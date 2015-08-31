Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Sbaragli wins stage 10 in Castellon

Dumoulin defends red jersey

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) on the stage 10 podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) with Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sal Puccio and Ian Boswell represent Team Sky as the best team on stage 10

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Most aggressive rider on stage 10 was Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin retains the combination jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) looks very happy to be collecting another KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin celebrates his third red jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves is still making his way to the podium on a daily basis, this time its for the green points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wearing the combination jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) trying for his second Vuelta stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sipping from his bidon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay Robert Thompson gets held up by a mid-stage crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves on the stage 10 podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) on the stage 10 podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) on the stage 10 podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Alessandro Marchi (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nicholas Roche makes his way back to the peloton after crashing.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Water bottles for Europcar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sky's Nicolas Roche and Salvatore Puccio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A Tinkoff rider chats with the team car.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
More crashes littered the course today at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Alpecin work to protect Dumoulin's lead during stage 10

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Alpecin work to protect Dumoulin's lead during stage 10

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Alpecin work to protect Dumoulin's lead during stage 10

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin rides near the end of the Giant train.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tinkoff water bottle vest gets a workout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jerome Cousin (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Velits and Natnael Berhane

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona and Riccardo Zoidl

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona and Riccardo Zoidl

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Velits (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Velits (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A fan captures the stage 10 podium presentation on a smart phone.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Tom Dumoulin in red on the stage 10 podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) on his way to the stage 10 podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) wins the stage 10 bunch kick.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 10 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates on the stage 10 podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates on the stage 10 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Antoine Duchesne (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Eduard Vorganoz (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Samuel Sanchez (BMC) and Maarten Tjallingi (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) takes the stage 10 win.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Tom Dumoulin held onto the red jersey after stage 10.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 10 of the 2015 Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 10 of the 2015 Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) takes the bunch kick to win the Vuelta's stage 10.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his stage 10 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) takes the bunch kick to win the Vuelta's stage 10.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his stage 10 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his stage 10 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) takes his first pro win Monday during stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 10 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) on the stage 10 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves to the crowd on the sign-in stage at the Vuelta a Espana

Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Javier Moreno

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Riders line up for the start of stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lines up for stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana

Team Sky's Chris Froome meets with fans at the start of stage 10

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde signing autographs for fans at the start of stage 10

Riders start the tenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana

Nico Roche (Team Sky) looks around after his heavy crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nico Roche (Team Sky) on the radio as he chases back on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nico Roche and Sal Puccio (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A bloodied Nico Roche (Team Sky) chases back into the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) claimed the biggest win of his professional career on Monday as he sprinted to victory on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Italian triumphed ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) on the short stage from Valencia to Castellòn, punctuated by a second-category climb 16 kilometres from the line.

"It is a dream come true for me because it's been four times in this Vuelta that I've tried to do my sprint and today when I crossed the finish line, I still cannot believe it," Sbaragli said. "It is a dream for me and a dream for MTN-Qhubeka."

Tom Dumoulin finished safely in the bunch to retain his red jersey, having worked on the descent of the Alto del Desierto de las Palmas to help tee things up for Degenkolb. With Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) abandoning the race early on in the stage through fatigue and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) already out, all eyes were on Degenkolb on the flat 7km run-in to the finishing straight.

Degenkolb found himself several places back as the sprint was opened up and despite gaining significant ground he was unable to overhaul Sbaragli, who clinched the second victory of his career after a stage of the Tour de Korea in 2013. It is MTN-Qhubeka’s first taste of success at the Vuelta and it continues the African team’s irresistible upward curve, following on from Steve Cummings’ breakthrough success at the Tour de France in July.

How it unfolded

It was a fast and furious start to the 146.6km ride up the eastern coast of Spain. Lots of riders showed interest in trying to get away but it wasn’t until 25 kilometres in, on the first climb of the day – the third-category Puerto del Oronet – that a group managed to go clear.

And it was arguably more of a split in the peloton than a breakaway group, containing as it did some 40 riders.

