Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Aru seizes Vuelta lead with stage 20 attack

Plaza wins penultimate stage in Cercedilla

Image 1 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates as he crosses the stage 20 finish line.

Fabio Aru celebrates as he crosses the stage 20 finish line.
Image 2 of 89

Jose Goncalves

Jose Goncalves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 89

Tom Dumoulin after stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin after stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez in green on the stage 20 podium.

Joaquim Rodriguez in green on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez in green on the stage 20 podium.

Joaquim Rodriguez in green on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 89

Waiting for the podium ceremony.

Waiting for the podium ceremony.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 89

Tom Dumoulin in action during stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin in action during stage 20.
Image 8 of 89

Tom Dumoulin in action during stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin in action during stage 20.
Image 9 of 89

Tom Dumoulin in action during stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin in action during stage 20.
Image 10 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez in green during stage 20.

Joaquim Rodriguez in green during stage 20.
Image 11 of 89

Tom Dumoulin finishes stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin finishes stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 89

Bart de Clercq

Bart de Clercq
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 89

Esteban Chaves

Esteban Chaves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 89

Nairo Quintana.

Nairo Quintana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 89

Nairo Quintana.

Nairo Quintana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez

Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 89

Fabio Aru gains time on Tom Dumoulin.

Fabio Aru gains time on Tom Dumoulin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 89

Nairo Quintana in action during stage 20.

Nairo Quintana in action during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 89

Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana distance Tom Dumoulin.

Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana distance Tom Dumoulin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 89

Jose Goncalves

Jose Goncalves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 89

Rafal Majka

Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 89

Image 23 of 89

Tom Dumoulin in action during stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin in action during stage 20.
Image 24 of 89

Giant-Alpecin leadsTom Dumoulin early in the race.

Giant-Alpecin leadsTom Dumoulin early in the race.
Image 25 of 89

Nario Quintana and Rafal Majka.

Nario Quintana and Rafal Majka.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 89

Astana riders celebrate a day's work done well.

Astana riders celebrate a day's work done well.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 89

The peloton in action during stage 20.

The peloton in action during stage 20.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 89

Fabio Aru signs autographs after stage 20.

Fabio Aru signs autographs after stage 20.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 89

Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanotti at the race hotel.

Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanotti at the race hotel.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 89

Fabio Aru getting a post-race massage.

Fabio Aru getting a post-race massage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 89

Dumoulin watches as Astana powers on the front.

Dumoulin watches as Astana powers on the front.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 89

Tom Dumoulin suffers over the final climb.

Tom Dumoulin suffers over the final climb.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 89

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 89

Moreno Moser (Lampre-Merida)

Moreno Moser (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 89

Media mob Ruben Plaza after stage 20.

Media mob Ruben Plaza after stage 20.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 89

The GC group climbs the second KOM.

The GC group climbs the second KOM.
Image 37 of 89

Rafal Majka finishes stage 20.

Rafal Majka finishes stage 20.
Image 38 of 89

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 89

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez

Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 89

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 89

Tom Dumoulin following stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin following stage 20.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 89

Rafal Majka following stage 20.

Rafal Majka following stage 20.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 89

Astana puts pressure on Tom Dumoulin.

Astana puts pressure on Tom Dumoulin.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 89

Carlos Verona

Carlos Verona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 89

Bart de Clercq

Bart de Clercq
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 89

Ruben Plaza on the stage 20 podium.

Ruben Plaza on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 89

Astana pour on the power during stage 20.

Astana pour on the power during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 89

Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana distance Tom Dumoulin.

Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana distance Tom Dumoulin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 89

Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana distance Tom Dumoulin.

Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana distance Tom Dumoulin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 89

Kenny Elissonde

Kenny Elissonde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 89

Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana distance Tom Dumoulin.

Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana distance Tom Dumoulin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates taking the Vuelta's overall lead at the finish of stage 20.

