Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory) won a hectic last-gasp sprint in Lleida on stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana after an intense chase by the peloton caught the five-rider breakaway in sight of the finish line.

Van Poppel flatted with 10km to go but managed to get back into the peloton and then timed his sprint to perfection, passing his sprint rivals in the final twenty metres. Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) was second with Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) third. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was again thwarted after being blocked in in the sprint.

Trek Factory Racing had done much of the work in pursuit of the breakaway on the fast downhill roads from Andorra and van Poppel paid them back with his first ever Grand Tour victory.

“We pulled all day with the Italian guys, and in the end it was a really nice sprint,” van Poppel said immediately after his victory.

“It was not really a puncture, it was just slowly going down. I changed it and I came back really well. My teammates did a great job to bring me back. I suffered a lot yesterday (during the mountain stage in Andorra) and I really wanted to win today.”

Fabio Aru (Astana) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader’s red jersey for a second day. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains second overall at 27 seconds, with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) third at 30 seconds. Chris Froome failed to start the stage due to a fractured foot he sustained on stage 11.

Aru should be able to enjoy another quiet day on Friday. The 168km stage is a hilly affair between Calatayud and Tarazona and seems perfect for a breakaway to try its hand yet again.

How it happened

Following the suffering on the six climbs during the Andorra stage, the riders were happy to enjoy the largely downhill run to Lleida.

There were some tired legs at the start but also some proud smiles for having made it though what has been described as he hardest ever stage in a Grand Tour. Despite threats to quit the race after Sergio Paulinho’s incident with a television motorbike, the Tinkoff-Saxo riders rolled out with the peloton after securing extra safety assurances from the race organisers. Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) did not start after a morning MRI scan revealed a fracture in a bone in his foot. Mikel Nieve is now the British team’s protected rider.

With the stage widely expected to finish in a sprint, the overall contenders were looking for a recovery day and it was no surprise that the break formed early. After a few attacks, Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step), Miguel Ángel Rubiano (Colombia), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Bert Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) got away, with the Astana team hitting the front of the peloton to control any chase.

The five did not hesitate or look back and worked together to establish a three minute lead. They defended their advantage on the long but gradual Coll de Bóixols climb and kept working together. The five were all breakaway experts with Lindeman and Gougeard having made several attempts even in this Vuelta, and with the Dutchman winning the stage to La Alpujarra. They were not a threat to Aru’s lead, with Bouet best placed at over 20 minutes back. The five worked smoothly and efficiently together and so managed to hold off the peloton for much further than the sprinters’ teams would have liked.

With Astana not interested in leading the chase of the five it was up to the sprinters’ teams to pick up the pursuit. Giant-Alpecin did their share for Degenkolb, and so did Trek Factory Racing, with the black and white jerseys often alternating on the front. However the five battled on, making it a tough day for the domestiques doing the work in the peloton.

Trek Factory Racing’s hopes of success seemed in vain when van Poppel punctured with 10km to go. But he quickly fought back. He got a rapid front wheel change and chased back on in the slipstreams of the convoy of team cars. Several teammates helped him move back through the peloton in the final kilometres, while others continued to chase the five ahead. Their gap seemed enough on the flat roads outside of Lleida but then came down dramatically. That sparked several attacks with Bouet and then Gougeard surging ahead. However the peloton could see they were fading.