They were: Dario Cataldo, Matteo Montaguti, Sergio Henao, Carlos Verona, Riccardo Zoidl, Tiago Machado, Daniel Navarro, Peter Velits, Lawson Craddock, Rubén Plaza, Martijn Keizer, Luis León Sánchez, Larry Warbasse, Imanol Erviti, David Arroyo, Natnael Berhane, Jurgen Van den Broeck, Romain Hardy, Tsgabu Grmay, Andrey Amador, Pello Bilbao, Eduard Vorganov, Carlos Quintero, Maxime Monfort, Ian Boswell, Salvatore Puccio, Benjamin King, Kenny Elissonde, Stephen Cummings, Cameron Meyer, Amael Moinard, George Bennett, Darwin Atapuma, Ángel Madrazo, Mickael Cherel, Davide Villella, Rodolfo Torres, Johannes Frohlinger, Jérôme Cousin, and Jay McCarthy.

Despite the size of the group and the fact that all teams were represented in it, they were never able to establish a significant lead. The gap to the bunch dangled just above the minute mark for many of the undulating kilometres but things only grew more uncoordinated and fractured, with some riders dropping back and others attacking.

With the pace still high in the peloton, it came back together with 55 kilometres to go and, barring a short-lived move instigated by Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), it remained that way until the Puerto del Desierto de las Palmas, positioned tantalisingly ahead of the finish.

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) was the first to have a pop, and he was followed by Romain Sicard (Europcar). Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) then formed a two-man chase group with Jerome Coppel (IAM) before catching the leaders and going clear himself.

In the bunch behind, the GC men started to look at each other towards the top of the climb and Dumoulin hit the front, ever watchful of potential threats to his red jersey.

As the climb crested De Marchi and Sicard caught Elissonde, and the trio headed downhill with an advantage of about 30 seconds over the peloton. Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) hovered just ahead of the Dumoulin-led bunch on a descent that was not so severe as to stop riders from having to pedal pretty furiously the whole way down.

Once the road flattened out with about 7km to go the leaders stood little chance of staying away and with a few kilometres to go it became a case of getting organised for a sprint finish between those who had made it over the climb. Degenkolb was one of those men but was isolated and it was a scrappy affair in the final kilometre, with no lead-out trains in sight. Tosh van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) was the first to really go but Sbaragli came surging past.

Degenkolb was gaining all the time and probably did the fastest sprint but he had started from too far back and had left it too late to deny the Italian a huge victory – both for himself personally and for his team.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka3:12:43
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
22Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
26Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
30Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
31Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
32Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
34Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
36Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
37Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
42Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
43Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
44Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
45Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
46Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
47Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
50Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
54George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
55Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
57Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
58Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:34
60Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
61Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
62Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
63Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:01:06
64Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:01:14
65Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:48
66Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:47
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:51
68Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:13
69Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
70Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:14
71Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
74Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
75Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:38
77Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
79Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
80Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
82Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
83Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
84Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
87Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
89Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
90Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
91Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:50
93Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
96Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
98Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
100Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
101Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
105Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
106Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
110Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
111Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
113Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
114Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
115Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
116Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
117Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
118Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
119Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
121Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
122Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
124Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
125Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
126Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
127Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
128Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
129Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
130Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
132Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
133Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
137Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
138Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
139Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
141Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
144Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
145Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
146Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
147Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
150Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
151Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
152Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
153Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
154Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
156Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
157Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
158Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
159Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
160Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
161Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
162Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
163Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
166Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
167Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
168Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
169Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
170Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
171Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
172Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
173Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
174Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:55
175Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
176Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
177Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
178Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
179Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Benicasim. CV, km. 121.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1

Finish - Castellon, km. 146.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge8
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Puerto del Oronet, km. 29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Desiert de las Palmas, km. 129.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr5pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step9:38:09
2Orica GreenEdge
3Team Giant-Alpecin
4Lotto Soudal
5Movistar Team
6Team Katusha
7Lampre-Merida
8Tinkoff-Saxo
9Team Europcar
10Team Sky
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Astana Pro Team
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:48
15BMC Racing Team0:02:51
16Colombia0:06:33
17AG2R La Mondiale0:07:38
18MTN - Qhubeka
19FDJ.fr
20IAM Cycling
21Trek Factory Racing
22Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:04

