Vuelta a Espana: Gougeard wins in Avila

Dumoulin chips off a few seconds on Aru over cobbles

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin takes a few seconds on Aru on stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dumoulin looks behind to check his gap

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) gets a gap in Avila

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) would not talk to the press after stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) chases desperately

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The gap from Dumoulin to Aru and Pozzovivo was three seconds in the end

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) extended his Vuelta lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Machado, Moinard and Amador chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Image 21 of 54

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

Monfort, Amador, Moinard and Machado cannot close the gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

Andrey Amador (Movistar) tries to chase in vain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his Vuelta stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

In 2015, everything is on video tape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) en route to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 54

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 54

Amael Moinard (BMC) chasing in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 54

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 54

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 54

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 54

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 54

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
Image 36 of 54

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 54

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 54

Giant-Alpecin protects Tom Dumoulin on Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

Tom Dumoulin in the Giant-Alpecin train on Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

Italians gather together before the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 54

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) before the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 54

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 54

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) before the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 54

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 54

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 54

Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 54

The profile for stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 54

Rafal Majka before stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R) took the biggest win of his young career, soloing in to win the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Avila. Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) took second place, 40 seconds down, with Maxime Monfort of Lotto-Soudal finishing third.

Tom Dumoulin extended his overall lead, attacking out of the small group of favourites on the steep cobble climb in the final kilometers. Fabio Aru followed but could not catch his rival, and in the end lost another three seconds. The Astana rider is now six seconds down in second place, with Joaquim Rodriguez third at 1:24.

The 22-year-old Gougeard, in only his second pro year, put his time trialing skills to work. He had been part of the large early break, which had a lead of up to 18 minutes. Near the end, as the group fell apart, with about 40km left on the day, Gougeard jumped to join the then solo leader, Tiago Machado (Katusha). The Portuguese rider soon weakened, and Gougeard stayed away, building his lead up from 20 to 40 seconds. Machado dropped back into a further chasing group and was fifth on the day.

The GC leaders put on a strong showing. Dumoulin’s Giant-Alpecin squad controlled things for most of the stage. Alejandro Valverde made a number of moves in the finale, including a threatening attack just before the final ascent through the ancient walled city, but it was Dumoulin, whose surprise attack over the cobbles put all of the contenders on the defensive.

Aru gave chase in the finale, seeing his chances slip away, but was unable to conquer the cobbled climb, and came in three seconds behind with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R), with Valverde's group a further six seconds in arrears.

"We were able to control the stage the whole day and in the finale we had still Lawson [Craddock] and John [Degenkolb] with me in our 20 rider group," Dumoulin explained. "The guys were amazing today. I was feeling OK. Of course I was tired but I knew the other were tired, too. I just wanted to give it a try in the finale and took three seconds for the GC.

"I am satisfied, every additional second is good. There were some unexpected moves by Movistar. Up front, some people had doubts about the strength of the team but today we showed that we and ride very strongly. They did a perfect lead out on the final uphill section and I could finish it off.

"We have to look at ourselves, believe in our own strength and make a good plan for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a decisive stage and a very tough one too."

How it unfolded

The whole stage was anything but flat, but there was only two ranked climbs along the 185 km between Medina del Campo and Avila. It had a sting in its tail, though, with a steep cobbled climb into the walled city at the end.

It was a day custom-made for a breakaway, and a huge group took advantage of that. 24 riders gained a gap of up to more than 15 minutes. The breakaway was made up of Gougeard, Christian Knees (Sky), Amael Moinard (BMC), David Arroyo, Ricardo Vilela (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Fabio Duarte, Leonardo Duque, Juan Pablo Valencia (Team Colombia), Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling), Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida), Maxime Monfort, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), Andrei Amador, Fran Ventoso (Movistar), Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka), Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Tiago Machado, Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Markel Irizar (Trek).

There was quite a scare when a crash after 72 km involved both race leader Tom Dumoulin and his closed rival Fabio Aru. While Dumoulin was apparently only caught up by the crash, Aru hit the pavement. He got back on his bike but made repeated trips to the race doctor’s car, but he appeared to be OK.

Giant-Alpecin rode at the head of the field, taking a brisk pace up the first of the day’s two climbs, the Valdavia at kilometer 105. Bouet led the breakaway over the climb, followed by Knees and Vilela.

With 44 kilometers to go, Machado jumped from the front group. The Portuguese rider knew the group would fall apart in the finale, and sought an early advantage. Markel Irizar gave it a try, but punctured as the group splintered and was unable to organize itself.

Machado’s lead shrank from 30 seconds and he was eventually joined by Gougeard and Leonardo Duque (Colombia), and he soon had to work hard to catch or stay with them. The reinforcements had helped build up the gap, which crept up towards 50 seconds at the intermediate sprint.

