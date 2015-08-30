Vuelta a España: Dumoulin wins on Alto de Puig Llorença
Giant-Alpecin rider takes race lead
Stage 9: Torrevieja - Cumbre del Sol
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stunned the overall contenders and the pure climbers on the steep finish above Calpe at the end of stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, using his time trial power to tackle the four-kilometre climb, and blast past late attacker Chris Froome (Team Sky) to win the stage. Dumoulin also put enough time into Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) to take back the race lead.
Froome caught and passed Dumoulin inside the final kilometre and seemed set to win the stage but then the big Dutchman got out of the saddle and used his final drops of power to close the gap and pass the Briton in time to cross the line first.
Chaves finished well off the pace and so Dumoulin now leads the Vuelta by 57 seconds ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) who finished third on the stage five seconds behind Dumoulin. Chaves slipped to third at 59 seconds.
The climb and fast pace caused several gaps with Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) both losing 20 seconds.
Dumoulin was stunned to have won and fought to catch his breath after the line. "Unbelievable," he said. "I could have never imagined this. Yesterday, I had a really bad day. The team told me just to keep going and see how it goes, and today it ended pretty well…"
The 168km stage ended with a typical steep climb to the finish but nobody expected the short climb to turn the race upside and see riders lose so much time. However after seeing much of the climb during a first passage and finally catching the 14-rider break of the day, the attacks thick and fast on the climb to the finish.
Valverde was one of the first to attack but he seemed to lack power, perhaps due to being involved in a mass crash early in the stage. When he was caught, Quintana had a go, with the Movistar living up to their promise of being more aggressive. However both seemed to pay for their efforts when the race exploded in the final two kilometres.
Dumoulin started the shake down and he tried to hit out early and perhaps open a gap on the more explosive climbers as the gradient hit double figures. He got a gap and put many of his rivals in trouble. Dumoulin was the first under the red kite indicating the final kilometre but behind him Froome mounted a serious chase and closed the gap, with Rodriguez on his wheel.
The Spaniard looked strong and determined after ordering his Katusha teammates to work all day and hearing that his father had covered the road with his ‘Purito’ nickname. However Froome and Dumoulin were even stronger. Froome hit out alone, dropping his two rivals and could see the finish ahead of him. However the steep gradient turned the action into slow motion and made every pedal stroke painful.
Froome lacked power but Dumoulin found some thing extra by getting out of the saddle and stomping on the pedals. He closed the gap and got around Froome in time to hit the line first, win the stage and take the race lead. It was a perfect day for the big Dutchman.
Froome was disappointed to miss out on the win but praised Dumoulin. "I thought I had it there for a second but Dumoulin is showing incredible form in this race and hats off to him. He's a young rider with a bright future ahead of him," Froome said
"I don't think my attack was too far out. I gave it everything. I did try and ride more conservatively at the bottom to save something for an effort at the top if I had the legs. i'm just happy I was up there and didn't lose too much time today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:09:55
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:34
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:55
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:59
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:18
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:21
|20
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:31
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:37
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:48
|23
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:01:52
|24
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|28
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:06
|29
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:16
|31
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:17
|32
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|34
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:49
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|37
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:01
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:03
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:21
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:13
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|44
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|49
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:43
|51
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:54
|52
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:13
|54
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:14
|55
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:39
|56
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:09
|58
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:12
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:13
|63
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|64
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:06:55
|67
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:05
|68
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|69
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|71
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|75
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|78
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:49
|79
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:58
|80
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:22
|82
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:23
|84
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:25
|85
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:43
|86
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:12
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:14
|88
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:30
|89
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:36
|90
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:10
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:44
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:47
|94
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:26
|95
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:37
|96
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:44
|97
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:50
|98
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:53
|99
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:13:57
|100
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|107
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|108
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|111
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:22
|119
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:06
|120
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:08
|122
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:10
|123
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:19
|124
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:31
|125
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:34
|129
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|130
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:41
|131
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:51
|132
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:49
|133
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|134
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:51
|136
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|137
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|139
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:16:55
|142
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|143
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:08
|144
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:53
|146
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:19
|147
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|150
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|151
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|153
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|154
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:18:22
|155
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|157
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:23
|158
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|159
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:09
|160
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:10
|161
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:18
|162
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:28
|163
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:33
|164
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:34
|165
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:41
|166
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:02
|167
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|169
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|172
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|173
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|174
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:08
|175
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:17
|176
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:20
|177
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|178
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|179
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:21
|180
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:23
|181
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:22:59
|182
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:46
|DNS
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|12:31:07
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:03
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:04:16
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:20
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:29
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:44
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:47
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:10
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:47
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:41
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:18
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:49
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:56
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:11:13
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|17
|Colombia
|0:12:52
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:12:54
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:47
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:42
|21
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:50
|22
|FDJ.fr
|0:29:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35:22:13
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:59
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:47
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:17
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:25
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:13
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:46
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:04
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|18
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:47
|20
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:07
|21
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:26
|22
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:00
|23
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:45
|24
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:32
|25
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:27
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:38
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:47
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:12
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:36
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:58
|31
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:17:16
|32
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:56
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:28
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:57
|35
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:20:15
|36
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:21:21
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:34
|38
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:21:54
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:24
|40
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:01
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:57
|42
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:27:04
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:23
|44
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:57
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:52
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:08
|47
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:14
|48
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:35:15
|49
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:48
|50
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:39
|51
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:54
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:55
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:02
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:38:04
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:08
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:19
|57
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:40:30
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:54
|59
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:42
|60
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:39
|61
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:43:04
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:08
|63
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:45:50
|64
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:08
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:15
|66
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:40
|67
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:27
|68
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:48:43
|69
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:07
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:11
|71
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:40
|72
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:50:38
|73
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:01
|74
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:25
|75
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:52:08
|76
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:52:28
|77
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:01
|78
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:53:10
|79
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:32
|80
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:54:00
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:49
|82
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:54:58
|83
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:42
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:56:12
|85
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:21
|86
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:34
|87
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:57:44
|88
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:58:13
|89
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:18
|90
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:58:48
|91
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:28
|92
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:39
|93
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:01:04
|94
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:05
|95
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:01:08
|96
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:01:10
|97
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1:01:16
|98
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:01:17
|99
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:01:57
|100
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:02:34
|101
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:46
|102
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:03:18
|103
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:03:36
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:22
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:01
|106
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:26
|107
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:29
|108
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:47
|109
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:06:18
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:06:38
|111
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:06:44
|112
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:00
|113
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:07:20
|114
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:07:21
|115
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:08:09
|116
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:40
|117
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:11:57
|118
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:59
|119
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:42
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:12:54
|121
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:13:36
|122
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:13:39
|123
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:14:00
|124
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:14:08
|125
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:31
|126
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:14:32
|127
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:14:43
|128
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:15:11
|129
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:54
|130
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:44
|131
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:10
|132
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:17:46
|133
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:17:48
|134
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:21
|135
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:15
|136
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:19:16
|137
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:31
|138
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:09
|139
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:20:40
|140
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:21:32
|141
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|1:21:33
|142
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:21:44
|143
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:22:20
|144
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:22:29
|145
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:41
|146
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:44
|147
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|1:24:21
|148
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:24:47
|149
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:26:04
|150
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:26:49
|151
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:26:52
|152
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:27:53
|153
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|1:28:31
|154
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:28:45
|155
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:05
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:29:10
|157
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:46
|158
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:30:22
|159
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:27
|160
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:32:05
|161
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:33:59
|162
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:34:08
|163
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:34:18
|164
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:34:26
|165
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|1:35:50
|166
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:37:03
|167
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:37:43
|168
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:39:18
|169
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:39:50
|170
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:40:08
|171
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:43:17
|172
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:43:45
|173
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:45:26
|174
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|175
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:46:51
|176
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:48:10
|177
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:52:42
|178
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:52:45
|179
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:52:51
|180
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:46
|181
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:01:48
|182
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:08:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|56
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|32
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|28
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|17
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|20
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|22
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|23
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|27
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|14
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|31
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|34
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|35
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|37
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|7
|38
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|39
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|5
|40
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|42
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|45
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|46
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|47
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|49
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|50
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|51
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|52
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|54
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|55
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|56
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|57
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|4
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|6
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|18
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|19
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|20
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|21
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|25
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|27
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|32
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|100
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|11
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|115
|14
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|160
|16
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|167
|17
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|184
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|239
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|106:20:45
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:06:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:51
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:15:46
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:52
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:33
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:38
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:35
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:17
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:28:39
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:17
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:46
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:25
|14
|Colombia
|0:50:09
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|1:04:28
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:25
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:26
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:14:38
|19
|IAM Cycling
|1:14:53
|20
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:32:23
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:34:04
|22
|FDJ.fr
|1:41:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy