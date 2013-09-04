Trending

Cancellara powers to Vuelta a España time trial victory

Nibali takes the race lead from Horner

Image 1 of 22

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) en route to victory in the Vuelta's stage 11 time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 22

Estonian time trial champion Tanel Kangert (Astana) finished 14th in the Vuelta time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 22

Italian road champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 22

Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) rides to an 11th place result in the Vuelta individual time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 22

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 22

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) delivered a stunning 3rd place finish behind Fabian Cancellara and Tony Martin in the Vuelta individual time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 22

Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 22

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rode himself back into the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) beat out world TT champion Tony Martin to win the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) celebrates his stage win in the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 22

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 22

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 22

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium after winning the stage 11 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 22

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is once again back in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey and was joined on stage by 5-time Tour de France champion Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 22

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is the Vuelta a Espana leader after the stage 11 time trial and was joined on the podium by Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 22

Sergio Henao (Sky) in action during the stage 11 time trial at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 22

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 22

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished 10th on Vuelta's stage 11 time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 22

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) cruised to the win in the only Vuelta time trial of 2013

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished fourth in the stage 11 time trial and moved back into the Vuelta lead

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 22

Vuelta leader Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) finished 20th in the stage 11 time trial and dropped to 4th on general classification

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) lost the race leader's red jersey to Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after the Italian produced an impressive performance in the hilly 38.8km time trial south of Tarazona.

Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Leopard) won the ride-off with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to win the stage but Nibali set the fourth fastest time for the course, stopping the clock in 52:25.

“I know that I gave the maximum today," Cancellara said. " It was a very hard parcours that was not perfect for a specialist, but I said to myself that I needed to do my race at my own pace and just find the right rhythm for myself."

The victory over reigning world time trial champion bodes well for Cancellara's ambitions to regain the rainbow jersey.

"This was a good test for myself that had nothing to do with my competitors and more about seeing how I’m feeling. It was both uphill and then downhill and required a good workout. I’m happy with my performance. I think I got the best out of myself today.”

"I'm happy about my race," Martin said. "I had to face lot of headwind but I maintained always a good speed. Even on the climb I did well. I think I had one of the best times at the top of it. Cancellara was really outstanding, congratulations to him. Concerning me, I think I did a good race. My condition is good and today it was another important step on the road to the worlds."

The general classification battle heated up after Horner finished 1:29 slower than Nibali and so slipped to fourth overall. He seemed to lack the power needed on the climb and on the fast descent back to Tarazona, setting a time of 53.54 and finishing 20th.

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) strengthen his overall chances with a strong ride. He is now 33 seconds behind Nibali in the general classification. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also rode well, despite an early front wheel puncture and is now third overall, at 46 seconds, like Horner.

Nibali has worked hard to improve his time trial position during the season, narrowing his arms to make him more aerodynamic. It paid off during the time trial. The Italian opted to stay largely on the aero bars during the gradual climb rather than opening his arms to breathe more easily but create more turbulence. He then used his well-known descending skills to dive down to the finish.

Nibali was stung by an insect while studying the course on Tuesday and awoke with a swollen face but it did not seem to affect his performance and he now has control of the Vuelta as the decisive Pyrenean stages approach.

Astana team doctor Raquel Ortolano said the sting caused pain and inflammation, but no allergic reaction. "Nibali is not allergic to bee stings, but nevertheless his eyes and face were swollen overnight, and he was experiencing a lot of pain. In the morning the inflammation was not better, and the pain was not less, but by the time he got to the start he began to improve," Ortolano said.

Cancellara's world class performance

Fabian Cancellara has kept his plans for the world road race championships close to his chest, hinting that he could even miss the individual time trial. His stage victory could change his plans and see him target a fifth time trial world title as well as leading Radioshack-Leopard in the team time trial event and compete for the win in the road race.

Cancellara paced his effort carefully on the early uphill section of the course and then powered to the finish, setting a time of 51:00.

Martin was 37 seconds slower in second place. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) produced the surprise performance of the day, finishing third, just 1:24 down on Cancellara.

