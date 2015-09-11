Vuelta a Espana: Gougeard wins in Avila
Dumoulin chips off a few seconds on Aru over cobbles
Stage 19: Medina del Campo - Ávila
Alexis Gougeard (AG2R) took the biggest win of his young career, soloing in to win the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Avila. Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) took second place, 40 seconds down, with Maxime Monfort of Lotto-Soudal finishing third.
Tom Dumoulin extended his overall lead, attacking out of the small group of favourites on the steep cobble climb in the final kilometers. Fabio Aru followed but could not catch his rival, and in the end lost another three seconds. The Astana rider is now six seconds down in second place, with Joaquim Rodriguez third at 1:24.
The 22-year-old Gougeard, in only his second pro year, put his time trialing skills to work. He had been part of the large early break, which had a lead of up to 18 minutes. Near the end, as the group fell apart, with about 40km left on the day, Gougeard jumped to join the then solo leader, Tiago Machado (Katusha). The Portuguese rider soon weakened, and Gougeard stayed away, building his lead up from 20 to 40 seconds. Machado dropped back into a further chasing group and was fifth on the day.
The GC leaders put on a strong showing. Dumoulin’s Giant-Alpecin squad controlled things for most of the stage. Alejandro Valverde made a number of moves in the finale, including a threatening attack just before the final ascent through the ancient walled city, but it was Dumoulin, whose surprise attack over the cobbles put all of the contenders on the defensive.
Aru gave chase in the finale, seeing his chances slip away, but was unable to conquer the cobbled climb, and came in three seconds behind with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R), with Valverde's group a further six seconds in arrears.
"We were able to control the stage the whole day and in the finale we had still Lawson [Craddock] and John [Degenkolb] with me in our 20 rider group," Dumoulin explained. "The guys were amazing today. I was feeling OK. Of course I was tired but I knew the other were tired, too. I just wanted to give it a try in the finale and took three seconds for the GC.
"I am satisfied, every additional second is good. There were some unexpected moves by Movistar. Up front, some people had doubts about the strength of the team but today we showed that we and ride very strongly. They did a perfect lead out on the final uphill section and I could finish it off.
"We have to look at ourselves, believe in our own strength and make a good plan for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a decisive stage and a very tough one too."
How it unfolded
The whole stage was anything but flat, but there was only two ranked climbs along the 185 km between Medina del Campo and Avila. It had a sting in its tail, though, with a steep cobbled climb into the walled city at the end.
It was a day custom-made for a breakaway, and a huge group took advantage of that. 24 riders gained a gap of up to more than 15 minutes. The breakaway was made up of Gougeard, Christian Knees (Sky), Amael Moinard (BMC), David Arroyo, Ricardo Vilela (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Fabio Duarte, Leonardo Duque, Juan Pablo Valencia (Team Colombia), Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling), Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida), Maxime Monfort, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), Andrei Amador, Fran Ventoso (Movistar), Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Tiago Machado, Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Markel Irizar (Trek).
There was quite a scare when a crash after 72 km involved both race leader Tom Dumoulin and his closed rival Fabio Aru. While Dumoulin was apparently only caught up by the crash, Aru hit the pavement. He got back on his bike but made repeated trips to the race doctor’s car, but he appeared to be OK.
Giant-Alpecin rode at the head of the field, taking a brisk pace up the first of the day’s two climbs, the Valdavia at kilometer 105. Bouet led the breakaway over the climb, followed by Knees and Vilela.
With 44 kilometers to go, Machado jumped from the front group. The Portuguese rider knew the group would fall apart in the finale, and sought an early advantage. Markel Irizar gave it a try, but punctured as the group splintered and was unable to organize itself.
Machado’s lead shrank from 30 seconds and he was eventually joined by Gougeard and Leonardo Duque (Colombia), and he soon had to work hard to catch or stay with them. The reinforcements had helped build up the gap, which crept up towards 50 seconds at the intermediate sprint.
While the breakaway scrambled to get its act together, Giant-Shimano made a very relaxed impression at the head of the field. Astana clung tightly behind the German team, and both Movistar and Tinkoff-Saxo made their presence known as well.
