Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) ended his long spell of placings by winning the high-speed sprint into the centre of Málaga at the Vuelta a España.

The Giant-Alpecin team led out the sprint for John Degenkolb after a descent off the coastal highway but Sagan accelerated at the right moment with a violent kick, and with help from a tailwind, held off Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) at the line. The Frenchman finished second, with the German third. Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) was fourth, ahead of Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre-Merida).

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader’s red jersey, five seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin). Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) is third overall at 15 seconds, with his cousin Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) fourth overall at 24 seconds.

It was Sagan’s first win since the Tour of California in May and his first win in a Grand Tour since the 2013 Tour de France.

“I’m very happy, I’ve got to say thanks to all my teammates because they did a good job. I’ve been trying to win for the team and I’m happy I finally did it. It’s a very nice day,” Sagan said before venting a little frustration on the teams who did not help chase the breakaway during the stage.

“Today only Orica and Tinkoff-Saxo pulled. I think we did a better job and I was very pissed that other teams didn’t pull for the sprint. Bouhanni and John Degenkolb only came in the last three kilometres. As a result we had to win today. I was on Degenkolb’s wheel and he started his sprint early, I think at 250m. He went one way and I went the other. The wind helped and it played into my hands.”

How it happened

The 158km stage included two nasty climbs and a late visit to the hills above Malaga but the stage was always expected to end with a sprint finish in the centre of Málaga, with the sprinters’ teams riding to ensure that was the case throughout the day.

Following the polemics of the team time trial and Vincenzo Nibali’s disqualification after Sunday’s finish, riders were keen to avoid any further issue at the start, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) offering a ‘no comment’ over the Italian’s expulsion. Only Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was happy to talk, pointing out that Nibali had been wrong to blame him for the crash.

After rolling out of Mijas, the break of the day formed early, with little resistance from the peloton.

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural), Walter Pedraza Morales (Colombia), Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep), Alexid Gougeard (Ag2r), Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) made it into the move. The peloton let them go and so they opened a three-minute lead on the slopes of the early Alto de Mijas, with Fraile leading the break over the top to take the climber’s points on the category three climb.

The gap stabilised on the long descent on the road back to Malaga, with the Orica-GreenEdge team of race leader Chaves riding tempo on the front.

The pace was steady but proved to be too much for Paolo Tiralongo (Astana). He crashed on Sunday and started the stage with 20 stitches above and below his left eye. He was determined to the start the stage but retired after 40km, accepting it was impossible to continue in the race.

After 76km Fraile was also the first to the summit of the longer Puerto de Leon climb and so took the polka dot jersey as the leader of the mountain’s competition from Walter Pedraza (Colombia), who was in the break but was only third to the summit.

The speed in the peloton picked up during the second half of the stage and the loop back to Malaga along the Mediterranean coast. Fortunately the sea breeze was light and the weather warm and sunny, limiting the dangers for the riders. Of course there were crashes, including one with 44km to go that saw Nacer Bouhanni go down with Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo). Both had crashed on Sunday but both got up again and soon got back to the peloton.

Up front Chavanel won the intermediate sprint and so took three bonus seconds. The sprint inspired attacks in the break, with Tjallingii and Gougeard jumping away in search of further glory, while Fraile and the others faded back to the peloton, with Fraile happy to be in the polka-dot jersey and be awarded the most combative prize of the stage.

Tjallingii and Gougeard worked together and managed to push their lead to 1:40 but the peloton refused to let them go, with Tinkoff-Saxo doing much of the work behind. The Russian team upped the pace on the climb, with Giant-Alpecin also working for Degenkolb. Their efforts managed to crack Ewan, who was unable to stay with the front group.

As a result of their efforts, the break was reeled in like a fish on a line as the climb hurt the legs of Tjallingii and Gougeard. The Frenchman was the first to ease up on the climb, with Tjallingii shaking his head in a sign of pain just after as the riders entered the wide coastal highway that took them back to Malaga. Suddenly the peloton was all together and ready for the sprint.

