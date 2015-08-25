Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Valverde wins stage 4

Sagan takes second place, Chaves holds race lead

Image 1 of 66

Alejandro Valverde crosses the line for the win

Alejandro Valverde crosses the line for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 66

Tinkoff Saxo on the front at the Vuelta a Espana

Tinkoff Saxo on the front at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 66

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) on the attack

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 66

Van der Sande passes Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural)

Van der Sande passes Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 66

Jimmy Engoulvent and Markel Irizar

Jimmy Engoulvent and Markel Irizar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 66

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 66

BMC pulls Van Garderen back on

BMC pulls Van Garderen back on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 66

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) speeds to the win

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) speeds to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 66

Daniel Martin (Cannondale Garmin)

Daniel Martin (Cannondale Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 66

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 66

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 66

Movistar enjoy their stage win at the Vuelta a Espana

Movistar enjoy their stage win at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 66

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 66

Fabio Aru (Astana) at the finish of stage 4 at the Vuelta a Espana

Fabio Aru (Astana) at the finish of stage 4 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 66

Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 66

Esteban Chaves Rubio (Orica GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves Rubio (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 66

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 66

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
Image 29 of 66

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 66

Valverde on the podium

Valverde on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 66

Valverde crosses the line

Valverde crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 66

Valverde heads for the line

Valverde heads for the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 66

Valverde goes for the line

Valverde goes for the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 66

Valverde takes on Sagan

Valverde takes on Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 66

Valverde strikes out for the win

Valverde strikes out for the win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 66

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 66

Markel Irizar (Trek) in the breakaway

Markel Irizar (Trek) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 66

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets a spare bike after crashing

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets a spare bike after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 66

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 66

Bad luck for Americans Tejay van Garderen and Ben King on stage 4

Bad luck for Americans Tejay van Garderen and Ben King on stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 66

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 66

Bert-jan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Bert-jan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 66

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the breakaway

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 66

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 66

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 66

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 48 of 66

A bandaged Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

A bandaged Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 66

Daniele Bennatti (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Daniele Bennatti (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 66

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 66

Leonardo Duque has a passenger

Leonardo Duque has a passenger
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 66

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta a Espana

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 66

Claudio Corti

Claudio Corti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 66

Jay McCarthy's bike gets a camera

Jay McCarthy's bike gets a camera
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 66

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 66

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quickstep) bridges back to the breakaway

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quickstep) bridges back to the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 66

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 66

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 66

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 66

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 66

Vuelta leader Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Vuelta leader Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 66

Giant-Alpecin

Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 66

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 66

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 66

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed victory on the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the tricky uphill finish to Vejer de la Frontera. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) pipped Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) for third.

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana stage 4: finish line quotes

Dumoulin keen to seize opportunities at Vuelta a Espana

Valverde bided his time inside the peloton, sitting behind his teammate Nairo Quintana on the run to the final ramp of the undulating climb. He launched his winning move from a long way back, skimming past Roche - who was flagging after an earlier attack – and taking the inside line around the final corner. Sagan was quick to go with the Spanish champion but Valverde’s superior climbing abilities paid dividends and he crossed the line comfortably ahead of Sagan.

“Sometimes it’s our team setting the tempo, like on the first day, today we stayed a bit more calm we know the Vuelta is long and we need to keep strength. We sat with Katusha and they were good but so were we. We didn’t need to accelerate too hard and for the last 200 metres I just flew,” Valverde said after stepping on the podium.

“I knew it was him (Sagan) because I kept getting flashes of his hair. I know in these finishes that Sagan is strong but I knew with 200 metres to go that this was my victory.”

After a predominantly flat day, there was a sharp right-hand turn and the terrain went skywards with just four kilometres to go. Several attacks came off the front but the most concerted of those early moves was one from Pello Bilbao. The Caja Rural rider never got too much rope, dangling in front of the peloton for the next two kilometres.

