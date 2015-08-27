Vuelta a Espana: Chaves wins stage 6
Orica GreenEdge rider back in race lead
Stage 6: Cordoba - Cazorla
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) made up for the disappointment of the previous day as he snatched the red jersey back from the shoulders of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the uphill finish on the Alto de Cazorla on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana.
Related Articles
Yesterday the Colombian fell foul of a late split, losing the race lead he had held since stage 2, and here he struck out for redemption with just over two kilometres remaining on the short, sharp final climb. Dumoulin had no choice but to set off in pursuit and ended up third, five seconds back, after Dan Martin pipped him to the line.
The finale provided a similar platform for Chaves to recover the jersey to the one at Caminito del Rey where he took it in the first place. The 25-year-old now leads the general classification from Dumoulin by 10 seconds due to the allocation of bonus seconds, while Martin, fourth at Caminito del Rey and second here, is third at 33 seconds.
“I can’t believe I’ve won. It was a long, hot, hard stage today. Mid-way I spoke to Mat Hayman and he told me: ‘if you have good legs you have to race because you never know what will happen tomorrow’,” said a typically beaming Chaves.
“Neil Stephens told me about the climb and said it was really steep, at 10 per cent and even one part at 14 per cent. “Darryl [Impey] put me in a really good position and I started the climb in first position. I saw Amador suffering as he pushed the pace. When I saw that he wasn’t comfortable, I tried an went for it.
“I’m really happy, I want to thank all the team and staff again – they’re all amazing. Caleb Ewan won yesterday but today he went for bottles. This team is like a family.”
It was another blazing day in the Andalucían furnace and for a moment it looked like Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) might pull off a repeat of his Tour stage win in July. The Merseyside rider attacked from the day’s breakaway with 11 kilometres remaining and, after the peloton looked at each other, he was only passed by an attacking Chaves on a devilishly steep ramp just over 2km from the summit.
The victory is the third for Orica-GreenEdge team in the space of six stages, with Caleb Ewan sprinting to victory on stage 5. The Australian team has made a habit of asserting themselves during the first week of Grand Tours and their performance so far makes up for a disappointing Tour de France.
“We’ve had a great Tour so far. It’s much better start, that’s for sure. We had a really hard Tour de France, things didn’t go as well as planned. That’s cycling and sports in general, you have your ups and downs and this is fantastic,” said Impey.
How it unfolded
As the riders lined up in Córdoba they were without David De La Cruz (Eitxx-QuickStep), who did not take to the start due to his continued suffering from a broken collarbone sustained at the Tour de Pologne earlier this month. Once the flag had dropped he was soon joined by Matiej Mohoric (Cannondalte-Garmin), who called it a day after 30-odd kilometres and a couple of trips back to the medical car.
With a hot 200 kilometres on the menu, the riders would have been forgiven for letting this settle into a pattern early on but 60km went by without a breakaway being allowed to form. Numerous moves of various shapes and sizes were shut down before five riders were finally given the green light after about 70km.
Cummings, Peter Velits (BMC), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Niki Terpstra (Etixx), and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) moved away and were soon joined by Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) to form a six-man break, which built a lead of four minutes across the undulating terrain.
When the leaders hit the first climb of the day, the third-category Alto de Baeza, their advantage began to diminish, with Movistar and Giant-Alpecin forcing the issue on the front of the bunch. At the top of the climb, and on the ensuing flat and then downhill roads, they were steadily reeled in until they had under a minute when the road started to rise again in the final 20km.
Shortly after the intermediate sprint at Peal de Becerro – where Rubiano took the points from Terpstra and Durasek – Cummings made his individual bid for freedom with 11km remaining and the gap less than half a minute.
Terpstra set off in pursuit while the other breakaway riders threw in the towel and the gap to the peloton started to go back out to nearly a minute. The peloton looked at each other but Cummings was slowly brought back nonetheless and his lead was slight going onto the final climb proper with 3km remaining.
Chaves then struck out for glory, passing Cummings on the steepest section of 15 per cent, and Dumoulin was forced to go after the Colombian himself, attacking when the road eased slightly under the 2km banner.
