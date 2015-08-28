Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Lindeman wins stage 7

Chaves holds onto race lead, Aru attacks, Froome cracks

Image 1 of 97

bert-Jan Lindeman wins stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana

bert-Jan Lindeman wins stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 97

Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida)

Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 97

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) after stage 7.

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) after stage 7.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 97

Chris Froome at the finish of stage 7.

Chris Froome at the finish of stage 7.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman on the stage 7 podium.

Bert-Jan Lindeman on the stage 7 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 97

Esteban Chaves on the stage 7 podium.

Esteban Chaves on the stage 7 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman gets a big gulp.

Bert-Jan Lindeman gets a big gulp.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 97

Dan Martin recovers from his stage 7 effort.

Dan Martin recovers from his stage 7 effort.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 97

Esteban Chaves showing the stage 7 effort to keep the race lead.

Esteban Chaves showing the stage 7 effort to keep the race lead.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 97

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 97

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 97

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the breakaway.

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 97

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 97

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) attacks the breakaway.

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) attacks the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 97

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 97

The peloton cruises through the Spanish countryside.

The peloton cruises through the Spanish countryside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 97

The peloton cruises through the Spanish countryside.

The peloton cruises through the Spanish countryside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 97

Waiting for the podium presentation.

Waiting for the podium presentation.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 97

Esteban Chaves in the white jersey.

Esteban Chaves in the white jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 97

team Colombia in the bunch.

team Colombia in the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 97

Fabio Aru gets ready to attack.

Fabio Aru gets ready to attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 97

The peloton in action during stage 7.

The peloton in action during stage 7.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 97

Fabio Aru sheltered by his team.

Fabio Aru sheltered by his team.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 97

Fabio Aru in action in the bunch during stage 7.

Fabio Aru in action in the bunch during stage 7.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 97

The GC group takes shape on the final climb.

The GC group takes shape on the final climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 97

Amets Txurruka in the breakaway.

Amets Txurruka in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 97

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 97

Tejay van Garderen rides in the bunch during stage 7.

Tejay van Garderen rides in the bunch during stage 7.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 97

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 97

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) during stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) during stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 32 of 97

Mikel Landa (Astana) crosses the line at the end of stage 7.

Mikel Landa (Astana) crosses the line at the end of stage 7.
Image 33 of 97

Bbert-Jan Lindeman wins stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Bbert-Jan Lindeman wins stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 34 of 97

Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) during stage 7.

Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) during stage 7.
Image 35 of 97

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks near the finish of stage 7.

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks near the finish of stage 7.
Image 36 of 97

Nairo Quintana nears the finish of stage 7 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Nairo Quintana nears the finish of stage 7 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 37 of 97

Alejandro Valverde finishses stage 7.

Alejandro Valverde finishses stage 7.
Image 38 of 97

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finishes stage 7.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finishes stage 7.
Image 39 of 97

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) at the end of stage 7.

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) at the end of stage 7.
Image 40 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the stage 7 podium.

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the stage 7 podium.
Image 41 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates on the stage 7 podium.

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates on the stage 7 podium.
Image 42 of 97

Esteban Chaves held onto the Vuelta's red leader's jersey after stage 7.

Esteban Chaves held onto the Vuelta's red leader's jersey after stage 7.
Image 43 of 97

Chris Froome lost time to his GC rivals during stage7.

Chris Froome lost time to his GC rivals during stage7.
Image 44 of 97

Sylvain Chavanel near the end of stage 7.

Sylvain Chavanel near the end of stage 7.
Image 45 of 97

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 46 of 97

Tejay van Garderen faltered on the final climb and lost time to his GC rivals.

Tejay van Garderen faltered on the final climb and lost time to his GC rivals.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 47 of 97

Esteban Chaves (Movistar) in the Vuelta's red jersey on the stage 7 podium.

Esteban Chaves (Movistar) in the Vuelta's red jersey on the stage 7 podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 48 of 97

The finish of stage 7 awaits the riders.

The finish of stage 7 awaits the riders.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 49 of 97

Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)

Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 50 of 97

Esteban Chaves in the Vuelta's white jersey.

Esteban Chaves in the Vuelta's white jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 51 of 97

Esteban Chaves in the Vuelta's green jersey.

