Vuelta a Espana: Schleck wins on Ermita de Alba

Rodriguez overtakes Aru by one second

Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) drinks in his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ian Boswell (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Diego Rosa (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gio Visconti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Frank Schleck (Trek)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dani Moreno (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin leads the GC group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) riding into the red jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Rolland (Europcar) corners at speed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) cornering

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) with Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha lined out at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Ag2r riders sitting in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the green jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Velits (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) comes to the front of the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
KOM jersey holder Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Rolland (Europcar) leads the successful breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) wills himself up the steep slopes

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Pierre Rolland (Eurocpar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the finale of the Ermita de Alba

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Frank Schleck (Trek)

Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omar Fraile (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru gets cleaned up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) had a crash but finished

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rides into the lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) hangs tough

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The top 10 on GC got a quick ride to Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Landa (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) the new Vuelta leader

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Frank Schleck (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Frank Schleck (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Frank Schleck (Trek) wins stage 16 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) sprints away from Fabio Aru (Astana) to take the race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Frank Schleck (Trek) won stage 16 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana

Frank Schleck (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) leads the mountains classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) emerged from the wilderness to claim his first victory in over four years on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, but his achievement will inevitably be overshadowed by the battle that took place ten minutes behind him on the road. On the viciously steep slopes of the Alto Ermita de Alba, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) did just enough to divest Fabio Aru (Astana) of the red jersey by a solitary second, but both men will be concerned by how Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) managed to keep his hopes of final overall victory alive.

The final three kilometres of the last of the day’s seven categorised climbs featured slopes that touched 30%, and the overall contenders seemed to spend much of the afternoon with those gradients foremost in their thoughts, allowing Schleck and the early escapees to build up a maximum advantage of 21 minutes.

Schleck and his fellow survivor Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) still had ten minutes in hand by the time they reached the base of the final climb, where the Luxembourger would eventually inch clear 1,500 metres from the summit, though by that point, the forcing of the Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo squads had reduced the red jersey group to just 15 or so riders.

After Pawel Poljanski’s impressive cameo at the bottom in the service of Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Mikel Landa (Astana) took over as the gradient stiffened. Ostensibly, the Basque’s goal was to shake Dumoulin loose, but for long stretches, his leader Aru seemed to be in just as much difficulty, though his pace did at least prevent Rodriguez from unsheathing his sword before the stinging final kilometres.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) were distanced as the gradient bit in earnest with two kilometres to go, but while Dumoulin finally betrayed signs of suffering within sight of the flamme rouge, he remained in touch until the final 800 metres.

At that very moment, Rodriguez sensed his opportunity, bounding clear of the red jersey group, but as the pace dropped almost to slow motion, Aru managed to battle gamely and limit his losses. He was almost within clutching distance of Rodriguez’s coattails by the summit, but eventually came home two seconds behind the Catalan, and lost his red jersey by a scant second.

“To be honest, I was just following Purito in the last kilometres,” Aru said, deftly side-stepping a query on Landa’s fealty. “He was going very well. We tried to control him with my teammates but we couldn’t follow him all the way. There’s an important time trial to come and one second won’t count for much.”

Dumoulin, meanwhile, was out of sight but by no means out of the general classification picture. He came home in 16th place on the stage – some 9:18 down on Schleck but less than half a minute behind Rodriguez and Aru. With Wednesday’s 38.7km time trial in Burgos still to come, Dumoulin lies in fourth overall, just 1:51 down on Rodriguez and he had ample reason to smile as he recovered at the summit.

“I saved the day,” Dumoulin admitted. “I was much better than expected. It was very fast but I was never really in trouble.”

There was an air of disappointment, by contrast, about Majka, who came home with Nairo Quintana (Movistar), 12 seconds down on Rodriguez, and who now lies third overall, 1:35 down. “I’m a little bit surprised with the last kilometre,” he said. “I tried to follow Rodriguez, but he is a specialist for the steep part and it’s difficult to stay behind him.”

For Schleck, meanwhile, the victory was his first since he served a one-year ban for a positive test for Xipamide at the 2012 Tour de France. His last win of any description came at the 2011 Criterium International, while Luxembourg’s last Vuelta stage winner was his father Johny, in 1970.

“I came here with intentions of a nice classification but I was involved in a couple of crashes so I had to change tactics,” Schleck said. “The team and I talked about this stage, I knew it was good for me.”

How it unfolded

As the Vuelta peloton faced into its ninth summit finish of the race, its third in as many days, and with some seven categorised climbs on the agenda, there was a truce of sorts called in the red jersey group for the opening half of Monday’s stage.

The early break featuring Schleck, Torres, Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step), Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) sallied clear ahead of the Alto de Aristebano and the peloton gladly left them to it.

While Fraile gleefully mopped up the mountains points, the ten escapees – none of them a threat on general classification – built up a maximum advantage of some 21 minutes with 120 kilometres remaining before Katusha – after a stand-off with Astana over who ought to chase – finally set about pegging the gap back.

The hostilities only truly began in the main peloton on the day’s third last climb, the Alto del Cordal, where Tinkoff-Saxo set a fierce pace in support of Majka, and that kind of effort was replicated by Astana on the next ascent, the Alto de la Cobertoria, where Diego Rosa was very prominent.

The aim, undoubtedly, was to discommode Dumoulin, but the Dutchman seemed unflustered throughout, suggesting afterwards that he would have been more troubled by repeated changes in pace rather than the brisk tempo imposed by Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo.

Their efforts did reduce the leading group just 15 riders by the final climb, but despite Landa’s forcing, Dumoulin held tough for longer than any of his rivals will have appreciated. Rodriguez, meanwhile, will begin the final push towards Madrid in the red jersey, and he will hope that the third time is a charm.

In 2012, he was caught out by Alberto Contador’s surprise attack on the road to Fuente De after the second rest day. In 2010, perhaps more pertinently and certainly more traumatically, his challenge collapsed with a calamitous showing in the Penafiel time trial.

“The goal is the podium and, why not, the victory. Let’s hope I can do a great time trial,” Rodriguez said. “In the end, winning the Vuelta is in my own hands.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing5:49:56
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:01:10
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:42
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:49
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:05
7Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:26
8Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:06:02
9Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:51
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:53
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:03
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:09:05
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:06
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:07
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:18
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:33
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:48
19Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:54
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:09:56
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:25
22Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:03
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:12
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:12:20
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:40
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:47
29Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:27
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:28
31Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:48
32Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:14:13
33Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:37
34David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:18
35José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:16:42
37Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:16:56
38Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:08
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:10
41Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:17:53
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:28
44Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:30
45Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:21
46Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:11
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:54
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:23:16
50Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:22
51Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:01
52Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:31
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
54Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
58Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
59Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
60Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
62Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
63Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
64Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
65Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
67Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
69Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
70Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
72Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:42
73Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
74Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
76Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:28:46
77Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:52
78Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
79Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
80Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:02
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
83Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:05
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
86Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
89Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
90Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
92Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
93Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
94Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
95Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
98Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
99Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
101Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
103Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
104Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
105Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
106Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
107Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
108Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
110Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
115Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
118Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
119Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
126Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
127Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
129Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
130Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
131Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
132Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
133Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
134Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
137Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:25
138Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
139Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:27
141Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:32
142Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:33
143Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
144Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
145Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
146Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:29:37
147Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:29:38
148Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:48
149Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:30:44
150Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
151Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
152Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:47
153Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:31:23
154Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:46
155Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:48
156Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
157Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:29
158Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
159Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
160Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
161Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:33
162Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
163Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
164Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:43
165Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:07
166John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
167Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate sprint - Pola de Lena. AS 234, km. 156
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing25pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia20
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team16
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling8
9Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky3
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto Aristébano, km. 14.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto de Piedratecha, km. 43.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Cabruñana. Alto de la Cabruñana, km. 85.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Alto de Tenebredo, km. 119.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Alto del Cordal, km. 150
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Alto de la Cobertoria, km. 166.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia6
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 7 (HC) Ermita de Alba, km. 185
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing20pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia15
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17:55:28
2Team Europcar0:04:13
3Astana Pro Team0:05:06
4Movistar Team0:06:08
5Team Katusha0:09:26
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:01
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:00
8Team Sky0:14:34
9Trek Factory Racing0:20:44
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:31
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:22
12AG2R La Mondiale0:24:10
13Lotto Soudal0:25:56
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:13
15Colombia0:33:06
16Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:34:04
17FDJ.fr0:37:14
18IAM Cycling0:37:58
19MTN - Qhubeka0:40:29
20Orica GreenEdge0:41:29
21Lampre-Merida0:48:29
22BMC Racing Team1:01:01