While the breakaway scrambled to get its act together, Giant-Shimano made a very relaxed impression at the head of the field. Astana clung tightly behind the German team, and both Movistar and Tinkoff-Saxo made their presence known as well.

Duque was unable to hold on to his two companions, leaving Gougeard and Machado alone in front. Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) and Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) were the next to set off in pursuit, soon catching Duque.

Machado struggled and with 22.5km to go, and Gougeard took off alone. Berhane fell back as well, Monfort was joined by Amael Moinard (BMC) and Andrey Amador (Movistar), who caught Machado. Meanwhile the gap to the peloton had soared to nearly 18 minutes.

As the field started up the final climb, Movistar moved to the head of the field and picked up the pace. Valverde finally made his move, but Tinkoff-Saxo sent some riders ahead to quickly pull him back.

Up front, the four chasers tried hard and could see Gougeard, but were unable to close the gap. Machado spent most of his time dangling off the back of the small group.

Valverde went again, with Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana now at the head of the greatly reduced group of favourites. After he was caught, Fabrice Jeandesboz (Europcar) took off. But Movistar didn’t give up and kept attacking.

With two kilometers to go, the impressive city walls of Avila came into view, and Gougeard started his way up the cobbled climb. He hit the final kilometer marker with a significant lead on his chasers. The 21-year-old Frenchman cruised in easily to take the win.

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) had caught and passed the chasing group on the short cobbled section and took second place, 40 seconds down. Monfort won the sprint from his small group for third.

The favourites’ group was way back, and with 9km to go, Valverde went off once again, with Astana's Diego Rosa right behind him. The Spanish veteran soon dropped Rosa and had 10 seconds on the now rapidly moving group.

He stayed slightly away, but was caught on the cobble climb. Dumoulin moved to the front, dragging Daniel Moreno (Katusha) with him. Aru gave chase, but lost a further three seconds as he was unable to catch up.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:19:20
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:40
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:44
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
7Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:00:53
8David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:03
9Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:17
10Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
11Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:45
13Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
16Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:54
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:58
18Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:08
19Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:11
20Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:02:36
21Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:34
22Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:05:39
23Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:42
24Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:56
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:18
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:21
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:27
30Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
32Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
35Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
38Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:46
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:10
41Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:17:14
43Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
45Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:33
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
50Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
52John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:45
53Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:49
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
55Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:17:51
56Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:03
57Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:18:06
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
60Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
63Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
64Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:19
65Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
66Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:18:40
67Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:18:46
68Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
69Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:36
70Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:20:02
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:14
73Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
74Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
75Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:38
78Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:30
79Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:31
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
81Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
85Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
86Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
87Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
91Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
92Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
93Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
96Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
97Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
98Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:23:12
100Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:34
101Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
102Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:41
103Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:23:45
104Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:24:13
105Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:11
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
109Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
110Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
112Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
113Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
114Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
115Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
116Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
118Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
121Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
122Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
124Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
125Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
126Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
128Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
130Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
132Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
133Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
135José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
138Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
139Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
141Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
142Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
145Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
147Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
149Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
150Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
151Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
152George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
153Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
154Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
155Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
156Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:22
157Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
158Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
159Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:14
DNSMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFStéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Intermediate sprint - El Barraco, km. 158
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25pts
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida20
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team14
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha12
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
7Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia9
8David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky7
10Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Valdavia, km. 105
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
3Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto La Paramera, km. 166.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia13:07:08
2Movistar Team0:09:20
3Team Katusha0:09:39
4Lotto Soudal0:09:48
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:22
6AG2R La Mondiale0:25:02
7Team Sky0:26:27
8Team Europcar0:26:46
9Lampre-Merida0:27:11
10Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:30
11Trek Factory Racing0:27:57
12MTN - Qhubeka0:29:18
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:29:22
14Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:59
15IAM Cycling0:32:42
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:33
17FDJ.fr0:40:10
18Astana Pro Team0:41:09
19BMC Racing Team0:42:00
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:09
21Orica GreenEdge0:47:04
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:58:25