Team Sky lead down the fast highway descent into Málaga, with a short tunnel and a sweeping bend lining out the riders going into the final two kilometres. Giant-Alpecin has three riders leading out Degenkolb and he launched his sprint at speed, with his head and shoulders bobbing in motion with his pedal stroke. However he was not fast enough to beat Sagan, who held off Bouhanni and finally hit the line first.

Tuesday’s 209km fourth stage is from Estepona to Vejer de la Frontera and could see a second consecutive Sagan win after his long drought. The stage concludes with a short but steep climb four kilometres from the finish and twisting roads to the line. It seems perfect for a second Sagan surge.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:06:46 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 9 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 16 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 21 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 26 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 33 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 34 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 37 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 38 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 44 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 46 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 53 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 56 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 60 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 61 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 64 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 69 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 71 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 73 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 75 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 79 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 80 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 82 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 86 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 87 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 88 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 91 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 92 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 93 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 94 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 96 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 100 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 101 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 106 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 112 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 113 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 115 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 116 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:27 117 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 118 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:30 123 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 124 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:53 125 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:14 126 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 127 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 128 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 130 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 133 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 134 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 136 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 138 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 140 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:35 141 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 143 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 144 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 146 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 147 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 149 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 150 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 151 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 154 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:02:12 156 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:13 157 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:15 158 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 159 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:37 160 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:54 161 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 162 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:26 163 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 164 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 165 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:02 166 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 167 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:40 168 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 169 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:59 170 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:42 172 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 173 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 174 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 175 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 176 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 177 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 178 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 179 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 180 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 181 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 182 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 183 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 184 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 185 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 186 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 187 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 188 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 189 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 190 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 191 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:49 DNF Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing DNS Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNF Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 7 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 8 9 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 7 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 14 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Mijas, km. 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto del León, km. 76 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 3 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 4 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12:20:18 2 Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Team Sky 6 Movistar Team 7 Lotto Soudal 8 Astana Pro Team 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Trek Factory Racing 11 Lampre-Merida 12 Orica GreenEdge 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Team Katusha 17 Colombia 18 Team Europcar 19 MTN - Qhubeka 20 IAM Cycling 21 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 FDJ.fr

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 8:04:01 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:05 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:15 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:35 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:40 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 11 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:52 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 17 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:06 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:14 22 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:22 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:31 29 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:01 31 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:07 32 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 33 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:17 35 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:02:20 39 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:22 40 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:39 42 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:01 43 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:04 44 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:10 47 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 48 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:28 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:34 50 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:03:41 51 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:59 52 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:18 53 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:04:32 54 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:34 57 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:37 58 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:40 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:51 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:15 61 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:18 64 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:05:23 65 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 66 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:42 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:46 68 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:31 69 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:43 70 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:23 71 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 73 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 74 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 75 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 77 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:51 78 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:08:37 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 80 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:58 81 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:13 82 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 86 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:19 88 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:26 89 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:40 90 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:46 91 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:51 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:55 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:09:59 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 96 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:03 97 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:10:04 98 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:27 99 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 100 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:35 101 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:45 102 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:48 103 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:49 104 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:52 105 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:53 106 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:02 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:11:34 108 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:12:39 110 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:00 111 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:25 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:38 113 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:45 114 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:13:55 115 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:14:19 116 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:31 117 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:14:37 118 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:11 119 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 122 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 123 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:17 125 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 128 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:38 129 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:56 132 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:01 133 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:16:25 134 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 137 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:31 139 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:16:38 140 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:16:46 141 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 142 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:52 144 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 145 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:26 146 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:48 147 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:52 148 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:58 149 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 151 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:21:04 155 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 158 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:25 161 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:28 162 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:12 163 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:33 164 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:43 165 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:05 166 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:11 167 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:23:16 168 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:23:57 169 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:09 170 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:41 171 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:34 172 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:38 173 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:06 174 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:27:18 175 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:22 176 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:58 177 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:59 178 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:50 179 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:55 180 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:59 181 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 182 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 183 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 184 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:32:36 185 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:37 186 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:40 187 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:36:46 188 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 189 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:06 190 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:08 191 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 14 9 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 13 10 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 15 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 8 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 18 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 7 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 20 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 5 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 23 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 28 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 30 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 31 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 1 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 pts 2 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 10 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 7 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 145 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 213