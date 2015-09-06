Vuelta a Espana: Rodriguez wins stage 15 in Jitu de Escarandi
Aru keeps race lead by one second
Stage 15: Comillas - Sostres. Cabrales
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved to within a second of Fabio Aru’s (Astana) race lead with a captivating win on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.
The Spaniard dropped his main GC rivals on the final climb and although Aru gave chase, along with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), he was unable to close the gap with Rodriguez picking up a precious 10-second time bonus courtesy of his win. Majka crossed the line in second, with Aru fading at the line.
Rodriguez finished the stage 12 seconds clear of Majka, with Daniel Moreno taking third ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar). The Colombian climber had put his team to work for most of the stage after he was able to claw back a handful of seconds on Aru during stage 14. Quintana even managed a stinging attack with 10km to go, but Astana were quick to spot the danger, reeling in the Tour runner-up.
Astana then assumed control and bridged over the remnants of the day’s early break, but despite the pace setting from Aru’s men and then from Movistar’s Giovanni Visconti, the main GC favourites remained grouped together.
Tom Dumoulin’s position looked precarious, however, with the Giant-Alpecin rider hanging onto the leaders as they went through the 7km to go banner. When the inevitable came he set about limiting his loses. At first he held the Aru group at a manageable 20 seconds, but when Astana lifted the pace he was unable to respond and the gap quickly opened out to over a minute.
Quintana’s second attack, however, failed to materialise and it was Rodriguez who assumed control as the gradient kicked up inside the final 2km. There wasn’t a sudden acceleration – the terrain wouldn’t allow for that – just a move to the front and push on the pedals that had his rivals on the back foot. Quintana cracked immediately, with only Aru and Majka able to give chase.
Rodriguez had started the stage 26 seconds down on the Italian but despite Aru holding the gap at just a few seconds, Rodriguez’s power soon began to tell, and with Aru in trouble Majka kicked around him and moved into second place.
Quintana, Landa and the impressive Chaves found a second wind and joined Aru just before the line, with the Italian having just enough to hold onto the leader’s jersey by a single second.
It was Dumoulin who truly saved the day. Having been close to 1:20 down on his rivals, he clawed his way back to 50 seconds at the line. Although he dropped a place, with Majka moving up to third, the Dutchman is still on course for a podium place with the stage 17 time trial on the horizon.
How it unfolded
After yesterday’s exploits and a break successfully contesting the stage win for the second day in a row, expectations were high for today’s break.
However, even making the split must have felt like a victory in itself with almost 50km needed before a nine-man move of Blel Kadri (AG2R - La Mondiale), Ricardo Vilela (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), Dominique Rollin (Cofidis), Brayan Ramirez (Colombia), Nikolas Maes (Etixx - Quick Step), Natnael Berhane (MTN - Qhubeka), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Maarten Tjallingii (Lotto NL - Jumbo), and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory) could officially call themselves the break of the day.
The terrain in the first few hours looked ideal for the them to push on and create a healthy advantage, but Movistar – buoyed by Quintana’s performance 24 hours earlier and well aware that time was against them in this race, set a brisk tempo behind.
It meant that the break struggled to establish a significant gap, and despite their best efforts they were never able to build on more than a five-minute lead.
In fact, those five minutes only came inside the final 60km with Rollin leading them over the first categorised climb of the day.
Once the group reached the foot of the final climb their advantage was just over two minutes with Movistar still on the front.
Only Zubeldia managed to put up any firm resistance, holding the chase at one minute while the rest of the break succumbed.
Movistar called a halt to their work with 10km remaining, and Quintana’s inevitable attack threatened to turn the race on its head, but Luis Leon Sanchez marked him and the rest of the Astana men dragged Aru back within the space of a few hundred meters. It would be the only time Quintana attacked.
