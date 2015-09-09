Broken collarbone for Cameron Meyer

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a fast start to the stage 17 Vuelta a Espana time trial, a late crash on the 38.4km Burgos course halted Cameron Meyer's momentum with the Orica-GreenEdge rider falling heavily on his right side and breaking his collarbone. Meyer remounted and crossed the line in 84th place, 5:17 minutes down on stage winner and new overall leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) before heading off to the hospital where scans revealed the break.

"It was an interesting day for out team with Damo [Howson] crashing then I went down with 4k to go," Meyer said post-stage of his teammate who also went down. "I didn’t think it was broken but after going to the hospital and getting an x-ray, the collarbone’s done so that will be the end of the Vuelta for me."

It the third straight grand tour that Meyer has failed to finish although there is added significant to his withdrawal with the 27-year-old changing teams at the end of the season after four years with the Australian squad. While the break has forced Meyer out of the race, the team announced he will not be undergoing surgery.

"It's not the best way for me going out. Its quite frustrating really but yeah I'll have to look to next season now. That's me done for this year and I'll look forward to next year," he added of his last race in the GreenEdge colours.

Meyer's withdrawal from the race will also affects the team's ambitions for the team time trial at the World Championships in Richmond later this month. Having finished third in the reintroduction of the race at the Worlds, Orica-GreenEdge have finished runner up on the last two occasions and will be looking to go one better on the 38.8km course.