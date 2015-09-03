Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Danny van Poppel wins stage 12

Aru keeps race lead

Image 1 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 70

Astana were the best team on stage 12

Astana were the best team on stage 12
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 70

Markel Irizar (Trek)

Markel Irizar (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 70

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 70

Race leader Fabio Aru (Astana)

Race leader Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 70

Catalan fans show their support

Catalan fans show their support
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 70

Joaquim Rodríguez smiles in the bunch

Joaquim Rodríguez smiles in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 70

Fabio Aru having fun on the podium

Fabio Aru having fun on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 70

Maxime Bouet struggles to hide his disappointment at missing the stage wi

Maxime Bouet struggles to hide his disappointment at missing the stage wi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 70

Maxime Bouet collects his most aggressive prize

Maxime Bouet collects his most aggressive prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 70

Yuki Arashiro (Europcar)

Yuki Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 70

Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka)

Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 70

Fabio Aru drops back to the Astana team car

Fabio Aru drops back to the Astana team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 70

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the combination jersey

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the combination jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 70

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 70

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 70

The Astana team on the podium

The Astana team on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 70

Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing)

Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 70

The peloton in action during stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 20 of 70

Esteban Chaves in green at the 2015 Vuelta.

Esteban Chaves in green at the 2015 Vuelta.
Image 21 of 70

Fabio Aru prepares himself for stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Fabio Aru prepares himself for stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 22 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) came from several places back to win stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) came from several places back to win stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 70

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) reacts after spending the day in the breakaway, only to get caught inside the final kilometre.

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) reacts after spending the day in the breakaway, only to get caught inside the final kilometre.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 70

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) reacts after spending the day in the breakaway, only to get caught inside the final kilometre.

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) reacts after spending the day in the breakaway, only to get caught inside the final kilometre.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 30 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.
Image 31 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.
Image 32 of 70

The stage 12 prize for Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing).

The stage 12 prize for Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing).
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 33 of 70

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 34 of 70

Tom Dumoulin in white on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.

Tom Dumoulin in white on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 35 of 70

Ben King after the finish of stage 12 at the Vuelta.

Ben King after the finish of stage 12 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 36 of 70

An IAM Cycling rider recovers from stage 12.

An IAM Cycling rider recovers from stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 37 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 38 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the Vuelta's stage 12 podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 39 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 40 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 41 of 70

Part of the overall leader's daily prize in Spain.

Part of the overall leader's daily prize in Spain.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 42 of 70

Fabio Aru (Astana) in red on the stage 12 podium.

Fabio Aru (Astana) in red on the stage 12 podium.
Image 43 of 70

Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka)

Johann Van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 45 of 70

Team Sky's Ian Boswell, third the day before, finishes the Vuelta's stage 12.

Team Sky's Ian Boswell, third the day before, finishes the Vuelta's stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 46 of 70

Fabio Aru and Giuseppe Martinelli before the start.

Fabio Aru and Giuseppe Martinelli before the start.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 70

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana before the start of stage 12.

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana before the start of stage 12.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 70

UCI President Brian Cookson chats with Vuelta director Javier Guillen before the start of stage 12.

UCI President Brian Cookson chats with Vuelta director Javier Guillen before the start of stage 12.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 53 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 54 of 70

Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing)

Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 56 of 70

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 57 of 70

Kristian Sbaragli (MTB-Qhubeka)

Kristian Sbaragli (MTB-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 70

Nicolas Roche (Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 70

Race leader Fabio Aru gets ready

Race leader Fabio Aru gets ready
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 70

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Fabio Aru (Astana)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 70

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 70

Movistar's Nairo Quintana

Movistar's Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 70

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 70

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 70

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 70

Brian Cookson at the Vuelta

Brian Cookson at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 70

Aru and Valverde at the start

Aru and Valverde at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 70

Vuelta director Javier Guillen discusses the race safety situation with UCI president Brian Cookson

Vuelta director Javier Guillen discusses the race safety situation with UCI president Brian Cookson
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 70

Javier Guillen has a discussion with UCI president Brian Cookson

Javier Guillen has a discussion with UCI president Brian Cookson
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 70

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory) won a hectic last-gasp sprint in Lleida on stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana after an intense chase by the peloton caught the five-rider breakaway in sight of the finish line.

Van Poppel flatted with 10km to go but managed to get back into the peloton and then timed his sprint to perfection, passing his sprint rivals in the final twenty metres. Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) was second with Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) third. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was again thwarted after being blocked in in the sprint.

