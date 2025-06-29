Recommended reading

Tour de Pologne past winners

By published

Champions from 1928 - 2024

KRAKOW, POLAND - AUGUST 18: Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma - Lease a Bike - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium as final overall race winner during the 81st Tour de Pologne, Stage 7 a 142.1km stage from Wieliczka to Krakow / #UCIWT / on August 18, 2024 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
2023 Tour de Pologne champion Matej Mohorič of Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners

Year

Rider

2024

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

2023

Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

2022

Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

2021

João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep

2020

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - QuickStep

2019

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

2018

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky

2017

Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team

2016

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

2015

Jon Izagirre (Esp) Movistar

2014

Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo

2013

Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge

2012

Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas–Cannondale

2011

Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas–Cannondale

2010

Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin–Transitions

2009

Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–NGC

2008

Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC–Saxo Bank

2007

Johan Vansummeren (Bel)

2006

Stefan Schumacher (Ger)

2005

Kim Kirchen (Lux)

2004

Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)

2003

Cezary Zamana (Pol)

2002

Laurent Brochard (Fra)

2001

Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)

2000

Piotr Przydzial (Pol)

1999

Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)

1998

Serguei Ivanov (Rus)

1997

Rolf Järmann (Swi)

1996

Viatcheslav Djavanian (Rus)

1995

Zbigniew Spruch (Pol)

1994

Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)

1993

Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)

1992

Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)

1991

Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)

1990

Mieczyslaw Karlowicz (Pol)

1989

Marek Wrona (Pol)

1988

Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)

1987

Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)

1986

Marek Kulas (Pol)

1985

Marek Lesniewski (Pol)

1984

Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)

1983

Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)

1982

Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)

1981

Jan Brzezny (Pol)

1980

Czeslaw Lang (Pol)

1979

Henryk Charucki (Pol)

1978

Jan Brzezny (Pol)

1977

Lechoslaw Michalak (Pol)

1976

Janusz Kowalski (Pol)

1975

Tadeusz Mytnik (Pol)

1974

André Delcroix (Bel)

1973

Lucjan Lis (Pol)

1972

José Luis Viejo (Spa)

1971

Stanislaw Szozda (Pol)

1970

Jan Stachura (Pol)

1969

Wojciech Matusiak (Pol)

1968

Jan Kudra (Pol)

1967

Andrzej Blawdzin (Pol)

1966

Józef Gawliczek (Pol)

1965

Józef Beker (Pol)

1964

Rajmund Zielinski (Pol)

1963

Stanislaw Gazda (Pol)

1962

Jan Kudra (Pol)

1961

Henryk Kowalski (Pol)

1960

Roger Diercken (Bel)

1959

Wieslaw Podobas (Pol)

1958

Boguslaw Fornalczyk (Pol)

1957

Henryk Kowalski (Pol)

1956

Marian Wieckowski (Pol)

1955

Marian Wieckowski (Pol)

1954

Marian Wieckowski (Pol)

1953

Mieczyslaw Wilczewski (Pol)

1952

Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)

1949

Francesco Locatelli (Ita)

1948

Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)

1947

Stanislaw Grzelak (Pol)

1939

Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)

1937

Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)

1933

Jerzy Lipinski (Pol)

1929

Józef Stefanski (Pol)

1928

Feliks Wiecek (Pol)

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews