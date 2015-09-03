Vuelta a Espana: Danny van Poppel wins stage 12
Aru keeps race lead
Stage 12: Escaldes-Engordany. Andorra - Lleida
Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory) won a hectic last-gasp sprint in Lleida on stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana after an intense chase by the peloton caught the five-rider breakaway in sight of the finish line.
Van Poppel flatted with 10km to go but managed to get back into the peloton and then timed his sprint to perfection, passing his sprint rivals in the final twenty metres. Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) was second with Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) third. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was again thwarted after being blocked in in the sprint.
Trek Factory Racing had done much of the work in pursuit of the breakaway on the fast downhill roads from Andorra and van Poppel paid them back with his first ever Grand Tour victory.
“We pulled all day with the Italian guys, and in the end it was a really nice sprint,” van Poppel said immediately after his victory.
“It was not really a puncture, it was just slowly going down. I changed it and I came back really well. My teammates did a great job to bring me back. I suffered a lot yesterday (during the mountain stage in Andorra) and I really wanted to win today.”
Fabio Aru (Astana) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader’s red jersey for a second day. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains second overall at 27 seconds, with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) third at 30 seconds. Chris Froome failed to start the stage due to a fractured foot he sustained on stage 11.
Aru should be able to enjoy another quiet day on Friday. The 168km stage is a hilly affair between Calatayud and Tarazona and seems perfect for a breakaway to try its hand yet again.
How it happened
Following the suffering on the six climbs during the Andorra stage, the riders were happy to enjoy the largely downhill run to Lleida.
There were some tired legs at the start but also some proud smiles for having made it though what has been described as he hardest ever stage in a Grand Tour. Despite threats to quit the race after Sergio Paulinho’s incident with a television motorbike, the Tinkoff-Saxo riders rolled out with the peloton after securing extra safety assurances from the race organisers. Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) did not start after a morning MRI scan revealed a fracture in a bone in his foot. Mikel Nieve is now the British team’s protected rider.
With the stage widely expected to finish in a sprint, the overall contenders were looking for a recovery day and it was no surprise that the break formed early. After a few attacks, Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step), Miguel Ángel Rubiano (Colombia), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Bert Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) got away, with the Astana team hitting the front of the peloton to control any chase.
The five did not hesitate or look back and worked together to establish a three minute lead. They defended their advantage on the long but gradual Coll de Bóixols climb and kept working together. The five were all breakaway experts with Lindeman and Gougeard having made several attempts even in this Vuelta, and with the Dutchman winning the stage to La Alpujarra. They were not a threat to Aru’s lead, with Bouet best placed at over 20 minutes back. The five worked smoothly and efficiently together and so managed to hold off the peloton for much further than the sprinters’ teams would have liked.
With Astana not interested in leading the chase of the five it was up to the sprinters’ teams to pick up the pursuit. Giant-Alpecin did their share for Degenkolb, and so did Trek Factory Racing, with the black and white jerseys often alternating on the front. However the five battled on, making it a tough day for the domestiques doing the work in the peloton.
Trek Factory Racing’s hopes of success seemed in vain when van Poppel punctured with 10km to go. But he quickly fought back. He got a rapid front wheel change and chased back on in the slipstreams of the convoy of team cars. Several teammates helped him move back through the peloton in the final kilometres, while others continued to chase the five ahead. Their gap seemed enough on the flat roads outside of Lleida but then came down dramatically. That sparked several attacks with Bouet and then Gougeard surging ahead. However the peloton could see they were fading.
