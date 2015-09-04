Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Oliveira solos to victory in Tarazona

Breakaway sticks on transitional stage

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) soloed to a maiden Grand Tour victory on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana, cleverly attacking on a long descent from a large breakaway with just under 30km to go and holding his lead to the finish in Tarazona.

Once he had opened up a gap on the descent of the final climb of the day – the third-category Alto de Moncayo – the multiple Portuguese time trial champion used his skillset and power to consolidate his lead, which continued to grow all the way to the line. Though the 26-year-old was alone against a chasing pack of over 20km, his victory was in no small part down to teamwork as Rubén Plaza and Valerio Conti did a great job of slowing the pace in the breaks and marking each and every attack.

"This is the most beautiful victory in my career," Oliveira said. "I won the Portuguese championship, such emotional successes for me, but the feelings I had today are something I can't describe.

"I think Lampre-Merida fully deserved a victory, because we approached every stage with a battling spirit and we made every stage very exciting. My sensations during the Vuelta have been good, I was in the front of the race in the queen stage, too and I tried to attack, but I could not achieve a top result, so I tried today again.

"I attacked maybe too early, but in that moment the breakaway members were recovering their energy and, being aware that, I needed to anticipate if I wanted to win, I decided to attack."

Julien Simon (Cofidis) led the thoroughly beaten remains of the 24-rider breakaway to the line for second, with Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) third, nearly four minutes ahead of the peloton but just over a minute down on the triumphant Oliveira.

On stage 12 on Thursday it was exhausting simply to watch the Giant-Alpecin and Trek Factory Racing-led peloton chase down the break – something they only managed with 200 metres to spare. Today the hilly stage was always likely to suit the baroudeurs and they went on the attack from the very start. With an early third-category climb followed almost immediately by the first-category ascent of the Alto de Beratón, it was Astana who marshalled the peloton for much of the day, merely making sure things didn’t get too out of hand.

Fabio Aru finished safely in the bunch and, following the abandon of Chris Froome on Thursday morning, the Italian saw another of his main rivals - Nairo Quintana suffer during the stage. The Colombian has been struggling with a fever and an upset stomach over the last few days and was dropped for a while on the first climb of the day. He has dropped out of the top 10 along with Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) but that was by virtue of Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), and Romain Sicard (Europcar) being in the break of the day and taking their places in the top ten thanks to the time the break gained on the peloton. All the main general classification contenders finished together in the bunch at 4:48. They will now look ahead to three days in the mountains, with three summit finishes, which are likely to be pivotal in the fight for the leader’s red jersey.

How it unfolded

The peloton lined up in Calatayud with 173 riders in its ranks after the overnight abandon of a sick Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo). As expected, it was a fast and furious start to proceedings. With a breakaway always likely to stay away to the line, the fight to be in it was intense, with attacks, counter-attacks, and short-lived escape moves aplenty.

At one point a group of 50 dangled ahead of the peloton but it wasn’t until just over 40km in, on the lower slopes of the third-category Alto Collado de Oseja, that the break of the day began to take shape. Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), active from the start, triggered it, moving clear with Oliveira and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar). They were soon joined by Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Plaza, Mickael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), with Plaza leading the octet over the climb with a 30 second advantage.

While those riders were out front, however, one of the pre-race favourites was caught behind. Quintana, described as ‘empty’ by his team doctor after suffering from a fever and an upset stomach, was dropped on the climb and clearly in difficulty, though he did manage to regain contact.

A large chase group was forming behind and they linked up on the first-category climb of the Alto de Beratón to form a group of 24, where Plaza again took the mountains points. The new additions were: Sergio Henao and Nicolas Roche (Team Sky), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Yohan Bagot and Julien Simon (Cofidis), Niki Terpstra y Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick Step), Kenny Elissonde y Kevin Reza (FDJ), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka), Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo).