As Bilbao was reeled in by the efforts of Sagan and the Katusha team, Samuel Sanchez (BMC) immediately countered, taking Roche in his wheel. They were initially helped by a small descent and the pair made it inside the final kilometre but the peloton was close behind and when the road kicked up Sanchez was quickly taken back. Roche pushed on, looking to take the red jersey from Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) but saw any chance of victory, and bonus seconds disappear moments later.

Roche was caught within sniffing distance of the finish line and while Chaves lost time, he was able to retain the leader’s jersey for at least another stage.

How it happened

From the finish in Malaga on stage 3, the peloton travelled down the coast to Estepona for the start of stage 4. At 209 kilometres, it is the longest that the riders will face in the next three weeks. Mercifully for the riders, there would be little in the way of climbing with just a few unclassified climbs to contend with. However, one of those would come just four kilometres from the line. The tight and twisting roads into Vejer de la Frontera would ensure anything but a straight forward sprint to the line.

The six-man break was very quick to form with the peloton keen to keep their energy for the lengthy day in the saddle. Mickael Delage (FDJ), Bert Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) were the riders who made it away and their advantage quickly grew.

After just 30 kilometres, the escapees had built a lead of over 13 minutes. The team of race leader Esteban Chaves, Orica-GreenEdge – with the help of Katusha and Movistar – worked to manage the distance between the two groups. After peaking at 13:30, the gap was cut by almost half as they reached the midway point of the stage.

In the second half of the stage it was Tinkoff-Saxo that did the majority of the work, no doubt buoyed by Peter Sagan’s victory on Monday. The Slovakian was among the favourites for the stage, even if he had miss-remembered the day’s profile when quizzed about it after his win.

It was a fairly straightforward day in the peloton but a tight corner and smooth roads caught out several riders at 33 kilometres to go. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was one of those involved and the team had to send three riders back to help return their leader to the pack. The incident did nothing to slow the pace of the peloton as they brought the gap to the escapees to just over a minute.

Engoulvent and Irizar decided that they’d had enough and distanced their other escape companions. The duo dangled out in front of the peloton, gaining little over 30 seconds on the chasing pack, and were final caught before the final, unclassified ascent.

As they had been for most of the day, Tinkoff-Saxo led the bunch towards the crucial turn onto the climb. The tight hairpin bend onto the ascent with four kilometres to go meant that position would be crucial. The attacks came almost immediately, with Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) taking his chances near the bottom.

Bilbao was the next to go and managed just over two kilometres out front before he too was brought back with just under two kilometres remaining. Sanchez launched a move on the short descent with Roche quick to take his wheel. Aided by the terrain, they distanced the peloton but once it began climbing again in the final kilometre they found themselves within striking distance.

Sanchez was the first to get caught with Roche holding out until the final two hundred metres. There was nothing the Sky rider could do when Valverde soared past him, with Sagan in tow. Valverde led Sagan over the line with Moreno making it into third.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5:07:30
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
5José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:11
27Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
30Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:14
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:18
32Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:24
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
35Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
36George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
41Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:45
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:48
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:50
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
47Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:57
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:59
51Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:04
52Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:10
53Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:01:20
54Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:01:28
55Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
56Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:37
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
59Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
60Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
61Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
63Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
66Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
68Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
71Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:05
72Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:02:40
73Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:02
75Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:03
76Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:11
77Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
79Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
81Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
82Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:36
83Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:39
86Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
87Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
89Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
90Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
93Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
94Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:44
96Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:03:58
97Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
100Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
101Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
102Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
103Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:04:08
104Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:04:23
105John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:40
106Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
107Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
110Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:43
111David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
112Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:04:54
113Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
114Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
115Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
116Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
117Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:12
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
122Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
124Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
125Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
126Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
127Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
128Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
130Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
133Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
134Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
137Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
138Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
142Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
143Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
144Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
145Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
147Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
151Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
152Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
153Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
154Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
156Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
157Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
159Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:52
160Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
161Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:00
162Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
163Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
165Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
166Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:09
167Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
168Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:20
169Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:06:27
170Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
171Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:06:57
172Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:09
173Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:16
174Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
175Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
177Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
178Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
179Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:07:34
180Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:08
181Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
182Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
183Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:12
184Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
185Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:16
186Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
187Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:18
188Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:08:20
189Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:22
190Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:37
191Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:45

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
3Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo20
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha16
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky14
5José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky4
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky15:22:30
2Astana Pro Team
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:14
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:24
5Movistar Team0:00:41
6Team Katusha0:00:45
7BMC Racing Team0:00:55
8Team Europcar0:01:06
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:22
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
11Lampre-Merida0:02:33
12Lotto Soudal0:03:17
13Trek Factory Racing0:03:18
14Colombia0:03:33
15Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:36
16MTN - Qhubeka0:03:48
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:55
18AG2R La Mondiale0:06:43
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:03
20FDJ.fr0:07:35
21IAM Cycling0:07:52
22Orica GreenEdge0:09:03

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge13:11:31
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:05
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:15
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:35
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:36
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
11Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:06
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
18Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:21
21Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:37
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:39
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:03
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:04
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
27Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:22
29Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
30Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:28
31Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:42
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:57
34Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:59
35José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:01
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:05
37Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
38Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:18
39Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:45
40Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:49
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
43Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:03:56
44Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
45Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:59
46Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:56
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:13
48David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:33
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:37
50Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:53
51Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:06:14
52Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:19
53Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:06:51
54Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:06:52
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:54
56Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:07:02
57Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:01
58Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:08
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:22
60Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:26
61David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:01
62Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:09:02
63Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:05
64Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:13
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:21
66Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:09:24
67Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:26
68Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:30
69Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:34
70Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:54
71Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:10:58
72Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:18
73Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:25
74Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:11:46
75Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:07
76Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:16
77Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
78Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:30
79Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:43
80Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:12:52
81Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
82Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:57
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:13:05
84Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:11
85Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:15
86Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:17
87Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:49
88Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:14:02
89Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:03
90Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:10
91Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:25
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:35
93Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:14:39
94Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:52
95Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:58
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:03
97Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:07
98Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:15:11
99Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:35
100Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:38
101Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:52
102Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:15:57
103Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:16:05
104Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:07
105Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:35
106Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:46
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
108Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:53
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:54
110Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:16
111Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:17:39
112Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:51
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:01
114Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:07
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:12
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:15
117Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:28
118Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:36
119Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:53
120Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:56
121Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
122Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:09
123Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:17
124Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:19:31
125Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:43
126Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:12
127Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:20:22
128Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
129Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:23
130Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
132Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:20:25
133Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:29
134Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:36
135Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:42
136Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:20:51
137Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:20:54
138Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:04
139Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:13
140Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:19
141Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:32
142Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:21:37
143Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:43
144Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:22:37
145Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:38
146Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:41
147Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:45
148Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:23:54
149Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:37
150Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:14
151Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:04
152Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:10
153Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:16
156Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:23
157Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:40
158Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:04
159Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:37
160Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:45
161Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:12
162Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:20
163Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:23
164Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:28:28
165Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:28:34
166Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:21
167Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:29:24
168Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:30:57
169Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:13
170Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:31:31
171Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:50
172Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
173Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:32:00
174Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:31
175Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:34:11
176Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:46
177Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:07
178Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:35:53
179Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:11
180Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
181Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:36:59
182Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:14
183Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:37:48
184Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:27
185Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:39:26
186Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:55
187Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:52
188Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:41:58
189Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:15
190Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:20
191Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo45pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team35
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge31
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky30
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin23
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha23
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha23
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
10José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team14
14Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka10
17Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
18Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing8
21Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling7
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
24Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky5
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
28Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
30Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky4
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
33Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
36Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
37Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
38Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
40Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia1
41Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
42Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13pts
2Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
10Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge9pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky15
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling142
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale218

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11.65675925925926
21.65700231481481
31.65842592592593
41.65847222222222
51.65881944444444
61.65954861111111
71.65960648148148
81.65993055555556
91.66024305555556
101.66096064814815
111.66106481481481
121.66130787037037
131.66193287037037
141.66467592592593
151.66512731481481
161.66627314814815
171.66731481481481
181.66935185185185
191.67086805555556
201.67133101851852
211.67248842592593
221.67356481481482

Latest on Cyclingnews