Duque was unable to hold on to his two companions, leaving Gougeard and Machado alone in front. Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) and Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) were the next to set off in pursuit, soon catching Duque.
Machado struggled and with 22.5km to go, and Gougeard took off alone. Berhane fell back as well, Monfort was joined by Amael Moinard (BMC) and Andrey Amador (Movistar), who caught Machado. Meanwhile the gap to the peloton had soared to nearly 18 minutes.
As the field started up the final climb, Movistar moved to the head of the field and picked up the pace. Valverde finally made his move, but Tinkoff-Saxo sent some riders ahead to quickly pull him back.
Up front, the four chasers tried hard and could see Gougeard, but were unable to close the gap. Machado spent most of his time dangling off the back of the small group.
Valverde went again, with Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana now at the head of the greatly reduced group of favourites. After he was caught, Fabrice Jeandesboz (Europcar) took off. But Movistar didn’t give up and kept attacking.
With two kilometers to go, the impressive city walls of Avila came into view, and Gougeard started his way up the cobbled climb. He hit the final kilometer marker with a significant lead on his chasers. The 21-year-old Frenchman cruised in easily to take the win.
Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) had caught and passed the chasing group on the short cobbled section and took second place, 40 seconds down. Monfort won the sprint from his small group for third.
The favourites’ group was way back, and with 9km to go, Valverde went off once again, with Astana's Diego Rosa right behind him. The Spanish veteran soon dropped Rosa and had 10 seconds on the now rapidly moving group.
He stayed slightly away, but was caught on the cobble climb. Dumoulin moved to the front, dragging Daniel Moreno (Katusha) with him. Aru gave chase, but lost a further three seconds as he was unable to catch up.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:19:20
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:40
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:00:53
|8
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:03
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|10
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:45
|13
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:54
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:58
|18
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:08
|19
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:11
|20
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|21
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:34
|22
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:05:39
|23
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:42
|24
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:56
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:18
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:21
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:27
|30
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|32
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|37
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:10
|41
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:17:14
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:33
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|52
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:45
|53
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:49
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|55
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:17:51
|56
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:03
|57
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:18:06
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:19
|65
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|66
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:18:40
|67
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:18:46
|68
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|69
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:36
|70
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:02
|71
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:14
|73
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:38
|78
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:30
|79
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:31
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|91
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|92
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|93
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|99
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:12
|100
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:34
|101
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:41
|103
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:23:45
|104
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:13
|105
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:11
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|110
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|112
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|113
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|118
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|121
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|125
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|138
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|139
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|141
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|142
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|145
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|149
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|150
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|151
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|152
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|153
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:22
|157
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|159
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:14
|DNS
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|pts
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|12
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|9
|8
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|13:07:08
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:09:20
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:09:39
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:48
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:22
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:02
|7
|Team Sky
|0:26:27
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:26:46
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:27:11
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:30
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:57
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:18
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:22
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:59
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:32:42
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:33
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:40:10
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:41:09
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:42:00
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:42:09
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:04
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:58:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78:20:51
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:31
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:39
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:46
|9
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:19
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:00
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:44
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:02
|13
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:24
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:47
|15
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:49
|16
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:21
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:36
|18
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:36:42
|20
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:34
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:50
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:41
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:06
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:46
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:46:19
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:47:04
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:47:55
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:26
|29
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:57:09
|30
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:01:50
|31
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:04:42
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:05:38
|33
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:10:29
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:12:54
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:11
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:42
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:23:43
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:26:08
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:26:21
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:32:43
|41
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:32:46
|42
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:37:49
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:38:17
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:38:44
|45
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:39:29
|46
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:39:47
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:42:58
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:43:00
|49
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:01
|50
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:45:29
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:00
|52
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:53:17
|53
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:54:07
|54
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:56:08
|55
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:53
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:59:22
|57
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:02:25
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:03:43
|59
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|2:04:33
|60
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2:05:11
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:06:35
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:10:20
|63
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|2:11:35
|64
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2:12:12
|65
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:13:50
|66
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2:14:02
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:20:11
|68
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:20:42
|69
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2:21:25
|70
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:21:32
|71
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:21:45
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:55
|73
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:23:32
|74
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:24:10
|75
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:25:36
|76
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:26:22
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:28:06
|78
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:28:10
|79
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:30:19
|80
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:31:58
|81
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2:35:50
|82
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|2:36:30
|83
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:36:59
|84
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:37:00
|85
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2:37:09
|86
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:37:33
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:40:40
|88
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:41:47
|89
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:42:13
|90
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:43:08
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:44:08
|92
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:44:39
|93
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:45:06
|94
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2:47:21
|95
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2:52:26
|96
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:53:22
|97
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:54:17
|98
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:56:07
|99
