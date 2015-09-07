Vuelta a Espana: Schleck wins on Ermita de Alba
Rodriguez overtakes Aru by one second
Stage 16: Luarca - Ermita del Alba. Quirós
Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) emerged from the wilderness to claim his first victory in over four years on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, but his achievement will inevitably be overshadowed by the battle that took place ten minutes behind him on the road. On the viciously steep slopes of the Alto Ermita de Alba, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) did just enough to divest Fabio Aru (Astana) of the red jersey by a solitary second, but both men will be concerned by how Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) managed to keep his hopes of final overall victory alive.
The final three kilometres of the last of the day’s seven categorised climbs featured slopes that touched 30%, and the overall contenders seemed to spend much of the afternoon with those gradients foremost in their thoughts, allowing Schleck and the early escapees to build up a maximum advantage of 21 minutes.
Schleck and his fellow survivor Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) still had ten minutes in hand by the time they reached the base of the final climb, where the Luxembourger would eventually inch clear 1,500 metres from the summit, though by that point, the forcing of the Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo squads had reduced the red jersey group to just 15 or so riders.
After Pawel Poljanski’s impressive cameo at the bottom in the service of Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Mikel Landa (Astana) took over as the gradient stiffened. Ostensibly, the Basque’s goal was to shake Dumoulin loose, but for long stretches, his leader Aru seemed to be in just as much difficulty, though his pace did at least prevent Rodriguez from unsheathing his sword before the stinging final kilometres.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) were distanced as the gradient bit in earnest with two kilometres to go, but while Dumoulin finally betrayed signs of suffering within sight of the flamme rouge, he remained in touch until the final 800 metres.
At that very moment, Rodriguez sensed his opportunity, bounding clear of the red jersey group, but as the pace dropped almost to slow motion, Aru managed to battle gamely and limit his losses. He was almost within clutching distance of Rodriguez’s coattails by the summit, but eventually came home two seconds behind the Catalan, and lost his red jersey by a scant second.
“To be honest, I was just following Purito in the last kilometres,” Aru said, deftly side-stepping a query on Landa’s fealty. “He was going very well. We tried to control him with my teammates but we couldn’t follow him all the way. There’s an important time trial to come and one second won’t count for much.”
Dumoulin, meanwhile, was out of sight but by no means out of the general classification picture. He came home in 16th place on the stage – some 9:18 down on Schleck but less than half a minute behind Rodriguez and Aru. With Wednesday’s 38.7km time trial in Burgos still to come, Dumoulin lies in fourth overall, just 1:51 down on Rodriguez and he had ample reason to smile as he recovered at the summit.
“I saved the day,” Dumoulin admitted. “I was much better than expected. It was very fast but I was never really in trouble.”
There was an air of disappointment, by contrast, about Majka, who came home with Nairo Quintana (Movistar), 12 seconds down on Rodriguez, and who now lies third overall, 1:35 down. “I’m a little bit surprised with the last kilometre,” he said. “I tried to follow Rodriguez, but he is a specialist for the steep part and it’s difficult to stay behind him.”
For Schleck, meanwhile, the victory was his first since he served a one-year ban for a positive test for Xipamide at the 2012 Tour de France. His last win of any description came at the 2011 Criterium International, while Luxembourg’s last Vuelta stage winner was his father Johny, in 1970.
“I came here with intentions of a nice classification but I was involved in a couple of crashes so I had to change tactics,” Schleck said. “The team and I talked about this stage, I knew it was good for me.”
How it unfolded
As the Vuelta peloton faced into its ninth summit finish of the race, its third in as many days, and with some seven categorised climbs on the agenda, there was a truce of sorts called in the red jersey group for the opening half of Monday’s stage.
The early break featuring Schleck, Torres, Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step), Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) sallied clear ahead of the Alto de Aristebano and the peloton gladly left them to it.