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin38:34:56
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:57
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:59
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:07
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:18
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:47
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:17
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:25
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:26
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:46
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:04:04
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:28
17Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:47
19Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:07
20Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:26
21Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:00
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:45
23David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:27
24Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:38
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:47
26Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:14:03
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:12
28José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:58
29Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:17:16
30Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:17:56
31Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:19:57
32Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:20:22
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:21:21
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:35
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:24
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:01
37Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:26:26
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:27:04
39Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:18
40Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:31:05
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:32:44
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:32:52
43Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:14
44Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:37
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:35:15
46Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:39
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:47
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:55
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:02
50Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:38:04
51Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:47
52Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:43:26
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:44:08
54Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:44:18
55Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:44:32
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:44:58
57Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:04
58Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:27
59Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:48:53
60Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:20
61Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:40
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:45
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:28
64Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:58
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:51:09
66Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:51:20
67Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:25
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:51:44
69Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:52:54
70Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:53:28
71Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:56:21
72Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
73Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:58:16
74Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:46
75Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:57
76Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1:00:14
77Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:00:39
78Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:00:48
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka1:01:00
80Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:01:51
81Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1:02:22
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:03:18
83Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1:05:26
84Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge1:05:47
85Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:05:48
86Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:05:51
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:19
88Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:06:32
89Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:06:56
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:07:02
91Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:07:11
92Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:24
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:07:52
94John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:34
95Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:08:42
97Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:08:44
98Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:09:08
99Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
100Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1:09:38
101Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:55
102Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:11:58
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:12:07
104Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr1:12:47
105Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:13:24
106Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:13:36
107Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:14:08
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:14:16
109Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:26
110Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:31
111Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:14:43
112Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:15:12
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:11
114Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:17:08
115Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:17:34
116Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:44
117Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:17:50
118Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:18:11
119Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:18:13
120Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:18:59
121Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:19:15
122Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:20
123Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:21:38
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:22:29
125Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:22:47
126Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:23:44
127Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:24:26
128Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:24:29
129Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:24:58
130Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:25:22
131Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:25:59
132Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:26:44
133Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:27:59
134Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:28:36
135Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:28:38
136Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:30:06
137Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:21
138Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:59
139Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1:31:30
140Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:22
141Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida1:32:23
142Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1:32:34
143Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:33:10
144Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka1:33:42
145Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:34:31
146Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia1:35:11
148Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:35:37
149Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:36:23
150Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:37:05
151Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:37:39
152Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:38:43
153Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia1:39:21
154Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:39:50
155Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:55
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:40:00
157Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:36
158Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:40:47
159Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1:41:12
160Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:17
161Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:42:55
162Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:44:58
163Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:45:16
164Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar1:46:40
165Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:47:53
166Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:48:31
167Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:50:08
168Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:50:58
169Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:54:07
170Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:54:35
171Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:56:16
172Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
173Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:00:23
174Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:01:48
175Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:02:05
176Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:06:37
177Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2:06:46
178Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:36
179Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha2:19:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge71pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team70
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin67
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka57
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky56
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin56
7Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha53
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky43
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team42
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team41
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo40
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal35
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team35
14José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA33
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha31
16Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team29
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
19Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
20Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
21Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step17
23Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
24Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr16
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka15
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
27Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida14
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
29Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step11
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky9
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
35Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
36Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
37Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge8
39Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling7
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
41Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
42Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia5
43Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
45Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
46Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
48Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
51Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
52Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
53Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
55Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
56Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
57Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
58Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
59Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
60Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
61Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
63Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
64Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1
65Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
66Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
67Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-7

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
4Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
6Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr5
11Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
17Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
21Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
22Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
23Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
24Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
25Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
27Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
30Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1
31Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
33Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge11
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha20
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky37
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo40
8Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team84
9Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky85
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step89
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar97
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling101
13Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar106
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA120
15Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA121
16Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo129
17Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia132
18Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida153
19Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida169
20Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team198
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale253

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky115:58:54
2Movistar Team0:06:10
3Astana Pro Team0:11:52
4Team Katusha0:15:46
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:40
6Lotto Soudal0:21:33
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:35
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:17
9Team Europcar0:28:39
10Trek Factory Racing0:29:16
11BMC Racing Team0:37:08
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:46
13Colombia0:56:42
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:57:29
15Lampre-Merida1:04:28
16Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:25
17AG2R La Mondiale1:20:04
18MTN - Qhubeka1:22:16
19IAM Cycling1:22:31
20Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:33:23
21Orica GreenEdge1:34:04
22FDJ.fr1:49:05

Latest on Cyclingnews