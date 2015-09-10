Vuelta a Espana: Roche wins stage 18 in Riaza
Dumoulin keeps red leader's jersey by three seconds over Aru
Stage 18: Roa - Riaza
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) survived an onslaught of attacks from his main rival Fabio Aru (Astana) to keep his slender three second lead over the Italian at the end of stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana.
Aru attacked Dumoulin no fewer that six times on the final climb of the Puerto de la Quesera, but the Giant-Alpecin rider was a match on each occasion and even repaid the Italian with a few accelerations of his own on the descent before the finishline.
Meanwhile, Nicolas Roche (Sky) came away with the stage win, outsprinting breakaway companion Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory Racing) on the line in Riaza.
"Coming into the sprint I wanted to lead it out, because Haimar is a rider with a lot of experience and I've lost a few sprints against him in the past, a few times in San Sebastian," Roche said in the finishing straight. "I didn't want to have a slow sprint, I wanted a pretty high speed one, so I thought I'd try and manage my own pace. When I smiled I was just happy it worked. For once I didn't mess up. I've had a few seconds and thirds - it was a lack of one small thing in the finish - today it finally worked out."
For Dumoulin though, he moves a step closer to the overall victory in this year’s race. He has three more days to get through with Aru still just three seconds down. However, today’s medium mountain stage possibly offered the Italian his best chance of distancing the current race leader.
Aru had his team set a relentless pace on the foothills before the final ascent but despite attacking early and consistently throughout the Puerto de la Quesera, he found Dumoulin to be match of him each time. The shallow incline certainly favoured Dumoulin, but he was first onto the Italian’s wheel with each attack, with the pair even managing to forge clear of their other rivals, albeit briefly, before a general regrouping before the summit.
The descent proved to be another battleground with a series of accelerations from Dumoulin and the Movistar pairing of Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde. On this occasion it was Aru’s turn to go on the defensive, but just like Dumoulin he held firm with no significant changes to the overall.
Previous race leader Joaquim Rodriguez remains in third at 1:15, while José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros), who was also in the early break, hung on for third on the stage. Alejandro Valverde lead the GC favourites home, 38 seconds after Roche beat Zubeldia to the line.
The win marked Roche’s first individual success since moving to Team Sky last winter and his second ever Vuelta a Espana stage win.
"I've never hidden that the Vuelta is my favourite race," Roche said. "Since I discovered the Vuelta in 2008 and started to get my first GC result, I really found that this is my terrain. Every year I try to come here. Some years I've done better than others, but I've always been quite competitive on the stages. The short, steep summit finishes suit me a lot better than the long Alpine stages."
For Aru, he has two more potential stages to drop Dumoulin before the final flat stage in Madrid. The race is excellently poised between two very different yet evenly matched riders.
How it unfolded
With so few stages left in this year’s Vuelta and the race in the balance there have been few chances to pause and reflect during this Grand Tour. Although two pre-race favourites in Nibali and Froome are long gone, the racing has been pulsating. The start to stage 18 followed in that vein with a wave of attacks and counter attacks in the opening hour of action.
Eventually a large break consisting of Roche (Sky), Sebastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), José Gonçalves, Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Cyril Lemoine, Dominique Rollin (Cofidis), Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Simon Pellaud, Vicente Reynés (IAM Cycling), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Bart De Clercq, Adam Hansen, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka), André Cardoso (Cannondale-Garmin), Jerome Cousin, Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Tim Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Daniele Bennati, Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) moved clear with no real GC threats present.
Madrazo, as expected, snaffled up the maximum points on the Alto Santibáñez de Ayllón and Alto del Campanario, with the peloton meandering at five minutes in arrears.
Inside the second half of the stage Astana and Aru began a predictable yet needed move to the front. Their efforts began to bring back the early break but more importantly also began to isolate Dumoulin. The Dutchman glued himself to Aru’s back wheel and even when third-placed Rodriguez shimmied off the front with 33km the go the Dutchman barely flinched.
Instead, he let Aru’s team burn a few matches before the pace settled back once more.
Up ahead, and on a small ridge just before the Puerto de la Quesera, Gautier attacked from the break. A constant marker for effort but hardly ever success, the Frenchman acted as reference for those in the break who still had designs of a stage win.
Roche was one such man, and by the summit he had caught and dispatched with the Europcar rider, while Zubeldia linked up with Irishman, too.
Back in the main field and Aru’s first attack came with just over 19km remaining. It was brutal but Dumoulin was quick to respond. The second attack was almost a carbon copy, although the third saw only Dumoulin able to keep pace as the rest of the GC men gathered their composure.
There was a brief cameo from Chaves, who was looking to gain time on Valverde, and even the veteran Spaniard had his own moment on centre stage, with two stinging kicks, each of which, however, were mere precursors for further attempts from Aru.
