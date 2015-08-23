Trending

Vuelta a España: Chaves wins on Caminito del Rey

Red jersey goes to Orica-GreenEdge rider

Image 1 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 84

Katusha and Movistar on the front of the peloton

Katusha and Movistar on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 84

Kilometre zero on stage 2 of the Vuelta

Kilometre zero on stage 2 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 84

Peter Velits (BMC) in the red jersey

Peter Velits (BMC) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 84

Peter Sagan in green

Peter Sagan in green
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 84

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 84

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the first breakaway

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the first breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 84

Walter Pedraza (Colombia) in the break

Walter Pedraza (Colombia) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 84

Peter Velits (BMC) in the red jersey

Peter Velits (BMC) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 84

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 84

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) climbing the Caminito del Rey

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) climbing the Caminito del Rey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 84

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) on the Caminito del Rey

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) on the Caminito del Rey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 84

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 84

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis)

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 84

Fabio Aru (Astana) climbing the Caminito del Rey

Fabio Aru (Astana) climbing the Caminito del Rey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 84

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 84

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 84

Vincenzo Nibali is surrounded by other riders at the finish line

Vincenzo Nibali is surrounded by other riders at the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 84

Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali chattting post-stage

Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali chattting post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 84

Fabio Aru's left side took the brunt of his fall

Fabio Aru's left side took the brunt of his fall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 84

Joaquim Rodríguez with the press after the stage finish

Joaquim Rodríguez with the press after the stage finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 84

Jury president Bruno Valcic explaining the decision to disqualify Vincenzo Nibali from the race

Jury president Bruno Valcic explaining the decision to disqualify Vincenzo Nibali from the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 84

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 84

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tests the legs

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tests the legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 84

Peter Sagan was in a playful mood

Peter Sagan was in a playful mood
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 84

Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 84

Jelle Vanendert (Loto Soudal)

Jelle Vanendert (Loto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 84

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step)

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 84

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the big screen as he approaches the finishline

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the big screen as he approaches the finishline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 84

Paolo Tiralongo looking worse for after after crashing heavily on his face, is taken away post-stage in the medical vehicle

Paolo Tiralongo looking worse for after after crashing heavily on his face, is taken away post-stage in the medical vehicle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 84

Estaban Chaves sprays the Cava

Estaban Chaves sprays the Cava
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 84

Estaban Chaves's enthusiasm is infectious

Estaban Chaves's enthusiasm is infectious
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 84

Peter Sagan in green, normality has been restored

Peter Sagan in green, normality has been restored
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 35 of 84

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 84

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 84

Nicolas Roche (Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in the combination classification jersey

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in the combination classification jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 84

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 84

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 84

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 84

Movistar on the chase

Movistar on the chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 84

Peter Velits (BMC) enjoyed his day in the red jersey

Peter Velits (BMC) enjoyed his day in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 84

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep)

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 84

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 84

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 84

You take the high road, we'll take the low road...

You take the high road, we'll take the low road...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 84

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) suffered facial lacerations in the crash

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) suffered facial lacerations in the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 84

Cyril Guatier on the attack

Cyril Guatier on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 84

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 84

Nicolas Roche (Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) attacks

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 84

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 84

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 84

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 84

Nicolas Roche (Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 84

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 84

Chris Froome finishes ahead of Valverde

Chris Froome finishes ahead of Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 84

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 84

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the mountains classification

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) attacks

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 84

A tired Vincenzo Nibali crosses the line

A tired Vincenzo Nibali crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 84

Esteban Chaves wins stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana

Esteban Chaves wins stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 84

Gianluca Bramilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

Gianluca Bramilla (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 84

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 84

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
Image 73 of 84

Chris Froome (Sky) comes in ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Chris Froome (Sky) comes in ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
Image 74 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage win

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage win
Image 75 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta a Espana

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta a Espana
Image 76 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 77 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 78 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 79 of 84

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 80 of 84

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 81 of 84

Chris Froome after sign on

Chris Froome after sign on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 82 of 84

Spanish champion Alejandro Valverde was a popular rider

Spanish champion Alejandro Valverde was a popular rider
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 83 of 84

Joaquim Rodríguez signs some autographs

Joaquim Rodríguez signs some autographs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 84 of 84

Chris Froome takes photos with fans

Chris Froome takes photos with fans
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years after his career was almost ended, Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) took the biggest victory of his career with an intelligent win on Caminito del Rey in the second stage of the Vuelta a España. Chaves also moved into the leader’s jersey, taking it from Peter Velits (BMC). Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) put in a great effort to finish second with Nicolas Roche (Sky) taking third.

