the finish - today it finally worked out."

For Dumoulin though, he moves a step closer to the overall victory in this year’s race. He has three more days to get through with Aru still just three seconds down. However, today’s medium mountain stage possibly offered the Italian his best chance of distancing the current race leader.

Aru had his team set a relentless pace on the foothills before the final ascent but despite attacking early and consistently throughout the Puerto de la Quesera, he found Dumoulin to be match of him each time. The shallow incline certainly favoured Dumoulin, but he was first onto the Italian’s wheel with each attack, with the pair even managing to forge clear of their other rivals, albeit briefly, before a general regrouping before the summit.

The descent proved to be another battleground with a series of accelerations from Dumoulin and the Movistar pairing of Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde. On this occasion it was Aru’s turn to go on the defensive, but just like Dumoulin he held firm with no significant changes to the overall.

Previous race leader Joaquim Rodriguez remains in third at 1:15, while José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros), who was also in the early break, hung on for third on the stage. Alejandro Valverde lead the GC favourites home, 38 seconds after Roche beat Zubeldia to the line.

The win marked Roche’s first individual success since moving to Team Sky last winter and his second ever Vuelta a Espana stage win.

"I've never hidden that the Vuelta is my favourite race," Roche said. "Since I discovered the Vuelta in 2008 and started to get my first GC result, I really found that this is my terrain. Every year I try to come here. Some years I've done better than others, but I've always been quite competitive on the stages. The short, steep summit finishes suit me a lot better than the long Alpine stages."

For Aru, he has two more potential stages to drop Dumoulin before the final flat stage in Madrid. The race is excellently poised between two very different yet evenly matched riders.

How it unfolded

With so few stages left in this year’s Vuelta and the race in the balance there have been few chances to pause and reflect during this Grand Tour. Although two pre-race favourites in Nibali and Froome are long gone, the racing has been pulsating. The start to stage 18 followed in that vein with a wave of attacks and counter attacks in the opening hour of action.

Eventually a large break consisting of Roche (Sky), Sebastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), José Gonçalves, Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Cyril Lemoine, Dominique Rollin (Cofidis), Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Simon Pellaud, Vicente Reynés (IAM Cycling), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Bart De Clercq, Adam Hansen, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka), André Cardoso (Cannondale-Garmin), Jerome Cousin, Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Tim Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Daniele Bennati, Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) moved clear with no real GC threats present.

Madrazo, as expected, snaffled up the maximum points on the Alto Santibáñez de Ayllón and Alto del Campanario, with the peloton meandering at five minutes in arrears.

Inside the second half of the stage Astana and Aru began a predictable yet needed move to the front. Their efforts began to bring back the early break but more importantly also began to isolate Dumoulin. The Dutchman glued himself to Aru’s back wheel and even when third-placed Rodriguez shimmied off the front with 33km the go the Dutchman barely flinched.

Instead, he let Aru’s team burn a few matches before the pace settled back once more.

Up ahead, and on a small ridge just before the Puerto de la Quesera, Gautier attacked from the break. A constant marker for effort but hardly ever success, the Frenchman acted as reference for those in the break who still had designs of a stage win.

Roche was one such man, and by the summit he had caught and dispatched with the Europcar rider, while Zubeldia linked up with Irishman, too.

Back in the main field and Aru’s first attack came with just over 19km remaining. It was brutal but Dumoulin was quick to respond. The second attack was almost a carbon copy, although the third saw only Dumoulin able to keep pace as the rest of the GC men gathered their composure.

There was a brief cameo from Chaves, who was looking to gain time on Valverde, and even the veteran Spaniard had his own moment on centre stage, with two stinging kicks, each of which, however, were mere precursors for further attempts from Aru.

Attacks five and six from the Italian had his rivals strung out, but Dumoulin, the man who mattered most, was a rock. With no more true mountain stages and an unmovable rock in the race lead, Aru is running out of time and road.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5:03:59 2 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 3 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:18 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 21 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:45 23 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:21 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 27 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 29 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:23 31 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:17 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:41 43 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 46 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:17 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:53 48 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:52 50 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:45 51 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 53 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 54 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 55 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:10:29 57 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:12:00 58 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 61 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 66 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 67 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 70 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 71 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 73 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 78 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:54 79 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 80 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 81 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 82 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 83 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 85 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 89 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 90 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 91 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:15 92 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:32 94 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 95 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 97 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 99 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 102 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 103 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 105 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 106 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 107 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 108 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:36 111 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 117 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 118 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 122 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 124 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 128 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 130 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 131 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 136 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 141 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 142 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 143 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 144 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 145 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 146 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 147 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 148 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 149 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 150 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 151 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 152 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 153 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 154 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 155 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 157 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 158 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 159 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 160 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:09 DNF Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprint - Campillejo, km. 157 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 12 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 2 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Santibañez de Ayllón, km. 82.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto del Campanario, km. 99.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Puerto de la Quesera, km. 191 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 6 3 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 4 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:13:51 2 Team Katusha 0:00:43 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:39 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:02 5 Team Europcar 0:03:07 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:42 7 Team Sky 0:06:36 8 Astana Pro Team 0:07:54 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:14 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:46 11 Lotto Soudal 0:11:22 12 Lampre-Merida 0:13:44 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:40 14 Orica GreenEdge 0:19:29 15 BMC Racing Team 0:22:44 16 FDJ.fr 0:23:20 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:25:23 18 IAM Cycling 0:27:26 19 Colombia 0:28:17 20 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:59 21 MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:53 22 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:10

