Alexis Gougeard (AG2R) took the biggest win of his young career, soloing in to win the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Avila. Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) took second place, 40 seconds down, with Maxime Monfort of Lotto-Soudal finishing third.

Tom Dumoulin extended his overall lead, attacking out of the small group of favourites on the steep cobble climb in the final kilometers. Fabio Aru followed but could not catch his rival, and in the end lost another three seconds. The Astana rider is now six seconds down in second place, with Joaquim Rodriguez third at 1:24.

The 22-year-old Gougeard, in only his second pro year, put his time trialing skills to work. He had been part of the large early break, which had a lead of up to 18 minutes. Near the end, as the group fell apart, with about 40km left on the day, Gougeard jumped to join the then solo leader, Tiago Machado (Katusha). The Portuguese rider soon weakened, and Gougeard stayed away, building his lead up from 20 to 40 seconds. Machado dropped back into a further chasing group and was fifth on the day.

The GC leaders put on a strong showing. Dumoulin’s Giant-Alpecin squad controlled things for most of the stage. Alejandro Valverde made a number of moves in the finale, including a threatening attack just before the final ascent through the ancient walled city, but it was Dumoulin, whose surprise attack over the cobbles put all of the contenders on the defensive.

Aru gave chase in the finale, seeing his chances slip away, but was unable to conquer the cobbled climb, and came in three seconds behind with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R), with Valverde's group a further six seconds in arrears.

"We were able to control the stage the whole day and in the finale we had still Lawson [Craddock] and John [Degenkolb] with me in our 20 rider group," Dumoulin explained. "The guys were amazing today. I was feeling OK. Of course I was tired but I knew the other were tired, too. I just wanted to give it a try in the finale and took three seconds for the GC.

"I am satisfied, every additional second is good. There were some unexpected moves by Movistar. Up front, some people had doubts about the strength of the team but today we showed that we and ride very strongly. They did a perfect lead out on the final uphill section and I could finish it off.

"We have to look at ourselves, believe in our own strength and make a good plan for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a decisive stage and a very tough one too."

How it unfolded

The whole stage was anything but flat, but there was only two ranked climbs along the 185 km between Medina del Campo and Avila. It had a sting in its tail, though, with a steep cobbled climb into the walled city at the end.

It was a day custom-made for a breakaway, and a huge group took advantage of that. 24 riders gained a gap of up to more than 15 minutes. The breakaway was made up of Gougeard, Christian Knees (Sky), Amael Moinard (BMC), David Arroyo, Ricardo Vilela (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Fabio Duarte, Leonardo Duque, Juan Pablo Valencia (Team Colombia), Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling), Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida), Maxime Monfort, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), Andrei Amador, Fran Ventoso (Movistar), Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Tiago Machado, Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Markel Irizar (Trek).

There was quite a scare when a crash after 72 km involved both race leader Tom Dumoulin and his closed rival Fabio Aru. While Dumoulin was apparently only caught up by the crash, Aru hit the pavement. He got back on his bike but made repeated trips to the race doctor’s car, but he appeared to be OK.

Giant-Alpecin rode at the head of the field, taking a brisk pace up the first of the day’s two climbs, the Valdavia at kilometer 105. Bouet led the breakaway over the climb, followed by Knees and Vilela.

With 44 kilometers to go, Machado jumped from the front group. The Portuguese rider knew the group would fall apart in the finale, and sought an early advantage. Markel Irizar gave it a try, but punctured as the group splintered and was unable to organize itself.

Machado’s lead shrank from 30 seconds and he was eventually joined by Gougeard and Leonardo Duque (Colombia), and he soon had to work hard to catch or stay with them. The reinforcements had helped build up the gap, which crept up towards 50 seconds at the intermediate sprint.

While the breakaway scrambled to get its act together, Giant-Shimano made a very relaxed impression at the head of the field. Astana clung tightly behind the German team, and both Movistar and Tinkoff-Saxo made their presence known as well.

Duque was unable to hold on to his two companions, leaving Gougeard and Machado alone in front. Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) and Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) were the next to set off in pursuit, soon catching Duque.

