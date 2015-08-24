Vuelta a España: Peter Sagan wins stage 3
Chaves holds race lead
Stage 3: Mijas - Málaga
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) ended his long spell of placings by winning the high-speed sprint into the centre of Málaga at the Vuelta a España.
The Giant-Alpecin team led out the sprint for John Degenkolb after a descent off the coastal highway but Sagan accelerated at the right moment with a violent kick, and with help from a tailwind, held off Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) at the line. The Frenchman finished second, with the German third. Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) was fourth, ahead of Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre-Merida).
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader’s red jersey, five seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin). Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) is third overall at 15 seconds, with his cousin Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) fourth overall at 24 seconds.
It was Sagan’s first win since the Tour of California in May and his first win in a Grand Tour since the 2013 Tour de France.
“I’m very happy, I’ve got to say thanks to all my teammates because they did a good job. I’ve been trying to win for the team and I’m happy I finally did it. It’s a very nice day,” Sagan said before venting a little frustration on the teams who did not help chase the breakaway during the stage.
“Today only Orica and Tinkoff-Saxo pulled. I think we did a better job and I was very pissed that other teams didn’t pull for the sprint. Bouhanni and John Degenkolb only came in the last three kilometres. As a result we had to win today. I was on Degenkolb’s wheel and he started his sprint early, I think at 250m. He went one way and I went the other. The wind helped and it played into my hands.”
How it happened
The 158km stage included two nasty climbs and a late visit to the hills above Malaga but the stage was always expected to end with a sprint finish in the centre of Málaga, with the sprinters’ teams riding to ensure that was the case throughout the day.
Following the polemics of the team time trial and Vincenzo Nibali’s disqualification after Sunday’s finish, riders were keen to avoid any further issue at the start, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) offering a ‘no comment’ over the Italian’s expulsion. Only Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was happy to talk, pointing out that Nibali had been wrong to blame him for the crash.
After rolling out of Mijas, the break of the day formed early, with little resistance from the peloton.
Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural), Walter Pedraza Morales (Colombia), Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep), Alexid Gougeard (Ag2r), Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) made it into the move. The peloton let them go and so they opened a three-minute lead on the slopes of the early Alto de Mijas, with Fraile leading the break over the top to take the climber’s points on the category three climb.
The gap stabilised on the long descent on the road back to Malaga, with the Orica-GreenEdge team of race leader Chaves riding tempo on the front.
The pace was steady but proved to be too much for Paolo Tiralongo (Astana). He crashed on Sunday and started the stage with 20 stitches above and below his left eye. He was determined to the start the stage but retired after 40km, accepting it was impossible to continue in the race.
After 76km Fraile was also the first to the summit of the longer Puerto de Leon climb and so took the polka dot jersey as the leader of the mountain’s competition from Walter Pedraza (Colombia), who was in the break but was only third to the summit.
The speed in the peloton picked up during the second half of the stage and the loop back to Malaga along the Mediterranean coast. Fortunately the sea breeze was light and the weather warm and sunny, limiting the dangers for the riders. Of course there were crashes, including one with 44km to go that saw Nacer Bouhanni go down with Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo). Both had crashed on Sunday but both got up again and soon got back to the peloton.
Up front Chavanel won the intermediate sprint and so took three bonus seconds. The sprint inspired attacks in the break, with Tjallingii and Gougeard jumping away in search of further glory, while Fraile and the others faded back to the peloton, with Fraile happy to be in the polka-dot jersey and be awarded the most combative prize of the stage.
Tjallingii and Gougeard worked together and managed to push their lead to 1:40 but the peloton refused to let them go, with Tinkoff-Saxo doing much of the work behind. The Russian team upped the pace on the climb, with Giant-Alpecin also working for Degenkolb. Their efforts managed to crack Ewan, who was unable to stay with the front group.
As a result of their efforts, the break was reeled in like a fish on a line as the climb hurt the legs of Tjallingii and Gougeard. The Frenchman was the first to ease up on the climb, with Tjallingii shaking his head in a sign of pain just after as the riders entered the wide coastal highway that took them back to Malaga. Suddenly the peloton was all together and ready for the sprint.
Team Sky lead down the fast highway descent into Málaga, with a short tunnel and a sweeping bend lining out the riders going into the final two kilometres. Giant-Alpecin has three riders leading out Degenkolb and he launched his sprint at speed, with his head and shoulders bobbing in motion with his pedal stroke. However he was not fast enough to beat Sagan, who held off Bouhanni and finally hit the line first.
