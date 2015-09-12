Vuelta a Espana: Aru seizes Vuelta lead with stage 20 attack
Plaza wins penultimate stage in Cercedilla
Stage 20: San Lorenzo de El Escorial - Cercedilla
Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) put in a solo effort of 112 kilometres to win stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana, but the real story took place many minutes down the road, as red jersey Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) dropped off the podium after Fabio Aru and his Astana team cleverly dumped the Dutchman to take the overall lead with one day remaining.
Aru began the day 6 seconds behind Dumoulin on general classification, but the standings would be redrawn radically on a dramatic day of racing in the Sierras of Madrid. The Italian now tops the GC with 1:17 in hand over Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) in third at 1:29. Dumoulin, who was distanced on the penultimate climb, the Puerto de Morcuera, eventually fell to sixth overall, 4:36 down.
Aru and his team began their forcing on the Morcuera and Dumoulin, long without teammates, was eventually distanced two kilometres from the summit. The already-dropped Alejandro Valverde aside, the other favourites easily went along, and Dumoulin could only watch them go.
Plaza had been part of an early break group, and on the second of the day’s four climbs, he took off alone. His gap never got up much above the two minute mark, but his chasers were unable to get close and he held on to win the stage from Jose Gonçalves (Caja Rural) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC).
Team tactics ruled the day, as Astana showed to its advantage. The Kazakhstani team had two riders in the early break, and both Luis Leon Sanchez and Andrey Zeits were able to drop back and support their captain in the valley before the final climb, the Puerto de Cotos. Astana also boasted a stronger climbing team than the young and relatively inexperienced Giant-Alpecin squad. Dumoulin was alone early on, while Aru had a flock of teammates around him.
“This victory is thanks to my teammates, it’s not just about me,” Aru said. “They’ve been phenomenal for the whole Vuelta – Mikel, Luis Leon and Dario Cataldo – and we think of the guys who aren’t here, Paolo Tiralongo and Vincenzo Nibali. We had our difficulties at the start of this Giro but we’ve worked hard and we’ve been very united."
Dumoulin was not up to the many climbs, losing the Vuelta lead on the climbs, due to both his own legs and the lack of supporting teammates. But it was the clever Astana tactics which gave him the knock-out punch, shoving him entirely off the podium.
“I was just empty, I had no legs. I had an idea that was the case but I just fought for what I was worth and in the end you just got to deal with it,” Dumoulin said. “Tomorrow I will feel proud but today it’s just disappointment.”
How it unfolded
Four category 1 climbs were on the schedule for the decisive and penultimate stage, with an 11km long descent into the finish. There were frantic efforts to get into the day’s early break group, and the lucky ten were Rubén Plaza (Lampre-Merida), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Lawrance Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin), Miguel Ángel Rubiano (Colombia) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar).
Not to be outdone, a huge chase group formed. As the leaders hit the top of the day’s first climb, the Navacerrada, they had 1:06 over the chasers, with the field at 6:32.
Going up the second climb, the Puerto de la Morcuera, Plaza decided to take off on his own and he quickly built up a lead of more than two and a half minutes. The former lead group and the chase group merged into a mini-peloton of some 38 riders.
The group constantly split and reformed over the kilometers. It featured three Movistar riders who could conceivably provide later help to Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, who came into the stage as fifth and sixth overall. But this did not seem to concern Giant-Alpecin or Astana, as they let the gap grow to some 13 minutes.
Plaza flagged a bit just before the third climb, but seemed to catch his second wind, building his lead from 1:40 to nearly three minutes. Behind him, various riders tried desperately to break out of the chase group and catch him, but the group was not in the least cohesive and no one was successful.
Twelve minutes back, Astana finally decided it was time to take action, moving to the head of the group. Dumoulin was still near the head of things, but was losing helpers along the way.
Astana then went for its chance, with 4 kilometres still to go to the top of the Morcuera. Mikel Landa took off, followed by Aru, Quintana and Rafal Majka. Dumoulin was distanced at first but soon made his way up to the others. Valverde went with him, but quickly fell back.
The Dumoulin group was a very elite one, with eight riders. In addition to the race leader, it contained Aru, Landa, Quintana, Majka, Joaquim Rodriguez, Esteban Chaves and Mikel Nieve. Astana kept turning on the speed, hoping to dump Dumoulin and propel Aru into the race lead. But the young Dutchman coolly kept up with no difficulty.
