Cancellara powers to Vuelta a España time trial victory
Nibali takes the race lead from Horner
Stage 11: Tarazona (ITT) -
Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) lost the race leader's red jersey to Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after the Italian produced an impressive performance in the hilly 38.8km time trial south of Tarazona.
Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Leopard) won the ride-off with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to win the stage but Nibali set the fourth fastest time for the course, stopping the clock in 52:25.
“I know that I gave the maximum today," Cancellara said. " It was a very hard parcours that was not perfect for a specialist, but I said to myself that I needed to do my race at my own pace and just find the right rhythm for myself."
The victory over reigning world time trial champion bodes well for Cancellara's ambitions to regain the rainbow jersey.
"This was a good test for myself that had nothing to do with my competitors and more about seeing how I’m feeling. It was both uphill and then downhill and required a good workout. I’m happy with my performance. I think I got the best out of myself today.”
"I'm happy about my race," Martin said. "I had to face lot of headwind but I maintained always a good speed. Even on the climb I did well. I think I had one of the best times at the top of it. Cancellara was really outstanding, congratulations to him. Concerning me, I think I did a good race. My condition is good and today it was another important step on the road to the worlds."
The general classification battle heated up after Horner finished 1:29 slower than Nibali and so slipped to fourth overall. He seemed to lack the power needed on the climb and on the fast descent back to Tarazona, setting a time of 53.54 and finishing 20th.
Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) strengthen his overall chances with a strong ride. He is now 33 seconds behind Nibali in the general classification. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also rode well, despite an early front wheel puncture and is now third overall, at 46 seconds, like Horner.
Nibali has worked hard to improve his time trial position during the season, narrowing his arms to make him more aerodynamic. It paid off during the time trial. The Italian opted to stay largely on the aero bars during the gradual climb rather than opening his arms to breathe more easily but create more turbulence. He then used his well-known descending skills to dive down to the finish.
Nibali was stung by an insect while studying the course on Tuesday and awoke with a swollen face but it did not seem to affect his performance and he now has control of the Vuelta as the decisive Pyrenean stages approach.
Astana team doctor Raquel Ortolano said the sting caused pain and inflammation, but no allergic reaction. "Nibali is not allergic to bee stings, but nevertheless his eyes and face were swollen overnight, and he was experiencing a lot of pain. In the morning the inflammation was not better, and the pain was not less, but by the time he got to the start he began to improve," Ortolano said.
Cancellara's world class performance
Fabian Cancellara has kept his plans for the world road race championships close to his chest, hinting that he could even miss the individual time trial. His stage victory could change his plans and see him target a fifth time trial world title as well as leading Radioshack-Leopard in the team time trial event and compete for the win in the road race.
Cancellara paced his effort carefully on the early uphill section of the course and then powered to the finish, setting a time of 51:00.
Martin was 37 seconds slower in second place. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) produced the surprise performance of the day, finishing third, just 1:24 down on Cancellara.
"I'm real happy for the performance and I'm really, really happy to have won. I'm on the good way to where I want to achieve the big things," Cancellara said in his unique form of English.
"I looked at many thing (when comparing the course to that of the world championships). The parcours is really different. This has a lot of uphill and downhill. I showed that I'm up there with the climbers too, like Nibali. But I focused on myself today. I didn’t look at Tony Martin's ride because you have to focus on yourself. We also had rest day too and so I didn't know how I'd react. I'm not normally good."
The time trial was a good form guide for the world time trial championships even if the hilly 38.8km route was different from the flat 57.9km course in Tuscany.
The medals seem a three-way battle, with Bradley Wiggins also a contender. Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) made a claim for a place in the French team by finishing eighth and 1:52 down on Cancellara.
Marco Pinotti (BMC) was no doubt disappointed with his ride after finishing 3:14 behind, but Italian rival Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) performed much better, finishing just 1:41 behind Cancellara.
The Vuelta a Espana returns to road racing on Thursday with the 164.2km 12th stage from Maella from to Tarragona.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:51:00
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:37
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:48
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|8
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:13
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:18
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:32
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:38
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|19
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:52
|20
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:54
|21
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:01
|22
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|23
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:04
|24
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|25
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|26
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:19
|27
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:28
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:34
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:37
|31
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:56
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:57
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:58
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:04:00
|35
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:15
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|37
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|38
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:21
|39
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:26
|40
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:30
|41
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:34
|42
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:36
|44
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:41
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:42
|46
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:48
|49
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|51
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:56
|53
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:00
|55
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:01
|57
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:05:02
|59
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:03
|60
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:05:04
|61
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:05
|65
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|66
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:08
|67
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|68
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:10
|69
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:11
|70
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|71
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:12
|72
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:13
|73
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:14
|74
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:05:16
|76
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:18
|78
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:20
|79
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|80
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:21
|81
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:22
|82
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:23
|83
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:28
|85
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:31
|86
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:32
|88
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:34
|89
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:36
|91
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:37
|92
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:44
|94
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:46
|95
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:53
|96
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:54
|97
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:55
|99
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:02
|100
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:03
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:04
|102
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|103
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:11
|104
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:14
|105
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:16
|106
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:23
|108
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:24
|109
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:28
|110
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:06:29
|111
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|113
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:32
|114
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:35
|115
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:42
|116
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:43
|117
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|118
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:06:46
|119
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:47
|120
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|121
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:49
|122
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|124
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:06:51
|125
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:52
|126
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|127
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:56
|128
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:07:00
|129
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:03
|130
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:05
|131
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:09
|133
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:11
|134
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:12
|135
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:13
|136
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:07:18
|137
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:24
|138
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:25
|140
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:26
|141
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:28
|142
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:34
|143
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:39
|144
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|145
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:41
|146
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:45
|147
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:48
|148
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|149
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|150
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:52
|151
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:53
|152
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:54
|153
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:58
|154
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:59
|155
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:00
|156
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:08:02
|157
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:06
|158
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|159
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:08
|160
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:09
|161
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:12
|162
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:13
|163
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:15
|164
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:16
|165
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:21
|166
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:23
|167
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:28
|168
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:29
|169
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:30
|170
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:41
|171
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:48
|172
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|173
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:49
|174
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:55
|175
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:59
|176
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:10
|177
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:13
|178
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:19
|179
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:24
|180
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|181
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:46
|182
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|183
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|184
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:38
|185
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|2:38:49
|2
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:03
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:38
|4
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:40
|5
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:02:58
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:10
|9
|FDJ
|0:04:17
|10
|Katusha
|0:04:40
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:05
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:40
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:47
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:01
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:01
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:09
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|0:10:19
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:21
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:23
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:15:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41:22:22
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:33
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:33
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:35
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:46
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:56
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:08
|12
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:05
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:46
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:37
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:38
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:23
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:02
|18
