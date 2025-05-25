Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Live: Race heads to the mountains with ascent of Monte Grappa
By Stephen Puddicombe last updated
The riders tackle a 219km stage from Fiume Veneto to Asiago
Refresh
And here's the stage 15 map, as the riders make their way across Northeast Italy.
Here's a look at the profile of today's stage, which features ascents of the infamous Monte Grappa and the Passo Dori before the finish in Asiago.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Live: Race heads to the mountains with ascent of Monte GrappaThe riders tackle a 219km stage from Fiume Veneto to Asiago
-
USA Pro Road Championships: Gavin Hlady wins under-23 men's road race title in CharlestonDylan Zakrajsek second, Alfredo Bueno third in 135km road race
-
USA Pro Road Championships: Ella Sabo claims under-23 women's road race title in CharlestonCassidy Hickey second, Kaia Schmid third in 92.6km circuit race
-
'Everyone has their eye on the stage to Asiago' - Luke Plapp hopes Jayco AlUla can be inspired by his Giro d'Italia breakaway winSunday's stage 15 offers perfect terrain for an aggressive breakaway
-
'It's my first time trial in almost two years' - Marlen Reusser in the driver's seat ahead of Vuelta a Burgos Feminas finaleMovistar leader is back at her best post-COVID syndrome
-
'Everything happened so fast' – Luck the difference between winning and losing as crash disrupts Giro d'Italia GCPrimož Roglič and Egan Bernal crash again on stage 14 as Derek Gee and Richard Carapaz make gains
-
Giro d'Italia crash leaves Giulio Ciccone and Antonio Tiberi in pain and disappointmentUpdated: Lidl-Trek rider forced out of the Giro due to serious bruising in his right quadricep
-
A day for the breakaway specialists before week three kicks off? – Giro d'Italia stage 15 previewInsight from local rider Marco Frigo as Monte Grappa makes stage tough, but spurned GC riders could end breakaway chances
-
'I don't have the best luck but I didn't have the worst bad luck' - Isaac del Toro survives another day of Giro d'Italia chaos21-year-old Mexican gains time on all his rivals except Simon Yates