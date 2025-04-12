Itzulia Basque Country: João Almeida crushes opposition to clinch second stage win and overall title

Portuguese star outpowers Enric Mas on rain-soaked, toughest stage of race in final two-up sprint en route to final victory

2025 Itzulia Basque Country: João Almeida claims a second stage and the overall win
2025 Itzulia Basque Country: João Almeida claims a second stage and the overall win (Image credit: Getty Images)
João Almeida claimed a stunning overall victory in the Itzulia Basque Country, shredding the GC field on a brutally tough day to both earn a second stage win and simultaneously become Portugal's first-ever overall winner of the 101-year-old race.

Enric Mas (Movistar) and Almeida attacked from a small lead group with 5.5km to go, with Almeida then comfortably outsprinting Mas at the finish to take his second stage in three days. Stage 5 winner Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), in the breaks all day and having made much of the running in the late climbs, finished third, 13 seconds back.

