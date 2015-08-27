Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Chaves wins stage 6

Orica GreenEdge rider back in race lead

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) -

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Disc brakes on a Trek bike during stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin rides during stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bottles, bottles, bottles.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the stage 6 route.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the stage 6 route.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves makes his way to the stage 6 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves takes another win at the 2015 Vuelta.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves makes his way to the stage 6 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves makes his way to the stage 6 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves checks back on the way to the stage 6 finish.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cyril Gautier and Peter Velits during stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbargali duing stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves launches his winning attack during stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves climbs toward the finish of stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin at the stage 6 finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin crosses the stage 6 finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves celebrates on the podium after stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves back in red after stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves back in red after stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves back in red after stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Estaban Chaves celebrates on the podium after stage 6.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) chat in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) drops back to the team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Steve Cummings on the attack (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium as stage winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) takes back red

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nico Roche (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dani Moreno (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) post-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) comes to terms with losing the jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was a man in demand

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with the press post-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) getting aero

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Alpecin) lost his red jersey to Chaves

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) back in red at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Estaban Chaves celebrates his second stage win of the 2015 Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Estaban Chaves celebrates his second stage win of the 2015 Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Dan Martin finishes stage 6 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) in white

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) on the podium after his win on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Tejay van Garderen finishes stage 6 of 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bart De Clercq finishes stage 6.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
IAM Cycling's Larry Warbasse finishes stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Diego Rosa (Astana)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Mikel Landa (Astana)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Estaban Chaves back in red after stage 6 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Estaban Chaves celebrates on the satge 6 podium at the Vuelta a Espana.

Estaban Chaves wins stage 6 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana and reclaims the overall lead.

Estaban Chaves powers to the finish of stage 6 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Estaban Chaves powers to the finish of stage 6 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Estaban Chaves looks behind as he makes his way to the finish of stage 6 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Esteban Chaves wins stage 6 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana

Esteban Chaves wins stage 6 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Esteban Chaves win sstage 6 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana and reclaims the race lead.

Estaban Chaves claims his second win of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana during stage 6.

Niki Terpstra on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra gaps the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A much lumpier course than previous days

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristian Sbaragli collects some bidons

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Songezo Jim making his Grand Tour debut

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Antoine Duchesne was in yesterday's escape

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Six men made it into the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A day in the peloton for Iljo Keisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Velits collects a musette

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Valits made it into the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen gets some lunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
There was some interesting things on the side of the route

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant Alpecin lead the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome chats with race leader Tom Dumoulin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christopher Froome (Team Sky) -

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Landa (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dario Cataldo (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin sits safely behind his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton go by

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) made up for the disappointment of the previous day as he snatched the red jersey back from the shoulders of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the uphill finish on the Alto de Cazorla on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Yesterday the Colombian fell foul of a late split, losing the race lead he had held since stage 2, and here he struck out for redemption with just over two kilometres remaining on the short, sharp final climb. Dumoulin had no choice but to set off in pursuit and ended up third, five seconds back, after Dan Martin pipped him to the line.

The finale provided a similar platform for Chaves to recover the jersey to the one at Caminito del Rey where he took it in the first place. The 25-year-old now leads the general classification from Dumoulin by 10 seconds due to the allocation of bonus seconds, while Martin, fourth at Caminito del Rey and second here, is third at 33 seconds.

“I can’t believe I’ve won. It was a long, hot, hard stage today. Mid-way I spoke to Mat Hayman and he told me: ‘if you have good legs you have to race because you never know what will happen tomorrow’,” said a typically beaming Chaves.

“Neil Stephens told me about the climb and said it was really steep, at 10 per cent and even one part at 14 per cent. “Darryl [Impey] put me in a really good position and I started the climb in first position. I saw Amador suffering as he pushed the pace. When I saw that he wasn’t comfortable, I tried an went for it.

“I’m really happy, I want to thank all the team and staff again – they’re all amazing. Caleb Ewan won yesterday but today he went for bottles. This team is like a family.”

