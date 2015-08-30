Image 1 of 74 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 9 Image 2 of 74 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 74 Nico Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 74 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 74 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 74 Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 74 Fabio Aru (Astana) pushes it to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 74 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 74 Combination classification leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 74 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) is back in red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 74 Alejandro Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stunned the overall contenders and the pure climbers on the steep finish above Calpe at the end of stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, using his time trial power to tackle the four-kilometre climb, and blast past late attacker Chris Froome (Team Sky) to win the stage. Dumoulin also put enough time into Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) to take back the race lead.

Froome caught and passed Dumoulin inside the final kilometre and seemed set to win the stage but then the big Dutchman got out of the saddle and used his final drops of power to close the gap and pass the Briton in time to cross the line first.

Chaves finished well off the pace and so Dumoulin now leads the Vuelta by 57 seconds ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) who finished third on the stage five seconds behind Dumoulin. Chaves slipped to third at 59 seconds.

The climb and fast pace caused several gaps with Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) both losing 20 seconds.

Dumoulin was stunned to have won and fought to catch his breath after the line. "Unbelievable," he said. "I could have never imagined this. Yesterday, I had a really bad day. The team told me just to keep going and see how it goes, and today it ended pretty well…"

The 168km stage ended with a typical steep climb to the finish but nobody expected the short climb to turn the race upside and see riders lose so much time. However after seeing much of the climb during a first passage and finally catching the 14-rider break of the day, the attacks thick and fast on the climb to the finish.

Valverde was one of the first to attack but he seemed to lack power, perhaps due to being involved in a mass crash early in the stage. When he was caught, Quintana had a go, with the Movistar living up to their promise of being more aggressive. However both seemed to pay for their efforts when the race exploded in the final two kilometres.

Dumoulin started the shake down and he tried to hit out early and perhaps open a gap on the more explosive climbers as the gradient hit double figures. He got a gap and put many of his rivals in trouble. Dumoulin was the first under the red kite indicating the final kilometre but behind him Froome mounted a serious chase and closed the gap, with Rodriguez on his wheel.

The Spaniard looked strong and determined after ordering his Katusha teammates to work all day and hearing that his father had covered the road with his ‘Purito’ nickname. However Froome and Dumoulin were even stronger. Froome hit out alone, dropping his two rivals and could see the finish ahead of him. However the steep gradient turned the action into slow motion and made every pedal stroke painful.

Froome lacked power but Dumoulin found some thing extra by getting out of the saddle and stomping on the pedals. He closed the gap and got around Froome in time to hit the line first, win the stage and take the race lead. It was a perfect day for the big Dutchman.

Froome was disappointed to miss out on the win but praised Dumoulin. "I thought I had it there for a second but Dumoulin is showing incredible form in this race and hats off to him. He's a young rider with a bright future ahead of him," Froome said

"I don't think my attack was too far out. I gave it everything. I did try and ride more conservatively at the bottom to save something for an effort at the top if I had the legs. i'm just happy I was up there and didn't lose too much time today."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:09:55 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:05 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:20 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:31 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:34 11 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:49 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:55 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:56 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:59 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:08 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:18 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:21 20 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:31 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:37 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:48 23 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:01:52 24 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 28 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:06 29 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:16 31 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:17 32 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:30 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:45 34 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:49 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 36 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 37 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:01 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:03 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:21 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:13 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 44 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 49 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:43 51 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:04:54 52 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:13 54 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:14 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:39 56 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:09 58 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:12 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:13 63 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 64 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:06:55 67 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:05 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 69 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 71 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 75 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 77 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:39 78 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:49 79 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:58 80 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 81 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:22 82 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:23 84 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:25 85 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:43 86 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:12 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:14 88 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:30 89 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:36 90 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:10 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 92 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:44 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:47 94 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:26 95 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:37 96 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:44 97 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:50 98 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:53 99 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:13:57 100 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 102 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 107 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 108 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 111 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 114 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 115 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:22 119 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:06 120 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:08 122 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:10 123 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:19 124 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:31 125 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:34 129 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 130 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:41 131 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:15:51 132 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:49 133 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 134 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:51 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 137 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:53 139 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 140 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 141 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:16:55 142 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 143 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:08 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:53 146 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:19 147 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 150 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 151 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 153 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 154 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:18:22 155 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 157 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:23 158 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 159 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:09 160 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:19:10 161 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:19:18 162 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:28 163 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:33 164 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:34 165 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:41 166 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:02 167 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 169 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 170 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 171 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 172 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 173 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 174 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:08 175 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:17 176 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:20 177 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 178 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 179 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:21:21 180 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:23 181 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:22:59 182 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:46 DNS Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNS Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling

Intermediate sprint - Bahía de Jávea, km. 153.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 5 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 3 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1 16 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5

Mountain 1 - Alto de Puig Llorenca, km. 126.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - El Poble Nou de Benitatxell. Alto de Puig Llorença, km. 168.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 12:31:07 2 Movistar Team 0:02:03 3 Team Katusha 0:04:16 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:20 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:29 6 Trek Factory Racing 0:06:44 7 IAM Cycling 0:06:47 8 BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 9 Lotto Soudal 0:07:10 10 Astana Pro Team 0:07:47 11 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:41 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:18 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:49 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:56 15 Team Europcar 0:11:13 16 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:37 17 Colombia 0:12:52 18 Lampre-Merida 0:12:54 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:13:47 20 MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:42 21 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:50 22 FDJ.fr 0:29:54

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 35:22:13 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:57 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:59 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:07 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:17 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:18 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:47 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:17 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:25 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:26 14 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:13 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:46 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:04:04 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 18 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:43 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:47 20 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:07 21 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:26 22 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:00 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:45 24 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:32 25 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:27 26 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:38 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:47 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:12 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:36 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:58 31 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:17:16 32 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:56 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:28 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:19:57 35 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:20:15 36 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:21:21 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:34 38 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:21:54 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:24 40 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:01 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:57 42 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:27:04 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:23 44 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:57 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:32:52 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:34:08 47 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:14 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:35:15 49 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:48 50 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:39 51 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:36:54 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:55 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:38:02 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:38:04 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:08 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:40:19 57 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:40:30 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:54 59 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:42 60 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:42:39 61 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:43:04 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:44:08 63 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:45:50 64 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:08 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:15 66 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:40 67 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:27 68 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:48:43 69 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:07 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:11 71 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:40 72 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:50:38 73 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:51:01 74 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:25 75 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:52:08 76 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:52:28 77 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:53:01 78 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:53:10 79 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:32 80 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:54:00 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:49 82 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:58 83 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:42 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:56:12 85 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:56:21 86 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:34 87 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:57:44 88 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:58:13 89 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:18 90 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:58:48 91 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:59:28 92 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:00:39 93 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:04 94 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:05 95 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:01:08 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 1:01:10 97 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1:01:16 98 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:17 99 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:01:57 100 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:02:34 101 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:02:46 102 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:03:18 103 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:03:36 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:22 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:05:01 106 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1:05:26 107 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:29 108 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 1:05:47 109 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:06:18 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:06:38 111 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:06:44 112 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:07:00 113 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:07:20 114 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:07:21 115 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:08:09 116 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:40 117 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:57 118 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:11:59 119 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:42 120 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:12:54 121 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:13:36 122 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:13:39 123 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:14:00 124 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:14:08 125 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:31 126 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:14:32 127 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:14:43 128 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:15:11 129 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:15:54 130 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:44 131 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:10 132 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:17:46 133 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:17:48 134 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:21 135 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:19:15 136 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:19:16 137 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:31 138 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:09 139 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:20:40 140 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:21:32 141 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 1:21:33 142 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:21:44 143 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:22:20 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:22:29 145 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:41 146 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:44 147 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 1:24:21 148 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:24:47 149 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 1:26:04 150 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:26:49 151 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:26:52 152 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:27:53 153 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 1:28:31 154 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:28:45 155 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:05 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:29:10 157 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:46 158 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:30:22 159 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:27 160 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:32:05 161 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:33:59 162 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:34:08 163 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:34:18 164 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:34:26 165 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 1:35:50 166 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:37:03 167 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:37:43 168 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:39:18 169 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:39:50 170 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:40:08 171 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:43:17 172 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:43:45 173 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:45:26 174 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 175 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:46:51 176 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:10 177 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:52:42 178 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:52:45 179 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:52:51 180 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:46 181 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:01:48 182 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:08:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 71 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 70 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 56 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 53 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 43 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 32 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 31 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 14 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 28 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 17 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 20 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 22 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 23 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 27 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 14 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 29 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 9 34 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 35 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 37 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 7 38 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 39 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 5 40 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 42 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 45 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 46 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 47 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 49 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 50 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 51 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 52 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 54 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 55 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 56 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 57 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 58 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 60 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 4 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 6 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 15 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 19 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 20 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 21 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 22 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 25 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 27 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 11 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 17 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 32 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 98 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 100 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 11 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 102 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 115 14 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 119 15 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 160 16 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 167 17 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 184 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 239