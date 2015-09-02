Vuelta a España: Landa wins Andorra epic
Aru surges into race lead, Froome cracks in short, intense stage
Stage 11: Andorra la Vella - Cortals d'Encamp
Mikel Landa (Astana) secured the win on stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana with memorable display in the mountains. The 25-year-old was part of the day’s early break and skipped away from his companions on the final climb of the 138km stage to hang on ahead of the fast finishing overall contenders.
Landa’s win painted only part of the picture for a dominant Astana team with Fabio Aru dropping all his rivals on the final ascent to finish second on the stage and take the leader’s jersey from Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin).
Chris Froome (Team Sky) who came into the stage with his overall ambitions reignited after a strong ride on stage 9 crashed early in today’s stage and was dropped several climbs from the finish. He came in over eight minutes down, losing any chance of winning the race overall.
Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde both lost time to Aru, while Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha) put in a dogged display to keep his overall ambitions alive.
Aru now leads Rodriguez by 27 seconds with Dumoulin a further three seconds back. Valverde is 6th at 1:52, while pre-race favourite Quintana is over three minutes in arrears.
The day had been billed as one of the most epic stages ever put together in a Grand Tour with six climbs and a summit finished packed into the 138km stage.
The action was fast and furious from the off, first with Froome’s crash and then with a significant break going clear. However the stage and the overall battle would come down to the final climb with Landa attacking the remnants of the break near the foot of the ascent.
Astana had already been leading the bunch over several of the previous climbs and although Movistar and Katusha briefly threatened the Khazak team’s dominance when Valverde and Rodriguez moved clear on a descent, when the race re-grouped Aru’s team reasserted their control with Luis Leon Sanchez and Dario Cataldo ever-present.
Aru launched his first attack inside the final 8km and brought Rodriguez and his teammate Daniel Moreno with him. Landa had a two minute advantage but Aru was in no mood to calculate – his eyes firmly focused on the red jersey. His second acceleration did in the Katusha pair, while Dumoulin’s strategy of setting a steady tempo paid dividends. While Quintana, Valverde and several others attempted to match Aru’s drive for home, the Dutch rider kept calm - a tactic Esteban Chaves later employed – to keep his top ten ambitions on track.
How it unfolded
They said it would be epic, they said it would decide the Vuelta but in the end it was all rather underwhelming but at the start, when the peloton left Andorra la Vella, almost anything seemed possible with the race tackling the Collada de Baixalis almost from the gun.
Chris Froome's crash, inside the first few kilometres, was the first flash point but of great significance was the ages it took for him to regain contact with the main field - his battered left shoulder clearly an problem.
Up ahead Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC) sparked the first move of the day and the pair set-up the groundwork for a 19-man move that also included Ian Boswell (Team Sky), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Ruben Plaza (Lampre - Merida), Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling), Javier Moreno (Movistar), Damien Howson (Orica - GreenEdge), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo), Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Nelson Olivera (Lampre).
On the climb of the Coll de la Rabassa – the third ascent of the day – the race truly began to take shape.
Landa, finally showing the form that stood out in the Giro and landed him his move to Team Sky, took the break by the scruff of the neck and brought back Erviti, who had attacked just before the climb. The peloton trailed by close to five minutes with Team Sky, Astana and Movistar setting tempo.
Further up the climb and Sicard, Poljanski, Coppel and Boswell (Team Sky) led, with Atapuma, Olivera, and Landa eventually joining them.
The long and punishing slopes were begging to take their toll and Team Sky looked lost at sea at one point. The had been on the front but when they noticed Froome has begun to slip back they looked around unsure of their next move. Astana barely changed the tempo or trajectory, but kept the pressure on as Geraint Thomas slipped back to nurse his stricken captain.
The Tour winner went back to the medical car and despite holding the bunch at two minute for most of the climb, his challenge was effectively over. His team rallied, Mikel Nieve now their substitute leader after Roche also began to struggle.
The rain began to pour but on the dry descent the race sparked into life with a confident Valverde charging clear. Rodriguez, who helped designed the stage route, joined him and soon the pair were joined by a gaggle of teammates. Not present were the race leader Dumoulin and Aru, but the Italian had Cataldo to thank for quickly nullifying a dangerous gap of around 40 seconds before the next climb.
Dumoulin made to back to the main group, too, and despite a lack of teammates the Dutch rider held firm when Katusha and then Astana ratcheted up the pace once more.
Landa took flight with around 9km remaining and his Italian team leader followed suit soon after – almost on the same stretch of road – with Quintana, Valverde and Chaves immediately put into difficulty.
Majka and Nieve limited their loses while Ian Boswell hung on from the early break to finish a highly creditable third. Froome eventually finished over 8 minutes down and is now back in 15th place overall.
