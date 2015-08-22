Image 1 of 67 Team BMC on the podium as team time trial winners (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 67 BMC blasted through a second quicker than Tinkoff to take the lead Image 3 of 67 That's one way to cross the finish line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 67 Team Sky get ready for the team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 67 Astana Pro Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 67 IAM Cycling (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 67 BMC continues their dominance in the discipline (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 67 Team Sky chose to ride conservatively for the opening team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 67 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 67 BMC celebrate its second team time trial win at a grand tour in 2015 after its Tour de France victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 67 Ag2r-La Mondiale approach the finish line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 67 Trek cross the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 67 Nairo Quintana leads Movistar over the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 67 Nairo Quintana about to start the team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 67 Jovial scenes at the Katusha bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 67 John Degenkolb leads Giant-Alpecin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 67 Katusha out on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 67 Fabian Cancellara leading Trek (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 67 IAM Cycling do their thing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 67 Cannondale-Garmin made it through unscathed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 67 Teams out for a recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 67 Kenny Elissonde leads FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 67 Ag2r-La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 67 Team Colombia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 67 MTN-Qhubeka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 67 An Etixx-Quick Step rider in the dust (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 67 Adam Hansen asking for assistence (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 67 BMC riding to stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 67 A lovely beach sunset and a bike race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 67 Peter Velits (BMC) in the first leader's jersey of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 67 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) in the combativity jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 67 Peter Velits (BMC) about to receive the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 67 Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 67 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) picks up another green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 67 Peter Velits (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 67 BMC continues its team time trial success at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 67 Movistar ride through the dust (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 67 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 67 LottoNl-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 67 Cofidis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 67 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 67 Cannondale-Garmin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 67 Cannondale-Garmin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 67 IAM Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 67 IAM Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 67 IAM Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 67 Cofidis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 67 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 67 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 67 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 67 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 67 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 67 Cannondale-Garmin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 67 The opening TTT of the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 67 MTN-Qhubeka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 67 MTN-Qhubeka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 67 Colombia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 67 FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 67 FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 67 LottoNl-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 67 AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 67 BMC Racing en route to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 67 Movistar preview the TTT course Image 64 of 67 Orica-GreenEdge prepare for the TTT Image 65 of 67 BMC prepare for the opening TTT of the Vuelta Image 66 of 67 LottoNl-Jumbo come across the line Image 67 of 67 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gapped his team at the end

BMC Racing won the opening team time trial of the Vuelta a España, setting a time just one hundredth of a second faster than Tinkoff-Saxo. The American outfit finished with the minimum of five riders with Peter Velits leading them over the line to take the first red jersey.

"Being world champions, that gives us a certain responsibility to put it out on the line and go for it," Tejay van Garderen said at the end of the stage. "The tactic that we had was perfect. On a course like this you can’t really go much faster with more than five guys so we picked five guys to bring it to the end and we had three guys to line it out from the start and do a one kilo effort full gas and pull off. Then the five guys at the end hammered it to the line. To be honest, I don’t remember much of it, it went by so quickly. We’re super happy with the win and I couldn’t be happier for Peter Velits to take the jersey."

BMC were the fifth from last team to roll down the start ramp as the sun began to fall in the sky and the temperatures became just about bearable. There was no time in the general classification at risk but pride and a stage victory was at stake over the 7.4-kilometre time trial. It was clear from the off that BMC were going for it and they were soon down to just five riders. As they approached the final straight, it looked like they might have been outdone but they squeezed past Tinkoff-Saxo by an impossibly small margin.

BMC also won the Tour de France team time trial in July by a similarly small gap over Team Sky, but this time they didn’t have a tense wait as all the teams after them went slower. In fact, there was less than a second separating the top three, with Orica-GreenEdge just half a second behind Tinkoff-Saxo. It was another disappointment for Peter Sagan who led the Tinkoff team over the line and would have worn the red jersey. Instead, he was given a familiar reward of the green jersey.

"For us it was ok. It was a little bit technical, a little bit narrow roads, a bit like Strade Bianche but it was good. We tried and for one second, maybe because of my name, we finished second again," Sagan joked after stepping on the podium.

It was a scorching start to the day for the early riders, with MTN-Qhubeka kicking things off. The South African team set a solid time but that was soon beaten by LottoNL-Jumbo who set the first serious looking time of 8:18. Their benchmark would stand for quite some time, until Orica-GreenEdge beat them by seven seconds. The Australian team’s arrival marked the halfway point and they would be happy to see pre-stage favourites Trek Factory Racing come over the line in provisional fourth place.

Orica-GreenEdge were only able to enjoy their time at the top for 10 minutes before Tinkoff-Saxo shoved them off by only half a second. Etixx-QuickStep had designs on taking the victory but they failed and there were some cross words between the teammates after the finish line. Just when Tinkoff-Saxo thought they might be about to take the stage win, BMC slipped in to beat them by a a second.

The remaining teams, Astana, Movistar, Sky and Katusha were all content with making it home in one piece. None of them threatened the race lead, with Sky finishing in a time of 9:21. For them, the real race will begin in Sunday with the first mountain stage.

Brief Results