Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) claimed the biggest win of his professional career on Monday as he sprinted to victory on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Italian triumphed ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) on the short stage from Valencia to Castellòn, punctuated by a second-category climb 16 kilometres from the line.

"It is a dream come true for me because it's been four times in this Vuelta that I've tried to do my sprint and today when I crossed the finish line, I still cannot believe it," Sbaragli said. "It is a dream for me and a dream for MTN-Qhubeka."

Tom Dumoulin finished safely in the bunch to retain his red jersey, having worked on the descent of the Alto del Desierto de las Palmas to help tee things up for Degenkolb. With Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) abandoning the race early on in the stage through fatigue and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) already out, all eyes were on Degenkolb on the flat 7km run-in to the finishing straight.

Degenkolb found himself several places back as the sprint was opened up and despite gaining significant ground he was unable to overhaul Sbaragli, who clinched the second victory of his career after a stage of the Tour de Korea in 2013. It is MTN-Qhubeka’s first taste of success at the Vuelta and it continues the African team’s irresistible upward curve, following on from Steve Cummings’ breakthrough success at the Tour de France in July.

How it unfolded

It was a fast and furious start to the 146.6km ride up the eastern coast of Spain. Lots of riders showed interest in trying to get away but it wasn’t until 25 kilometres in, on the first climb of the day – the third-category Puerto del Oronet – that a group managed to go clear.

And it was arguably more of a split in the peloton than a breakaway group, containing as it did some 40 riders.

They were: Dario Cataldo, Matteo Montaguti, Sergio Henao, Carlos Verona, Riccardo Zoidl, Tiago Machado, Daniel Navarro, Peter Velits, Lawson Craddock, Rubén Plaza, Martijn Keizer, Luis León Sánchez, Larry Warbasse, Imanol Erviti, David Arroyo, Natnael Berhane, Jurgen Van den Broeck, Romain Hardy, Tsgabu Grmay, Andrey Amador, Pello Bilbao, Eduard Vorganov, Carlos Quintero, Maxime Monfort, Ian Boswell, Salvatore Puccio, Benjamin King, Kenny Elissonde, Stephen Cummings, Cameron Meyer, Amael Moinard, George Bennett, Darwin Atapuma, Ángel Madrazo, Mickael Cherel, Davide Villella, Rodolfo Torres, Johannes Frohlinger, Jérôme Cousin, and Jay McCarthy.

Despite the size of the group and the fact that all teams were represented in it, they were never able to establish a significant lead. The gap to the bunch dangled just above the minute mark for many of the undulating kilometres but things only grew more uncoordinated and fractured, with some riders dropping back and others attacking.

With the pace still high in the peloton, it came back together with 55 kilometres to go and, barring a short-lived move instigated by Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), it remained that way until the Puerto del Desierto de las Palmas, positioned tantalisingly ahead of the finish.

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) was the first to have a pop, and he was followed by Romain Sicard (Europcar). Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) then formed a two-man chase group with Jerome Coppel (IAM) before catching the leaders and going clear himself.

In the bunch behind, the GC men started to look at each other towards the top of the climb and Dumoulin hit the front, ever watchful of potential threats to his red jersey.

As the climb crested De Marchi and Sicard caught Elissonde, and the trio headed downhill with an advantage of about 30 seconds over the peloton. Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) hovered just ahead of the Dumoulin-led bunch on a descent that was not so severe as to stop riders from having to pedal pretty furiously the whole way down.

Once the road flattened out with about 7km to go the leaders stood little chance of staying away and with a few kilometres to go it became a case of getting organised for a sprint finish between those who had made it over the climb. Degenkolb was one of those men but was isolated and it was a scrappy affair in the final kilometre, with no lead-out trains in sight. Tosh van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) was the first to really go but Sbaragli came surging past.

