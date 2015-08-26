Image 1 of 81 Caleb Ewan celebrates his victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 81 Yaroslav Popovych (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 81 Peter Sagan extended his green jersey lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 81 Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin) crosses the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 81 A bandaged Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) finishes (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 81 Leon Sanchez (Astana) finishes (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 81 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 81 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) hts stop on his SRM (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 81 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in his first grand tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 81 Your happy stage 5 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed his maiden Grand Tour stage win at the Vuelta a Espana on stage 5 from Rota to Alcalá de Guadáira. The young Australian was led out perfectly by his Orica-GreenEdge teammates before sweeping by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) in the closing 50 metres. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) started the sprint near the front but faded to third place.

Orica-GreenEdge controlled the peloton inside the final few kilometres with Mathew Hayman instrumental in running the leadout. After a technical section through several corners, Sagan was in second place with Daniele Bennati leading his prime sprinter.

However, Sagan was swamped by a volley of riders from Giant-Alpecin and Orica-GreenEdge with 250 metres to go. Degenkolb opened the sprint but Ewan came around the German to secure the stage win.

In the race for GC, Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) found himself on the wrong side of a late split, leaving Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) to secure the race lead by a single second from the Colombian.

"This is by far the happiest day in my career. To beat some of the best sprinters in the world, especially guys like Sagan and Degenkolb on an uphill finish, it really means a lot to me," Ewan said.

"It’s an honour to race with those guys and to beat them is just unreal for me."

"This was probably the last stage I could go for because I’m not planning on going through the whole Tour. There was a fair bit of pressure because I knew it was my last opportunity but that made me even more determined to do it."

How it unfolded

The day was marked by a three-man move that moved clear inside the first 20 kilometres of the stage. Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) initiated the attack and spent several kilometres off the front before he was joined by Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) and Grand Tour debutant Antoine Duchesne (Europcar) after 19 kilometres of racing.

Over the flatlands the trio built up a lead of over seven minutes, with their advantage peaking at 7:20 before Tinkoff-Saxo and Giant Alpecin began to collaborate on the front of the peloton.

With just under 70 kilometres to go, the gap has stopped coming down quite as quickly and the advantage of the three escapees stabilised at 5:05.

Cofidis, looking to secure a win for Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni, moved up to the front to help join the pace setting, and along with Giant and Tinkoff they reduced the break’s lead to a far more manageable two minutes.

With few stages designed for the sprinters in this race there was never much chance of the break succeeding, but tensions rose in the lead group when Grmay stopped working. Whether it was tiredness or team orders was unclear, but Keisse, a stage winner at this year’s Giro d’Italia, was far from impressed.

With 18 kilometres to go and all harmony lost, the Belgian took flight and moved clear of his previous companions. With 15 kilometres remaining the gap slipped to 1:27 and after another 5 kilometres the gap was down to less than 40 seconds.

Even Keisse couldn’t prolong the inevitable and he was duly caught inside the final 10 kilometres.

It was now time for the GC teams to position their overall candidates near the front, and along with the sprinters’ teams they jostled for position with Astana, Tinkoff, Team Sky and Katusha all in contention.

