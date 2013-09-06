First Grand Tour stage win for Barguil in Vuelta
Breakaway goes to the line on stage 13
Stage 13: Valls - Castelldefels
Warren Barguil (Team Argos-Shimano) claimed the biggest win of his career with victory on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana from Valls to Castelldefels. The 21-year-old attacked from a break with one kilometre remaining and held off a late surge from Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) to win the stage, while race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished safely in the main field and retained his 31 second advantage over Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff).
Barguil may have been one of the least experienced riders in the late ten-man move that included Nocentini, Mollema, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) but the 2012 Tour de l'Avenir winner timed his attack to perfection.
With the leaders strung out and exhausted from a fraught day of attacks, Barguil launched his move just as the group reformed one last time before the long uphill drag to the finish. In the few seconds of hesitation that followed he opened up enough clean air to distance himself from the break and hold on for the win.
Barguil has already delivered a number of strong performances on his grand tour debut, with two top tens in the opening half of the race, and his win in Castelldefels owed as much to his timing as it did to his pure talent.
How it unfolded
The early exchanges were marred by a crash after ten kilometres, with both Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) crashing out of the race. Both men recently re-signed for their respective teams and they were joined on the sidelines soon after with David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura) forced out due to a knee injury.
Those left in the race carried on towards Castelldefels and another uphill finish in this year’s race. Such was the desire to stir the race into life and infiltrate the main break that it took almost 60km of racing for the main move to establish itself.
Mollema, clearly not in the same form that saw him crack the top ten in the Tour de France, led the first successful move and brought Txurruka, Barguil, Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Iker Camano (NetApp-Endura) and Nocentini with him. What looked like one of the strongest breaks in this year’s race so far was provided with valuable reinforcements when Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural), Jerome Coppel (Cofidis), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) joined the cause.
The escapees rocketed towards the foot of the Alto del Rat Penat with three minutes in hand on the bunch. The climb itself whittled down the leaders to a more selective group. GreenEdge and then Katusha led the peloton but it was Scarponi who was doing the damage on the front of the race.
The Italian, who hasn’t won a race since being retrospectively handed the 2011 Giro d’Italia crown, lashed out a vicious pace at the head of the break and led over the climb. With 50 kilometres still to race he wisely sat up but his efforts had reduced the leaders to Nocentini, Barguil, Mollema, Santaromita, Txurruka, Coppel, Martinez and Zandio.
Katusha had burnt up their matches on the climb and Vincenzo Nibali ushered his men to the front on the descent. A more sensible pace from the head of the peloton saw the lead stretch out to over three minutes as up ahead the final nine organised a working collaboration.
Cannondale, FDJ and finally Omega Pharma QuickStep attempted to revitalise a chase of sorts but with 10 kilometres to go, and the break still over two minutes clear, the stage was lost.
Intxausti crashed on a corner with 8km to go, ruling himself out of a chance to win his second Grand Tour stage of the year.
Coppel and Martinez were the first to roll the dice and break the fickle harmony of the break and when Scarponi scampered up to the pair, it briefly looked as though the stage’s top three would be settled.
However the Vuelta is never predictable and Zando and the rest of the chasers were able to reel the leaders back.
Coppel, clearly not wanting to wait for the sprint attacked once more with 2.2km to go. Barguil briefly showed his hand, jumping across with Zandio and Nocentini as the line drew ever closer.