Fabio Aru celebrates taking the Vuelta's overall lead at the finish of stage 20.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 89

Tom Dumoulin crosses the finish of stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin crosses the finish of stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 89

Tom Dumoulin crosses the finish of stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin crosses the finish of stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 89

Ruben Plaza celebrates on the stage 20 podium.

Ruben Plaza celebrates on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 89

Ruben Plaza celebrates on the stage 20 podium.

Ruben Plaza celebrates on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 89

Ruben Plaza celebrates on the stage 20 podium.

Ruben Plaza celebrates on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 89

A disappointed Tom Dumoulin rests in the team car after stage 20.

A disappointed Tom Dumoulin rests in the team car after stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 89

A disappointed Tom Dumoulin rests in the team car after stage 20.

A disappointed Tom Dumoulin rests in the team car after stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.

Fabio Aru celebrates on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 89

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 89

Tom Dumoulin crosses the finish line of stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin crosses the finish line of stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 89

Tom Dumoulin crosses the finish line of stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin crosses the finish line of stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez finishes stage 20 with Fabio Aru in the background.

Joaquim Rodriguez finishes stage 20 with Fabio Aru in the background.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 89

A disappointed Tom Dumoulin after stage 20.

A disappointed Tom Dumoulin after stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 89

Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa at the finish of stage 20.

Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa at the finish of stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates at the finish of stage 20

Fabio Aru celebrates at the finish of stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 89

The peloton in action during stage 20.

The peloton in action during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 89

Natnael Berhane during stage 20.

Natnael Berhane during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 89

Fabio Aru and Astana attack during stage 20.

Fabio Aru and Astana attack during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 89

Fabio Aru and Astana attack during stage 20.

Fabio Aru and Astana attack during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 89

Tom Dumoulin chases during stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin chases during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 89

Tom Dumoulin chases during stage 20.

Tom Dumoulin chases during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 89

Fabio Aru on the attack during stage 20.

Fabio Aru on the attack during stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 89

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20.

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 89

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20.

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 89

Carlos Verona at the finish of stage 20.

Carlos Verona at the finish of stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 89

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates at the finish of stage 20

Fabio Aru celebrates at the finish of stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 89

Fabio Aru celebrates at the finish of stage 20

Fabio Aru celebrates at the finish of stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 89

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 89 of 89

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Ruben Plaza wins stage 20 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) put in a solo effort of 112 kilometres to win stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana, but the real story took place many minutes down the road, as red jersey Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) dropped off the podium after Fabio Aru and his Astana team cleverly dumped the Dutchman to take the overall lead with one day remaining.

Related Articles

Rodriguez defends second place overall in Vuelta a Espana

Plaza secures second Grand Tour stage win in 2015 with spectacular long breakaway

Vuelta a Espana champion Aru celebrates first Grand Tour win of career

Aru began the day 6 seconds behind Dumoulin on general classification, but the standings would be redrawn radically on a dramatic day of racing in the Sierras of Madrid. The Italian now tops the GC with 1:17 in hand over Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) in third at 1:29. Dumoulin, who was distanced on the penultimate climb, the Puerto de Morcuera, eventually fell to sixth overall, 4:36 down.

Aru and his team began their forcing on the Morcuera and Dumoulin, long without teammates, was eventually distanced two kilometres from the summit. The already-dropped Alejandro Valverde aside, the other favourites easily went along, and Dumoulin could only watch them go.

Plaza had been part of an early break group, and on the second of the day’s four climbs, he took off alone. His gap never got up much above the two minute mark, but his chasers were unable to get close and he held on to win the stage from Jose Gonçalves (Caja Rural) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC).

Team tactics ruled the day, as Astana showed to its advantage. The Kazakhstani team had two riders in the early break, and both Luis Leon Sanchez and Andrey Zeits were able to drop back and support their captain in the valley before the final climb, the Puerto de Cotos. Astana also boasted a stronger climbing team than the young and relatively inexperienced Giant-Alpecin squad. Dumoulin was alone early on, while Aru had a flock of teammates around him.

