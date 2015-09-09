Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Dumoulin smashes Burgos time trial

Dutchman powers into race lead but Aru rallies

Image 1 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on the stage 17 podium.

Tom Dumoulin on the stage 17 podium.
Image 2 of 116

Vuelta Stage 17 winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alepecin)

Vuelta Stage 17 winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alepecin)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 116

Cannondale-Garmin

Cannondale-Garmin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 116

Lotto Soudal

Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 116

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 116

BMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 116

Nico Roche (Team Sky)

Nico Roche (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 116

Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing)

Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 116

Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep)

Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 116

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 116

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 116

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 116

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 116

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 116

Julien Simon (Cofidis)

Julien Simon (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 116

Kenny Elissode

Kenny Elissode
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 116

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick-Step)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 116

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 116

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 116

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 116

Astana's Fabio Aru recovers from his effort during stage 17

Astana's Fabio Aru recovers from his effort during stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 116

Fabio Aru (Astana) in action during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Fabio Aru (Astana) in action during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 27 of 116

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 28 of 116

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 29 of 116

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin)

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 30 of 116

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 31 of 116

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 32 of 116

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 116

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 116

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 116

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 36 of 116

Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 37 of 116

Tom Dumoulin in red after stage 17.

Tom Dumoulin in red after stage 17.
Image 38 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in action during stage 17 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in action during stage 17 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 39 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in action during stage 17 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in action during stage 17 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 40 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on the stage 17 podium.

Tom Dumoulin on the stage 17 podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 41 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez starts stage 17.

Joaquim Rodriguez starts stage 17.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 42 of 116

The GC contenders wait for their start times during stage 17.

The GC contenders wait for their start times during stage 17.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 43 of 116

Fabio Aru before the stage 17 start.

Fabio Aru before the stage 17 start.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 44 of 116

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 45 of 116

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 46 of 116

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 47 of 116

Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)

Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 116

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.

Joaquim Rodriguez on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez in the green jersey after stage 17 of the Vuelta.

Joaquim Rodriguez in the green jersey after stage 17 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 116

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in action during stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in action during stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 116

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in action during stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in action during stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 116

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in action during stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in action during stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 116

Fabio Aru (Astana) is now three seconds behind Dumoulin in the overall race.

Fabio Aru (Astana) is now three seconds behind Dumoulin in the overall race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in action during stage 17 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in action during stage 17 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 116

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Wa
Image 61 of 116

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 116

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 116

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 116

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 116

Omar Fraile

Omar Fraile
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 116

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 116

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 116

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 116

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in action during stage 17 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in action during stage 17 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) gets ready for his start before stage 17.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) gets ready for his start before stage 17.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 72 of 116

Tom Dumoulin in red after stage 17.

Tom Dumoulin in red after stage 17.
Image 73 of 116

Tom Dumoulin in red after stage 17.

Tom Dumoulin in red after stage 17.
Image 74 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on the stage 17 podium.

Tom Dumoulin on the stage 17 podium.
Image 75 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 76 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 77 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 78 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.

Tom Dumoulin on the Vuelta's stage 17 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 116

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 80 of 116

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 81 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on the stage 17 podium.

Tom Dumoulin on the stage 17 podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 82 of 116

Tom Dumoulin gets ready for his winning stage 17 effort.

Tom Dumoulin gets ready for his winning stage 17 effort.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 83 of 116

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 84 of 116

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) at the finish of stahe 17.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) at the finish of stahe 17.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 85 of 116

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) starts the stage 17 time trial.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) starts the stage 17 time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 86 of 116

Astana's Fabio Aru recovers from his effort during stage 17

Astana's Fabio Aru recovers from his effort during stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 87 of 116

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 88 of 116

Astana's Fabio Aru recovers from his effort during stage 17

Astana's Fabio Aru recovers from his effort during stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 89 of 116

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) waits to start stage 17.

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) waits to start stage 17.
Image 90 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the stage 17 time trial at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the stage 17 time trial at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 91 of 116

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 92 of 116

Vuelta Stage 17 winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alepecin)

Vuelta Stage 17 winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alepecin)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 93 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 94 of 116

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 95 of 116

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 96 of 116

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 97 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 98 of 116

Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka)

Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 99 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 100 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 101 of 116

Fabio Aru (Astana) in action during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Fabio Aru (Astana) in action during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 102 of 116

Fabio Aru (Astana) in action during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Fabio Aru (Astana) in action during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 103 of 116

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick Step)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 104 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 105 of 116

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on his way to winning stage 17 and taking over the race lead.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on his way to winning stage 17 and taking over the race lead.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 106 of 116

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) in action during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) in action during stage 17 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 107 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) slipped to third overall, 1:15 behind Dumoulin.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) slipped to third overall, 1:15 behind Dumoulin.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 108 of 116

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the stage 17 time trial at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the stage 17 time trial at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 109 of 116

Fabio Aru is just theee seconds behind Dumoulin n the GC battle.

Fabio Aru is just theee seconds behind Dumoulin n the GC battle.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 110 of 116

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 116

Belarus champion Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

Belarus champion Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 116

South African champion Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

South African champion Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 116

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida)

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 116

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 116

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) set the fastest early time

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) set the fastest early time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 116

French champion Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

French champion Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The remarkable story that is Tom Dumoulin’s Vuelta a España continued to write itself on Wednesday as the Dutchman moved into the race lead thanks to a crushing time trial performance on stage 17.

Dumoulin started the day fourth and 1:51 down on Joaquim Rodríguez’s race lead but set a time of 46:01 over the 38.7km course in Burgos to win the stage and overhaul the general classification favourites.

On the day he beat Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) by 1:04 and Alejandro Valverde by 1:08 but the important measurement was the one between himself and Rodríguez (Katusha), Fabio Aru (Astana), and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo).

In the end it was devastating, with Rodríguez finishing a sorry 3:06 down, while Majka saw his podium ambitions severely dented as he came home 2:38 back.

Aru, however, made sure the battle for the red jersey remains very much alive, if now a two-horse race, with a solid performance, particularly in the second half of the largely flat course. The Italian ceded 1:53 to Dumoulin, whom he now trails by just three seconds on GC, leaving things delicately poised for the three stages that precede the ceremonial finish in Madrid.

Rodríguez finds himself third on GC at 1:15 with Majka fourth at 2:22.

Nairo Quintana, who saw his Vuelta dreams go out of the window on last year’s individual time trial, moved up into the top five thanks to an impressive ride to sixth on the day. It was a good day for Movistar in general, with Valverde’s storming display seeing him jump from 10th to sixth.

Dumoulin’s time trialling capabilities are no secret, but he has surprised everyone with his presence at the sharp end of the overall at this juncture. Few would have envisaged him taking victory as the race rolled out of Puerto Banús two and a half weeks ago but he now has a real opportunity to do just that. The final stages hardly lend themselves to huge time gaps but such is the narrowness of Dumoulin’s margin over Aru, the Vuelta is set for an exciting and nail-biting conclusion.

The early pace-setters

Boy van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) had the honour of being the first man off the start ramp at about 1.30pm Spanish time. For the first couple of hours the riders set off at one-minute intervals and Van Poppel was caught on the line by a rider who set off four minutes after him as Gediminas Bagdonas (Ag2r-La Mondiale) laid down an early marker with a time of 49:22.

Bodnar then set a proper reference point, going through each of the intermediate checkpoints to beat Bagdonas by over two minutes and clock 47:05, which would earn him a three-hour spell in the hot seat.

Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) was quicker than the Pole at the first checkpoint, after 13.5km, but faded to finish 36 seconds back, with Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) coming through soon after to get nine seconds closer to Bodnar.

Geraint Thomas (48:29) and Niki Terpstra (48:44) set solid times to put themselves high up the leaderboard but then the faster times started to roll in as those nearer the top of the general classification hit the roads of Burgos.

No-one, though, seemed to be able to get close to Bodnar, with specialists like French national champion Jerome Coppel and multiple Portuguese time trial champion Nelson Oliveira riding well but still coming off half a minute down.

The GC battle

As attentions shifted to the GC battle, eyes turned skywards with grey clouds looming. Valverde, Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) got away before the first drizzle began to fall but in the end the weather gods had mercy and the rain didn’t become a factor.

