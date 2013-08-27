Image 1 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates victory in stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) became the surprise leader of the Vuelta after stage 4 following former red jersey wearer Chris Horner being on the wrong side of a split (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) remains in the mountains classification lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 In addition to winning stage 4, Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took over the lead of the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes in the main field (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 27 The peloton on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 27 The peloton enjoy the views on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) heads for the stage win at the Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 27 Fabian Cancellara hits the front (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 27 Hofland sign their names. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 27 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Vuelta stage 4 winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) en route to victory in stage 4 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the second Vuelta stage of his career in Fisterra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won stage 4 of the Vuelta after a perfectly timed attack in the stage finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 Lucas Sebastian Haedo on water bottle duty for Cannondale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) on the front, closely marked by Vuelta leader Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 The peloton race up th final climb on stage 4 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) powers to victory in stage 4 at the Vuelta after attacking inside the final kilometer (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) had to settle for second on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 27 Caja Rural are riding Vivelo bikes this year (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 27 The gruppetto roll in a casual 14 minutes down (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) grabbed stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana from Lain to Fisterra with a perfectly timed attack on the last climb. The Spaniard launched his move with less than one kilometre to go, soaring passed a fading Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and holding off a chase from Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard), Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE) and the rest of the peloton.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) lost his overall lead to Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after the American lost contact with the leaders on the final climb.

While the Vuelta has opened with three intriguing hill top finishes and a team time trial, timing has been the deciding factor in the three road stages. Nicolas Roche displayed both his growing tenacity and ruthlessness with a punchy move on stage one and Chris Horner rolled back the years on stage 2 to slip clear at just the right moment a day later.

This time it was Moreno’s moment. The Spaniard often rides in the shadow of his teammate and friend Joaquim Rodriguez but the former’s stature has been on the rise in the last few seasons.

As the peloton rolled towards another uphill finish Nibali ushered his Astana teammates to the front of the peloton as the final climb began, but the men in blue slipped back just as Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) attacked inside the final kilometre. Just like yesterday, Flecha went too early but his move offered Moreno with the perfect marker, and as the favourites eye-balled each other the Katusha climber accelerated away.

Cancellara, who had been protecting Horner on the approach to the climb, closed to within a matter of meters but he ran out of road, with Moreno able to raise his hands and take the stage.

How it unfolded

It took until the 12th kilometre of racing for the main break to form with Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ), Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Sharp), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Dennis Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) pulling 7 minutes out of the bunch.

Although the climb to the finish would decide the winner, the Mirador de Ezaro with 30 kilometres to go would play a decisive part. It may have only been a handful of kilometres long but the near 30 per cent pitches would cause problems for both the break and the peloton.

At the foot of the climb the five leaders had seen their advantage drop significantly and on the slower slopes of the climb Rasmussen was the first to slip back with Edet out of the saddle as the gradient rose to nearly 30 per cent. As the peloton reached the lower slopes RadioShack marshalled the front of the peloton with Horner riding attentively near the front.

Veikkanen was the next rider to lose contact with the break as Wyss and Vanendert hung onto Edet, but it wasn’t long before Edet was on his own and riding clear towards the top, his jersey unzipped as he wrestled with his bike and crept towards the summit. The torturous slopes played havoc with the bunch behind, riders spreading across the road as a number of them struggled to keep the pedals turning.

The Cofidis rider held onto a 38 second advantage by the time he crested the top of the climb but with 35km to go and Astana on the front there was little chance of a successful break.

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) slipped clear from the bunch on the descent but his options appeared limited with Edet tiring and then Movistar collectively controlling the peloton after Astana had eased off briefly.

By the time Txurruka had made contact with Edet the pair’s advantages stood at a mere 19 seconds. However Txurruka’s attempt to anticipate looked rather savvy when Luis Leon Sanchez brought three more riders across to make it six riders in front with 26 kilometres to go.

The added firepower drew the break out from 10 to 20 seconds as the leaders swept through the Spanish countryside at over 70 kph.

Horner’s desire to keep the red jersey surfaced with three of his teammates moving to the front and beginning a chase. The American, who is still without a contract for next season, clearly aware that each day in red would improve his negotiation powers.

With 16km remaining only Edel persisted, with the rest of the break sitting up before the Cofidis rider was forced to let get of any hope as the peloton reformed with 15km remaining.

