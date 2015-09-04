Vuelta a Espana: Oliveira solos to victory in Tarazona
Breakaway sticks on transitional stage
Stage 13: Catalayud - Tarazona
Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) soloed to a maiden Grand Tour victory on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana, cleverly attacking on a long descent from a large breakaway with just under 30km to go and holding his lead to the finish in Tarazona.
Once he had opened up a gap on the descent of the final climb of the day – the third-category Alto de Moncayo – the multiple Portuguese time trial champion used his skillset and power to consolidate his lead, which continued to grow all the way to the line. Though the 26-year-old was alone against a chasing pack of over 20km, his victory was in no small part down to teamwork as Rubén Plaza and Valerio Conti did a great job of slowing the pace in the breaks and marking each and every attack.
"This is the most beautiful victory in my career," Oliveira said. "I won the Portuguese championship, such emotional successes for me, but the feelings I had today are something I can't describe.
"I think Lampre-Merida fully deserved a victory, because we approached every stage with a battling spirit and we made every stage very exciting. My sensations during the Vuelta have been good, I was in the front of the race in the queen stage, too and I tried to attack, but I could not achieve a top result, so I tried today again.
"I attacked maybe too early, but in that moment the breakaway members were recovering their energy and, being aware that, I needed to anticipate if I wanted to win, I decided to attack."
Julien Simon (Cofidis) led the thoroughly beaten remains of the 24-rider breakaway to the line for second, with Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) third, nearly four minutes ahead of the peloton but just over a minute down on the triumphant Oliveira.
On stage 12 on Thursday it was exhausting simply to watch the Giant-Alpecin and Trek Factory Racing-led peloton chase down the break – something they only managed with 200 metres to spare. Today the hilly stage was always likely to suit the baroudeurs and they went on the attack from the very start. With an early third-category climb followed almost immediately by the first-category ascent of the Alto de Beratón, it was Astana who marshalled the peloton for much of the day, merely making sure things didn’t get too out of hand.
Fabio Aru finished safely in the bunch and, following the abandon of Chris Froome on Thursday morning, the Italian saw another of his main rivals - Nairo Quintana suffer during the stage. The Colombian has been struggling with a fever and an upset stomach over the last few days and was dropped for a while on the first climb of the day. He has dropped out of the top 10 along with Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) but that was by virtue of Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), and Romain Sicard (Europcar) being in the break of the day and taking their places in the top ten thanks to the time the break gained on the peloton. All the main general classification contenders finished together in the bunch at 4:48. They will now look ahead to three days in the mountains, with three summit finishes, which are likely to be pivotal in the fight for the leader’s red jersey.
How it unfolded
The peloton lined up in Calatayud with 173 riders in its ranks after the overnight abandon of a sick Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo). As expected, it was a fast and furious start to proceedings. With a breakaway always likely to stay away to the line, the fight to be in it was intense, with attacks, counter-attacks, and short-lived escape moves aplenty.
At one point a group of 50 dangled ahead of the peloton but it wasn’t until just over 40km in, on the lower slopes of the third-category Alto Collado de Oseja, that the break of the day began to take shape. Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), active from the start, triggered it, moving clear with Oliveira and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar). They were soon joined by Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Plaza, Mickael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), with Plaza leading the octet over the climb with a 30 second advantage.
While those riders were out front, however, one of the pre-race favourites was caught behind. Quintana, described as ‘empty’ by his team doctor after suffering from a fever and an upset stomach, was dropped on the climb and clearly in difficulty, though he did manage to regain contact.
A large chase group was forming behind and they linked up on the first-category climb of the Alto de Beratón to form a group of 24, where Plaza again took the mountains points. The new additions were: Sergio Henao and Nicolas Roche (Team Sky), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Yohan Bagot and Julien Simon (Cofidis), Niki Terpstra y Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick Step), Kenny Elissonde y Kevin Reza (FDJ), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka), Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo).
As they made their way down the long and gentle descent the leaders’ advantage pushed out above four minutes, with Astana coming to the front just to keep an eye on things. Sicard and Brambilla were the closest to Aru on GC at well over six minutes and they probably held their breakaway companions back somewhat as Astana turned up the heat with the final climb of the day – the third-category Alto del Moncayo – looming.
Brambilla took the points at the intermediate sprint to be the best placed rider overall in the break just in case the peloton and Astana team lost time. However the climb started soon after, whereupon things became less amicable and more frantic in the break. Chavanel and Oliveira went off before Poljanski opened up a decent gap for a while, cresting the climb in first place.
Poljanski was caught before the descent though, and Oliveira took another flyer, charging down the mountain at 70km/h. He managed to open up a gap which grew and grew thanks to his handy descending skills and he then channelled his time trialling strength as the gradients eased.
In the breakaway group behind Lampre played it perfectly, with Plaza and Conti doing their best to slow the pace and mark any attacks. By the time the road started to kick up again slightly with seven kliometres to go, Lampre directeur sportif Orlando Maini had drawn up alongside his rider and was barking encouragement through the driver’s window.
There was no need because Oliveira’s his lead never waned and he was able to enjoy the final few hundred metres to the line in Tarazona and savour the biggest win of his career to date.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4:14:01
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|25
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:48
|27
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|32
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|39
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|54
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|60
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|67
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|77
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|78
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|79
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|82
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|85
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|87
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|90
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|95
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|108
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|112
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:34
|114
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:23
|116
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:16
|117
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|122
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:19
|123
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|128
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|129
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:44
|130
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|131
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|137
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|144
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|146
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|147
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:49
|148
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:29
|149
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|150
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|153
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|154
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|157
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|158
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|159
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|161
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|163
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|164
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|165
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|167
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|168
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|169
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:17
|170
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:26
|171
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:37
|DNS
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|14
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|12
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1
|16
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|4
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|12:44:03
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:48
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:04:59
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:08:36
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:08:44
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:24
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Team Katusha
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Colombia
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51:33:19
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:28
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|8
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:58
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:51
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:15
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|14
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:29
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:46
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:09:38
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:50
|18
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|19
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:49
|20
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:07
|21
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:04
|22
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:08
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:42
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:22:03
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:07
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:08
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:05
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:09
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:10
|30
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:15
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:28
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:26
|33
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:28:28
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:37
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:21
|36
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:33:42
|37
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:38:03
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:47
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:59
|40
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:18
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:51:28
|42
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:44
|43
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:53
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:53:32
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:31
|46
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:36
|47
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:37
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:56:48
|49
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:17
|50
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:00
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:32
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:15
|53
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:39
|54
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:00
|55
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:01:50
|56
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:30
|57
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:04:48
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:23
|59
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1:05:50
|60
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:08:16
|61
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:09:15
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:58
|63
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:11:05
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:29
|65
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:12:30
|66
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:15:12
|67
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:15:55
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:32
|69
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:16:34
|70
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1:16:41
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:17:30
|72
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|1:18:45
|73
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:59
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:28
|75
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:22:44
|76
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:45
|77
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|1:23:43
|78
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|1:25:03
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:25:25
|80
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:42
|81
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:45
|82
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:00
|83
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1:27:01
|84
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:28:54
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:29:34
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:45
|87
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:30:47
|88
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:08
|89
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|1:32:34
|90
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:32:51
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:35
|92
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:52
|93
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1:34:35
|94
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:35:19
|95
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:35:20
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:21
|97
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:35:26
|98
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:35:29
|99
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:55
|100
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:36:26
|101
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:37:14
|102
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:37:51
|103
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:05
|104
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:20
|105
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:40:25
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:41:03
|107
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:42:32
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:10
|109
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:44:22
|110
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:44:58
|111
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:45:00
|112
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:45:14
|113
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:45:18
|114
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:46:11
|115
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:46:22
|116
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:07
|117
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:47:12
|118
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:47:39
|119
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:26
|120
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:49:34
|121
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:49:36
|122
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:41
|123
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:51:13
|124
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:32
|125
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:14
|126
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:53:42
|127
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:54:36
|128
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:56:22
|129
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:56:50
|130
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:56:53
|131
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:56:57
|132
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:59:17
|133
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:59:57
|134
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:00:03
|135
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:09
|136
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|2:02:01
|137
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:02:58
|138
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:03:31
|139
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:04:17
|140
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:04:25
|141
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:04:35
|142
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|2:05:29
|143
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:05:38
|144
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|2:05:46
|145
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:05:50
|146
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:05:58
|147
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:05:59
|148
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:06:27
|149
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:09
|150
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:09:22
|151
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:40
|152
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|2:10:42
|153
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:12:07
|154
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:12:11
|155
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:12:55
|156
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2:14:02
|157
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:14:26
|158
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2:14:40
|159
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:15:30
|160
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:17:01
|161
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:20:52
|162
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:25:40
|163
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:25:44
|164
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:26:07
|165
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:28:06
|166
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:29:01
|167
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:34:22
|168
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:38:31
|169
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:38:59
|170
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:52:36
|171
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:54:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|72
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|34
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|18
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|19
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|23
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|25
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|26
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|27
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|31
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|32
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|33
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|36
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|39
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|41
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|42
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|9
|43
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|9
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|45
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|47
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|8
|48
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|50
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|51
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|52
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|53
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|55
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|56
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|57
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|58
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|3
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|60
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|61
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|62
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|63
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|64
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|65
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|66
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|67
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|68
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|69
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|70
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|71
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|72
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|73
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|74
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|75
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|76
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|-5
|77
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|78
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|79
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|80
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|pts
|2
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|27
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|4
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|9
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|11
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|12
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|13
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|14
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|15
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|17
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|21
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|24
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|26
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|29
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|31
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|3
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|34
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|37
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|38
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|39
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|44
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|45
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|28
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|48
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|58
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|12
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|92
|14
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|94
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|101
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|17
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|19
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|20
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|126
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|22
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|23
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|145
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|154
|26
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|173
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|177
|28
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|186
|29
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|189
|30
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|222
|31
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|276
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|154:51:31
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:21
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:12:08
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:28:28
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:06
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:38:27
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:51
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:42:41
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:28
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:52:00
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|1:06:50
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:33
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:21
|14
|Colombia
|1:29:26
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|1:36:00
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:50:04
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:16
|18
|IAM Cycling
|1:54:27
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:03:39
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:22:54
|21
|FDJ.fr
|2:28:59
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:33:57