When Mollema and Txurruka dragged the whole group – minus Intxausti - back together there was a slight easing in pace, but sensing a moment’s hesitation, Barguil seized the moment to steal his gap and with it a Vuelta debut to remember.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:00:13
|2
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:43
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|32
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|33
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:54
|43
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|45
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:56
|46
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:58
|48
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|50
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:00
|52
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|53
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|54
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|55
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:06
|60
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|62
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:09
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:10
|64
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|66
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:16
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:20
|76
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:21
|77
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:22
|79
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|82
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|86
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:29
|87
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:56
|88
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:56
|89
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|90
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|91
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:57
|92
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:00
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:05:07
|98
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:33
|99
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:07
|100
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:06:30
|102
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:32
|104
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:08:11
|105
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:15
|107
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:03
|108
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|109
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:48
|110
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:33
|111
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:23
|112
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|113
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|115
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|116
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|119
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|120
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|124
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|125
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|131
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|132
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|133
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|134
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|135
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|136
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|140
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|143
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|148
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|151
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|154
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|155
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|156
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|159
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|161
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|163
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|165
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|167
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|168
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|169
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|170
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|171
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|172
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|173
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:40
|174
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|175
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|176
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|8
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|9
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|14
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:06:12
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|SKY Procycling
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:10
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:19
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|9
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:02:27
|11
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:02:36
|12
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:47
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:49
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|16
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:03:12
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|18
|Katusha
|0:03:15
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:03:24
|20
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:05:43
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:17:45
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:40:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49:29:02
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:31
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:33
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:35
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:46
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:56
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:08
|12
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:05
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:46
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:38
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:47
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:49
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:02
|18
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:56
|19
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:28
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:43
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:04
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:05
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:10:32
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:35
|26
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:27
|27
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:20
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:47
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:56
|31
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:58
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:50
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:42
|34
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:48
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:07
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:08
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:26
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:16
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:34:43
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:47
|41
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:22
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:11
|43
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:37:33
|44
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:37:58
|45
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:07
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:26
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:07
|48
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:59
|49
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:41:20
|50
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:43:21
|51
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:15
|52
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:47:22
|53
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:48
|54
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:20
|55
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:50:27
|56
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:34
|57
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:51:08
|58
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:51:16
|59
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:51:31
|60
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:37
|61
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:59
|62
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:55:03
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:55:56
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:27
|65
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:57:13
|66
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:29
|67
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:44
|68
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:53
|69
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:02:20
|70
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|1:04:13
|71
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:37
|72
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:05:05
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:05:11
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:05:19
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:38
|76
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:06:43
|77
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1:06:44
|78
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:08:00
|79
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:34
|80
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1:10:36
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:29
|82
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:54
|83
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:12:28
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:14:51
|85
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:15:24
|86
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:14
|87
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:47
|88
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:18:14
|89
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:19:09
|90
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:03
|91
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:20:26
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:22:09
|93
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:22:46
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:22:50
|95
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:23:52
|96
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:24:05
|97
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:24:10
|98
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|1:24:12
|99
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:24:37
|100
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:12
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:25:14
|102
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:15
|103
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:25
|104
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:25:37
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:25:44
|106
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:31
|107
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:26:37
|108
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:26:57
|109
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:27:15
|110
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:49
|111
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:55
|112
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:29:10
|113
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:29:52
|114
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:30:32
|115
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:32:16
|116
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:33:15
|117
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:36:23
|118
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:35
|119
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:37:00
|120
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:00
|121
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:39:53
|122
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:41:51
|123
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:08
|124
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|1:43:20
|125
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:44:19
|126
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:44:21
|127
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:46:06
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:46:08
|129
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:46:20
|130
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:47:22
|131
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:41
|132
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:02
|133
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:29
|134
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:52:06
|135
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:52:17
|136
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:52:38
|137
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:52:58
|138
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:53:24
|139
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:53:46
|140
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:54:57
|141
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:55:27
|142
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:55:38
|143
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:56:09
|144
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:56:17
|145
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:59:13
|146
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:00:19
|147
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:00:23
|148
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:00:24
|149
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:01:55
|150
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:02:28
|151
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:02:32
|152
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:02:46
|153
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:03:05
|154
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:05:01
|155
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:11
|156
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:05:16
|157
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:06:14
|158
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:06:37
|159
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:06:40
|160
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|2:07:01
|161
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:08:14
|162
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:09:33
|163
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|2:10:11
|164
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:10:15
|165
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:12:15
|166
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:13:13
|167
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:14:56
|168
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2:17:43
|169
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:17:54
|170
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:37
|171
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:18:44
|172
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:19:00
|173
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:23:50
|174
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:27:06
|175
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|2:27:44
|176
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:31:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|98
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|61
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|56
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|52
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|49
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|44
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|20
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|21
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|23
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|26
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|29
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|30
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|32
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|36
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|38
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|14
|39
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|40
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|41
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|42
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|44
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|46
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|47
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|48
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|49
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|50
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|51
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|52
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|53
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|54
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|55
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|56
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|57
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|60
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|61
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|62
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|63
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|64
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|65
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|66
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|67
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4
|68
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|69
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|70
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|71
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|72
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|73
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|74
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|75
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|76
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|77
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|79
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|80
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|81
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|82
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|83
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|84
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|85
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|86
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|87
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|88
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|89
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|90
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|91
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|92
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|93
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|11
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|17
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|18
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|19
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|3
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|22
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|25
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|26
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|32
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|33
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|34
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|35
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|17
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|31
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|31
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|81
|14
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|16
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|96
|18
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|108
|20
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|134
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|146
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|24
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|178
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|183
|26
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|194
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|197
|28
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|211
|29
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|218
|30
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|221
|31
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|232
|32
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|232
|33
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|241
|34
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|256
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|147:40:02
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:59
|5
|Katusha
|0:11:28
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:44
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:14:23
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:19:27
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:02
|10
|SKY Procycling
|0:26:02
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:28:50
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:02
|13
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:28
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:38
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:35
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|1:09:50
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:10:25
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|1:18:29
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|1:22:42
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:45:22
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|2:59:43
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|3:32:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy