2026 Tour Down Under to run from January 17 with all 15 Women's WorldTour teams while men's prologue makes a return

Women's WorldTour race from January 17-19 and six-day men's WorldTour event starts on January 20

WILLUNGA HILL, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: A general view of the peloton passing through Aldinga Beach landscape during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025, Stage 5 a 145.7km stage from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill 371m / #UCIWT / on January 25, 2025 in Willunga Hill, Australia.
The 2025 men's Santos Tour Down Under as it takes in the beach on the way to Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening event of the men's WorldTour and Women's WorldTour, the Santos Tour Down Under, has confirmed that the racing in South Australia will run through from January 17-25, with a prologue returning to the men's event while the top tier field in the women's race will swell in numbers with a full complement of women's WorldTeams.

Initially scheduled at the top of the Women's WorldTour calendar, released last month with dates to be confirmed, the timing of the three-stage women's event is now set for January 17-20. The attendance of all 15 WorldTeams marks a big step up from the nine on the start list this year and 14 teams altogether.

