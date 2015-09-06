Image 1 of 76 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 76 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) lost green after today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 76 Fabio Aru finishes just behind Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 76 Julien Simon (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 76 Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 76 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with Luis Leon Sanchez on his wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 76 Romain Sicard post-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 76 Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 76 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 76 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 76 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 76 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) puts the hammer down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 76 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 76 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) drops his ahead on the approach to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 76 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 76 Fabio Aru (Astana) fights to keep red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 76 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 76 Dani Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 76 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 76 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 21 of 76 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the points classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 76 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) also leads the combination classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 76 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 76 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) approaches the line to win stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 25 of 76 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 76 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 76 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 76 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 76 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 76 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 76 Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 76 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 76 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 34 of 76 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 35 of 76 Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 76 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 76 Murilo Fischer (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 76 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the stage 15 podium at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 39 of 76 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the stage 15 podium at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 40 of 76 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the stage 15 podium at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 41 of 76 Mikel Landa (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 76 Andrey Zeits (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 76 Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 76 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 76 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 76 Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 76 Alessandro Vanotti and Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 76 Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 76 Joaquin Rodriguez at the start of stage 15. Image 50 of 76 The breakaway in action during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 76 The breakaway in action during stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 76 The breakaway in action during stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 76 The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 76 The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 76 The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 76 The day's breakaway during stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 76 The day's breakaway during stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 76 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 76 The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 76 The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 76 The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 76 Haimar Zubeldia in the breakaway during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 76 Nikolas Maes leads the breakaway during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 76 The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 15 Image 65 of 76 The peloton in action during stage 15. Image 66 of 76 Alejandro Valverde and Joaquin Rodriguez before the start of stage 15. Image 67 of 76 The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 15. Image 68 of 76 Tom Dumoulin at the start of the Vuelta's stage 15. Image 69 of 76 The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 76 The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 76 Riders pass a tractor during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 76 Blel Kadri leads the breakaway during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 76 Pierre Rolland takes some refreshment during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 76 Nikolas Maes leads the breakaway during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 76 Maarten Tjallingii rides during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 76 The peloton rides through the Spanish countryside during stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved to within a second of Fabio Aru’s (Astana) race lead with a captivating win on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Spaniard dropped his main GC rivals on the final climb and although Aru gave chase, along with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), he was unable to close the gap with Rodriguez picking up a precious 10-second time bonus courtesy of his win. Majka crossed the line in second, with Aru fading at the line.

Rodriguez finished the stage 12 seconds clear of Majka, with Daniel Moreno taking third ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar). The Colombian climber had put his team to work for most of the stage after he was able to claw back a handful of seconds on Aru during stage 14. Quintana even managed a stinging attack with 10km to go, but Astana were quick to spot the danger, reeling in the Tour runner-up.

Astana then assumed control and bridged over the remnants of the day’s early break, but despite the pace setting from Aru’s men and then from Movistar’s Giovanni Visconti, the main GC favourites remained grouped together.

Tom Dumoulin’s position looked precarious, however, with the Giant-Alpecin rider hanging onto the leaders as they went through the 7km to go banner. When the inevitable came he set about limiting his loses. At first he held the Aru group at a manageable 20 seconds, but when Astana lifted the pace he was unable to respond and the gap quickly opened out to over a minute.

Quintana’s second attack, however, failed to materialise and it was Rodriguez who assumed control as the gradient kicked up inside the final 2km. There wasn’t a sudden acceleration – the terrain wouldn’t allow for that – just a move to the front and push on the pedals that had his rivals on the back foot. Quintana cracked immediately, with only Aru and Majka able to give chase.

Rodriguez had started the stage 26 seconds down on the Italian but despite Aru holding the gap at just a few seconds, Rodriguez’s power soon began to tell, and with Aru in trouble Majka kicked around him and moved into second place.

Quintana, Landa and the impressive Chaves found a second wind and joined Aru just before the line, with the Italian having just enough to hold onto the leader’s jersey by a single second.

It was Dumoulin who truly saved the day. Having been close to 1:20 down on his rivals, he clawed his way back to 50 seconds at the line. Although he dropped a place, with Majka moving up to third, the Dutchman is still on course for a podium place with the stage 17 time trial on the horizon.