Attacks five and six from the Italian had his rivals strung out, but Dumoulin, the man who mattered most, was a rock. With no more true mountain stages and an unmovable rock in the race lead, Aru is running out of time and road.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5:03:59
|2
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:18
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|21
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:45
|23
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:21
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|27
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|31
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:17
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:41
|43
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|46
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:17
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:53
|48
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:52
|50
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:45
|51
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|53
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|55
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:10:29
|57
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:00
|58
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|61
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|70
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|71
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|73
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|75
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:54
|79
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|80
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|81
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|83
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|85
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|89
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|90
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|91
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:15
|92
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|93
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:32
|94
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|97
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|99
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|103
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|106
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|107
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:36
|111
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|117
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|118
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|128
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|131
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|136
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|137
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|140
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|144
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|145
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|146
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|147
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|148
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|150
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|151
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|153
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|155
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|157
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|158
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|159
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|160
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:09
|DNF
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|8
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:13:51
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:39
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:02
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:03:07
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:42
|7
|Team Sky
|0:06:36
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:54
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:14
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:46
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:22
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:13:44
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:40
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:29
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:44
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:23:20
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:23
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:27:26
|19
|Colombia
|0:28:17
|20
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:59
|21
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:53
|22
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|73:45:13
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:22
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:46
|9
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:10
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:51
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:41
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:47
|13
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:15
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:38
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:06
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:21
|17
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|18
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:55
|19
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:04
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:35:46
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:06
|22
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:33
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:42:53
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:45:16
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:23
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:45:27
|27
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:55:21
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:28
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:26
|30
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:49
|31
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:01:24
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:01:30
|33
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:04:42
|34
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:49
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:11:09
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:19
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:15
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:26:04
|39
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:30:45
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:31:47
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:32:04
|42
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:36:57
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:38:16
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:39:04
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:05
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:41:43
|48
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:41:45
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:29
|50
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:47:54
|51
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:48:58
|52
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:49:33
|53
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:49:51
|54
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:17
|55
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:53:23
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:54:53
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:55:02
|58
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1:58:20
|59
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:00:22
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:00:27
|61
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2:02:19
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:02:51
|63
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:10:38
|64
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:12:02
|65
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2:12:14
|66
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:13:39
|67
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:15:43
|68
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:16:32
|69
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:18:17
|70
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2:18:55
|71
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2:18:57
|72
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:18:58
|73
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:19:59
|74
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:24:00
|75
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:25:45
|76
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2:25:57
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:26:18
|78
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|2:27:00
|79
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:27:06
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30:47
|81
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:31:20
|82
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:31:54
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:34:15
|84
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|2:35:34
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:35:45
|86
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:36:18
|87
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:36:43
|88
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:38:53
|89
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2:40:05
|90
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:40:43
|91
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:40:46
|92
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:44:24
|93
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:45:20
|94
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2:46:13
|95
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:46:14
|96
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:47:09
|97
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2:47:48
|98
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:48:41
|99
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:50:48
|100
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:51:21
|101
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:53:16
|102
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:53:43
|103
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:54:41
|104
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:55:41
|105
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:56:10
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:56:12
|107
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:57:28
|108
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:57:41
|109
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:59:38
|110
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:00:20
|111
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:04:34
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:06:43
|113
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:06:44
|114
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:07:12
|115
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:07:30
|116
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:08:44
|117
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:09:21
|118
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:09:48
|119
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:11:23
|120
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3:12:09
|121
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:12:53
|122
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:13:04
|123
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:13:23
|124
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:13:33
|125
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:17:36
|126
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|3:17:48
|127
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|3:18:18
|128
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:18:50
|129
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:19:16
|130
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:19:50
|131
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:20:50
|132
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:21:32
|133
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:22:26
|134
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:23:26
|135
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3:23:50
|136
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:25:08
|137
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|3:25:32
|138
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:26:20
|139
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:27:04
|140
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:27:10
|141
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:28:35
|142
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3:28:46
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:30:53
|145
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:31:06
|146
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:31:21
|147
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|3:33:03
|148
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3:34:12
|149
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:37:43
|150
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:37:50
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:37:55
|152
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:37:58
|153
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:39:38
|154
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:43:20
|155
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:44:03
|156
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:44:42
|157
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:47:31
|158
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:48:25
|159
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:51:47
|160
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:57:49
|161
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:07:29
|162
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:27:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|116
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|97
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|82
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|15
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|17
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|42
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|25
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|27
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|28
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|29
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|23
|30
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|31
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|36
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|40
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|41
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|16
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|43
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|44
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|45
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|49
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|50
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|51
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|53
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|54
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|55
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|56
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|57
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|9
|58
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|9
|59
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|60
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|62
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|8
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|65
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|8
|66
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|67
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|68
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|69
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|70
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|71
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|72
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|73
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|74
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|75
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|76
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|77
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|78
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|79
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|80
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|81
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|82
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|83
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|84
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|85
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|86
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|87
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|88
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|89
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|90
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|91
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|92
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|93
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|94
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|95
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|96
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|-5
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|98
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|99
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|pts
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|27
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|5
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|22
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|10
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|13
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|16
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|19
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|26
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|27
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|30
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|31
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|33
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|35
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|37
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|38
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|41
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|42
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|45
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|3
|46
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|47
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|48
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|50
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|51
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|52
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|54
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|55
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|57
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|58
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|59
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|60
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|41
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|45
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|11
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|61
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|70
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|17
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|18
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|21
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|112
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|113
|23
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|116
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|28
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|129
|29
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|135
|31
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|136
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|139
|34
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|37
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|158
|39
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|173
|40
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|173
|41
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|176
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|180
|43
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|195
|44
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|199
|45
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|213
|46
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|216
|47
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|265
|48
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|269
|49
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|297
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|221:44:30
|2
|Team Sky
|0:05:32
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:17
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:29:11
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:46:32
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:03:16
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:22
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:19:03
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:30:20
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:26
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:26:00
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:33:43
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:34:02
|14
|Colombia
|2:40:36
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:51:08
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|3:17:16
|17
|IAM Cycling
|3:33:04
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|3:34:23
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|3:41:05
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:06:01
|21
|FDJ.fr
|4:17:39
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:04:55
