Vuelta a España: Dumoulin wins on Alto de Puig Llorença

Giant-Alpecin rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 9

Image 2 of 74

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 74

Nico Roche (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 74

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 74

Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 74

Fabio Aru (Astana) pushes it to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 74

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 74

Combination classification leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) is back in red

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with the press post-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) clinches his fist on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 74

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 74

Thumbs up from Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) collects his second red jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 74

Stage 9 winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 74

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 74

Fabrice Jeandesboz (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crossing the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 74

Thomas Degand (IAM Cycling) was a DNF oday

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 74

Johan Vansummeren and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 74

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 74

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 74

Katusha rode the front all day for Rodriguez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 74

Brutt, Bouet and Thomas were the last of the breakaways

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 74

Maxime Bouet, Geraint Thomas and Pavel Brutt

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 74

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 74

Pavel Brutt and Maxime Bouet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 74

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 74

Stage 9 of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 74

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 9

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 74

The moment when Chris Froome ran out of gas and is passed by Tom Dumoulin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) drops Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 74

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 74

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 74

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 74

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 74

Chris Froome (Sky)

Image 42 of 74

Tom Dumoulin passes Chris Froome en route to victory

Image 43 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 9

Image 44 of 74

Chris Froome (Sky)

Image 45 of 74

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) fell short of the stage win

Image 46 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) back in the lead at the Vuelta

Image 47 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Image 48 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 9

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 9

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 74

De Marchi and Koshevoy try to untangle their bikes after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 74

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 74

Mike Teunissen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 74

Tony Hurel (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 74

Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 74

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the large breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 74

Lorenzo Manzin (FDJ) pulls in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 74

Pieter Serry and Nikolas Maes lead the breakaway on Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 74

Katusha works for Joaquim Rodriguez on Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 74

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 74

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 74

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) on Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 74

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) chases back on after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) checks his collarbone after crashing on Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 74

Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team) hit the deck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 74

Imanol Erviti's bike is broken

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 74

Thomas Degand (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 74

Thomas Degand (IAM Cycling) after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) chases back after his crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 74

Don't try this at home.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets checked out after his crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 74

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) gets medical attention after a crash on Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 74

Domenico Pozzovivo bandaged after crashing on Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 74

Tom Dumoulin gets going after a minor spill on Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 74

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stunned the overall contenders and the pure climbers on the steep finish above Calpe at the end of stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, using his time trial power to tackle the four-kilometre climb, and blast past late attacker Chris Froome (Team Sky) to win the stage. Dumoulin also put enough time into Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) to take back the race lead.

Froome caught and passed Dumoulin inside the final kilometre and seemed set to win the stage but then the big Dutchman got out of the saddle and used his final drops of power to close the gap and pass the Briton in time to cross the line first.

Chaves finished well off the pace and so Dumoulin now leads the Vuelta by 57 seconds ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) who finished third on the stage five seconds behind Dumoulin. Chaves slipped to third at 59 seconds.

The climb and fast pace caused several gaps with Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) both losing 20 seconds.

Dumoulin was stunned to have won and fought to catch his breath after the line. "Unbelievable," he said. "I could have never imagined this. Yesterday, I had a really bad day. The team told me just to keep going and see how it goes, and today it ended pretty well…"

The 168km stage ended with a typical steep climb to the finish but nobody expected the short climb to turn the race upside and see riders lose so much time. However after seeing much of the climb during a first passage and finally catching the 14-rider break of the day, the attacks thick and fast on the climb to the finish.

Valverde was one of the first to attack but he seemed to lack power, perhaps due to being involved in a mass crash early in the stage. When he was caught, Quintana had a go, with the Movistar living up to their promise of being more aggressive. However both seemed to pay for their efforts when the race exploded in the final two kilometres.