Not that Movistar were done there. They issued Visconti with instructions to set an energetic tempo with 5km to go, and even though Dumoulin was dropped soon after and Aru appeared to be on briefly on the ropes, it was Rodriguez who almost ghosted clear the take the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|4:33:31
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:24
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:15
|15
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:22
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|17
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|18
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:56
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:01
|21
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:02:16
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:18
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:36
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|25
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:49
|26
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:08
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:28
|28
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:39
|29
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:41
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:05
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:15
|33
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:05:26
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:54
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|38
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:39
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:55
|41
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:06
|42
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:39
|44
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:46
|45
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:49
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:10:31
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
|0:10:52
|50
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:55
|51
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:28
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:10
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:13:27
|54
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:43
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:56
|56
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:06
|57
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:10
|58
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:15:14
|59
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:44
|60
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:30
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:42
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|65
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:50
|67
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:17:01
|68
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:06
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:33
|70
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|76
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|77
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|78
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|80
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|96
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|108
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|115
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|118
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|119
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|121
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:04
|122
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:13
|123
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:16
|124
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:25
|125
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:53
|127
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:54
|128
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:17
|132
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:19
|133
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:30
|135
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:31
|137
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:21:22
|139
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:07
|140
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:30
|141
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|142
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|143
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|144
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|147
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|151
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|154
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|156
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|159
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:18
|160
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:21
|161
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:24:23
|162
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:29
|163
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:31
|164
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:54
|165
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:56
|166
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:23
|167
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|3
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|181
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|201
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|186
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|125
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|7
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|174
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|15
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|168
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|196
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|181
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|201
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|186
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|125
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:44:04
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:58
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:27
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:06:21
|7
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:07:27
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:28
|9
|Colombia
|0:15:03
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:10
|11
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:18:56
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:09
|13
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:21:41
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:23:03
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28:16
|16
|FDJ
|0:30:23
|17
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:31:29
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:55
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:36
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|0:38:41
|21
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:27
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|0:53:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61:53:56
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:01
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:24
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:25
|5
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:08
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:19
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:00
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:07
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:50
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:00
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:10
|14
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:18
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:48
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:52
|17
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|18
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:40
|19
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:57
|20
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:28
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:24:22
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:24:42
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:50
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:15
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:28
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:29:59
|27
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:34:11
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:16
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:17
|30
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:14
|31
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:22
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:19
|33
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:43:58
|34
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:07
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:58:28
|36
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:31
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:48
|38
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:57
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:01:52
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:02:21
|41
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:05:18
|42
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:10:42
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:55
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:13:21
|45
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:13:58
|46
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:14:23
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:14:35
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:07
|49
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:50
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:17:15
|51
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:45
|52
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|1:19:41
|53
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:07
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:20:36
|55
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:22:26
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:22:54
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:01
|58
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:32
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:29:50
|60
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:30:51
|61
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:18
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:28
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:51
|64
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:39:02
|65
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1:40:04
|66
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:40:35
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:41:12
|68
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:42:03
|69
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1:42:04
|70
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:42:30
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:43:27
|72
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:44:53
|73
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:46:07
|74
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:47:01
|75
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:47:11
|76
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:48:15
|77
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:49:56
|78
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1:52:59
|79
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:53:50
|80
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:37
|81
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:54:56
|82
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:08
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:56:28
|84
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:58
|85
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:58:40
|86
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|1:59:17
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:59:41
|88
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2:01:15
|89
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:02:25
|90
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:30
|91
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|2:05:33
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2:06:56
|93
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:05
|94
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:07:32
|95
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:09:33
|96
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:09:40
|97
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:10:13
|98
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:11:19
|99
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:11:46
|100
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:11:56
|101
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:12:29
|102
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:14:01
|103
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:14:31
|104
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:14:39
|105
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:14:46
|106
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:15:20
|107
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:15:24
|108
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:17:08
|109
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:18:47
|110
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:24
|111
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:20:03
|112
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:20:20
|113
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:20:55
|114
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:21:26
|115
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:22:11
|116
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:22:28
|117
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:23:23
|118
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:23:48
|119
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:24:40
|120
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:26:23
|121
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:26:47
|122
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:28:06
|123
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:28:21
|124
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
|2:29:34
|125
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:30:23
|126
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:30:30
|127
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:31:02
|128
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:31:52
|129
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:32:55
|130
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:33:14
|131
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:34:22
|132
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:35:04
|133
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:36:16
|134
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:37:04
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:37:08
|136
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:37:12
|137
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:37:25
|138
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|2:37:28
|139
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:38:23
|140
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:40:13
|141
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:57
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:42:25
|143
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:43:06
|144
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:43:36
|145
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:43:44
|146
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43:54
|147
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:44:13
|148
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:44:19
|149
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2:45:00
|150
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:45:17
|151
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:45:26
|152
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|2:46:58
|153
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:48:40
|154
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:49:26
|155
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2:50:15
|156
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:53:06
|157
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:53:46
|158
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:55:30
|159
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:56:12
|160
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:59:54
|161
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:59:58
|162
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:02:20
|163
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:04:30
|164
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:06:24
|165
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:11:40
|166
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:16:50
|167
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:39:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|99
|pts
|2
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|72
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|68
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|17
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|34
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|20
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|30
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|25
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|26
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|29
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|31
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|32
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|35
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|36
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|16
|37
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|38
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|40
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|12
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|42
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|43
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|45
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|46
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|47
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|9
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|49
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|50
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|8
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|53
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|54
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|55
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|56
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|57
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|58
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|59
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|60
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|62
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|63
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|64
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|65
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|66
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|68
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|69
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|70
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|72
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|73
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|74
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|75
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|76
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|77
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|78
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|79
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|80
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|82
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|83
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|-5
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|86
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|87
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|pts
|2
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|27
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|9
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|14
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|16
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|19
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|7
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|21
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|22
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|24
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|26
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|28
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|29
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|32
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|35
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|38
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|39
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|42
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|44
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|45
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|46
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|47
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|1
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|50
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|5
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|41
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|41
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|57
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|62
|10
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|62
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|12
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|94
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|99
|17
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|101
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|105
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|109
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|21
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|126
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|25
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|28
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|150
|29
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|155
|30
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|162
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|32
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|176
|33
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|184
|34
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|190
|35
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|205
|36
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|223
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|240
|38
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|254
|39
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|284
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|17:54:25
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:10:56
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:00
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:33:10
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:52:01
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:16
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|1:01:59
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:02:18
|9
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:04:24
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|1:23:19
|11
|Colombia
|1:45:16
|12
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1:59:02
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:00:28
|14
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|2:16:56
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|2:21:34
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|2:22:44
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|2:28:19
|18
|Mtn - Qhubeka
|2:41:00
|19
|IAM Cycling
|2:42:56
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|3:18:00
|21
|FDJ
|3:24:19
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:11:55
