Vuelta a Espana: Rodriguez wins stage 15 in Jitu de Escarandi

Aru keeps race lead by one second

Image 1 of 76

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 76

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) lost green after today

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) lost green after today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 76

Fabio Aru finishes just behind Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Fabio Aru finishes just behind Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 76

Julien Simon (Cofidis)

Julien Simon (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 76

Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka)

Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 76

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with Luis Leon Sanchez on his wheel

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with Luis Leon Sanchez on his wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 76

Romain Sicard post-stage

Romain Sicard post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 76

Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 76

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with the press

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 76

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after the stage

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 76

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick Step)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 76

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) puts the hammer down

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) puts the hammer down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 76

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 76

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) drops his ahead on the approach to the line

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) drops his ahead on the approach to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 76

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 76

Fabio Aru (Astana) fights to keep red

Fabio Aru (Astana) fights to keep red
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 76

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 76

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 76

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image 21 of 76

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the points classification jersey

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the points classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 76

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) also leads the combination classification

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) also leads the combination classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 76

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in the green jersey

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 76

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) approaches the line to win stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) approaches the line to win stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image 25 of 76

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 76

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 76

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 76

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 76

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 76

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 76

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 76

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 76

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image 34 of 76

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image 35 of 76

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 76

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 76

Murilo Fischer (FDJ)

Murilo Fischer (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 76

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the stage 15 podium at the Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the stage 15 podium at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image 39 of 76

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the stage 15 podium at the Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the stage 15 podium at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image 40 of 76

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the stage 15 podium at the Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the stage 15 podium at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image 41 of 76

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 76

Andrey Zeits (Astana)

Andrey Zeits (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 76

Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 76

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 76

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 76

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 76

Alessandro Vanotti and Fabio Aru (Astana)

Alessandro Vanotti and Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 76

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 76

Joaquin Rodriguez at the start of stage 15.

Joaquin Rodriguez at the start of stage 15.
Image 50 of 76

The breakaway in action during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The breakaway in action during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 76

The breakaway in action during stage 15

The breakaway in action during stage 15
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 76

The breakaway in action during stage 15

The breakaway in action during stage 15
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 76

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 76

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 76

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 76

The day's breakaway during stage 15

The day's breakaway during stage 15
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 76

The day's breakaway during stage 15

The day's breakaway during stage 15
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 76

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 76

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 76

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 76

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 76

Haimar Zubeldia in the breakaway during stage 15.

Haimar Zubeldia in the breakaway during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 76

Nikolas Maes leads the breakaway during stage 15.

Nikolas Maes leads the breakaway during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 76

The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 15

The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 15
Image 65 of 76

The peloton in action during stage 15.

The peloton in action during stage 15.
Image 66 of 76

Alejandro Valverde and Joaquin Rodriguez before the start of stage 15.

Alejandro Valverde and Joaquin Rodriguez before the start of stage 15.
Image 67 of 76

The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 15.

The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 15.
Image 68 of 76

Tom Dumoulin at the start of the Vuelta's stage 15.

Tom Dumoulin at the start of the Vuelta's stage 15.
Image 69 of 76

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 76

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 76

Riders pass a tractor during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

Riders pass a tractor during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 76

Blel Kadri leads the breakaway during stage 15.

Blel Kadri leads the breakaway during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 76

Pierre Rolland takes some refreshment during stage 15.

Pierre Rolland takes some refreshment during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 76

Nikolas Maes leads the breakaway during stage 15.

Nikolas Maes leads the breakaway during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 76

Maarten Tjallingii rides during stage 15.

Maarten Tjallingii rides during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 76

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.

The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved to within a second of Fabio Aru’s (Astana) race lead with a captivating win on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Spaniard dropped his main GC rivals on the final climb and although Aru gave chase, along with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), he was unable to close the gap with Rodriguez picking up a precious 10-second time bonus courtesy of his win. Majka crossed the line in second, with Aru fading at the line.

Rodriguez finished the stage 12 seconds clear of Majka, with Daniel Moreno taking third ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar). The Colombian climber had put his team to work for most of the stage after he was able to claw back a handful of seconds on Aru during stage 14. Quintana even managed a stinging attack with 10km to go, but Astana were quick to spot the danger, reeling in the Tour runner-up.

Astana then assumed control and bridged over the remnants of the day’s early break, but despite the pace setting from Aru’s men and then from Movistar’s Giovanni Visconti, the main GC favourites remained grouped together.

Tom Dumoulin’s position looked precarious, however, with the Giant-Alpecin rider hanging onto the leaders as they went through the 7km to go banner. When the inevitable came he set about limiting his loses. At first he held the Aru group at a manageable 20 seconds, but when Astana lifted the pace he was unable to respond and the gap quickly opened out to over a minute.

Quintana’s second attack, however, failed to materialise and it was Rodriguez who assumed control as the gradient kicked up inside the final 2km. There wasn’t a sudden acceleration – the terrain wouldn’t allow for that – just a move to the front and push on the pedals that had his rivals on the back foot. Quintana cracked immediately, with only Aru and Majka able to give chase.

Rodriguez had started the stage 26 seconds down on the Italian but despite Aru holding the gap at just a few seconds, Rodriguez’s power soon began to tell, and with Aru in trouble Majka kicked around him and moved into second place.

Quintana, Landa and the impressive Chaves found a second wind and joined Aru just before the line, with the Italian having just enough to hold onto the leader’s jersey by a single second.

It was Dumoulin who truly saved the day. Having been close to 1:20 down on his rivals, he clawed his way back to 50 seconds at the line. Although he dropped a place, with Majka moving up to third, the Dutchman is still on course for a podium place with the stage 17 time trial on the horizon.

How it unfolded

After yesterday’s exploits and a break successfully contesting the stage win for the second day in a row, expectations were high for today’s break.

However, even making the split must have felt like a victory in itself with almost 50km needed before a nine-man move of Blel Kadri (AG2R - La Mondiale), Ricardo Vilela (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), Dominique Rollin (Cofidis), Brayan Ramirez (Colombia), Nikolas Maes (Etixx - Quick Step), Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Maarten Tjallingii (Lotto NL - Jumbo), and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory) could officially call themselves the break of the day.

The terrain in the first few hours looked ideal for the them to push on and create a healthy advantage, but Movistar – buoyed by Quintana’s performance 24 hours earlier and well aware that time was against them in this race, set a brisk tempo behind.

It meant that the break struggled to establish a significant gap, and despite their best efforts they were never able to build on more than a five-minute lead.

In fact, those five minutes only came inside the final 60km with Rollin leading them over the first categorised climb of the day.

Once the group reached the foot of the final climb their advantage was just over two minutes with Movistar still on the front.

Only Zubeldia managed to put up any firm resistance, holding the chase at one minute while the rest of the break succumbed.

Movistar called a halt to their work with 10km remaining, and Quintana’s inevitable attack threatened to turn the race on its head, but Luis Leon Sanchez marked him and the rest of the Astana men dragged Aru back within the space of a few hundred meters. It would be the only time Quintana attacked.

Not that Movistar were done there. They issued Visconti with instructions to set an energetic tempo with 5km to go, and even though Dumoulin was dropped soon after and Aru appeared to be on briefly on the ropes, it was Rodriguez who almost ghosted clear the take the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha4:33:31
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:14
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:15
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
7Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:20
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:00:24
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:51
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:15
15Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:22
16Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:01:31
17Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:36
18Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:56
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:01
21Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:02:16
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:18
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:36
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:47
25Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:49
26Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:08
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:28
28Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:39
29David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:41
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:05
31Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:15
33Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:05:26
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:54
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
38Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:39
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
40Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:55
41Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:07:06
42Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:39
44Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:46
45Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:49
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:10:31
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia0:10:52
50José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:55
51Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:28
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:10
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:13:27
54Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:43
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:56
56Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:06
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:10
58Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:15:14
59Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:44
60Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:30
61George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:42
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
64Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
65Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:50
67Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:17:01
68Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:06
69Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:33
70Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
71Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
76Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
77Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
78Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
79Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
80Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
86Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
87Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
88Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
89Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
90Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
93Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
94Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
96Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
97Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
99Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
105Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
106Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
107Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
108Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
115Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
117Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
118Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
119Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
121Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:04
122Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:13
123Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:18:16
124Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:25
125Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
126Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:53
127John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:54
128Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:17
132Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:20:19
133Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
134Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:20:30
135Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:31
137Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:21:22
139Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:22:07
140Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:30
141Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:01
142Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
143Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
144Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
145Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
146Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
147Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
148Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
149Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
151Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
152Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
153Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
154Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
155Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
156Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
157Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
158Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
159Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:18
160Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:21
161Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:24:23
162Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:29
163Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:24:31
164Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:24:54
165Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:56
166Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:23
167Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing

Intermediate sprint - 131.8 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step76pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits56
3Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA49

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha181pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo201
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha186
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team125
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
7Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge141
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky6
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team121
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka133
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin174
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal113
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr81
15Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar168

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto Del Torno - 115.1 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits56pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar161
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo196

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Sotres - 175.8 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha181pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo201
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha186
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team125
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:44:04
2Team Sky
3Team Katusha0:00:58
4Astana Pro Team0:01:07
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:27
6Team Europcar0:06:21
7Etixx - Quick Step0:07:27
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:28
9Colombia0:15:03
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:10
11Ag2r La Mondiale0:18:56
12MTN - Qhubeka0:21:09
13Team Giant - Alpecin0:21:41
14IAM Cycling0:23:03
15Lotto Soudal0:28:16
16FDJ0:30:23
17Team Cannondale - Garmin0:31:29
18Orica GreenEdge0:31:55
19Trek Factory Racing0:33:36
20Lampre - Merida0:38:41
21Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:27
22BMC Racing Team0:53:42

General Classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team61:53:56
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:01
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:24
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:25
5Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:34
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:08
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:19
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:00
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:07
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:50
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:00
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:10
14Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:18
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:48
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:52
17Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:03
18Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:40
19David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:57
20Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:28
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:24:22
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:24:42
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:26:50
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:15
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:28
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:29:59
27Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:34:11
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:35:16
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:39:17
30Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:40:14
31Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:22
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:42:19
33Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:43:58
34Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:07
35George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:58:28
36Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:31
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:48
38José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:57
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:01:52
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:02:21
41Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:05:18
42Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:10:42
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:55
44Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:13:21
45Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:13:58
46Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:14:23
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:14:35
48Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:07
49Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:16:50
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:17:15
51Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:18:45
52Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia1:19:41
53Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:07
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:20:36
55Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:22:26
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:22:54
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:01
58Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1:24:32
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:29:50
60Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:51
61Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1:34:18
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:35:28
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:37:51
64Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:39:02
65Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1:40:04
66Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:40:35
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:41:12
68Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:42:03
69Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1:42:04
70Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:42:30
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:43:27
72Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:44:53
73Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:46:07
74Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:47:01
75Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:47:11
76Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:48:15
77Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:49:56
78Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1:52:59
79Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:53:50
80Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:54:37
81Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:54:56
82Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:56:08
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:56:28
84Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:57:58
85Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1:58:40
86Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling1:59:17
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:59:41
88Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2:01:15
89Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:02:25
90Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:30
91Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge2:05:33
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2:06:56
93Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:07:05
94Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:07:32
95Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:09:33
96Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:09:40
97Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:10:13
98Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2:11:19
99Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2:11:46
100John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:11:56
101Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:12:29
102Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2:14:01
103Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:14:31
104Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:14:39
105Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:14:46
106Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:15:20
107Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha2:15:24
108Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2:17:08
109Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:18:47
110Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:24
111Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr2:20:03
112Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:20:20
113Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:20:55
114Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:21:26
115Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:22:11
116Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step2:22:28
117Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr2:23:23
118Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:23:48
119Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:24:40
120Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:26:23
121Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin2:26:47
122Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:28:06
123Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:28:21
124Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia2:29:34
125Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:30:23
126Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:30:30
127Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:31:02
128Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:31:52
129Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:32:55
130Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:33:14
131Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:34:22
132Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:35:04
133Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka2:36:16
134Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:37:04
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:37:08
136Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2:37:12
137Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:37:25
138Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia2:37:28
139Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:38:23
140Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:40:13
141Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing2:41:57
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:42:25
143Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:43:06
144Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin2:43:36
145Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:43:44
146Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:43:54
147Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2:44:13
148Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:44:19
149Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2:45:00
150Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:45:17
151Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:45:26
152Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida2:46:58
153Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:48:40
154Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:49:26
155Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2:50:15
156Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:53:06
157Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:53:46
158Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:55:30
159Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:56:12
160Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:59:54
161Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2:59:58
162Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:02:20
163Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:04:30
164Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:06:24
165Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:11:40
166Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin3:16:50
167Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:39:04

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha99pts
2Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge96
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team84
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team80
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin79
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo76
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky72
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team70
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team68
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin68
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka65
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha63
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team43
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team39
17Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida34
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale34
19José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA33
20Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky30
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team29
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge28
25Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
26Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr25
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
29Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky21
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka20
31Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
32Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling18
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step17
35Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
36Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia16
37Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
38Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
40Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky12
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10
42Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
43Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida10
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
45Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
46Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
47Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling9
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
49Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia8
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar7
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
53Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
54Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
55Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
56Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
57Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
58Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
59Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
60Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
62Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
63Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
64Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
65Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3
66Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
68Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
69Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
70Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
72Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar1
73Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
74Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
75Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
76Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1
77Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
78Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
79Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
80Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
82Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar-5
83Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka-5
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-5
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
86Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5
87Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-14

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA55pts
2Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida27
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team17
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha15
9Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr11
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
14Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
15Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
16Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
19Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia7
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
21Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
22Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
24Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step6
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5
26Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
29Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
32Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
33Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky3
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
38Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
39Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
42José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
44Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
45Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
46Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
47Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky1
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
50Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
52Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha11pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin19
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo26
5Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge29
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha41
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team41
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team57
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky62
10Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida62
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team62
12Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale75
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar76
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr94
15José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA99
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling99
17Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida101
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team105
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky109
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky109
21Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo126
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky126
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal129
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step131
25Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo132
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step135
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale150
28Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia150
29Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar155
30Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia162
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar172
32Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA176
33Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida184
34Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team190
35Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida205
36Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits223
37Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team240
38Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo254
39Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale284

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky17:54:25
2Movistar Team0:10:56
3Astana Pro Team0:16:00
4Team Katusha0:33:10
5Team Europcar0:52:01
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:16
7Tinkoff - Saxo1:01:59
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:02:18
9Etixx - Quick Step1:04:24
10Lotto Soudal1:23:19
11Colombia1:45:16
12Team Cannondale - Garmin1:59:02
13Trek Factory Racing2:00:28
14Ag2r La Mondiale2:16:56
15BMC Racing Team2:21:34
16Team Giant - Alpecin2:22:44
17Lampre - Merida2:28:19
18Mtn - Qhubeka2:41:00
19IAM Cycling2:42:56
20Orica GreenEdge3:18:00
21FDJ3:24:19
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:11:55