Esteban Chaves in the Vuelta's green jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 52 of 97

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 53 of 97

Esteban Chaves in the Vuelta's red jersey after stage 7.

Esteban Chaves in the Vuelta's red jersey after stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 54 of 97

Frank Schleck recovers from his effort up the final climb of stage 7.

Frank Schleck recovers from his effort up the final climb of stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 55 of 97

Fabio Aru tested his legs at the finish of stage 7.

Fabio Aru tested his legs at the finish of stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 56 of 97

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) recovers after stage 7.

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) recovers after stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 57 of 97

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) recovers after stage 7.

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) recovers after stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 58 of 97

Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre - Merida)

Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 59 of 97

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 60 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman solos across the line to win stage 7 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Bert-Jan Lindeman solos across the line to win stage 7 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 61 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Lotto-Jumbo)

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Lotto-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 97

Best Young Rider Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) shakes hands with Astana's Fabio Aru.

Best Young Rider Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) shakes hands with Astana's Fabio Aru.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) approaches the finish of stage 7 at the Vuelta a Espana.

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) approaches the finish of stage 7 at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image 64 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 7 at the Vuelta a Espana.

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 7 at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image 65 of 97

Bert-jan Lindeman wins stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Bert-jan Lindeman wins stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 97

bert-Jan Lindeman wins stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana

bert-Jan Lindeman wins stage 7 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 97

The temperatures were high on stage 7

The temperatures were high on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 97

Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep)

Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 97

Louis Meintjes and Johan van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka)

Louis Meintjes and Johan van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 97

Thumbs up from Katusha

Thumbs up from Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 97

Race leader Esteban Chaves

Race leader Esteban Chaves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 97

As smiles from Joaquim Rodriguez

As smiles from Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 97

No worries for Nairo Quintana

No worries for Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 97

Lunch time for Romain Sicard

Lunch time for Romain Sicard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 97

Tony Hurel (Europcar)

Tony Hurel (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 97

Amaël Moinard and Peter Velits talk in the peloton

Amaël Moinard and Peter Velits talk in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 97

The peloton make their way through town

The peloton make their way through town
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 97

The crowds cheer on the peloton

The crowds cheer on the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 97

Gediminas Bagdonas checks on Vasil Kiryienka after the two crash

Gediminas Bagdonas checks on Vasil Kiryienka after the two crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 97

Vasil Kiryienka watches on as Gediminas Bagdonas remountrs his bike

Vasil Kiryienka watches on as Gediminas Bagdonas remountrs his bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 97

Stephen Cummings stays in the peloton today

Stephen Cummings stays in the peloton today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 97

A toung-out effort from Alessandro de Marchi

A toung-out effort from Alessandro de Marchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 97

A TV helicopter takes a break mid-stage

A TV helicopter takes a break mid-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 97

The break make it away

The break make it away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 97

The peloton are strung out on the climb

The peloton are strung out on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 97

Orica-GreenEdge lead the peloton

Orica-GreenEdge lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 97

The peloton start climbing

The peloton start climbing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 97

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 97

The peloton were happy to let the break go

The peloton were happy to let the break go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 97

There was an almost desert landscape on stage 7

There was an almost desert landscape on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 97

The water would have been tempting for the riders

The water would have been tempting for the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 97

Not a bad viewing point for the fans

Not a bad viewing point for the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 97

It was a very hot day for the peloton

It was a very hot day for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 97

Carlos Quintero gives a pull on the front

Carlos Quintero gives a pull on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 97

Jerome Cousin made it into the escape on stage 7

Jerome Cousin made it into the escape on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 97

Bert-Jan Lindeman in the breakaway

Bert-Jan Lindeman in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 97

Ilia Koshevoy pulls off after doing his turn

Ilia Koshevoy pulls off after doing his turn
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It was third time lucky in this year’s Vuelta a Espana for Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), who claimed stage 7 of the race to La Alpujarra.

The Dutchman had been in breaks twice already, but on the first serious mountain test of this year’s race he survived from the early break to take a fine stage win ahead of young rider Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) and a fast-finished Fabio Aru (Astana) – the Italian attacking from a group of GC favourites on the final climb and putting time into all his rivals.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) lost time, with both riders distanced inside the final two kilometres. Aru’s attack moved him up to eighth overall but Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) retained his 10 second lead over Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) all finished safely in the Chaves group. Froome lost a handful of seconds and dropped several places in the fight for the overall.

