Vuelta a Espana: De Marchi wins stage 14 in Fuente del Chivo

Aru keeps red jersey

Image 1 of 89

Alessandro de Marchi wins stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Alessandro de Marchi wins stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 2 of 89

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 89

A rider heads through the mist on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

A rider heads through the mist on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 89

Majka chases Aru on the final climb

Majka chases Aru on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 89

Fabio Aru (Astana) in action on the final climb

Fabio Aru (Astana) in action on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 89

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) on the back foot

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) on the back foot
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 89

Chaves rode well and dropped a number of his GC rivals

Chaves rode well and dropped a number of his GC rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 89

Alessandro de Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro de Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 89

Fabio Aru (Astana) still holds the leader's jersey

Fabio Aru (Astana) still holds the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 89

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 89

Fabio Aru (Astana) still holds the leader's jersey

Fabio Aru (Astana) still holds the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 89

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 89

Jose Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 89

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez leads Nairo Quintana to the line

Joaquim Rodriguez leads Nairo Quintana to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 89

Dario Cataldo (Astana)

Dario Cataldo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 89

Mikael Cherel (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Mikael Cherel (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 89

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 89

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 89

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 89

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 89

Jose Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 89

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 89

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 89

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 89

Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre - Merida)

Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 89

Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)

Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 89

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) heads towards the win on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) heads towards the win on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) was too good for the rest of the break on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) was too good for the rest of the break on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 89

The peloton roll along during stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton roll along during stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 89

Astana are on the front during stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Astana are on the front during stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 89

Climbing on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Climbing on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 89

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 89

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 89

Descending on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Descending on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 89

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 89

Valderde near the front on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Valderde near the front on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 89

Back into the mountains on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Back into the mountains on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 89

The peloton take on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton take on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 89

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 89

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 89

Astana lead the peloton on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Astana lead the peloton on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 89

Fabio Aru (Astana) remains in the red jersey

Fabio Aru (Astana) remains in the red jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the podium

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) crosses the line to win the stage

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) crosses the line to win the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 89

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 89

Nelson Oliveira - Ruben Plaza Molina - Gebremaryam Grmay Tsgabu (Lampre - Merida)

Nelson Oliveira - Ruben Plaza Molina - Gebremaryam Grmay Tsgabu (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 89

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 89

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 89

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 89

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 89

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 89

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 89

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 89

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 89

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 89

Samuel Sanchez calls it quits during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Samuel Sanchez calls it quits during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 89

The breakaway in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The breakaway in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 89

The breakaway in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The breakaway in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 89

The peloton in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 89

The peloton in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 89

The peloton in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 89

Alessandro de Marchi wins stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Alessandro de Marchi wins stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 78 of 89

Samuel Sanchez calls it quits during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Samuel Sanchez calls it quits during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 89

Local livestock seem less than impressed as the race passes by.

Local livestock seem less than impressed as the race passes by.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 89

The peloton in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 14 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 89

Alessandro de Marchi on the stage 14 podium.

Alessandro de Marchi on the stage 14 podium.
Image 82 of 89

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) powers the break.

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) powers the break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 89

The peloton rolls out for stage 14.

The peloton rolls out for stage 14.
Image 84 of 89

Alejando Valverde (Movistar) before the stage 14 start.

Alejando Valverde (Movistar) before the stage 14 start.
Image 85 of 89

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) before the stage 14 start.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) before the stage 14 start.
Image 86 of 89

Tom Dumoulin before the stage 14 start.

Tom Dumoulin before the stage 14 start.
Image 87 of 89

Joaquin Rodriguez and Tom Dumoulin before the stage 14 start.

Joaquin Rodriguez and Tom Dumoulin before the stage 14 start.
Image 88 of 89

Esteban Chaves of Orica GreenEdge.

Esteban Chaves of Orica GreenEdge.
Image 89 of 89

Alejandro Valverde has a chat before the start fo stage 14.

Alejandro Valverde has a chat before the start fo stage 14.

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) took an impressive win on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana after surviving from the day’s main break to win at the summit finish of Fuente del Chivo. The Italian won ahead of Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) while the battle raged on for the red jersey with race leader Fabio Aru going on the attack as the peloton tackled the final climb.

De Marchi re-ignites career with Vuelta a Espana summit finish win

Aru used his team wisely, with Astana winding up the pace before he attacked with 5km to go. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was unable to respond although Nairo Quintana was able to follow.