Related Articles

Vuelta a España: Mixed signals for Quintana on Caminito del Rey

Roche settles for third on stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

Vuelta boss Javier Guillén: The rules are very clear

Horror day for IAM Cycling at Vuelta a España

Niemiec crashes out of Vuelta a España

Vuelta a España: Dumoulin impresses on return from injury

Nibali left abandoned by Astana at Vuelta a Espana

Tiralongo quits Vuelta a España after starting with 20 stitches

Caleb Ewan denies causing mass crash on stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

The final climb was a relative step into the unknown as the peloton charged onto it with Tinkoff-Saxo at the helm. Chaves bridged across to a late attack that was initiated by Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with just three kilometres remaining. He looked in commanding form as he stormed past the trio and almost immediately put his fellow Colombian into serious trouble. Roche tried to attack but it was a last ditch effort from the Irishman who could only sit and watch as the Chaves and Dumoulin rode away in the final kilometre.

The constantly changing gradient made it difficult for a rider like Dumoulin to get into a steady rhythm. The big Dutchman, who is coming back from his Tour de France crash, put in a great effort to hold onto the Orica-GreenEdge rider. Dumoulin had a go into the final corner but he was no match for Chaves, who distanced him with one final dig. The victory was enough to put him into the red leader’s jersey with a five-second lead over Dumoulin after taking the bonus seconds into account.

"I felt that this was my moment to do it for the team, I felt like I was in a good position and in the end I did it and I got this jersey," Chaves said after the stage, grinning from ear to ear. "We talked among ourselves and how to deal with everyone around us and the main thing to do was to attack these guys, so that’s what we did. Roche and Dumoulin were good company and we got there in the end.

"At this point I’ve just got to keep going and be happy about this day and think about it tomorrow. The team was incredible, my teammates did a good job."

It is only Chaves’ second season back after suffering a serious crash at the 2013 Trofeo Laigueglia that nearly ended his career.

Behind them, the short climb had done some damage to the peloton as the GC contenders trickled over the line in ones and twos. Quintana came over 26 seconds behind Chaves with Katusha’s Joaquim Rodríguez, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) was a further four seconds back. Astana’s galacticos took a small battering with Fabio Aru the top performer in 10th place.

How it happened

It would be starting from scratch for the peloton after no general classification times were taken on the opening day. Velits would be the ceremonial race leader after his BMC team edged out Tinkoff-Saxo in a closely fought team time trial. Beginning in Alhaurín de la Torre, the race would take the peloton 158.7 kilometres to the new summit finish of Caminito del Rey.

It was a very quick start to the day and some riders got into trouble early on with Matteo Pelucchi getting involved in a crash after just two kilometres. The Italian was hanging off the back as Movistar drove the peloton and would soon become the first abandonment of the Vuelta a España. It wasn’t until after 20 kilometres that a six-man breakaway got up the road.

The lucky riders were Nelson Oliviera (Lampre-Merida), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Garmin), Walter Pedraza (Team Colombia), Bert Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale). With a lot at stake today, they were given a maximum of just over three minutes and a successful day out looked unlikely. The forged on, working well together to maintain the advantage. There were a few minor incidents in the bunch but the action didn’t pick up again until the first climb of the day the Alto de Ardales at kilometre 108. Pedraza struck out near the top to take the mountains points on the third category ascent.

Their time out front was numbered by the Ardales as the combined forces of Movistar and Katusha brought the gap down to just over a minute. It looked set to be a straightforward catch, followed by a duel between the punchy climbers up Caminito del Rey. However, a huge crash with 30 kilometres remaining caught out most of the peloton, including GC hopeful Vincenzo Nibali. His Astana teammate Paolo Tiralongo had also come down and was bleeding profusely from the top of his head. After a long wait for new bikes, they were both back on their way but it would be a lengthy chase for Nibali to get back onto the peloton, which he would eventually do.

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was the first rider to try his hand but Quintana put an end to his chances with three kilometres to go. The Colombian had Roche and Dumoulin with him and they distanced the main group. After being set up by his team, Chaves launched a move across the gap and nearly sailed right past the leading trio. The steepest ramps towards the top took their toll and Quintana was the first to crack.

