Mikel Landa (Astana) secured the win on stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana with memorable display in the mountains. The 25-year-old was part of the day’s early break and skipped away from his companions on the final climb of the 138km stage to hang on ahead of the fast finishing overall contenders.

Landa’s win painted only part of the picture for a dominant Astana team with Fabio Aru dropping all his rivals on the final ascent to finish second on the stage and take the leader’s jersey from Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin).

Chris Froome (Team Sky) who came into the stage with his overall ambitions reignited after a strong ride on stage 9 crashed early in today’s stage and was dropped several climbs from the finish. He came in over eight minutes down, losing any chance of winning the race overall.

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde both lost time to Aru, while Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha) put in a dogged display to keep his overall ambitions alive.

Aru now leads Rodriguez by 27 seconds with Dumoulin a further three seconds back. Valverde is 6th at 1:52, while pre-race favourite Quintana is over three minutes in arrears.

The day had been billed as one of the most epic stages ever put together in a Grand Tour with six climbs and a summit finished packed into the 138km stage.

The action was fast and furious from the off, first with Froome’s crash and then with a significant break going clear. However the stage and the overall battle would come down to the final climb with Landa attacking the remnants of the break near the foot of the ascent.

Astana had already been leading the bunch over several of the previous climbs and although Movistar and Katusha briefly threatened the Khazak team’s dominance when Valverde and Rodriguez moved clear on a descent, when the race re-grouped Aru’s team reasserted their control with Luis Leon Sanchez and Dario Cataldo ever-present.

Aru launched his first attack inside the final 8km and brought Rodriguez and his teammate Daniel Moreno with him. Landa had a two minute advantage but Aru was in no mood to calculate – his eyes firmly focused on the red jersey. His second acceleration did in the Katusha pair, while Dumoulin’s strategy of setting a steady tempo paid dividends. While Quintana, Valverde and several others attempted to match Aru’s drive for home, the Dutch rider kept calm - a tactic Esteban Chaves later employed – to keep his top ten ambitions on track.

How it unfolded

They said it would be epic, they said it would decide the Vuelta but in the end it was all rather underwhelming but at the start, when the peloton left Andorra la Vella, almost anything seemed possible with the race tackling the Collada de Baixalis almost from the gun.

Chris Froome's crash, inside the first few kilometres, was the first flash point but of great significance was the ages it took for him to regain contact with the main field - his battered left shoulder clearly an problem.

Up ahead Romain Sicard (Europcar) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC) sparked the first move of the day and the pair set-up the groundwork for a 19-man move that also included Ian Boswell (Team Sky), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Ruben Plaza (Lampre - Merida), Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling), Javier Moreno (Movistar), Damien Howson (Orica - GreenEdge), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo), Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Nelson Olivera (Lampre).

On the climb of the Coll de la Rabassa – the third ascent of the day – the race truly began to take shape.

Landa, finally showing the form that stood out in the Giro and landed him his move to Team Sky, took the break by the scruff of the neck and brought back Erviti, who had attacked just before the climb. The peloton trailed by close to five minutes with Team Sky, Astana and Movistar setting tempo.

Further up the climb and Sicard, Poljanski, Coppel and Boswell (Team Sky) led, with Atapuma, Olivera, and Landa eventually joining them.

The long and punishing slopes were begging to take their toll and Team Sky looked lost at sea at one point. The had been on the front but when they noticed Froome has begun to slip back they looked around unsure of their next move. Astana barely changed the tempo or trajectory, but kept the pressure on as Geraint Thomas slipped back to nurse his stricken captain.

The Tour winner went back to the medical car and despite holding the bunch at two minute for most of the climb, his challenge was effectively over. His team rallied, Mikel Nieve now their substitute leader after Roche also began to struggle.

The rain began to pour but on the dry descent the race sparked into life with a confident Valverde charging clear. Rodriguez, who helped designed the stage route, joined him and soon the pair were joined by a gaggle of teammates. Not present were the race leader Dumoulin and Aru, but the Italian had Cataldo to thank for quickly nullifying a dangerous gap of around 40 seconds before the next climb.

Dumoulin made to back to the main group, too, and despite a lack of teammates the Dutch rider held firm when Katusha and then Astana ratcheted up the pace once more.

Landa took flight with around 9km remaining and his Italian team leader followed suit soon after – almost on the same stretch of road – with Quintana, Valverde and Chaves immediately put into difficulty.

Majka and Nieve limited their loses while Ian Boswell hung on from the early break to finish a highly creditable third. Froome eventually finished over 8 minutes down and is now back in 15th place overall.

