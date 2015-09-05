Image 1 of 89 Alessandro de Marchi wins stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) took an impressive win on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana after surviving from the day’s main break to win at the summit finish of Fuente del Chivo. The Italian won ahead of Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) while the battle raged on for the red jersey with race leader Fabio Aru going on the attack as the peloton tackled the final climb.

Aru used his team wisely, with Astana winding up the pace before he attacked with 5km to go. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was unable to respond although Nairo Quintana was able to follow.

"With a bit of luck, in the right moment, I had the energy to do a fast attack. I was lucky because I do not think I was the strongest."

"I never thought I would be able to win a stage," he added. "Today was very difficult, first to get in the breakaway and then to take the win. But everything felt great."

The pint-sized Colombian even managed to attack – proving he has recovered from his illness – and reigniting his own overall ambitions in the race.

Aru remains in the race lead but lost a second to his principle rival, Joaquim Rodriguez, who is second, 26 seconds in arrears.

Dumoulin remains in third overall but conceded time and is now 49 seconds off the race lead. Quintana has moved back inside the top 10 and is three minutes off Aru’s lead.

However, the day belonged to De Marchi, who instigated, marshalled and then destroyed the break with a display full of verve and vigour. He attacked several times in the opening hour and would not be denied his break, with a third acceleration enough to create a move that included Puccio, Joaquín Rojas, Mikael Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Carlos Quintero (Team Colombia).

The impressive break, full of horsepower, experience and most importantly, intent, volleyed clear after 50km of racing and never looked back. Their lead moved out towards five minutes, but by the time they crested the first climb of the Puerto de Estacas de Trueba their advantage has moved out towards eight minutes.

With Cherel the closest rider on GC, but well over an hour down on Aru, there was little reason for the peloton to give chase and they rode tempo over the undulating terrain.

On the descent and along the valley towards the second climb of the day, the break rammed home their advantage, drawing their lead out towards 10 minutes.

Even the next climb, the first category Puerto del Escud - Provincia de Burgos, could not break up the break’s lead and harmony and they rolled to the foot of the final climb with their lead still hovering around nine minutes.

The stage would ultimately be theirs to decide with Movistar, Katusha and Astana willing to save their powder for the final climb.

Astana knew that the responsibility to drop Dumoulin rested on their shoulders, and Luis Leon Sanchez's rapid surge lead the foundations, isolating the Dutchman from the majority of his team as the bunch thinned down to less than 40 riders.

When Sanchez peeled over, Dario Cataldo kept the momentum with Aru’s men, as up the road the break began to sense a victory.

De Marchi was clearly the strongest but it was Cherel who jumped first. Puccio was briefly dropped but de Marchi once again let his power decide both tactics and pace. He caught the AG2R rider, then when Rojas later countered with a recovered Puccio, de Marchi simply used the move as a marker for his own acceleration. When it came it was decisive, and with 2km to go he had enough of a gap to ensure another stage win in this race for BMC.

"Everybody else was was looking at me, so I had to do the big job to bring them back.Then I had to keep waiting and waiting for the right time," De Marchi said.

Further down the climb Aru’s telegraphed but impressive attack came as Cataldo tired. Only Majaka and Quintana could follow with Dumoulin scrambling for allies in the chase group.

Soon only Aru and Quintana were left, Majka paying for his efforts and drifting back as Rodriguez and Chaves moved up. The climb’s only steep section near the top gave Quintana the launch-pad that he needed to distance Aru, who was passed by Rodriguez.

With two more stages in the mountains coming over the next two days, this Vuelta a Espana is far from over.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5:43:12 2 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:21 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32 4 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 5 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:00 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:32 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:38 8 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:39 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:44 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:51 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:05 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:11 18 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:21 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:23 20 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:27 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:36 23 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:04:38 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:41 25 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:04:42 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:56 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:02 33 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 34 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 36 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:06 37 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:09 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:05:11 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:17 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:22 41 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 42 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:40 43 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:20 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:30 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:46 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:39 48 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:53 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:55 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:12 51 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:08:36 52 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 53 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:41 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 56 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 58 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 59 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 61 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:09:56 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:20 64 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:11:01 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:40 67 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 0:11:52 68 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 72 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:16 75 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:15 76 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:18 77 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:31 78 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:45 79 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:48 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:17:19 82 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 83 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 84 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 85 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 86 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 87 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 89 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 91 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:36 94 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:40 95 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 96 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:18:07 97 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 99 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:38 100 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:42 103 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:20:35 104 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 106 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 111 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 112 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 116 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 118 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 121 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 124 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 130 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 131 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 133 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 136 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 137 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 138 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 141 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 142 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 146 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 147 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 149 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 151 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 153 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 155 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 156 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 157 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 158 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 159 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 160 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 161 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 162 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:16 163 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 164 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:37 165 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:39 166 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:42 167 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:43 DNF Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General Classification after stage 14

