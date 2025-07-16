Mathieu van der Poel's action-packed 10 days at the Tour de France earn him the 'first week' combativity award

Dutchman's stage win, four yellow jerseys, and two breakaways see him beat Ben Healy and Quinn Simmons in the fan vote

BAYEUX, FRANCE - JULY 10: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck prior to the 112th Tour de France, Stage 6 a 201.5km stage from Bayeux to Vire Normandie / #UCIWT / on July 10, 2025 in Bayeux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is the most combative rider of the Tour so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

A stage winner in Boulogne-sur-Mer and twice a yellow jersey wearer, Mathieu van der Poel now has another award to go with his list of achievements during the 2025 Tour de France – that of the most combative rider of the first 10 days.

The Tour took a break on Tuesday for its first rest day following a trip through the Massif Central on Bastille Day, and organisers held a fan vote on social media where the combativity award for the race's 'first week' would be determined.