Dan Martin was the next to attack from the bunch, and was soon followed by Nicolas Roche, who dragged Alejandro Valverde with him. It soon became clear that Chaves had it in the bag as an advancing Martin closed in on a fading Dumoulin and passed him just shy of the line.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|4:46:16
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:11
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|30
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:34
|33
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|40
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:56
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:58
|42
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:59
|44
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|48
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|49
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:01:22
|50
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|52
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|53
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|58
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|61
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:08
|66
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:42
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|71
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:59
|72
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:03:04
|73
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:12
|74
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:26
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|79
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:04:01
|82
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|86
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:19
|87
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:24
|93
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|94
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:01
|95
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:02
|96
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:08
|98
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|102
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:18
|109
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:48
|110
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:12
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:18
|115
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:28
|118
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|120
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:05
|122
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|123
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|124
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:07:10
|127
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:11
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|131
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|132
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|133
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:44
|137
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|138
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:55
|139
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:35
|140
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|141
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|142
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:38
|143
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|144
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:01
|148
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|152
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|153
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:51
|154
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|155
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:55
|156
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:35
|157
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|158
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|160
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|161
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|163
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|166
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|167
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:41
|168
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|169
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|170
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|171
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|172
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|173
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:06
|174
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:08
|175
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:17
|176
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|177
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|178
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:20
|179
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|180
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:29
|181
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:33
|182
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:42
|183
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|184
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|185
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:54
|186
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:18
|187
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:36
|188
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:08
|189
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|4
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|4
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:19:21
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:52
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:02:08
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:34
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:47
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:03
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|15
|Colombia
|0:04:08
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:12
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:22
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:25
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:35
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:11
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:11:52
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|21:55:13
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:56
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|11
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:43
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:51
|20
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:00
|22
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:16
|23
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:43
|25
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:51
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:58
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:07
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:20
|29
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:22
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:27
|31
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:03:43
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:52
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:00
|34
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:33
|35
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|36
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:02
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:07
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|39
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:12
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:53
|41
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:14
|42
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:26
|43
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:27
|44
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:21
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:35
|46
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:15
|47
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:44
|48
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:47
|49
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:17
|50
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:10:35
|51
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:10:43
|52
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:52
|53
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:11:23
|54
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:33
|55
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|56
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:11:48
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:11:49
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:03
|59
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:01
|60
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:27
|61
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:13:43
|62
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:06
|63
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:27
|64
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:14:29
|65
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:40
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:15:16
|67
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:45
|68
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:09
|69
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|70
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:35
|71
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:55
|72
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:02
|73
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:04
|74
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:10
|75
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:03
|76
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|77
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:06
|78
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:15
|79
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:43
|80
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:52
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:57
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:58
|83
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:08
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:22
|85
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:30
|86
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:03
|87
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|88
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:20:13
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:16
|90
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:18
|91
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:33
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:51
|93
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:21:11
|94
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:48
|95
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:07
|96
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:22:08
|97
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:09
|98
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:19
|99
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:36
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:42
|101
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:45
|102
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:22:49
|103
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:07
|104
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:16
|105
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:20
|106
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:53
|107
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:59
|108
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:09
|109
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|110
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:12
|111
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:45
|112
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:31
|113
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:32
|114
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:42
|115
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:57
|116
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:59
|117
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:01
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:04
|119
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:29
|120
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:49
|121
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:27:04
|122
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:27:17
|123
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:55
|124
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:17
|125
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:18
|126
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:28:27
|127
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:09
|128
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:22
|129
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:36
|130
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:29:50
|131
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:11
|132
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:07
|133
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:35
|134
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:42
|135
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:59
|136
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:01
|137
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:07
|138
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:14
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:16
|140
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:23
|141
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:37
|142
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:33:57
|143
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:21
|144
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:27
|145
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:29
|146
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:36
|147
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:35:01
|148
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:06
|149
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:13
|150
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:22
|151
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:35:51
|152
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:10
|153
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:11
|154
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:45
|155
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:55
|156
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:54
|157
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:06
|158
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:31
|159
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:42
|160
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:56
|161
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:12
|162
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:13
|163
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:45
|164
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:40:56
|165
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:41:15
|166
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:46
|167
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:03
|168
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:09
|169
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:43:12
|170
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:48
|171
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:29
|172
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:46:13
|173
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:46:18
|174
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:52
|175
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:46:53
|176
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:59
|177
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:20
|178
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:57
|179
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:49:29
|180
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:49:55
|181
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:53:36
|182
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:55:17
|183
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:28
|184
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:30
|185
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:31
|186
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:58
|187
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:45
|188
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:30
|189
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|56
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|40
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|36
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|28
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|18
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|14
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|21
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|23
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|24
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|26
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|27
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|29
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|30
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|7
|31
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|7
|32
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|5
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|34
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|36
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|37
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|39
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|40
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|41
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|44
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|45
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|46
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|47
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|48
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|49
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|50
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|pts
|2
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|12
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|14
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|20
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|97
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|128
|7
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|149
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|232
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|65:57:47
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:03:55
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:16
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:51
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:02
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:14
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:22
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:08:35
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:31
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:52
|14
|Colombia
|0:15:49
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:33
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:56
|17
|IAM Cycling
|0:22:56
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:27:37
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:17
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:30:18
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:16
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy