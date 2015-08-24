Trending

Vuelta a España: Peter Sagan wins stage 3

Chaves holds race lead

Image 1 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 2 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) goes to sign on

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) goes to sign on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 61

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 61

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 61

Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

Christopher Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 61

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 61

Dario Cataldo (Astana)

Dario Cataldo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 61

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 61

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 61

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 61

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana)

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 61

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 61

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 61

Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) at the start of stage 3

Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 61

Moreno Moser (Cannondale - Garmin)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale - Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 61

Nikolas Maes (Etixx - Quick Step)

Nikolas Maes (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 61

Mikel Landa (Astana) at the start of stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana

Mikel Landa (Astana) at the start of stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 61

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 61

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 61

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkov Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkov Saxo)
Image 24 of 61

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) leads the breakaway

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 61

Race leader Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Race leader Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 61

Jempy Drucker (BMC)

Jempy Drucker (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on his way to a stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on his way to a stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) holds off Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) holds off Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 61

The sprint on stage 3 of the Vuelta

The sprint on stage 3 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) crashed on stage 3

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) crashed on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) crashed on stage 3

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) crashed on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) got back up and finished second on the stage

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) got back up and finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 61

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 61

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 61

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 41 of 61

Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Movistar)

Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 61

Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka) drives the break

Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka) drives the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 61

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 61

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) drops back to the medical car on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) drops back to the medical car on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 61

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) drops back to the medical car on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) drops back to the medical car on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 61

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) quit the race

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) quit the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 61

Orica GreenEdge control the peloton on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Orica GreenEdge control the peloton on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 61

Orica GreenEdge set the pace on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Orica GreenEdge set the pace on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 61

The peloton line out on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espanaa

The peloton line out on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espanaa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Etixx QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 61

Andrey Amador (Movistar) makes a new friend

Andrey Amador (Movistar) makes a new friend
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 61

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 61

At the start of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

At the start of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 61

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 61

The day's main break on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

The day's main break on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 61

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 61

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 61

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) in red

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) in red
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 61

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta a Espana

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 61

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 61

The peloton line out on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espanaa

The peloton line out on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espanaa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) ended his long spell of placings by winning the high-speed sprint into the centre of Málaga at the Vuelta a España.

Related Articles

Bouhanni fights on at the Vuelta a España despite crashes and pain

Every day is a Sagan day at the Vuelta a Espana

The Giant-Alpecin team led out the sprint for John Degenkolb after a descent off the coastal highway but Sagan accelerated at the right moment with a violent kick, and with help from a tailwind, held off Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) at the line. The Frenchman finished second, with the German third. Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) was fourth, ahead of Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre-Merida).

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader’s red jersey, five seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin). Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) is third overall at 15 seconds, with his cousin Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) fourth overall at 24 seconds.

It was Sagan’s first win since the Tour of California in May and his first win in a Grand Tour since the 2013 Tour de France.

“I’m very happy, I’ve got to say thanks to all my teammates because they did a good job. I’ve been trying to win for the team and I’m happy I finally did it. It’s a very nice day,” Sagan said before venting a little frustration on the teams who did not help chase the breakaway during the stage.

“Today only Orica and Tinkoff-Saxo pulled. I think we did a better job and I was very pissed that other teams didn’t pull for the sprint. Bouhanni and John Degenkolb only came in the last three kilometres. As a result we had to win today. I was on Degenkolb’s wheel and he started his sprint early, I think at 250m. He went one way and I went the other. The wind helped and it played into my hands.”

How it happened

The 158km stage included two nasty climbs and a late visit to the hills above Malaga but the stage was always expected to end with a sprint finish in the centre of Málaga, with the sprinters’ teams riding to ensure that was the case throughout the day.