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57:20:10 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:26 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 4 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:29 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:33 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:10 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:11 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:13 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:00 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:39 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:29 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:41 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:24 14 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:11 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:48 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:03 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:11:10 18 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:42 19 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:06 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:31 21 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:37 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:04 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:25 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:23:26 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:49 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:22 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:26:47 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:27:27 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:30:11 30 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:33:23 31 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:30 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:35:39 33 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:38:47 34 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:01 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:47:22 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:17 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:43 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:24 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:56:13 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:14 41 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:57:38 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:49 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:45 44 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:58:55 45 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:59:57 46 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:23 47 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:02:49 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:03:05 49 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:04:19 50 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:05:08 51 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:05:36 52 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:07:14 53 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:09:12 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:09:23 55 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:10:45 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:13:33 57 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:15:21 58 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1:17:00 59 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:26 60 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 1:17:40 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:18:10 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:21:44 63 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1:22:46 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:23:17 65 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:24:11 66 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:24:45 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1:24:46 69 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:25:12 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:26:09 71 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:28:02 72 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:29:40 73 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:29:43 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:29:44 75 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:30:57 76 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:34:01 77 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:34:32 78 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1:35:41 79 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:35:55 80 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:27 81 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:36:49 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:37:38 83 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:39:41 84 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:40 85 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:41:22 86 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:41:59 87 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:42:21 88 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 1:43:10 89 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:43:19 90 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1:43:57 91 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:45:50 92 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:46:27 93 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:47:32 94 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1:48:15 95 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:49:04 96 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:49:47 97 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:52:15 98 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:52:17 99 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:52:22 100 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:52:25 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 1:53:22 102 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:54:28 103 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:54:47 104 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:55:01 105 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:57:16 106 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:57:21 107 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:57:28 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:57:59 109 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:58:02 110 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 1:58:38 111 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:06 112 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:02:10 113 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:02:14 114 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:02:37 115 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:03:07 116 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:04:08 117 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:04:35 118 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:04:53 119 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:05:10 120 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:06:30 121 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:06:32 122 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:06:37 123 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:07:22 124 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:09:09 125 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:09:10 126 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:10:48 127 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:11:18 128 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:11:52 129 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:13:18 130 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 2:13:42 131 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:16:53 132 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:16:59 133 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:17:04 134 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:18:21 135 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 2:18:57 136 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:19:20 137 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:19:54 138 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2:20:27 139 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 2:21:21 140 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:21:31 141 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:22:34 142 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 2:22:42 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:22:46 144 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:22:55 145 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:23:23 146 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:24:05 147 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 2:24:39 148 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:26:18 149 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:36 150 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2:27:42 151 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:28:08 152 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:29:03 153 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:29:07 154 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2:29:08 155 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:29:51 156 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:31:22 157 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:31:44 158 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:32:26 159 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:33:57 160 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:42:36 161 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2:42:40 162 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:45:02 163 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:46:59 164 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:47:12 165 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:48:23 166 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:56:34 167 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:12:56

Points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 87 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 77 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 74 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 72 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 70 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 65 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 54 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 47 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 16 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 34 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 18 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 19 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 28 23 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 24 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 25 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 26 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 22 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 29 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 21 30 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 31 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 33 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 34 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 35 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 16 36 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 37 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 40 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 12

Mountains classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 pts 2 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 27 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 17 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 8 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 11 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 13 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 14 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 15 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 7 18 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 19 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 20 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 21 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 5 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 26 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 27 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 29 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 30 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 3 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 33 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 34 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 37 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 39 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 40 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 41 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 42 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 43 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 44 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 1 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 47 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 48 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 3 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 25 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 29 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 53 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 54 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 58 10 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 60 11 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 73 13 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 95 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 96 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 98 17 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 107 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 108 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 23 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 24 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 138 25 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 140 26 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 149 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 150 28 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 158 29 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 162 30 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 179 31 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 191 32 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 193 33 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 227 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 278

Teams classification