Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed victory on the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the tricky uphill finish to Vejer de la Frontera. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) pipped Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) for third.

Valverde bided his time inside the peloton, sitting behind his teammate Nairo Quintana on the run to the final ramp of the undulating climb. He launched his winning move from a long way back, skimming past Roche - who was flagging after an earlier attack – and taking the inside line around the final corner. Sagan was quick to go with the Spanish champion but Valverde’s superior climbing abilities paid dividends and he crossed the line comfortably ahead of Sagan.

“Sometimes it’s our team setting the tempo, like on the first day, today we stayed a bit more calm we know the Vuelta is long and we need to keep strength. We sat with Katusha and they were good but so were we. We didn’t need to accelerate too hard and for the last 200 metres I just flew,” Valverde said after stepping on the podium.

“I knew it was him (Sagan) because I kept getting flashes of his hair. I know in these finishes that Sagan is strong but I knew with 200 metres to go that this was my victory.”

After a predominantly flat day, there was a sharp right-hand turn and the terrain went skywards with just four kilometres to go. Several attacks came off the front but the most concerted of those early moves was one from Pello Bilbao. The Caja Rural rider never got too much rope, dangling in front of the peloton for the next two kilometres.

As Bilbao was reeled in by the efforts of Sagan and the Katusha team, Samuel Sanchez (BMC) immediately countered, taking Roche in his wheel. They were initially helped by a small descent and the pair made it inside the final kilometre but the peloton was close behind and when the road kicked up Sanchez was quickly taken back. Roche pushed on, looking to take the red jersey from Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) but saw any chance of victory, and bonus seconds disappear moments later.

Roche was caught within sniffing distance of the finish line and while Chaves lost time, he was able to retain the leader’s jersey for at least another stage.

How it happened

From the finish in Malaga on stage 3, the peloton travelled down the coast to Estepona for the start of stage 4. At 209 kilometres, it is the longest that the riders will face in the next three weeks. Mercifully for the riders, there would be little in the way of climbing with just a few unclassified climbs to contend with. However, one of those would come just four kilometres from the line. The tight and twisting roads into Vejer de la Frontera would ensure anything but a straight forward sprint to the line.

The six-man break was very quick to form with the peloton keen to keep their energy for the lengthy day in the saddle. Mickael Delage (FDJ), Bert Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) were the riders who made it away and their advantage quickly grew.

After just 30 kilometres, the escapees had built a lead of over 13 minutes. The team of race leader Esteban Chaves, Orica-GreenEdge – with the help of Katusha and Movistar – worked to manage the distance between the two groups. After peaking at 13:30, the gap was cut by almost half as they reached the midway point of the stage.

In the second half of the stage it was Tinkoff-Saxo that did the majority of the work, no doubt buoyed by Peter Sagan’s victory on Monday. The Slovakian was among the favourites for the stage, even if he had miss-remembered the day’s profile when quizzed about it after his win.

It was a fairly straightforward day in the peloton but a tight corner and smooth roads caught out several riders at 33 kilometres to go. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was one of those involved and the team had to send three riders back to help return their leader to the pack. The incident did nothing to slow the pace of the peloton as they brought the gap to the escapees to just over a minute.

Engoulvent and Irizar decided that they’d had enough and distanced their other escape companions. The duo dangled out in front of the peloton, gaining little over 30 seconds on the chasing pack, and were final caught before the final, unclassified ascent.

As they had been for most of the day, Tinkoff-Saxo led the bunch towards the crucial turn onto the climb. The tight hairpin bend onto the ascent with four kilometres to go meant that position would be crucial. The attacks came almost immediately, with Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) taking his chances near the bottom.

Bilbao was the next to go and managed just over two kilometres out front before he too was brought back with just under two kilometres remaining. Sanchez launched a move on the short descent with Roche quick to take his wheel. Aided by the terrain, they distanced the peloton but once it began climbing again in the final kilometre they found themselves within striking distance.

