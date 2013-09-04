Image 1 of 22 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) en route to victory in the Vuelta's stage 11 time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 22 Estonian time trial champion Tanel Kangert (Astana) finished 14th in the Vuelta time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 22 Italian road champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 22 Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) rides to an 11th place result in the Vuelta individual time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 22 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) delivered a stunning 3rd place finish behind Fabian Cancellara and Tony Martin in the Vuelta individual time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 22 Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rode himself back into the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) beat out world TT champion Tony Martin to win the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) celebrates his stage win in the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 22 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 22 Vuelta a Espana stage 11 winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 22 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium after winning the stage 11 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is once again back in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey and was joined on stage by 5-time Tour de France champion Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is the Vuelta a Espana leader after the stage 11 time trial and was joined on the podium by Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 22 Sergio Henao (Sky) in action during the stage 11 time trial at the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 22 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 22 Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished 10th on Vuelta's stage 11 time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 22 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) cruised to the win in the only Vuelta time trial of 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished fourth in the stage 11 time trial and moved back into the Vuelta lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 22 Vuelta leader Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) finished 20th in the stage 11 time trial and dropped to 4th on general classification (Image credit: Sirotti)

Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) lost the race leader's red jersey to Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after the Italian produced an impressive performance in the hilly 38.8km time trial south of Tarazona.

Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Leopard) won the ride-off with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to win the stage but Nibali set the fourth fastest time for the course, stopping the clock in 52:25.

“I know that I gave the maximum today," Cancellara said. " It was a very hard parcours that was not perfect for a specialist, but I said to myself that I needed to do my race at my own pace and just find the right rhythm for myself."

The victory over reigning world time trial champion bodes well for Cancellara's ambitions to regain the rainbow jersey.

"This was a good test for myself that had nothing to do with my competitors and more about seeing how I’m feeling. It was both uphill and then downhill and required a good workout. I’m happy with my performance. I think I got the best out of myself today.”

"I'm happy about my race," Martin said. "I had to face lot of headwind but I maintained always a good speed. Even on the climb I did well. I think I had one of the best times at the top of it. Cancellara was really outstanding, congratulations to him. Concerning me, I think I did a good race. My condition is good and today it was another important step on the road to the worlds."

The general classification battle heated up after Horner finished 1:29 slower than Nibali and so slipped to fourth overall. He seemed to lack the power needed on the climb and on the fast descent back to Tarazona, setting a time of 53.54 and finishing 20th.

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) strengthen his overall chances with a strong ride. He is now 33 seconds behind Nibali in the general classification. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also rode well, despite an early front wheel puncture and is now third overall, at 46 seconds, like Horner.

Nibali has worked hard to improve his time trial position during the season, narrowing his arms to make him more aerodynamic. It paid off during the time trial. The Italian opted to stay largely on the aero bars during the gradual climb rather than opening his arms to breathe more easily but create more turbulence. He then used his well-known descending skills to dive down to the finish.

Nibali was stung by an insect while studying the course on Tuesday and awoke with a swollen face but it did not seem to affect his performance and he now has control of the Vuelta as the decisive Pyrenean stages approach.

Astana team doctor Raquel Ortolano said the sting caused pain and inflammation, but no allergic reaction. "Nibali is not allergic to bee stings, but nevertheless his eyes and face were swollen overnight, and he was experiencing a lot of pain. In the morning the inflammation was not better, and the pain was not less, but by the time he got to the start he began to improve," Ortolano said.

Cancellara's world class performance

Fabian Cancellara has kept his plans for the world road race championships close to his chest, hinting that he could even miss the individual time trial. His stage victory could change his plans and see him target a fifth time trial world title as well as leading Radioshack-Leopard in the team time trial event and compete for the win in the road race.

Cancellara paced his effort carefully on the early uphill section of the course and then powered to the finish, setting a time of 51:00.

Martin was 37 seconds slower in second place. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) produced the surprise performance of the day, finishing third, just 1:24 down on Cancellara.

"I'm real happy for the performance and I'm really, really happy to have won. I'm on the good way to where I want to achieve the big things," Cancellara said in his unique form of English.

