Tour de Pologne past winners
Champions from 1928 - 2024
Year
Rider
2024
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
2023
Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
2022
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2021
João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2020
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - QuickStep
2019
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
2018
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2017
Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2016
Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2015
Jon Izagirre (Esp) Movistar
2014
Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
2013
Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
2012
Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas–Cannondale
2011
Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas–Cannondale
2010
Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin–Transitions
2009
Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–NGC
2008
Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC–Saxo Bank
2007
Johan Vansummeren (Bel)
2006
Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
2005
Kim Kirchen (Lux)
2004
Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
2003
Cezary Zamana (Pol)
2002
Laurent Brochard (Fra)
2001
Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
2000
Piotr Przydzial (Pol)
1999
Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
1998
Serguei Ivanov (Rus)
1997
Rolf Järmann (Swi)
1996
Viatcheslav Djavanian (Rus)
1995
Zbigniew Spruch (Pol)
1994
Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1993
Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
1992
Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
1991
Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
1990
Mieczyslaw Karlowicz (Pol)
1989
Marek Wrona (Pol)
1988
Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1987
Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
1986
Marek Kulas (Pol)
1985
Marek Lesniewski (Pol)
1984
Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1983
Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
1982
Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1981
Jan Brzezny (Pol)
1980
Czeslaw Lang (Pol)
1979
Henryk Charucki (Pol)
1978
Jan Brzezny (Pol)
1977
Lechoslaw Michalak (Pol)
1976
Janusz Kowalski (Pol)
1975
Tadeusz Mytnik (Pol)
1974
André Delcroix (Bel)
1973
Lucjan Lis (Pol)
1972
José Luis Viejo (Spa)
1971
Stanislaw Szozda (Pol)
1970
Jan Stachura (Pol)
1969
Wojciech Matusiak (Pol)
1968
Jan Kudra (Pol)
1967
Andrzej Blawdzin (Pol)
1966
Józef Gawliczek (Pol)
1965
Józef Beker (Pol)
1964
Rajmund Zielinski (Pol)
1963
Stanislaw Gazda (Pol)
1962
Jan Kudra (Pol)
1961
Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
1960
Roger Diercken (Bel)
1959
Wieslaw Podobas (Pol)
1958
Boguslaw Fornalczyk (Pol)
1957
Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
1956
Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
1955
Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
1954
Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
1953
Mieczyslaw Wilczewski (Pol)
1952
Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
1949
Francesco Locatelli (Ita)
1948
Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
1947
Stanislaw Grzelak (Pol)
1939
Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
1937
Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
1933
Jerzy Lipinski (Pol)
1929
Józef Stefanski (Pol)
1928
Feliks Wiecek (Pol)
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
British Road National Championships: Sam Watson solos to victory in elite men's road raceMatthew Brennan takes second in field sprint ahead of Ethan Vernon
-
Spanish Road Championships: Iván Romeo continues stellar run of form to take solo road race victoryFernando Barceló second, Roger Adrià third in Granada
-
2025 Road National Champions indexElite men and women who won their national road championships titles in road race and individual time trial
-
German Road Championships: Georg Zimmermann edges out Felix Engelhardt to win road race titleAnton Schiffer is third in Linden