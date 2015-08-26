Vuelta a Espana: Ewan wins stage 5
Dumoulin takes over race lead
Stage 5: Rota - Alcalá de Guadáira
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed his maiden Grand Tour stage win at the Vuelta a Espana on stage 5 from Rota to Alcalá de Guadáira. The young Australian was led out perfectly by his Orica-GreenEdge teammates before sweeping by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) in the closing 50 metres. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) started the sprint near the front but faded to third place.
Orica-GreenEdge controlled the peloton inside the final few kilometres with Mathew Hayman instrumental in running the leadout. After a technical section through several corners, Sagan was in second place with Daniele Bennati leading his prime sprinter.
However, Sagan was swamped by a volley of riders from Giant-Alpecin and Orica-GreenEdge with 250 metres to go. Degenkolb opened the sprint but Ewan came around the German to secure the stage win.
In the race for GC, Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) found himself on the wrong side of a late split, leaving Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) to secure the race lead by a single second from the Colombian.
"This is by far the happiest day in my career. To beat some of the best sprinters in the world, especially guys like Sagan and Degenkolb on an uphill finish, it really means a lot to me," Ewan said.
"It’s an honour to race with those guys and to beat them is just unreal for me."
"This was probably the last stage I could go for because I’m not planning on going through the whole Tour. There was a fair bit of pressure because I knew it was my last opportunity but that made me even more determined to do it."
How it unfolded
The day was marked by a three-man move that moved clear inside the first 20 kilometres of the stage. Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) initiated the attack and spent several kilometres off the front before he was joined by Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) and Grand Tour debutant Antoine Duchesne (Europcar) after 19 kilometres of racing.
Over the flatlands the trio built up a lead of over seven minutes, with their advantage peaking at 7:20 before Tinkoff-Saxo and Giant Alpecin began to collaborate on the front of the peloton.
With just under 70 kilometres to go, the gap has stopped coming down quite as quickly and the advantage of the three escapees stabilised at 5:05.
Cofidis, looking to secure a win for Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni, moved up to the front to help join the pace setting, and along with Giant and Tinkoff they reduced the break’s lead to a far more manageable two minutes.
With few stages designed for the sprinters in this race there was never much chance of the break succeeding, but tensions rose in the lead group when Grmay stopped working. Whether it was tiredness or team orders was unclear, but Keisse, a stage winner at this year’s Giro d’Italia, was far from impressed.
With 18 kilometres to go and all harmony lost, the Belgian took flight and moved clear of his previous companions. With 15 kilometres remaining the gap slipped to 1:27 and after another 5 kilometres the gap was down to less than 40 seconds.
Even Keisse couldn’t prolong the inevitable and he was duly caught inside the final 10 kilometres.
It was now time for the GC teams to position their overall candidates near the front, and along with the sprinters’ teams they jostled for position with Astana, Tinkoff, Team Sky and Katusha all in contention.