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|19
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:56
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:14
|22
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:28
|23
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:32
|24
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:57
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:18
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:25
|27
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:10:32
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:55
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:10
|30
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:57
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:27
|32
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:15:58
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:56
|34
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:06
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:24:22
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:11
|37
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:54
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:57
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:30:08
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:41
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:32:53
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:16
|43
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:33:46
|44
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:35:08
|45
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:10
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:41
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:22
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:32
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:37:57
|50
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:16
|51
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:40
|52
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:42
|53
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:46
|54
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:35
|55
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:43:49
|56
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:45:26
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:45:32
|58
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:02
|59
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:14
|60
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:15
|61
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:48:29
|62
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:49
|63
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:48:58
|64
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:50:22
|65
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:50:50
|66
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:26
|67
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:50
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:26
|69
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:52:37
|70
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:25
|71
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:54:26
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:54:28
|73
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:56:03
|74
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:58:10
|75
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:02
|76
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:59:31
|77
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:02:05
|78
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:03:13
|79
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:22
|80
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:04:25
|81
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:29
|82
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:05:33
|83
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:06:08
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:25
|85
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1:06:37
|86
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:52
|87
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:09:29
|88
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:40
|89
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:04
|90
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:12:06
|91
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:13:04
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:13:13
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:31
|94
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:13:32
|95
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:14:38
|96
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:15:25
|97
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:16:09
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:16:11
|99
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|1:16:26
|100
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:17:12
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:18:33
|102
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:18:36
|103
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:18:58
|104
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:19:42
|105
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:11
|106
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:20:12
|107
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:33
|108
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:35
|109
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:20:59
|110
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:21:14
|111
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|112
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:21:51
|113
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|1:21:59
|114
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:22:54
|115
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:38
|116
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:59
|117
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:24:34
|118
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:24:38
|119
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:02
|120
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:32
|121
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:27:31
|122
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:27:33
|123
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:49
|124
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|1:29:02
|125
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:29:30
|126
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:30:03
|127
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:30:26
|128
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:30:41
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:31:17
|130
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1:32:33
|131
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:41
|132
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:33:26
|133
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:33:43
|134
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:34:05
|135
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:30
|136
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:10
|137
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:12
|138
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:38
|139
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:37:26
|140
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|1:37:49
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:40:08
|142
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:44
|144
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:40:50
|145
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:41:26
|146
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:41:35
|147
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:42:07
|148
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|1:42:31
|149
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:42:58
|150
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:43:29
|151
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:44:38
|152
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:46:33
|153
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:46:40
|154
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:47:43
|155
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:47:44
|156
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:47:47
|157
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:47:49
|158
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:48:06
|159
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:48:49
|160
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:49:48
|161
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:49:52
|162
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:25
|163
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:51:38
|164
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:51:46
|165
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1:51:49
|166
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1:52:21
|167
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:53:16
|168
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1:53:22
|169
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:56:36
|170
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:56:57
|171
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:57:03
|172
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:57:04
|173
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|1:57:21
|174
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:57:35
|175
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|1:57:44
|176
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:59:04
|177
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:00:33
|178
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2:01:21
|179
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:10
|180
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|2:03:25
|181
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:04:09
|182
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:05:42
|183
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:10:44
|184
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|2:11:22
|185
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:17:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|97
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|87
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|61
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|44
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|12
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|40
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|32
|18
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|21
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|22
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|25
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|27
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|28
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|29
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|30
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|13
|35
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|38
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|39
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|41
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|42
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|45
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|46
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|47
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|49
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|50
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|51
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|53
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|54
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|55
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|5
|56
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|58
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|59
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|60
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|4
|61
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|63
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|64
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|65
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|4
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|67
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|68
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|69
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|70
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|72
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|73
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|74
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|75
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|76
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|77
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|78
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|79
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|80
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|81
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|82
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|83
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|1
|84
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|15
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|3
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|18
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|20
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|21
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|22
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|24
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|25
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|26
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|15
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|24
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|26
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|45
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|13
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|97
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|127
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|139
|18
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|170
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|20
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|192
|21
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|199
|22
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|232
|23
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|232
|24
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|232
|25
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|252
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|123:19:33
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:33
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:56
|5
|Katusha
|0:11:18
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:12:02
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:13:56
|8
|FDJ
|0:19:24
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:24:08
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:29:07
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:31:55
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:04
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:10
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:43
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:36
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:10:05
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|1:12:16
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|1:17:29
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|1:20:04
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:48:07
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|2:42:21
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|2:54:04