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin78:20:51
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:24
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:31
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:02
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:24
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:39
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:46
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:04:19
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:00
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:02
13Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:24
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:47
15David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:49
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:21
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:36
18Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:36:42
20Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:34
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:39:50
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:44:41
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:06
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:45:46
25Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:46:19
26Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:47:04
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:47:55
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:51:26
29Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:57:09
30Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:50
31Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:04:42
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:05:38
33Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:10:29
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:12:54
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:15:11
36José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:18:42
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:23:43
38George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:26:08
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:26:21
40Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:32:43
41Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:32:46
42Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:37:49
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:38:17
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:38:44
45Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:39:29
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:39:47
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:42:58
48Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:43:00
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:45:01
50Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:45:29
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:49:00
52Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:53:17
53Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:54:07
54Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:56:08
55Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1:56:53
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:59:22
57Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:02:25
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:03:43
59Alex Cano (Col) Colombia2:04:33
60Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2:05:11
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:06:35
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:10:20
63Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia2:11:35
64Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2:12:12
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:13:50
66Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2:14:02
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:20:11
68Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:20:42
69Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2:21:25
70Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:21:32
71Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:21:45
72Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:21:55
73Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:23:32
74Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:24:10
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:25:36
76Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:26:22
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:28:06
78Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2:28:10
79Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team2:30:19
80Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:31:58
81Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2:35:50
82Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge2:36:30
83Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:36:59
84Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:37:00
85Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2:37:09
86Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:37:33
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:40:40
88Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:41:47
89John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:42:13
90Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:43:08
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:44:08
92Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:44:39
93Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:45:06
94Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2:47:21
95Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2:52:26
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:53:22
97Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:54:17
98Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:56:07
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:57:01
100Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2:58:34
101Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:58:54
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:59:16
103Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:01:14
104Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha3:02:23
105Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:03:09
106Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka3:04:16
107Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:04:34
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:06:05
109Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr3:09:06
110Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:09:31
111Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:10:33
112Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:10:47
113Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3:11:08
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:12:56
115Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:16:37
116Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr3:17:23
117Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:17:36
118Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step3:18:37
119Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr3:19:14
120Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3:19:41
121Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3:20:09
122Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3:22:02
123Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3:23:16
124Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:23:26
125Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida3:24:01
126Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:25:03
127Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:27:29
128Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia3:28:11
129Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:28:55
130Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:29:09
131Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3:29:39
132Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:30:43
133Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:30:44
134Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:33:19
135Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:34:22
136Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3:35:01
137Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia3:35:25
138Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:36:13
139Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3:38:28
140Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3:38:39
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida3:39:16
143Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:40:46
144Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:40:59
145Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3:41:14
146Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3:41:39
147Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:43:56
148Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:47:43
149Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:47:48
150Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:47:51
151Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:49:31
152Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:53:13
153Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:54:35
154Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:57:24
155Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:58:18
156Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr4:01:40
157Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:04:02
158Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4:17:33
159Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:37:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha116pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team114
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge108
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin105
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky97
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team97
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo85
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team82
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team70
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin68
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka65
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha63
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida62
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal55
15José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA49
16Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team45
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team39
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky35
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team29
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step28
25Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge28
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing25
27Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
28Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr25
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
30Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia23
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
32Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka21
34Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky21
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing20
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
37Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling18
39Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team18
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step17
41Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
42Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia16
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar16
44Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
45Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
46Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
47Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo15
48Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
49George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team14
51Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
52Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step13
53Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha13
54Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
56Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
58Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida10
59Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia10
60Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
61Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
62Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
63Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia9
64Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia9
65Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling9
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
67Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
69David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
70Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling8
71Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
73Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team7
74Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky7
75Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka7
76Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
77Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
79Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
80Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
81Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
82Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
83Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
84Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
85Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha4
86Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
88Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
89Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
90Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
91Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
92Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
93Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
96Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar1
97Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
98Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
99Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
100Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
101Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
102Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
103Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka-5
104Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-5
105Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA82pts
2Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing30
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida27
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
5Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia22
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team18
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
11Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky13
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
16Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step12
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr11
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
19Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step8
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
26Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing8
27Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
28Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
29George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
30Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
31Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
33Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
35José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
36Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
39Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
40Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia4
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
43Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
44Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
45Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
47Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia3
48Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
49Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
50David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
53Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
55Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
56Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
57Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1
58Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
59Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
60Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
61Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo36
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge43
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky46
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team49
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing50
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha54
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida58
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team61
12Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia64
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team66
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar77
15Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing86
16José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA86
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal87
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale88
19Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step99
20Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida115
21George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo116
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team116
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky121
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling122
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar125
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr127
27Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo130
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal131
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step132
30Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky133
31David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA134
32Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky138
33Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling139
34Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA145
35Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team145
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step150
37Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team151
38Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team159
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo160
40Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar165
41Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia177
42Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia179
43Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA182
44Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale189
45Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka192
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal194
47Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team203
48Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA204
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida208
50Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida209
51Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky215
52Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits228
53Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team277

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team235:00:58
2Team Sky0:22:39
3Team Katusha0:29:30
4Astana Pro Team0:46:06
5Team Europcar1:03:58
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:14:18
7Etixx - Quick-Step1:26:01
8Tinkoff-Saxo1:37:13
9Lotto Soudal1:45:54
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:33
11Colombia2:31:16
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:46:02
13AG2R La Mondiale2:49:44
14Trek Factory Racing2:52:20
15Team Giant-Alpecin3:23:57
16Lampre-Merida3:35:07
17IAM Cycling3:56:26
18MTN - Qhubeka4:01:03
19BMC Racing Team4:07:03
20Orica GreenEdge4:43:45
21FDJ.fr4:48:29
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo5:54:00

 

