Vuelta a Espana: Sbaragli wins stage 10 in Castellon
Dumoulin defends red jersey
Stage 10: Valencia - Castellón
Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) claimed the biggest win of his professional career on Monday as he sprinted to victory on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana.
The Italian triumphed ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) on the short stage from Valencia to Castellòn, punctuated by a second-category climb 16 kilometres from the line.
"It is a dream come true for me because it's been four times in this Vuelta that I've tried to do my sprint and today when I crossed the finish line, I still cannot believe it," Sbaragli said. "It is a dream for me and a dream for MTN-Qhubeka."
Tom Dumoulin finished safely in the bunch to retain his red jersey, having worked on the descent of the Alto del Desierto de las Palmas to help tee things up for Degenkolb. With Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) abandoning the race early on in the stage through fatigue and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) already out, all eyes were on Degenkolb on the flat 7km run-in to the finishing straight.
Degenkolb found himself several places back as the sprint was opened up and despite gaining significant ground he was unable to overhaul Sbaragli, who clinched the second victory of his career after a stage of the Tour de Korea in 2013. It is MTN-Qhubeka’s first taste of success at the Vuelta and it continues the African team’s irresistible upward curve, following on from Steve Cummings’ breakthrough success at the Tour de France in July.
How it unfolded
It was a fast and furious start to the 146.6km ride up the eastern coast of Spain. Lots of riders showed interest in trying to get away but it wasn’t until 25 kilometres in, on the first climb of the day – the third-category Puerto del Oronet – that a group managed to go clear.
And it was arguably more of a split in the peloton than a breakaway group, containing as it did some 40 riders.
They were: Dario Cataldo, Matteo Montaguti, Sergio Henao, Carlos Verona, Riccardo Zoidl, Tiago Machado, Daniel Navarro, Peter Velits, Lawson Craddock, Rubén Plaza, Martijn Keizer, Luis León Sánchez, Larry Warbasse, Imanol Erviti, David Arroyo, Natnael Berhane, Jurgen Van den Broeck, Romain Hardy, Tsgabu Grmay, Andrey Amador, Pello Bilbao, Eduard Vorganov, Carlos Quintero, Maxime Monfort, Ian Boswell, Salvatore Puccio, Benjamin King, Kenny Elissonde, Stephen Cummings, Cameron Meyer, Amael Moinard, George Bennett, Darwin Atapuma, Ángel Madrazo, Mickael Cherel, Davide Villella, Rodolfo Torres, Johannes Frohlinger, Jérôme Cousin, and Jay McCarthy.
Despite the size of the group and the fact that all teams were represented in it, they were never able to establish a significant lead. The gap to the bunch dangled just above the minute mark for many of the undulating kilometres but things only grew more uncoordinated and fractured, with some riders dropping back and others attacking.
With the pace still high in the peloton, it came back together with 55 kilometres to go and, barring a short-lived move instigated by Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep), it remained that way until the Puerto del Desierto de las Palmas, positioned tantalisingly ahead of the finish.
Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) was the first to have a pop, and he was followed by Romain Sicard (Europcar). Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) then formed a two-man chase group with Jerome Coppel (IAM) before catching the leaders and going clear himself.
In the bunch behind, the GC men started to look at each other towards the top of the climb and Dumoulin hit the front, ever watchful of potential threats to his red jersey.
As the climb crested De Marchi and Sicard caught Elissonde, and the trio headed downhill with an advantage of about 30 seconds over the peloton. Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) hovered just ahead of the Dumoulin-led bunch on a descent that was not so severe as to stop riders from having to pedal pretty furiously the whole way down.
Once the road flattened out with about 7km to go the leaders stood little chance of staying away and with a few kilometres to go it became a case of getting organised for a sprint finish between those who had made it over the climb. Degenkolb was one of those men but was isolated and it was a scrappy affair in the final kilometre, with no lead-out trains in sight. Tosh van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) was the first to really go but Sbaragli came surging past.