Dumoulin started the shake down and he tried to hit out early and perhaps open a gap on the more explosive climbers as the gradient hit double figures. He got a gap and put many of his rivals in trouble. Dumoulin was the first under the red kite indicating the final kilometre but behind him Froome mounted a serious chase and closed the gap, with Rodriguez on his wheel.

The Spaniard looked strong and determined after ordering his Katusha teammates to work all day and hearing that his father had covered the road with his ‘Purito’ nickname. However Froome and Dumoulin were even stronger. Froome hit out alone, dropping his two rivals and could see the finish ahead of him. However the steep gradient turned the action into slow motion and made every pedal stroke painful.

Froome lacked power but Dumoulin found some thing extra by getting out of the saddle and stomping on the pedals. He closed the gap and got around Froome in time to hit the line first, win the stage and take the race lead. It was a perfect day for the big Dutchman.

Froome was disappointed to miss out on the win but praised Dumoulin. "I thought I had it there for a second but Dumoulin is showing incredible form in this race and hats off to him. He's a young rider with a bright future ahead of him," Froome said

"I don't think my attack was too far out. I gave it everything. I did try and ride more conservatively at the bottom to save something for an effort at the top if I had the legs. i'm just happy I was up there and didn't lose too much time today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:09:55
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:02
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:05
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:20
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:31
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:34
11Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:49
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:55
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:56
14José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:59
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:08
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:18
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:21
20Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:31
21George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:37
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:48
23Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:01:52
24Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
26Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
27Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
28Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:06
29Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:16
31Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:17
32Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:45
34Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:49
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
36Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
37David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:01
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:03
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:21
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:13
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
44Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
49Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:43
51Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:04:54
52Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:13
54Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:14
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:39
56Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:09
58Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:06:12
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:13
63Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
64Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:06:55
67Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:07:05
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
69Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
71Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
73Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
75Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
76Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:39
78Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:49
79Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:58
80Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
81Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:22
82Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:23
84Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:25
85Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:43
86Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:12
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:14
88Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:30
89Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:36
90Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:10:10
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
92Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:44
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:47
94Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:26
95John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:37
96Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:44
97Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:50
98Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:53
99Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:13:57
100Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
102Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
106Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
107Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
108Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
111Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
113Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
114Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
115Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
117Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
118Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:22
119Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:06
120Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:08
122Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:10
123Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:19
124Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:31
125Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:34
129Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
130Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:41
131Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:15:51
132Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:49
133Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
134Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
135Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:51
136Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
137Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
138Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
139Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
140Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
141Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:16:55
142Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
143Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:08
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:53
146Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:19
147Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
148Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
150Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
151Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
153Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
154Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:18:22
155Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
157Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:23
158Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
159Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:09
160Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:19:10
161Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:19:18
162Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:28
163Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:33
164Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:34
165Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:41
166Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:02
167Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
168Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
169Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
170Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
171Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
172Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
173Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
174Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:08
175Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:17
176Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:20
177Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
178Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
179Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:21:21
180Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:21:23
181Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:22:59
182Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:46
DNSJasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNSPeter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling

Intermediate sprint - Bahía de Jávea, km. 153.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin25pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky5
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky3
14José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5

Mountain 1 - Alto de Puig Llorenca, km. 126.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - El Poble Nou de Benitatxell. Alto de Puig Llorença, km. 168.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky12:31:07
2Movistar Team0:02:03
3Team Katusha0:04:16
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:20
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:29
6Trek Factory Racing0:06:44
7IAM Cycling0:06:47
8BMC Racing Team0:07:06
9Lotto Soudal0:07:10
10Astana Pro Team0:07:47
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:41
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:18
13AG2R La Mondiale0:09:49
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:56
15Team Europcar0:11:13
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:37
17Colombia0:12:52
18Lampre-Merida0:12:54
19Orica GreenEdge0:13:47
20MTN - Qhubeka0:14:42
21Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:50
22FDJ.fr0:29:54

