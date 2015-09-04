Image 1 of 48 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) winner of stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 48 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 48 Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the peloton in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 48 Nelson Oliveira celebrates his Vuelta stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 48 Celebrations for Nelson Oliveira (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 48 Oma Fraile (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 48 Julien Simon (Cofidis) annoyed to have let Oliveira get away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 48 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 48 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 48 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 48 Most aggressive rider Pawel Poljanski (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 48 Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Nicolas Roche (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Mikael Cherel (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Nicolas Roche (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) en route to his first Grand Tour stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 The peloton with Fabio Aru comes in almost five minutes down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 The Tinkoff-Saxo machines ready to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 48 The start of stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 48 Danny van Poppel (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 48 Ian Boswell (Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 48 The peloton awaits the start of stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana Image 36 of 48 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all smiles at the start Image 37 of 48 A last minute adjustment for Joaquim Rodriguez Image 38 of 48 Fabio Aru with Giuseppe Martinelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 48 Fans cheer the riders for the start of stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 48 Darwin Atapuma hanging out with his countryman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 48 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 48 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 48 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 48 Patxi Vila (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 48 Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 48 Cofidis at the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) soloed to a maiden Grand Tour victory on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana, cleverly attacking on a long descent from a large breakaway with just under 30km to go and holding his lead to the finish in Tarazona.

Once he had opened up a gap on the descent of the final climb of the day – the third-category Alto de Moncayo – the multiple Portuguese time trial champion used his skillset and power to consolidate his lead, which continued to grow all the way to the line. Though the 26-year-old was alone against a chasing pack of over 20km, his victory was in no small part down to teamwork as Rubén Plaza and Valerio Conti did a great job of slowing the pace in the breaks and marking each and every attack.

"This is the most beautiful victory in my career," Oliveira said. "I won the Portuguese championship, such emotional successes for me, but the feelings I had today are something I can't describe.

"I think Lampre-Merida fully deserved a victory, because we approached every stage with a battling spirit and we made every stage very exciting. My sensations during the Vuelta have been good, I was in the front of the race in the queen stage, too and I tried to attack, but I could not achieve a top result, so I tried today again.

"I attacked maybe too early, but in that moment the breakaway members were recovering their energy and, being aware that, I needed to anticipate if I wanted to win, I decided to attack."

Julien Simon (Cofidis) led the thoroughly beaten remains of the 24-rider breakaway to the line for second, with Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) third, nearly four minutes ahead of the peloton but just over a minute down on the triumphant Oliveira.

On stage 12 on Thursday it was exhausting simply to watch the Giant-Alpecin and Trek Factory Racing-led peloton chase down the break – something they only managed with 200 metres to spare. Today the hilly stage was always likely to suit the baroudeurs and they went on the attack from the very start. With an early third-category climb followed almost immediately by the first-category ascent of the Alto de Beratón, it was Astana who marshalled the peloton for much of the day, merely making sure things didn’t get too out of hand.

Fabio Aru finished safely in the bunch and, following the abandon of Chris Froome on Thursday morning, the Italian saw another of his main rivals - Nairo Quintana suffer during the stage. The Colombian has been struggling with a fever and an upset stomach over the last few days and was dropped for a while on the first climb of the day. He has dropped out of the top 10 along with Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) but that was by virtue of Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), and Romain Sicard (Europcar) being in the break of the day and taking their places in the top ten thanks to the time the break gained on the peloton. All the main general classification contenders finished together in the bunch at 4:48. They will now look ahead to three days in the mountains, with three summit finishes, which are likely to be pivotal in the fight for the leader’s red jersey.

How it unfolded

The peloton lined up in Calatayud with 173 riders in its ranks after the overnight abandon of a sick Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo). As expected, it was a fast and furious start to proceedings. With a breakaway always likely to stay away to the line, the fight to be in it was intense, with attacks, counter-attacks, and short-lived escape moves aplenty.

At one point a group of 50 dangled ahead of the peloton but it wasn’t until just over 40km in, on the lower slopes of the third-category Alto Collado de Oseja, that the break of the day began to take shape. Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), active from the start, triggered it, moving clear with Oliveira and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar). They were soon joined by Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Plaza, Mickael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), with Plaza leading the octet over the climb with a 30 second advantage.

While those riders were out front, however, one of the pre-race favourites was caught behind. Quintana, described as ‘empty’ by his team doctor after suffering from a fever and an upset stomach, was dropped on the climb and clearly in difficulty, though he did manage to regain contact.

A large chase group was forming behind and they linked up on the first-category climb of the Alto de Beratón to form a group of 24, where Plaza again took the mountains points. The new additions were: Sergio Henao and Nicolas Roche (Team Sky), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Yohan Bagot and Julien Simon (Cofidis), Niki Terpstra y Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick Step), Kenny Elissonde y Kevin Reza (FDJ), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka), Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo).

As they made their way down the long and gentle descent the leaders’ advantage pushed out above four minutes, with Astana coming to the front just to keep an eye on things. Sicard and Brambilla were the closest to Aru on GC at well over six minutes and they probably held their breakaway companions back somewhat as Astana turned up the heat with the final climb of the day – the third-category Alto del Moncayo – looming.

Brambilla took the points at the intermediate sprint to be the best placed rider overall in the break just in case the peloton and Astana team lost time. However the climb started soon after, whereupon things became less amicable and more frantic in the break. Chavanel and Oliveira went off before Poljanski opened up a decent gap for a while, cresting the climb in first place.

Poljanski was caught before the descent though, and Oliveira took another flyer, charging down the mountain at 70km/h. He managed to open up a gap which grew and grew thanks to his handy descending skills and he then channelled his time trialling strength as the gradients eased.

In the breakaway group behind Lampre played it perfectly, with Plaza and Conti doing their best to slow the pace and mark any attacks. By the time the road started to kick up again slightly with seven kliometres to go, Lampre directeur sportif Orlando Maini had drawn up alongside his rider and was barking encouragement through the driver’s window.

There was no need because Oliveira’s his lead never waned and he was able to enjoy the final few hundred metres to the line in Tarazona and savour the biggest win of his career to date.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 4:14:01 2 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 24 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:11 25 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:48 27 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 32 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 36 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 39 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 54 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 58 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 60 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 67 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 77 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 78 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 79 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 81 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 82 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 84 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 85 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 87 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 88 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 90 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 97 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 99 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 100 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 101 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 103 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 108 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 109 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 112 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:34 114 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:23 116 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:16 117 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 118 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 122 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:19 123 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 128 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 129 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:08:44 130 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 131 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 135 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 136 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 140 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 143 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 144 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 145 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 146 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 147 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:49 148 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:29 149 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 150 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 151 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 152 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 153 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 154 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 157 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 158 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 159 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 161 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 162 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 163 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 164 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 165 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 166 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 167 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 168 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 169 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:17 170 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:26 171 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:37 DNS Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate sprint, km. 134.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 25 pts 2 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 14 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 12 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1 16 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -10

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto Collado de Oseja, km. 53.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 3 pts 2 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Beratón. Alto de Beratón, km. 71.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 4 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Moncayo, km. 143.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 12:44:03 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 3 Team Sky 0:04:48 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 IAM Cycling 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Team Europcar 0:04:59 8 Movistar Team 0:08:36 9 Orica GreenEdge 10 Lotto Soudal 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 MTN - Qhubeka 13 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 BMC Racing Team 15 FDJ.fr 0:08:44 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:24 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Team Katusha 19 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Colombia 21 Trek Factory Racing 22 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:25