Dumoulin, with the advantage of wearing his own skinsuit as opposed to the recently-made-up ones worn by Rodríguez and Aru as leaders of the general and points classifications respectively, got off to a flyer.

Rodríguez, hardly the strongest time triallist, looked uncomfortable and twitchy on the bike and at the first checkpoint he lost over a minute to Dumoulin, who was also putting chunks of time into Majka and Aru.

Dumoulin was fastest of the field through the second checkpoint at 27.5km and was only inflicting more damage on Rodríguez and Majka. Aru, however, was able to stem the tide somewhat, and rallied back to keep his hopes – and the race – alive. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:01
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:04
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:31
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:32
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:33
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:36
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:38
9Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:40
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:04
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:28
13Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:31
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:35
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:36
16Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:02:38
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
18José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:41
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:43
21Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:48
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:52
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:58
27Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:01
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:05
29Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:06
30Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
31Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:03:09
32Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
33Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:13
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:14
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:17
36Josep:Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:18
37Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:20
38Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:27
40Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:03:29
41Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:31
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:38
46Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
47Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
48Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:41
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:03:44
50Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:46
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
52Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:59
54Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:03
55Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:06
56Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:09
57Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
58Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:13
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:04:15
60Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
61Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:21
63Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:26
64Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
65Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:29
66Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:30
68Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:31
69Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:36
70Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:45
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:47
73George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:50
74Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:51
75Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:56
77Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:58
78Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:04
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:10
80Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:11
81Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
82Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:12
83Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:13
84Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:17
85Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
86Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:20
87Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:21
88Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:22
89Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:24
90Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:27
91Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:05:28
92Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:29
93Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
94Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:32
95Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:33
97Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:34
98Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:05:35
99Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:05:36
100Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
101Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:05:37
102Yaroslav Popovyc:(Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
103Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:39
104Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:41
105Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:05:42
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:05:46
108Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:48
109Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
110Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:05:49
111Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:53
112David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:54
114Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:05:57
115Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:01
117Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:06:03
118Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:07
119Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:09
120Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:17
121Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:18
122Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:20
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:30
124Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:32
125Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
126Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
127Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:06:34
128Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:36
129Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:38
130Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:39
132Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:45
133Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:46
134Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:06:47
135Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
136Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:48
137Tos:Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:52
138Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:53
140Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:56
141Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:59
142Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:01
145Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:02
146Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:07
147Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:13
148Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
150Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:07:17
151Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:18
153Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:20
154Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
155Josep:Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:22
156Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:39
157Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:42
158Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
159Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:07:45
160Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:50
161Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:04
162Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:11
163Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:08:12
164Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:08:44
165Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:12
166Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:36
167Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:37

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin25pts
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida8
9Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka7
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
13Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team2:23:42
2Team Sky0:01:26
3IAM Cycling0:01:48
4Lotto Soudal0:01:53
5Astana Pro Team0:02:21
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:32
7Team Katusha0:02:56
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:23
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:29
10MTN - Qhubeka0:03:47
11Lampre-Merida0:03:48
12Orica GreenEdge0:04:07
13Trek Factory Racing0:04:12
14Team Europcar0:04:15
15AG2R La Mondiale0:04:18
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:57
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:59
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:01
19BMC Racing Team0:06:08
20FDJ.fr0:09:50
21Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:52
22Colombia0:11:01