Following the polemics of the team time trial and Vincenzo Nibali’s disqualification after Sunday’s finish, riders were keen to avoid any further issue at the start, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) offering a ‘no comment’ over the Italian’s expulsion. Only Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was happy to talk, pointing out that Nibali had been wrong to blame him for the crash.

After rolling out of Mijas, the break of the day formed early, with little resistance from the peloton.

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural), Walter Pedraza Morales (Colombia), Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep), Alexid Gougeard (Ag2r), Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) made it into the move. The peloton let them go and so they opened a three-minute lead on the slopes of the early Alto de Mijas, with Fraile leading the break over the top to take the climber’s points on the category three climb.

The gap stabilised on the long descent on the road back to Malaga, with the Orica-GreenEdge team of race leader Chaves riding tempo on the front.

The pace was steady but proved to be too much for Paolo Tiralongo (Astana). He crashed on Sunday and started the stage with 20 stitches above and below his left eye. He was determined to the start the stage but retired after 40km, accepting it was impossible to continue in the race.

After 76km Fraile was also the first to the summit of the longer Puerto de Leon climb and so took the polka dot jersey as the leader of the mountain’s competition from Walter Pedraza (Colombia), who was in the break but was only third to the summit.

The speed in the peloton picked up during the second half of the stage and the loop back to Malaga along the Mediterranean coast. Fortunately the sea breeze was light and the weather warm and sunny, limiting the dangers for the riders. Of course there were crashes, including one with 44km to go that saw Nacer Bouhanni go down with Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo). Both had crashed on Sunday but both got up again and soon got back to the peloton.

Up front Chavanel won the intermediate sprint and so took three bonus seconds. The sprint inspired attacks in the break, with Tjallingii and Gougeard jumping away in search of further glory, while Fraile and the others faded back to the peloton, with Fraile happy to be in the polka-dot jersey and be awarded the most combative prize of the stage.

Tjallingii and Gougeard worked together and managed to push their lead to 1:40 but the peloton refused to let them go, with Tinkoff-Saxo doing much of the work behind. The Russian team upped the pace on the climb, with Giant-Alpecin also working for Degenkolb. Their efforts managed to crack Ewan, who was unable to stay with the front group.

As a result of their efforts, the break was reeled in like a fish on a line as the climb hurt the legs of Tjallingii and Gougeard. The Frenchman was the first to ease up on the climb, with Tjallingii shaking his head in a sign of pain just after as the riders entered the wide coastal highway that took them back to Malaga. Suddenly the peloton was all together and ready for the sprint.

Team Sky lead down the fast highway descent into Málaga, with a short tunnel and a sweeping bend lining out the riders going into the final two kilometres. Giant-Alpecin has three riders leading out Degenkolb and he launched his sprint at speed, with his head and shoulders bobbing in motion with his pedal stroke. However he was not fast enough to beat Sagan, who held off Bouhanni and finally hit the line first.