It was a day marked by a late incident, too, with breakaway rider Antoine Cousin (Europcar) taken out of contention in a collision with Koshevoy on the final climb. The Frenchman was with Koshevoy and Lindeman, with the trio entering the final pitches of the ascent to the line. Once the collision with took place the stage was set to be decided between Koshevoy and Lindeman – the pair having attacked at several points on the final climb, but it was the Dutch rider who held firm, with his winning acceleration coming at 200 meters to go.

Further down the climb, and with the gap secure enough for the stage win to go to the breakaway rider, Aru unleashed a devastating attack. His Astana team and Movistar had set the pace for most of the stage, but it was Dan Martin who put in the first dig. He was matched by a number of riders before Aru struck for home.

Froome and van Garderen were the most noteworthy casualties, slipping back instantly and being forced to limit their losses.

How it unfolded

The first serious mountain top finished started under blazing sunshine and blistering heat but it wasn’t long before the obligatory break moved clear, with Carlos Quintero (Colombia), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Antoine Cousin (Europcar) going clear.

After several demanding stages the peloton, and especially Orica-GreenEdge, were eager to take a breather and after just 30km of racing the gap had moved out to 7:50.

Katusha, Astana and Movistar relayed riders to the front over the undulating Andalucían terrain but the gap continued to grow, with the move peaking out at 13:10.

At the foot of the final climb - the first major ascent of this year’s race - and 18km to go the gap had dropped to 5:33 with all eyes on Txurruka, who on paper was the most experienced climber in the break.

Movistar’s relentless pace setting had seen the break’s advantage drop to five minutes and the bunch slim to less than fifty riders.

The break cooperated as they took on the lower slopes of the climb, with its gradient of between six and seven per cent but as the road flattened half-way up the climb, the pace in the peloton temporarily eased.

That brief slow down gave the break the respite it needed, but Astana were soon back on the front of the peloton with Luis Leon Sanchez doing most of the damage.

When the road began to kick up once more, Quintero was the first to lose contact as Cousin kicked clear. The Frenchman was clearly on a good day but Txurruka brought him back with 6km to go.

Koshevoy was the next rider to make his move but it took two attempts before he was able to forge clear with a significant gap.

The Lampre rider’s accelerations were enough to see off Txurruka but Cousin and then Lindeman were able to respond.

The trio entered the final two kilometres together, with the vastly reduced bunch still being led by the Astana team.

The stage would come down to a battle of will as well as strength, although Cousin was cruelly robbed of his opportunity.

Lindeman’s experience and strength finally told as his attack with 200m to go was enough to distance the impressive Koshevoy. Aru’s attack, had it come a kilometre earlier, could have won him the stage, such was the speed at which he accelerated, but the Italian will nevertheless be content with his performance. As for Froome and van Garderen – they’ve yet to truly find their stride. Luckily there’s still plenty of time.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5:10:24
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:00:09
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
4Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:34
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:45
16Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:51
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:03
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
20Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
21Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:09
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:18
26Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
27Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:31
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:33
31Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
33Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
34Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
35George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:39
36Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:48
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
39Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:02:15
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:43
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:03:40
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
45Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:02
46Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:20
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:46
48Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:05:06
49Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:05:14
50Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:40
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:16
52Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:36
53Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:30
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:50
56Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:20
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:21
58Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:51
60Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
61Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:23
62Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
63Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
65Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
66Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
68Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
69José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
71Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
73Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
74Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
75Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:54
76Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:13
77Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:36
78Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:15:51
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
80Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
81Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
82Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
85Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
86Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
87Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:16:40
88Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:16:45
90Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
91Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
93Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
94Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
95Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:49
102Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:17:52
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:18:02
104Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:26
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:39
106Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
108Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:05
111Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
116Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
117Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
118Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
120Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
121Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
123Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
124Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
125Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
128Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
129Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
130Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
132Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
133Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
134Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
140Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
141Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
142Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
143Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
144Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
145Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
146Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
148Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
149Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
150Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
152Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
153Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
156Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
158Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
159Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
160Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
161Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
162Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
163Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
164John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
165Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
167Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
168Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
169Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
170Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
171Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
172Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
173Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
174Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
175Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:37
176Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:44
177Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
178Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
179Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
180Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
181Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
182Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:51
183Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
184Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:54
185Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:08
186Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
187Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
188Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:03
189Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:06