While Fraile gleefully mopped up the mountains points, the ten escapees – none of them a threat on general classification – built up a maximum advantage of some 21 minutes with 120 kilometres remaining before Katusha – after a stand-off with Astana over who ought to chase – finally set about pegging the gap back.
The hostilities only truly began in the main peloton on the day’s third last climb, the Alto del Cordal, where Tinkoff-Saxo set a fierce pace in support of Majka, and that kind of effort was replicated by Astana on the next ascent, the Alto de la Cobertoria, where Diego Rosa was very prominent.
The aim, undoubtedly, was to discommode Dumoulin, but the Dutchman seemed unflustered throughout, suggesting afterwards that he would have been more troubled by repeated changes in pace rather than the brisk tempo imposed by Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo.
Their efforts did reduce the leading group just 15 riders by the final climb, but despite Landa’s forcing, Dumoulin held tough for longer than any of his rivals will have appreciated. Rodriguez, meanwhile, will begin the final push towards Madrid in the red jersey, and he will hope that the third time is a charm.
In 2012, he was caught out by Alberto Contador’s surprise attack on the road to Fuente De after the second rest day. In 2010, perhaps more pertinently and certainly more traumatically, his challenge collapsed with a calamitous showing in the Penafiel time trial.
“The goal is the podium and, why not, the victory. Let’s hope I can do a great time trial,” Rodriguez said. “In the end, winning the Vuelta is in my own hands.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|5:49:56
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:01:10
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:42
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:49
|6
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:05
|7
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:26
|8
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:06:02
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:51
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:53
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:03
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:05
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:06
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:07
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:18
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:33
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:48
|19
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:54
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:56
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:25
|22
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:03
|25
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:12
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:12:20
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:40
|28
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:47
|29
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:28
|31
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:48
|32
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:14:13
|33
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:37
|34
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:18
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:16:42
|37
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:16:56
|38
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:08
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:10
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:53
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:28
|44
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:30
|45
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:21
|46
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:11
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:54
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:16
|50
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:22
|51
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:01
|52
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:31
|53
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|54
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|59
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|62
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|70
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|72
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:42
|73
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:46
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:52
|78
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|79
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:02
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:05
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|86
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|89
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|94
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|98
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|99
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|100
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|104
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|106
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|118
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|119
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|126
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|129
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|137
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:25
|138
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|139
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:27
|141
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:32
|142
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:33
|143
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|144
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|145
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:29:37
|147
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:38
|148
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:48
|149
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:30:44
|150
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|151
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|152
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:47
|153
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:23
|154
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:46
|155
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:48
|156
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|157
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:29
|158
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|159
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|160
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|161
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:33
|162
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|163
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|164
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:43
|165
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:07
|166
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|167
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|20
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|8
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|6
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|15
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|6
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17:55:28
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:04:13
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:06
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:09:26
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:01
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:00
|8
|Team Sky
|0:14:34
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:44
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:31
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:22
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:10
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:25:56
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:13
|15
|Colombia
|0:33:06
|16
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:34:04
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:37:14
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:37:58
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:29
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:29
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:48:29
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|1:01:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|67:52:44
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:35
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:51
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:38
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:49
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:22
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:46
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:21
|13
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:20
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:25
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:18
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:24
|17
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:36
|18
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:36
|19
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:23
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:04
|21
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:30:03
|22
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:10
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:20
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:33:27
|25
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:36:10
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:47
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:47
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:05
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:17
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:44:22
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:52:18
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:53:50
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:02
|34
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:04
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:13
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:07:33
|37
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:23
|38
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:45
|39
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:11:33
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:14:32
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:21:11
|42
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:25
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:22:00
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:22:05
|45
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:25:31
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:21
|47
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:29:28
|48
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:30:21
|49
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:05
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:17
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:34:14
|52
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:46
|53
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:54
|54
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1:39:20
|55
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:39:46
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:42:25
|57
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:42:44
|58
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:44:11
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:49:50
|60
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:51:04
|61
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1:54:28
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1:54:31
|63
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:55:15
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:55:41
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:51
|66
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:59:15
|67
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:00:48
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:01:25
|69
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:02:09
|70
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|2:02:17
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:03:06
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:03:53
|73
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2:03:55
|74
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:05:33
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:06:20
|76
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:07:14
|77
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2:07:54
|78
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:08:50