Degenkolb was gaining all the time and probably did the fastest sprint but he had started from too far back and had left it too late to deny the Italian a huge victory – both for himself personally and for his team.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 3:12:43 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 31 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 32 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 34 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 43 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 44 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 45 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 47 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 50 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 57 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 58 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:34 60 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:50 61 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:00 62 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:01:06 64 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:01:14 65 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:48 66 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:47 67 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:51 68 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:13 69 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 70 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:14 71 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 74 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 75 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:38 77 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 79 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 80 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 82 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 83 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 84 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 87 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:50 93 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 96 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 97 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 100 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 103 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 105 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 106 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 113 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 114 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 115 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 118 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 119 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 121 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 122 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 124 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 125 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 126 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 127 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 128 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 129 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 130 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 137 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 138 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 139 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 144 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 145 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 146 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 147 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 150 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 151 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 152 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 153 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 154 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 156 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 157 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 158 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 159 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 160 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 166 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 169 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 170 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 171 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 172 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 173 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 174 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:55 175 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 176 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 177 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 178 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 179 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Benicasim. CV, km. 121.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Finish - Castellon, km. 146.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 8 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto del Oronet, km. 29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Desiert de las Palmas, km. 129.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 9:38:09 2 Orica GreenEdge 3 Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Movistar Team 6 Team Katusha 7 Lampre-Merida 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Team Europcar 10 Team Sky 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:00 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:48 15 BMC Racing Team 0:02:51 16 Colombia 0:06:33 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:38 18 MTN - Qhubeka 19 FDJ.fr 20 IAM Cycling 21 Trek Factory Racing 22 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:04

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 38:34:56 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:57 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:59 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:07 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:17 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:18 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:47 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:17 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:25 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:26 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:46 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:04:04 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 17 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:43 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:47 19 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:07 20 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:26 21 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:00 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:45 23 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:27 24 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:38 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:47 26 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:14:03 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:12 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:58 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:17:16 30 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:56 31 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:19:57 32 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:22 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:21:21 34 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:35 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:24 36 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:01 37 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:26:26 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:27:04 39 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:18 40 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:31:05 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:32:44 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:32:52 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:14 44 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:37 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:35:15 46 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:39 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:47 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:55 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:38:02 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:38:04 51 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:47 52 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:26 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:44:08 54 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:44:18 55 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:44:32 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:44:58 57 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:04 58 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:27 59 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:48:53 60 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:20 61 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:40 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:45 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:28 64 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:58 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:51:09 66 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:51:20 67 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:25 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:51:44 69 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:54 70 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:53:28 71 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:56:21 72 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 73 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:58:16 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:59:46 75 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:57 76 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1:00:14 77 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:00:39 78 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:00:48 79 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 1:01:00 80 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:01:51 81 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1:02:22 82 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:03:18 83 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1:05:26 84 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 1:05:47 85 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:05:48 86 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:05:51 87 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:19 88 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:06:32 89 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:06:56 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:07:02 91 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:07:11 92 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:24 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:07:52 94 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:34 95 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:08:42 97 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:08:44 98 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:08 99 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 100 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:09:38 101 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:55 102 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:11:58 103 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:12:07 104 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:12:47 105 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:13:24 106 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:13:36 107 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:14:08 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:14:16 109 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:26 110 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:31 111 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:14:43 112 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:15:12 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:11 114 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:17:08 115 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:17:34 116 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:44 117 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:50 118 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:18:11 119 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:18:13 120 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:18:59 121 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:19:15 122 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:20 123 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:21:38 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:22:29 125 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:22:47 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:23:44 127 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:24:26 128 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:24:29 129 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:24:58 130 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:25:22 131 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:25:59 132 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:26:44 133 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:27:59 134 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:28:36 135 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:28:38 136 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:30:06 137 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:21 138 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:59 139 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:31:30 140 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:22 141 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 1:32:23 142 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:32:34 143 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:33:10 144 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 1:33:42 145 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:31 146 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 1:35:11 148 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:35:37 149 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:36:23 150 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:37:05 151 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:37:39 152 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:38:43 153 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 1:39:21 154 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:39:50 155 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:55 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:40:00 157 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:40:36 158 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:40:47 159 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:41:12 160 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:17 161 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:42:55 162 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:44:58 163 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:45:16 164 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 1:46:40 165 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:47:53 166 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:48:31 167 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:50:08 168 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:50:58 169 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:54:07 170 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:54:35 171 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:56:16 172 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 173 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:00:23 174 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:01:48 175 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:02:05 176 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:06:37 177 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:06:46 178 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:36 179 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:19:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 71 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 70 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 57 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 56 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 7 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 53 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 43 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 35 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 31 16 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 17 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 29 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 19 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 20 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 21 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 22 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 23 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 27 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 14 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 29 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 9 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 35 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 36 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 37 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 8 39 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 7 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 41 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 5 43 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 45 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 46 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 48 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 51 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 52 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 53 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 55 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 56 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 57 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 58 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 59 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 60 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 61 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 62 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 63 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 64 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1 65 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 66 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 67 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -7

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 4 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 6 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 11 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 17 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 21 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 22 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 23 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 24 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 25 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 30 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 31 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 33 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 11 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 37 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 84 9 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 85 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 97 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 101 13 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 106 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 15 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 16 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 129 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 132 18 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 153 19 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 169 20 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 198 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 253