As they made their way down the long and gentle descent the leaders’ advantage pushed out above four minutes, with Astana coming to the front just to keep an eye on things. Sicard and Brambilla were the closest to Aru on GC at well over six minutes and they probably held their breakaway companions back somewhat as Astana turned up the heat with the final climb of the day – the third-category Alto del Moncayo – looming.

Brambilla took the points at the intermediate sprint to be the best placed rider overall in the break just in case the peloton and Astana team lost time. However the climb started soon after, whereupon things became less amicable and more frantic in the break. Chavanel and Oliveira went off before Poljanski opened up a decent gap for a while, cresting the climb in first place.

Poljanski was caught before the descent though, and Oliveira took another flyer, charging down the mountain at 70km/h. He managed to open up a gap which grew and grew thanks to his handy descending skills and he then channelled his time trialling strength as the gradients eased.

In the breakaway group behind Lampre played it perfectly, with Plaza and Conti doing their best to slow the pace and mark any attacks. By the time the road started to kick up again slightly with seven kliometres to go, Lampre directeur sportif Orlando Maini had drawn up alongside his rider and was barking encouragement through the driver’s window.

There was no need because Oliveira’s his lead never waned and he was able to enjoy the final few hundred metres to the line in Tarazona and savour the biggest win of his career to date.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida4:14:01
2Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
24Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:11
25Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:04:48
27Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
29Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
32Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
34Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
35Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
36Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
39Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
45Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
47Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
49Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
54José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
58Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
60Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
62Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
67Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
69Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
77Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
78Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
79Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
80Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
81Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
82Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
84Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
85Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
87Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
88Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
90Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
95Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
97Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
99Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
100Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
101Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
103Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
108Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
109Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
110George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
111Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
112Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:34
114Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:06:23
116Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:16
117Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
118Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
119Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
122Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:19
123Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
124Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
125Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
127Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
128Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
129Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:08:44
130Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
131Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
135Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
136Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
140Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
143Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
144Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
145Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
146Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
147Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:49
148Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:29
149Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
150Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
151Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
152Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
153Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
154Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
157Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
158Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
159Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
161Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
162Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
163Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
164Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
165Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
166Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
167Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
168Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
169Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:17
170Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:26
171Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:37
DNSMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate sprint, km. 134.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida25pts
2Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling14
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr9
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
11Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
12Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-10

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto Collado de Oseja, km. 53.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida3pts
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Beratón. Alto de Beratón, km. 71.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr6
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
4David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Moncayo, km. 143.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida12:44:03
2AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
3Team Sky0:04:48
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5IAM Cycling
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7Team Europcar0:04:59
8Movistar Team0:08:36
9Orica GreenEdge
10Lotto Soudal
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12MTN - Qhubeka
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14BMC Racing Team
15FDJ.fr0:08:44
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:24
17Astana Pro Team
18Team Katusha
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Colombia
21Trek Factory Racing
22Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:25

