British Road National Championships: Ethan Watson solos to victory in elite men's road race

Matthew Brennan takes second in field sprint ahead of Ethan Vernon

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 29/06/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Lloyds National Road Race Championships - Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Wales - Open - Samuel Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) Wins the Men&#039;s Road Race to become National Champion
Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) wins elite men’s road race at the British Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) soloed to victory to claim his first elite men’s road race at the British road championships in Aberystwyth, Wales. Watson, runner-up to Mark Cavendish in 2022, had time to celebrate, crossing the line 29 seconds ahead of a chase group.

Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) claimed the field sprint for second place ahead of Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech). Defending champion Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) was fourth.

