It was third time lucky in this year’s Vuelta a Espana for Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), who claimed stage 7 of the race to La Alpujarra.

The Dutchman had been in breaks twice already, but on the first serious mountain test of this year’s race he survived from the early break to take a fine stage win ahead of young rider Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) and a fast-finished Fabio Aru (Astana) – the Italian attacking from a group of GC favourites on the final climb and putting time into all his rivals.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) lost time, with both riders distanced inside the final two kilometres. Aru’s attack moved him up to eighth overall but Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) retained his 10 second lead over Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) all finished safely in the Chaves group. Froome lost a handful of seconds and dropped several places in the fight for the overall.

It was a day marked by a late incident, too, with breakaway rider Antoine Cousin (Europcar) taken out of contention in a collision with Koshevoy on the final climb. The Frenchman was with Koshevoy and Lindeman, with the trio entering the final pitches of the ascent to the line. Once the collision with took place the stage was set to be decided between Koshevoy and Lindeman – the pair having attacked at several points on the final climb, but it was the Dutch rider who held firm, with his winning acceleration coming at 200 meters to go.

Further down the climb, and with the gap secure enough for the stage win to go to the breakaway rider, Aru unleashed a devastating attack. His Astana team and Movistar had set the pace for most of the stage, but it was Dan Martin who put in the first dig. He was matched by a number of riders before Aru struck for home.

Froome and van Garderen were the most noteworthy casualties, slipping back instantly and being forced to limit their losses.

How it unfolded

The first serious mountain top finished started under blazing sunshine and blistering heat but it wasn’t long before the obligatory break moved clear, with Carlos Quintero (Colombia), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Antoine Cousin (Europcar) going clear.

After several demanding stages the peloton, and especially Orica-GreenEdge, were eager to take a breather and after just 30km of racing the gap had moved out to 7:50.

Katusha, Astana and Movistar relayed riders to the front over the undulating Andalucían terrain but the gap continued to grow, with the move peaking out at 13:10.

At the foot of the final climb - the first major ascent of this year’s race - and 18km to go the gap had dropped to 5:33 with all eyes on Txurruka, who on paper was the most experienced climber in the break.

Movistar’s relentless pace setting had seen the break’s advantage drop to five minutes and the bunch slim to less than fifty riders.

The break cooperated as they took on the lower slopes of the climb, with its gradient of between six and seven per cent but as the road flattened half-way up the climb, the pace in the peloton temporarily eased.

That brief slow down gave the break the respite it needed, but Astana were soon back on the front of the peloton with Luis Leon Sanchez doing most of the damage.

When the road began to kick up once more, Quintero was the first to lose contact as Cousin kicked clear. The Frenchman was clearly on a good day but Txurruka brought him back with 6km to go.

Koshevoy was the next rider to make his move but it took two attempts before he was able to forge clear with a significant gap.

The Lampre rider’s accelerations were enough to see off Txurruka but Cousin and then Lindeman were able to respond.

The trio entered the final two kilometres together, with the vastly reduced bunch still being led by the Astana team.

The stage would come down to a battle of will as well as strength, although Cousin was cruelly robbed of his opportunity.

Lindeman’s experience and strength finally told as his attack with 200m to go was enough to distance the impressive Koshevoy. Aru’s attack, had it come a kilometre earlier, could have won him the stage, such was the speed at which he accelerated, but the Italian will nevertheless be content with his performance. As for Froome and van Garderen – they’ve yet to truly find their stride. Luckily there’s still plenty of time.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5:10:24 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:00:09 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 4 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:34 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:45 16 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:51 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:03 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 21 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:09 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:18 26 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 27 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:31 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:33 31 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 33 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 34 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:39 36 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:48 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:00 39 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:02:15 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:43 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:03:40 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 45 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:02 46 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:20 47 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:46 48 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:06 49 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:05:14 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:40 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:16 52 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:36 53 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:30 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:50 56 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:20 57 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:21 58 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:51 60 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 61 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:23 62 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 63 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 64 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 65 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 66 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 68 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 71 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 74 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 75 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:54 76 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:13 77 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:36 78 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:15:51 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 80 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 81 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 82 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 85 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 86 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:16:40 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:16:45 90 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 93 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 94 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:49 102 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:17:52 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:02 104 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:26 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:39 106 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:05 111 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 114 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 116 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 117 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 118 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 120 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 121 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 123 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 125 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 128 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 130 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 134 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 141 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 143 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 144 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 146 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 149 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 150 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 152 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 153 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 156 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 158 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 159 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 160 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 161 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 162 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 163 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 164 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 165 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 168 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 170 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 171 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 172 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 173 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 174 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 175 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:37 176 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:44 177 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 178 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 179 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 180 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 181 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 182 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:51 183 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 184 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:54 185 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:08 186 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 187 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 188 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:03 189 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:06

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 pts 2 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 pts 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 14 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 10 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 Puerto de Blancares, 87km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 Alto de Capileira. La Alpujarra, 191.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 6 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:33:33 2 Team Sky 0:00:03 3 Team Europcar 0:00:53 4 Lampre-Merida 0:03:01 5 Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:40 7 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:04 8 Trek Factory Racing 0:05:09 9 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:24 10 Colombia 0:06:41 11 Team Katusha 0:07:38 12 Lotto Soudal 0:08:12 13 BMC Racing Team 0:11:30 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:02 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:44 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:40 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:46 18 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:23 19 IAM Cycling 0:23:26 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:31:17 21 MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:33 22 FDJ.fr 0:39:02

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 27:06:13 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:10 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:36 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:56 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:57 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:18 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:21 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:22 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:29 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:51 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 17 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:24 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:25 19 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 20 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:55 22 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:01 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:25 25 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 26 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:55 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:10 28 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:04:40 29 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:57 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:27 32 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:26 33 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:59 34 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:38 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:31 36 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:37 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:59 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:51 39 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:02 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:15:07 41 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:20 42 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:59 43 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:16:40 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:16:47 45 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:17:32 46 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:32 47 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:36 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:39 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:57 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:18 51 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:36 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:39 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:08 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:00 55 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:25 56 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:22:36 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:44 58 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:24:28 59 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:59 60 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:25:53 61 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:26:07 62 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:26:46 63 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:26:48 64 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:30 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:27:32 66 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:49 67 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:28:42 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:53 69 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:01 70 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:42 71 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:44 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:45 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:30:31 74 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:49 75 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:31:05 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:44 77 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:31:58 78 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:25 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:46 80 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:51 82 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:33:04 83 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:33:12 84 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:30 85 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:03 86 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:34:17 87 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:34:18 88 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:37 89 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:46 90 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:30 91 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:56 92 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:12 93 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:21 94 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:25 95 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:44 96 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:36:58 97 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:38:14 98 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:38:38 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:39:14 100 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:33 101 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:32 102 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:41:19 103 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:21 104 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:41:25 105 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:37 106 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:54 107 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:02 108 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:43:13 109 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:44:00 110 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:17 111 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:21 112 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:38 113 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:44:48 114 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:11 115 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:14 116 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:35 117 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:45:36 118 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:22 119 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:38 120 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:46:41 121 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:46:47 122 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:14 123 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:25 124 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:48:28 125 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:30 126 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:48:58 127 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:49:00 128 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:49:44 129 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:49:46 130 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:49:57 131 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:32 132 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:36 133 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:47 134 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:51:35 135 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:38 136 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:51 137 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:52:05 138 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:52:19 139 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:52:40 140 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:53:36 141 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:28 142 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:30 143 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:36 144 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:43 145 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:06 146 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:55:32 147 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:05 148 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:56:26 149 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:56:50 150 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:05 151 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:14 152 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:35 153 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:42 154 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:58:09 155 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:58:20 156 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:39 157 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:59:09 158 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:12 159 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:59:24 160 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:23 161 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:00 162 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:02:22 163 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:02:42 164 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:14 165 Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 166 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:03:25 167 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 1:03:44 168 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:04:32 170 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:38 171 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:05:41 172 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:07:15 173 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:07:20 174 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:08:37 175 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:08:42 176 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:10:00 177 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 178 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:10:01 179 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:26 180 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:12:24 181 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:12:37 182 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:05 183 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:17:46 184 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:19:00 185 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:27 186 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:22:00 187 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:00 188 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:54 189 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:27:57

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 3 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 5 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 9 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 18 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1 19 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 8 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 25 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 7 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 74 8 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 104 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 107 10 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 138 12 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 144 13 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 174 14 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 243