Near the summit, though, Aru, Quintana and Majka took off, at first building a gap to Dumoulin, and he finally dropped back. Both he and Nieve watched the others disappear into the distance, with Dumoulin watching his hoped-for grand tour win vanish.
Dumoulin was not about to admit defeat, though. One of the larger riders, he could use his time trial talent to his advantage. The Aru group started gathering in drop-outs from the former lead group, including, dangerously, Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana. The Giant-Alpecin rider had moved up to nine seconds of the group, but then the gap grew again. Dumoulin almost visibly lost hope and his deficit soon stretched out to the minute mark.
Plaza was unaware of the drama behind him, and he held on to his 1:40 lead as he started up the final climb, a gap he would maintain all the way to the top.
Landa drove the pace in the Aru group, though Quintana, sensing a chance to move up on GC jumped near the summit. Majka, celebrating his 26th birthday, went with him to protect his placing. The two quickly put in a gap on the Astana-led group.
Quintana and Majka reached the top 4 minutes behind Plaza, but aided by teammates from the day’s early break, the built up a lead of almost a minute over the Aru group.
Rodriquez was not happy to see Majka taking such a lead, which would have knocked the Spaniard down to third in GC. He promptly saw the need to take his share in the lead work, and he did enough to move up to second place overall. Majka would have to settle for third, Quintana for fourth, while a disappointed Dumoulin fell all the way to sixth overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|4:37:05
|2
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:07
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:29
|5
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:35
|9
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|11
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:42
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:02:48
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:01
|21
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:19
|22
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:35
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:37
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:38
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:43
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:48
|28
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:04:01
|29
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:53
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:51
|31
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:28
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:30
|34
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:37
|44
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:07:49
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:02
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:08:33
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|49
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:35
|50
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:21
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:18
|52
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:13:32
|54
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:33
|55
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:52
|56
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:54
|57
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:18:31
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|68
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|73
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|74
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:33
|80
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|82
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|84
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
|88
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|100
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:43
|103
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:46
|108
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:21:48
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:50
|110
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:02
|113
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|115
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|124
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|135
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|138
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|140
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|141
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|142
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|143
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|149
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|150
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|151
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|152
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|153
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|154
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Goncalves (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre -Merida
|6
|3
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|4
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin
|2
|5
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre -Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Fran Ventosa(Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Andrey Amador (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre -Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Jose Goncalves (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|5
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|3
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:01:01
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:26
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|4
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:03:08
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:03:45
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:06:14
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:06:26
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:07:02
|9
|Team Sky
|0:07:08
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:23
|11
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:12:25
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:17:43
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:17:58
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:01
|15
|Colombia
|0:25:05
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:30:00
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:31:53
|18
|Fdj
|0:33:22
|19
|Iam Cycling
|0:34:17
|20
|Mtn - Qhubeka
|0:35:11
|21
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:35:58
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83:01:40
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|5
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:46
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:10
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:26
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:32
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:46
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:30
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:49
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:46
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:54
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:06
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:27
|17
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:30
|18
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:51
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:35:58
|20
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:27
|21
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:44
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:44:50
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:19
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:27
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:30
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:52:44
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:37
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:53
|29
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:02:28
|30
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:08
|31
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:06:47
|32
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|1:11:56
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:05
|34
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:15:59
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:16:40
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:25:08
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:25:16
|38
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:31:44
|39
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:33:17
|40
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:38:06
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:59
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:47:30
|43
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:52:11
|44
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:34
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:53:04
|46
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:07
|47
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:55:18
|48
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:55:36
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:57:45
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:58:02
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:59:48
|52
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:00:16
|53
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|2:03:37
|54
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|2:09:06
|55
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:11:26
|56
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:42
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:17:57
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:30
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:18:40
|60
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|2:19:58
|61
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:43
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:26:09
|63
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2:28:49
|64
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:29:49
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:30:27
|66
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|2:30:53
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2:31:30
|68
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:31:33
|69
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:31:59
|70
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:36:19
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:36:29
|72
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:36:33
|73
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|2:37:14
|74
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:37:44
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:39:05
|76
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:39:21
|77
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:39:59
|78
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:41:03
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:41:25
|80
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:42:57
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:45:05
|82
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:45:06
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:48:57
|84
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|2:51:17
|85
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51:47
|86
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2:53:54
|87
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:56:17
|88
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2:56:27
|89
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:58:57
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:59:58
|91
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:00:19
|92
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3:02:14
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|3:03:10
|94
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:03:57
|95
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:09:04
|96
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:11
|97
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:09:51
|98
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:11:48
|99
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:11:56
|100
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:14:03
|101
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:14:43
|102
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:17:52
|103
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|3:18:12
|104
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:18:58
|105
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:20:15
|106
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:23:52
