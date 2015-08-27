Image 1 of 107 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 107 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) - (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 107 Disc brakes on a Trek bike during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 107 Tom Dumoulin rides during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 107 Bottles, bottles, bottles. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 107 Scenery along the stage 6 route. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 107 Scenery along the stage 6 route. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 107 Estaban Chaves makes his way to the stage 6 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 107 Estaban Chaves takes another win at the 2015 Vuelta. Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) made up for the disappointment of the previous day as he snatched the red jersey back from the shoulders of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the uphill finish on the Alto de Cazorla on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Yesterday the Colombian fell foul of a late split, losing the race lead he had held since stage 2, and here he struck out for redemption with just over two kilometres remaining on the short, sharp final climb. Dumoulin had no choice but to set off in pursuit and ended up third, five seconds back, after Dan Martin pipped him to the line.

The finale provided a similar platform for Chaves to recover the jersey to the one at Caminito del Rey where he took it in the first place. The 25-year-old now leads the general classification from Dumoulin by 10 seconds due to the allocation of bonus seconds, while Martin, fourth at Caminito del Rey and second here, is third at 33 seconds.

“I can’t believe I’ve won. It was a long, hot, hard stage today. Mid-way I spoke to Mat Hayman and he told me: ‘if you have good legs you have to race because you never know what will happen tomorrow’,” said a typically beaming Chaves.

“Neil Stephens told me about the climb and said it was really steep, at 10 per cent and even one part at 14 per cent. “Darryl [Impey] put me in a really good position and I started the climb in first position. I saw Amador suffering as he pushed the pace. When I saw that he wasn’t comfortable, I tried an went for it.

“I’m really happy, I want to thank all the team and staff again – they’re all amazing. Caleb Ewan won yesterday but today he went for bottles. This team is like a family.”

It was another blazing day in the Andalucían furnace and for a moment it looked like Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) might pull off a repeat of his Tour stage win in July. The Merseyside rider attacked from the day’s breakaway with 11 kilometres remaining and, after the peloton looked at each other, he was only passed by an attacking Chaves on a devilishly steep ramp just over 2km from the summit.

The victory is the third for Orica-GreenEdge team in the space of six stages, with Caleb Ewan sprinting to victory on stage 5. The Australian team has made a habit of asserting themselves during the first week of Grand Tours and their performance so far makes up for a disappointing Tour de France.

“We’ve had a great Tour so far. It’s much better start, that’s for sure. We had a really hard Tour de France, things didn’t go as well as planned. That’s cycling and sports in general, you have your ups and downs and this is fantastic,” said Impey.

How it unfolded

As the riders lined up in Córdoba they were without David De La Cruz (Eitxx-QuickStep), who did not take to the start due to his continued suffering from a broken collarbone sustained at the Tour de Pologne earlier this month. Once the flag had dropped he was soon joined by Matiej Mohoric (Cannondalte-Garmin), who called it a day after 30-odd kilometres and a couple of trips back to the medical car.

With a hot 200 kilometres on the menu, the riders would have been forgiven for letting this settle into a pattern early on but 60km went by without a breakaway being allowed to form. Numerous moves of various shapes and sizes were shut down before five riders were finally given the green light after about 70km.

Cummings, Peter Velits (BMC), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Niki Terpstra (Etixx), and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) moved away and were soon joined by Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) to form a six-man break, which built a lead of four minutes across the undulating terrain.

When the leaders hit the first climb of the day, the third-category Alto de Baeza, their advantage began to diminish, with Movistar and Giant-Alpecin forcing the issue on the front of the bunch. At the top of the climb, and on the ensuing flat and then downhill roads, they were steadily reeled in until they had under a minute when the road started to rise again in the final 20km.

Shortly after the intermediate sprint at Peal de Becerro – where Rubiano took the points from Terpstra and Durasek – Cummings made his individual bid for freedom with 11km remaining and the gap less than half a minute.

Terpstra set off in pursuit while the other breakaway riders threw in the towel and the gap to the peloton started to go back out to nearly a minute. The peloton looked at each other but Cummings was slowly brought back nonetheless and his lead was slight going onto the final climb proper with 3km remaining.

Chaves then struck out for glory, passing Cummings on the steepest section of 15 per cent, and Dumoulin was forced to go after the Colombian himself, attacking when the road eased slightly under the 2km banner.