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51:33:19 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:27 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:30 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:28 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:29 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:54 8 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:58 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:51 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:07 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:15 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:19 14 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:29 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:46 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:09:38 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:50 18 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:19 19 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:49 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:11:07 21 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:04 22 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:08 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:42 24 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:22:03 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:07 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:08 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:05 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:09 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:10 30 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:26:15 31 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:28 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:28:26 33 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:28:28 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:29:37 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:21 36 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:33:42 37 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:38:03 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:47 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:59 40 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:50:18 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:51:28 42 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:44 43 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:53 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:53:32 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:31 46 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:36 47 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:37 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:56:48 49 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:17 50 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:59:00 51 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:32 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:15 53 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:00:39 54 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:00 55 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:01:50 56 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:04:30 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:04:48 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:23 59 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1:05:50 60 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:08:16 61 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:09:15 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1:10:58 63 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 1:11:05 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:29 65 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:12:30 66 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:15:12 67 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:15:55 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:32 69 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:16:34 70 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1:16:41 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:17:30 72 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 1:18:45 73 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:18:59 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:28 75 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:22:44 76 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:22:45 77 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 1:23:43 78 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:25:03 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:25:25 80 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:25:42 81 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:45 82 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:00 83 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1:27:01 84 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:28:54 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:29:34 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:29:45 87 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:30:47 88 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:08 89 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 1:32:34 90 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:32:51 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:33:35 92 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:52 93 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1:34:35 94 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:35:19 95 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:35:20 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:21 97 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:35:26 98 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:35:29 99 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:55 100 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 1:36:26 101 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:37:14 102 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:37:51 103 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:38:05 104 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:40:20 105 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:40:25 106 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:41:03 107 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:32 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:10 109 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:44:22 110 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:44:58 111 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:45:00 112 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:45:14 113 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:45:18 114 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:46:11 115 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:46:22 116 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:07 117 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:47:12 118 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:47:39 119 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:26 120 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:49:34 121 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:36 122 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:49:41 123 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:51:13 124 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:32 125 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:52:14 126 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:53:42 127 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:54:36 128 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:56:22 129 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:56:50 130 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:56:53 131 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:56:57 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:59:17 133 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:59:57 134 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:00:03 135 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:09 136 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 2:02:01 137 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:02:58 138 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2:03:31 139 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:04:17 140 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 2:04:25 141 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:04:35 142 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 2:05:29 143 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:05:38 144 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 2:05:46 145 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:05:50 146 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:05:58 147 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:05:59 148 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:06:27 149 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:09 150 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:09:22 151 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:40 152 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 2:10:42 153 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:12:07 154 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:12:11 155 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:12:55 156 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2:14:02 157 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:14:26 158 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2:14:40 159 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:15:30 160 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:17:01 161 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:20:52 162 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:25:40 163 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2:25:44 164 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:26:07 165 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:28:06 166 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:29:01 167 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:34:22 168 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:38:31 169 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:38:59 170 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:52:36 171 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:54:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 79 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 72 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 65 7 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 65 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 54 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 45 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 34 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 18 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 19 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 28 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 23 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 25 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 26 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 27 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 18 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 31 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 32 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 33 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 36 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 39 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 41 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 9 43 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 9 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 45 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 47 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 8 48 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 7 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 50 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 51 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 52 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 53 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 55 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 56 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 57 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 58 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 3 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 60 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 61 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 62 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 63 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 65 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 66 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 67 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 69 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 70 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1 71 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 72 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 73 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 75 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar -5 76 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka -5 77 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5 78 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 79 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -5 80 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -14

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 pts 2 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 27 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 4 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 9 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 11 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 12 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 13 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 14 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 15 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 17 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 21 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 24 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 26 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 27 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 3 29 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 31 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 3 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 34 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 38 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 39 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 41 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 45 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 22 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 28 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 48 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 53 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 58 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 66 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 87 12 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 92 14 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 94 15 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 101 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 17 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 19 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 20 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 126 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 128 22 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 139 23 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 145 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 147 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 154 26 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 173 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 177 28 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 186 29 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 189 30 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 222 31 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 276