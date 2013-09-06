Trending

First Grand Tour stage win for Barguil in Vuelta

Breakaway goes to the line on stage 13

Image 1 of 25

Warren Barguil (Team Argos-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Team Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 25

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) soloed away from the winning breakaway

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) soloed away from the winning breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) was voted most combative

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) was voted most combative
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Warren Barguil celebrates his first major pro victory

Warren Barguil celebrates his first major pro victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre) lost out on the stage

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre) lost out on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 25

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) chases to the line ahead of Xabier Zandio (Sky)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) chases to the line ahead of Xabier Zandio (Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 25

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) comes in for second ahead of Bauke Molleman (Belkin)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) comes in for second ahead of Bauke Molleman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 25

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained the race lead

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained the race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 25

Warren Barguil celebrates his first major pro victory

Warren Barguil celebrates his first major pro victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 25

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 25

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) soloed away from the winning breakaway

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) soloed away from the winning breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 25

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his first WorldTour win

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his first WorldTour win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 25

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 25

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 25

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 25

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his first WorldTour win

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his first WorldTour win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 25

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the combination jersey at the Vuelta

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the combination jersey at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 25

Chris Horner (Radioshack) leading the mountains classification

Chris Horner (Radioshack) leading the mountains classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 25

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) signs in for stage 13

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) signs in for stage 13
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 25

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali heads to the start

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali heads to the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) heads to the start of stage 13

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) heads to the start of stage 13
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 25

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) signs autographs at the start

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) signs autographs at the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 25

Joaquim Rodriguez greets some Canadian fans.

Joaquim Rodriguez greets some Canadian fans.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 25

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Warren Barguil (Team Argos-Shimano) claimed the biggest win of his career with victory on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana from Valls to Castelldefels. The 21-year-old attacked from a break with one kilometre remaining and held off a late surge from Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) to win the stage, while race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished safely in the main field and retained his 31 second advantage over Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff).

Barguil may have been one of the least experienced riders in the late ten-man move that included Nocentini, Mollema, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) but the 2012 Tour de l'Avenir winner timed his attack to perfection.

With the leaders strung out and exhausted from a fraught day of attacks, Barguil launched his move just as the group reformed one last time before the long uphill drag to the finish. In the few seconds of hesitation that followed he opened up enough clean air to distance himself from the break and hold on for the win.

Barguil has already delivered a number of strong performances on his grand tour debut, with two top tens in the opening half of the race, and his win in Castelldefels owed as much to his timing as it did to his pure talent.

How it unfolded

The early exchanges were marred by a crash after ten kilometres, with both Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) crashing out of the race. Both men recently re-signed for their respective teams and they were joined on the sidelines soon after with David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura) forced out due to a knee injury.

Those left in the race carried on towards Castelldefels and another uphill finish in this year’s race. Such was the desire to stir the race into life and infiltrate the main break that it took almost 60km of racing for the main move to establish itself.

Mollema, clearly not in the same form that saw him crack the top ten in the Tour de France, led the first successful move and brought Txurruka, Barguil, Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Iker Camano (NetApp-Endura) and Nocentini with him. What looked like one of the strongest breaks in this year’s race so far was provided with valuable reinforcements when Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural), Jerome Coppel (Cofidis), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) joined the cause.

The escapees rocketed towards the foot of the Alto del Rat Penat with three minutes in hand on the bunch. The climb itself whittled down the leaders to a more selective group. GreenEdge and then Katusha led the peloton but it was Scarponi who was doing the damage on the front of the race.

The Italian, who hasn’t won a race since being retrospectively handed the 2011 Giro d’Italia crown, lashed out a vicious pace at the head of the break and led over the climb. With 50 kilometres still to race he wisely sat up but his efforts had reduced the leaders to Nocentini, Barguil, Mollema, Santaromita, Txurruka, Coppel, Martinez and Zandio.

