Vuelta a España: Chaves wins on Caminito del Rey
Red jersey goes to Orica-GreenEdge rider
Stage 2: Alhaurin de la Torre - Caminito del Rey
Two years after his career was almost ended, Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) took the biggest victory of his career with an intelligent win on Caminito del Rey in the second stage of the Vuelta a España. Chaves also moved into the leader’s jersey, taking it from Peter Velits (BMC). Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) put in a great effort to finish second with Nicolas Roche (Sky) taking third.
The final climb was a relative step into the unknown as the peloton charged onto it with Tinkoff-Saxo at the helm. Chaves bridged across to a late attack that was initiated by Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with just three kilometres remaining. He looked in commanding form as he stormed past the trio and almost immediately put his fellow Colombian into serious trouble. Roche tried to attack but it was a last ditch effort from the Irishman who could only sit and watch as the Chaves and Dumoulin rode away in the final kilometre.
The constantly changing gradient made it difficult for a rider like Dumoulin to get into a steady rhythm. The big Dutchman, who is coming back from his Tour de France crash, put in a great effort to hold onto the Orica-GreenEdge rider. Dumoulin had a go into the final corner but he was no match for Chaves, who distanced him with one final dig. The victory was enough to put him into the red leader’s jersey with a five-second lead over Dumoulin after taking the bonus seconds into account.
"I felt that this was my moment to do it for the team, I felt like I was in a good position and in the end I did it and I got this jersey," Chaves said after the stage, grinning from ear to ear. "We talked among ourselves and how to deal with everyone around us and the main thing to do was to attack these guys, so that’s what we did. Roche and Dumoulin were good company and we got there in the end.
"At this point I’ve just got to keep going and be happy about this day and think about it tomorrow. The team was incredible, my teammates did a good job."
It is only Chaves’ second season back after suffering a serious crash at the 2013 Trofeo Laigueglia that nearly ended his career.
Behind them, the short climb had done some damage to the peloton as the GC contenders trickled over the line in ones and twos. Quintana came over 26 seconds behind Chaves with Katusha’s Joaquim Rodríguez, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) was a further four seconds back. Astana’s galacticos took a small battering with Fabio Aru the top performer in 10th place.
How it happened
It would be starting from scratch for the peloton after no general classification times were taken on the opening day. Velits would be the ceremonial race leader after his BMC team edged out Tinkoff-Saxo in a closely fought team time trial. Beginning in Alhaurín de la Torre, the race would take the peloton 158.7 kilometres to the new summit finish of Caminito del Rey.
It was a very quick start to the day and some riders got into trouble early on with Matteo Pelucchi getting involved in a crash after just two kilometres. The Italian was hanging off the back as Movistar drove the peloton and would soon become the first abandonment of the Vuelta a España. It wasn’t until after 20 kilometres that a six-man breakaway got up the road.
The lucky riders were Nelson Oliviera (Lampre-Merida), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Garmin), Walter Pedraza (Team Colombia), Bert Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale). With a lot at stake today, they were given a maximum of just over three minutes and a successful day out looked unlikely. The forged on, working well together to maintain the advantage. There were a few minor incidents in the bunch but the action didn’t pick up again until the first climb of the day the Alto de Ardales at kilometre 108. Pedraza struck out near the top to take the mountains points on the third category ascent.
Their time out front was numbered by the Ardales as the combined forces of Movistar and Katusha brought the gap down to just over a minute. It looked set to be a straightforward catch, followed by a duel between the punchy climbers up Caminito del Rey. However, a huge crash with 30 kilometres remaining caught out most of the peloton, including GC hopeful Vincenzo Nibali. His Astana teammate Paolo Tiralongo had also come down and was bleeding profusely from the top of his head. After a long wait for new bikes, they were both back on their way but it would be a lengthy chase for Nibali to get back onto the peloton, which he would eventually do.
Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was the first rider to try his hand but Quintana put an end to his chances with three kilometres to go. The Colombian had Roche and Dumoulin with him and they distanced the main group. After being set up by his team, Chaves launched a move across the gap and nearly sailed right past the leading trio. The steepest ramps towards the top took their toll and Quintana was the first to crack.
Inside the final kilometre, Roche attacked but almost immediately found himself going backwards and it was down to two. Dumoulin went first but it was Chaves who had the legs and took the stage win.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3:57:25
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:01
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:54
|17
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|21
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:46
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:51
|33
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:57
|34
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:58
|35
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:07
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:02:10
|41
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:12
|42
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:26
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:29
|44
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:52
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:54
|46
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|50
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|52
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:18
|53
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:30
|54
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:03:31
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:44
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:49
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|58
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:22
|59
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:24
|62
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:05
|63
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|65
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:05:13
|66
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:32
|68
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:36
|69
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:33
|71
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:42
|72
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:13
|73
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|76
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|77
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|78
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|80
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:41
|84
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|86
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:03
|87
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|90
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|92
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|93
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:09
|98
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:41
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:49
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|106
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|108
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:09:54
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:25
|111
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:35
|112
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:39
|113
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:42
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:43
|115
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:46
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:52
|117
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:14
|118
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:15
|119
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:11:26
|120
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:30
|121
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|122
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:34
|123
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:07
|124
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:28
|125
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:35
|126
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:14:30
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:32
|129
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:01
|130
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|131
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|133
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|136
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|138
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|141
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|142
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|147
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:07
|149
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|150
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|158
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|159
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|160
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:28
|161
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:16:44
|162
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:45
|163
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:48
|164
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|166
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|168
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|169
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|172
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|174
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|175
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|177
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:54
|178
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|179
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|180
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|181
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|182
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|183
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|185
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|186
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|187
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:00
|188
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:14
|189
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:16
|190
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:33
|191
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:46
|192
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:16
|193
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:02
|194
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:13
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DSQ
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:53:35
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:10
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:37
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:40
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:04:02
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:15
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:36
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:56
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:08:04
|15
|Colombia
|0:08:29
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:56
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:51
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:00
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:06
|20
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:19
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:40
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|0:20:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3:57:15
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:05
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:52
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|17
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|21
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:22
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:56
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:01
|33
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:07
|34
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:08
|35
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:17
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:02:20
|41
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:22
|42
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:39
|44
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:01
|45
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:02
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:04
|47
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|50
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|52
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:28
|53
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:40
|54
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:03:41
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:54
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:59
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:24
|58
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:32
|59
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:34
|62
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:15
|63
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|65
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:05:23
|66
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:42
|68
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:46
|69
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:43
|71
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:52
|72
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:23
|73
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|76
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|77
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|78
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|80
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:51
|84
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|86
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:13
|87
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|90
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|92
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|93
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|98
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:51
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:59
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|106
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|108
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:10:04
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:35
|111
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:45
|112
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:49
|113
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:52
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:53
|115
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:56
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:02
|117
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:24
|118
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:25
|119
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:11:36
|120
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:40
|121
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|122
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:44
|123
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:17
|124
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:38
|125
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:45
|126
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:14:40
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:42
|129
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:11
|130
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|131
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|133
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|136
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|138
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|141
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|142
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|147
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:17
|149
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|150
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|158
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|159
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|160
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:38
|161
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:16:54
|162
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:55
|163
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:58
|164
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|166
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|168
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|169
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|172
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|174
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|175
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|177
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:04
|178
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|179
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|180
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|181
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|182
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|183
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|185
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|186
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|187
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:10
|188
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:24
|189
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:26
|190
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:43
|191
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:56
|192
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:26
|193
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:12
|194
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|12
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|3
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|12:02:56
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:17
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:02:13
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:27
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:39
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:15
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:52
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:05:06
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:03
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:37
|15
|Colombia
|0:07:51
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:15
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:47
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:16
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:56
|20
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:16
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:29
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|0:20:06
