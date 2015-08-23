Image 1 of 84 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 84 Katusha and Movistar on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 84 Kilometre zero on stage 2 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 84 Peter Velits (BMC) in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 84 Peter Sagan in green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 84 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 84 Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the first breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 84 Walter Pedraza (Colombia) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 84 Peter Velits (BMC) in the red jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 84 Samuel Sánchez (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 84 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) climbing the Caminito del Rey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 84 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) on the Caminito del Rey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 84 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 84 Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 84 Fabio Aru (Astana) climbing the Caminito del Rey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 84 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 84 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 84 Vincenzo Nibali is surrounded by other riders at the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 84 Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali chattting post-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 84 Fabio Aru's left side took the brunt of his fall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 84 Joaquim Rodríguez with the press after the stage finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 84 Jury president Bruno Valcic explaining the decision to disqualify Vincenzo Nibali from the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 84 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 84 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tests the legs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 84 Peter Sagan was in a playful mood (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 84 Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 84 Jelle Vanendert (Loto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 84 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 84 Fabio Aru (Astana) on the big screen as he approaches the finishline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 84 Paolo Tiralongo looking worse for after after crashing heavily on his face, is taken away post-stage in the medical vehicle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 84 Estaban Chaves sprays the Cava (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 84 Estaban Chaves's enthusiasm is infectious (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 84 Peter Sagan in green, normality has been restored (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 84 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 35 of 84 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 84 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 84 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 84 Nicolas Roche (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 84 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in the combination classification jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 84 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 84 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 84 Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 84 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 84 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 84 Movistar on the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 84 Peter Velits (BMC) enjoyed his day in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 84 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 84 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 84 Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 84 You take the high road, we'll take the low road... Two years after his career was almost ended, Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) took the biggest victory of his career with an intelligent win on Caminito del Rey in the second stage of the Vuelta a España. Chaves also moved into the leader’s jersey, taking it from Peter Velits (BMC). Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) put in a great effort to finish second with Nicolas Roche (Sky) taking third.

The final climb was a relative step into the unknown as the peloton charged onto it with Tinkoff-Saxo at the helm. Chaves bridged across to a late attack that was initiated by Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with just three kilometres remaining. He looked in commanding form as he stormed past the trio and almost immediately put his fellow Colombian into serious trouble. Roche tried to attack but it was a last ditch effort from the Irishman who could only sit and watch as the Chaves and Dumoulin rode away in the final kilometre.

The constantly changing gradient made it difficult for a rider like Dumoulin to get into a steady rhythm. The big Dutchman, who is coming back from his Tour de France crash, put in a great effort to hold onto the Orica-GreenEdge rider. Dumoulin had a go into the final corner but he was no match for Chaves, who distanced him with one final dig. The victory was enough to put him into the red leader’s jersey with a five-second lead over Dumoulin after taking the bonus seconds into account.

"I felt that this was my moment to do it for the team, I felt like I was in a good position and in the end I did it and I got this jersey," Chaves said after the stage, grinning from ear to ear. "We talked among ourselves and how to deal with everyone around us and the main thing to do was to attack these guys, so that’s what we did. Roche and Dumoulin were good company and we got there in the end.

"At this point I’ve just got to keep going and be happy about this day and think about it tomorrow. The team was incredible, my teammates did a good job."

It is only Chaves’ second season back after suffering a serious crash at the 2013 Trofeo Laigueglia that nearly ended his career.

Behind them, the short climb had done some damage to the peloton as the GC contenders trickled over the line in ones and twos. Quintana came over 26 seconds behind Chaves with Katusha’s Joaquim Rodríguez, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) was a further four seconds back. Astana’s galacticos took a small battering with Fabio Aru the top performer in 10th place.

How it happened

It would be starting from scratch for the peloton after no general classification times were taken on the opening day. Velits would be the ceremonial race leader after his BMC team edged out Tinkoff-Saxo in a closely fought team time trial. Beginning in Alhaurín de la Torre, the race would take the peloton 158.7 kilometres to the new summit finish of Caminito del Rey.

It was a very quick start to the day and some riders got into trouble early on with Matteo Pelucchi getting involved in a crash after just two kilometres. The Italian was hanging off the back as Movistar drove the peloton and would soon become the first abandonment of the Vuelta a España. It wasn’t until after 20 kilometres that a six-man breakaway got up the road.

The lucky riders were Nelson Oliviera (Lampre-Merida), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Garmin), Walter Pedraza (Team Colombia), Bert Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale). With a lot at stake today, they were given a maximum of just over three minutes and a successful day out looked unlikely. The forged on, working well together to maintain the advantage. There were a few minor incidents in the bunch but the action didn’t pick up again until the first climb of the day the Alto de Ardales at kilometre 108. Pedraza struck out near the top to take the mountains points on the third category ascent.

