Vuelta a Espana: Dumoulin smashes Burgos time trial
Dutchman powers into race lead but Aru rallies
Stage 17: Burgos - Burgos
The remarkable story that is Tom Dumoulin’s Vuelta a España continued to write itself on Wednesday as the Dutchman moved into the race lead thanks to a crushing time trial performance on stage 17.
Related Articles
Dumoulin started the day fourth and 1:51 down on Joaquim Rodríguez’s race lead but set a time of 46:01 over the 38.7km course in Burgos to win the stage and overhaul the general classification favourites.
On the day he beat Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) by 1:04 and Alejandro Valverde by 1:08 but the important measurement was the one between himself and Rodríguez (Katusha), Fabio Aru (Astana), and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo).
In the end it was devastating, with Rodríguez finishing a sorry 3:06 down, while Majka saw his podium ambitions severely dented as he came home 2:38 back.
Aru, however, made sure the battle for the red jersey remains very much alive, if now a two-horse race, with a solid performance, particularly in the second half of the largely flat course. The Italian ceded 1:53 to Dumoulin, whom he now trails by just three seconds on GC, leaving things delicately poised for the three stages that precede the ceremonial finish in Madrid.
Rodríguez finds himself third on GC at 1:15 with Majka fourth at 2:22.
Nairo Quintana, who saw his Vuelta dreams go out of the window on last year’s individual time trial, moved up into the top five thanks to an impressive ride to sixth on the day. It was a good day for Movistar in general, with Valverde’s storming display seeing him jump from 10th to sixth.
Dumoulin’s time trialling capabilities are no secret, but he has surprised everyone with his presence at the sharp end of the overall at this juncture. Few would have envisaged him taking victory as the race rolled out of Puerto Banús two and a half weeks ago but he now has a real opportunity to do just that. The final stages hardly lend themselves to huge time gaps but such is the narrowness of Dumoulin’s margin over Aru, the Vuelta is set for an exciting and nail-biting conclusion.
The early pace-setters
Boy van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) had the honour of being the first man off the start ramp at about 1.30pm Spanish time. For the first couple of hours the riders set off at one-minute intervals and Van Poppel was caught on the line by a rider who set off four minutes after him as Gediminas Bagdonas (Ag2r-La Mondiale) laid down an early marker with a time of 49:22.
Bodnar then set a proper reference point, going through each of the intermediate checkpoints to beat Bagdonas by over two minutes and clock 47:05, which would earn him a three-hour spell in the hot seat.
Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) was quicker than the Pole at the first checkpoint, after 13.5km, but faded to finish 36 seconds back, with Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) coming through soon after to get nine seconds closer to Bodnar.
Geraint Thomas (48:29) and Niki Terpstra (48:44) set solid times to put themselves high up the leaderboard but then the faster times started to roll in as those nearer the top of the general classification hit the roads of Burgos.
No-one, though, seemed to be able to get close to Bodnar, with specialists like French national champion Jerome Coppel and multiple Portuguese time trial champion Nelson Oliveira riding well but still coming off half a minute down.
The GC battle
As attentions shifted to the GC battle, eyes turned skywards with grey clouds looming. Valverde, Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) got away before the first drizzle began to fall but in the end the weather gods had mercy and the rain didn’t become a factor.
Dumoulin, with the advantage of wearing his own skinsuit as opposed to the recently-made-up ones worn by Rodríguez and Aru as leaders of the general and points classifications respectively, got off to a flyer.
Rodríguez, hardly the strongest time triallist, looked uncomfortable and twitchy on the bike and at the first checkpoint he lost over a minute to Dumoulin, who was also putting chunks of time into Majka and Aru.
Dumoulin was fastest of the field through the second checkpoint at 27.5km and was only inflicting more damage on Rodríguez and Majka. Aru, however, was able to stem the tide somewhat, and rallied back to keep his hopes – and the race – alive.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:01
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:04
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:32
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:36
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:38
|9
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:40
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|11
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:04
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|13
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:31
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:36
|16
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:38
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:41
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:43
|21
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:48
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:52
|26
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|27
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:01
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:05
|29
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:06
|30
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:03:09
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:13
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:14
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:17
|36
|Josep:Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|37
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:20
|38
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:27
|40
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:29
|41
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:31
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:38
|46
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:41
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:44
|50
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:46
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|52
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:59
|54
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:03
|55
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:06
|56
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:09
|57
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|58
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:13
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:04:15
|60
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|61
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:21
|63
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:26
|64
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|65
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:29
|66
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:30
|68
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:31
|69
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:36
|70
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:45
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:47
|73
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:50
|74
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:51
|75
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:56
|77
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:58
|78
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:04
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:10
|80
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:11
|81
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|83
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:13
|84
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:17
|85
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:20
|87
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:21
|88
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:22
|89
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:24
|90
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:27
|91
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:28
|92
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:29
|93
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|94
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:32
|95
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:33
|97
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:34
|98
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:05:35
|99
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:05:36
|100
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:05:37
|102
|Yaroslav Popovyc:(Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:39
|104
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:41
|105
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:42
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:05:46
|108
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:48
|109
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|110
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:05:49
|111
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:53
|112
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|114
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:05:57
|115
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:01
|117
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:03
|118
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:07
|119
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:09
|120
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:17
|121
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|122
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:20
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:30
|124
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:32
|125
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:06:34
|128
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:36
|129
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:38
|130
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:39
|132
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:45
|133
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:46
|134
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:47
|135
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:48
|137
|Tos:Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:52
|138
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|140
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:56
|141
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:59
|142
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|145
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:02
|146
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:07
|147
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:13
|148
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|150
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:17
|151
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:18
|153
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:20
|154
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Josep:Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|156
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:39
|157
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:42
|158
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:44
|159
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:07:45
|160
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:50
|161
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:04
|162
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:11
|163
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:12
|164
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:08:44
|165
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:12
|166
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:36
|167
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|pts
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|8
|9
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|2:23:42
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:26
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:48
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:53
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:32
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:02:56
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:23
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:29
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:47
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:48
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:07
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:12
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:04:15
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:18
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:57
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:59
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:01
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:08
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:09:50
|21
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|22
|Colombia
|0:11:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68:40:36
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:22
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:46
|9
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:10
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:51
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:41
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:47
|13
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:32
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:38
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:03
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:42
|17
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:38
|18
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:16
|19
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:25
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:11
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:51
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:33:54
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:46
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:35:03
|25
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:40:05
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:55
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:06
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:10
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:46:07
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:46:15
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:17
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:56:35
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:45
|34
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:51
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:57
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:09:13
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:11:02
|38
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:12:51
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:13:53
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:20:45
|41
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:21:41
|42
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:22:01
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:23:00
|44
|Josep:Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:56
|45
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:53
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:31:21
