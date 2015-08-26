Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Ewan wins stage 5

Dumoulin takes over race lead

Caleb Ewan celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Yaroslav Popovych (Trek)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan extended his green jersey lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin) crosses the line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
A bandaged Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) finishes

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Leon Sanchez (Astana) finishes

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) hts stop on his SRM

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in his first grand tour leader's jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Your happy stage 5 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
John Degenkolb wonders what could have been

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan was third today

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Overall leader Esteban Chaves having signed on

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Lorenzo Manzin (FDJ)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Esteban Chaves lost the red jersey but keeps the white combination jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ian Boswell and Sal Puccio represent Team Sky as they collect the stage 5 best team award

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Some local children enjoy their time on the podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Velits (BMC) on bidon duty

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A podium hostess holding a prize for stage winner Caleb Ewan

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tom Dumoulin collects a little plushy toy

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A hot day in the saddle for the peloton today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Caleb Ewan is pumped with victory

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tony Hurel (Europcar)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Most aggressive went to Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The new race leaderTom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) leads the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Maxime Bouet with a jersey full of bidons

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) gets some roadside encouragement

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Caleb Ewan on the podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Caleb Ewan takes a giant sip of Cava

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Caleb Ewan spraying the podium Cava

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tom Dumoulin enjoying his first Vuelta red jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tom Dumoulin shows off his red jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
21-year-old Ewan beats established stars Sagan and Degenkolb

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caleb Ewan on the Vuelta podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caleb Ewan pops the champagne after his Vuelta stage win

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The games is up for Iljo Keisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Keisse ploughs on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Keisse looks over his shoulder and realises he's about to be caught

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Keisse passes some roadside fans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton takes on the closing kilometres

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ewan celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan surges past Degenkolb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan goes for the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan opens up his sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Back at the MTN-Qhubeka team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Keisse ploughs on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ewan raises his arms in celebration

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway riders stretch out their advantage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls along in the Andalucían heat

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Alpecin control things in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Alpecin gather at the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Van Garderen at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabio Aru at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Valverde at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Caleb Ewan at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Froome at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Riders pass through the feed zone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha do a turn on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb being shepherded in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The escape trio work together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cooperation in the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The escape trio work together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Keisse forces the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway trio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Iljo Keisse does a turn

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Antoine Duchessne does a turn in the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The break away trio enjoy their day in the sun

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb being shepherded in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb being shepherded in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The start setting for stage 5

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed his maiden Grand Tour stage win at the Vuelta a Espana on stage 5 from Rota to Alcalá de Guadáira. The young Australian was led out perfectly by his Orica-GreenEdge teammates before sweeping by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) in the closing 50 metres. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) started the sprint near the front but faded to third place.

Orica-GreenEdge controlled the peloton inside the final few kilometres with Mathew Hayman instrumental in running the leadout. After a technical section through several corners, Sagan was in second place with Daniele Bennati leading his prime sprinter.

However, Sagan was swamped by a volley of riders from Giant-Alpecin and Orica-GreenEdge with 250 metres to go. Degenkolb opened the sprint but Ewan came around the German to secure the stage win.

In the race for GC, Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) found himself on the wrong side of a late split, leaving Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) to secure the race lead by a single second from the Colombian.

"This is by far the happiest day in my career. To beat some of the best sprinters in the world, especially guys like Sagan and Degenkolb on an uphill finish, it really means a lot to me," Ewan said.

"It’s an honour to race with those guys and to beat them is just unreal for me."

"This was probably the last stage I could go for because I’m not planning on going through the whole Tour. There was a fair bit of pressure because I knew it was my last opportunity but that made me even more determined to do it."

How it unfolded

The day was marked by a three-man move that moved clear inside the first 20 kilometres of the stage. Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) initiated the attack and spent several kilometres off the front before he was joined by Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) and Grand Tour debutant Antoine Duchesne (Europcar) after 19 kilometres of racing.

Over the flatlands the trio built up a lead of over seven minutes, with their advantage peaking at 7:20 before Tinkoff-Saxo and Giant Alpecin began to collaborate on the front of the peloton.

With just under 70 kilometres to go, the gap has stopped coming down quite as quickly and the advantage of the three escapees stabilised at 5:05.

Cofidis, looking to secure a win for Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni, moved up to the front to help join the pace setting, and along with Giant and Tinkoff they reduced the break’s lead to a far more manageable two minutes.

With few stages designed for the sprinters in this race there was never much chance of the break succeeding, but tensions rose in the lead group when Grmay stopped working. Whether it was tiredness or team orders was unclear, but Keisse, a stage winner at this year’s Giro d’Italia, was far from impressed.

With 18 kilometres to go and all harmony lost, the Belgian took flight and moved clear of his previous companions. With 15 kilometres remaining the gap slipped to 1:27 and after another 5 kilometres the gap was down to less than 40 seconds.

Even Keisse couldn’t prolong the inevitable and he was duly caught inside the final 10 kilometres.

It was now time for the GC teams to position their overall candidates near the front, and along with the sprinters’ teams they jostled for position with Astana, Tinkoff, Team Sky and Katusha all in contention.

MTN-Qhubeka took control soon after with Bouhanni’s leadout train struggling for fluency and momentum in the middle of the pack. Having waited in the wings for most of the stage, Orica-GreenEdge moved up in numbers as the technical last few turns came into view. Sagan was always a threat but he was positioned too near the front as the peloton rounded the final corner. He was unable to match the raw speed of Degenkolb, who opened his sprint first, but it was Ewan who came out on top. Ewan got his first Grand Tour stage in his first Grand Tour, but for Chaves losing the race lead, Orica GreenEdge’s run of success continues.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:57:28
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:02
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
13Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
17Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:08
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
24Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
25Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:16
39Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
41Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
44Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
47George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
48Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
50Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
52David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
55Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
56Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
59Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
60Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
63Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
64Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
65Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
70Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
71Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:35
77Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
78Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:38
79Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:40
81Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
82Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:43
83Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
84Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
85Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
87Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
89Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
90Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
91Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
92Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
93Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:54
94Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:58
95Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
97Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
98Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
99Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
101Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:02
103Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
104Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:05
105Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:09
106Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
107Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
108Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
111Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
112Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
114Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:13
116Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
117Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:16
118Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
119Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
120Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:25
122Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:32
125Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:41
126Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:44
127Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
128Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:01:49
130Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:52
132Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:56
133José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:58
134Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
135Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:00
137Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:03
139Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:05
140Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:10
141Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
143Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
146Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:02:18
148Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:21
149Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:34
150Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
152Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
153Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
154Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
155Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:50
156Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
157Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:05
158Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:17
159Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:05
160Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:07
161Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
162Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
163Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
164Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
165Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
166Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
167Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
168Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
169Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
170Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
171Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
172Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
173Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
174Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
175Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
176Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
177Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:25
179Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:30
180Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
181Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
182Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:32
183David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:07
184Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
185Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
186Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:53
187Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:22
188Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:46
189Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:23
190Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
191Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
3Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo16
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team14
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka10
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha8
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
13Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:52:34
2Team Giant-Alpecin
3Team Sky0:00:08
4Movistar Team
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
6Astana Pro Team0:00:14
7Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
8Team Katusha0:00:17
9Lotto Soudal
10Etixx - Quick-Step
11Team Europcar0:00:23
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Colombia0:00:25
14MTN - Qhubeka0:00:26
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Trek Factory Racing0:00:32
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:40
18FDJ.fr0:00:41
19AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
20Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
21Lampre-Merida0:01:12
22IAM Cycling0:02:09

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin17:09:06
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:01
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:16
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:31
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:36
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:37
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
11Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:05
16Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:07
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
18Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
19Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:31
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:40
22Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
23Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:13
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:14
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
27Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:18
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:29
29Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:32
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
31Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:38
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:52
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:06
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:07
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:09
36Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:03:14
37Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:28
38Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:55
39Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:59
41Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:09
42Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:25
43Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:04:32
44José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:52
45Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:04:58
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:23
47David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:43
48Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:06:24
49Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:07:23
50Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:07:27
51Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:30
52Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
53Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:19
55Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:32
56Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:46
57Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:10
58Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:15
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:16
60Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:17
61Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:10:04
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:10:05
63Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:28
64Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:31
66Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:44
67Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:49
68Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:16
69Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:12:27
70Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:12:49
71Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:12:53
72David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:01
73Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:10
74Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:11
75Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:13:18
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:25
77Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
78Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:30
79Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:13:31
80Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:34
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:40
82Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:13:43
83Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:13:57
84Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:13
85John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:22
86Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:14:49
87Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:58
88Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:15:07
89Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:12
90Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:16
91Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:17
92Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:23
93Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:28
94Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:44
95Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:02
96Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:16:05
97Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:16:15
98Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:17
99Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:34
100Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:44
101Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:45
102Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:49
103Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:17:03
104Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:17:07
105Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:25
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:46
107Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:56
108Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:18:15
109Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:17
110Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:18:52
111Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:56
112Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:22
113Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:44
114Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:45
115Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:46
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:54
117Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:08
118Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:30
119Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:31
120Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:20:32
121Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:39
122Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:47
123Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:51
124Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:59
125Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:03
126Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:21:18
127Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:22
128Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:28
129Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:53
130Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:56
131Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:08
132Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:22:13
133Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:22
134Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:22:31
135Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:22:36
136Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:51
137Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:23:13
138Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:23:22
139Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:34
140Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:23:47
141Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:23:54
142Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:19
143Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:20
144Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:27
145Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:24:51
146Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:58
147Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:28
148Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:45
149Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:43
150Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:50
151Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:51
152Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:59
153Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:34
154Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:47
155Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:08
156Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:29
157Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
158Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:30
159Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:10
160Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:29:34
161Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:35
162Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:52
163Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:11
164Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:30:26
165Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:45
166Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:06
167Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:31:28
168Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:41
169Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:33:02
170Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:29
171Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:33:55
172Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:56
173Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:38
174Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:34:54
175Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:35:02
176Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:36:26
177Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:36:42
178Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:36:49
179Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:13
180Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:05
181Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:09
182Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:38:58
183Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:13
184Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:27
185Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:43:40
186Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:44:13
187Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:52
188Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:42
189Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:46:41
190Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:46:43
191Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo61pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin36
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team35
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge31
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha31
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky30
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team28
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin24
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha23
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka20
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
14José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
17Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team12
18Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
20Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step11
23Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
24Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
26Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing8
27Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling7
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky5
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
32Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
33Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
34Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
35Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky4
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
38Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
40Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
41Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
42Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
43Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
44Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
46Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia1
47Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
48Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
49Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13pts
2Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
10Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge11pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky17
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling143
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale220

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky51:38:26
2Astana Pro Team0:00:27
3BMC Racing Team0:02:20
4Movistar Team0:02:24
5Team Katusha0:03:07
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:10
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:24
8Lotto Soudal0:04:43
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
10Team Europcar0:06:27
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:49
12Trek Factory Racing0:06:57
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:59
14Colombia0:11:41
15MTN - Qhubeka0:12:21
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:34
17FDJ.fr0:15:45
18IAM Cycling0:20:09
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:22
20Orica GreenEdge0:21:06
21Lampre-Merida0:23:43
22AG2R La Mondiale0:24:51

