Trending

Moreno attacks late for Vuelta stage win in Fisterra

Nibali takes over leader's jersey from Horner

Image 1 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates victory in stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates victory in stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 27

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) became the surprise leader of the Vuelta after stage 4 following former red jersey wearer Chris Horner being on the wrong side of a split

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) became the surprise leader of the Vuelta after stage 4 following former red jersey wearer Chris Horner being on the wrong side of a split
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) remains in the mountains classification lead

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) remains in the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 27

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

In addition to winning stage 4, Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took over the lead of the points classification

In addition to winning stage 4, Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took over the lead of the points classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes in the main field

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes in the main field
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 27

The peloton on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 27

The peloton enjoy the views on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton enjoy the views on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) heads for the stage win at the Vuelta

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) heads for the stage win at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 27

Fabian Cancellara hits the front

Fabian Cancellara hits the front
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 27

Hofland sign their names.

Hofland sign their names.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 27

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Vuelta stage 4 winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium

Vuelta stage 4 winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) en route to victory in stage 4 of the Vuelta

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) en route to victory in stage 4 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the second Vuelta stage of his career in Fisterra

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the second Vuelta stage of his career in Fisterra
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won stage 4 of the Vuelta after a perfectly timed attack in the stage finale

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won stage 4 of the Vuelta after a perfectly timed attack in the stage finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 27

Lucas Sebastian Haedo on water bottle duty for Cannondale

Lucas Sebastian Haedo on water bottle duty for Cannondale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) on the front, closely marked by Vuelta leader Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard)

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) on the front, closely marked by Vuelta leader Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

The peloton race up th final climb on stage 4

The peloton race up th final climb on stage 4
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) powers to victory in stage 4 at the Vuelta after attacking inside the final kilometer

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) powers to victory in stage 4 at the Vuelta after attacking inside the final kilometer
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) had to settle for second on the stage

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) had to settle for second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 27

Caja Rural are riding Vivelo bikes this year

Caja Rural are riding Vivelo bikes this year
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 27

The gruppetto roll in a casual 14 minutes down

The gruppetto roll in a casual 14 minutes down
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) grabbed stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana from Lain to Fisterra with a perfectly timed attack on the last climb. The Spaniard launched his move with less than one kilometre to go, soaring passed a fading Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and holding off a chase from Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard), Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE) and the rest of the peloton.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) lost his overall lead to Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after the American lost contact with the leaders on the final climb.

While the Vuelta has opened with three intriguing hill top finishes and a team time trial, timing has been the deciding factor in the three road stages. Nicolas Roche displayed both his growing tenacity and ruthlessness with a punchy move on stage one and Chris Horner rolled back the years on stage 2 to slip clear at just the right moment a day later.

This time it was Moreno’s moment. The Spaniard often rides in the shadow of his teammate and friend Joaquim Rodriguez but the former’s stature has been on the rise in the last few seasons.

As the peloton rolled towards another uphill finish Nibali ushered his Astana teammates to the front of the peloton as the final climb began, but the men in blue slipped back just as Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) attacked inside the final kilometre. Just like yesterday, Flecha went too early but his move offered Moreno with the perfect marker, and as the favourites eye-balled each other the Katusha climber accelerated away.

Cancellara, who had been protecting Horner on the approach to the climb, closed to within a matter of meters but he ran out of road, with Moreno able to raise his hands and take the stage.

How it unfolded

It took until the 12th kilometre of racing for the main break to form with Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ), Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Sharp), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Dennis Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) pulling 7 minutes out of the bunch.

Although the climb to the finish would decide the winner, the Mirador de Ezaro with 30 kilometres to go would play a decisive part. It may have only been a handful of kilometres long but the near 30 per cent pitches would cause problems for both the break and the peloton.

At the foot of the climb the five leaders had seen their advantage drop significantly and on the slower slopes of the climb Rasmussen was the first to slip back with Edet out of the saddle as the gradient rose to nearly 30 per cent. As the peloton reached the lower slopes RadioShack marshalled the front of the peloton with Horner riding attentively near the front.

Veikkanen was the next rider to lose contact with the break as Wyss and Vanendert hung onto Edet, but it wasn’t long before Edet was on his own and riding clear towards the top, his jersey unzipped as he wrestled with his bike and crept towards the summit. The torturous slopes played havoc with the bunch behind, riders spreading across the road as a number of them struggled to keep the pedals turning.

The Cofidis rider held onto a 38 second advantage by the time he crested the top of the climb but with 35km to go and Astana on the front there was little chance of a successful break.

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) slipped clear from the bunch on the descent but his options appeared limited with Edet tiring and then Movistar collectively controlling the peloton after Astana had eased off briefly.

By the time Txurruka had made contact with Edet the pair’s advantages stood at a mere 19 seconds. However Txurruka’s attempt to anticipate looked rather savvy when Luis Leon Sanchez brought three more riders across to make it six riders in front with 26 kilometres to go.

The added firepower drew the break out from 10 to 20 seconds as the leaders swept through the Spanish countryside at over 70 kph.

Horner’s desire to keep the red jersey surfaced with three of his teammates moving to the front and beginning a chase. The American, who is still without a contract for next season, clearly aware that each day in red would improve his negotiation powers.

With 16km remaining only Edel persisted, with the rest of the break sitting up before the Cofidis rider was forced to let get of any hope as the peloton reformed with 15km remaining.

