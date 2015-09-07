Image 1 of 86 Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) drinks in his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 86 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 86 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 86 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 86 Diego Rosa (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 86 Gio Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 86 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 86 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) Image 11 of 86 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 86 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 86 Dani Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 86 Tom Dumoulin leads the GC group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) riding into the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 86 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 86 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 86 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) corners at speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 86 Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 86 Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) cornering (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 86 Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) with Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 86 Katusha lined out at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 86 The Ag2r riders sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 86 Peter Velits (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 86 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 86 Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) comes to the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 86 Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 86 KOM jersey holder Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 86 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) leads the successful breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 86 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) wills himself up the steep slopes (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 86 Pierre Rolland (Eurocpar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 86 George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the finale of the Ermita de Alba (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 86 Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 86 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 86 Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 86 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 86 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 86 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) Image 41 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) Image 42 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) Image 43 of 86 Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 86 Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 86 Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 86 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 86 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 86 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 86 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 86 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 86 Fabio Aru gets cleaned up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 86 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 86 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) had a crash but finished (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rides into the lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 86 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) hangs tough (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 86 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 86 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 86 The top 10 on GC got a quick ride to Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 86 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 86 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 86 Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 86 Mikel Landa (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 86 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 86 Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) the new Vuelta leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) wins stage 16 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) sprints away from Fabio Aru (Astana) to take the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) won stage 16 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana Image 79 of 86 Frank Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 86 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 86 Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 86 Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 86 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 86 Stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 86 Stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 86 Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) emerged from the wilderness to claim his first victory in over four years on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, but his achievement will inevitably be overshadowed by the battle that took place ten minutes behind him on the road. On the viciously steep slopes of the Alto Ermita de Alba, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) did just enough to divest Fabio Aru (Astana) of the red jersey by a solitary second, but both men will be concerned by how Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) managed to keep his hopes of final overall victory alive.

The final three kilometres of the last of the day’s seven categorised climbs featured slopes that touched 30%, and the overall contenders seemed to spend much of the afternoon with those gradients foremost in their thoughts, allowing Schleck and the early escapees to build up a maximum advantage of 21 minutes.

Schleck and his fellow survivor Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) still had ten minutes in hand by the time they reached the base of the final climb, where the Luxembourger would eventually inch clear 1,500 metres from the summit, though by that point, the forcing of the Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo squads had reduced the red jersey group to just 15 or so riders.

After Pawel Poljanski’s impressive cameo at the bottom in the service of Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Mikel Landa (Astana) took over as the gradient stiffened. Ostensibly, the Basque’s goal was to shake Dumoulin loose, but for long stretches, his leader Aru seemed to be in just as much difficulty, though his pace did at least prevent Rodriguez from unsheathing his sword before the stinging final kilometres.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) were distanced as the gradient bit in earnest with two kilometres to go, but while Dumoulin finally betrayed signs of suffering within sight of the flamme rouge, he remained in touch until the final 800 metres.

At that very moment, Rodriguez sensed his opportunity, bounding clear of the red jersey group, but as the pace dropped almost to slow motion, Aru managed to battle gamely and limit his losses. He was almost within clutching distance of Rodriguez’s coattails by the summit, but eventually came home two seconds behind the Catalan, and lost his red jersey by a scant second.

“To be honest, I was just following Purito in the last kilometres,” Aru said, deftly side-stepping a query on Landa’s fealty. “He was going very well. We tried to control him with my teammates but we couldn’t follow him all the way. There’s an important time trial to come and one second won’t count for much.”

Dumoulin, meanwhile, was out of sight but by no means out of the general classification picture. He came home in 16th place on the stage – some 9:18 down on Schleck but less than half a minute behind Rodriguez and Aru. With Wednesday’s 38.7km time trial in Burgos still to come, Dumoulin lies in fourth overall, just 1:51 down on Rodriguez and he had ample reason to smile as he recovered at the summit.

“I saved the day,” Dumoulin admitted. “I was much better than expected. It was very fast but I was never really in trouble.”

There was an air of disappointment, by contrast, about Majka, who came home with Nairo Quintana (Movistar), 12 seconds down on Rodriguez, and who now lies third overall, 1:35 down. “I’m a little bit surprised with the last kilometre,” he said. “I tried to follow Rodriguez, but he is a specialist for the steep part and it’s difficult to stay behind him.”

For Schleck, meanwhile, the victory was his first since he served a one-year ban for a positive test for Xipamide at the 2012 Tour de France. His last win of any description came at the 2011 Criterium International, while Luxembourg’s last Vuelta stage winner was his father Johny, in 1970.

“I came here with intentions of a nice classification but I was involved in a couple of crashes so I had to change tactics,” Schleck said. “The team and I talked about this stage, I knew it was good for me.”

How it unfolded

As the Vuelta peloton faced into its ninth summit finish of the race, its third in as many days, and with some seven categorised climbs on the agenda, there was a truce of sorts called in the red jersey group for the opening half of Monday’s stage.

The early break featuring Schleck, Torres, Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step), Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) sallied clear ahead of the Alto de Aristebano and the peloton gladly left them to it.

While Fraile gleefully mopped up the mountains points, the ten escapees – none of them a threat on general classification – built up a maximum advantage of some 21 minutes with 120 kilometres remaining before Katusha – after a stand-off with Astana over who ought to chase – finally set about pegging the gap back.

The hostilities only truly began in the main peloton on the day’s third last climb, the Alto del Cordal, where Tinkoff-Saxo set a fierce pace in support of Majka, and that kind of effort was replicated by Astana on the next ascent, the Alto de la Cobertoria, where Diego Rosa was very prominent.

The aim, undoubtedly, was to discommode Dumoulin, but the Dutchman seemed unflustered throughout, suggesting afterwards that he would have been more troubled by repeated changes in pace rather than the brisk tempo imposed by Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo.

Their efforts did reduce the leading group just 15 riders by the final climb, but despite Landa’s forcing, Dumoulin held tough for longer than any of his rivals will have appreciated. Rodriguez, meanwhile, will begin the final push towards Madrid in the red jersey, and he will hope that the third time is a charm.

In 2012, he was caught out by Alberto Contador’s surprise attack on the road to Fuente De after the second rest day. In 2010, perhaps more pertinently and certainly more traumatically, his challenge collapsed with a calamitous showing in the Penafiel time trial.

“The goal is the podium and, why not, the victory. Let’s hope I can do a great time trial,” Rodriguez said. “In the end, winning the Vuelta is in my own hands.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 5:49:56 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:01:10 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:42 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:49 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:05 7 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:26 8 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:06:02 9 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:51 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:53 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:03 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:09:05 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:06 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:07 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:18 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:33 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:48 19 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:54 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:56 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:25 22 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:03 25 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:12 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:20 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:40 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:47 29 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:27 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:28 31 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:48 32 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:14:13 33 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:37 34 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:18 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:16:42 37 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:16:56 38 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:08 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:10 41 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:53 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:28 44 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:30 45 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:21 46 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:11 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:54 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:16 50 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:22 51 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:01 52 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:31 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 54 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 58 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 59 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 62 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 65 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 67 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 69 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 70 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 72 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:42 73 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 74 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 76 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:28:46 77 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:52 78 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 79 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:02 81 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 83 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:05 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 86 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 89 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 90 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 91 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 92 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 94 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 95 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 98 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 99 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 101 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 103 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 104 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 106 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 107 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 108 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 114 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 118 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 119 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 122 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 126 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 129 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 131 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 132 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 137 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:25 138 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 139 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:27 141 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:32 142 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:33 143 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 144 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 145 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:29:37 147 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:38 148 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:48 149 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:30:44 150 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 151 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 152 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:47 153 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:23 154 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:46 155 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:48 156 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 157 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:29 158 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 159 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 160 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 161 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:33 162 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 163 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 164 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:43 165 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:07 166 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 167 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate sprint - Pola de Lena. AS 234, km. 156 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 pts 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 20 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 8 9 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 3 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto Aristébano, km. 14.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto de Piedratecha, km. 43.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Cabruñana. Alto de la Cabruñana, km. 85.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Alto de Tenebredo, km. 119.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Alto del Cordal, km. 150 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Alto de la Cobertoria, km. 166.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 6 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 7 (HC) Ermita de Alba, km. 185 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 20 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 15 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17:55:28 2 Team Europcar 0:04:13 3 Astana Pro Team 0:05:06 4 Movistar Team 0:06:08 5 Team Katusha 0:09:26 6 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:01 7 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:00 8 Team Sky 0:14:34 9 Trek Factory Racing 0:20:44 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:31 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:22 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:10 13 Lotto Soudal 0:25:56 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:13 15 Colombia 0:33:06 16 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:34:04 17 FDJ.fr 0:37:14 18 IAM Cycling 0:37:58 19 MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:29 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:41:29 21 Lampre-Merida 0:48:29 22 BMC Racing Team 1:01:01