Trek Factory Racing had done much of the work in pursuit of the breakaway on the fast downhill roads from Andorra and van Poppel paid them back with his first ever Grand Tour victory.

“We pulled all day with the Italian guys, and in the end it was a really nice sprint,” van Poppel said immediately after his victory.

“It was not really a puncture, it was just slowly going down. I changed it and I came back really well. My teammates did a great job to bring me back. I suffered a lot yesterday (during the mountain stage in Andorra) and I really wanted to win today.”

Fabio Aru (Astana) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader’s red jersey for a second day. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains second overall at 27 seconds, with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) third at 30 seconds. Chris Froome failed to start the stage due to a fractured foot he sustained on stage 11.

Aru should be able to enjoy another quiet day on Friday. The 168km stage is a hilly affair between Calatayud and Tarazona and seems perfect for a breakaway to try its hand yet again.

How it happened

Following the suffering on the six climbs during the Andorra stage, the riders were happy to enjoy the largely downhill run to Lleida.

There were some tired legs at the start but also some proud smiles for having made it though what has been described as he hardest ever stage in a Grand Tour. Despite threats to quit the race after Sergio Paulinho’s incident with a television motorbike, the Tinkoff-Saxo riders rolled out with the peloton after securing extra safety assurances from the race organisers. Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) did not start after a morning MRI scan revealed a fracture in a bone in his foot. Mikel Nieve is now the British team’s protected rider.

With the stage widely expected to finish in a sprint, the overall contenders were looking for a recovery day and it was no surprise that the break formed early. After a few attacks, Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step), Miguel Ángel Rubiano (Colombia), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Bert Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) got away, with the Astana team hitting the front of the peloton to control any chase.

The five did not hesitate or look back and worked together to establish a three minute lead. They defended their advantage on the long but gradual Coll de Bóixols climb and kept working together. The five were all breakaway experts with Lindeman and Gougeard having made several attempts even in this Vuelta, and with the Dutchman winning the stage to La Alpujarra. They were not a threat to Aru’s lead, with Bouet best placed at over 20 minutes back. The five worked smoothly and efficiently together and so managed to hold off the peloton for much further than the sprinters’ teams would have liked.

With Astana not interested in leading the chase of the five it was up to the sprinters’ teams to pick up the pursuit. Giant-Alpecin did their share for Degenkolb, and so did Trek Factory Racing, with the black and white jerseys often alternating on the front. However the five battled on, making it a tough day for the domestiques doing the work in the peloton.

Trek Factory Racing’s hopes of success seemed in vain when van Poppel punctured with 10km to go. But he quickly fought back. He got a rapid front wheel change and chased back on in the slipstreams of the convoy of team cars. Several teammates helped him move back through the peloton in the final kilometres, while others continued to chase the five ahead. Their gap seemed enough on the flat roads outside of Lleida but then came down dramatically. That sparked several attacks with Bouet and then Gougeard surging ahead. However the peloton could see they were fading.