MTN-Qhubeka took control soon after with Bouhanni’s leadout train struggling for fluency and momentum in the middle of the pack. Having waited in the wings for most of the stage, Orica-GreenEdge moved up in numbers as the technical last few turns came into view. Sagan was always a threat but he was positioned too near the front as the peloton rounded the final corner. He was unable to match the raw speed of Degenkolb, who opened his sprint first, but it was Ewan who came out on top. Ewan got his first Grand Tour stage in his first Grand Tour, but for Chaves losing the race lead, Orica GreenEdge’s run of success continues.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:57:28 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:02 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 17 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:08 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 25 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:16 39 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 41 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 44 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 50 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 52 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 54 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 55 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 59 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 60 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 63 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 64 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 65 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 71 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:35 77 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 78 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 79 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:40 81 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 82 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:43 83 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 84 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 85 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 87 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 91 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 92 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:48 93 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:54 94 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:58 95 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 97 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 98 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 99 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 101 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:02 103 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 104 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:05 105 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:09 106 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 107 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 108 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 111 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 112 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 114 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:13 116 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 117 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:16 118 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 119 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 120 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:25 122 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:32 125 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 126 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:44 127 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 128 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:01:49 130 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:52 132 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:56 133 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:58 134 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 135 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:00 137 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:03 139 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:05 140 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:10 141 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 142 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 143 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 146 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:02:18 148 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21 149 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:34 150 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 152 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 153 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 154 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 155 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:50 156 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 157 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:05 158 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:17 159 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:05 160 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:07 161 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 162 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 163 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 165 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 166 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 167 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 168 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 169 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 170 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 171 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 172 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 173 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 174 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 175 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 177 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:25 179 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:30 180 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 181 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 182 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:32 183 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:07 184 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 185 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 186 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:53 187 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:22 188 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:46 189 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:23 190 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 191 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 3 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 13 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:52:34 2 Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Team Sky 0:00:08 4 Movistar Team 5 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 7 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:15 8 Team Katusha 0:00:17 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Team Europcar 0:00:23 12 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 Colombia 0:00:25 14 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:26 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:32 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:40 18 FDJ.fr 0:00:41 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 20 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 21 Lampre-Merida 0:01:12 22 IAM Cycling 0:02:09

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17:09:06 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:01 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:16 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:31 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:36 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:37 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 11 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:05 16 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:07 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:09 18 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 19 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:31 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:40 22 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 23 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:13 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:14 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:18 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:29 29 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:32 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 31 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:38 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:52 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:06 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:07 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:09 36 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:03:14 37 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:28 38 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:55 39 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:59 41 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:09 42 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:25 43 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:04:32 44 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:52 45 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:58 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:23 47 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:43 48 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:06:24 49 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:07:23 50 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:07:27 51 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:30 52 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 53 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:19 55 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:32 56 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:46 57 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:10 58 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:15 59 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:16 60 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:17 61 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:10:04 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:10:05 63 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:28 64 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:31 66 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:44 67 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:49 68 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:16 69 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:12:27 70 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:49 71 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:53 72 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:01 73 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:10 74 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:11 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:13:18 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:25 77 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 78 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:30 79 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:31 80 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:34 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:40 82 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:13:43 83 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:13:57 84 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:13 85 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:22 86 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:14:49 87 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:58 88 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:15:07 89 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:12 90 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:16 91 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:17 92 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:23 93 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:28 94 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:44 95 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:02 96 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:05 97 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:16:15 98 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:17 99 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:34 100 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:44 101 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:45 102 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:49 103 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:17:03 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:17:07 105 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:25 106 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:46 107 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:56 108 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:18:15 109 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:17 110 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:18:52 111 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:56 112 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:22 113 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:44 114 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:45 115 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:46 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:54 117 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:08 118 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:30 119 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:31 120 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:32 121 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:39 122 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:47 123 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:51 124 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:59 125 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:03 126 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:21:18 127 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:22 128 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:28 129 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:53 130 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:56 131 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:08 132 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:22:13 133 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:22 134 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:22:31 135 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:22:36 136 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:51 137 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:23:13 138 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:23:22 139 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:34 140 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:23:47 141 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:54 142 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:19 143 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:20 144 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:27 145 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:24:51 146 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:58 147 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:28 148 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:45 149 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:43 150 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:50 151 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:51 152 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:59 153 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:34 154 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:47 155 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:08 156 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:29 157 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:30 159 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:10 160 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:29:34 161 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:35 162 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:52 163 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:11 164 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:26 165 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:45 166 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:06 167 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:31:28 168 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:41 169 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:02 170 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:29 171 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:33:55 172 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:56 173 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:38 174 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:34:54 175 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:02 176 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:26 177 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:36:42 178 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:36:49 179 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:13 180 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:05 181 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:09 182 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:38:58 183 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:13 184 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:27 185 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:43:40 186 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:44:13 187 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:52 188 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:42 189 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:46:41 190 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:46:43 191 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 31 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 31 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 30 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 28 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 23 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 20 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 18 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 20 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 23 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 24 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 8 27 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 7 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 5 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 32 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 33 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 34 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 35 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 4 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 37 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 38 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 40 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 41 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 42 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 43 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 44 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 46 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 1 47 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 48 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 49 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 pts 2 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 10 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 11 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 17 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 143 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 220