It was another blazing day in the Andalucían furnace and for a moment it looked like Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) might pull off a repeat of his Tour stage win in July. The Merseyside rider attacked from the day’s breakaway with 11 kilometres remaining and, after the peloton looked at each other, he was only passed by an attacking Chaves on a devilishly steep ramp just over 2km from the summit.

The victory is the third for Orica-GreenEdge team in the space of six stages, with Caleb Ewan sprinting to victory on stage 5. The Australian team has made a habit of asserting themselves during the first week of Grand Tours and their performance so far makes up for a disappointing Tour de France.

“We’ve had a great Tour so far. It’s much better start, that’s for sure. We had a really hard Tour de France, things didn’t go as well as planned. That’s cycling and sports in general, you have your ups and downs and this is fantastic,” said Impey.

How it unfolded

As the riders lined up in Córdoba they were without David De La Cruz (Eitxx-QuickStep), who did not take to the start due to his continued suffering from a broken collarbone sustained at the Tour de Pologne earlier this month. Once the flag had dropped he was soon joined by Matiej Mohoric (Cannondalte-Garmin), who called it a day after 30-odd kilometres and a couple of trips back to the medical car.

With a hot 200 kilometres on the menu, the riders would have been forgiven for letting this settle into a pattern early on but 60km went by without a breakaway being allowed to form. Numerous moves of various shapes and sizes were shut down before five riders were finally given the green light after about 70km.

Cummings, Peter Velits (BMC), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Niki Terpstra (Etixx), and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) moved away and were soon joined by Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) to form a six-man break, which built a lead of four minutes across the undulating terrain.

When the leaders hit the first climb of the day, the third-category Alto de Baeza, their advantage began to diminish, with Movistar and Giant-Alpecin forcing the issue on the front of the bunch. At the top of the climb, and on the ensuing flat and then downhill roads, they were steadily reeled in until they had under a minute when the road started to rise again in the final 20km.

Shortly after the intermediate sprint at Peal de Becerro – where Rubiano took the points from Terpstra and Durasek – Cummings made his individual bid for freedom with 11km remaining and the gap less than half a minute.

Terpstra set off in pursuit while the other breakaway riders threw in the towel and the gap to the peloton started to go back out to nearly a minute. The peloton looked at each other but Cummings was slowly brought back nonetheless and his lead was slight going onto the final climb proper with 3km remaining.

Chaves then struck out for glory, passing Cummings on the steepest section of 15 per cent, and Dumoulin was forced to go after the Colombian himself, attacking when the road eased slightly under the 2km banner.

Dan Martin was the next to attack from the bunch, and was soon followed by Nicolas Roche, who dragged Alejandro Valverde with him. It soon became clear that Chaves had it in the bag as an advancing Martin closed in on a fading Dumoulin and passed him just shy of the line.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge4:46:16
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:11
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
24Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
30Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
32David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:34
33Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:00:37
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
38George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
40Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:56
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:58
42Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:59
44Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
45Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:07
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
48Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
49Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:01:22
50Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
51Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
52Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
53Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:49
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
58Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
60Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
61Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
63Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
64Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:08
66Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
67Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
71Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:02:59
72Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:03:04
73Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:12
74Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:26
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
78Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:42
79Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
81Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:04:01
82Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
86Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:19
87Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
89Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
90Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:24
93Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
94Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:05:01
95Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:02
96Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
97Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:08
98Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
99Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
100Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
101Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
102Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
103Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
107Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:05:18
109Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:48
110Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
111Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:12
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:18
115Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:28
118Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:33
120Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
121Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:05
122Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
123Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
124Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
125Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
126Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:07:10
127Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:11
129Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
130Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
131Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
132Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
133Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
134Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
136Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:44
137Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
138Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:55
139Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:08:35
140Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
141Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
142John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:38
143Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
144Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
145Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
146Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
147Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:01
148Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
149Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
150Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
151Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
152Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
153Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:51
154Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
155Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:55
156Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:35
157Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
158Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
159Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
160Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
161Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
163Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
164Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
165Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
166Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
167Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:41
168Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
169Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
170Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
171Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
172Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
173Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:06
174Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:08
175Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:17
176Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
177Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
178Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:12:20
179Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
180Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:29
181Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:33
182Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:42
183Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
184Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
185Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:54
186Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:14:18
187Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:36
188Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:08
189Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMatej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNSDavid De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia4pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team20
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16
4Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida14
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky9
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
13Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky3
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Baeza, km. 144.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2 - Sierra Cazorla, km. 200.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:19:21
2Astana Pro Team0:00:09
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:23
5Team Katusha0:00:48
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
7Lotto Soudal0:01:31
8Movistar Team0:01:38
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:52
10Team Europcar0:02:08
11Trek Factory Racing0:02:34
12IAM Cycling0:02:47
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:03
14BMC Racing Team0:03:31
15Colombia0:04:08
16MTN - Qhubeka0:04:12
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:22
18AG2R La Mondiale0:06:25
19Lampre-Merida0:06:35
20Orica GreenEdge0:08:11
21FDJ.fr0:11:52
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:04

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge21:55:13
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:36
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:51
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:55
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:56
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:57
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
11Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
15Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:27
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:29
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:43
18Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:51
20Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:00
22Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:16
23Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:43
25Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:51
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:58
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:07
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:20
29Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:22
30Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:27
31Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:03:43
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:52
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:00
34Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:33
35Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
36Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:02
37Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:05:07
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
39José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:12
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:53
41Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:06:14
42David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:26
43Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:27
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:21
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:35
46Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:15
47Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:44
48Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:47
49Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:17
50Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:10:35
51Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:10:43
52Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:10:52
53Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:11:23
54Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:33
55Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
56Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:11:48
57Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:11:49
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:03
59Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:01
60Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:27
61Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:13:43
62Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:06
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:27
64Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:14:29
65Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:40
66Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:15:16
67Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:45
68Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:09
69Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:25
70Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:16:35
71Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:55
72Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:02
73Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:04
74Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:10
75Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:18:03
76Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
77Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:18:06
78Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:15
79Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:43
80Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:52
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:57
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:58
83Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:08
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:22
85Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:30
86Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:03
87Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:12
88Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:20:13
89Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:16
90Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:20:18
91Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:33
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:20:51
93Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:21:11
94Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:48
95Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:07
96Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:22:08
97Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:22:09
98Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:22:19
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:36
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:42
101Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:45
102Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:22:49
103Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:07
104Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:16
105Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:20
106Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:53
107Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:59
108John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:09
109Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
110Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:12
111Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:45
112Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:31
113Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:32
114Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:42
115Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:57
116Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:25:59
117Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:01
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:26:04
119Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:29
120Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:49
121Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:27:04
122Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:27:17
123Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:55
124Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:17
125Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:18
126Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:28:27
127Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:09
128Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:22
129Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:36
130Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:29:50
131Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:11
132Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:31:07
133Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:35
134Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:42
135Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:59
136Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:01
137Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:07
138Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:14
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:16
140Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:23
141Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:37
142Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:33:57
143Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:21
144Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:27
145Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:29
146Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:36
147Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:35:01
148Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:06
149Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:13
150Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:22
151Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:35:51
152Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:10
153Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:11
154Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:45
155Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:55
156Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:54
157Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:06
158Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:31
159Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:42
160Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:56
161Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:12
162Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:13
163Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:45
164Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:40:56
165Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:41:15
166Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:41:46
167Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:42:03
168Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:09
169Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:43:12
170Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:48
171Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:29
172Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:46:13
173Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:46:18
174Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:46:52
175Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:46:53
176Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:46:59
177Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:47:20
178Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:57
179Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:49:29
180Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:49:55
181Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:53:36
182Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:55:17
183Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:56:28
184Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:56:30
185Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:56:31
186Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:58
187Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:45
188Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:30
189Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo61pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge56
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team47
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin40
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky36
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin36
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha33
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha31
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team28
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team24
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky23
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka20
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
16José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
18Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida14
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
20Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team12
21Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
23Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
24Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step11
26Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
27Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing8
30Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky7
31Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling7
32Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia5
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky5
34Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
36Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
37Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
39Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
40Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
41Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
44Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
45Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
46Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
47Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
48Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
49Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
50Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13pts
2Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
9Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
12Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1
13Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge7pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team18
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky20
5Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia97
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling128
7Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida149
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale232

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky65:57:47
2Astana Pro Team0:00:36
3Team Katusha0:03:55
4Movistar Team0:04:02
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:16
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
7BMC Racing Team0:05:51
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:02
9Lotto Soudal0:06:14
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:22
11Team Europcar0:08:35
12Trek Factory Racing0:09:31
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:52
14Colombia0:15:49
15MTN - Qhubeka0:16:33
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:56
17IAM Cycling0:22:56
18FDJ.fr0:27:37
19Orica GreenEdge0:29:17
20Lampre-Merida0:30:18
21AG2R La Mondiale0:31:16
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:26