How it unfolded

After yesterday’s exploits and a break successfully contesting the stage win for the second day in a row, expectations were high for today’s break.

However, even making the split must have felt like a victory in itself with almost 50km needed before a nine-man move of Blel Kadri (AG2R - La Mondiale), Ricardo Vilela (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), Dominique Rollin (Cofidis), Brayan Ramirez (Colombia), Nikolas Maes (Etixx - Quick Step), Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Maarten Tjallingii (Lotto NL - Jumbo), and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory) could officially call themselves the break of the day.

The terrain in the first few hours looked ideal for the them to push on and create a healthy advantage, but Movistar – buoyed by Quintana’s performance 24 hours earlier and well aware that time was against them in this race, set a brisk tempo behind.

It meant that the break struggled to establish a significant gap, and despite their best efforts they were never able to build on more than a five-minute lead.

In fact, those five minutes only came inside the final 60km with Rollin leading them over the first categorised climb of the day.

Once the group reached the foot of the final climb their advantage was just over two minutes with Movistar still on the front.

Only Zubeldia managed to put up any firm resistance, holding the chase at one minute while the rest of the break succumbed.

Movistar called a halt to their work with 10km remaining, and Quintana’s inevitable attack threatened to turn the race on its head, but Luis Leon Sanchez marked him and the rest of the Astana men dragged Aru back within the space of a few hundred meters. It would be the only time Quintana attacked.

Not that Movistar were done there. They issued Visconti with instructions to set an energetic tempo with 5km to go, and even though Dumoulin was dropped soon after and Aru appeared to be on briefly on the ropes, it was Rodriguez who almost ghosted clear the take the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 4:33:31 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:12 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:14 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:15 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 7 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:20 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:24 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:51 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:15 15 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:22 16 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:01:31 17 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:36 18 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:56 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:01 21 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:02:16 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:18 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:36 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:47 25 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:49 26 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:08 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:28 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:39 29 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:41 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:05 31 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:15 33 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:05:26 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:54 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 38 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:39 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 40 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:55 41 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:07:06 42 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:39 44 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:46 45 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:49 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:10:31 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 0:10:52 50 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:55 51 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:28 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:10 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:13:27 54 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:43 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:56 56 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:06 57 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:10 58 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:15:14 59 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:44 60 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:30 61 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:42 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 63 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 64 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 65 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:50 67 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:17:01 68 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:06 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:33 70 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 71 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 76 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 77 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 78 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 79 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 80 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 81 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 85 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 87 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 88 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 93 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 96 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 97 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 104 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 105 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 106 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 108 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 115 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 117 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 118 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 119 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 121 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:04 122 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:13 123 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:18:16 124 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:25 125 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:53 127 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:54 128 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:17 132 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:19 133 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:30 135 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:31 137 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:21:22 139 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:22:07 140 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:30 141 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:01 142 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 143 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 144 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 145 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 146 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 147 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 148 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 149 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 152 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 154 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 155 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 156 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 157 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 158 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 159 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:18 160 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:21 161 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:24:23 162 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:29 163 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:24:31 164 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:24:54 165 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:56 166 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:23 167 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing

Intermediate sprint - 131.8 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 3 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 181 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 201 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 186 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 125 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 7 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 141 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 6 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 121 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 133 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 174 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 15 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 168

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto Del Torno - 115.1 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 161 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 196

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Sotres - 175.8 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 181 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 201 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 186 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 125 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:44:04 2 Team Sky 3 Team Katusha 0:00:58 4 Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:27 6 Team Europcar 0:06:21 7 Etixx - Quick Step 0:07:27 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:28 9 Colombia 0:15:03 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:10 11 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:18:56 12 MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:09 13 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:21:41 14 IAM Cycling 0:23:03 15 Lotto Soudal 0:28:16 16 FDJ 0:30:23 17 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:31:29 18 Orica GreenEdge 0:31:55 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:33:36 20 Lampre - Merida 0:38:41 21 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:27 22 BMC Racing Team 0:53:42

General Classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61:53:56 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:01 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:24 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:25 5 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:34 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:08 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:19 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:00 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:07 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:50 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:00 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:10 14 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:18 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:48 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:52 17 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:03 18 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:40 19 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:57 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:28 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:24:22 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:24:42 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:26:50 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:15 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:28 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:29:59 27 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:34:11 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:16 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:17 30 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:40:14 31 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:22 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:42:19 33 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:43:58 34 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:07 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:58:28 36 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:31 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:00:48 38 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:57 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:01:52 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:02:21 41 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:05:18 42 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:42 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:55 44 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:13:21 45 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:13:58 46 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:14:23 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:14:35 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:07 49 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:16:50 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:17:15 51 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:45 52 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 1:19:41 53 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:07 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:20:36 55 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:22:26 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:22:54 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:01 58 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:24:32 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:29:50 60 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:30:51 61 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1:34:18 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:35:28 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:37:51 64 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:39:02 65 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1:40:04 66 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:40:35 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:41:12 68 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:42:03 69 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1:42:04 70 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:42:30 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:43:27 72 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:44:53 73 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:46:07 74 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:47:01 75 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:47:11 76 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:48:15 77 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:49:56 78 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1:52:59 79 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:53:50 80 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:37 81 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:54:56 82 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:56:08 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:56:28 84 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:57:58 85 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:58:40 86 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:59:17 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:59:41 88 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2:01:15 89 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:02:25 90 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:30 91 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 2:05:33 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2:06:56 93 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:07:05 94 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:07:32 95 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:09:33 96 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:09:40 97 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:10:13 98 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2:11:19 99 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2:11:46 100 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:11:56 101 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:12:29 102 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:14:01 103 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:14:31 104 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:14:39 105 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:14:46 106 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:15:20 107 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 2:15:24 108 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2:17:08 109 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:18:47 110 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:24 111 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:20:03 112 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:20:20 113 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:20:55 114 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:21:26 115 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:22:11 116 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:22:28 117 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:23:23 118 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:23:48 119 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:24:40 120 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:26:23 121 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:26:47 122 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:28:06 123 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:28:21 124 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 2:29:34 125 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:30:23 126 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:30:30 127 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:31:02 128 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:31:52 129 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:32:55 130 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:33:14 131 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:34:22 132 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:35:04 133 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 2:36:16 134 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:37:04 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:37:08 136 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:37:12 137 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:37:25 138 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 2:37:28 139 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:38:23 140 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:40:13 141 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 2:41:57 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:42:25 143 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:43:06 144 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:43:36 145 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:43:44 146 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:43:54 147 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2:44:13 148 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:44:19 149 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2:45:00 150 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:45:17 151 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:45:26 152 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 2:46:58 153 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:48:40 154 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:49:26 155 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2:50:15 156 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:53:06 157 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:53:46 158 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:55:30 159 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:56:12 160 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:59:54 161 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2:59:58 162 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:02:20 163 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:04:30 164 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:06:24 165 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:11:40 166 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:16:50 167 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:39:04

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 99 pts 2 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 96 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 84 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 72 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 70 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 68 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 65 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 17 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 34 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 20 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 30 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 28 25 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 26 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 29 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 21 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 31 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 32 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 35 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 36 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 16 37 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 38 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 40 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 12 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 42 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 43 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 45 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 46 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 47 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 9 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 49 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 50 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 8 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 7 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 53 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 54 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 55 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 56 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 57 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 58 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 59 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 60 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 62 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 63 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 64 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 65 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 66 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 68 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 69 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 70 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 72 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 1 73 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 74 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 75 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 76 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1 77 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 78 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 79 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 80 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 82 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar -5 83 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka -5 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -5 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 86 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5 87 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -14

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 pts 2 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 27 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 17 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 15 9 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 14 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 15 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 16 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 19 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 7 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 21 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 22 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 24 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 26 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 29 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 32 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 33 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 3 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 38 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 39 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 41 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 42 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 44 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 45 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 46 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 47 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 1 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 50 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 51 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 11 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 5 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 29 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 41 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 41 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 57 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 62 10 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 62 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 62 12 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 76 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 94 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 99 17 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 101 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 105 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 109 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 109 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 126 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 25 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 150 28 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 150 29 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 155 30 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 162 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 172 32 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 176 33 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 184 34 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 190 35 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 205 36 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 223 37 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 240 38 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 254 39 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 284