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin68:40:36
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:15
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:22
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:53
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:15
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:46
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:04:10
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:51
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:41
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:47
13Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:32
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:38
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:03
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:42
17Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:38
18Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:16
19David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:25
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:30:11
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:51
22Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:33:54
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:34:46
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:35:03
25Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:40:05
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:55
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:06
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:10
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:46:07
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:46:15
31George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:17
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:56:35
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:45
34Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:59:51
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:02:57
36José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:09:13
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:11:02
38Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:12:51
39Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:13:53
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:20:45
41Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:21:41
42Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:22:01
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:23:00
44Josep:Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:26:56
45Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:28:53
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:31:21
47Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:31:39
48Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:33:38
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:07
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:02
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:37:33
52Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:04
53Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:40:31
54Tos:Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:41:55
55Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1:43:04
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:43:31
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:43:32
58Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1:48:58
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:53:23
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1:55:05
61Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:55:45
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1:56:18
63Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:59:01
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:00:22
65Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:00:29
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:01:12
67Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:03:42
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:03:55
69Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:04:21
70Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:04:47
71Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia2:06:02
72Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:06:08
73Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2:06:55
74Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2:07:33
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:08:44
76Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:09:53
77Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:10:53
78Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2:11:31
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:15:20
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:15:31
81Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:16:04
82Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:16:21
83Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2:17:18
84Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:18:49
85Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:19:45
86Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:20:03
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:20:32
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:20:59
89Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2:21:54
90Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:24:23
91Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2:25:15
92Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2:26:50
93Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge2:27:27
94Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2:28:43
95Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:29:32
96Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2:30:47
97Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2:32:02
98Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:32:47
99Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:33:43
100Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team2:33:58
101Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:34:52
102Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:35:22
103Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:36:43
104Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:38:35
105Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:38:40
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:39:07
107Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:39:26
108Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2:40:54
109Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2:42:43
110Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:43:41
111Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:44:19
112Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:45:30
113Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:46:06
114Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr2:46:32
115Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:46:40
116Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step2:47:46
117Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr2:48:23
118Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:48:49
119Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:49:42
120Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:51:55
121Josep:Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:52:25
122Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:52:35
123Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:53:00
124Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:53:29
125Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:54:15
126Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:55:25
127Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin2:55:50
128Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:56:38
129Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:56:50
130Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia2:57:20
131Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:57:48
132Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:57:52
133Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:58:18
134Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:58:52
135Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:59:52
136Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:00:34
137Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3:01:41
138Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3:04:10
139Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia3:04:34
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3:05:15
141Yaroslav Popovyc:(Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:05:56
142Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:06
143Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:06:12
144Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:07:10
145Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3:07:37
146Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3:07:48
147Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:09:55
148Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:10:08
149Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3:10:23
150Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:11:04
151Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:12:04
152Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida3:12:05
153Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3:13:14
154Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:16:52
155Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:16:57
156Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:17:00
157Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:18:40
158Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:19:49
159Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:22:22
160Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3:23:05
161Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:23:44
162Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:26:33
163Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:27:27
164Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:30:49
165Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:39:55
166Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin3:46:31
167Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:07:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha106pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin104
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team100
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge96
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team92
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team82
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo81
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky72
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team70
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin68
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka65
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha63
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team45
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida42
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team39
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale34
19José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA33
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky33
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team29
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge28
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing25
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
27Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr25
28Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia23
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka21
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky21
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
34Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling18
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team18
37Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step17
39Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia16
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar16
41Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
42Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
43Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo15
44Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
45George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
46Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
47Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step13
48Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
49Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
50Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida10
54Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
56Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia9
57Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling9
58Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
59Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
60Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
61Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling8
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
63Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia8
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
65Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
66Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka7
67Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
68Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
69Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
70Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
71Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
72Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
73Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
74Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
75Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
76Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
77Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3
79Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
80Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
81Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
82Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
83Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
84Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
85Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
86Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar1
87Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
88Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
89Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
90Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1
91Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
92Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
93Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
94Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
95Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
96Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka-5
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-5
98Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5
99Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-14

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA82pts
2Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing30
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida27
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
5Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia22
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team17
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
11Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
15Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step12
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr11
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
18Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
21Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
23Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
24Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
27Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
28Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5
31Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
34Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia4
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
37Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
38Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky3
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
42Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia3
43Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
44David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
46José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
48Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
50Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
51Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
53Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
54Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo33
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge39
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team39
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha49
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing50
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team54
10Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia58
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida70
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team70
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar72
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky77
15Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale87
16Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step95
17George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo101
18José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA101
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar109
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling110
21Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr112
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida112
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky113
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team115
25Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky121
26Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky121
27Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA127
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling130
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team136
30Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo138
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal143
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step144
33Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo145
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step153
35Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia164
36Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar165
37Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia181
38Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA189
39Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team202
40Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida204
41Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida213
42Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits240
43Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team265
44Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo265
45Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale295

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky206:29:35
2Movistar Team0:01:04
3Astana Pro Team0:07:27
4Team Katusha0:29:32
5Team Europcar0:44:29
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:02:18
7Etixx - Quick-Step1:04:47
8Tinkoff-Saxo1:11:53
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:44
10Lotto Soudal1:35:08
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:53:54
12Trek Factory Racing2:09:24
13Colombia2:13:23
14AG2R La Mondiale2:29:24
15Team Giant-Alpecin2:42:26
16Lampre-Merida3:04:36
17IAM Cycling3:06:42
18MTN - Qhubeka3:09:16
19BMC Racing Team3:12:43
20Orica GreenEdge3:47:36
21FDJ.fr3:55:23
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:36:00