Venter tried his hand and had a gap inside the final kilometre, with Bouet getting up to him. But they were caught and passed by the sprinters on the rising finish. Impey hit out early as the other sprinters fought for the best line but then van Poppel emerged down the middle and an extra burst of power and speed took him ahead of the pack and gave him his first ever big win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:02:11
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|24
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|56
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|60
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|63
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|65
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|71
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|78
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|82
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|83
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|84
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|87
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|90
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|91
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|105
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|107
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|114
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:27
|116
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|117
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|122
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|126
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:35
|129
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|130
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|132
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|142
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|143
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|144
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:47
|145
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:49
|147
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|148
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|149
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:00
|151
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|152
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:02
|153
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|154
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|155
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|157
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|160
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|161
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|162
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|163
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|164
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|165
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|167
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:35
|168
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|169
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:55
|170
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:02
|171
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|172
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|173
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:30
|174
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|4
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4
|13
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:06:33
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Colombia
|18
|IAM Cycling
|19
|FDJ.fr
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47:14:30
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:28
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|8
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:58
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:15
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:41
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:42
|14
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:29
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:50
|16
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|17
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:49
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:07
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:34
|20
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:04
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:13:30
|22
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:56
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:42
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:07
|25
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:08
|26
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:47
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:05
|28
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:25:51
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:10
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:28
|31
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:28:28
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:58
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:37
|34
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:21
|35
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:33:22
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:24
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:37:30
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:06
|39
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:22
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:59
|41
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:56
|42
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:51:28
|43
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:44
|44
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:53
|45
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:36
|46
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:04
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:56:48
|48
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:57:20
|49
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:17
|50
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:19
|51
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:07
|52
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:01:50
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:01:52
|54
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:26
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:03
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:28
|57
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:30
|58
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:48
|59
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1:05:50
|60
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:08:16
|61
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:09:15
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:58
|63
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:11:05
|64
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1:12:00
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:29
|66
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:12:30
|67
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:13:03
|68
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:03
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:15:55
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:32
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:17:31
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:04
|73
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|1:18:45
|74
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:18:49
|75
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:28
|76
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:42
|77
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:22:44
|78
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|1:23:44
|79
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:24:58
|80
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|1:25:03
|81
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:45
|82
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1:27:01
|83
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:29:14
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:29:34
|85
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:45
|86
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:30:45
|87
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:30:47
|88
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:49
|89
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1:32:07
|90
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:30
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|1:32:34
|92
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:32:46
|93
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:52
|94
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:06
|95
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:33:11
|96
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:34:09
|97
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:35:19
|98
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:21
|99
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:35:29
|100
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:35:44
|101
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:55
|102
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:35:56
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:21
|104
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:24
|105
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:36:39
|106
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:37:14
|107
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:23
|108
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:38:36
|109
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:41:03
|110
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:41:06
|111
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:41:18
|112
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:15
|113
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:26
|114
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:42:58
|115
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:44:22
|116
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:44:58
|117
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:00
|118
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:46:51
|119
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:07
|120
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:47:12
|121
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:26
|122
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:48:43
|123
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:48:48
|124
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:49:06
|125
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:49:34
|126
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:49:36
|127
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:51:13
|128
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:51:21
|129
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:52:09
|130
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:53:42
|131
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:54:36
|132
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:55:16
|133
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:55:22
|134
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:56:53
|135
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:56:58
|136
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|1:58:05
|137
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:58:17
|138
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:59:36
|139
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:59:57
|140
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:00:00
|141
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:09
|142
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:00:29
|143
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:00:57
|144
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|2:01:05
|145
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|2:01:58
|146
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:02:02
|147
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:03:00
|148
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:59
|149
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:05:51
|150
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:05:59
|151
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:52
|152
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:09
|153
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:08:11
|154
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:08:15
|155
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:09:22
|156
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|2:10:42
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:11:13
|158
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:11:59
|159
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:21
|160
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:12:55
|161
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2:14:03
|162
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:14:26
|163
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2:14:40
|164
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:16:56
|165
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:21:28
|166
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:22:09
|167
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:25:44
|168
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:27:20
|169
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:30:27
|170
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:32:28
|171
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:32:49
|172
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:38:31
|173
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:39:04
|174
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:39:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|56
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|18
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|20
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|24
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|25
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|26
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|28
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|29
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|30
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|31
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|35
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|37
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|9
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|39
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|9
|40
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|9
|41
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|42
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|43
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|8
|44
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|46
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|48
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|50
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|51
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|53
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|3
|54
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|55
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|56
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|57
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|58
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|59
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|60
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|61
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|62
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|63
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|64
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|65
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|66
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|67
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|69
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-4
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|71
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|72
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|73
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|-5
|74
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|75
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|4
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|14
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|8
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|10
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|11
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|13
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|14
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|16
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|24
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|26
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|3
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|30
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|31
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|34
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|35
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|38
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|40
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|41
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|27
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|47
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|66
|10
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|86
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|13
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|99
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|100
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|115
|18
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|116
|19
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|20
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|21
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|136
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|24
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|166
|25
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|183
|26
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|186
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|206
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|261
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|142:02:40
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:45
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:08:20
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:20:52
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:03
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:06
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:38:16
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38:53
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:12
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:28
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:57
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|1:03:02
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:44
|14
|Colombia
|1:21:50
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|1:40:48
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:42:28
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:21
|18
|IAM Cycling
|1:54:27
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:59:51
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:19:06
|21
|FDJ.fr
|2:25:03
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:26:21
