Warren Barguil (Team Argos-Shimano) claimed the biggest win of his career with victory on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana from Valls to Castelldefels. The 21-year-old attacked from a break with one kilometre remaining and held off a late surge from Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) to win the stage, while race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished safely in the main field and retained his 31 second advantage over Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff).

Barguil may have been one of the least experienced riders in the late ten-man move that included Nocentini, Mollema, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) but the 2012 Tour de l'Avenir winner timed his attack to perfection.

With the leaders strung out and exhausted from a fraught day of attacks, Barguil launched his move just as the group reformed one last time before the long uphill drag to the finish. In the few seconds of hesitation that followed he opened up enough clean air to distance himself from the break and hold on for the win.

Barguil has already delivered a number of strong performances on his grand tour debut, with two top tens in the opening half of the race, and his win in Castelldefels owed as much to his timing as it did to his pure talent.

How it unfolded

The early exchanges were marred by a crash after ten kilometres, with both Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) crashing out of the race. Both men recently re-signed for their respective teams and they were joined on the sidelines soon after with David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura) forced out due to a knee injury.

Those left in the race carried on towards Castelldefels and another uphill finish in this year’s race. Such was the desire to stir the race into life and infiltrate the main break that it took almost 60km of racing for the main move to establish itself.

Mollema, clearly not in the same form that saw him crack the top ten in the Tour de France, led the first successful move and brought Txurruka, Barguil, Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Iker Camano (NetApp-Endura) and Nocentini with him. What looked like one of the strongest breaks in this year’s race so far was provided with valuable reinforcements when Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural), Jerome Coppel (Cofidis), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) joined the cause.

The escapees rocketed towards the foot of the Alto del Rat Penat with three minutes in hand on the bunch. The climb itself whittled down the leaders to a more selective group. GreenEdge and then Katusha led the peloton but it was Scarponi who was doing the damage on the front of the race.

The Italian, who hasn’t won a race since being retrospectively handed the 2011 Giro d’Italia crown, lashed out a vicious pace at the head of the break and led over the climb. With 50 kilometres still to race he wisely sat up but his efforts had reduced the leaders to Nocentini, Barguil, Mollema, Santaromita, Txurruka, Coppel, Martinez and Zandio.

Katusha had burnt up their matches on the climb and Vincenzo Nibali ushered his men to the front on the descent. A more sensible pace from the head of the peloton saw the lead stretch out to over three minutes as up ahead the final nine organised a working collaboration.

Cannondale, FDJ and finally Omega Pharma QuickStep attempted to revitalise a chase of sorts but with 10 kilometres to go, and the break still over two minutes clear, the stage was lost.

Intxausti crashed on a corner with 8km to go, ruling himself out of a chance to win his second Grand Tour stage of the year.

Coppel and Martinez were the first to roll the dice and break the fickle harmony of the break and when Scarponi scampered up to the pair, it briefly looked as though the stage’s top three would be settled.

However the Vuelta is never predictable and Zando and the rest of the chasers were able to reel the leaders back.

Coppel, clearly not wanting to wait for the sprint attacked once more with 2.2km to go. Barguil briefly showed his hand, jumping across with Zandio and Nocentini as the line drew ever closer.

When Mollema and Txurruka dragged the whole group – minus Intxausti - back together there was a slight easing in pace, but sensing a moment’s hesitation, Barguil seized the moment to steal his gap and with it a Vuelta debut to remember.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4:00:13 2 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:43 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 16 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 19 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 24 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 32 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 33 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 36 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 39 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:54 43 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 45 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:56 46 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:58 48 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 51 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:00 52 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 53 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 54 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 55 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:06 60 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 62 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:09 63 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:10 64 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 67 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 68 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 69 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 72 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:16 74 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:20 76 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:21 77 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:22 79 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 80 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 82 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 84 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 86 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:29 87 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 88 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:56 89 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 90 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 91 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:57 92 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:05:07 98 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:33 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:07 100 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:06:30 102 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:32 104 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:08:11 105 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:08:15 107 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:03 108 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 109 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:09:48 110 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:33 111 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:23 112 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 113 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 115 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 118 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 119 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 120 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 123 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 124 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 125 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 127 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 131 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 132 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 133 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 134 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 135 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 136 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 139 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 140 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 143 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 144 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 145 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 146 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 148 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 149 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 151 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 152 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 153 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 154 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 155 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 156 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 157 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 159 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 160 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 161 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 163 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 165 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 167 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 168 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 169 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 170 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 171 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 172 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 173 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:40 174 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 175 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 176 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team DNS Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol DNF Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura

Sprint 1 - Les Botigues de Sitges, 113km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 - Sant Pere de Ribes, 142.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Castelldefels, 169km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 8 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 9 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 - Coll de la Torreta (Cat. 3), 23km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Rat Penat (Cat. 1), 119km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 12:06:12 2 BMC Racing Team 3 SKY Procycling 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:10 7 Lampre-Merida 0:00:19 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 9 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 10 Movistar Team 0:02:27 11 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:02:36 12 Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:47 13 FDJ.fr 0:02:49 14 Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:06 16 Radioshack Leopard 0:03:12 17 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:14 18 Katusha 0:03:15 19 Lotto Belisol 0:03:24 20 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:05:43 21 Orica Greenedge 0:17:45 22 Garmin Sharp 0:40:36

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49:29:02 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:31 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:33 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:52 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:35 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:46 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:03:56 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:08 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:05 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:46 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:38 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:47 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:49 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:02 18 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:56 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:07 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:28 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:09:43 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:04 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:05 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:10:32 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:35 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:27 27 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:20 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:47 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:56 31 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:58 32 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:50 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:42 34 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:48 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:07 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:08 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:26 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:34:16 39 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:34:43 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:47 41 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:22 42 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:11 43 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:33 44 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:37:58 45 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:07 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:26 47 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:07 48 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:59 49 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:20 50 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:43:21 51 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:15 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:47:22 53 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:49:48 54 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:20 55 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:50:27 56 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:34 57 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:51:08 58 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:51:16 59 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:51:31 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:51:37 61 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:59 62 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:55:03 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:55:56 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:56:27 65 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:57:13 66 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:29 67 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:44 68 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:00:53 69 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:02:20 70 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 1:04:13 71 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:37 72 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:05:05 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:05:11 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:05:19 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:06:38 76 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:06:43 77 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1:06:44 78 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:08:00 79 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:34 80 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1:10:36 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:29 82 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:11:54 83 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:12:28 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:14:51 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:15:24 86 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:14 87 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:16:47 88 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:18:14 89 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1:19:09 90 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:20:03 91 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:20:26 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:22:09 93 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:22:46 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:22:50 95 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1:23:52 96 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:24:05 97 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:24:10 98 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 1:24:12 99 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:24:37 100 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:12 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:25:14 102 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:15 103 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:25:25 104 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:25:37 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:25:44 106 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:26:31 107 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:26:37 108 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:26:57 109 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:27:15 110 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:49 111 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:28:55 112 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:29:10 113 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:29:52 114 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:30:32 115 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:32:16 116 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:33:15 117 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:23 118 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:35 119 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:37:00 120 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:00 121 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:39:53 122 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:41:51 123 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:42:08 124 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1:43:20 125 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:44:19 126 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:44:21 127 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 1:46:06 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:46:08 129 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:46:20 130 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:47:22 131 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:47:41 132 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:48:02 133 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:51:29 134 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:52:06 135 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:52:17 136 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:52:38 137 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:52:58 138 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:53:24 139 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:53:46 140 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:54:57 141 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:55:27 142 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:55:38 143 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:56:09 144 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:56:17 145 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:59:13 146 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:00:19 147 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:00:23 148 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 2:00:24 149 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:01:55 150 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:02:28 151 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:02:32 152 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:02:46 153 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:03:05 154 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:05:01 155 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:11 156 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:05:16 157 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 2:06:14 158 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:06:37 159 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:06:40 160 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 2:07:01 161 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:08:14 162 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:09:33 163 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 2:10:11 164 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:10:15 165 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:12:15 166 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:13:13 167 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:14:56 168 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2:17:43 169 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:17:54 170 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:37 171 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:18:44 172 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:19:00 173 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:23:50 174 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:27:06 175 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 2:27:44 176 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:31:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 98 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 92 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 61 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 61 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 58 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 56 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 52 11 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 44 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 40 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 20 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 21 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 23 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 26 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 29 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 30 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 32 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 36 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 38 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 14 39 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 14 40 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 41 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 42 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 43 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 44 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 45 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 11 46 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 47 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 48 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 49 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 50 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 51 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 52 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 53 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 54 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 55 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 56 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 57 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 59 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 60 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 61 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 62 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 63 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 64 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 65 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 66 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 67 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 68 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 69 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 70 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 71 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 72 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 73 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 74 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 75 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 76 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 77 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 79 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 80 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 81 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 82 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 83 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 84 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 85 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 86 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 87 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 88 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 89 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 90 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 92 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 93 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 18 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 17 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 18 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 19 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 20 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 3 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 22 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 26 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 30 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 31 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 32 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 33 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 34 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 35 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 12 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 17 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 31 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 31 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 51 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 81 14 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 83 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 16 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 96 18 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 108 20 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 134 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 146 23 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 149 24 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 178 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 183 26 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 194 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 197 28 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 211 29 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 218 30 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 221 31 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 232 32 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 232 33 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 241 34 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 256