Venter tried his hand and had a gap inside the final kilometre, with Bouet getting up to him. But they were caught and passed by the sprinters on the rising finish. Impey hit out early as the other sprinters fought for the best line but then van Poppel emerged down the middle and an extra burst of power and speed took him ahead of the pack and gave him his first ever big win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:02:11
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
10Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
13Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
18Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
20Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
24Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
30Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
32Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
34Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
36Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
38Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
41Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
44Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
46Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
54Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
55Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
56Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
59Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
60Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
62Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
63Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
65Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
66Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
67Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
70Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
71Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
74Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
78Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
80Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
82Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
83Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
84Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
86Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
90Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
91Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
92Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
93Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
94Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
95Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
96Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
99Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
101Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
103Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
104Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
105Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
107Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
110Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
111Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
113Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
114Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:27
116Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
117Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
120Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
121Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
122Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
123Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
124Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
125Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
126Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:35
129Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
130Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
131Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
132Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
133Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
135Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
137Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
139Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
142Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
143Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
144Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:47
145Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
146Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:49
147Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:52
148Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
149Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
151Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
152Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:01:02
153Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
154Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
155Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:23
157Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
160Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
161Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
162Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
163Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
164Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
165Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
166Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
167Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:35
168Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
169Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:01:55
170Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:02
171Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
172Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
173Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:30
174Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNSChristopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Gerb. LV 9047, km. 143.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia4pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge20
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team10
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka8
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia6
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida4
13Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Coll de Bóixols, km. 54.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge12:06:33
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Team Katusha
4Team Giant-Alpecin
5Lotto Soudal
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7Movistar Team
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Team Europcar
10MTN - Qhubeka
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Tinkoff-Saxo
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Sky
15BMC Racing Team
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Colombia
18IAM Cycling
19FDJ.fr
20Lampre-Merida
21Trek Factory Racing
22Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team47:14:30
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:27
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:30
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:28
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:29
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:54
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:58
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:07
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:15
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:41
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:42
14Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:29
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:50
16Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:19
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:49
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:11:07
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:34
20Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:04
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:13:30
22David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:56
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:42
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:22:07
25Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:08
26Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:23:47
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:05
28Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:25:51
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:26:10
30Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:27:28
31Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:28:28
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:58
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:29:37
34José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:21
35Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:33:22
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:33:24
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:37:30
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:40:06
39Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:46:22
40Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:59
41Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:56
42Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:51:28
43Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:44
44Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:53
45Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:36
46Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:55:04
47Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:56:48
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:57:20
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:17
50Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:19
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:07
52Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:01:50
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:52
54Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:26
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:03
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:04:28
57Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:04:30
58Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:48
59Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1:05:50
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:08:16
61Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:09:15
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1:10:58
63Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia1:11:05
64Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1:12:00
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:29
66Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:12:30
67Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:13:03
68Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:15:03
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:15:55
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:32
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:17:31
72Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:18:04
73Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia1:18:45
74Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:18:49
75Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:21:28
76Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:22:42
77Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:22:44
78Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia1:23:44
79Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:24:58
80Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling1:25:03
81Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:45
82Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1:27:01
83Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:29:14
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:29:34
85Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:29:45
86Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:30:45
87Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:30:47
88Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:49
89Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1:32:07
90Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:30
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge1:32:34
92Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:32:46
93Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:52
94Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:06
95Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:33:11
96Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:34:09
97Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:35:19
98John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:21
99Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:35:29
100Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:35:44
101Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:35:55
102Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:35:56
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:21
104Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:36:24
105Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:36:39
106Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1:37:14
107Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:37:23
108Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:38:36
109Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:41:03
110Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:41:06
111Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:41:18
112Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:15
113Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:26
114Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:42:58
115Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:44:22
116Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:44:58
117Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:45:00
118Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:46:51
119Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:07
120Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:47:12
121Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:26
122Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:48:43
123Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:48
124Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:49:06
125Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:49:34
126Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:36
127Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:51:13
128Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:51:21
129Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:52:09
130Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:53:42
131Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:54:36
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:55:16
133Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:55:22
134Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:56:53
135Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:56:58
136Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia1:58:05
137Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1:58:17
138Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:59:36
139Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:59:57
140Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2:00:00
141Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:09
142Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka2:00:29
143Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:00:57
144Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida2:01:05
145Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia2:01:58
146Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:02:02
147Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:03:00
148Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:59
149Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:05:51
150Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:05:59
151Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:52
152Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:09
153Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:08:11
154Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:08:15
155Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin2:09:22
156Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing2:10:42
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:11:13
158Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:11:59
159Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:21
160Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:12:55
161Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2:14:03
162Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:14:26
163Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2:14:40
164Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:16:56
165Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:21:28
166Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:22:09
167Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2:25:44
168Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:27:20
169Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:30:27
170Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:32:28
171Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:32:49
172Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2:38:31
173Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:39:04
174Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:39:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge79pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin74
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team74
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin68
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka65
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha65
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team61
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky56
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo50
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha45
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team44
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team42
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team39
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team33
16José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA33
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
18Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge28
20Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
24Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
25Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky18
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step17
28Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
29Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
30Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr16
31Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka15
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
34Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
35Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
37Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia9
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
39Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida9
40Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling9
41Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
42Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
43Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia8
44Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar5
46Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
48Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
49Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
50Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
51Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
53Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia3
54Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
55Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
56Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3
57Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
58Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
59Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
60Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
61Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
62Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
63Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
64Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
65Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1
66Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
67Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
68Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
69Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-4
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
71Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar-5
72Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
73Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka-5
74Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5
75Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA55pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
4Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida14
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
8Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
10Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
11Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida7
13Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
14Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
16Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step6
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr5
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
21Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
24Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
26Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia3
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
30Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
31José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
34Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
35Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
36Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
38Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
40Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
41Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge21
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha27
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo42
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team43
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha47
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar64
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky66
10José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA81
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida86
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team92
13Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida99
14Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky100
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step103
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step111
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling115
18Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky116
19Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo120
20Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar130
21Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia136
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale140
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA142
24Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida166
25Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida183
26Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team186
27Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team206
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale261

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky142:02:40
2Astana Pro Team0:03:45
3Movistar Team0:08:20
4Team Katusha0:20:52
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:03
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:06
7Team Europcar0:38:16
8Lotto Soudal0:38:53
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:12
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:28
11Trek Factory Racing1:01:57
12BMC Racing Team1:03:02
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:10:44
14Colombia1:21:50
15Lampre-Merida1:40:48
16Team Giant-Alpecin1:42:28
17AG2R La Mondiale1:54:21
18IAM Cycling1:54:27
19MTN - Qhubeka1:59:51
20Orica GreenEdge2:19:06
21FDJ.fr2:25:03
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:26:21

 