“This victory is thanks to my teammates, it’s not just about me,” Aru said. “They’ve been phenomenal for the whole Vuelta – Mikel, Luis Leon and Dario Cataldo – and we think of the guys who aren’t here, Paolo Tiralongo and Vincenzo Nibali. We had our difficulties at the start of this Giro but we’ve worked hard and we’ve been very united."

Dumoulin was not up to the many climbs, losing the Vuelta lead on the climbs, due to both his own legs and the lack of supporting teammates. But it was the clever Astana tactics which gave him the knock-out punch, shoving him entirely off the podium.

“I was just empty, I had no legs. I had an idea that was the case but I just fought for what I was worth and in the end you just got to deal with it,” Dumoulin said. “Tomorrow I will feel proud but today it’s just disappointment.”

How it unfolded

Four category 1 climbs were on the schedule for the decisive and penultimate stage, with an 11km long descent into the finish. There were frantic efforts to get into the day’s early break group, and the lucky ten were Rubén Plaza (Lampre-Merida), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Lawrance Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin), Miguel Ángel Rubiano (Colombia) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar).

Not to be outdone, a huge chase group formed. As the leaders hit the top of the day’s first climb, the Navacerrada, they had 1:06 over the chasers, with the field at 6:32.

Going up the second climb, the Puerto de la Morcuera, Plaza decided to take off on his own and he quickly built up a lead of more than two and a half minutes. The former lead group and the chase group merged into a mini-peloton of some 38 riders.

The group constantly split and reformed over the kilometers. It featured three Movistar riders who could conceivably provide later help to Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, who came into the stage as fifth and sixth overall. But this did not seem to concern Giant-Alpecin or Astana, as they let the gap grow to some 13 minutes.

Plaza flagged a bit just before the third climb, but seemed to catch his second wind, building his lead from 1:40 to nearly three minutes. Behind him, various riders tried desperately to break out of the chase group and catch him, but the group was not in the least cohesive and no one was successful.

Twelve minutes back, Astana finally decided it was time to take action, moving to the head of the group. Dumoulin was still near the head of things, but was losing helpers along the way.

Astana then went for its chance, with 4 kilometres still to go to the top of the Morcuera. Mikel Landa took off, followed by Aru, Quintana and Rafal Majka. Dumoulin was distanced at first but soon made his way up to the others. Valverde went with him, but quickly fell back.

The Dumoulin group was a very elite one, with eight riders. In addition to the race leader, it contained Aru, Landa, Quintana, Majka, Joaquim Rodriguez, Esteban Chaves and Mikel Nieve. Astana kept turning on the speed, hoping to dump Dumoulin and propel Aru into the race lead. But the young Dutchman coolly kept up with no difficulty.

Near the summit, though, Aru, Quintana and Majka took off, at first building a gap to Dumoulin, and he finally dropped back. Both he and Nieve watched the others disappear into the distance, with Dumoulin watching his hoped-for grand tour win vanish.

Dumoulin was not about to admit defeat, though. One of the larger riders, he could use his time trial talent to his advantage. The Aru group started gathering in drop-outs from the former lead group, including, dangerously, Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana. The Giant-Alpecin rider had moved up to nine seconds of the group, but then the gap grew again. Dumoulin almost visibly lost hope and his deficit soon stretched out to the minute mark.

Plaza was unaware of the drama behind him, and he held on to his 1:40 lead as he started up the final climb, a gap he would maintain all the way to the top.

Landa drove the pace in the Aru group, though Quintana, sensing a chance to move up on GC jumped near the summit. Majka, celebrating his 26th birthday, went with him to protect his placing. The two quickly put in a gap on the Astana-led group.

Quintana and Majka reached the top 4 minutes behind Plaza, but aided by teammates from the day’s early break, the built up a lead of almost a minute over the Aru group.