Inside the final kilometre, Roche attacked but almost immediately found himself going backwards and it was down to two. Dumoulin went first but it was Chaves who had the legs and took the stage win.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3:57:25
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:01
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:09
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:26
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:30
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:41
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:42
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:54
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:56
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
31Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:46
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:51
33Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:57
34Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:58
35Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
36Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:07
37Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:02:10
41Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:12
42Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:02:26
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:29
44Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:52
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:54
46Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
47David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
50José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
52Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:18
53Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:30
54Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:03:31
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:44
56Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:49
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
58Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:22
59Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
61David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:24
62Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:05
63Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
65Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:05:13
66Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:32
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:36
69Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:33
71Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:42
72Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:13
73Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
75Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
76Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
77Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
78Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
80Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
81Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:41
84Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
85Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:39
86Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:03
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
90Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
92Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
93Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
94Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
97Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:09
98Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:41
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:49
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
106Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
108Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
109Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:09:54
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:25
111Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:35
112Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:39
113Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:42
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:43
115Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:46
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:52
117Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:11:14
118Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:15
119Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:11:26
120Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:30
121Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
122Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:34
123Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:07
124Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:28
125Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:35
126Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
127Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:14:30
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:32
129Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:01
130Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
131Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
133Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
136Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
137Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
138Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
141Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
142Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
144Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
145Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
146Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
147Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
148Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:07
149Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
150Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
151Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
152Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
153Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
154Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
155Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
156Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
157Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
158Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
159Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
160Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:16:28
161Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:16:44
162Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:45
163Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:48
164Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
165Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
166Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
168Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
169Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
170Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
172Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
174Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
175Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
176Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
177Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:54
178Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
179Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
180Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
181Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
182Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
183Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
184Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
185Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
186Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
187Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:00
188Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:14
189Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:16
190Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:33
191Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:46
192Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:16
193Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:29:02
194Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:13
DNFPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DSQVincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin20
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha12
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky9
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky5
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Ardales, km. 113
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia3pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 - Caminito del Rey, km. 158.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:53:35
2Astana Pro Team0:01:02
3Lotto Soudal0:02:10
4Movistar Team0:02:30
5Team Katusha
6BMC Racing Team0:02:44
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:37
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:40
10Team Europcar0:04:02
11Trek Factory Racing0:04:15
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:36
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:56
14FDJ.fr0:08:04
15Colombia0:08:29
16MTN - Qhubeka0:08:56
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:51
18IAM Cycling0:11:00
19Orica GreenEdge0:13:06
20Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:19
21AG2R La Mondiale0:17:40
22Lampre-Merida0:20:50

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3:57:15
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:05
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:15
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:35
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:36
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:51
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:52
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:06
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:22
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
31Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:56
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:01
33Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:07
34Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:08
35Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
36Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:17
37Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:02:20
41Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:22
42Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:02:36
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:39
44José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:01
45Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:02
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:04
47Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
48David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
50Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
51Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
52Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:28
53Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:40
54Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:03:41
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:54
56Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:59
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
58Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:32
59Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
61David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:34
62Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:15
63Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:18
65Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:05:23
66Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:42
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:46
69Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:43
71Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:52
72Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:23
73Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
75Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
76Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
77Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
78Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
80Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
81Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:51
84Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
85Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:49
86Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:13
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
90Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
92Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
93Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
94Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
97Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:19
98Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:51
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:59
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
106Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
108Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
109Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:10:04
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:35
111Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:45
112Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:49
113Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:52
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:53
115Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:56
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:02
117Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:11:24
118Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:25
119Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:11:36
120Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:40
121Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
122Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:44
123Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:17
124Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:38
125Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:45
126Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
127Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:14:40
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:42
129Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:11
130Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
131Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
133Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
136Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
137Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
138Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
141Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
142Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
144Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
145Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
146Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
147Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
148Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:17
149Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
150Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
151Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
152Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
153Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
154Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
155Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
156Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
157Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
158Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
159Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
160Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:16:38
161Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:16:54
162Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:55
163Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:58
164Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
165Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
166Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
168Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
169Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
170Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
172Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
174Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
175Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
176Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
177Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:04
178Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
179Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
180Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
181Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
182Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
183Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
184Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
185Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
186Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
187Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:10
188Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:24
189Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:26
190Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:43
191Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:56
192Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:26
193Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:29:12
194Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin20
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha13
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky9
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky5
12José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia3
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
4Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky12:02:56
2Astana Pro Team0:00:21
3Lotto Soudal0:01:17
4BMC Racing Team0:01:33
5Movistar Team0:01:43
6Team Katusha0:02:13
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:27
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:39
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
10Trek Factory Racing0:03:15
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:52
12Team Europcar0:05:06
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:03
14FDJ.fr0:07:37
15Colombia0:07:51
16MTN - Qhubeka0:08:15
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:47
18IAM Cycling0:10:16
19Orica GreenEdge0:11:56
20Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:16
21AG2R La Mondiale0:17:29
22Lampre-Merida0:20:06

Latest on Cyclingnews