MTN-Qhubeka took control soon after with Bouhanni’s leadout train struggling for fluency and momentum in the middle of the pack. Having waited in the wings for most of the stage, Orica-GreenEdge moved up in numbers as the technical last few turns came into view. Sagan was always a threat but he was positioned too near the front as the peloton rounded the final corner. He was unable to match the raw speed of Degenkolb, who opened his sprint first, but it was Ewan who came out on top. Ewan got his first Grand Tour stage in his first Grand Tour, but for Chaves losing the race lead, Orica GreenEdge’s run of success continues.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:57:28
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:16
|39
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|41
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|50
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|52
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|63
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|65
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|77
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|78
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|79
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:40
|81
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|83
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|84
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|85
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|91
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|92
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|93
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:54
|94
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:58
|95
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|98
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|99
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:02
|103
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|104
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:05
|105
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:09
|106
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|107
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|108
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|112
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:13
|116
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:16
|118
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|119
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|120
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:25
|122
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:32
|125
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|126
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:44
|127
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|128
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:49
|130
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:52
|132
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:56
|133
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:58
|134
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|135
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:00
|137
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|139
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:05
|140
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:10
|141
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|143
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|144
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|146
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:02:18
|148
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|149
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:34
|150
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|152
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|153
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:50
|156
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|157
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:05
|158
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:17
|159
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:05
|160
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:07
|161
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|162
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|163
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|165
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|166
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|168
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|169
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|172
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|174
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|175
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|177
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:25
|179
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:30
|180
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|181
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|182
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:32
|183
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:07
|184
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|185
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|186
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:53
|187
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:22
|188
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:46
|189
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:23
|190
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|191
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:52:34
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:08
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Colombia
|0:00:25
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:26
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:32
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:12
|22
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17:09:06
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:01
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|11
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:05
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:09
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|19
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:31
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:40
|22
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|23
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:13
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:18
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:29
|29
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:32
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|31
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:38
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:52
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:06
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:07
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:09
|36
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:03:14
|37
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:28
|38
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:55
|39
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:59
|41
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:09
|42
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:25
|43
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:04:32
|44
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:52
|45
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:58
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:23
|47
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:43
|48
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:24
|49
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:07:23
|50
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:07:27
|51
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:30
|52
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|53
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:19
|55
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:32
|56
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:46
|57
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:10
|58
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|59
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:16
|60
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:17
|61
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:10:04
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:05
|63
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|64
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:31
|66
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:44
|67
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:49
|68
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:16
|69
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:27
|70
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:49
|71
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:53
|72
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:01
|73
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:10
|74
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:11
|75
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:13:18
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:25
|77
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:30
|79
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:31
|80
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:34
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:40
|82
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:13:43
|83
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:13:57
|84
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:13
|85
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:22
|86
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:14:49
|87
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:58
|88
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:07
|89
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:12
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|91
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:17
|92
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:23
|93
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:28
|94
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:44
|95
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:02
|96
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:05
|97
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:15
|98
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:17
|99
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:34
|100
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:44
|101
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:45
|102
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:49
|103
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:03
|104
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:17:07
|105
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:25
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:46
|107
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:56
|108
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:18:15
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:17
|110
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:18:52
|111
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:56
|112
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:22
|113
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:44
|114
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:45
|115
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:46
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:54
|117
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:08
|118
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:30
|119
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:31
|120
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:32
|121
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:39
|122
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:47
|123
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:51
|124
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:59
|125
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:03
|126
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:21:18
|127
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:22
|128
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:28
|129
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:53
|130
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:56
|131
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:08
|132
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:22:13
|133
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:22
|134
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:22:31
|135
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:22:36
|136
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:51
|137
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:13
|138
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:23:22
|139
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:34
|140
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:47
|141
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:54
|142
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:19
|143
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:20
|144
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:27
|145
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:24:51
|146
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:58
|147
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:28
|148
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:45
|149
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:43
|150
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:50
|151
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:51
|152
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:59
|153
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:34
|154
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:47
|155
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:08
|156
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:29
|157
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:30
|159
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:10
|160
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:34
|161
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:35
|162
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:52
|163
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:11
|164
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:26
|165
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:45
|166
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:06
|167
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:31:28
|168
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:41
|169
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:02
|170
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:29
|171
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:33:55
|172
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:56
|173
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:38
|174
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:54
|175
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:02
|176
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:26
|177
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:42
|178
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:49
|179
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:13
|180
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:05
|181
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:09
|182
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:38:58
|183
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:13
|184
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:27
|185
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:40
|186
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:44:13
|187
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:44:52
|188
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:42
|189
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:41
|190
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:43
|191
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|30
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|28
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|18
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|20
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|24
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|26
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|27
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|7
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|30
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|32
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|33
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|34
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|38
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|40
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|41
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|42
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|43
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|44
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|46
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|1
|47
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|48
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|49
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|pts
|2
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|10
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|17
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|143
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|220
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|51:38:26
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:03:07
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:10
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:24
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:43
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:06:27
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:49
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:57
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:59
|14
|Colombia
|0:11:41
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:21
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:34
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:15:45
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:20:09
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:22
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:06
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:23:43
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:51