Sanchez was the first to get caught with Roche holding out until the final two hundred metres. There was nothing the Sky rider could do when Valverde soared past him, with Sagan in tow. Valverde led Sagan over the line with Moreno making it into third.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5:07:30 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:11 27 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:14 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:18 32 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:24 33 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:29 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 35 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 41 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:45 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:48 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:50 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 47 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:57 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:59 51 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:04 52 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:10 53 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:01:20 54 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:01:28 55 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 56 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 57 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:37 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 59 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 60 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 61 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 66 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 71 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:05 72 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:02:40 73 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:02 75 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:03 76 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:11 77 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 79 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 80 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 81 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 82 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:36 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:39 86 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 87 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 89 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 90 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 93 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 94 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:44 96 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:03:58 97 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 100 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 101 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 102 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:08 104 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:23 105 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:40 106 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 107 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:43 111 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 112 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:54 113 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 114 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 116 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 117 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:12 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 122 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 124 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 127 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 128 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 130 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 134 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 137 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 143 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 144 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 145 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 147 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 151 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 153 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 156 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 157 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 159 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:52 160 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 161 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:00 162 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 163 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 165 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 166 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:09 167 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 168 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:20 169 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:06:27 170 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 171 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:57 172 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:09 173 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:16 174 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 175 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 177 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 178 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 179 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:07:34 180 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:08 181 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 182 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 183 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:12 184 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 185 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:16 186 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 187 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:18 188 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:08:20 189 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:22 190 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:37 191 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:45

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 14 5 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 4 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 15:22:30 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:14 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:24 5 Movistar Team 0:00:41 6 Team Katusha 0:00:45 7 BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 8 Team Europcar 0:01:06 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:22 10 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 11 Lampre-Merida 0:02:33 12 Lotto Soudal 0:03:17 13 Trek Factory Racing 0:03:18 14 Colombia 0:03:33 15 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:36 16 MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:48 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:55 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:43 19 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:03 20 FDJ.fr 0:07:35 21 IAM Cycling 0:07:52 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:09:03

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 13:11:31 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:05 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:15 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:35 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:36 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:40 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 11 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:06 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:14 18 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:21 21 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:37 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:39 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:03 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:04 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 27 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:22 29 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:28 31 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:42 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:57 34 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:59 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:01 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:05 37 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 38 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:18 39 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:45 40 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:49 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 43 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:03:56 44 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 45 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:59 46 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:56 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:13 48 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:33 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:37 50 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:53 51 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:06:14 52 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:19 53 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:06:51 54 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:06:52 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:54 56 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:07:02 57 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:01 58 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:08 59 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:22 60 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:26 61 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:01 62 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:09:02 63 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:05 64 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:13 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:21 66 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:09:24 67 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:26 68 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:30 69 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:34 70 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:54 71 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:58 72 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:18 73 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:11:25 74 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:46 75 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:07 76 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:16 77 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 78 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:30 79 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:43 80 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:52 81 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:57 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:13:05 84 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:11 85 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:15 86 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:17 87 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:49 88 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:14:02 89 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:03 90 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:10 91 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:25 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:35 93 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:14:39 94 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:52 95 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:58 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:03 97 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:07 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:15:11 99 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:35 100 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:38 101 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:52 102 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:15:57 103 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:16:05 104 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:07 105 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:35 106 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:46 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 108 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:53 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:54 110 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:16 111 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:17:39 112 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:51 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:01 114 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:07 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:12 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:15 117 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:28 118 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:36 119 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:53 120 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:56 121 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 122 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:09 123 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:17 124 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:19:31 125 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:43 126 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:12 127 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:22 128 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 129 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:23 130 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 132 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:20:25 133 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:29 134 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:36 135 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:42 136 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:20:51 137 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:20:54 138 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:04 139 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:13 140 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:19 141 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:32 142 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:21:37 143 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:43 144 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:22:37 145 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:38 146 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:41 147 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:45 148 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:23:54 149 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:37 150 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:14 151 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:04 152 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:10 153 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:16 156 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:23 157 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:40 158 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:04 159 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:37 160 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:45 161 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:12 162 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:20 163 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:23 164 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:28:28 165 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:28:34 166 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:21 167 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:29:24 168 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:30:57 169 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:13 170 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:31:31 171 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:50 172 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 173 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:00 174 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:31 175 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:11 176 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:46 177 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:07 178 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:53 179 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:11 180 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 181 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:36:59 182 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:14 183 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:37:48 184 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:27 185 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:39:26 186 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:55 187 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:52 188 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:41:58 189 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:15 190 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:20 191 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 31 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 30 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 23 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 23 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 10 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 14 14 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 17 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 18 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 8 21 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 7 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 23 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 5 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 28 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 30 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 4 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 33 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 36 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 37 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 38 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 40 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 1 41 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 42 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 pts 2 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 10 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 15 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 142 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 218