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:57:01
|100
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:58:34
|101
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:58:54
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:59:16
|103
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:01:14
|104
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|3:02:23
|105
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:03:09
|106
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:04:16
|107
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:04:34
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:06:05
|109
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:09:06
|110
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:09:31
|111
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:10:33
|112
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:10:47
|113
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:11:08
|114
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:12:56
|115
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:16:37
|116
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:17:23
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:17:36
|118
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:18:37
|119
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:19:14
|120
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:19:41
|121
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:20:09
|122
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3:22:02
|123
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:23:16
|124
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:23:26
|125
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|3:24:01
|126
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:25:03
|127
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:27:29
|128
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|3:28:11
|129
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:28:55
|130
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:29:09
|131
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:29:39
|132
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:30:43
|133
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3:30:44
|134
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:33:19
|135
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:34:22
|136
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:35:01
|137
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|3:35:25
|138
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:36:13
|139
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:38:28
|140
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3:38:39
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|3:39:16
|143
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:40:46
|144
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:40:59
|145
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:41:14
|146
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3:41:39
|147
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:43:56
|148
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:47:43
|149
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:47:48
|150
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:47:51
|151
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:49:31
|152
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:53:13
|153
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:54:35
|154
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:57:24
|155
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:58:18
|156
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|4:01:40
|157
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:04:02
|158
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:17:33
|159
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:37:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|116
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|97
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|82
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|62
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|25
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|27
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|28
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|30
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|23
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|32
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|33
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|34
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|36
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|37
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|39
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|41
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|42
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|16
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|44
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|45
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|46
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|47
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|48
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|49
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|14
|51
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|52
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|13
|54
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|56
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|58
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|59
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|10
|60
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|61
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|62
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|63
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|9
|64
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|9
|65
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|9
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|67
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|69
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|70
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|8
|71
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|73
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|74
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|7
|75
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|76
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|77
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|78
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|79
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|80
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|81
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|82
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|83
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|84
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|85
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|86
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|87
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|88
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|89
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|90
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|91
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|92
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|93
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|94
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|95
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|96
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|97
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|98
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|99
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|100
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|101
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|102
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|103
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|-5
|104
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|105
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|pts
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|27
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|5
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|22
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|10
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|13
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|16
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|19
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|24
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|27
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|28
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|30
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|31
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|33
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|36
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|39
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|40
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|43
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|44
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|46
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|47
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|3
|48
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|49
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|50
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|53
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2
|55
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|56
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|58
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|59
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|60
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|61
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|46
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|49
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|54
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|58
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|61
|12
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|64
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|19
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|20
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|115
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|116
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|121
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|122
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|26
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|127
|27
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|29
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|133
|31
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|32
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|138
|33
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|139
|34
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|35
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|145
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|150
|37
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|151
|38
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|159
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|160
|40
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|41
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|177
|42
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|179
|43
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|182
|44
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|189
|45
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|192
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|194
|47
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|203
|48
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|204
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|208
|50
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|209
|51
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|215
|52
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|228
|53
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|277
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|235:00:58
|2
|Team Sky
|0:22:39
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:29:30
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:46:06
|5
|Team Europcar
|1:03:58
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:14:18
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:26:01
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:37:13
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:54
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:33
|11
|Colombia
|2:31:16
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:46:02
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:49:44
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:52:20
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:23:57
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|3:35:07
|17
|IAM Cycling
|3:56:26
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|4:01:03
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|4:07:03
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:43:45
|21
|FDJ.fr
|4:48:29
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:54:00