Tuesday’s 209km fourth stage is from Estepona to Vejer de la Frontera and could see a second consecutive Sagan win after his long drought. The stage concludes with a short but steep climb four kilometres from the finish and twisting roads to the line. It seems perfect for a second Sagan surge.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:06:46
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
7Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
9Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
14Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
18José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
21Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
26Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
27Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
31Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
33Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
34Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
35Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
37Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
39Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
43Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
44Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
46Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
50Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
53Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
56Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
60Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
61Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
64Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
65Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
67Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
69Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
71Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
74Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
75Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
77Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
79Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
80Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
81Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
82Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
86Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
87Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
88Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
90Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
91Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
92Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
93Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
94Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
96Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
99Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
100Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
101Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
106Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
107David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
112Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
113Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
115Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:27
117Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
118Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:30
123Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
124Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:53
125Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:14
126Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
127Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
128Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
130Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
133Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
134Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
136David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
138Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
139Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
140Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:35
141Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
143Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
144Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
145Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
146Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
147Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
148Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
149Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
150Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
151Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
153Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
154Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
155Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:02:12
156Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
157Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:15
158Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
159Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:37
160Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:54
161George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
162Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:26
163Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
164Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
165Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:02
166Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
167Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:40
168Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
169Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:59
170Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:42
172Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
173Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
174Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
175Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
176Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
177Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
178Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
179Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
180Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
181Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
182Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
183Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
184Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
185Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
186Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
187Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
188Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
189Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
190Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
191Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:49
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNSMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team14
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka10
7Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing8
9Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling7
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
14Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Mijas, km. 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 2 - Puerto del León, km. 76
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka6
3Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia4
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNL-Jumbo12:20:18
2Team Giant-Alpecin
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Team Sky
6Movistar Team
7Lotto Soudal
8Astana Pro Team
9BMC Racing Team
10Trek Factory Racing
11Lampre-Merida
12Orica GreenEdge
13Tinkoff-Saxo
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Team Katusha
17Colombia
18Team Europcar
19MTN - Qhubeka
20IAM Cycling
21Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22FDJ.fr

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge8:04:01
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:05
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:15
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:35
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:36
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
11Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:52
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
17Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:06
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
22Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:22
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
29Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:01
31Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:07
32Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
33Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:17
35Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:02:20
39Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:22
40Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:02:36
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:39
42José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:01
43Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:04
44Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:10
47Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
48Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:28
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:34
50Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:03:41
51Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:59
52David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:18
53Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:04:32
54Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:34
57Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:37
58Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:40
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:51
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:15
61Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:18
64Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:05:23
65Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
66Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:42
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:46
68Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:31
69Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:43
70Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:23
71Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
73Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
74Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
75Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
77Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:51
78Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:08:37
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
80Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:58
81Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:09:13
82Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
86Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:19
88Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:09:26
89Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:40
90Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:46
91Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:51
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:55
93Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:09:59
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
96Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:03
97Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:10:04
98Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:27
99Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
100Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:35
101Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:45
102Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:48
103Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:49
104Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:52
105Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:53
106Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:02
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:11:34
108Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
109Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:12:39
110Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:00
111Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:13:25
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:38
113Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:45
114Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:13:55
115Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:14:19
116Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:31
117Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:14:37
118Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:11
119Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
122Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
123Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:17
125Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
126Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
127Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
128Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:38
129Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:56
132Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:01
133Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:16:25
134Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
137Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
138Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:31
139Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:16:38
140Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:16:46
141Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
142Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
143Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:52
144Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
145Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:26
146Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:48
147Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:52
148Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:20:58
149Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
150Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
151Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:21:04
155Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
158Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:25
161Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:28
162Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:12
163Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:33
164Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:43
165Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:05
166Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:11
167Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:23:16
168Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:23:57
169Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:09
170Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:41
171Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:34
172Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:38
173Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:27:06
174Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:27:18
175Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:22
176Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:58
177Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:28:59
178Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:50
179Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:55
180Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:30:59
181Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
182Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
183Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
184Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:32:36
185Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:37
186Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:40
187Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:36:46
188Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
189Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:06
190Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:08
191Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo25
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin20
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team14
9Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha13
10Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka10
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky9
15Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
16Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing8
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
18Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling7
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky5
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
23José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
28Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
30Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
31Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
33Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia1
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13pts
2Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
10Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge7pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling145
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale213

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11.01613425925926
21.016377314814810:00:21
31.017025462962960:01:17
41.017210648148150:01:33
51.017326388888890:01:43
61.017673611111110:02:13
71.017835648148150:02:27
81.017974537037040:02:39
91.018310185185190:03:08
101.01839120370370:03:15
111.018819444444440:03:52
121.019675925925930:05:06
131.021030092592590:07:03
141.021423611111110:07:37
151.021585648148150:07:51
161.021863425925930:08:15
171.022928240740740:09:47
181.023263888888890:10:16
191.02442129629630:11:56
201.025347222222220:13:16
211.028275462962960:17:29
221.030092592592590:20:06

Latest on Cyclingnews