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team51:33:19
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:27
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:30
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:28
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:29
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:54
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:58
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:51
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:07
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:15
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
14Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:29
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:46
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:09:38
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:50
18Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:19
19Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:49
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:11:07
21Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:04
22David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:08
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:42
24Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:22:03
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:22:07
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:08
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:05
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:09
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:26:10
30Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:26:15
31Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:27:28
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:28:26
33Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:28:28
34Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:29:37
35José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:21
36Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:33:42
37Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:38:03
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:44:47
39Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:59
40Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:50:18
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:51:28
42Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:44
43Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:53
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:53:32
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:31
46Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:36
47Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:37
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:56:48
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:17
50Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:59:00
51Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:32
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:15
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:00:39
54Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:00
55Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:01:50
56Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:04:30
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:04:48
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:23
59Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1:05:50
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:08:16
61Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:09:15
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1:10:58
63Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia1:11:05
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:29
65Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:12:30
66Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:15:12
67Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:15:55
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:32
69Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:16:34
70Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1:16:41
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:17:30
72Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia1:18:45
73Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:18:59
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:21:28
75Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:22:44
76Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:22:45
77Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia1:23:43
78Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling1:25:03
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:25:25
80Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:25:42
81Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:45
82Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:00
83Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1:27:01
84Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:28:54
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:29:34
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:29:45
87Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:30:47
88Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:08
89Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge1:32:34
90Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:32:51
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:33:35
92Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:52
93Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1:34:35
94Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:35:19
95Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:35:20
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:21
97Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:35:26
98Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:35:29
99Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:35:55
100Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka1:36:26
101Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1:37:14
102Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:37:51
103Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:38:05
104Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:40:20
105Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:40:25
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:41:03
107Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:42:32
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:43:10
109Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:44:22
110Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:44:58
111Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:45:00
112Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:45:14
113Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:45:18
114Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr1:46:11
115Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:46:22
116Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:07
117Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:47:12
118Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:47:39
119Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:26
120Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:49:34
121Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:36
122Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:49:41
123Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:51:13
124Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:51:32
125Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:52:14
126Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:53:42
127Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:54:36
128Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:56:22
129Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:56:50
130Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:56:53
131Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:56:57
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:59:17
133Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:59:57
134Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:00:03
135Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:09
136Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia2:02:01
137Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2:02:58
138Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2:03:31
139Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:04:17
140Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka2:04:25
141Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:04:35
142Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia2:05:29
143Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:05:38
144Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida2:05:46
145Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:05:50
146Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:05:58
147Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:05:59
148Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:06:27
149Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:09
150Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin2:09:22
151Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:40
152Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing2:10:42
153Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:12:07
154Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:12:11
155Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:12:55
156Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2:14:02
157Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:14:26
158Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2:14:40
159Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:15:30
160Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:17:01
161Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:20:52
162Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:25:40
163Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2:25:44
164Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:26:07
165Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:28:06
166Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:29:01
167Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:34:22
168Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2:38:31
169Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:38:59
170Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:52:36
171Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:54:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge79pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin74
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team74
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky72
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin68
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka65
7Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha65
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team61
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team54
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo50
12Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha45
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team44
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team39
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida34
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team33
18José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA33
19Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge28
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25
23Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr25
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
25Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
26Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
27Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling18
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky18
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step17
31Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
32Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
33Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka15
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
36Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
39Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida10
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
41Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
42Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia9
43Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling9
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
45Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
47Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia8
48Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar7
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
51Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
52Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
53Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
54Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
55Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
56Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
57Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
58Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia3
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
60Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3
61Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
62Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
63Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
65Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
66Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
67Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
69Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
70Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1
71Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
72Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
73Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
75Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar-5
76Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka-5
77Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5
78Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
79Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-5
80Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-14

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA55pts
2Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida27
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
4Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr11
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
9Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
11Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
12Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
13Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
14Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
15Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
17Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step6
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
21Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
24Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
26Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
27Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky3
29Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
31Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia3
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
34David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
36José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
38Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
39Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
40Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
41Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
44Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
45Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge22
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha28
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo47
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky48
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team50
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha53
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida58
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar66
11Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team87
12José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA89
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling92
14Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida94
15Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky101
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step115
17Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step117
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal119
19Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo124
20Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky126
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo128
22Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar139
23Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia145
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale147
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA154
26Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida173
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team177
28Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida186
29Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team189
30Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team222
31Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale276

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky154:51:31
2Astana Pro Team0:11:21
3Movistar Team0:12:08
4Team Katusha0:28:28
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:06
6Team Europcar0:38:27
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:51
8Lotto Soudal0:42:41
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:28
10Tinkoff-Saxo0:52:00
11BMC Racing Team1:06:50
12Trek Factory Racing1:09:33
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:21:21
14Colombia1:29:26
15Lampre-Merida1:36:00
16Team Giant-Alpecin1:50:04
17AG2R La Mondiale1:54:16
18IAM Cycling1:54:27
19MTN - Qhubeka2:03:39
20Orica GreenEdge2:22:54
21FDJ.fr2:28:59
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:33:57

 