The Vuelta a Espana is quickly becoming a war of attrition and at present only two men look capable of winning it.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4:34:54 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:40 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:57 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:59 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:10 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:59 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:02 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:03:04 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:04:19 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:25 19 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:32 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:25 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:56 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:40 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:18 24 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:51 27 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:58 28 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:03 30 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:05 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:27 32 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:41 33 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:18 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:23 35 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:26 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:09:32 38 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:24 39 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:29 40 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:55 41 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 42 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:12:07 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:09 44 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:11 46 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:22 47 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:13:41 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:57 50 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:14:17 51 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:14:25 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:51 54 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:13 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:34 56 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:19 57 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 58 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 59 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:18:00 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:38 62 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:52 63 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:13 64 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 67 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 68 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 70 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:52 72 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:51 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 78 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:56 80 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:24:34 81 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 82 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 85 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 86 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 88 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:49 89 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:18 90 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 92 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:40 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:10 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:29:16 95 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 99 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 101 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 102 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 104 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 105 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 107 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 110 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 115 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 117 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 119 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 121 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 123 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 128 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 130 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 136 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 137 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 138 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 139 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 141 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 142 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:54 145 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:57 146 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 147 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 149 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 150 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 152 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 154 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 155 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 156 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 157 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 159 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 162 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 163 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 164 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 165 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 166 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:10 168 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:16 169 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:17 170 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:51 171 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:33:39 172 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:51 173 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:59 174 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:22 175 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:07 DNF Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo DNS Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr DNF Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Intermediate sprint - Encamp. Av. Francois Mitterrand, km. 127.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 16 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 14 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 9 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 8 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 3 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Collada de Beixalis, km. 9.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 4 4 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Coll d'Ordino, km. 32.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Puerto de la Rabassa, km. 72 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 4 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 4 (HC) Coll de la Gallina, km. 98.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Alto de la Comella, km. 119.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Cortals de Encamp, km. 138 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 4 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:49:06 2 Team Sky 0:08:07 3 Movistar Team 0:10:17 4 Team Katusha 0:13:13 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:33 6 Team Europcar 0:17:44 7 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:22 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:38 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:30 10 Lotto Soudal 0:25:27 11 Colombia 0:33:15 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:18 13 BMC Racing Team 0:34:01 14 IAM Cycling 0:40:03 15 Trek Factory Racing 0:40:48 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:24 17 FDJ.fr 0:44:05 18 Lampre-Merida 0:44:27 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:10 20 MTN - Qhubeka 0:45:42 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:53:09 22 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:05

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43:12:19 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:27 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:30 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:28 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:29 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:54 8 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:58 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:07 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:15 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:19 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:41 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:42 14 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:29 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:30 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:50 17 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:19 18 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:49 19 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:11:07 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:34 21 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:04 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:13:03 23 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:56 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:44 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:07 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:08 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:23:47 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:05 29 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:25:51 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:10 31 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:28 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:28:28 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:58 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:29:37 35 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:32:55 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:21 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:33:24 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:36:30 39 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:06 40 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:46:22 41 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:27 42 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:49:40 43 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:51:28 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:48 45 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:26 46 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:36 47 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:04 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:56:48 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:57:20 50 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:17 51 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:19 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:07 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:20 54 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:01:50 55 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:26 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:03:52 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:03 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:04:30 59 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:48 60 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1:05:50 61 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:41 62 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:09:15 63 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1:10:58 64 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 1:11:05 65 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:40 66 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1:12:00 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:29 68 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:12:30 69 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:13:14 70 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:15:55 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:32 72 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:16:55 73 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:18:04 74 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 1:18:07 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:18:49 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:12 77 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:22:06 78 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:22:44 79 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 1:23:08 80 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:23:35 81 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:25:03 82 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:45 83 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1:27:01 84 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:28:38 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:29:07 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:29:45 87 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:13 88 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:30:16 89 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:30:18 90 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:30:47 91 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1:32:13 92 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:30 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 1:32:34 94 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:32:35 95 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:32:46 96 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:52 97 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:06 98 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:34:48 99 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:35:17 100 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:35:19 101 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:21 102 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:35:29 103 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:35:34 105 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:55 106 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:36:24 107 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:36:25 108 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:36:39 109 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:38:36 110 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:39:04 111 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:41:03 112 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:41:18 113 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:41:30 114 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:15 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:42:58 116 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:43:55 117 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:44:37 118 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:44:58 119 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:45:00 120 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:07 121 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:47:12 122 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:47:25 123 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:48:25 124 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:26 125 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:48:43 126 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:49:34 127 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:36 128 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:51:13 129 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:51:21 130 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:52:09 131 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:52:46 132 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:53:15 133 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:54:36 134 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:55:23 135 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:56:22 136 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:56:53 137 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 1:58:05 138 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:58:17 139 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:59:09 140 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 1:59:10 141 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:59:34 142 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:59:57 143 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2:00:00 144 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:09 145 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 2:00:29 146 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 2:01:58 147 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:02:02 148 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:03:10 149 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:59 150 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:04:36 151 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:05:15 152 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:06:37 153 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:52 154 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:07:59 155 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:08:11 156 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:08:15 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:09:38 158 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 2:10:15 159 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:10:36 160 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:11:45 161 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:12:03 162 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2:13:27 163 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:14:26 164 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2:14:40 165 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:16:56 166 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:20:26 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:21:22 168 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2:25:44 169 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:25:57 170 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:29:51 171 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:31:26 172 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:31:52 173 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:37:08 174 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:38:50 175 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 79 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 65 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 57 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 56 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 45 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 43 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 35 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 29 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 21 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 22 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 18 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 25 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 26 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 31 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 32 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 33 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 34 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 37 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 9 38 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 39 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 40 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 8 41 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 7 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 43 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 5 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 46 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 47 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 48 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 49 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 51 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 3 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 53 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 55 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 56 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 58 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 59 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 60 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 61 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 62 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 63 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 64 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 65 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1 66 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 68 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -4 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar -5 70 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 71 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka -5 72 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -5 74 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -7

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 14 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 5 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 8 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 10 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 11 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 13 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 14 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 17 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 24 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 31 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 32 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 33 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 34 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 35 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 38 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 40 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 41 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 21 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 43 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 45 9 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 63 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 66 11 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 85 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 94 14 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 96 15 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 98 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 114 18 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 114 19 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 20 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 123 21 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 141 23 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 151 24 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 165 25 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 176 26 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 186 27 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 205 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 262