Rodriquez was not happy to see Majka taking such a lead, which would have knocked the Spaniard down to third in GC. He promptly saw the need to take his share in the lead work, and he did enough to move up to second place overall. Majka would have to settle for third, Quintana for fourth, while a disappointed Dumoulin fell all the way to sixth overall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida4:37:05
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:07
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:29
5Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:35
9Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:40
11Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:42
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:44
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
18Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:02:48
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:01
21Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:19
22Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:35
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:37
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:38
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:43
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:48
28Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:01
29Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:53
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:51
31Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:28
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:30
34Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
37Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
38Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
39Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:37
44Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:07:49
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:02
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:08:33
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
49Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:08:35
50Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:21
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:18
52Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
53Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:13:32
54Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:33
55Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:52
56Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:54
57Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:18:31
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
59Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
60Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
68Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
70Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
73Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
74Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
75Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
77Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
78Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
79Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:33
80Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
81Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
84Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
85Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
86Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
88Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
93Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
95Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
96Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
97Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
98Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
99Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
100Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
102Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:43
103Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
107Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:46
108Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:21:48
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:21:50
110John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:02
113Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
115Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
120Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
121Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
123Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
124Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
125Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
126Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
128Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
134Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
135Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
138Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
139Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
140Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
141Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
142Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
143Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
145Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
147Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
148Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
149Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
150Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
151Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
152Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
153Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
154Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
155Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
156Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
158Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSJerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling

KOM 1, Puerto De Navacerrada – 30km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Goncalves (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre -Merida6
3Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling4
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin2
5Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis1

KOM 2, Puerto De La Morcuera - 67.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre -Merida10pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
3Fran Ventosa(Spa) Movistar Team4
4Andrey Amador (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM 3, Puerto De La Morcuera – 127km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre -Merida10pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
4Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 4, Puerto de Cotos – 158km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Lampre - Merida10pts
2Jose Goncalves (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida25pts
2José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar14
5Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team12
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky9
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
11Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida5
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling3
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team14:01:01
2Lampre - Merida0:00:26
3Astana Pro Team0:01:18
4Team Cannondale - Garmin0:03:08
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:03:45
6Team Katusha0:06:14
7Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:06:26
8Team Europcar0:07:02
9Team Sky0:07:08
10Lotto Soudal0:09:23
11Bmc Racing Team0:12:25
12Etixx - Quick Step0:17:43
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:17:58
14Trek Factory Racing0:20:01
15Colombia0:25:05
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:30:00
17Orica Greenedge0:31:53
18Fdj0:33:22
19Iam Cycling0:34:17
20Mtn - Qhubeka0:35:11
21Team Giant - Alpecin0:35:58
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:22

General Classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team83:01:40
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:17
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:29
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:02
5Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:46
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:10
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:07:26
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:32
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:46
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:30
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:49
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:46
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:54
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:06
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:27
17Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:30
18Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:51
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:35:58
20Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:27
21Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:44:44
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:44:50
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:45:19
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:48:27
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:51:30
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:52:44
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:37
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:53
29Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:02:28
30Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:08
31Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:06:47
32Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia1:11:56
33Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:15:05
34José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:15:59
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:16:40
36George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:25:08
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:25:16
38Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:31:44
39Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:17
40Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:38:06
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:46:59
42Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:47:30
43Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:52:11
44Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:34
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:53:04
46Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:53:07
47Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:55:18
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:55:36
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:57:45
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:58:02
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:59:48
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:00:16
53Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia2:03:37
54Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing2:09:06
55Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:11:26
56Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2:12:42
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:17:57
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:18:30
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2:18:40
60Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2:19:58
61Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:43
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:26:09
63Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2:28:49
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:29:49
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:30:27
66Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2:30:53
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2:31:30
68Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:31:33
69Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:31:59
70Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:36:19
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:36:29
72Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:36:33
73Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2:37:14
74Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:37:44
75Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:39:05
76Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:39:21
77Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:39:59
78Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:41:03
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:41:25
80Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:42:57
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:45:05
82Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2:45:06
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:48:57
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge2:51:17
85Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:51:47
86Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling2:53:54
87Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:56:17
88Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2:56:27
89Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:58:57
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:59:58
91John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:00:19
92Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3:02:14
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge3:03:10
94Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:03:57
95Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:09:04
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:09:11
97Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:09:51
98Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:11:48
99Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:11:56
100Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3:14:03
101Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3:14:43
102Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka3:17:52
103Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha3:18:12
104Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:18:58
105Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka3:20:15
106Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:23:52
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:25:23
108Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3:27:07
109Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr3:28:24
110Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:28:49
111Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:28:53
112Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:29:51
113Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr3:32:10
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:32:14
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:33:25
116Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:35:55
117Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step3:37:55
118Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3:38:01
119Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr3:38:32
120Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3:38:59
121Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3:39:27
122Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida3:39:50
123Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:41:39
124Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3:42:34
125Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:42:44
126Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:43:17
127Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:43:32
128Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia3:44:00
129Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:44:21
130Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:44:44
131Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:48:50
132Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3:48:57
133Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:49:18
134Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3:50:50
135Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:53:40
136Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia3:54:43
137Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:55:31
138Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3:57:46
139Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3:57:57
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida3:58:34
142Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:58:43
143Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:00:04
144Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:00:17
145Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar4:00:32
146Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha4:00:57
147Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:03:40
148Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:07:01
149Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:07:06
150Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:07:48
151Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:08:49
152Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:12:31
153Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida4:13:53
154Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale4:16:42
155Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:17:36
156Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr4:20:58
157Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4:36:40
158Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:57:10