"I'm real happy for the performance and I'm really, really happy to have won. I'm on the good way to where I want to achieve the big things," Cancellara said in his unique form of English.

"I looked at many thing (when comparing the course to that of the world championships). The parcours is really different. This has a lot of uphill and downhill. I showed that I'm up there with the climbers too, like Nibali. But I focused on myself today. I didn’t look at Tony Martin's ride because you have to focus on yourself. We also had rest day too and so I didn't know how I'd react. I'm not normally good."

The time trial was a good form guide for the world time trial championships even if the hilly 38.8km route was different from the flat 57.9km course in Tuscany.

The medals seem a three-way battle, with Bradley Wiggins also a contender. Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) made a claim for a place in the French team by finishing eighth and 1:52 down on Cancellara.

Marco Pinotti (BMC) was no doubt disappointed with his ride after finishing 3:14 behind, but Italian rival Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) performed much better, finishing just 1:41 behind Cancellara.

The Vuelta a Espana returns to road racing on Thursday with the 164.2km 12th stage from Maella from to Tarragona.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:51:00
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:37
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:41
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:48
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
8Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:13
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:18
12Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:31
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:32
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:38
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:42
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:43
19Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:52
20Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:54
21Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:03:01
22José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:02
23Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:03:04
24Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
25Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
26José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:19
27Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:22
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:03:28
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:34
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:03:37
31Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:03:57
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:03:58
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:04:00
35Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:15
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
37Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:21
39Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:26
40Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:30
41Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:34
42Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:36
44Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:04:41
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:42
46Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
47Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:48
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
51Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:56
53Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:00
55Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:01
57Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:05:02
59David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:03
60Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:05:04
61Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:05
65Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
66Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:08
67Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:09
68Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:10
69Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:05:11
70Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
71Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:12
72Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:13
73Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:14
74Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:05:16
76Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:05:18
78Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:20
79Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
80Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:21
81Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:22
82Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:23
83Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:28
85Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:05:31
86Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:32
88Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:34
89José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
90Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:36
91Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:37
92Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:44
94Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:46
95Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:53
96Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:54
97Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:55
99Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:02
100Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:03
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:04
102Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:07
103Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:11
104Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:14
105Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:16
106Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:22
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:23
108Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:24
109Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:28
110Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:06:29
111Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
113Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:06:32
114Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:35
115Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:42
116Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:06:43
117Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
118Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:06:46
119Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:47
120Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
121Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:49
122Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
123Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
124Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:06:51
125Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:06:52
126Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
127Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:56
128Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:07:00
129David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:03
130Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:05
131Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:09
133Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:11
134Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:12
135Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:07:13
136Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:07:18
137Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:07:24
138Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
139Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:07:25
140Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:26
141Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:28
142Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:07:34
143Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:39
144Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
145Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:41
146Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:45
147Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:48
148Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
149David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:51
150Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:07:52
151Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:53
152Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:54
153Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:58
154Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:59
155Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:00
156Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:08:02
157Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:06
158Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
159Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:08
160Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:09
161Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:12
162Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:13
163Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:08:15
164Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:08:16
165Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:21
166Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:23
167Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:08:28
168Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:08:29
169Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:30
170Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:41
171Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:48
172Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
173Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:49
174Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:55
175Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:59
176Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:10
177Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:13
178Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:09:19
179Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:24
180Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:58
181Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:46
182Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
183Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
184Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:11:38
185Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:38

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard25pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling12
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura5
12Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team2:38:49
2Radioshack Leopard0:01:03
3Sky Procycling0:01:38
4Team Netapp - Endura0:02:40
5Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:02:58
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
7Movistar Team0:03:35
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:10
9FDJ0:04:17
10Katusha0:04:40
11AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:40
13BMC Racing Team0:05:47
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:01
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:38
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:31
17Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:01
18Team Argos-Shimano0:10:09
19Orica Greenedge0:10:19
20Lampre-Merida0:10:21
21Lotto Belisol0:10:23
22Garmin Sharp0:15:20

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team41:22:22
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:33
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:33
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:55
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:03:35
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:46
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:56
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:08
12Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:05
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:46
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:37
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:38
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:23
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:02
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:15
19José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:56
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:07
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:09:14
22David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:28
23Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:32
24Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:57
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:18
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:25
27Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:10:32
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:10:55
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:12:10
30Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:57
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:27
32Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:15:58
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:56
34David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:06
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:24:22
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:11
37Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:54
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:57
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:30:08
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:41
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:32:53
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:33:16
43Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:46
44Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:35:08
45Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:10
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:41
47Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:36:22
48Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:32
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:37:57
50Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:16
51Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:40
52Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:42
53Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:46
54Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:35
55Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:43:49
56Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:45:26
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:45:32
58Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:46:02
59Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:14
60Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:15
61Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:48:29
62Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:49
63Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:48:58
64Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:50:22
65Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:50:50
66Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:51:26
67Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:51:50
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:52:26
69Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:52:37
70Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:25
71Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:54:26
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:54:28
73Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:56:03
74Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:58:10
75Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:02
76Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:59:31
77Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:02:05
78Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:03:13
79Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:03:22
80Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1:04:25
81Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:29
82Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:05:33
83Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:06:08
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:25
85Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1:06:37
86Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:52
87Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:09:29
88Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:40
89Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:12:04
90Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:12:06
91Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1:13:04
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:13:13
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:13:31
94Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:13:32
95Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:14:38
96Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:15:25
97Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1:16:09
98Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:16:11
99Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ1:16:26
100Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:17:12
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:18:33
102Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1:18:36
103Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:58
104Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:19:42
105Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:20:11
106Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:20:12
107David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:20:33
108Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:20:35
109Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1:20:59
110Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:21:14
111Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
112Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:21:51
113Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha1:21:59
114Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:22:54
115Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:38
116Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:59
117Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:24:34
118Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:24:38
119Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:02
120Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:26:32
121Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:27:31
122Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:27:33
123Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:49
124Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol1:29:02
125Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:29:30
126Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:30:03
127Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:30:26
128Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:30:41
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:31:17
130Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1:32:33
131Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:41
132Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura1:33:26
133José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:33:43
134Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:34:05
135Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:34:30
136Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:35:10
137Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:35:12
138Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:38
139Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:37:26
140Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural1:37:49
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:40:08
142Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
143Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:40:44
144Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:40:50
145Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:41:26
146Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:41:35
147Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:42:07
148Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1:42:31
149Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:42:58
150Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:43:29
151Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:44:38
152Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:46:33
153Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:46:40
154Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:47:43
155Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura1:47:44
156Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:47:47
157Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1:47:49
158Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:48:06
159Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:49
160Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:49:48
161Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:49:52
162Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:50:25
163Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling1:51:38
164Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:51:46
165Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1:51:49
166Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1:52:21
167Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:53:16
168Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1:53:22
169Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:56:36
170Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:56:57
171Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:57:03
172Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:57:04
173Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha1:57:21
174Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:57:35
175Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ1:57:44
176Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:59:04
177Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano2:00:33
178Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2:01:21
179Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:10
180Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team2:03:25
181Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:04:09
182Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:05:42
183Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:10:44
184Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp2:11:22
185Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:17:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha97pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team90
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff87
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard61
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha61
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard58
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team48
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling45
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura44
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale43
12Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida40
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step38
14Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step37
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team35
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling32
18Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ27
21Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff23
25Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
27Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
28Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol18
30Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano15
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ13
35Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
36Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard11
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
38Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
39Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
41Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural9
42Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
45Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
46Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
47Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
48Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
49Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
50Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural6
51Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
52Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
53Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano6
54Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
55Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ5
56Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
57Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
58Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
59Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
60Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural4
61Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
63Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
64Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
65Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural4
66Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
67Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
68Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
69Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
72Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
73Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
74Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
75Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
76Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
77Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
78Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
79Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling2
80Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
81Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
82Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
83Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ1
84Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard18pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
12Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
15Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha3
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
18Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
20Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
21Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
22José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
23Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
24Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
25Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1
26Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard11
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team13
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha15
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura24
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha26
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale26
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling29
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ45
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida82
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team97
13Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team97
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling97
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard100
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano127
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team139
18Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi170
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits173
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol192
21Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol199
22Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural232
23Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp232
24Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural232
25Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida252

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team123:19:33
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:33
3Movistar Team0:02:57
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:56
5Katusha0:11:18
6Team Netapp - Endura0:12:02
7Radioshack Leopard0:13:56
8FDJ0:19:24
9BMC Racing Team0:24:08
10Sky Procycling0:29:07
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:31:55
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:04
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:50:10
14AG2R La Mondiale0:59:43
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:36
16Cannondale Pro Cycling1:10:05
17Lampre-Merida1:12:16
18Lotto Belisol1:17:29
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step1:20:04
20Team Argos-Shimano1:48:07
21Orica Greenedge2:42:21
22Garmin Sharp2:54:04

 