Tuesday’s 209km fourth stage is from Estepona to Vejer de la Frontera and could see a second consecutive Sagan win after his long drought. The stage concludes with a short but steep climb four kilometres from the finish and twisting roads to the line. It seems perfect for a second Sagan surge.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:06:46
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|26
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|37
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|53
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|56
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|71
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|74
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|75
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|79
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|80
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|82
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|86
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|88
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|91
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|96
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|112
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|113
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|117
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:30
|123
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|124
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|125
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|126
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|127
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|130
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|138
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|141
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|144
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|146
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|147
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|149
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|150
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|151
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|156
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:13
|157
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:15
|158
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|159
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:37
|160
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:54
|161
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|162
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:26
|163
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|164
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:02
|166
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|167
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:40
|168
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|169
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:59
|170
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:42
|172
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|173
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|174
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|175
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|176
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|177
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|178
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|179
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|180
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|181
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|182
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|183
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|184
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|185
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|186
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|187
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|188
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|189
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|190
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|191
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:49
|DNF
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|7
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|9
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|14
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|3
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|4
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12:20:18
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Team Katusha
|17
|Colombia
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|IAM Cycling
|21
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|8:04:01
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:05
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:52
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|17
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:22
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|29
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:01
|31
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:07
|32
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|33
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:17
|35
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:02:20
|39
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:22
|40
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:39
|42
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:01
|43
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|44
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:10
|47
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|48
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:28
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:34
|50
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:03:41
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:59
|52
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:18
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:32
|54
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:34
|57
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:37
|58
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:40
|59
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:51
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:15
|61
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|64
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:05:23
|65
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|66
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:42
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:46
|68
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:31
|69
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:43
|70
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:23
|71
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|74
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|77
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:51
|78
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:08:37
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|80
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:58
|81
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:13
|82
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|86
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|88
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:26
|89
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:40
|90
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:46
|91
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:51
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:55
|93
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:09:59
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|97
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:10:04
|98
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:27
|99
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:35
|101
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:45
|102
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:48
|103
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:49
|104
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:52
|105
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:53
|106
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:02
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:11:34
|108
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:12:39
|110
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:00
|111
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:25
|112
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:38
|113
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:45
|114
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:13:55
|115
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:14:19
|116
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:31
|117
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:14:37
|118
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:11
|119
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:17
|125
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:38
|129
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:56
|132
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:01
|133
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:16:25
|134
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|137
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:31
|139
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:38
|140
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:16:46
|141
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|142
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:52
|144
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:26
|146
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:48
|147
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:52
|148
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:58
|149
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:04
|155
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:25
|161
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:28
|162
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:12
|163
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:33
|164
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:43
|165
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:05
|166
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:11
|167
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:23:16
|168
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:57
|169
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:09
|170
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:41
|171
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:34
|172
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:38
|173
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:06
|174
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:27:18
|175
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:22
|176
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:58
|177
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:59
|178
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:50
|179
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:55
|180
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:59
|181
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|182
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|183
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|184
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:32:36
|185
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:37
|186
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:40
|187
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:46
|188
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|189
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:06
|190
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:08
|191
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|14
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|10
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|15
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|16
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|18
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|7
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|23
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|28
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|30
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|31
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|1
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|pts
|2
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|10
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|145
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|213
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|1.01613425925926
|2
|1.01637731481481
|0:00:21
|3
|1.01702546296296
|0:01:17
|4
|1.01721064814815
|0:01:33
|5
|1.01732638888889
|0:01:43
|6
|1.01767361111111
|0:02:13
|7
|1.01783564814815
|0:02:27
|8
|1.01797453703704
|0:02:39
|9
|1.01831018518519
|0:03:08
|10
|1.0183912037037
|0:03:15
|11
|1.01881944444444
|0:03:52
|12
|1.01967592592593
|0:05:06
|13
|1.02103009259259
|0:07:03
|14
|1.02142361111111
|0:07:37
|15
|1.02158564814815
|0:07:51
|16
|1.02186342592593
|0:08:15
|17
|1.02292824074074
|0:09:47
|18
|1.02326388888889
|0:10:16
|19
|1.0244212962963
|0:11:56
|20
|1.02534722222222
|0:13:16
|21
|1.02827546296296
|0:17:29
|22
|1.03009259259259
|0:20:06