Machado struggled and with 22.5km to go, and Gougeard took off alone. Berhane fell back as well, Monfort was joined by Amael Moinard (BMC) and Andrey Amador (Movistar), who caught Machado. Meanwhile the gap to the peloton had soared to nearly 18 minutes.

As the field started up the final climb, Movistar moved to the head of the field and picked up the pace. Valverde finally made his move, but Tinkoff-Saxo sent some riders ahead to quickly pull him back.

Up front, the four chasers tried hard and could see Gougeard, but were unable to close the gap. Machado spent most of his time dangling off the back of the small group.

Valverde went again, with Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana now at the head of the greatly reduced group of favourites. After he was caught, Fabrice Jeandesboz (Europcar) took off. But Movistar didn’t give up and kept attacking.

With two kilometers to go, the impressive city walls of Avila came into view, and Gougeard started his way up the cobbled climb. He hit the final kilometer marker with a significant lead on his chasers. The 21-year-old Frenchman cruised in easily to take the win.

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) had caught and passed the chasing group on the short cobbled section and took second place, 40 seconds down. Monfort won the sprint from his small group for third.

The favourites’ group was way back, and with 9km to go, Valverde went off once again, with Astana's Diego Rosa right behind him. The Spanish veteran soon dropped Rosa and had 10 seconds on the now rapidly moving group.

He stayed slightly away, but was caught on the cobble climb. Dumoulin moved to the front, dragging Daniel Moreno (Katusha) with him. Aru gave chase, but lost a further three seconds as he was unable to catch up.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:19:20 2 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:40 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 6 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 7 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:00:53 8 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:03 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:17 10 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:45 13 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 16 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:54 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:58 18 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:08 19 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:11 20 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 21 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:34 22 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:05:39 23 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:42 24 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:56 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:18 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:21 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:27 30 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 32 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 38 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:46 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:10 41 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:14 43 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 45 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:33 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 52 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:45 53 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:49 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 55 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:17:51 56 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:03 57 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:18:06 58 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 63 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 64 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:19 65 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 66 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:18:40 67 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:18:46 68 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 69 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:36 70 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:02 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:14 73 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 75 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:38 78 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:30 79 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:31 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 81 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 85 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 86 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 87 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 91 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 92 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 93 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 96 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 97 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:12 100 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:34 101 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 102 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:41 103 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:23:45 104 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:24:13 105 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:11 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 110 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 112 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 113 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 116 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 118 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 121 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 122 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 124 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 125 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 126 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 128 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 130 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 138 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 139 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 141 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 142 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 145 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 147 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 149 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 150 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 151 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 152 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 153 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 154 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 155 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 156 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:22 157 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 159 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:14 DNS Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Intermediate sprint - El Barraco, km. 158 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 pts 2 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 14 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 12 6 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 9 8 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 7 10 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Valdavia, km. 105 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 3 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto La Paramera, km. 166.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colombia 13:07:08 2 Movistar Team 0:09:20 3 Team Katusha 0:09:39 4 Lotto Soudal 0:09:48 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:22 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:02 7 Team Sky 0:26:27 8 Team Europcar 0:26:46 9 Lampre-Merida 0:27:11 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:30 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:27:57 12 MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:18 13 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:22 14 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:59 15 IAM Cycling 0:32:42 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:33 17 FDJ.fr 0:40:10 18 Astana Pro Team 0:41:09 19 BMC Racing Team 0:42:00 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:09 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:47:04 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:58:25