Katusha had burnt up their matches on the climb and Vincenzo Nibali ushered his men to the front on the descent. A more sensible pace from the head of the peloton saw the lead stretch out to over three minutes as up ahead the final nine organised a working collaboration.

Cannondale, FDJ and finally Omega Pharma QuickStep attempted to revitalise a chase of sorts but with 10 kilometres to go, and the break still over two minutes clear, the stage was lost.

Intxausti crashed on a corner with 8km to go, ruling himself out of a chance to win his second Grand Tour stage of the year.

Coppel and Martinez were the first to roll the dice and break the fickle harmony of the break and when Scarponi scampered up to the pair, it briefly looked as though the stage’s top three would be settled.

However the Vuelta is never predictable and Zando and the rest of the chasers were able to reel the leaders back.

Coppel, clearly not wanting to wait for the sprint attacked once more with 2.2km to go. Barguil briefly showed his hand, jumping across with Zandio and Nocentini as the line drew ever closer.

When Mollema and Txurruka dragged the whole group – minus Intxausti - back together there was a slight easing in pace, but sensing a moment’s hesitation, Barguil seized the moment to steal his gap and with it a Vuelta debut to remember.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4:00:13
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
5Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:34
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:43
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
24Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
32Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
33Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
36David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
39Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:54
43Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
45Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:56
46Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:58
48Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
50Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
51Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:00
52Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
53Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
54Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
55Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:06
60Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
62Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:09
63Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:10
64Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
67Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
69Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
70Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
72Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:16
74David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
75Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:03:20
76Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:21
77Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:22
79Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
80Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
82Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
84Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
86Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:29
87Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
88Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:56
89Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
90Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
91Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:57
92Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:00
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
95Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:05:07
98Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:33
99Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:07
100Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:06:30
102Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:06:32
104Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:08:11
105Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:08:15
107Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:03
108Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
109Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:09:48
110Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:33
111Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:23
112Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
113Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
115Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
116Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
118Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
119Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
120Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
124Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
125Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
126Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
127José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
128Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
129Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
131Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
132Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
133Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
134Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
135Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
136Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
139Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
140Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
142Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
143Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
144Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
145Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
146Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
148Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
149Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
151Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
152Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
153Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
154Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
155Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
156Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
157Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
159Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
160Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
161Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
163Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
165Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
166Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
167Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
168Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
169Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
170Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
171Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
172Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
173Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
174Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
175Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
176Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSSebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
DNSVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFStef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFDavid De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura

Sprint 1 - Les Botigues de Sitges, 113km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 2 - Sant Pere de Ribes, 142.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Castelldefels, 169km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano25pts
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
5Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
8Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
9Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
13Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 - Coll de la Torreta (Cat. 3), 23km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Rat Penat (Cat. 1), 119km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale12:06:12
2BMC Racing Team
3SKY Procycling
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Team Argos-Shimano0:00:10
7Lampre-Merida0:00:19
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
9Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
10Movistar Team0:02:27
11Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:02:36
12Team Netapp - Endura0:02:47
13FDJ.fr0:02:49
14Astana Pro Team0:03:05
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:06
16Radioshack Leopard0:03:12
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:14
18Katusha0:03:15
19Lotto Belisol0:03:24
20Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:05:43
21Orica Greenedge0:17:45
22Garmin Sharp0:40:36