Full Results 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 4:37:47 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 30 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 33 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 51 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 60 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 61 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 65 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:00:22 66 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 67 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 68 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 70 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 71 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 72 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:34 74 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 75 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 76 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:46 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:55 78 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 79 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:28 81 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 84 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 88 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 90 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 93 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 94 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:25 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:28 97 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:33 99 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:02:50 100 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 102 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 104 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:04 107 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:05 108 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 109 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 110 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:33 111 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:27 112 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:50 113 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:46 114 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:49 115 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:17 117 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:14:21 118 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 119 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 121 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 122 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 126 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 131 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 133 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 135 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 136 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 139 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 140 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 141 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 142 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 144 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 145 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 148 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 149 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 151 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 152 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 153 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 154 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 155 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 156 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 157 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 158 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 159 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 160 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 163 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 164 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 165 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 166 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 168 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 169 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 171 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 172 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 174 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 175 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 177 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 178 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 179 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 180 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 181 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 182 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 183 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 184 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 185 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 186 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 187 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 188 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 189 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 190 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 191 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 192 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 193 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 194 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 195 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 196 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint 1 - Vedra, 61.1km 1 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 4 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Quilmas, 148km 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 pts 2 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1

Points - Finish, 189km 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 25 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 20 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 8 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 7 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2

Mountain 1 - Alto Mirador de Ézaro (Cat. 3) 155km 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Most combative 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 13:53:27 2 Team Argos-Shimano 3 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 Katusha 7 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:06 8 FDJ.fr 9 Team NetApp - Endura 10 Movistar Team 11 BMC Racing Team 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:12 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:25 18 Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 19 Lotto Belisol 0:01:01 20 Lampre-Merida 0:01:45 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:04:47 22 Garmin-Sharp 0:13:41

General classification after stage 4 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14:15:30 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:03 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:08 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:16 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:26 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:31 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:38 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:42 11 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:45 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:48 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:52 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:53 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:10 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:15 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:21 24 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:30 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:32 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:41 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:47 32 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:50 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 34 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:58 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:02 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:03 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:23 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:52 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 42 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:59 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 44 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:45 45 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:03:56 46 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:57 47 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:13 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:33 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:06 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:42 52 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:02 53 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:10 54 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:15 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:20 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:20 57 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:21 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:19 59 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:51 60 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:54 61 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:27 62 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:43 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:57 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:14 65 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:16 66 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:10:23 67 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:38 68 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:58 69 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:12 70 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:13 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:19 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:31 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:36 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:56 75 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:11 76 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:07 77 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:47 78 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:01 79 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:14 80 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:14:18 81 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:31 82 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:34 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:57 84 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:09 85 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:15:14 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:15:29 87 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:41 88 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:15:48 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:16:05 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:28 91 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:36 92 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:41 93 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:50 94 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:00 95 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:52 96 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:01 97 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:20 98 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:24 99 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:43 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:34 101 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:42 102 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:48 103 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:49 104 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:02 105 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:11 106 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:27 107 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:31 108 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:36 109 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:10 110 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:18 111 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:56 112 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:14 113 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:36 114 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:19 115 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:23:41 116 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:42 117 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:13 118 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:22 119 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:24:25 120 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:14 121 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:44 122 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:49 123 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:05 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:39 125 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:27:14 126 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:15 127 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:27:31 128 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:27:32 129 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:28:07 130 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:17 131 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:28:58 132 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:12 133 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:14 134 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:28 135 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:35 136 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:03 137 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:30:04 138 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:30:43 139 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 140 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:51 141 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:30:55 142 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:01 143 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:03 144 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 145 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:06 146 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 147 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:31:17 148 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:32 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:35 150 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:36 151 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:55 152 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:02 153 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:06 154 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:42 155 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 156 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:50 157 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:32:51 158 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:33:16 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:18 160 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:33 161 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:45 162 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:33:47 163 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:33:55 164 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:06 165 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:13 166 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:19 167 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:33 168 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:35:55 169 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:00 170 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:36:01 171 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:37 172 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 173 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:38:33 174 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 175 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:45 176 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:38:47 177 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:51 178 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:38:53 179 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:01 180 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:06 181 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:13 182 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:24 183 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:40:25 184 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:40:26 185 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:40:43 186 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:40:46 187 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:41:11 188 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:33 189 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:44 190 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:56 191 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:01 192 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:11 193 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:42:35 194 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:28 195 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:06 196 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:50

Points classification 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 48 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 37 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 28 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 26 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 20 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 17 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 14 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 15 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 20 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 21 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 8 24 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 6 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 27 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 28 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 30 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 34 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 35 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 36 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 37 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 38 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 39 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 6 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 1 12 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 11 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 11 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 15 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 33 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 33 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 132 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 10 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 156 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 181 12 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 231