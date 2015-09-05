Vuelta a Espana: De Marchi wins stage 14 in Fuente del Chivo
Aru keeps red jersey
Stage 14: Vitoria/ Alto Campoo - Fuente del Chivo
Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) took an impressive win on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana after surviving from the day’s main break to win at the summit finish of Fuente del Chivo. The Italian won ahead of Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) while the battle raged on for the red jersey with race leader Fabio Aru going on the attack as the peloton tackled the final climb.
Aru used his team wisely, with Astana winding up the pace before he attacked with 5km to go. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was unable to respond although Nairo Quintana was able to follow.
"With a bit of luck, in the right moment, I had the energy to do a fast attack. I was lucky because I do not think I was the strongest."
"I never thought I would be able to win a stage," he added. "Today was very difficult, first to get in the breakaway and then to take the win. But everything felt great."
The pint-sized Colombian even managed to attack – proving he has recovered from his illness – and reigniting his own overall ambitions in the race.
Aru remains in the race lead but lost a second to his principle rival, Joaquim Rodriguez, who is second, 26 seconds in arrears.
Dumoulin remains in third overall but conceded time and is now 49 seconds off the race lead. Quintana has moved back inside the top 10 and is three minutes off Aru’s lead.
However, the day belonged to De Marchi, who instigated, marshalled and then destroyed the break with a display full of verve and vigour. He attacked several times in the opening hour and would not be denied his break, with a third acceleration enough to create a move that included Puccio, Joaquín Rojas, Mikael Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Carlos Quintero (Team Colombia).
The impressive break, full of horsepower, experience and most importantly, intent, volleyed clear after 50km of racing and never looked back. Their lead moved out towards five minutes, but by the time they crested the first climb of the Puerto de Estacas de Trueba their advantage has moved out towards eight minutes.
With Cherel the closest rider on GC, but well over an hour down on Aru, there was little reason for the peloton to give chase and they rode tempo over the undulating terrain.
On the descent and along the valley towards the second climb of the day, the break rammed home their advantage, drawing their lead out towards 10 minutes.
Even the next climb, the first category Puerto del Escud - Provincia de Burgos, could not break up the break’s lead and harmony and they rolled to the foot of the final climb with their lead still hovering around nine minutes.
The stage would ultimately be theirs to decide with Movistar, Katusha and Astana willing to save their powder for the final climb.
Astana knew that the responsibility to drop Dumoulin rested on their shoulders, and Luis Leon Sanchez's rapid surge lead the foundations, isolating the Dutchman from the majority of his team as the bunch thinned down to less than 40 riders.
When Sanchez peeled over, Dario Cataldo kept the momentum with Aru’s men, as up the road the break began to sense a victory.
De Marchi was clearly the strongest but it was Cherel who jumped first. Puccio was briefly dropped but de Marchi once again let his power decide both tactics and pace. He caught the AG2R rider, then when Rojas later countered with a recovered Puccio, de Marchi simply used the move as a marker for his own acceleration. When it came it was decisive, and with 2km to go he had enough of a gap to ensure another stage win in this race for BMC.
"Everybody else was was looking at me, so I had to do the big job to bring them back.Then I had to keep waiting and waiting for the right time," De Marchi said.
Further down the climb Aru’s telegraphed but impressive attack came as Cataldo tired. Only Majaka and Quintana could follow with Dumoulin scrambling for allies in the chase group.
Soon only Aru and Quintana were left, Majka paying for his efforts and drifting back as Rodriguez and Chaves moved up. The climb’s only steep section near the top gave Quintana the launch-pad that he needed to distance Aru, who was passed by Rodriguez.