Dan Martin was the next to attack from the bunch, and was soon followed by Nicolas Roche, who dragged Alejandro Valverde with him. It soon became clear that Chaves had it in the bag as an advancing Martin closed in on a fading Dumoulin and passed him just shy of the line.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 4:46:16 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:11 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 30 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:34 33 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:00:37 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:41 36 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 38 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 40 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:56 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:58 42 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:59 44 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 47 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 48 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:18 49 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:01:22 50 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 52 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 53 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:49 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 58 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 60 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 61 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 63 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08 66 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 71 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:02:59 72 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:03:04 73 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:12 74 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:26 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 77 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:42 79 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 81 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:04:01 82 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 86 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:19 87 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 89 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:24 93 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 94 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:01 95 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:02 96 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 97 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:08 98 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 99 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 100 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 101 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 102 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 107 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:18 109 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:48 110 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:12 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:18 115 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 116 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:28 118 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:33 120 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 121 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:05 122 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 123 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 124 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:07:10 127 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 128 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:11 129 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 131 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 132 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 133 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 134 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:44 137 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 138 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:55 139 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:35 140 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 141 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 142 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:38 143 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 144 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 145 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 146 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 147 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:01 148 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 149 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 152 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 153 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:51 154 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 155 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:55 156 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:35 157 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 158 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 159 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 160 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 161 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 163 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 165 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 166 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 167 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:41 168 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 169 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 170 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 171 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 172 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 173 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:06 174 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:08 175 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:17 176 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 177 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 178 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:12:20 179 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 180 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:29 181 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:33 182 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:42 183 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 184 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 185 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:54 186 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:18 187 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:36 188 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:08 189 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNS David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 4 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 4 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 14 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Baeza, km. 144.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 3 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 - Sierra Cazorla, km. 200.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 14:19:21 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:23 5 Team Katusha 0:00:48 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 7 Lotto Soudal 0:01:31 8 Movistar Team 0:01:38 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:52 10 Team Europcar 0:02:08 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:02:34 12 IAM Cycling 0:02:47 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:03 14 BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 15 Colombia 0:04:08 16 MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:12 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:22 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:25 19 Lampre-Merida 0:06:35 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:08:11 21 FDJ.fr 0:11:52 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:04

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 21:55:13 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:10 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:36 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:51 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:55 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:56 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:57 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 11 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 15 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:27 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:29 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:43 18 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:51 20 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:00 22 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:16 23 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:43 25 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:51 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:58 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:07 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:20 29 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:22 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:27 31 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:03:43 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:52 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:00 34 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:33 35 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:59 36 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:02 37 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:07 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 39 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:12 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:53 41 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:14 42 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:26 43 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:27 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:21 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:35 46 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:15 47 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:44 48 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:47 49 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:17 50 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:10:35 51 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:10:43 52 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:10:52 53 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:11:23 54 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:33 55 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 56 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:11:48 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:11:49 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:03 59 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:01 60 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:27 61 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:13:43 62 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:06 63 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:27 64 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:14:29 65 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:40 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:15:16 67 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:45 68 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:09 69 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:25 70 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:16:35 71 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:55 72 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:02 73 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:04 74 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:10 75 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:03 76 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 77 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:06 78 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:15 79 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:43 80 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:52 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:57 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:58 83 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:08 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:22 85 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:30 86 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:03 87 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:12 88 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:20:13 89 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:16 90 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:20:18 91 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:33 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:51 93 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:21:11 94 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:48 95 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:07 96 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:22:08 97 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:09 98 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:22:19 99 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:36 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:42 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:45 102 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:22:49 103 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:07 104 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:16 105 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:20 106 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:53 107 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:59 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:09 109 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 110 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:12 111 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:45 112 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:31 113 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:32 114 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:42 115 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:57 116 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:59 117 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:01 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:26:04 119 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:29 120 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:49 121 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:27:04 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:27:17 123 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:55 124 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:17 125 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:18 126 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:28:27 127 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:09 128 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:22 129 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:36 130 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:29:50 131 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:11 132 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:31:07 133 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:35 134 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:42 135 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:59 136 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:01 137 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:07 138 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:14 139 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:16 140 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:23 141 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:37 142 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:33:57 143 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:21 144 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:27 145 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:29 146 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:36 147 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:35:01 148 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:06 149 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:13 150 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:22 151 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:35:51 152 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:10 153 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:11 154 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:45 155 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:55 156 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:54 157 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:06 158 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:31 159 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:42 160 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:56 161 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:12 162 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:13 163 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:45 164 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:40:56 165 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:41:15 166 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:46 167 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:42:03 168 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:09 169 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:43:12 170 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:48 171 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:29 172 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:46:13 173 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:46:18 174 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:52 175 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:46:53 176 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:59 177 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:47:20 178 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:57 179 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:49:29 180 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:49:55 181 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:53:36 182 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:55:17 183 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:56:28 184 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:56:30 185 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:56:31 186 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:58 187 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:45 188 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:30 189 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 56 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 47 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 40 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 36 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 33 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 31 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 28 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 20 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 18 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 14 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 21 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 23 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 24 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 26 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 27 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 8 30 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 7 31 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 7 32 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 5 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 5 34 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 36 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 37 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 39 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 40 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 41 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 42 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 44 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 45 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 46 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 47 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 48 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 49 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 50 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 pts 2 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 12 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 14 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 7 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 20 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 97 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 128 7 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 149 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 232