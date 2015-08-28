Vuelta a Espana: Lindeman wins stage 7
Chaves holds onto race lead, Aru attacks, Froome cracks
Stage 7: Jodar - La Alpujarra
It was third time lucky in this year’s Vuelta a Espana for Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), who claimed stage 7 of the race to La Alpujarra.
The Dutchman had been in breaks twice already, but on the first serious mountain test of this year’s race he survived from the early break to take a fine stage win ahead of young rider Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) and a fast-finished Fabio Aru (Astana) – the Italian attacking from a group of GC favourites on the final climb and putting time into all his rivals.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) lost time, with both riders distanced inside the final two kilometres. Aru’s attack moved him up to eighth overall but Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) retained his 10 second lead over Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin).
Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) all finished safely in the Chaves group. Froome lost a handful of seconds and dropped several places in the fight for the overall.
It was a day marked by a late incident, too, with breakaway rider Antoine Cousin (Europcar) taken out of contention in a collision with Koshevoy on the final climb. The Frenchman was with Koshevoy and Lindeman, with the trio entering the final pitches of the ascent to the line. Once the collision with took place the stage was set to be decided between Koshevoy and Lindeman – the pair having attacked at several points on the final climb, but it was the Dutch rider who held firm, with his winning acceleration coming at 200 meters to go.
Further down the climb, and with the gap secure enough for the stage win to go to the breakaway rider, Aru unleashed a devastating attack. His Astana team and Movistar had set the pace for most of the stage, but it was Dan Martin who put in the first dig. He was matched by a number of riders before Aru struck for home.
Froome and van Garderen were the most noteworthy casualties, slipping back instantly and being forced to limit their losses.
How it unfolded
The first serious mountain top finished started under blazing sunshine and blistering heat but it wasn’t long before the obligatory break moved clear, with Carlos Quintero (Colombia), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Antoine Cousin (Europcar) going clear.
After several demanding stages the peloton, and especially Orica-GreenEdge, were eager to take a breather and after just 30km of racing the gap had moved out to 7:50.
Katusha, Astana and Movistar relayed riders to the front over the undulating Andalucían terrain but the gap continued to grow, with the move peaking out at 13:10.
At the foot of the final climb - the first major ascent of this year’s race - and 18km to go the gap had dropped to 5:33 with all eyes on Txurruka, who on paper was the most experienced climber in the break.
Movistar’s relentless pace setting had seen the break’s advantage drop to five minutes and the bunch slim to less than fifty riders.
The break cooperated as they took on the lower slopes of the climb, with its gradient of between six and seven per cent but as the road flattened half-way up the climb, the pace in the peloton temporarily eased.
That brief slow down gave the break the respite it needed, but Astana were soon back on the front of the peloton with Luis Leon Sanchez doing most of the damage.
When the road began to kick up once more, Quintero was the first to lose contact as Cousin kicked clear. The Frenchman was clearly on a good day but Txurruka brought him back with 6km to go.
Koshevoy was the next rider to make his move but it took two attempts before he was able to forge clear with a significant gap.
The Lampre rider’s accelerations were enough to see off Txurruka but Cousin and then Lindeman were able to respond.
The trio entered the final two kilometres together, with the vastly reduced bunch still being led by the Astana team.
The stage would come down to a battle of will as well as strength, although Cousin was cruelly robbed of his opportunity.
Lindeman’s experience and strength finally told as his attack with 200m to go was enough to distance the impressive Koshevoy. Aru’s attack, had it come a kilometre earlier, could have won him the stage, such was the speed at which he accelerated, but the Italian will nevertheless be content with his performance. As for Froome and van Garderen – they’ve yet to truly find their stride. Luckily there’s still plenty of time.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:10:24
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:09
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:34
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|16
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:51
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:09
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:18
|26
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|27
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:31
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:33
|31
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:39
|36
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:48
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|39
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:02:15
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:43
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:40
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|45
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:02
|46
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:20
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:46
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:06
|49
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:05:14
|50
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:40
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:16
|52
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|53
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:30
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:50
|56
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:20
|57
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:21
|58
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:51
|60
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:23
|62
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|63
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|65
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|66
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|68
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:54
|76
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:13
|77
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:36
|78
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:51
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|81
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|82
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|85
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:16:40
|88
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:16:45
|90
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:49
|102
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:17:52
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:02
|104
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:26
|105
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:39
|106
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:05
|111
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|114
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|120
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|123
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|125
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|128
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|130
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|134
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|140
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|141
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|142
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|144
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|146
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|149
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|150
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|152
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|156
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|158
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|160
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|161
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|162
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|163
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|164
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|165
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|168
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|169
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|170
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|171
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|172
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|173
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|174
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|175
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:37
|176
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:44
|177
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|178
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|179
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|180
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|181
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|182
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:51
|183
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|184
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:54
|185
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:08
|186
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|187
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|188
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:03
|189
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|pts
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|6
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:33:33
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:01
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:40
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:04
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:09
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|10
|Colombia
|0:06:41
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:07:38
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:12
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:30
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:02
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:44
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:40
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:46
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:23
|19
|IAM Cycling
|0:23:26
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:17
|21
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:33
|22
|FDJ.fr
|0:39:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|27:06:13
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:56
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:21
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:22
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:51
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|17
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:25
|19
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|20
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:55
|22
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:01
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:25
|25
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|26
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:55
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:10
|28
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:04:40
|29
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:57
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:27
|32
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:26
|33
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:59
|34
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:38
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:31
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:37
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:59
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:51
|39
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:02
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:07
|41
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:20
|42
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:59
|43
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:16:40
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:16:47
|45
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:32
|46
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:32
|47
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:36
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:39
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:57
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:18
|51
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:36
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:39
|53
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:08
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:00
|55
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:25
|56
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:36
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:44
|58
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:24:28
|59
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:59
|60
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:25:53
|61
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:07
|62
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:26:46
|63
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:26:48
|64
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:30
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:27:32
|66
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:49
|67
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:28:42
|68
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:53
|69
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:01
|70
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:42
|71
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:44
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:45
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:30:31
|74
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:49
|75
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:05
|76
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:44
|77
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:31:58
|78
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:25
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:46
|80
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:51
|82
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:33:04
|83
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:33:12
|84
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:30
|85
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:03
|86
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:34:17
|87
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:34:18
|88
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:37
|89
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:46
|90
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:30
|91
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:56
|92
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:12
|93
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:21
|94
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:25
|95
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:44
|96
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:36:58
|97
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:14
|98
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:38:38
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:39:14
|100
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:33
|101
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:32
|102
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:19
|103
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:21
|104
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:41:25
|105
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:37
|106
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:54
|107
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:02
|108
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:43:13
|109
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:44:00
|110
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:44:17
|111
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:21
|112
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:38
|113
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:48
|114
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:11
|115
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:14
|116
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:35
|117
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:45:36
|118
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:22
|119
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:38
|120
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:46:41
|121
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:47
|122
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:14
|123
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:25
|124
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:28
|125
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:30
|126
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:48:58
|127
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:49:00
|128
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:49:44
|129
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:49:46
|130
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:49:57
|131
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:32
|132
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:36
|133
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:47
|134
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:35
|135
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:38
|136
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:51
|137
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:52:05
|138
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:52:19
|139
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:40
|140
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:36
|141
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:28
|142
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:54:30
|143
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:36
|144
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:54:43
|145
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:06
|146
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:55:32
|147
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:05
|148
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:56:26
|149
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:56:50
|150
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:05
|151
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:14
|152
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:35
|153
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:42
|154
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:58:09
|155
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:58:20
|156
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:58:39
|157
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:59:09
|158
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:12
|159
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:59:24
|160
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:23
|161
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:00
|162
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:02:22
|163
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:02:42
|164
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:14
|165
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|166
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:03:25
|167
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|1:03:44
|168
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:32
|170
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:38
|171
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:05:41
|172
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:15
|173
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:07:20
|174
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:08:37
|175
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:08:42
|176
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:10:00
|177
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|178
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:10:01
|179
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:26
|180
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:12:24
|181
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:12:37
|182
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:05
|183
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:17:46
|184
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:19:00
|185
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:27
|186
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:22:00
|187
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:00
|188
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:54
|189
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:27:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|3
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|5
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|18
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|25
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|7
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|8
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|107
|10
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|138
|12
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|144
|13
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|174
|14
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|243
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|81:31:23
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:59
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:04
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:09:25
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:39
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:11:30
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:23
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:23
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:37
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:15
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:18
|13
|Colombia
|0:22:27
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:29
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:33:16
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:39
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:57
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:46:19
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:50:03
|20
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:46
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:00:31
|22
|FDJ.fr
|1:06:36
