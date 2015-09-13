Pro bike: Fabio Aru's custom red Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Image 1 of 14 A shiny red paint job for Fabio Aru from Specialized to celebrate 2015 Vuelta victory (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 14 Red bar tape and hoods for Aru to complement his red frame (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 3 of 14 Glittery red paint job for Aru's Vuelta winning bike (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 4 of 14 FSA bar tape for Aru and black SRM headunit (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 5 of 14 S-Works crankset for Fabio Aru with SRM chainrings (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 6 of 14 Aru rode to victory on a Corima S + wheelset (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 7 of 14 A very red front end for Aru (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 14 Aru preferred cables over EPS (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 9 of 14 It's certainly eye catching (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 10 of 14 The tarmac decal gets the gold treatment (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 11 of 14 Fabio Aru, 2015 Vuelta champion (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 12 of 14 Fabio Aru's custom red Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 13 of 14 No red saddle for Aru (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 14 of 14 Fabio Aru won his first Grand Tour at the 2015 Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Astana Pro Team sponsor Specialized wasn't about to let 2015 Vuelta a Espana overall winner Fabio Aru ride into Madrid during the final stage mounted atop just any steed, so the California-based bike manufacturer pulled out all the stops to create a custom "Vuelta red" S-Works Tarmac for the feisty Italian's final Spanish triumph including "Fabio Aru: 2015 Vuelta a champion" inscribed on the top tube.

The nearly all-red Tarmac features gold accents to remind Aru of the standard he set over three-weeks of thrilling competition during the last Grand Tour of 2015. Even with thousands of kilometres already behind them, the general classification battle with Giant-Alpecin's Tom Dumoulin came down to the penultimate day, when Aru and Astana isolated the young Dutchman and seized the race lead for good. Aru's fiery red bike provided a good exclamation point for the volatile race.

Further colourful highlights in the form of red handlebar tape and the highlights on Aru's FSA seatpost and tyres ensured no one in the peloton was asking who won the Vuelta overall. Aru wore his custom painted white and red Corsican Specialized helmet for the Madrid circuit race while red knicks, socks and shoes completed the final day winners aesthetic for the 25-year-old.

Aru pedalled to overall victory via a S-Works crankset on Look pedals with 11-speed Super Record Campagnolo taking care of all required shifting.

Aru's win is the second in the grand tours this season for Specialized after Alberto Contador won the Giro d'Italia ahead of Aru in May. Contador also received a custom bike to celebrate his victory which you can see by clicking here.