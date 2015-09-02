Trending

date 2015-09-02

Vuelta a España: Landa wins Andorra epic

Aru surges into race lead, Froome cracks in short, intense stage

Mikel Landa (Astana) celebrates the stage 11 win at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) gets a hand after finishing the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) makes his way to the team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A sore looking Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) is surrounded by media at the team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Most aggressive went to Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the GC group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) tries to save his jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets out of the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Aru, Rodriguez and Moreno ride together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) leading the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) climbing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yvon Ledanois is BMC's sport director

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) warming up for the mega stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ian Boswell's face says it all after an epic day in the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) pushes it to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finishes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabrice Jeandesboz (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Christian Knees on the front of the Sky train

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dario Cataldo on the Astana train

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dario Cataldo (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru fuels up before launching his attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Escartín, technical director of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The race doctor tries to stop the blood from flowing down Sergio Paulinho's leg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sergio Paulinho is attended to by the race doctor

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome was a man in demand after the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin lost the red jersey but keeps the white combination jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage winner Mikel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) keeps the green jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafal Majka crosses the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A blood soaked left shoe for Sergio Paulinho

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
BMC's Sammy Sanchez at the team car

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) is all smiles after collecting the red jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Red jersey leader Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Landa (Astana) wins stage 11 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Mikel Landa (Astana) wins stage 11 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana) in the 2015 Vuelta's red jersey after stage 11.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Aru (Astana) in the 2015 Vuelta's red jersey after stage 11.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Aru charges for the line during stage 11 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Aru finished second during stage 11 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Aru charges for the line during stage 11 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Mikel Landa (Astana) wins stage 11 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Mikel Landa (Astana) wins stage 11 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Mikel Landa (Astana) wins stage 11 at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) finishes stage 11.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) finishes stage 11.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) surrendered the race lead during stage 11.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mikel Landa (Astana) celebrates on the stage 11 podium at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Landa (Astana) celebrates on the stage 11 podium at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Landa (Astana) celebrates on the stage 11 podium at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton climbs one of six categorised ascents during stage 11.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Astana line up for Fabio Aru during stage 11.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The GC group climbs during stage 11 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas guides Chris Froome during stage 11.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome struggles during stage 11.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton climbs one of six categorised ascents during stage 11.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome struggles alongside the Sky team car during stage 11 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Froome struggles alongside the Sky team car during stage 11 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mikel Landa (Astana) celebrates the stage 11 win at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the doctor's car

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) opens a gap

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: OPQS / Tim de Waele)
Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) on a bad day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Imanol Irviti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard, Darwin Atapuma and Omar Fraile in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) was distanced before the final climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) struggled on stage 11

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vasil Kiryienka helps his Sky teammate Chris Froome chase back on after an early crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Kiryenka and Froome chasing on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets help for his injured leg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
One of six climbs on stage 11 of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geraint Thomas (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) hits out for the mountain points

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) on the steep part of the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yaroslav Popovych (Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The mountains of Andorra were not friendly to Max Richeze

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vasil Kiryienka leads Chris Froome (Sky) on the chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets medical attention

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mikel Landa (Astana) secured the win on stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana with memorable display in the mountains. The 25-year-old was part of the day’s early break and skipped away from his companions on the final climb of the 138km stage to hang on ahead of the fast finishing overall contenders.

Landa’s win painted only part of the picture for a dominant Astana team with Fabio Aru dropping all his rivals on the final ascent to finish second on the stage and take the leader’s jersey from Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin).

Chris Froome (Team Sky) who came into the stage with his overall ambitions reignited after a strong ride on stage 9 crashed early in today’s stage and was dropped several climbs from the finish. He came in over eight minutes down, losing any chance of winning the race overall.

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde both lost time to Aru, while Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha) put in a dogged display to keep his overall ambitions alive.

Aru now leads Rodriguez by 27 seconds with Dumoulin a further three seconds back. Valverde is 6th at 1:52, while pre-race favourite Quintana is over three minutes in arrears.

The day had been billed as one of the most epic stages ever put together in a Grand Tour with six climbs and a summit finished packed into the 138km stage.

The action was fast and furious from the off, first with Froome’s crash and then with a significant break going clear. However the stage and the overall battle would come down to the final climb with Landa attacking the remnants of the break near the foot of the ascent.

Astana had already been leading the bunch over several of the previous climbs and although Movistar and Katusha briefly threatened the Khazak team’s dominance when Valverde and Rodriguez moved clear on a descent, when the race re-grouped Aru’s team reasserted their control with Luis Leon Sanchez and Dario Cataldo ever-present.

Aru launched his first attack inside the final 8km and brought Rodriguez and his teammate Daniel Moreno with him. Landa had a two minute advantage but Aru was in no mood to calculate – his eyes firmly focused on the red jersey. His second acceleration did in the Katusha pair, while Dumoulin’s strategy of setting a steady tempo paid dividends. While Quintana, Valverde and several others attempted to match Aru’s drive for home, the Dutch rider kept calm - a tactic Esteban Chaves later employed – to keep his top ten ambitions on track.