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team49:29:02
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:31
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:33
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:52
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:35
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:46
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:56
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:08
12Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:05
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:46
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:38
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:47
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:49
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:02
18Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:56
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:07
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:28
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:09:43
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:04
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:05
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:10:32
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:35
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:27
27Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:20
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:47
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:56
31Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:58
32Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:26:50
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:42
34Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:48
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:07
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:08
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:26
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:34:16
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:34:43
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:47
41Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:22
42Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:37:11
43Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:33
44Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:37:58
45Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:07
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:26
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:07
48Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:59
49Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:20
50Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:43:21
51Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:15
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:47:22
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:49:48
54Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:20
55Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:50:27
56Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:34
57Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:51:08
58Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:51:16
59Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:51:31
60Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:51:37
61Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:59
62Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:55:03
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:55:56
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:56:27
65Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:57:13
66Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:29
67Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:44
68Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:00:53
69Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:02:20
70Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha1:04:13
71Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:37
72Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:05:05
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:05:11
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1:05:19
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:06:38
76Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:06:43
77Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1:06:44
78Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:08:00
79Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:34
80Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1:10:36
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:29
82Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:11:54
83Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:12:28
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:14:51
85Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:15:24
86Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:14
87Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:16:47
88Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:18:14
89Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1:19:09
90Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:20:03
91Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:20:26
92Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:22:09
93Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:22:46
94Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:22:50
95Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1:23:52
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:24:05
97Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1:24:10
98Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha1:24:12
99Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:24:37
100Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:12
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:25:14
102Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:15
103David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:25:25
104Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:25:37
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1:25:44
106Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:26:31
107Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:26:37
108Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:26:57
109Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:27:15
110Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:49
111Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:28:55
112Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:29:10
113Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:29:52
114Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:30:32
115Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:32:16
116Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:33:15
117Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:36:23
118Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:35
119Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:37:00
120Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:00
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:39:53
122Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:41:51
123Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:42:08
124Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1:43:20
125Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:44:19
126Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:44:21
127Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura1:46:06
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:46:08
129Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:46:20
130José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:47:22
131Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:47:41
132Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:48:02
133Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:51:29
134Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:52:06
135Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:52:17
136Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:52:38
137Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:52:58
138Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:53:24
139Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:53:46
140Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:54:57
141Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:55:27
142Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:55:38
143Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:56:09
144Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:56:17
145Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:59:13
146Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:00:19
147Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:00:23
148Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2:00:24
149Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:01:55
150Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:02:28
151Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:02:32
152Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:02:46
153Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano2:03:05
154Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:05:01
155Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:11
156Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:05:16
157Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge2:06:14
158Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:06:37
159Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:06:40
160Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp2:07:01
161Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling2:08:14
162Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:09:33
163Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha2:10:11
164Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:10:15
165Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:12:15
166Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:13:13
167Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:14:56
168Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2:17:43
169Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:17:54
170Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:37
171Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:18:44
172Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:19:00
173Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:23:50
174Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:27:06
175Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp2:27:44
176Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:31:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha98pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team92
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff89
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team64
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard61
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha61
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard58
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida56
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling52
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step51
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team50
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling49
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team48
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura44
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale44
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale43
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano40
19Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step37
20Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
21Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr27
23Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida23
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff23
29Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
30Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr20
32Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol18
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
36Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
38Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha14
39Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano14
40Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
41Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
42Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
43Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
44Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
45Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard11
46Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
47Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
48Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
49Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
50Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
51Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
52Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
53Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
54Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
55Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
56Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
57Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
59Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
60Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
61Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
62Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
63Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
64Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
65Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
66Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
67Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4
68Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
69Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr4
70Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
71Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
72Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
73Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
74Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
75Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
76Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
77Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
79Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
80Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
81Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
83Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
84Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
85Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
86Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling2
87Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
88Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
89Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
90Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
92Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
93Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard18pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
17Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
18Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
19Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
20Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha3
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
22Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
26Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
30Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
31Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
32Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
33Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1
34Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
35Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard12
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha17
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha31
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura31
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale33
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling35
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr51
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida51
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida73
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano81
14Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale83
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA92
16Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team95
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling96
18Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team106
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard108
20Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi116
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano134
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team146
23Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team149
24Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi178
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits183
26Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits194
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol197
28Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol211
29Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr218
30Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA221
31Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA232
32Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA232
33Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp241
34Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida256

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team147:40:02
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:02:29
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:59
5Katusha0:11:28
6Team Netapp - Endura0:11:44
7Radioshack Leopard0:14:23
8FDJ.fr0:19:27
9BMC Racing Team0:22:02
10SKY Procycling0:26:02
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:28:50
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:02
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:48:28
14AG2R La Mondiale0:56:38
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:35
16Lampre-Merida1:09:50
17Cannondale Pro Cycling1:10:25
18Lotto Belisol1:18:29
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step1:22:42
20Team Argos-Shimano1:45:22
21Orica Greenedge2:59:43
22Garmin Sharp3:32:59

 

Latest on Cyclingnews