Vuelta a Espana: Valverde wins stage 4
Sagan takes second place, Chaves holds race lead
Stage 4: Estepona - Vejer de la Frontera
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed victory on the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the tricky uphill finish to Vejer de la Frontera. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) pipped Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) for third.
Valverde bided his time inside the peloton, sitting behind his teammate Nairo Quintana on the run to the final ramp of the undulating climb. He launched his winning move from a long way back, skimming past Roche - who was flagging after an earlier attack – and taking the inside line around the final corner. Sagan was quick to go with the Spanish champion but Valverde’s superior climbing abilities paid dividends and he crossed the line comfortably ahead of Sagan.
“Sometimes it’s our team setting the tempo, like on the first day, today we stayed a bit more calm we know the Vuelta is long and we need to keep strength. We sat with Katusha and they were good but so were we. We didn’t need to accelerate too hard and for the last 200 metres I just flew,” Valverde said after stepping on the podium.
“I knew it was him (Sagan) because I kept getting flashes of his hair. I know in these finishes that Sagan is strong but I knew with 200 metres to go that this was my victory.”
After a predominantly flat day, there was a sharp right-hand turn and the terrain went skywards with just four kilometres to go. Several attacks came off the front but the most concerted of those early moves was one from Pello Bilbao. The Caja Rural rider never got too much rope, dangling in front of the peloton for the next two kilometres.
As Bilbao was reeled in by the efforts of Sagan and the Katusha team, Samuel Sanchez (BMC) immediately countered, taking Roche in his wheel. They were initially helped by a small descent and the pair made it inside the final kilometre but the peloton was close behind and when the road kicked up Sanchez was quickly taken back. Roche pushed on, looking to take the red jersey from Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) but saw any chance of victory, and bonus seconds disappear moments later.
Roche was caught within sniffing distance of the finish line and while Chaves lost time, he was able to retain the leader’s jersey for at least another stage.
How it happened
From the finish in Malaga on stage 3, the peloton travelled down the coast to Estepona for the start of stage 4. At 209 kilometres, it is the longest that the riders will face in the next three weeks. Mercifully for the riders, there would be little in the way of climbing with just a few unclassified climbs to contend with. However, one of those would come just four kilometres from the line. The tight and twisting roads into Vejer de la Frontera would ensure anything but a straight forward sprint to the line.
The six-man break was very quick to form with the peloton keen to keep their energy for the lengthy day in the saddle. Mickael Delage (FDJ), Bert Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) were the riders who made it away and their advantage quickly grew.
After just 30 kilometres, the escapees had built a lead of over 13 minutes. The team of race leader Esteban Chaves, Orica-GreenEdge – with the help of Katusha and Movistar – worked to manage the distance between the two groups. After peaking at 13:30, the gap was cut by almost half as they reached the midway point of the stage.
In the second half of the stage it was Tinkoff-Saxo that did the majority of the work, no doubt buoyed by Peter Sagan’s victory on Monday. The Slovakian was among the favourites for the stage, even if he had miss-remembered the day’s profile when quizzed about it after his win.
It was a fairly straightforward day in the peloton but a tight corner and smooth roads caught out several riders at 33 kilometres to go. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was one of those involved and the team had to send three riders back to help return their leader to the pack. The incident did nothing to slow the pace of the peloton as they brought the gap to the escapees to just over a minute.
Engoulvent and Irizar decided that they’d had enough and distanced their other escape companions. The duo dangled out in front of the peloton, gaining little over 30 seconds on the chasing pack, and were final caught before the final, unclassified ascent.
As they had been for most of the day, Tinkoff-Saxo led the bunch towards the crucial turn onto the climb. The tight hairpin bend onto the ascent with four kilometres to go meant that position would be crucial. The attacks came almost immediately, with Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) taking his chances near the bottom.
Bilbao was the next to go and managed just over two kilometres out front before he too was brought back with just under two kilometres remaining. Sanchez launched a move on the short descent with Roche quick to take his wheel. Aided by the terrain, they distanced the peloton but once it began climbing again in the final kilometre they found themselves within striking distance.
Sanchez was the first to get caught with Roche holding out until the final two hundred metres. There was nothing the Sky rider could do when Valverde soared past him, with Sagan in tow. Valverde led Sagan over the line with Moreno making it into third.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:07:30
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:11
|27
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:14
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:18
|32
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:24
|33
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:29
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|35
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|41
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:45
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|47
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:57
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:59
|51
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:04
|52
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:10
|53
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:20
|54
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:28
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:37
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|59
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|60
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|66
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:05
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:40
|73
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:02
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:03
|76
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:11
|77
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|79
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|80
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|81
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|82
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:36
|83
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|86
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|87
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|89
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|90
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|94
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:44
|96
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:03:58
|97
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|102
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:08
|104
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:23
|105
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:40
|106
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:43
|111
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|112
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:54
|113
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|116
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:12
|120
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|122
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|124
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|127
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|128
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|130
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|134
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|137
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|142
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|143
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|144
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|147
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|151
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|153
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|156
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|157
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|159
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:52
|160
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|161
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|162
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|165
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|166
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:09
|167
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|168
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:20
|169
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:06:27
|170
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|171
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:57
|172
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:09
|173
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:16
|174
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|175
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|177
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|178
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|179
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:34
|180
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:08
|181
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|182
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|183
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:12
|184
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|185
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:16
|186
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|187
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:18
|188
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:20
|189
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:22
|190
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:37
|191
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|14
|5
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|15:22:30
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:14
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:24
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:22
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:33
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:17
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:18
|14
|Colombia
|0:03:33
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:36
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:48
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:55
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:43
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:03
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:35
|21
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:52
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|13:11:31
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:05
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:21
|21
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:37
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:03
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:04
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|27
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:22
|29
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|31
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:42
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:57
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:59
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:01
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:05
|37
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|38
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:18
|39
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:45
|40
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:49
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|43
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:03:56
|44
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:59
|46
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:56
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:13
|48
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:33
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:37
|50
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:53
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:14
|52
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:19
|53
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:06:51
|54
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:06:52
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:54
|56
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:07:02
|57
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:01
|58
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:08
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:22
|60
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:26
|61
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:01
|62
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:09:02
|63
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|64
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:13
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:21
|66
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:24
|67
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:26
|68
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:30
|69
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:34
|70
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:54
|71
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:58
|72
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:18
|73
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:25
|74
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:46
|75
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:07
|76
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:16
|77
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|78
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:30
|79
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|80
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:52
|81
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|82
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:57
|83
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:13:05
|84
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:11
|85
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:15
|86
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|87
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:49
|88
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:14:02
|89
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:03
|90
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:10
|91
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:35
|93
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:14:39
|94
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:52
|95
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:58
|96
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:03
|97
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:07
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:15:11
|99
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:35
|100
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:38
|101
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:52
|102
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:57
|103
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:05
|104
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:07
|105
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:35
|106
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:46
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|108
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:53
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:54
|110
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:16
|111
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:17:39
|112
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:51
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:01
|114
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:07
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:12
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:15
|117
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:28
|118
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:36
|119
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:53
|120
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:56
|121
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:09
|123
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:17
|124
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:19:31
|125
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:43
|126
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:12
|127
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:22
|128
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|129
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:23
|130
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|132
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:20:25
|133
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:29
|134
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:36
|135
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:42
|136
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:20:51
|137
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:20:54
|138
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:04
|139
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:13
|140
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:19
|141
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:32
|142
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:21:37
|143
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:43
|144
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:37
|145
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:38
|146
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:41
|147
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:45
|148
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:54
|149
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:37
|150
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:14
|151
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:04
|152
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:10
|153
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:16
|156
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:23
|157
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:40
|158
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:04
|159
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:37
|160
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:45
|161
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:12
|162
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:20
|163
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:23
|164
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:28:28
|165
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:28:34
|166
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:21
|167
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:24
|168
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:30:57
|169
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:13
|170
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:31
|171
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:50
|172
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|173
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:00
|174
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:31
|175
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:11
|176
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:46
|177
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:07
|178
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:53
|179
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:11
|180
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|181
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:59
|182
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:14
|183
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:37:48
|184
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:27
|185
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:26
|186
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:55
|187
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:52
|188
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:58
|189
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:15
|190
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:20
|191
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|30
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|10
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|14
|14
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|17
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|18
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|21
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|7
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|24
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|26
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|28
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|30
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|33
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|36
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|37
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|38
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|40
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|1
|41
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|42
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|pts
|2
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|10
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|142
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|218
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|1.65675925925926
|2
|1.65700231481481
|3
|1.65842592592593
|4
|1.65847222222222
|5
|1.65881944444444
|6
|1.65954861111111
|7
|1.65960648148148
|8
|1.65993055555556
|9
|1.66024305555556
|10
|1.66096064814815
|11
|1.66106481481481
|12
|1.66130787037037
|13
|1.66193287037037
|14
|1.66467592592593
|15
|1.66512731481481
|16
|1.66627314814815
|17
|1.66731481481481
|18
|1.66935185185185
|19
|1.67086805555556
|20
|1.67133101851852
|21
|1.67248842592593
|22
|1.67356481481482