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 78:20:51 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:24 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:31 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:02 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:24 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:39 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:46 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:19 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:00 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:02 13 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:24 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:47 15 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:49 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:21 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:36 18 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:36:42 20 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:34 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:50 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:41 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:06 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:45:46 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:46:19 26 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:47:04 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:47:55 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:51:26 29 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:57:09 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:50 31 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:04:42 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:05:38 33 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:10:29 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:12:54 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:15:11 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:42 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:23:43 38 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:26:08 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:26:21 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:32:43 41 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:32:46 42 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:37:49 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:38:17 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:38:44 45 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:39:29 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:39:47 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:42:58 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:43:00 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:45:01 50 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:45:29 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:49:00 52 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:53:17 53 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:54:07 54 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:56:08 55 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:56:53 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:59:22 57 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:02:25 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:03:43 59 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 2:04:33 60 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2:05:11 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:06:35 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:10:20 63 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 2:11:35 64 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2:12:12 65 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:13:50 66 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2:14:02 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:20:11 68 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:20:42 69 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2:21:25 70 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:21:32 71 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:21:45 72 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:21:55 73 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:23:32 74 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:24:10 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:25:36 76 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:26:22 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:28:06 78 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2:28:10 79 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 2:30:19 80 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:31:58 81 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:35:50 82 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 2:36:30 83 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:36:59 84 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:37:00 85 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2:37:09 86 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:37:33 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:40:40 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:41:47 89 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:42:13 90 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:43:08 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:44:08 92 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:44:39 93 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:45:06 94 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2:47:21 95 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2:52:26 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:53:22 97 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:54:17 98 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:56:07 99 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:57:01 100 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2:58:34 101 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:58:54 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:59:16 103 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:01:14 104 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 3:02:23 105 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:03:09 106 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 3:04:16 107 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:04:34 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:06:05 109 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:09:06 110 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:09:31 111 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:10:33 112 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:10:47 113 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:11:08 114 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:12:56 115 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:16:37 116 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:17:23 117 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:17:36 118 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:18:37 119 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:19:14 120 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:19:41 121 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3:20:09 122 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3:22:02 123 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:23:16 124 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:23:26 125 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 3:24:01 126 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:25:03 127 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:27:29 128 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 3:28:11 129 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:28:55 130 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:29:09 131 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3:29:39 132 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:30:43 133 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:30:44 134 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:33:19 135 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:34:22 136 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3:35:01 137 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 3:35:25 138 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:36:13 139 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:38:28 140 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3:38:39 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 3:39:16 143 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:40:46 144 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:40:59 145 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3:41:14 146 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3:41:39 147 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:43:56 148 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:47:43 149 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:47:48 150 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:47:51 151 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:49:31 152 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:53:13 153 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:54:35 154 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:57:24 155 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:58:18 156 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 4:01:40 157 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:04:02 158 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:17:33 159 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:37:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 116 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 114 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 108 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 97 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 65 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 62 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 25 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 28 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 27 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 28 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 30 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 23 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 32 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 33 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 21 34 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 21 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 37 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 39 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 41 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 42 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 16 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 16 44 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 45 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 46 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 47 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 48 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 49 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 14 51 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 52 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 13 54 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 56 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 58 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 59 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 10 60 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 61 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 62 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 63 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 9 64 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 9 65 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 9 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 67 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 69 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 70 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 8 71 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 73 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 7 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 7 75 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 7 76 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 78 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 79 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 80 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 81 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 82 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 83 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 84 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 85 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 86 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 87 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 88 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 89 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 90 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 91 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 92 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 93 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 94 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 95 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 96 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 1 97 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 98 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 99 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 100 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 101 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 102 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 103 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka -5 104 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -5 105 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 pts 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 27 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 5 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 22 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 18 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 11 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 13 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 16 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 19 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 24 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 26 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 27 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 28 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 30 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 31 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 33 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 36 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 39 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 40 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 42 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 44 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 45 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 47 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 3 48 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 49 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 50 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 53 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 54 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 55 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 56 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 57 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 58 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 59 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 60 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 61 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 43 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 46 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 50 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 54 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 58 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 61 12 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 64 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 66 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 77 15 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 86 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 19 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 20 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 115 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 116 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 121 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 122 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 125 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 127 27 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 130 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 30 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 133 31 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 32 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 138 33 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 139 34 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 35 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 145 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 150 37 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 151 38 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 159 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 160 40 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 165 41 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 177 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 179 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 182 44 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 189 45 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 192 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 194 47 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 203 48 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 204 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 208 50 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 209 51 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 215 52 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 228 53 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 277