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha67:52:44
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:01
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:35
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:51
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:32
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:38
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:49
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:11
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:58
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:22
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:46
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:21
13Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:20
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:25
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:18
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:24
17Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:36
18Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:36
19David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:23
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:27:04
21Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:30:03
22Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:10
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:31:20
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:33:27
25Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:36:10
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:47
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:47
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:05
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:44:17
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:44:22
31George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:18
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:53:50
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:02
34Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:00:04
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:02:13
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:33
37José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:23
38Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:45
39Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:11:33
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:14:32
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:21:11
42Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:21:25
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:22:00
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:22:05
45Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:25:31
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:28:21
47Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:29:28
48Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:30:21
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:05
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:17
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:34:14
52Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:34:46
53Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:54
54Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1:39:20
55Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:39:46
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:42:25
57Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:42:44
58Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1:44:11
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:49:50
60Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:51:04
61Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1:54:28
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1:54:31
63Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:55:15
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:55:41
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:57:51
66Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:59:15
67Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:00:48
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:01:25
69Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:02:09
70Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia2:02:17
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:03:06
72Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:03:53
73Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2:03:55
74Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2:05:33
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:06:20
76Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:07:14
77Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2:07:54
78Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:08:50
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:10:09
80Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:11:37
81Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:00
82Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2:13:12
83Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:15:33
84Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:15:42
85Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:16:21
86Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:16:33
87Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:16:41
88Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:17:27
89Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2:19:30
90Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:19:54
91Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2:20:32
92Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2:21:28
93Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge2:25:46
94Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:26:06
95Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2:26:35
96Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:27:18
97Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:29:46
98Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:30:26
99Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2:30:58
100Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2:31:10
101Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team2:31:36
102Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:32:42
103Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:34:18
104Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:34:44
105Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:34:59
106Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:35:33
107Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2:36:09
108John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:36:11
109Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2:37:21
110Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:39:37
111Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:39:59
112Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr2:40:44
113Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:41:39
114Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:42:24
115Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step2:42:41
116Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr2:43:36
117Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:43:51
118Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:44:01
119Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:44:19
120Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:46:36
121Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:19
122Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:48:34
123Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:48:54
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin2:50:28
125Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:50:58
126Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:51:15
127Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia2:51:26
128Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:52:05
129Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:52:53
130Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:53:08
131Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:53:30
132Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:54:07
133Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:54:55
134Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:55:17
135Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka2:56:49
136Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:57:14
137Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:57:21
138Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2:57:25
139Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia2:57:41
140Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:02:10
141Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:02:14
142Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:03:19
143Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3:03:49
144Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:04:07
145Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:04:28
146Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:04:32
147Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3:04:54
148Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3:05:13
149Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:05:27
150Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3:06:02
151Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida3:07:09
152Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:07:25
153Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3:10:56
154Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:11:36
155Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:12:20
156Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:13:19
157Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:15:20
158Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:15:51
159Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:17:23
160Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3:20:11
161Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:20:35
162Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:22:33
163Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:25:03
164Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:26:37
165Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:35:53
166Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin3:38:45
167Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:01:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha106pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge96
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team86
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team84
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo81
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin79
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team72
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky72
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team70
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin68
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka65
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha63
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team45
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team39
17Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida34
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale34
19José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA33
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky33
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team29
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge28
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing25
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
27Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr25
28Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia23
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka21
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky21
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
34Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling18
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team18
37Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step17
39Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia16
40Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
41Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
43George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
44Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step13
45Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
49Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida10
50Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
51Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
52Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia9
53Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling9
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
55Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
56Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling8
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
58Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia8
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar7
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
61Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
63Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
64Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
66Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
67Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
68Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
69Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
71Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
72Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
74Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
75Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
76Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
77Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
78Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
79Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar1
80Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
81Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
82Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
83Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1
84Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
85Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
86Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
87Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
88Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
89Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka-5
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-5
91Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
93Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-14

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA82pts
2Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing30
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida27
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
5Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia22
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team17
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
11Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
15Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step12
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr11
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
18Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
21Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
23Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
24Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
27Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
28Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5
31Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
34Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia4
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
37Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
38Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky3
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
42Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia3
43Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
44David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
46José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
48Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
50Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
51Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
53Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
54Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha13pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin23
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo30
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge36
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team39
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha48
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing50
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team58
10Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia58
11Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team70
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida71
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky77
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale86
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar91
16Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step92
17George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo99
18José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA102
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar104
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr106
21Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida109
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling111
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky115
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team116
25Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky117
26Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky121
27Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA123
28Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo134
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team135
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo138
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal140
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step145
33Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step145
34Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar164
35Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia164
36Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia176
37Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA187
38Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida196
39Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team202
40Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida212
41Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits235
42Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team254
43Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo263
44Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale291

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky204:04:27
2Movistar Team0:02:30
3Astana Pro Team0:06:32
4Team Katusha0:28:02
5Team Europcar0:41:40
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:45
7Etixx - Quick-Step1:02:50
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:13
9Tinkoff-Saxo1:10:47
10Lotto Soudal1:34:41
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:44:28
12Colombia2:03:48
13Trek Factory Racing2:06:38
14AG2R La Mondiale2:26:32
15Team Giant-Alpecin2:40:23
16Lampre-Merida3:02:14
17IAM Cycling3:06:20
18MTN - Qhubeka3:06:55
19BMC Racing Team3:08:01
20Orica GreenEdge3:44:55
21FDJ.fr3:46:59
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:31:25

 

