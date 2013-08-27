Moreno attacks late for Vuelta stage win in Fisterra
Nibali takes over leader's jersey from Horner
Stage 4: Lain - Fisterra
Daniel Moreno (Katusha) grabbed stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana from Lain to Fisterra with a perfectly timed attack on the last climb. The Spaniard launched his move with less than one kilometre to go, soaring passed a fading Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and holding off a chase from Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard), Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE) and the rest of the peloton.
Chris Horner (RadioShack) lost his overall lead to Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after the American lost contact with the leaders on the final climb.
While the Vuelta has opened with three intriguing hill top finishes and a team time trial, timing has been the deciding factor in the three road stages. Nicolas Roche displayed both his growing tenacity and ruthlessness with a punchy move on stage one and Chris Horner rolled back the years on stage 2 to slip clear at just the right moment a day later.
This time it was Moreno’s moment. The Spaniard often rides in the shadow of his teammate and friend Joaquim Rodriguez but the former’s stature has been on the rise in the last few seasons.
As the peloton rolled towards another uphill finish Nibali ushered his Astana teammates to the front of the peloton as the final climb began, but the men in blue slipped back just as Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) attacked inside the final kilometre. Just like yesterday, Flecha went too early but his move offered Moreno with the perfect marker, and as the favourites eye-balled each other the Katusha climber accelerated away.
Cancellara, who had been protecting Horner on the approach to the climb, closed to within a matter of meters but he ran out of road, with Moreno able to raise his hands and take the stage.
How it unfolded
It took until the 12th kilometre of racing for the main break to form with Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ), Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Sharp), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Dennis Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) pulling 7 minutes out of the bunch.
Although the climb to the finish would decide the winner, the Mirador de Ezaro with 30 kilometres to go would play a decisive part. It may have only been a handful of kilometres long but the near 30 per cent pitches would cause problems for both the break and the peloton.
At the foot of the climb the five leaders had seen their advantage drop significantly and on the slower slopes of the climb Rasmussen was the first to slip back with Edet out of the saddle as the gradient rose to nearly 30 per cent. As the peloton reached the lower slopes RadioShack marshalled the front of the peloton with Horner riding attentively near the front.
Veikkanen was the next rider to lose contact with the break as Wyss and Vanendert hung onto Edet, but it wasn’t long before Edet was on his own and riding clear towards the top, his jersey unzipped as he wrestled with his bike and crept towards the summit. The torturous slopes played havoc with the bunch behind, riders spreading across the road as a number of them struggled to keep the pedals turning.
The Cofidis rider held onto a 38 second advantage by the time he crested the top of the climb but with 35km to go and Astana on the front there was little chance of a successful break.
Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) slipped clear from the bunch on the descent but his options appeared limited with Edet tiring and then Movistar collectively controlling the peloton after Astana had eased off briefly.
By the time Txurruka had made contact with Edet the pair’s advantages stood at a mere 19 seconds. However Txurruka’s attempt to anticipate looked rather savvy when Luis Leon Sanchez brought three more riders across to make it six riders in front with 26 kilometres to go.
The added firepower drew the break out from 10 to 20 seconds as the leaders swept through the Spanish countryside at over 70 kph.
Horner’s desire to keep the red jersey surfaced with three of his teammates moving to the front and beginning a chase. The American, who is still without a contract for next season, clearly aware that each day in red would improve his negotiation powers.
With 16km remaining only Edel persisted, with the rest of the break sitting up before the Cofidis rider was forced to let get of any hope as the peloton reformed with 15km remaining.