Degenkolb was gaining all the time and probably did the fastest sprint but he had started from too far back and had left it too late to deny the Italian a huge victory – both for himself personally and for his team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:12:43
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|45
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|50
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|57
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|60
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:50
|61
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|62
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:06
|64
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:01:14
|65
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:48
|66
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:47
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:51
|68
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:13
|69
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|70
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:14
|71
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|75
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:38
|77
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|82
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|84
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:50
|93
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|97
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|100
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|101
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|113
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|115
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|119
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|121
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|122
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|124
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|125
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|129
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|130
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|137
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|138
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|139
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|144
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|150
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|153
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|154
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|157
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|159
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|160
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|166
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|169
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|170
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|171
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|173
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|174
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|175
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|176
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|177
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|178
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|179
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:38:09
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:48
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:51
|16
|Colombia
|0:06:33
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:38
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|FDJ.fr
|20
|IAM Cycling
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38:34:56
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:59
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:47
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:17
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:25
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:46
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:04
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|17
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:47
|19
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:07
|20
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:26
|21
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:00
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:45
|23
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:27
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:38
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:47
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:14:03
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:12
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:58
|29
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:17:16
|30
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:56
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:57
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:22
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:21:21
|34
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:35
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:24
|36
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:01
|37
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:26
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:27:04
|39
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:18
|40
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:31:05
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:32:44
|42
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:52
|43
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:14
|44
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:37
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:35:15
|46
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:39
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:47
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:55
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:02
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:38:04
|51
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:47
|52
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:26
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:08
|54
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:44:18
|55
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:32
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:58
|57
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:04
|58
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:27
|59
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:53
|60
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:20
|61
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:40
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:45
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:28
|64
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:58
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:09
|66
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:51:20
|67
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:25
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:51:44
|69
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:54
|70
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:53:28
|71
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:56:21
|72
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|73
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:58:16
|74
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:59:46
|75
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:57
|76
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1:00:14
|77
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:39
|78
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:48
|79
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:01:00
|80
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:01:51
|81
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1:02:22
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:03:18
|83
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:26
|84
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:47
|85
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:05:48
|86
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:05:51
|87
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:19
|88
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:06:32
|89
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:56
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:07:02
|91
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:11
|92
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:24
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:52
|94
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:34
|95
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|96
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:08:42
|97
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:08:44
|98
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:09:08
|99
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:09:38
|101
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:55
|102
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:11:58
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:12:07
|104
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:12:47
|105
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:13:24
|106
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:36
|107
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:14:08
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:14:16
|109
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:26
|110
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:31
|111
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:14:43
|112
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:15:12
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:11
|114
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:17:08
|115
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:17:34
|116
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:17:44
|117
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:50
|118
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:18:11
|119
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:13
|120
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:18:59
|121
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:15
|122
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:20
|123
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:21:38
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:22:29
|125
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:22:47
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:23:44
|127
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:24:26
|128
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:24:29
|129
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:24:58
|130
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:25:22
|131
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:59
|132
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:44
|133
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:27:59
|134
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:28:36
|135
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:28:38
|136
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:30:06
|137
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:21
|138
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:59
|139
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:31:30
|140
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:22
|141
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|1:32:23
|142
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:32:34
|143
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:33:10
|144
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:33:42
|145
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:31
|146
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|1:35:11
|148
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:35:37
|149
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:36:23
|150
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:37:05
|151
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:37:39
|152
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:38:43
|153
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|1:39:21
|154
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:39:50
|155
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:55
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:40:00
|157
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:40:36
|158
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:40:47
|159
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:41:12
|160
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:17
|161
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:42:55
|162
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:44:58
|163
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:45:16
|164
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|1:46:40
|165
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:47:53
|166
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:48:31
|167
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:50:08
|168
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:50:58
|169
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:54:07
|170
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:54:35
|171
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:56:16
|172
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|173
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:00:23
|174
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:01:48
|175
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:02:05
|176
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:06:37
|177
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:06:46
|178
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:36
|179
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:19:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|57
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|56
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|16
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|29
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|19
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|20
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|21
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|23
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|27
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|14
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|31
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|34
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|35
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|36
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|37
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|39
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|7
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|41
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|42
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|5
|43
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|45
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|46
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|48
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|51
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|52
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|53
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|55
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|56
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|57
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|58
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|59
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|60
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|61
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|62
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|63
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|65
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|66
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|67
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|4
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|6
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|17
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|21
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|22
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|23
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|24
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|25
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|30
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|31
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|33
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|37
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|85
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|101
|13
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|15
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|16
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|132
|18
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|153
|19
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|169
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|198
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|253
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|115:58:54
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:06:10
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:52
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:15:46
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:40
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:33
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:35
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:17
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:28:39
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:16
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:08
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:46
|13
|Colombia
|0:56:42
|14
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:29
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|1:04:28
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:25
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:04
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:22:16
|19
|IAM Cycling
|1:22:31
|20
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:33:23
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:34:04
|22
|FDJ.fr
|1:49:05
