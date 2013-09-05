Image 1 of 22 The finish of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana came down to a two-man drag race between world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) took out his first victory in the rainbow jersey on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) experiences his first victory as world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) overhauled Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) pops the cork on a fine day's work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) still in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 The peloton on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Champagne time for Vuelta stage 12 winner Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) remains in the general classification lead at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 22 Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) went out on the attack soon after kilometer 0 in Vuelta stage 12 as part of the day's early break and earned the stage's most combative rider award (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali still wearing dark glasses to cover his swollen wasp-stung eyes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 A happy Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the podium after winning stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won for the first time this season at the conclusion of stage 12 in the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) jumped early in the sprint, but Philippe GIlbert (BMC) came around the Norwegian in the closing meters to win stage 12 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) prevailed in stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 22 The Vuelta a Espana peloton races along the coast in the finale of stage 12 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) timed his sprint to perfection in the finale of stage 12 at the Vuelta for his first victory in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) outsprinted Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win stage 12 at the Vuelta, the Belgian's first victory of the season. (Image credit: AFP) Image 21 of 22 Vuelta a Espana stage 12 winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 22 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Maximilian Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: AFP)

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) claimed his first victory of the season in the sprint finale of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) jumped early and appeared to have the stage won, but the 31-year-old Belgian caught and passed the Norwegian in the closing metres.

Boasson Hagen would finish second on the day, followed by Maximilian Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida) in third.

"I'm very happy to take my first victory [of the season] here," said Gilbert. "It's a special day because I have family here in this area - Catalonia.

"There were a lot of roundabouts, curves and bad roads [in the finale]. That's why I made the choice to ride the last 20 kilometers in front in the first 10 positions."

One day after the Vuelta's only time trial, the general classification contenders enjoyed a quiet day of racing with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) remaining in the red leader's jersey. Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) earned two bonus seconds to cut his second-place deficit to 31 seconds, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) held third at 46 seconds.

The peloton faced another warm, sunny day in the saddle at the Vuelta for today's 164km parcours between Maella and Tarragona. The break of the day wasted no time in charging up the road, jumping away soon after kilometre zero, and was comprised of Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural).

As all three attackers were more than one hour in arrears of race leader Vincenzo Nibali on general classification (Zingle was highest-placed at 1:06:52), the Italian's Astana squad had no reason to keep the trio in check and their advantage soon ballooned to nearly seven minutes.

With precious few sprint stages up for grabs in this year's Vuelta the teams of the peloton's fast men came to the fore, such as Orica-GreenEdge, Argos-Shimano and Garmin-Sharp, to prevent the break from becoming a runaway. Heading into the second hour of racing the break's lead waxed and waned between 4:30 and 5:30 as the familiar cat-and-mouse dynamic settled in between chaser and chasee.

Once the day's solitary categorised climb was negotiated, the category 3 Alto del Collet at 74km to go, the peloton commenced its steady reduction of the break's lead. The gap to the trio dipped below four minutes 10km after cresting the KOM summit and continued its gradual decline.

Belkin and Lampre-Merida also chipped in riders at the head of the peloton as the sprinters eyed their likely last stage win opportunity until the Vuelta's finale in Madrid.

From 50km to 43km to go the break's gap held steady at three minutes as the peloton didn't want to make the catch too soon, but once on the wide, straight roads leading to the coastal city of Tarragona the break's hopes at success proved slim at best.

Facing a very technical finale, such that the normal 3km buffer zone was extended to the final 5km by the race officials due to the proliferation of roundabouts and road furniture, the teams of the peloton's sprinters opted to end the break's escape earlier than normal. With 18km remaining, as the peloton charged along the coastline, the break was neutralised.

The day's final intermediate sprint was situated at 15km to go and several general classification contenders battled it out for crucial bonus seconds with Ivan Basso (Cannondale) taking top honours ahead of Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff).

As the peloton momentarily backed off the throttle after the intermediate sprint, reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked and quickly gained 12 seconds. Martin nearly took stage 6 after a stage-long solo effort, but this time the powerhouse German played his hand late in a bid for stage victory. The sprinters' teams were having none of it, however, and brought back Martin prior to the 10km to go banner.

The peloton's pace ramped up heading into the finale with riders stretched out in a long, single-file formation. The general classification contenders positioned themselves near the front amidst the lead-out trains and eagerly awaited the 5km to go banner wherein they'd be in the clear regarding crashes or mechanicals. Moments after reaching that point on the course Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) had a rear flat and surely appreciated the extension of the window.

The sprinters' teams continued to keep the peloton stretched out in their wake and the riders successfully negotiated the many turns and roundabouts into the final kilometre. As the peloton powered up a slight rise and reached the final roundabout at 350 metres to go Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) attacked and quickly gapped the field through the gentle right hand bend onto the finishing straight. It looked like he'd gotten the best of the peloton's other fast finishers, but Philippe Gilbert (BMC) proceeded to close the distance to the Norwegian and sped past him in the final metres for a hard-earned victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:03:44 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 7 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 10 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 22 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 31 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 32 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 38 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 40 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 41 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 44 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 45 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:08 47 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:10 50 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 53 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 55 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 56 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 57 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 60 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 64 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:16 66 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 67 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:25 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 72 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:31 73 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 74 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 75 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 76 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 77 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 78 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 80 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 81 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 82 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 86 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:50 88 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 89 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 93 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 94 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 96 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 101 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 102 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 105 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 106 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 108 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:28 110 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 111 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:32 112 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 113 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:03 114 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 115 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:08 116 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:11 117 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 118 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 119 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 121 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 124 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 126 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 127 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 128 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 129 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 133 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 134 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 135 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 136 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 137 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 138 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 139 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 142 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 143 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 144 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 145 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 148 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 149 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 150 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 151 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 152 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:00 153 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 154 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 156 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:30 157 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:42 158 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 159 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 160 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 161 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 162 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 164 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 165 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:56 166 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 168 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:18 169 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:22 170 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:38 171 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:24 172 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:00 173 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 174 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 175 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 176 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 177 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 178 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 179 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 180 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 181 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 182 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 183 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:34 DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Cambrils, km. 139 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 3 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Port Aventura, km. 149,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 20 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 4 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 14 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 6 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 10 7 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 8 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7 10 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 13 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2