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4pts
2Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo25pts
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
4Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar14
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge10
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 Puerto de Blancares, 87km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2 Alto de Capileira. La Alpujarra, 191.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10pts
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida6
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
4Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:33:33
2Team Sky0:00:03
3Team Europcar0:00:53
4Lampre-Merida0:03:01
5Astana Pro Team0:03:31
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:40
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:04
8Trek Factory Racing0:05:09
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:24
10Colombia0:06:41
11Team Katusha0:07:38
12Lotto Soudal0:08:12
13BMC Racing Team0:11:30
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:02
15AG2R La Mondiale0:12:44
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:40
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:46
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:23
19IAM Cycling0:23:26
20Orica GreenEdge0:31:17
21MTN - Qhubeka0:33:33
22FDJ.fr0:39:02

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge27:06:13
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:36
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:56
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:57
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:18
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:21
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:22
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:29
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:51
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
17Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:24
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:25
19Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
20Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:55
22Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:01
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:10
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:25
25Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
26Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:55
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:10
28Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:04:40
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:57
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
31Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:27
32Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:26
33Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:06:59
34David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:38
35Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:31
36Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:09:37
37Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:59
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:51
39Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:02
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:15:07
41Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:20
42José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:59
43Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:16:40
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:16:47
45Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:17:32
46Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:32
47Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:36
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:39
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:57
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:18
51Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:36
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:39
53Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:08
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:00
55Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:25
56Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:22:36
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:44
58Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:24:28
59Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:59
60Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:25:53
61Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:26:07
62Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:26:46
63Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:26:48
64Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:30
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:27:32
66Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:49
67Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:28:42
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:28:53
69Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:01
70Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:42
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:44
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:29:45
73Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:30:31
74Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:49
75Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:31:05
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:44
77Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:31:58
78Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:25
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:46
80Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:51
82Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:33:04
83Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:33:12
84Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:30
85Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:03
86Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:34:17
87Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:34:18
88Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:37
89Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:46
90Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:30
91Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:56
92Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:12
93Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:21
94Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:25
95Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:44
96Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:36:58
97Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:38:14
98Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:38:38
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:39:14
100Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:33
101Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:40:32
102Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:41:19
103Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:41:21
104Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:41:25
105Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:37
106Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:41:54
107Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:02
108Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:43:13
109Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:44:00
110Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:17
111Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:21
112Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:44:38
113Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:44:48
114Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:11
115Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:14
116Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:35
117Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:45:36
118Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:22
119John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:38
120Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:46:41
121Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:46:47
122Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:14
123Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:25
124Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:48:28
125Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:30
126Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:48:58
127Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:49:00
128Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:49:44
129Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:49:46
130Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:49:57
131Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:32
132Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:36
133Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:47
134Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:51:35
135Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:38
136Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:51
137Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:52:05
138Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:52:19
139Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:52:40
140Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:53:36
141Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:28
142Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:54:30
143Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:36
144Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:43
145Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:06
146Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:55:32
147Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:05
148Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:56:26
149Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:56:50
150Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:57:05
151Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:14
152Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:35
153Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:42
154Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:58:09
155Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:58:20
156Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:39
157Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:59:09
158Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:59:12
159Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:24
160Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:23
161Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:00
162Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:02:22
163Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1:02:42
164Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:14
165Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
166Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr1:03:25
167Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar1:03:44
168Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:04:32
170Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:38
171Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:05:41
172Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:07:15
173Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:20
174Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:08:37
175Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:08:42
176Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:10:00
177Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
178Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:10:01
179Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:26
180Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:12:24
181Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:12:37
182Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:05
183Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:17:46
184Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:19:00
185Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:27
186Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:22:00
187Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:00
188Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:54
189Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1:27:57

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
3Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
4Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
5Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
9Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
13Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
14Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
15Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
18Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1
19Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge8pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin17
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team21
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky25
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo42
7Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar74
8Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo104
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling107
10Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA110
11Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia138
12Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida144
13Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida174
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale243

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky81:31:23
2Movistar Team0:03:59
3Astana Pro Team0:04:04
4Team Europcar0:09:25
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:39
6Team Katusha0:11:30
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:58
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:23
9Lotto Soudal0:14:23
10Trek Factory Racing0:14:37
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:15
12BMC Racing Team0:17:18
13Colombia0:22:27
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:29
15Lampre-Merida0:33:16
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:39
17AG2R La Mondiale0:43:57
18IAM Cycling0:46:19
19MTN - Qhubeka0:50:03
20Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:46
21Orica GreenEdge1:00:31
22FDJ.fr1:06:36