Full Results
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha4:37:47
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
13Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
30Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
33Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
39Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
41Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
46Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
48Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
49Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
51Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
58Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
60Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
61Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
65Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:00:22
66Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
67Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
68Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
70Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
71Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
72Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:34
74Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
75David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
76Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:46
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:55
78Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:58
79Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:28
81Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
84Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
87Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
88Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
90Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
93Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
94Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:25
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:28
97Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:33
99Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:02:50
100Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
102Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
104Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:04
107Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:03:05
108Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
109Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
110Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:33
111Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:27
112Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:05:50
113Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:46
114Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:49
115Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:13:17
117Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:14:21
118Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
119Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
121Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
122Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
123Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
124Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
126José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
127Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
129Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
131Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
132Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
133Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
135Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
136Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
137Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
139Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
140Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
141Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
142Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
144Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
145Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
146Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
148Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
149Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
151Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
152Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
153Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
154Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
155Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
156Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
157Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
158Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
159Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
160Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
163Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
164Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
165Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
166Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
167Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
168Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
169Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
170Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
171Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
172Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
173Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
174Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
175Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
176Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
177Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
178Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
179Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
180Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
181Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
182Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
183Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
184Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
185Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
186Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
187Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
188Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
189Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
190Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
191Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
192Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
193Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
194Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
195Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
196Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint 1 - Vedra, 61.1km
1Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp4pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Quilmas, 148km
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4pts
2Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1

Points - Finish, 189km
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha25pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard20
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling10
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano8
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling7
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
13Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2

Mountain 1 - Alto Mirador de Ézaro (Cat. 3) 155km
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Most combative
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams
1Sky Procycling13:53:27
2Team Argos-Shimano
3Team Saxo - Tinkoff
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Omega Pharma - QuickStep
6Katusha
7RadioShack Leopard0:00:06
8FDJ.fr
9Team NetApp - Endura
10Movistar Team
11BMC Racing Team
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:12
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:25
18Astana Pro Team0:00:36
19Lotto Belisol0:01:01
20Lampre-Merida0:01:45
21Orica GreenEdge0:04:47
22Garmin-Sharp0:13:41

General classification after stage 4
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:15:30
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:03
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:08
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:00:16
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:26
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:28
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:31
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:38
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:42
11Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:45
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:48
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:52
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:53
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:15
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:21
24Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:30
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
26Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:32
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:41
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:47
32David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:50
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
34Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:58
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:02
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:03
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:23
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:52
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
42Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:59
43Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
44Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:45
45Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:03:56
46Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:57
47Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:13
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:33
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:42
52Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:02
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:10
54Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:15
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:06:20
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:20
57Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:21
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:19
59Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:08:51
60Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:54
61Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:27
62Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:43
63Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:57
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:14
65Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:16
66Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:10:23
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:38
68Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:58
69Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:12
70Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:13
71Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:19
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:31
73Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:36
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:56
75Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:11
76Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:07
77Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:47
78Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:01
79Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:14
80Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:14:18
81Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:14:31
82Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:34
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:57
84Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:09
85Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:15:14
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:15:29
87Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:41
88Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:15:48
89Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:16:05
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:28
91Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:36
92Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:41
93Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:50
94Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:00
95Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:52
96Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:01
97Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:20
98Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:24
99Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:43
100Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:34
101Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:19:42
102Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:48
103Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:19:49
104Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:20:02
105Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:11
106Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:27
107Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:31
108David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:36
109Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:10
110Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:18
111Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:21:56
112Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:14
113Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:36
114Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:19
115Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:23:41
116Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:42
117Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:13
118Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:22
119Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:24:25
120Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:14
121Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:44
122Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:49
123Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:05
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:39
125Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:14
126Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:15
127Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:27:31
128Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:32
129Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:28:07
130Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:17
131Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:28:58
132Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:12
133Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:14
134Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:28
135Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:35
136Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:03
137Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:04
138Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:30:43
139Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
140Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:51
141Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:30:55
142Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:01
143Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:03
144Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
145Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:06
146Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
147Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:31:17
148Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:32
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:35
150Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:36
151José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:55
152Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:32:02
153Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:06
154Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:32:42
155Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
156Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:32:50
157Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:32:51
158Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:16
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:18
160Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:33
161Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:45
162Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:33:47
163Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:33:55
164Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:06
165Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:13
166Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:19
167Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:33
168Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:35:55
169Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:00
170Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:36:01
171Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:37
172Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
173Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:38:33
174Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
175Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:45
176Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:38:47
177Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:51
178Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:38:53
179Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:01
180Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:06
181Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:13
182Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:24
183Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:40:25
184Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:40:26
185Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:40:43
186Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:40:46
187Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:41:11
188Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:33
189Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:44
190Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:56
191Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:01
192Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:11
193Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:42:35
194Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:28
195Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:06
196Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:48:50

Points classification
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha48pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff38
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team37
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team29
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard28
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha26
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling20
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard20
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp17
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura14
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
15Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling10
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
20Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling9
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano8
24Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol6
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
27Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
28Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
30Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
34Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
35Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
36Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
37Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
38Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
39Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha6
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha1
12Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard11
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha11
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team15
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura33
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha33
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale42
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team132
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits136
10Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp156
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol181
12Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA231

Teams classification
1RadioShack Leopard41:47:01
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:05
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
4Team NetApp - Endura0:01:25
5Movistar Team0:01:28
6Astana Pro Team0:02:10
7FDJ.fr0:02:39
8Katusha
9BMC Racing Team0:03:01
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:43
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:59
12AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:23
14Lampre-Merida0:09:54
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:09
16Sky Procycling0:11:33
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:48
18Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:12:01
19Lotto Belisol0:15:09
20Team Argos-Shimano0:19:50
21Garmin-Sharp0:26:31
22Orica GreenEdge0:33:14

Latest on Cyclingnews