Venter tried his hand and had a gap inside the final kilometre, with Bouet getting up to him. But they were caught and passed by the sprinters on the rising finish. Impey hit out early as the other sprinters fought for the best line but then van Poppel emerged down the middle and an extra burst of power and speed took him ahead of the pack and gave him his first ever big win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:02:11 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 13 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 18 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 24 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 32 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 36 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 38 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 41 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 44 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 56 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 59 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 60 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 62 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 63 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 65 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 67 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 71 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 74 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 78 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 80 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 82 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 83 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 84 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 90 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 91 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 93 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 94 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 101 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 104 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 105 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 107 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 109 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 111 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 112 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 113 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 114 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:27 116 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 117 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 121 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 122 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 123 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 124 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 126 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:35 129 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 130 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 131 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 132 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 133 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 137 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 139 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 142 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 143 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 144 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:47 145 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 146 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:49 147 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:52 148 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 149 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 151 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 152 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:01:02 153 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:08 154 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 155 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:23 157 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 160 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 161 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 162 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 163 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 164 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 165 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 166 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 167 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:35 168 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 169 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:01:55 170 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:02 171 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 172 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 173 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:30 174 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNS Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Gerb. LV 9047, km. 143.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 4 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 20 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 6 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4 13 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Coll de Bóixols, km. 54.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 12:06:33 2 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Team Katusha 4 Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Lotto Soudal 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Movistar Team 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Team Europcar 10 MTN - Qhubeka 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Team Sky 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Colombia 18 IAM Cycling 19 FDJ.fr 20 Lampre-Merida 21 Trek Factory Racing 22 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47:14:30 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:27 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:30 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:28 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:29 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:54 8 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:58 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:07 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:15 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:19 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:41 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:42 14 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:29 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:50 16 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:19 17 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:49 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:11:07 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:34 20 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:04 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:13:30 22 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:56 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:42 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:07 25 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:08 26 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:23:47 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:05 28 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:25:51 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:10 30 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:28 31 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:28:28 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:58 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:29:37 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:21 35 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:33:22 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:33:24 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:37:30 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:06 39 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:46:22 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:59 41 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:56 42 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:51:28 43 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:44 44 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:53 45 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:36 46 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:04 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:56:48 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:57:20 49 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:17 50 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:19 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:07 52 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:01:50 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:52 54 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:26 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:03 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:04:28 57 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:04:30 58 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:48 59 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1:05:50 60 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:08:16 61 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:09:15 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1:10:58 63 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 1:11:05 64 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1:12:00 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:29 66 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:12:30 67 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:13:03 68 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:15:03 69 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:15:55 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:32 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:17:31 72 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:18:04 73 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 1:18:45 74 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:18:49 75 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:28 76 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:22:42 77 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:22:44 78 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 1:23:44 79 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:24:58 80 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:25:03 81 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:45 82 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1:27:01 83 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:29:14 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:29:34 85 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:29:45 86 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:30:45 87 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:30:47 88 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:49 89 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1:32:07 90 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:30 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 1:32:34 92 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:32:46 93 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:52 94 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:06 95 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:33:11 96 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:34:09 97 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:35:19 98 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:21 99 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:35:29 100 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:35:44 101 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:55 102 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:35:56 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:21 104 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:36:24 105 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:36:39 106 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:37:14 107 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:37:23 108 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:38:36 109 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:41:03 110 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:41:06 111 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:41:18 112 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:15 113 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:26 114 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:42:58 115 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:44:22 116 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:44:58 117 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:45:00 118 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:46:51 119 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:07 120 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:47:12 121 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:26 122 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:48:43 123 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:48 124 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:49:06 125 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:49:34 126 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:36 127 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:51:13 128 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:51:21 129 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:52:09 130 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:53:42 131 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:54:36 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:55:16 133 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:55:22 134 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:56:53 135 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:56:58 136 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 1:58:05 137 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:58:17 138 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:59:36 139 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:59:57 140 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2:00:00 141 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:09 142 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 2:00:29 143 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:00:57 144 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 2:01:05 145 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 2:01:58 146 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:02:02 147 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:03:00 148 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:59 149 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:05:51 150 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:05:59 151 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:52 152 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:09 153 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:08:11 154 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:08:15 155 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:09:22 156 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 2:10:42 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:11:13 158 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:11:59 159 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:12:21 160 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:12:55 161 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2:14:03 162 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:14:26 163 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2:14:40 164 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:16:56 165 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:21:28 166 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:22:09 167 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2:25:44 168 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:27:20 169 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:30:27 170 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:32:28 171 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:32:49 172 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:38:31 173 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:04 174 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:39:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 79 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 65 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 65 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 56 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 45 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 42 14 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 18 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 28 20 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 21 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 23 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 24 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 25 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 18 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 28 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 29 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 30 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 31 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 34 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 35 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 37 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 9 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 39 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 9 40 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 9 41 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 42 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 43 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 8 44 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 46 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 48 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 49 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 50 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 51 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 53 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 3 54 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 55 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 56 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 57 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 58 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 59 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 60 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 61 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 62 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 63 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 64 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 65 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1 66 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 67 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 69 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -4 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 71 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar -5 72 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 73 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka -5 74 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5 75 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 4 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 14 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 8 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 10 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 11 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 13 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 14 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 16 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 24 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 26 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 3 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 30 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 31 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 33 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 34 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 35 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 38 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 40 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 41 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 21 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 27 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 47 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 64 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 66 10 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 86 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 92 13 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 99 14 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 100 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 103 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 115 18 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 116 19 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 20 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 130 21 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 136 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 140 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 24 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 166 25 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 183 26 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 186 27 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 206 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 261