Their time out front was numbered by the Ardales as the combined forces of Movistar and Katusha brought the gap down to just over a minute. It looked set to be a straightforward catch, followed by a duel between the punchy climbers up Caminito del Rey. However, a huge crash with 30 kilometres remaining caught out most of the peloton, including GC hopeful Vincenzo Nibali. His Astana teammate Paolo Tiralongo had also come down and was bleeding profusely from the top of his head. After a long wait for new bikes, they were both back on their way but it would be a lengthy chase for Nibali to get back onto the peloton, which he would eventually do.

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was the first rider to try his hand but Quintana put an end to his chances with three kilometres to go. The Colombian had Roche and Dumoulin with him and they distanced the main group. After being set up by his team, Chaves launched a move across the gap and nearly sailed right past the leading trio. The steepest ramps towards the top took their toll and Quintana was the first to crack.

Inside the final kilometre, Roche attacked but almost immediately found himself going backwards and it was down to two. Dumoulin went first but it was Chaves who had the legs and took the stage win.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3:57:25 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:01 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:26 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:30 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:41 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:42 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:54 17 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:56 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 31 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:46 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:51 33 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:57 34 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:58 35 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 36 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:07 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:02:10 41 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:12 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:02:26 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:29 44 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:52 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:54 46 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 50 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 52 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:18 53 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:30 54 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:03:31 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:44 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:49 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:14 58 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:22 59 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 60 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:24 62 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:05 63 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:08 65 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:05:13 66 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:32 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:36 69 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:33 71 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:42 72 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:13 73 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 76 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 77 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 78 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 80 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 81 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:41 84 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:39 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:03 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 88 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 90 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 92 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 93 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 94 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 97 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:09 98 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:41 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:49 100 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 106 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 108 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 109 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:09:54 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:25 111 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:35 112 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:39 113 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:42 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:43 115 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:46 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:52 117 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:14 118 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:15 119 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:11:26 120 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:30 121 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 122 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:34 123 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:07 124 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:28 125 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:35 126 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:14:30 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:32 129 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:01 130 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 133 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 136 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 138 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 141 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 144 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 145 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 147 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 148 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:07 149 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 150 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 151 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 155 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 156 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 157 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 158 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 159 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 160 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:16:28 161 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:16:44 162 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:45 163 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:48 164 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 165 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 166 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 168 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 169 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 170 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 172 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 174 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 175 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 177 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:54 178 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 179 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 180 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 181 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 182 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 183 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 185 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 186 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 187 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:00 188 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:14 189 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:16 190 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:33 191 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:46 192 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:16 193 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:02 194 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:13 DNF Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida DNF David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DSQ Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 5 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Ardales, km. 113 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 - Caminito del Rey, km. 158.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:53:35 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 3 Lotto Soudal 0:02:10 4 Movistar Team 0:02:30 5 Team Katusha 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 7 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:37 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:40 10 Team Europcar 0:04:02 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:04:15 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:36 13 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:56 14 FDJ.fr 0:08:04 15 Colombia 0:08:29 16 MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:56 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:51 18 IAM Cycling 0:11:00 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:13:06 20 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:19 21 AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:40 22 Lampre-Merida 0:20:50

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3:57:15 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:05 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:15 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:35 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:40 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:51 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:52 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 17 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:06 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:22 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:31 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 31 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:56 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:01 33 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:07 34 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:08 35 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 36 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:17 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:02:20 41 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:22 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:39 44 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:01 45 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:02 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:04 47 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 50 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 51 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 52 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:28 53 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:40 54 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:03:41 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:54 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:59 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 58 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:32 59 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 60 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:34 62 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:15 63 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:18 65 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:05:23 66 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:42 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:46 69 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:43 71 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:52 72 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:23 73 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 76 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 77 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 78 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 80 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 81 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:51 84 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:49 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:13 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 88 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 90 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 92 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 93 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 94 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 97 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:19 98 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:51 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:59 100 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 106 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 108 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 109 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:10:04 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:35 111 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:45 112 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:49 113 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:52 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:53 115 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:56 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:02 117 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:24 118 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:25 119 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:11:36 120 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:40 121 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 122 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:44 123 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:17 124 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:38 125 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:45 126 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:14:40 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:42 129 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:11 130 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 133 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 136 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 138 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 141 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 144 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 145 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 147 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 148 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:17 149 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 150 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 151 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 155 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 156 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 157 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 158 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 159 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 160 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:16:38 161 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:16:54 162 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:55 163 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:58 164 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 165 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 166 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 168 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 169 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 170 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 172 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 174 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 175 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 177 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:04 178 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 179 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 180 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 181 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 182 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 183 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 185 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 186 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 187 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:10 188 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:24 189 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:26 190 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:43 191 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:56 192 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:26 193 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:12 194 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 13 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 5 12 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 3 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 4 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 11