|47
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:31:39
|48
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:33:38
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:07
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:02
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:37:33
|52
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:39:04
|53
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:40:31
|54
|Tos:Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:41:55
|55
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1:43:04
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:43:31
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:43:32
|58
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:48:58
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:53:23
|60
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1:55:05
|61
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:55:45
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:18
|63
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:59:01
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:00:22
|65
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:00:29
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:01:12
|67
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:03:42
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:03:55
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:04:21
|70
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:04:47
|71
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|2:06:02
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:06:08
|73
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:06:55
|74
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2:07:33
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:08:44
|76
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:09:53
|77
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:10:53
|78
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2:11:31
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:15:20
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:31
|81
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:04
|82
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:16:21
|83
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2:17:18
|84
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:18:49
|85
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:19:45
|86
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:20:03
|87
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:20:32
|88
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:20:59
|89
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2:21:54
|90
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:24:23
|91
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2:25:15
|92
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2:26:50
|93
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|2:27:27
|94
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2:28:43
|95
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:29:32
|96
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:30:47
|97
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:32:02
|98
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:32:47
|99
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:33:43
|100
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:33:58
|101
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:34:52
|102
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:35:22
|103
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:36:43
|104
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:38:35
|105
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:38:40
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:39:07
|107
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:39:26
|108
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:40:54
|109
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:42:43
|110
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:43:41
|111
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:44:19
|112
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:45:30
|113
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:46:06
|114
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:46:32
|115
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:46:40
|116
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:47:46
|117
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:48:23
|118
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:48:49
|119
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:49:42
|120
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51:55
|121
|Josep:Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:52:25
|122
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:52:35
|123
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:53:00
|124
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:53:29
|125
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:54:15
|126
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:55:25
|127
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:55:50
|128
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:56:38
|129
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:56:50
|130
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|2:57:20
|131
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:57:48
|132
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:57:52
|133
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:58:18
|134
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:58:52
|135
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:59:52
|136
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:00:34
|137
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:01:41
|138
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:04:10
|139
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|3:04:34
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:05:15
|141
|Yaroslav Popovyc:(Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3:05:56
|142
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:06
|143
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:06:12
|144
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:07:10
|145
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:07:37
|146
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3:07:48
|147
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:09:55
|148
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:10:08
|149
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:10:23
|150
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:11:04
|151
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:12:04
|152
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|3:12:05
|153
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3:13:14
|154
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:16:52
|155
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:16:57
|156
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:17:00
|157
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:18:40
|158
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:19:49
|159
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:22:22
|160
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:23:05
|161
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:23:44
|162
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:26:33
|163
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:27:27
|164
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:30:49
|165
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:39:55
|166
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:46:31
|167
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:07:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|106
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|82
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|72
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|42
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|33
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|26
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|27
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|28
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|23
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|32
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|34
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|37
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|39
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|16
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|41
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|42
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|43
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|44
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|46
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|47
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|48
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|49
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|50
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|53
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|54
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|55
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|56
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|9
|57
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|9
|58
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|59
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|60
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|61
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|8
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|63
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|8
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|65
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|66
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|67
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|69
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|70
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|71
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|72
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|73
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|74
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|75
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|76
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|77
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|79
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|80
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|81
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|82
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|83
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|84
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|85
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|86
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|87
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|88
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|89
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|90
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|91
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|92
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|93
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|94
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|95
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|96
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|-5
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|98
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|99
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|pts
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|27
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|5
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|22
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|10
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|15
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|18
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|21
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|23
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|24
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|26
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|27
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|28
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|31
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|34
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|37
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|38
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|42
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|3
|43
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|46
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|48
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|50
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|53
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|54
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|49
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|10
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|58
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|70
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|77
|15
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|16
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|18
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|110
|21
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|112
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|113
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|121
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|121
|27
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|28
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|130
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|30
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|138
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|33
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|153
|35
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|164
|36
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|37
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|181
|38
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|189
|39
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|202
|40
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|204
|41
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|213
|42
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|240
|43
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|265
|44
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|265
|45
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|295
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|206:29:35
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:27
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:29:32
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:44:29
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:02:18
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:04:47
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:11:53
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:44
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|1:35:08
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:54
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:09:24
|13
|Colombia
|2:13:23
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:24
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:42:26
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|3:04:36
|17
|IAM Cycling
|3:06:42
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|3:09:16
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|3:12:43
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|3:47:36
|21
|FDJ.fr
|3:55:23
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:36:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy