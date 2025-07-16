'There have been some good ups this year, but mostly a lot of downs' – Jasper Philipsen reflects on opportunities missed after Tour de France crash

By published

'We still have to see if that's feasible' says Belgian sprinter of possible Vuelta a España start

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck wearing the yellow jersey pictured at the start of the second stage of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race, from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer (212 km), on Sunday 06 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, and will finish in Paris on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Jasper Philipsen won a stage and wore the yellow and green jerseys before crashing out of the Tour de France on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Tour de France rolls on without Jasper Philipsen following his crash and abandon on stage 3, the Belgian sprinter has given an update on his condition and hinted at possible plans for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Philipsen, who won the opening stage of the race and headed up the green jersey standings after two days of racing, went down hard in a collision with Bryan Coquard at the intermediate sprint on the road to Dunkerque.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.