Mountain 1 - Alto del Collet (Cat. 3) km. 90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 12:11:12 2 Team Netapp - Endura 3 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 Katusha 5 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 6 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 7 Astana Pro Team 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:08 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 12 Movistar Team 13 Team Argos-Shimano 14 FDJ 0:00:19 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Radioshack Leopard 0:00:20 17 Lampre-Merida 18 Lotto Belisol 0:00:41 19 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 20 BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 21 Garmin Sharp 0:01:24 22 Orica Greenedge 0:02:42

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45:26:06 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:31 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:33 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:52 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:35 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:46 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:03:56 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:08 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:05 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:46 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:38 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:47 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:02 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:34 18 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:56 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:07 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:09:14 21 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:28 22 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:51 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:05 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:28 25 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:10:32 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:35 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:11:14 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:41 29 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:05 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:37 31 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:15:58 32 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:23 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:28 34 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:33 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:07 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:22 37 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:41 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:32:19 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:33:46 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:33:47 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:35:04 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:20 43 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:36:22 44 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:32 45 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:37:19 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:40 47 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:54 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:26 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:38:28 50 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:51 51 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:01 52 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:26 53 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:35 54 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:44:40 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:45:57 56 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:46:03 57 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:46:36 58 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:15 59 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:13 60 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:49:29 62 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:48 63 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:50:50 64 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:57 65 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:25 66 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:30 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:52:31 68 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:54:04 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:54:36 70 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:55:27 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:56:08 72 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:57:02 73 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:12 74 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:58:41 75 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:33 76 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:01:41 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:04:21 78 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:37 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:04:56 80 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:05:47 81 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:06:08 82 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:06:32 83 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1:06:47 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:12 85 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:19 86 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:11:54 87 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:12:13 88 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:13:04 89 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:13:51 90 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:13:57 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:14:12 92 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:14:17 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:14:30 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:15:09 95 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:15:51 96 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:17:08 97 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:17:12 98 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:17:36 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:18:22 100 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 1:18:37 101 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1:18:46 102 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:19:57 103 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 1:21:59 104 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:22:13 105 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:22:23 106 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:22:46 107 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:22:50 108 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1:23:25 109 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:59 110 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:24:20 111 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:37 112 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:24:51 113 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:24:57 114 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:25:02 115 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:25:04 116 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:27:13 117 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:49 118 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:28:16 119 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:29:11 120 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:29:28 121 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1:29:59 122 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:30:13 123 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 1:31:13 124 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:31:41 125 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:32:49 126 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 1:33:26 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:33:28 128 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:33:40 129 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:42 130 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:35:01 131 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:35:10 132 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:22 133 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:16 134 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:33 135 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:38:49 136 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:39:26 137 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:39:37 138 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 1:39:58 139 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:40:18 140 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:41:06 141 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:42:17 142 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:42:34 143 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1:42:41 144 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:42:47 145 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:42:58 146 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:43:29 147 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:43:37 148 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:44:04 149 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:46:33 150 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:46:49 151 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:47:39 152 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:47:43 153 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 1:47:44 154 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:49:15 155 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:49:48 156 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:49:52 157 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1:50:00 158 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:50:17 159 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1:52:21 160 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:52:31 161 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:52:36 162 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:53:57 163 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1:54:00 164 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1:54:21 165 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:55:34 166 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:56:53 167 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 1:57:31 168 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:57:35 169 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1:59:35 170 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 1:59:55 171 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:00:33 172 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:01:57 173 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:02:16 174 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:02:36 175 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2:05:03 176 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:57 177 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:06:04 178 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:06:20 179 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:07:53 180 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 2:12:25 181 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:14:26 182 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 2:15:04 183 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:18:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 97 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 90 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 61 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 61 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 58 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 56 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 52 11 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 44 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 18 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 19 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 27 21 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 27 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 28 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 30 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 31 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 32 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 15 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 34 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 14 35 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 14 36 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 14 37 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 38 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 11 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 41 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 44 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 9 45 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 46 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 47 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 48 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 49 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 50 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 51 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 52 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 53 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 54 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 6 55 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 6 56 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 57 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 58 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 59 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 60 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 61 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 62 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 63 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 4 64 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 65 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 67 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 68 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 69 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 70 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 71 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 72 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 74 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 75 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 76 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 77 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 78 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 79 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 80 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 81 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 82 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 83 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 84 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 85 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 87 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 89 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 1 90 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 18 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 12 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 15 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 16 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 17 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 3 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 19 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 22 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 24 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 25 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 26 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 27 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1 28 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 29 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 12 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 13 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 15 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 27 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 28 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 46 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 88 13 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 105 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 129 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 140 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 19 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 175 20 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 193 21 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 198 22 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 206 23 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 214 24 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 215 25 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 229 26 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 234 27 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 240 28 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 256