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha116pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team114
3Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge108
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin105
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky97
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team97
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo89
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team84
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team70
10José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA69
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin68
12Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida67
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka65
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha63
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal55
16Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team47
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team45
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
20Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida39
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team39
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky35
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar30
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step28
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge28
28Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing25
29Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
30Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr25
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team24
32Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step23
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
34Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia23
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team22
37Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka21
39Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky21
40Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky21
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing20
42Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
43Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling18
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step17
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
47Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
48Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia16
49Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
50Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team15
53George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo15
55Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team14
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
57Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha13
58Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling11
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr10
60Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
61Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia10
62Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
63Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
64Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
65Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia9
66Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling9
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
68Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
69David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
70Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
71Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
73Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team7
74Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky7
75Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka7
76Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
77Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
79Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
80Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
81Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
82Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
83Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
84Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
85Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha4
86Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
88Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
89Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
90Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
91Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
92Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
93Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
94Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
95Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar1
96Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
97Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
98Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
99Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
100Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA82pts
2Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida63
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing30
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team28
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
6José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA24
7Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia22
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team19
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
11Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
12Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha15
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky13
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
18Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step12
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr11
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
22Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
23Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
24Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step8
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing8
29Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
30Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia7
31George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
32Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
33Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
35Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
37Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
38Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
40Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling4
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
42Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
43Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
46Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
47Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
48Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
50Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
51Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
52David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
54Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky2
55Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
57Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
58Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
59Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
60Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
63Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
65Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha15pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin24
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo37
5Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge43
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky46
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team48
8José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA50
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing55
10Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida56
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha59
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar59
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team62
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team63
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida65
16Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia73
17Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step79
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team88
19Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing92
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr95
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale96
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team96
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal99
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky115
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo120
26Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team121
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar128
28Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky132
29David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA133
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling133
31Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo133
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling136
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal137
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step137
35Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky141
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team143
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale149
38Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA151
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step154
40Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team161
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo163
42Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar178
43Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia183
44Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA185
45Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia187
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal191
47Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team192
48Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale197
49Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka199
50Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team203
51Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA207
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida207
53Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida217
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky222
55Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits230
56Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team273

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team249:01:59
2Team Sky0:29:47
3Team Katusha0:35:44
4Astana Pro Team0:47:24
5Team Europcar1:11:00
6Caja Rural-Seguros Rga1:20:44
7Tinkoff - Saxo1:40:58
8Etixx - Quick Step1:43:44
9Lotto Soudal1:55:17
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:35:55
11Team Cannondale - Garmin2:49:10
12Colombia2:56:21
13Ag2R La Mondiale3:07:42
14Trek Factory Racing3:12:21
15Lampre - Merida3:35:33
16Team Giant - Alpecin3:59:55
17Bmc Racing Team4:19:28
18Iam Cycling4:30:43
19Mtn - Qhubeka4:36:14
20Orica Greenedge5:15:38
21Fdj5:21:51
22Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo6:24:00

Latest on Cyclingnews