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|4:37:47
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|33
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|60
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|61
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|65
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|66
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|67
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|68
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|71
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|72
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:34
|74
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|75
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|76
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:55
|78
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|79
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:28
|81
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|84
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|88
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|93
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|94
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:25
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:28
|97
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:33
|99
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:50
|100
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|102
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|104
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:04
|107
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:05
|108
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|109
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|110
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:33
|111
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:27
|112
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:50
|113
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:46
|114
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|115
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:17
|117
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:21
|118
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|122
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|126
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|131
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|135
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|140
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|141
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|142
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|144
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|146
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|148
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|149
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|151
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|152
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|154
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|155
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|156
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|157
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|158
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|159
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|163
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|164
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|165
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|168
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|169
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|172
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|174
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|175
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|177
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|178
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|179
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|180
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|181
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|182
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|183
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|184
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|185
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|186
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|187
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|188
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|189
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|190
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|191
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|192
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|193
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|194
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|195
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|196
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|pts
|2
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|Sky Procycling
|13:53:27
|2
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|Katusha
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:06
|8
|FDJ.fr
|9
|Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:12
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:01
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:45
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:47
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:41
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:15:30
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:03
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:08
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:16
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:26
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:31
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:42
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:45
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:48
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:53
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:15
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:21
|24
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:30
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:41
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:47
|32
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:50
|33
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|34
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:58
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:02
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:03
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:23
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:52
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|42
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:59
|43
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|44
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:45
|45
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|46
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:57
|47
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:13
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:33
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:42
|52
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:02
|53
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:10
|54
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:15
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:20
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:20
|57
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:21
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:19
|59
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:51
|60
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|61
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:27
|62
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:43
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:14
|65
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:16
|66
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:10:23
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:38
|68
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:58
|69
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:12
|70
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:13
|71
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:19
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:31
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:36
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:56
|75
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:11
|76
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|77
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|78
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:01
|79
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:14
|80
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:14:18
|81
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:31
|82
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:34
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:57
|84
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:09
|85
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:15:14
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:29
|87
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:41
|88
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:15:48
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:16:05
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:28
|91
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:36
|92
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:41
|93
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:50
|94
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:00
|95
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:52
|96
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:01
|97
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:20
|98
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:24
|99
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:43
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:34
|101
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:42
|102
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:48
|103
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:49
|104
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:02
|105
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:11
|106
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:27
|107
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:31
|108
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:36
|109
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:10
|110
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:18
|111
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:56
|112
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:14
|113
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:36
|114
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:19
|115
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:23:41
|116
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:42
|117
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:13
|118
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:22
|119
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:24:25
|120
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:14
|121
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:44
|122
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:49
|123
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:05
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:39
|125
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:14
|126
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:15
|127
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:31
|128
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:32
|129
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:07
|130
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:17
|131
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:28:58
|132
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:12
|133
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:14
|134
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:28
|135
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:35
|136
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:03
|137
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:04
|138
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:43
|139
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|140
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:51
|141
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:55
|142
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:01
|143
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:03
|144
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|145
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:06
|146
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|147
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:17
|148
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:32
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:35
|150
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:36
|151
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:55
|152
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:32:02
|153
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:06
|154
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:42
|155
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|156
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:50
|157
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:32:51
|158
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:33:16
|159
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:18
|160
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:33
|161
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:45
|162
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:47
|163
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:55
|164
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:06
|165
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:13
|166
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:19
|167
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:33
|168
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:35:55
|169
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:00
|170
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:36:01
|171
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:37
|172
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|173
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:38:33
|174
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|175
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:45
|176
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:38:47
|177
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:51
|178
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:38:53
|179
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:01
|180
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:06
|181
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:13
|182
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:24
|183
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:25
|184
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:40:26
|185
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:43
|186
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:40:46
|187
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:11
|188
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:33
|189
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:44
|190
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:56
|191
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:01
|192
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:11
|193
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:42:35
|194
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:28
|195
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:06
|196
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:50
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|48
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|26
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|15
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|20
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|24
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|6
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|27
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|28
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|30
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|34
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|35
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|36
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|37
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|38
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|39
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|6
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|1
|12
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|11
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|33
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|33
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|132
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|10
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|156
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|181
|12
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|231
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|41:47:01
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:05
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:25
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:39
|8
|Katusha
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:43
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:59
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:23
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:09:54
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:33
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:48
|18
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:12:01
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:15:09
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:50
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:31
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy