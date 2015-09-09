Image 1 of 116 Tom Dumoulin on the stage 17 podium. The remarkable story that is Tom Dumoulin’s Vuelta a España continued to write itself on Wednesday as the Dutchman moved into the race lead thanks to a crushing time trial performance on stage 17.

Dumoulin started the day fourth and 1:51 down on Joaquim Rodríguez’s race lead but set a time of 46:01 over the 38.7km course in Burgos to win the stage and overhaul the general classification favourites.

On the day he beat Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) by 1:04 and Alejandro Valverde by 1:08 but the important measurement was the one between himself and Rodríguez (Katusha), Fabio Aru (Astana), and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo).

In the end it was devastating, with Rodríguez finishing a sorry 3:06 down, while Majka saw his podium ambitions severely dented as he came home 2:38 back.

Aru, however, made sure the battle for the red jersey remains very much alive, if now a two-horse race, with a solid performance, particularly in the second half of the largely flat course. The Italian ceded 1:53 to Dumoulin, whom he now trails by just three seconds on GC, leaving things delicately poised for the three stages that precede the ceremonial finish in Madrid.

Rodríguez finds himself third on GC at 1:15 with Majka fourth at 2:22.

Nairo Quintana, who saw his Vuelta dreams go out of the window on last year’s individual time trial, moved up into the top five thanks to an impressive ride to sixth on the day. It was a good day for Movistar in general, with Valverde’s storming display seeing him jump from 10th to sixth.

Dumoulin’s time trialling capabilities are no secret, but he has surprised everyone with his presence at the sharp end of the overall at this juncture. Few would have envisaged him taking victory as the race rolled out of Puerto Banús two and a half weeks ago but he now has a real opportunity to do just that. The final stages hardly lend themselves to huge time gaps but such is the narrowness of Dumoulin’s margin over Aru, the Vuelta is set for an exciting and nail-biting conclusion.

The early pace-setters

Boy van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) had the honour of being the first man off the start ramp at about 1.30pm Spanish time. For the first couple of hours the riders set off at one-minute intervals and Van Poppel was caught on the line by a rider who set off four minutes after him as Gediminas Bagdonas (Ag2r-La Mondiale) laid down an early marker with a time of 49:22.

Bodnar then set a proper reference point, going through each of the intermediate checkpoints to beat Bagdonas by over two minutes and clock 47:05, which would earn him a three-hour spell in the hot seat.

Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) was quicker than the Pole at the first checkpoint, after 13.5km, but faded to finish 36 seconds back, with Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) coming through soon after to get nine seconds closer to Bodnar.

Geraint Thomas (48:29) and Niki Terpstra (48:44) set solid times to put themselves high up the leaderboard but then the faster times started to roll in as those nearer the top of the general classification hit the roads of Burgos.

No-one, though, seemed to be able to get close to Bodnar, with specialists like French national champion Jerome Coppel and multiple Portuguese time trial champion Nelson Oliveira riding well but still coming off half a minute down.

The GC battle

As attentions shifted to the GC battle, eyes turned skywards with grey clouds looming. Valverde, Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) got away before the first drizzle began to fall but in the end the weather gods had mercy and the rain didn’t become a factor.

Dumoulin, with the advantage of wearing his own skinsuit as opposed to the recently-made-up ones worn by Rodríguez and Aru as leaders of the general and points classifications respectively, got off to a flyer.

Rodríguez, hardly the strongest time triallist, looked uncomfortable and twitchy on the bike and at the first checkpoint he lost over a minute to Dumoulin, who was also putting chunks of time into Majka and Aru.

Dumoulin was fastest of the field through the second checkpoint at 27.5km and was only inflicting more damage on Rodríguez and Majka. Aru, however, was able to stem the tide somewhat, and rallied back to keep his hopes – and the race – alive.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:01 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:04 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:31 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:32 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:33 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:36 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:38 9 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:40 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 11 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:04 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:28 13 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:31 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:36 16 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:02:38 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:41 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:43 21 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:48 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:52 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:58 27 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:01 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:05 29 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:06 30 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 31 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:03:09 32 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 33 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:13 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:14 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:17 36 Josep:Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:18 37 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:20 38 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:21 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:27 40 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:29 41 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:31 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 45 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:38 46 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 47 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:41 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:44 50 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:03:46 51 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 52 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:59 54 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:03 55 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:06 56 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:09 57 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 58 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:13 59 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:04:15 60 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 61 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:21 63 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:26 64 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 65 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:29 66 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:30 68 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:31 69 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:36 70 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:45 71 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:47 73 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:50 74 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:51 75 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56 77 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:58 78 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:04 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:10 80 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:11 81 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 82 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 83 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:13 84 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:17 85 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 86 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:20 87 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:21 88 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:22 89 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:24 90 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:27 91 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:05:28 92 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:29 93 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 94 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:32 95 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:33 97 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:34 98 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:05:35 99 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:05:36 100 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:05:37 102 Yaroslav Popovyc:(Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 103 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:39 104 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:41 105 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:05:42 106 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:05:46 108 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:48 109 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 110 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:05:49 111 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:53 112 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:54 114 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:05:57 115 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:01 117 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:06:03 118 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:07 119 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:09 120 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:17 121 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:18 122 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:20 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:30 124 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:32 125 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 126 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 127 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:06:34 128 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:36 129 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:38 130 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:39 132 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:45 133 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:46 134 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:06:47 135 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 136 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:48 137 Tos:Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:52 138 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:53 140 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:56 141 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:59 142 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:01 145 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:02 146 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:07 147 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:13 148 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 150 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:17 151 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:18 153 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:20 154 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 155 Josep:Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:22 156 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:39 157 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:42 158 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 159 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:07:45 160 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:50 161 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:04 162 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:11 163 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:08:12 164 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:08:44 165 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:12 166 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:36 167 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:37

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 pts 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 8 9 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 7 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 13 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 2:23:42 2 Team Sky 0:01:26 3 IAM Cycling 0:01:48 4 Lotto Soudal 0:01:53 5 Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:32 7 Team Katusha 0:02:56 8 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:23 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:29 10 MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:47 11 Lampre-Merida 0:03:48 12 Orica GreenEdge 0:04:07 13 Trek Factory Racing 0:04:12 14 Team Europcar 0:04:15 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:18 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:57 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:59 18 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:01 19 BMC Racing Team 0:06:08 20 FDJ.fr 0:09:50 21 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:52 22 Colombia 0:11:01

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 68:40:36 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:15 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:22 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:30 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:46 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:10 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:51 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:41 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:47 13 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:32 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:38 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:03 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:42 17 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:38 18 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:16 19 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:25 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:30:11 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:51 22 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:33:54 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:46 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:35:03 25 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:40:05 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:55 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:06 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:10 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:46:07 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:46:15 31 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:17 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:56:35 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:45 34 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:59:51 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:02:57 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:13 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:11:02 38 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:12:51 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:13:53 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:20:45 41 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:21:41 42 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:22:01 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:23:00 44 Josep:Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:26:56 45 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:53 46 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:31:21 47 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:31:39 48 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:33:38 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:07 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:02 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:37:33 52 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:04 53 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:40:31 54 Tos:Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:41:55 55 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1:43:04 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:43:31 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:43:32 58 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:48:58 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:53:23 60 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1:55:05 61 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:55:45 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1:56:18 63 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:59:01 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:00:22 65 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:00:29 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:01:12 67 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:03:42 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:03:55 69 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:04:21 70 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:04:47 71 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 2:06:02 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:06:08 73 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2:06:55 74 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2:07:33 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:08:44 76 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:09:53 77 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:10:53 78 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2:11:31 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:15:20 80 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:15:31 81 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:16:04 82 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:16:21 83 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2:17:18 84 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:18:49 85 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:19:45 86 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:20:03 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:20:32 88 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:20:59 89 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:21:54 90 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:24:23 91 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2:25:15 92 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2:26:50 93 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 2:27:27 94 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2:28:43 95 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:29:32 96 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2:30:47 97 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:32:02 98 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:32:47 99 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:33:43 100 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 2:33:58 101 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:34:52 102 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:35:22 103 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:36:43 104 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:38:35 105 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:38:40 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:39:07 107 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:39:26 108 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2:40:54 109 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2:42:43 110 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:43:41 111 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:44:19 112 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:45:30 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:46:06 114 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:46:32 115 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:46:40 116 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:47:46 117 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:48:23 118 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:48:49 119 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:49:42 120 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:51:55 121 Josep:Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:52:25 122 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:52:35 123 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:53:00 124 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:53:29 125 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:54:15 126 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:55:25 127 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:55:50 128 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:56:38 129 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:56:50 130 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 2:57:20 131 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:57:48 132 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:57:52 133 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:58:18 134 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:58:52 135 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:59:52 136 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:00:34 137 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:01:41 138 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3:04:10 139 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 3:04:34 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:05:15 141 Yaroslav Popovyc:(Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:05:56 142 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:06 143 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:06:12 144 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:07:10 145 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:07:37 146 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3:07:48 147 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:09:55 148 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:10:08 149 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3:10:23 150 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:11:04 151 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:12:04 152 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 3:12:05 153 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3:13:14 154 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:16:52 155 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:16:57 156 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:17:00 157 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:18:40 158 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:19:49 159 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:22:22 160 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3:23:05 161 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:23:44 162 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:26:33 163 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:27:27 164 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:30:49 165 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:39:55 166 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:46:31 167 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:07:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 106 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 100 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 96 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 72 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 65 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 42 17 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 33 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 28 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 26 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 28 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 23 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 21 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 21 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 34 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 37 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 39 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 16 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 16 41 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 42 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 43 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 44 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 45 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 46 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 47 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 48 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 49 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 53 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 54 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 56 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 9 57 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 9 58 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 59 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 60 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 61 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 8 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 63 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 8 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 65 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 66 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 7 67 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 69 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 70 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 71 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 72 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 73 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 74 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 75 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 76 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 77 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 79 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 80 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 81 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 82 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 83 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 84 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 85 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 86 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 1 87 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 88 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 89 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 90 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1 91 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 92 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 93 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 94 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 95 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 96 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka -5 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -5 98 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5 99 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -14

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 pts 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 27 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 5 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 22 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 11 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 15 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 18 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 21 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 23 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 24 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 27 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 28 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 31 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 34 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 37 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 38 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 3 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 3 43 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 44 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 46 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 47 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 48 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 50 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 51 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 53 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 54 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 39 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 49 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 50 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 54 10 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 58 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 70 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 72 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 77 15 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 16 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 18 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 109 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 110 21 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 112 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 113 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 25 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 121 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 121 27 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 28 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 130 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 136 30 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 138 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 33 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 153 35 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 164 36 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 165 37 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 181 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 189 39 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 202 40 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 204 41 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 213 42 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 240 43 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 265 44 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 265 45 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 295