With two more stages in the mountains coming over the next two days, this Vuelta a Espana is far from over.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5:43:12
|2
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|5
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:32
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:38
|8
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:39
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:44
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:51
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:05
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|18
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:21
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:23
|20
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:27
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:36
|23
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:04:38
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:41
|25
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:04:42
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:52
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:56
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|33
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|34
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|37
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:09
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:05:11
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:17
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:22
|41
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:40
|43
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:20
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:30
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:46
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:39
|48
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:53
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:55
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:12
|51
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:36
|52
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:41
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|56
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:09:56
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:20
|64
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:11:01
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:40
|67
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|0:11:52
|68
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:16
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:15
|76
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:18
|77
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:31
|78
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:45
|79
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:48
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:17:19
|82
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|83
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|84
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|85
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|87
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|91
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:36
|94
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:40
|95
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:18:07
|97
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|99
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:38
|100
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:42
|103
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:20:35
|104
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|105
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|112
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|121
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|124
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|130
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|138
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
|141
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|146
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|147
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|151
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|153
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|156
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|157
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|158
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|160
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|161
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|162
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:16
|163
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:37
|165
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:39
|166
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:42
|167
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:43
|DNF
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
General Classification after stage 14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57:20:10
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|4
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:33
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:10
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:13
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:00
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:39
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:29
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:41
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:24
|14
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:11
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:48
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:03
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:11:10
|18
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|19
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:06
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:31
|21
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:37
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:04
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:25
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:26
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:49
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:22
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:47
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:27:27
|29
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:30:11
|30
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:23
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:30
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:39
|33
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:38:47
|34
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:01
|35
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:47:22
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:17
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:43
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:24
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:56:13
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:14
|41
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:57:38
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:49
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:45
|44
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:58:55
|45
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:57
|46
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:23
|47
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:02:49
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:03:05
|49
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:04:19
|50
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:05:08
|51
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:05:36
|52
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:14
|53
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:09:12
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:09:23
|55
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:10:45
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:13:33
|57
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:15:21
|58
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:00
|59
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:26
|60
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|1:17:40
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:18:10
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:21:44
|63
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1:22:46
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:23:17
|65
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:24:11
|66
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:24:45
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1:24:46
|69
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:25:12
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:26:09
|71
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:28:02
|72
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:29:40
|73
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:29:43
|74
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:44
|75
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:30:57
|76
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:01
|77
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:34:32
|78
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1:35:41
|79
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:55
|80
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:27
|81
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:36:49
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:38
|83
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:39:41
|84
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:40
|85
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:41:22
|86
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|1:41:59
|87
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:42:21
|88
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|1:43:10
|89
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:19
|90
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1:43:57
|91
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:45:50
|92
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:46:27
|93
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:47:32
|94
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1:48:15
|95
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:49:04
|96
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:49:47
|97
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:52:15
|98
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:52:17
|99
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:52:22
|100
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:52:25
|101
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:53:22
|102
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:54:28
|103
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:54:47
|104
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:55:01
|105
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:16
|106
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:57:21
|107
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:57:28
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:57:59
|109
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:58:02
|110
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:58:38
|111
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:06
|112
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:02:10
|113
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:02:14
|114
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:02:37
|115
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:03:07
|116
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:04:08
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:04:35
|118
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:04:53
|119
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:05:10
|120
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:06:30
|121
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:06:32
|122
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:37
|123
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:07:22
|124
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:09:09
|125
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:09:10
|126
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10:48
|127
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:11:18
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:11:52
|129
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:13:18
|130
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|2:13:42
|131
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:16:53
|132
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:16:59
|133
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:17:04
|134
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:21
|135
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
|2:18:57
|136
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:19:20
|137
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:19:54
|138
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:20:27
|139
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:21:21
|140
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:21:31
|141
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:22:34
|142
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|2:22:42
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:22:46
|144
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:22:55
|145
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:23:23
|146
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:24:05
|147
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|2:24:39
|148
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:26:18
|149
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:36
|150
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2:27:42
|151
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:28:08
|152
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:29:03
|153
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:29:07
|154
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2:29:08
|155
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:29:51
|156
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:31:22
|157
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:31:44
|158
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:32:26
|159
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:33:57
|160
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:42:36
|161
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:42:40
|162
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:45:02
|163
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:46:59
|164
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:47:12
|165
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:48:23
|166
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:56:34
|167
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:12:56
Points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|74
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|72
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|47
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|16
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|34
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|18
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|19
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|23
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|24
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|25
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|26
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|22
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|29
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|30
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|31
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|33
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|34
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|35
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|16
|36
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|37
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|40
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|12
Mountains classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|pts
|2
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|27
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|11
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|13
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|15
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|7
|18
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|19
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|20
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|21
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|25
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|26
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|27
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|29
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|30
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|33
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|34
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|37
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|39
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|40
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|41
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|42
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|43
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|1
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|47
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|48
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
Combination classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|3
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|29
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|53
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|58
|10
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|60
|11
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|13
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|95
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|96
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|98
|17
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|107
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|108
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|23
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|138
|25
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|140
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|28
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|158
|29
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|162
|30
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|179
|31
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|191
|32
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|193
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|227
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|278
Teams classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|172:10:21
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:10:56
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:53
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:32:12
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:06
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:45:40
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:50
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:55:03
|9
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:56:57
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:59:32
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:26:52
|12
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1:27:33
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|1:27:52
|14
|Colombia
|1:30:13
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|1:49:38
|16
|Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
|1:58:00
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|2:01:03
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:19:51
|19
|IAM Cycling
|2:19:53
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|2:46:05
|21
|FDJ
|2:53:56
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:26:28