The Vuelta a Espana is quickly becoming a war of attrition and at present only two men look capable of winning it.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:34:54
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:59
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:10
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:02
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:04
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:04:19
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:25
|19
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:32
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:25
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:56
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:40
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:18
|24
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:51
|27
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:58
|28
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:03
|30
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:27
|32
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:41
|33
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:18
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:23
|35
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:26
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:32
|38
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:24
|39
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:29
|40
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:55
|41
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|42
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:12:07
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:09
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:11
|46
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:22
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:13:41
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:57
|50
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:14:17
|51
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:14:25
|53
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:51
|54
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:13
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:34
|56
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:19
|57
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:18:00
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:38
|62
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:52
|63
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:13
|64
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|67
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|68
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|70
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:52
|72
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:51
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:56
|80
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:24:34
|81
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|88
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:49
|89
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:18
|90
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:40
|93
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:10
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:29:16
|95
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|96
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|101
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|102
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|107
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|110
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|115
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|117
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|119
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|121
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|123
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|137
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|138
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|139
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|143
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:54
|145
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:57
|146
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|147
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|150
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|152
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|154
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|157
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|162
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|163
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|164
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|166
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:10
|168
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:16
|169
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:17
|170
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:51
|171
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:39
|172
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:51
|173
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:59
|174
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:22
|175
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:07
|DNF
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|3
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4
|4
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|4
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:49:06
|2
|Team Sky
|0:08:07
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:10:17
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:13:13
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:33
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:17:44
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:22
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:38
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:30
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:25:27
|11
|Colombia
|0:33:15
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:33:18
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:01
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:40:03
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:48
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:24
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:44:05
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:44:27
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:10
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:45:42
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:53:09
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:01:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43:12:19
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:28
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|8
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:58
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:15
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:41
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:42
|14
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:29
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:30
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:50
|17
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|18
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:49
|19
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:07
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:34
|21
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:04
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:13:03
|23
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:56
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:44
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:07
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:08
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:47
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:05
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:25:51
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:10
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:28
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:28:28
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:58
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:37
|35
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:32:55
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:21
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:24
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:36:30
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:06
|40
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:22
|41
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:27
|42
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:49:40
|43
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:51:28
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:48
|45
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:26
|46
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:36
|47
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:04
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:56:48
|49
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:57:20
|50
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:17
|51
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:19
|52
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:07
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:01:20
|54
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:01:50
|55
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:26
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:03:52
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:03
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:30
|59
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:48
|60
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1:05:50
|61
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:07:41
|62
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:09:15
|63
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:58
|64
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:11:05
|65
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:40
|66
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1:12:00
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:29
|68
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:12:30
|69
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:14
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:15:55
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:32
|72
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:16:55
|73
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:04
|74
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|1:18:07
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:18:49
|76
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:12
|77
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:06
|78
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:22:44
|79
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|1:23:08
|80
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:23:35
|81
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|1:25:03
|82
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:45
|83
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1:27:01
|84
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:28:38
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:29:07
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:45
|87
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:13
|88
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:30:16
|89
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:30:18
|90
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:30:47
|91
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1:32:13
|92
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:30
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|1:32:34
|94
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:32:35
|95
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:32:46
|96
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:52
|97
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:06
|98
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:34:48
|99
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:17
|100
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:35:19
|101
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:21
|102
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:35:29
|103
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:34
|105
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:55
|106
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:24
|107
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:36:25
|108
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:36:39
|109
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:38:36
|110
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:39:04
|111
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:41:03
|112
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:41:18
|113
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:41:30
|114
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:15
|115
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:42:58
|116
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:43:55
|117
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:37
|118
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:44:58
|119
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:00
|120
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:07
|121
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:47:12
|122
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:47:25
|123
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:25
|124
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:26
|125
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:48:43
|126
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:49:34
|127
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:49:36
|128
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:51:13
|129
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:51:21
|130
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:52:09
|131
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:52:46
|132
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:53:15
|133
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:54:36
|134
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:55:23
|135
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:56:22
|136
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:56:53
|137
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|1:58:05
|138
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:58:17
|139
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:59:09
|140
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|1:59:10
|141
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:59:34
|142
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:59:57
|143
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:00:00
|144
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:09
|145
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:00:29
|146
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|2:01:58
|147
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:02:02
|148
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:03:10
|149
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:59
|150
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:04:36
|151
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:05:15
|152
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:06:37
|153
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:52
|154
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:07:59
|155
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:08:11
|156
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:08:15
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:09:38
|158
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|2:10:15
|159
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:10:36
|160
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:11:45
|161
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:12:03
|162
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2:13:27
|163
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:14:26
|164
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2:14:40
|165
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:16:56
|166
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:20:26
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:21:22
|168
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:25:44
|169
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:25:57
|170
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:29:51
|171
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:31:26
|172
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:31:52
|173
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:37:08
|174
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:38:50
|175
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:39:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|57
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|56
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|29
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|21
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|22
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|25
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17
|26
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|27
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|31
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|32
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|34
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|37
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|9
|38
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|39
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|40
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|41
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|7
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|43
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|5
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|46
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|47
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|48
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|49
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|50
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|51
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|3
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|53
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|55
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|56
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|57
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|58
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|59
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|60
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|61
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|62
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|63
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|64
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|65
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|66
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|68
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-4
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|71
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|-5
|72
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-5
|74
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|14
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|5
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|8
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|10
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|8
|11
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|13
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|14
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|17
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|24
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|29
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|31
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|32
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|35
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|38
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|40
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|41
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|44
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|9
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|66
|11
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|85
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|14
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|96
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|98
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|114
|18
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|114
|19
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|20
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|21
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|23
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|151
|24
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|165
|25
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|176
|26
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|186
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|205
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|262
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|129:56:07
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:45
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:08:20
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:20:52
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:03
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:06
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:38:16
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38:53
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:12
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:28
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:57
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|1:03:02
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:44
|14
|Colombia
|1:21:50
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|1:40:48
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:42:28
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:21
|18
|IAM Cycling
|1:54:27
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:59:51
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:19:06
|21
|FDJ.fr
|2:25:03
|22
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:26:21