"With a bit of luck, in the right moment, I had the energy to do a fast attack. I was lucky because I do not think I was the strongest."

"I never thought I would be able to win a stage," he added. "Today was very difficult, first to get in the breakaway and then to take the win. But everything felt great."

The pint-sized Colombian even managed to attack – proving he has recovered from his illness – and reigniting his own overall ambitions in the race.

Aru remains in the race lead but lost a second to his principle rival, Joaquim Rodriguez, who is second, 26 seconds in arrears.

Dumoulin remains in third overall but conceded time and is now 49 seconds off the race lead. Quintana has moved back inside the top 10 and is three minutes off Aru’s lead.

However, the day belonged to De Marchi, who instigated, marshalled and then destroyed the break with a display full of verve and vigour. He attacked several times in the opening hour and would not be denied his break, with a third acceleration enough to create a move that included Puccio, Joaquín Rojas, Mikael Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Carlos Quintero (Team Colombia).

The impressive break, full of horsepower, experience and most importantly, intent, volleyed clear after 50km of racing and never looked back. Their lead moved out towards five minutes, but by the time they crested the first climb of the Puerto de Estacas de Trueba their advantage has moved out towards eight minutes.

 With Cherel the closest rider on GC, but well over an hour down on Aru, there was little reason for the peloton to give chase and they rode tempo over the undulating terrain.

On the descent and along the valley towards the second climb of the day, the break rammed home their advantage, drawing their lead out towards 10 minutes.

Even the next climb, the first category Puerto del Escud - Provincia de Burgos, could not break up the break’s lead and harmony and they rolled to the foot of the final climb with their lead still hovering around nine minutes.

The stage would ultimately be theirs to decide with Movistar, Katusha and Astana willing to save their powder for the final climb.

Astana knew that the responsibility to drop Dumoulin rested on their shoulders, and Luis Leon Sanchez's rapid surge lead the foundations, isolating the Dutchman from the majority of his team as the bunch thinned down to less than 40 riders.

When Sanchez peeled over, Dario Cataldo kept the momentum with Aru’s men, as up the road the break began to sense a victory.

De Marchi was clearly the strongest but it was Cherel who jumped first. Puccio was briefly dropped but de Marchi once again let his power decide both tactics and pace. He caught the AG2R rider, then when Rojas later countered with a recovered Puccio, de Marchi simply used the move as a marker for his own acceleration. When it came it was decisive, and with 2km to go he had enough of a gap to ensure another stage win in this race for BMC.

"Everybody else was was looking at me, so I had to do the big job to bring them back.Then I had to keep waiting and waiting for the right time," De Marchi said.

Further down the climb Aru’s telegraphed but impressive attack came as Cataldo tired. Only Majaka and Quintana could follow with Dumoulin scrambling for allies in the chase group.

Soon only Aru and Quintana were left, Majka paying for his efforts and drifting back as Rodriguez and Chaves moved up. The climb’s only steep section near the top gave Quintana the launch-pad that he needed to distance Aru, who was passed by Rodriguez.

With two more stages in the mountains coming over the next two days, this Vuelta a Espana is far from over.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team5:43:12
2Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:21
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:32
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
5Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:00
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:32
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:38
8Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:39
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:44
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:51
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:58
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:05
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:11
18Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:21
19Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:23
20Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:27
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:36
23Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:04:38
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:41
25Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:04:42
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:52
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:56
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
32Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
33Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
34David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
36Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
37Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:09
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:05:11
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:17
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:22
41Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:40
43Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:20
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:30
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:46
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:39
48Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:53
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:55
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:12
51Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:08:36
52Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
53Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
54Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:41
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
56Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
57Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
58Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
59Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
61Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
62Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:09:56
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:20
64Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:11:01
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
66Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:40
67Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia0:11:52
68Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
72Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:12:16
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:14:15
76Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:18
77Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:31
78Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:45
79Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:48
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:17:19
82Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
83Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
84Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
86Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
87Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
89Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
90Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
91Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:17:36
94Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:40
95Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
96Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:18:07
97Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
99Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:38
100Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:42
103Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:20:35
104Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
105Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
106Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
111Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
112Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
116José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
118Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
121Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
124Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
125Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
130Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
131Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
133John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
136Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
137Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
138Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
141Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
142Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
146Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
147Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
148Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
149Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
151Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
152Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
153Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
155Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
156Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
157Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
158Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
159Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
160Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
161Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
162Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:16
163Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
164Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:37
165Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:21:39
166Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:42
167Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:43
DNFLuis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFSamuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General Classification after stage 14

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team57:20:10
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:26
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
4Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:29
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:33
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:10
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:11
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:13
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:00
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:39
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:29
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:41
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:24
14Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:11
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:48
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:03
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:11:10
18Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:42
19Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:06
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:31
21Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:37
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:23:04
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:25
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:23:26
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:49
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:22
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:26:47
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:27:27
29Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:30:11
30Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:33:23
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:33:30
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:35:39
33Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:38:47
34George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:01
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:47:22
36José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:50:17
37Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:43
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:53:24
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:56:13
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:14
41Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:57:38
42Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:49
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:45
44Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:58:55
45Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:59:57
46Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:00:23
47Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:02:49
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:03:05
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:04:19
50Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:05:08
51Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:05:36
52Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1:07:14
53Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:09:12
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:09:23
55Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:10:45
56Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:13:33
57Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:15:21
58Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1:17:00
59Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:26
60Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia1:17:40
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:18:10
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:21:44
63Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1:22:46
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:23:17
65Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:24:11
66Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:24:45
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1:24:46
69Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:25:12
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:26:09
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:28:02
72Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:29:40
73Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:29:43
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:29:44
75Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:30:57
76Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:34:01
77Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1:34:32
78Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1:35:41
79Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:35:55
80Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:27
81Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:36:49
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:37:38
83Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:39:41
84Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:40
85Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:41:22
86Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling1:41:59
87Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:42:21
88Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge1:43:10
89Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:43:19
90Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1:43:57
91Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:45:50
92Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:46:27
93Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:47:32
94Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1:48:15
95Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:49:04
96Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:49:47
97Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:52:15
98John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:52:17
99Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:52:22
100Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:52:25
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka1:53:22
102Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:54:28
103Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:54:47
104Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:55:01
105Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:57:16
106Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:57:21
107Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:57:28
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:57:59
109Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:58:02
110Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha1:58:38
111Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:06
112Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:02:10
113Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr2:02:14
114Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:02:37
115Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr2:03:07
116Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:04:08
117Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:04:35
118Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:04:53
119Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step2:05:10
120Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:06:30
121Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin2:06:32
122Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:06:37
123Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:07:22
124Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:09:09
125Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:09:10
126Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:10:48
127Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:11:18
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:11:52
129Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:13:18
130Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia2:13:42
131Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:16:53
132Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:16:59
133Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:17:04
134Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:18:21
135Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia2:18:57
136Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:19:20
137Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2:19:54
138Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2:20:27
139Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka2:21:21
140Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:21:31
141Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:22:34
142Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida2:22:42
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:22:46
144Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:22:55
145Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:23:23
146Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:24:05
147Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing2:24:39
148Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin2:26:18
149Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:36
150Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2:27:42
151Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:28:08
152Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:29:03
153Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:29:07
154Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2:29:08
155Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:29:51
156Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:31:22
157Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:31:44
158Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:32:26
159Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:33:57
160Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:42:36
161Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2:42:40
162Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:45:02
163Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:46:59
164Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:47:12
165Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:48:23
166Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2:56:34
167Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:12:56

Points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge87pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team77
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin75
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha74
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky72
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team70
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team68
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin68
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka65
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo56
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team54
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
13Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha47
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team39
16Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida34
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team33
18José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA33
19Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team29
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge28
23Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
24Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25
25Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr25
26Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky22
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
29Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky21
30Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
31Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling18
33Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step17
34Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
35Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia16
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
37Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka15
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
40Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky12

Mountains classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA55pts
2Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida27
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team17
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
8Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
11Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr11
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
13Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
14Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
15Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
17Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia7
18Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
19Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
20Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
21Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step6
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha5
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
26Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
27Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
29Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
30Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky3
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
33Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
34Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
37David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
39José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
40Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
41Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
42Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
43Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
44Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky1
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
47Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
48Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
3Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge25
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha29
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo50
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky53
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team54
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha58
10Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida60
11Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar73
13José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA93
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling95
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida96
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team98
17Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky107
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky108
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step123
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal123
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step128
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo129
23Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo132
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia138
25Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky140
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale149
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar150
28Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia158
29Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA162
30Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida179
31Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida191
32Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team193
33Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team227
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale278

Teams classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky172:10:21
2Movistar Team0:10:56
3Astana Pro Team0:14:53
4Team Katusha0:32:12
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:06
6Team Europcar0:45:40
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:51:50
8Lotto Soudal0:55:03
9Etixx - Quick Step0:56:57
10Tinkoff - Saxo0:59:32
11Trek Factory Racing1:26:52
12Team Cannondale - Garmin1:27:33
13BMC Racing Team1:27:52
14Colombia1:30:13
15Lampre - Merida1:49:38
16Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)1:58:00
17Team Giant - Alpecin2:01:03
18MTN - Qhubeka2:19:51
19IAM Cycling2:19:53
20Orica Greenedge2:46:05
21FDJ2:53:56
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:26:28

 