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 67:52:44 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:35 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:51 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:32 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:38 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:49 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:11 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:22 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:46 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:21 13 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:20 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:25 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:18 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:24 17 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:36 18 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:36 19 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:23 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:27:04 21 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:30:03 22 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:10 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:20 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:33:27 25 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:36:10 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:47 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:47 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:05 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:17 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:44:22 31 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:18 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:53:50 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:02 34 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:00:04 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:02:13 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:33 37 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:23 38 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:45 39 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:11:33 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:14:32 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:21:11 42 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:21:25 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:22:00 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:22:05 45 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:25:31 46 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:21 47 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:29:28 48 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:30:21 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:05 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:17 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:34:14 52 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:46 53 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:54 54 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1:39:20 55 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:39:46 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:42:25 57 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:42:44 58 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:44:11 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:49:50 60 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:51:04 61 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1:54:28 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1:54:31 63 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:55:15 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:55:41 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:51 66 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:59:15 67 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:00:48 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:01:25 69 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:02:09 70 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 2:02:17 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:03:06 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:03:53 73 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2:03:55 74 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2:05:33 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:06:20 76 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:07:14 77 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2:07:54 78 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:08:50 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:10:09 80 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:11:37 81 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:12:00 82 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2:13:12 83 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:15:33 84 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:15:42 85 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:16:21 86 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:16:33 87 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:16:41 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:17:27 89 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:19:30 90 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:19:54 91 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2:20:32 92 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2:21:28 93 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 2:25:46 94 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:26:06 95 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2:26:35 96 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:27:18 97 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:29:46 98 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:30:26 99 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2:30:58 100 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:31:10 101 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 2:31:36 102 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:32:42 103 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:34:18 104 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:34:44 105 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:34:59 106 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:35:33 107 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2:36:09 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:36:11 109 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2:37:21 110 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:37 111 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:39:59 112 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:40:44 113 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:41:39 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:42:24 115 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:42:41 116 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:43:36 117 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:43:51 118 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:44:01 119 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:44:19 120 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:46:36 121 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:19 122 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:48:34 123 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:48:54 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:50:28 125 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:50:58 126 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:51:15 127 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 2:51:26 128 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:52:05 129 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:52:53 130 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:53:08 131 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:53:30 132 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:54:07 133 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:54:55 134 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:55:17 135 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 2:56:49 136 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:57:14 137 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:57:21 138 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:57:25 139 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 2:57:41 140 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:02:10 141 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:02:14 142 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:03:19 143 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:03:49 144 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:04:07 145 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:04:28 146 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:04:32 147 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3:04:54 148 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3:05:13 149 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:05:27 150 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:06:02 151 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 3:07:09 152 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:07:25 153 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3:10:56 154 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:11:36 155 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:12:20 156 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:13:19 157 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:15:20 158 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:15:51 159 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:17:23 160 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3:20:11 161 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:20:35 162 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:22:33 163 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:03 164 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:26:37 165 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:35:53 166 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:38:45 167 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:01:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 106 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 96 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 84 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 72 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 72 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 65 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 17 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 34 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 33 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 28 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 26 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 28 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 23 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 21 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 21 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 34 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 37 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 39 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 16 40 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 41 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 43 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 44 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 45 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 49 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 50 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 51 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 52 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 9 53 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 9 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 55 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 56 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 8 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 58 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 8 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 7 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 61 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 62 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 63 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 64 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 66 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 67 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 68 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 69 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 70 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 71 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 72 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 74 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 75 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 76 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 77 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 78 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 79 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 1 80 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 81 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 82 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 83 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1 84 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 85 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 86 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 87 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 88 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 89 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka -5 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -5 91 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 93 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -14

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 pts 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 27 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 5 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 22 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 11 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 15 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 18 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 21 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 23 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 24 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 27 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 28 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 31 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 34 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 37 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 38 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 3 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 3 43 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 44 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 46 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 47 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 48 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 50 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 51 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 53 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 54 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 13 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 36 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 48 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 50 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 10 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 58 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 71 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 77 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 91 16 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 99 18 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 104 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 21 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 109 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 111 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 115 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 25 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 117 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 121 27 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 28 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 134 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 135 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 145 33 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 145 34 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 164 35 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 164 36 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 176 37 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 187 38 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 196 39 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 202 40 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 212 41 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 235 42 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 254 43 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 263 44 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 291