"I looked at many thing (when comparing the course to that of the world championships). The parcours is really different. This has a lot of uphill and downhill. I showed that I'm up there with the climbers too, like Nibali. But I focused on myself today. I didn’t look at Tony Martin's ride because you have to focus on yourself. We also had rest day too and so I didn't know how I'd react. I'm not normally good."

The time trial was a good form guide for the world time trial championships even if the hilly 38.8km route was different from the flat 57.9km course in Tuscany.

The medals seem a three-way battle, with Bradley Wiggins also a contender. Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) made a claim for a place in the French team by finishing eighth and 1:52 down on Cancellara.

Marco Pinotti (BMC) was no doubt disappointed with his ride after finishing 3:14 behind, but Italian rival Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) performed much better, finishing just 1:41 behind Cancellara.

The Vuelta a Espana returns to road racing on Thursday with the 164.2km 12th stage from Maella from to Tarragona.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:51:00 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:37 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:48 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 8 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:13 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:18 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:32 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:38 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:43 19 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:52 20 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:54 21 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:03:01 22 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02 23 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:03:04 24 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 25 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 26 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:19 27 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:22 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:03:28 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:34 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:03:37 31 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:03:57 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:58 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:04:00 35 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:15 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:18 37 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:21 39 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:26 40 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:30 41 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:34 42 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:36 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:04:41 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:42 46 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:48 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 51 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56 53 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:00 55 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:01 57 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:05:02 59 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:03 60 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:05:04 61 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:05 65 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 66 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:08 67 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:09 68 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:10 69 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:05:11 70 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 71 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:12 72 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:13 73 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:14 74 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:05:16 76 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:05:18 78 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:20 79 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 80 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:21 81 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:22 82 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:23 83 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:28 85 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:05:31 86 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:32 88 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:34 89 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:36 91 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:37 92 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:44 94 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:46 95 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:53 96 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:54 97 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:55 99 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:02 100 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:03 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:04 102 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:07 103 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:11 104 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:14 105 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:16 106 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:22 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:23 108 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:24 109 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:28 110 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:06:29 111 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 113 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:06:32 114 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:35 115 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:42 116 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:06:43 117 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 118 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:06:46 119 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:47 120 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 121 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:49 122 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 123 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 124 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:06:51 125 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:52 126 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 127 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:56 128 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:07:00 129 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:03 130 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:05 131 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:09 133 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:11 134 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:12 135 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:07:13 136 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:07:18 137 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:24 138 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 139 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:25 140 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:26 141 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:28 142 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:34 143 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:39 144 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 145 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:41 146 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:45 147 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:48 148 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 149 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:51 150 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:07:52 151 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:53 152 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:54 153 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:58 154 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:59 155 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:00 156 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:08:02 157 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:06 158 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 159 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:08 160 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:09 161 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:12 162 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:13 163 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:15 164 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:08:16 165 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:21 166 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:23 167 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:28 168 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:08:29 169 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:30 170 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:41 171 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:48 172 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 173 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:49 174 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:55 175 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:59 176 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:10 177 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:13 178 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:09:19 179 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:24 180 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:58 181 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:46 182 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 183 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 184 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:38 185 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:38

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 25 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 12 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 5 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 2:38:49 2 Radioshack Leopard 0:01:03 3 Sky Procycling 0:01:38 4 Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:40 5 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:02:58 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:18 7 Movistar Team 0:03:35 8 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:10 9 FDJ 0:04:17 10 Katusha 0:04:40 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:05 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:40 13 BMC Racing Team 0:05:47 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:01 15 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:38 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:31 17 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:01 18 Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:09 19 Orica Greenedge 0:10:19 20 Lampre-Merida 0:10:21 21 Lotto Belisol 0:10:23 22 Garmin Sharp 0:15:20

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41:22:22 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:33 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:33 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:55 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:35 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:46 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:03:56 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:08 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:05 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:46 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:37 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:38 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:23 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:02 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:15 19 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:56 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:07 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:09:14 22 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:28 23 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:32 24 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:57 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:18 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:25 27 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:10:32 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:10:55 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:10 30 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:57 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:27 32 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:15:58 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:56 34 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:06 35 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:22 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:11 37 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:54 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:57 39 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:30:08 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:41 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:32:53 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:33:16 43 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:33:46 44 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:35:08 45 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:10 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:41 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:36:22 48 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:32 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:37:57 50 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:16 51 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:40 52 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:42 53 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:46 54 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:35 55 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:43:49 56 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:45:26 57 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:45:32 58 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:46:02 59 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:14 60 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:15 61 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:48:29 62 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:49 63 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:48:58 64 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:50:22 65 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:50:50 66 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:26 67 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:51:50 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:52:26 69 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:52:37 70 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:25 71 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:54:26 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:54:28 73 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:56:03 74 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:58:10 75 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:02 76 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:59:31 77 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:02:05 78 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:03:13 79 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:03:22 80 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:04:25 81 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:29 82 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:05:33 83 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:06:08 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:25 85 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1:06:37 86 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:52 87 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:09:29 88 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:40 89 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:12:04 90 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:12:06 91 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:13:04 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:13:13 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:13:31 94 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:13:32 95 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:14:38 96 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:15:25 97 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:16:09 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:16:11 99 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 1:16:26 100 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:17:12 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:18:33 102 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1:18:36 103 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:58 104 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:19:42 105 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:20:11 106 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:20:12 107 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:20:33 108 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:20:35 109 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1:20:59 110 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:21:14 111 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 112 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:21:51 113 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 1:21:59 114 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:22:54 115 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:38 116 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:59 117 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:24:34 118 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:24:38 119 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:02 120 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:26:32 121 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:27:31 122 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:27:33 123 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:49 124 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 1:29:02 125 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:29:30 126 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:30:03 127 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:30:26 128 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:30:41 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:31:17 130 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1:32:33 131 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:41 132 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 1:33:26 133 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:33:43 134 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:34:05 135 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:34:30 136 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:35:10 137 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:12 138 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:38 139 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:37:26 140 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 1:37:49 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:40:08 142 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 143 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:40:44 144 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:40:50 145 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:41:26 146 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:41:35 147 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:42:07 148 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1:42:31 149 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:42:58 150 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:43:29 151 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:44:38 152 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:46:33 153 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:46:40 154 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:47:43 155 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 1:47:44 156 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:47:47 157 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1:47:49 158 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:48:06 159 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:49 160 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:49:48 161 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:49:52 162 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:50:25 163 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:51:38 164 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:51:46 165 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1:51:49 166 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1:52:21 167 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:53:16 168 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1:53:22 169 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:56:36 170 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:56:57 171 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:57:03 172 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:57:04 173 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 1:57:21 174 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:57:35 175 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 1:57:44 176 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1:59:04 177 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:00:33 178 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2:01:21 179 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:10 180 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 2:03:25 181 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:04:09 182 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:05:42 183 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:10:44 184 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 2:11:22 185 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:17:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 97 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 90 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 87 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 61 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 61 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 58 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 44 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 12 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 40 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 32 18 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 19 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 27 21 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 25 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 27 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 28 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 30 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 15 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 13 35 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 36 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 11 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 38 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 39 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 40 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 41 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 9 42 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 45 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 46 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 47 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 48 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 49 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 50 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 6 51 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 53 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 6 54 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 55 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 5 56 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 57 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 58 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 59 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 60 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 4 61 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 63 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 64 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 65 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 4 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 67 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 68 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 69 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 70 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 72 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 73 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 74 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 75 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 76 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 77 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 78 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 79 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 80 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 81 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 82 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 83 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 1 84 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 18 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 12 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 15 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 3 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 18 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 20 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 22 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 23 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 24 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 25 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 26 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 11 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 13 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 15 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 24 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 26 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 26 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 45 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 13 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 97 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 100 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 127 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 139 18 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 170 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 20 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 192 21 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 199 22 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 232 23 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 232 24 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 232 25 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 252