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin35:22:13
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:57
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:59
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:07
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:17
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:18
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:47
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:17
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:25
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:26
14Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:13
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:46
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:04:04
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:28
18Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:47
20Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:07
21Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:26
22Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:00
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:45
24Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:09:32
25David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:27
26Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:38
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:47
28George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:12
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:15:36
30José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:58
31Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:17:16
32Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:17:56
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:28
34Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:19:57
35Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:20:15
36Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:21:21
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:34
38Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:21:54
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:24
40Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:01
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:57
42Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:27:04
43Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:23
44Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:57
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:32:52
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:34:08
47Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:14
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:35:15
49Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:48
50Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:39
51Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:36:54
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:55
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:02
54Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:38:04
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:08
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:40:19
57Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:40:30
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:54
59Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:42
60Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:42:39
61Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:43:04
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:44:08
63Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:45:50
64Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:08
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:15
66Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:46:40
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:27
68Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:48:43
69Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:07
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:11
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:40
72Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:50:38
73Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:51:01
74Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:25
75Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:52:08
76Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:52:28
77Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:53:01
78Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:53:10
79Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:32
80Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:54:00
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:49
82Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:54:58
83Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:42
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:56:12
85Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:56:21
86Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:34
87Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:57:44
88Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:58:13
89Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:58:18
90Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:58:48
91Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:59:28
92Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:00:39
93Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:04
94Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:05
95Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:01:08
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka1:01:10
97Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1:01:16
98Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:17
99Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr1:01:57
100Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:02:34
101Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:02:46
102Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:03:18
103Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:03:36
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:04:22
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:05:01
106Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1:05:26
107Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:29
108Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge1:05:47
109Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:06:18
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:06:38
111Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:06:44
112Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:07:00
113Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:07:20
114Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:07:21
115Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:08:09
116John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:40
117Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:11:57
118Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:11:59
119Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:42
120Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:12:54
121Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:13:36
122Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:13:39
123Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:14:00
124Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:14:08
125Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:31
126Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:14:32
127Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:14:43
128Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:15:11
129Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:15:54
130Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:44
131Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:10
132Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:17:46
133Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:17:48
134Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:18:21
135Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:19:15
136Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:19:16
137Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:31
138Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:09
139Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1:20:40
140Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:21:32
141Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida1:21:33
142Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1:21:44
143Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:22:20
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:22:29
145Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:41
146Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:44
147Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia1:24:21
148Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:24:47
149Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka1:26:04
150Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:26:49
151Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:26:52
152Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:27:53
153Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia1:28:31
154Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:28:45
155Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:05
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:29:10
157Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:46
158Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1:30:22
159Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:27
160Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:32:05
161Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr1:33:59
162Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:34:08
163Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:34:18
164Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:34:26
165Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar1:35:50
166Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:37:03
167Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:37:43
168Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:39:18
169Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:39:50
170Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:40:08
171Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:43:17
172Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:43:45
173Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:45:26
174Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
175Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:46:51
176Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:10
177Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:52:42
178Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:52:45
179Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:52:51
180Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:58:46
181Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:01:48
182Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha2:08:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge71pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team70
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin67
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky56
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha53
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky43
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team42
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team41
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo40
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin36
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka32
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha31
13Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team28
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
17José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal21
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
20Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
21Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team19
22Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
23Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
24Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr16
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka15
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
27Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida14
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
29Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step11
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky9
34Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
35Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
37Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling7
38Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
39Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia5
40Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
42Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
45Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
46Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
47Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
49Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
50Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
51Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
52Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
54Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
55Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
56Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
57Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
4Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
6Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
15Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
19Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
20Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
22Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
23Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
25Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
27Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge11
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha17
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky23
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky32
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo35
8Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team98
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling100
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step101
11Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar102
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA107
13Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia115
14Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo119
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida160
16Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida167
17Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team184
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale239

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky106:20:45
2Movistar Team0:06:02
3Astana Pro Team0:11:51
4Team Katusha0:15:46
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:52
6Lotto Soudal0:21:33
7Trek Factory Racing0:21:38
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:35
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:17
10Team Europcar0:28:39
11BMC Racing Team0:34:17
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:46
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:40:25
14Colombia0:50:09
15Lampre-Merida1:04:28
16Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:25
17AG2R La Mondiale1:12:26
18MTN - Qhubeka1:14:38
19IAM Cycling1:14:53
20Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:32:23
21Orica GreenEdge1:34:04
22FDJ.fr1:41:27