How it unfolded

They said it would be epic, they said it would decide the Vuelta but in the end it was all rather underwhelming but at the start, when the peloton left Andorra la Vella, almost anything seemed possible with the race tackling the Collada de Baixalis almost from the gun.

Chris Froome's crash, inside the first few kilometres, was the first flash point but of great significance was the ages it took for him to regain contact with the main field - his battered left shoulder clearly an problem.

Up ahead Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC) sparked the first move of the day and the pair set-up the groundwork for a 19-man move that also included Ian Boswell (Team Sky), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Ruben Plaza (Lampre - Merida), Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling), Javier Moreno (Movistar), Damien Howson (Orica - GreenEdge), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo), Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Nelson Olivera (Lampre).

On the climb of the Coll de la Rabassa – the third ascent of the day – the race truly began to take shape.

Landa, finally showing the form that stood out in the Giro and landed him his move to Team Sky, took the break by the scruff of the neck and brought back Erviti, who had attacked just before the climb. The peloton trailed by close to five minutes with Team Sky, Astana and Movistar setting tempo.

Further up the climb and Sicard, Poljanski, Coppel and Boswell (Team Sky) led, with Atapuma, Olivera, and Landa eventually joining them.

The long and punishing slopes were begging to take their toll and Team Sky looked lost at sea at one point. The had been on the front but when they noticed Froome has begun to slip back they looked around unsure of their next move. Astana barely changed the tempo or trajectory, but kept the pressure on as Geraint Thomas slipped back to nurse his stricken captain.

The Tour winner went back to the medical car and despite holding the bunch at two minute for most of the climb, his challenge was effectively over. His team rallied, Mikel Nieve now their substitute leader after Roche also began to struggle.

The rain began to pour but on the dry descent the race sparked into life with a confident Valverde charging clear. Rodriguez, who helped designed the stage route, joined him and soon the pair were joined by a gaggle of teammates. Not present were the race leader Dumoulin and Aru, but the Italian had Cataldo to thank for quickly nullifying a dangerous gap of around 40 seconds before the next climb.

Dumoulin made to back to the main group, too, and despite a lack of teammates the Dutch rider held firm when Katusha and then Astana ratcheted up the pace once more.

Landa took flight with around 9km remaining and his Italian team leader followed suit soon after – almost on the same stretch of road – with Quintana, Valverde and Chaves immediately put into difficulty.

Majka and Nieve limited their loses while Ian Boswell hung on from the early break to finish a highly creditable third. Froome eventually finished over 8 minutes down and is now back in 15th place overall.

The Vuelta a Espana is quickly becoming a war of attrition and at present only two men look capable of winning it.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4:34:54
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:40
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:57
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:59
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:10
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:59
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:02
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:03:04
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
13Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:04:19
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
15Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:25
19Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:32
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:25
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:56
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:40
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:18
24Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:51
27David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:58
28Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:03
30Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:05
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:27
32Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:08:41
33Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:18
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:23
35Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:26
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:09:32
38Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:24
39Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:29
40Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:55
41Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
42Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:12:07
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:09
44Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:11
46Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:22
47George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
48Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:13:41
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:57
50Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:14:17
51Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:14:25
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:14:51
54Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:13
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:34
56Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:19
57Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
58Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
59Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
60Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:18:00
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:38
62José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:52
63Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:13
64Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
66Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
67Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
68Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
69Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
70Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:52
72Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:51
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
78Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:56
80Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:24:34
81Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
83Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
86Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
88Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:49
89Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:18
90Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
91Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
92Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:40
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:10
94Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:29:16
95Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
99Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
101Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
102Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
104Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
105Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
107Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
110Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
115Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
117Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
119Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
121Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
123Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
124Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
126Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
127Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
128Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
130Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
133Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
136Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
137Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
138Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
139John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
141Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
142Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
144Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:54
145Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:57
146Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
147Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
149Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
150Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
152Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
154Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
155Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
156Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
157Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
159Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
161Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
162Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
163Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
164Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
165Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
166Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
167Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:10
168Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:16
169Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:17
170Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:51
171Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:33:39
172Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:51
173Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:59
174Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:34:22
175Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:07
DNFSergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSVladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAmets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Intermediate sprint - Encamp. Av. Francois Mitterrand, km. 127.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky16
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha14
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha12
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo10
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky9
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge8
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida5
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia3
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
15Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Collada de Beixalis, km. 9.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar6
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida4
4Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Coll d'Ordino, km. 32.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
4José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Puerto de la Rabassa, km. 72
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida4
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida2
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 4 (HC) Coll de la Gallina, km. 98.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
3Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team6
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar4
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Alto de la Comella, km. 119.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Cortals de Encamp, km. 138
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky4
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:49:06
2Team Sky0:08:07
3Movistar Team0:10:17
4Team Katusha0:13:13
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:33
6Team Europcar0:17:44
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:22
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:38
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:30
10Lotto Soudal0:25:27
11Colombia0:33:15
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:18
13BMC Racing Team0:34:01
14IAM Cycling0:40:03
15Trek Factory Racing0:40:48
16AG2R La Mondiale0:42:24
17FDJ.fr0:44:05
18Lampre-Merida0:44:27
19Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:10
20MTN - Qhubeka0:45:42
21Orica GreenEdge0:53:09
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:05

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team43:12:19
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:27
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:30
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:28
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:29
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:54
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:58
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:07
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:15
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:41
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:42
14Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:29
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:07:30
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:50
17Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:19
18Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:49
19Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:11:07
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:34
21Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:04
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:13:03
23David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:56
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:44
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:22:07
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:08
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:23:47
28George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:05
29Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:25:51
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:26:10
31Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:27:28
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:28:28
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:58
34Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:29:37
35Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:32:55
36José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:21
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:33:24
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:36:30
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:39:06
40Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:46:22
41Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:27
42Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:49:40
43Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:51:28
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:48
45Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:26
46Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:36
47Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:55:04
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:56:48
49Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:57:20
50Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:17
51Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:19
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:07
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:20
54Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:01:50
55Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:26
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:03:52
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:03
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:04:30
59Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:48
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1:05:50
61Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:41
62Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:09:15
63Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1:10:58
64Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia1:11:05
65Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:40
66Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1:12:00
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:29
68Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:12:30
69Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:13:14
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:15:55
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:32
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:16:55
73Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:18:04
74Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia1:18:07
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:18:49
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:12
77Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:22:06
78Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:22:44
79Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia1:23:08
80Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:23:35
81Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling1:25:03
82Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:45
83Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1:27:01
84Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:28:38
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:29:07
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:29:45
87Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:13
88Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:30:16
89Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:30:18
90Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:30:47
91Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1:32:13
92Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:30
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge1:32:34
94Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:32:35
95Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:32:46
96Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:52
97Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:06
98Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:34:48
99Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:35:17
100Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:35:19
101John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:21
102Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:35:29
103Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:35:34
105Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:35:55
106Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:36:24
107Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1:36:25
108Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:36:39
109Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:38:36
110Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:39:04
111Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:41:03
112Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:41:18
113Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:41:30
114Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:15
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:42:58
116Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:43:55
117Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:44:37
118Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:44:58
119Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:45:00
120Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:07
121Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:47:12
122Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:47:25
123Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:48:25
124Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:26
125Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:48:43
126Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:49:34
127Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:36
128Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:51:13
129Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:51:21
130Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:52:09
131Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:52:46
132Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:53:15
133Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:54:36
134Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:55:23
135Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:56:22
136Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:56:53
137Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia1:58:05
138Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1:58:17
139Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:59:09
140Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida1:59:10
141Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:59:34
142Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:59:57
143Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2:00:00
144Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:09
145Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka2:00:29
146Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia2:01:58
147Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:02:02
148Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:03:10
149Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:59
150Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:04:36
151Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:05:15
152Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:06:37
153Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:52
154Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin2:07:59
155Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:08:11
156Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:08:15
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:09:38
158Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing2:10:15
159Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:10:36
160Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:11:45
161Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:12:03
162Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2:13:27
163Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:14:26
164Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2:14:40
165Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:16:56
166Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:20:26
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:21:22
168Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2:25:44
169Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:25:57
170Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:29:51
171Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:31:26
172Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:31:52
173Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2:37:08
174Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:38:50
175Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:39:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge79pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin74
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team74
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha65
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team61
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka57
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky56
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin56
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo50
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha45
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team44
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky43
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal35
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team35
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team33
16José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA33
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team29
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
20Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
21Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
22Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky18
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step17
25Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
26Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
27Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr16
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka15
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
31Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky12
32Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step11
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida9
37Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida9
38Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
39Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
40Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge8
41Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling7
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
43Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia5
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar5
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
46Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
47Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
48Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
49Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
50Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
51Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia3
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
53Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
55Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
56Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
58Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
59Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
60Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
61Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
62Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
63Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
64Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
65Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1
66Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
67Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
68Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-4
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar-5
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
71Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka-5
72Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-5
74Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-7

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA55pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida14
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
5Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
8Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
10Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
11Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida7
13Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
14Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
17Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step6
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr5
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
21Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
24Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
29Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
30José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
31Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
32Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
35Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
36Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
38Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky1
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
40Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
41Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin9pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge21
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha25
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo40
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky43
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team44
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha45
9Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar63
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky66
11José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA82
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida85
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team94
14Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida96
15Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky98
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step101
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling114
18Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky114
19Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo120
20Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar123
21Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA138
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale141
23Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia151
24Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida165
25Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida176
26Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team186
27Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team205
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale262

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky129:56:07
2Astana Pro Team0:03:45
3Movistar Team0:08:20
4Team Katusha0:20:52
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:03
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:06
7Team Europcar0:38:16
8Lotto Soudal0:38:53
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:12
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:28
11Trek Factory Racing1:01:57
12BMC Racing Team1:03:02
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:10:44
14Colombia1:21:50
15Lampre-Merida1:40:48
16Team Giant-Alpecin1:42:28
17AG2R La Mondiale1:54:21
18IAM Cycling1:54:27
19MTN - Qhubeka1:59:51
20Orica GreenEdge2:19:06
21FDJ.fr2:25:03
22Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:26:21