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 73:45:13 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:15 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:22 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:30 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:46 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:10 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:51 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:41 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:47 13 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:15 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:38 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:06 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:21 17 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:37 18 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:55 19 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:04 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:35:46 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:06 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:41:33 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:42:53 24 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:45:16 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:23 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:45:27 27 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:55:21 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:28 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:26 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:49 31 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:01:24 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:01:30 33 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:04:42 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:49 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:11:09 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:14:19 37 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:15 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:26:04 39 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:30:45 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:31:47 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:32:04 42 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:36:57 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:38:16 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:04 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:05 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:41:43 48 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:41:45 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:29 50 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:47:54 51 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:48:58 52 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:49:33 53 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:49:51 54 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:17 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:53:23 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:54:53 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:55:02 58 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1:58:20 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:00:22 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:00:27 61 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2:02:19 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:02:51 63 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:10:38 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:12:02 65 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2:12:14 66 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:13:39 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:15:43 68 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:16:32 69 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2:18:17 70 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2:18:55 71 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2:18:57 72 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:18:58 73 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:19:59 74 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:24:00 75 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:25:45 76 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:25:57 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:26:18 78 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 2:27:00 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:27:06 80 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:30:47 81 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:31:20 82 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:31:54 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:34:15 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 2:35:34 85 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:35:45 86 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:36:18 87 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:36:43 88 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:38:53 89 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2:40:05 90 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:40:43 91 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:40:46 92 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:44:24 93 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 2:45:20 94 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2:46:13 95 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:46:14 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:47:09 97 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2:47:48 98 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2:48:41 99 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:50:48 100 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:51:21 101 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:53:16 102 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:53:43 103 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:54:41 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:55:41 105 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2:56:10 106 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:56:12 107 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:57:28 108 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:57:41 109 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:59:38 110 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 3:00:20 111 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:04:34 112 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:06:43 113 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:06:44 114 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:07:12 115 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:07:30 116 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:08:44 117 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:09:21 118 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:09:48 119 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:11:23 120 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3:12:09 121 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3:12:53 122 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:13:04 123 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:13:23 124 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:13:33 125 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:17:36 126 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 3:17:48 127 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 3:18:18 128 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:18:50 129 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:19:16 130 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:19:50 131 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:20:50 132 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:21:32 133 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:22:26 134 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:23:26 135 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:23:50 136 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3:25:08 137 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 3:25:32 138 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:26:20 139 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:27:04 140 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:27:10 141 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:28:35 142 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3:28:46 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:30:53 145 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:31:06 146 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3:31:21 147 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 3:33:03 148 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3:34:12 149 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:37:43 150 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:37:50 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:37:55 152 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:37:58 153 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:39:38 154 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:43:20 155 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3:44:03 156 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:44:42 157 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:47:31 158 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:48:25 159 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:51:47 160 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:57:49 161 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:07:29 162 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:27:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 116 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 114 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 108 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 97 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 65 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 15 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 17 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 42 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 25 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 28 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 27 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 28 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 29 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 23 30 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 31 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 21 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 21 34 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 36 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 40 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 41 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 16 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 16 43 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 44 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 45 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 47 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 49 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 50 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 51 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 53 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 54 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 55 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 56 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 57 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 9 58 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 9 59 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 60 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 62 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 8 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 65 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 8 66 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 67 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 7 68 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 69 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 70 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 71 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 72 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 73 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 74 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 75 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 77 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 78 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 79 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 80 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 81 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 82 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 83 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 84 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 85 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 86 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 87 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 1 88 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 89 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 90 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1 91 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 92 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 93 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 94 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 95 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 96 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka -5 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -5 98 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5 99 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -14

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 pts 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 27 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 5 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 22 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 18 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 11 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 13 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 16 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 19 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 26 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 27 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 30 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 31 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 35 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 37 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 38 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 41 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 42 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 45 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 3 46 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 47 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 48 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 50 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 51 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 52 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 53 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 54 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 55 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 57 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 58 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 59 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 60 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 41 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 45 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 51 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 52 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 59 11 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 61 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 63 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 70 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 75 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 16 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 84 17 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 18 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 20 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 21 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 112 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 113 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 116 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 117 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 28 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 129 29 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 130 30 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 135 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 136 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 139 34 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 146 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 37 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 156 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 158 39 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 173 40 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 173 41 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 176 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 180 43 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 195 44 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 199 45 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 213 46 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 216 47 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 265 48 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 269 49 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 297