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:25:23
|108
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:27:07
|109
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:28:24
|110
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:28:49
|111
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:28:53
|112
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:29:51
|113
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:32:10
|114
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:32:14
|115
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:33:25
|116
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:35:55
|117
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:37:55
|118
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3:38:01
|119
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:38:32
|120
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:38:59
|121
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:39:27
|122
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|3:39:50
|123
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:41:39
|124
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:42:34
|125
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:42:44
|126
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:43:17
|127
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:43:32
|128
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
|3:44:00
|129
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:44:21
|130
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:44:44
|131
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3:48:50
|132
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:48:57
|133
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:49:18
|134
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:50:50
|135
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:53:40
|136
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|3:54:43
|137
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:55:31
|138
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:57:46
|139
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3:57:57
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|3:58:34
|142
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:58:43
|143
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:00:04
|144
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:00:17
|145
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:00:32
|146
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|4:00:57
|147
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:03:40
|148
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:07:01
|149
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:07:06
|150
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:07:48
|151
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:08:49
|152
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:12:31
|153
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4:13:53
|154
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:16:42
|155
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:17:36
|156
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|4:20:58
|157
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:36:40
|158
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:57:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|116
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|3
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|97
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|84
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|10
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|12
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|67
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|20
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|39
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|27
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|28
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|29
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|30
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|32
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|34
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|23
|35
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|36
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|22
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|39
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|21
|40
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|42
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|43
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|47
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|48
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|16
|49
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|50
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|53
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|54
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|55
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|14
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|13
|58
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|11
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|60
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|61
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|10
|62
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|63
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|64
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|65
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|9
|66
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|9
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|68
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|69
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|70
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|71
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|73
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|74
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|7
|75
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|76
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|77
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|78
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|79
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|80
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|81
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|82
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|83
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|84
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|85
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|86
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|87
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|88
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|89
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|90
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|91
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|92
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|93
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|94
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|95
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|96
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|97
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|98
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|99
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|100
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|pts
|2
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|63
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|6
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|7
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|22
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|11
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|12
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|13
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|18
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|22
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|23
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|24
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|29
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|30
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|7
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|32
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|33
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|35
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|37
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|38
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|40
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|4
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|42
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|43
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|46
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|47
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|48
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|50
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|51
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|52
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|54
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|2
|55
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|56
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|57
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|58
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2
|59
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|60
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|65
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|5
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|46
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|48
|8
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|9
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|10
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|56
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|63
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|65
|16
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|73
|17
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|79
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|88
|19
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|96
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|115
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|26
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|28
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|132
|29
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|133
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|133
|31
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|32
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|136
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|35
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|141
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|143
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|38
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|154
|40
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|161
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|163
|42
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|178
|43
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|183
|44
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|185
|45
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|187
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|191
|47
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|192
|48
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|197
|49
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|199
|50
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|203
|51
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|207
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|207
|53
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|217
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|222
|55
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|230
|56
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|273
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|249:01:59
|2
|Team Sky
|0:29:47
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:35:44
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:47:24
|5
|Team Europcar
|1:11:00
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|1:20:44
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|1:40:58
|8
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:43:44
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|1:55:17
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:35:55
|11
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2:49:10
|12
|Colombia
|2:56:21
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3:07:42
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|3:12:21
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|3:35:33
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|3:59:55
|17
|Bmc Racing Team
|4:19:28
|18
|Iam Cycling
|4:30:43
|19
|Mtn - Qhubeka
|4:36:14
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|5:15:38
|21
|Fdj
|5:21:51
|22
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|6:24:00