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:10:09
|80
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:11:37
|81
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:00
|82
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2:13:12
|83
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:15:33
|84
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:15:42
|85
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:21
|86
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:16:33
|87
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:16:41
|88
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:17:27
|89
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2:19:30
|90
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:19:54
|91
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2:20:32
|92
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2:21:28
|93
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|2:25:46
|94
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:26:06
|95
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2:26:35
|96
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:27:18
|97
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:29:46
|98
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:30:26
|99
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:30:58
|100
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:31:10
|101
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:31:36
|102
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:32:42
|103
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:34:18
|104
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:34:44
|105
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:34:59
|106
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:35:33
|107
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:36:09
|108
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:36:11
|109
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:37:21
|110
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:39:37
|111
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:39:59
|112
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:40:44
|113
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:41:39
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:42:24
|115
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:42:41
|116
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:43:36
|117
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:43:51
|118
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:44:01
|119
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:44:19
|120
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:46:36
|121
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:19
|122
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:48:34
|123
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:48:54
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:50:28
|125
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:50:58
|126
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:51:15
|127
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|2:51:26
|128
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:52:05
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:52:53
|130
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:53:08
|131
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:53:30
|132
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:54:07
|133
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:54:55
|134
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:55:17
|135
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:56:49
|136
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:57:14
|137
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:57:21
|138
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:57:25
|139
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|2:57:41
|140
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3:02:10
|141
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:02:14
|142
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:03:19
|143
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:03:49
|144
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:04:07
|145
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:04:28
|146
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:04:32
|147
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:04:54
|148
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3:05:13
|149
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:05:27
|150
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:06:02
|151
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|3:07:09
|152
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:07:25
|153
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3:10:56
|154
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:11:36
|155
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:12:20
|156
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:13:19
|157
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:15:20
|158
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:15:51
|159
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:17:23
|160
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:20:11
|161
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:20:35
|162
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:22:33
|163
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:03
|164
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:26:37
|165
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:35:53
|166
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:38:45
|167
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:01:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|106
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|72
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|72
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|17
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|34
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|33
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|26
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|27
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|28
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|23
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|32
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|34
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|37
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|39
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|16
|40
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|41
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|44
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|45
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|49
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|50
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|51
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|52
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|9
|53
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|9
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|55
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|56
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|8
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|58
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|8
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|61
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|63
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|64
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|66
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|67
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|68
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|69
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|70
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|71
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|72
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|74
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|75
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|76
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|77
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|78
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|79
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|80
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|81
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|82
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|83
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|84
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|85
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|86
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|87
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|88
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|89
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|-5
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|91
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|93
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|pts
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|27
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|5
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|22
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|10
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|15
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|18
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|21
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|23
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|24
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|26
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|27
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|28
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|31
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|34
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|37
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|38
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|42
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|3
|43
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|46
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|48
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|50
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|53
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|54
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|10
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|58
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|71
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|77
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|16
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|18
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|21
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|109
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|111
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|115
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|116
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|117
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|121
|27
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|28
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|145
|33
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|145
|34
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|35
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|164
|36
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|176
|37
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|187
|38
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|196
|39
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|202
|40
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|212
|41
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|235
|42
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|254
|43
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|263
|44
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|291
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|204:04:27
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:32
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:28:02
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:41:40
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:45
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:02:50
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:13
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:10:47
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|1:34:41
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:28
|12
|Colombia
|2:03:48
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:06:38
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:32
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:40:23
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|3:02:14
|17
|IAM Cycling
|3:06:20
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|3:06:55
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|3:08:01
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|3:44:55
|21
|FDJ.fr
|3:46:59
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:31:25
