Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) put in a solo effort of 112 kilometres to win stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana, but the real story took place many minutes down the road, as red jersey Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) dropped off the podium after Fabio Aru and his Astana team cleverly dumped the Dutchman to take the overall lead with one day remaining.

Aru began the day 6 seconds behind Dumoulin on general classification, but the standings would be redrawn radically on a dramatic day of racing in the Sierras of Madrid. The Italian now tops the GC with 1:17 in hand over Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) in third at 1:29. Dumoulin, who was distanced on the penultimate climb, the Puerto de Morcuera, eventually fell to sixth overall, 4:36 down.

Aru and his team began their forcing on the Morcuera and Dumoulin, long without teammates, was eventually distanced two kilometres from the summit. The already-dropped Alejandro Valverde aside, the other favourites easily went along, and Dumoulin could only watch them go.

Plaza had been part of an early break group, and on the second of the day’s four climbs, he took off alone. His gap never got up much above the two minute mark, but his chasers were unable to get close and he held on to win the stage from Jose Gonçalves (Caja Rural) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC).

Team tactics ruled the day, as Astana showed to its advantage. The Kazakhstani team had two riders in the early break, and both Luis Leon Sanchez and Andrey Zeits were able to drop back and support their captain in the valley before the final climb, the Puerto de Cotos. Astana also boasted a stronger climbing team than the young and relatively inexperienced Giant-Alpecin squad. Dumoulin was alone early on, while Aru had a flock of teammates around him.

“This victory is thanks to my teammates, it’s not just about me,” Aru said. “They’ve been phenomenal for the whole Vuelta – Mikel, Luis Leon and Dario Cataldo – and we think of the guys who aren’t here, Paolo Tiralongo and Vincenzo Nibali. We had our difficulties at the start of this Giro but we’ve worked hard and we’ve been very united."

Dumoulin was not up to the many climbs, losing the Vuelta lead on the climbs, due to both his own legs and the lack of supporting teammates. But it was the clever Astana tactics which gave him the knock-out punch, shoving him entirely off the podium.

“I was just empty, I had no legs. I had an idea that was the case but I just fought for what I was worth and in the end you just got to deal with it,” Dumoulin said. “Tomorrow I will feel proud but today it’s just disappointment.”

How it unfolded

Four category 1 climbs were on the schedule for the decisive and penultimate stage, with an 11km long descent into the finish. There were frantic efforts to get into the day’s early break group, and the lucky ten were Rubén Plaza (Lampre-Merida), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Lawrance Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin), Miguel Ángel Rubiano (Colombia) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar).

Not to be outdone, a huge chase group formed. As the leaders hit the top of the day’s first climb, the Navacerrada, they had 1:06 over the chasers, with the field at 6:32.

Going up the second climb, the Puerto de la Morcuera, Plaza decided to take off on his own and he quickly built up a lead of more than two and a half minutes. The former lead group and the chase group merged into a mini-peloton of some 38 riders.

The group constantly split and reformed over the kilometers. It featured three Movistar riders who could conceivably provide later help to Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, who came into the stage as fifth and sixth overall. But this did not seem to concern Giant-Alpecin or Astana, as they let the gap grow to some 13 minutes.

Plaza flagged a bit just before the third climb, but seemed to catch his second wind, building his lead from 1:40 to nearly three minutes. Behind him, various riders tried desperately to break out of the chase group and catch him, but the group was not in the least cohesive and no one was successful.

Twelve minutes back, Astana finally decided it was time to take action, moving to the head of the group. Dumoulin was still near the head of things, but was losing helpers along the way.

Astana then went for its chance, with 4 kilometres still to go to the top of the Morcuera. Mikel Landa took off, followed by Aru, Quintana and Rafal Majka. Dumoulin was distanced at first but soon made his way up to the others. Valverde went with him, but quickly fell back.

The Dumoulin group was a very elite one, with eight riders. In addition to the race leader, it contained Aru, Landa, Quintana, Majka, Joaquim Rodriguez, Esteban Chaves and Mikel Nieve. Astana kept turning on the speed, hoping to dump Dumoulin and propel Aru into the race lead. But the young Dutchman coolly kept up with no difficulty.

Near the summit, though, Aru, Quintana and Majka took off, at first building a gap to Dumoulin, and he finally dropped back. Both he and Nieve watched the others disappear into the distance, with Dumoulin watching his hoped-for grand tour win vanish.

Dumoulin was not about to admit defeat, though. One of the larger riders, he could use his time trial talent to his advantage. The Aru group started gathering in drop-outs from the former lead group, including, dangerously, Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana. The Giant-Alpecin rider had moved up to nine seconds of the group, but then the gap grew again. Dumoulin almost visibly lost hope and his deficit soon stretched out to the minute mark.

Plaza was unaware of the drama behind him, and he held on to his 1:40 lead as he started up the final climb, a gap he would maintain all the way to the top.

Landa drove the pace in the Aru group, though Quintana, sensing a chance to move up on GC jumped near the summit. Majka, celebrating his 26th birthday, went with him to protect his placing. The two quickly put in a gap on the Astana-led group.

Quintana and Majka reached the top 4 minutes behind Plaza, but aided by teammates from the day’s early break, the built up a lead of almost a minute over the Aru group.

Rodriquez was not happy to see Majka taking such a lead, which would have knocked the Spaniard down to third in GC. He promptly saw the need to take his share in the lead work, and he did enough to move up to second place overall. Majka would have to settle for third, Quintana for fourth, while a disappointed Dumoulin fell all the way to sixth overall.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 4:37:05 2 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:07 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:29 5 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:35 9 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:40 11 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:42 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:44 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 18 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:02:48 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:01 21 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:19 22 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:35 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:37 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:38 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:43 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:48 28 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:01 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:53 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:51 31 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:28 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:30 34 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:37 44 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:07:49 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:02 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:08:33 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 49 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:08:35 50 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:21 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:18 52 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:13:32 54 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:33 55 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:52 56 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:54 57 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:18:31 58 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 60 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 68 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 73 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 74 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 75 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:33 80 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 82 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 84 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 85 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 86 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 88 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 93 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 95 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 96 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 97 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 98 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 99 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 100 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:43 103 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 107 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:46 108 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:21:48 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:50 110 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:02 113 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 115 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 120 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 124 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 125 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 128 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 134 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 135 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 138 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 140 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 141 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 142 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 143 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 145 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 148 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 149 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 150 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 151 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 152 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 153 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 154 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 155 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 156 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling

KOM 1, Puerto De Navacerrada – 30km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Goncalves (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre -Merida 6 3 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 4 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin 2 5 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis 1

KOM 2, Puerto De La Morcuera - 67.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre -Merida 10 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 3 Fran Ventosa(Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Andrey Amador (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM 3, Puerto De La Morcuera – 127km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre -Merida 10 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 4, Puerto de Cotos – 158km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre - Merida 10 pts 2 Jose Goncalves (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 25 pts 2 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 14 5 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 9 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 3 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 14:01:01 2 Lampre - Merida 0:00:26 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 4 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:03:08 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:03:45 6 Team Katusha 0:06:14 7 Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:06:26 8 Team Europcar 0:07:02 9 Team Sky 0:07:08 10 Lotto Soudal 0:09:23 11 Bmc Racing Team 0:12:25 12 Etixx - Quick Step 0:17:43 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:17:58 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:20:01 15 Colombia 0:25:05 16 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:30:00 17 Orica Greenedge 0:31:53 18 Fdj 0:33:22 19 Iam Cycling 0:34:17 20 Mtn - Qhubeka 0:35:11 21 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:35:58 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:22

General Classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83:01:40 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:17 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:29 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:02 5 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:30 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:46 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:10 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:26 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:32 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:46 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:30 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:49 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:46 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:54 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:06 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:27 17 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:30 18 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:51 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:35:58 20 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:27 21 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:44:44 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:44:50 23 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:19 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:27 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:51:30 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:52:44 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:37 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:53 29 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:02:28 30 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:08 31 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:06:47 32 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 1:11:56 33 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:15:05 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:15:59 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:16:40 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:25:08 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:25:16 38 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:31:44 39 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:17 40 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:38:06 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:59 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:47:30 43 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:52:11 44 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:34 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:53:04 46 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:53:07 47 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:55:18 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:55:36 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:57:45 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:58:02 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:59:48 52 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:00:16 53 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 2:03:37 54 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 2:09:06 55 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:11:26 56 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2:12:42 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:17:57 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:18:30 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2:18:40 60 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2:19:58 61 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:43 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:26:09 63 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2:28:49 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:29:49 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:30:27 66 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2:30:53 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2:31:30 68 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:31:33 69 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:31:59 70 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:36:19 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:36:29 72 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:36:33 73 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2:37:14 74 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:37:44 75 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:39:05 76 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:39:21 77 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:39:59 78 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:41:03 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:41:25 80 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:42:57 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:45:05 82 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2:45:06 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:48:57 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 2:51:17 85 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:51:47 86 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:53:54 87 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:56:17 88 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2:56:27 89 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:58:57 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:59:58 91 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:00:19 92 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3:02:14 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 3:03:10 94 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:03:57 95 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:09:04 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:11 97 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:09:51 98 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:11:48 99 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:11:56 100 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:14:03 101 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:14:43 102 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 3:17:52 103 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 3:18:12 104 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:18:58 105 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 3:20:15 106 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:23:52 107 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:25:23 108 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:27:07 109 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:28:24 110 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:28:49 111 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:28:53 112 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:29:51 113 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:32:10 114 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:32:14 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:33:25 116 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:35:55 117 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:37:55 118 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3:38:01 119 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:38:32 120 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:38:59 121 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3:39:27 122 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 3:39:50 123 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:41:39 124 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:42:34 125 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:42:44 126 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:43:17 127 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:43:32 128 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 3:44:00 129 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:44:21 130 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:44:44 131 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:48:50 132 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3:48:57 133 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:49:18 134 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3:50:50 135 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:53:40 136 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 3:54:43 137 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:55:31 138 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:57:46 139 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3:57:57 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 3:58:34 142 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:58:43 143 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:00:04 144 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:00:17 145 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 4:00:32 146 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 4:00:57 147 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:03:40 148 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:07:01 149 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:07:06 150 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:07:48 151 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:08:49 152 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:12:31 153 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4:13:53 154 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 4:16:42 155 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:17:36 156 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 4:20:58 157 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:36:40 158 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:57:10

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 116 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 114 3 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 108 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 97 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 84 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 70 10 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 12 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 67 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 65 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 20 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 39 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 35 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 30 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 27 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 28 28 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 29 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 30 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 32 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 34 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 23 35 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 22 37 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 21 39 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 21 40 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 21 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 42 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 43 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 47 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 48 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 16 49 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 50 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 51 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 15 53 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 54 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 55 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 14 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 13 58 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 11 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 60 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 61 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 10 62 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 63 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 64 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 65 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 9 66 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 9 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 68 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 69 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 70 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 71 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 73 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 7 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 7 75 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 7 76 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 78 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 79 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 80 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 81 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 82 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 83 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 84 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 85 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 86 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 87 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 88 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 89 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 90 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 91 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 92 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 93 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 94 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 95 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 1 96 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 97 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 98 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 99 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 100 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 pts 2 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 63 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 6 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 7 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 22 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 19 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 11 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 12 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 15 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 13 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 18 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 22 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 23 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 24 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 29 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 30 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 7 31 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 32 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 33 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 35 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 37 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 38 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 40 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 4 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 42 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 43 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 46 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 47 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 48 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 50 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 51 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 52 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 54 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 2 55 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 57 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 58 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 59 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 60 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 65 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 5 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 43 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 46 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 48 8 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 55 10 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 56 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 59 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 59 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 62 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 63 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 65 16 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 73 17 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 79 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 88 19 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 92 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 96 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 115 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 26 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 121 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 128 28 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 132 29 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 133 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 133 31 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 133 32 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 136 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 35 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 141 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 143 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 149 38 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 154 40 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 161 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 163 42 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 178 43 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 183 44 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 185 45 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 187 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 191 47 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 192 48 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 197 49 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 199 50 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 203 51 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 207 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 207 53 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 217 54 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 222 55 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 230 56 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 273