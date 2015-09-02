Live coverage
Vuelta a España 2015: Rest Day 1
January 1 - September 13, , Spain, Road - WorldTour
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana.
Here we go. The riders are about to start the stage around Andorra: six major climbs in just 138km.
It has widely been described as the hardest stage ever seen in a Grand Tour.
The riders have rolled out of Andorra La Vella for the neutralised section of the stage.
The riders awoke to rain this morning but the sun is shining now as the race is about to begin.
Before the start virtually ever rider warmed up on rollers to try to get ready for the stage.
