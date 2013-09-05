Trending

Gilbert finally wins in the rainbow jersey on stage 12 of the Vuelta

Hectic sprint goes the way of world champion

The finish of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana came down to a two-man drag race between world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) took out his first victory in the rainbow jersey on stage 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) experiences his first victory as world champion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) overhauled Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) pops the cork on a fine day's work

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) still in the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton on stage 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Champagne time for Vuelta stage 12 winner Philippe Gilbert

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) remains in the general classification lead at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) went out on the attack soon after kilometer 0 in Vuelta stage 12 as part of the day's early break and earned the stage's most combative rider award

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali still wearing dark glasses to cover his swollen wasp-stung eyes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A happy Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the podium after winning stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won for the first time this season at the conclusion of stage 12 in the Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) jumped early in the sprint, but Philippe GIlbert (BMC) came around the Norwegian in the closing meters to win stage 12 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) prevailed in stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Vuelta a Espana peloton races along the coast in the finale of stage 12

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) timed his sprint to perfection in the finale of stage 12 at the Vuelta for his first victory in the rainbow jersey

(Image credit: AFP)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) outsprinted Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win stage 12 at the Vuelta, the Belgian's first victory of the season.

(Image credit: AFP)
Vuelta a Espana stage 12 winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Maximilian Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: AFP)

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) claimed his first victory of the season in the sprint finale of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) jumped early and appeared to have the stage won, but the 31-year-old Belgian caught and passed the Norwegian in the closing metres.

Boasson Hagen would finish second on the day, followed by Maximilian Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida) in third.

"I'm very happy to take my first victory [of the season] here," said Gilbert. "It's a special day because I have family here in this area - Catalonia.

"There were a lot of roundabouts, curves and bad roads [in the finale]. That's why I made the choice to ride the last 20 kilometers in front in the first 10 positions."

One day after the Vuelta's only time trial, the general classification contenders enjoyed a quiet day of racing with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) remaining in the red leader's jersey. Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) earned two bonus seconds to cut his second-place deficit to 31 seconds, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) held third at 46 seconds.

The peloton faced another warm, sunny day in the saddle at the Vuelta for today's 164km parcours between Maella and Tarragona. The break of the day wasted no time in charging up the road, jumping away soon after kilometre zero, and was comprised of Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural).

As all three attackers were more than one hour in arrears of race leader Vincenzo Nibali on general classification (Zingle was highest-placed at 1:06:52), the Italian's Astana squad had no reason to keep the trio in check and their advantage soon ballooned to nearly seven minutes.

With precious few sprint stages up for grabs in this year's Vuelta the teams of the peloton's fast men came to the fore, such as Orica-GreenEdge, Argos-Shimano and Garmin-Sharp, to prevent the break from becoming a runaway. Heading into the second hour of racing the break's lead waxed and waned between 4:30 and 5:30 as the familiar cat-and-mouse dynamic settled in between chaser and chasee.

Once the day's solitary categorised climb was negotiated, the category 3 Alto del Collet at 74km to go, the peloton commenced its steady reduction of the break's lead. The gap to the trio dipped below four minutes 10km after cresting the KOM summit and continued its gradual decline.

Belkin and Lampre-Merida also chipped in riders at the head of the peloton as the sprinters eyed their likely last stage win opportunity until the Vuelta's finale in Madrid.

From 50km to 43km to go the break's gap held steady at three minutes as the peloton didn't want to make the catch too soon, but once on the wide, straight roads leading to the coastal city of Tarragona the break's hopes at success proved slim at best.

Facing a very technical finale, such that the normal 3km buffer zone was extended to the final 5km by the race officials due to the proliferation of roundabouts and road furniture, the teams of the peloton's sprinters opted to end the break's escape earlier than normal. With 18km remaining, as the peloton charged along the coastline, the break was neutralised.

The day's final intermediate sprint was situated at 15km to go and several general classification contenders battled it out for crucial bonus seconds with Ivan Basso (Cannondale) taking top honours ahead of Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff).

As the peloton momentarily backed off the throttle after the intermediate sprint, reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked and quickly gained 12 seconds. Martin nearly took stage 6 after a stage-long solo effort, but this time the powerhouse German played his hand late in a bid for stage victory. The sprinters' teams were having none of it, however, and brought back Martin prior to the 10km to go banner.

The peloton's pace ramped up heading into the finale with riders stretched out in a long, single-file formation. The general classification contenders positioned themselves near the front amidst the lead-out trains and eagerly awaited the 5km to go banner wherein they'd be in the clear regarding crashes or mechanicals. Moments after reaching that point on the course Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) had a rear flat and surely appreciated the extension of the window.

The sprinters' teams continued to keep the peloton stretched out in their wake and the riders successfully negotiated the many turns and roundabouts into the final kilometre. As the peloton powered up a slight rise and reached the final roundabout at 350 metres to go Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) attacked and quickly gapped the field through the gentle right hand bend onto the finishing straight. It looked like he'd gotten the best of the peloton's other fast finishers, but Philippe Gilbert (BMC) proceeded to close the distance to the Norwegian and sped past him in the final metres for a hard-earned victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:03:44
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
7Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
10Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
20Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
22José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
31David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
32Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
38José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
39Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
40Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
41Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
42Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
43Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
44Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:08
47Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:10
50Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
54Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
55Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
56Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
57Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
58Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
60Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
64Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:16
66Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
67Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:00:25
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:26
72Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:31
73Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
74Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
75Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
76Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
77Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
78Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
80Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
81Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
82Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
86Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:50
88Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
89Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
93Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
94Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
96Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
101Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
102José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
103Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
105Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
106Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
108Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:28
110Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
111Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:32
112Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
113Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:03
114Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
115Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:08
116Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:11
117Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
118Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
119Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
124Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
125Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
126Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
127Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
128Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
129Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
131Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
132Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
133Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
134Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
135Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
136Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
137Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
138Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
139Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
142Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
143Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
144Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
145Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
148Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
149Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
150Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
151Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
152Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:00
153Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
154Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
155Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
156Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:30
157Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:42
158Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
159Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
160Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
161Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
162Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
164Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
165Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:56
166Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
167Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
168David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
169Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:22
170Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:38
171Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:24
172Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:00
173Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
174Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
175Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
176Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
177Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
178Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
179Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
180Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
181Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
182Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
183David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:34
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Cambrils, km. 139
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
3Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Port Aventura, km. 149,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling20
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha14
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
6Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural10
7Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano8
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ7
10Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Mountain 1 - Alto del Collet (Cat. 3) km. 90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling12:11:12
2Team Netapp - Endura
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Katusha
5Team Saxo - Tinkoff
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
7Astana Pro Team
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:08
10Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
12Movistar Team
13Team Argos-Shimano
14FDJ0:00:19
15Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Radioshack Leopard0:00:20
17Lampre-Merida
18Lotto Belisol0:00:41
19Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
20BMC Racing Team0:00:59
21Garmin Sharp0:01:24
22Orica Greenedge0:02:42

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team45:26:06
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:31
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:33
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:52
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:03:35
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:46
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:56
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:08
12Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:05
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:46
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:38
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:47
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:02
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:34
18José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:56
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:07
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:09:14
21David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:28
22Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:51
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:05
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:28
25Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:10:32
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:35
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:11:14
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:12:41
29Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:05
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:37
31Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:15:58
32Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:23
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:28
34Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:26:33
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:07
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:22
37Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:41
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:32:19
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:46
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:33:47
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:35:04
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:20
43Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:36:22
44Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:32
45Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:37:19
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:40
47Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:54
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:26
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:38:28
50Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:51
51Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:01
52Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:26
53Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:35
54David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:44:40
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:45:57
56Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:46:03
57Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:46:36
58Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:15
59Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:13
60Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:49:29
62Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:48
63Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:50:50
64Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:51:57
65Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:25
66Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:30
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:52:31
68Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:54:04
69Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:54:36
70Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:55:27
71Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:56:08
72Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:57:02
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:12
74Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:58:41
75Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:33
76Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:01:41
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:04:21
78Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:37
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1:04:56
80Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:05:47
81Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:06:08
82Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:06:32
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1:06:47
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:12
85Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:19
86Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:11:54
87Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:12:13
88Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1:13:04
89Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:13:51
90Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:13:57
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:14:12
92Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:14:17
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:14:30
94Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:15:09
95Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:51
96Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1:17:08
97Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:17:12
98Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:17:36
99Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:18:22
100Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ1:18:37
101Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1:18:46
102Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:19:57
103Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha1:21:59
104Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:22:13
105Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:22:23
106Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:22:46
107Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:22:50
108Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1:23:25
109Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:59
110Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:24:20
111Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:37
112David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:24:51
113Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:24:57
114Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:25:02
115Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:25:04
116Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:27:13
117Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:49
118Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:28:16
119Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:29:11
120Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:29:28
121Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1:29:59
122Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:30:13
123Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol1:31:13
124Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:31:41
125Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:32:49
126Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura1:33:26
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:33:28
128Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:33:40
129José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:34:42
130Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:35:01
131Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:35:10
132Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:35:22
133Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:16
134Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:36:33
135Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:38:49
136Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:39:26
137Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:39:37
138Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural1:39:58
139Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:40:18
140Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:41:06
141Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:42:17
142Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:42:34
143Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1:42:41
144Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:42:47
145Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:42:58
146Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:43:29
147Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:43:37
148Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:44:04
149Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:46:33
150Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:46:49
151Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:47:39
152Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:47:43
153Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura1:47:44
154Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:49:15
155Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:49:48
156Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:49:52
157Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1:50:00
158Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:50:17
159Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1:52:21
160Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:52:31
161Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:52:36
162Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:53:57
163Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1:54:00
164Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1:54:21
165Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling1:55:34
166Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:56:53
167Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha1:57:31
168Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:57:35
169Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:59:35
170Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ1:59:55
171Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:00:33
172Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:01:57
173Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:02:16
174Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano2:02:36
175Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2:05:03
176Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:57
177Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:06:04
178Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:06:20
179Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:07:53
180Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team2:12:25
181Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:14:26
182Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp2:15:04
183Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:18:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha97pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team90
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff89
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard61
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha61
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team60
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard58
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida56
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling52
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step50
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling49
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team48
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura44
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale43
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step37
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
18Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ27
21Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff23
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
27Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
28Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
30Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
31Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol18
32Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano15
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
34Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano14
35Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha14
36Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural14
37Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
38Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard11
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
41Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
44Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural9
45Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
46Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
48Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
49Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
50Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
51Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
52Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
53Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
54Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural6
55Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural6
56Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
57Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
58Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
59Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
60Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
61Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
62Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
63Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ4
64Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
65Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
66Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
67Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
68Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
69Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
70Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
71Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
72Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
74Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
75Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
76Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
77Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
78Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
79Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
80Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
81Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
82Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
83Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling2
84Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
85Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
87Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
89Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ1
90Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard18pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
12Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
15Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
16Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
17Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha3
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
21Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
22Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
24José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
25Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
26Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
27Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1
28Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1
29Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard12
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team13
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha15
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha27
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura28
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale30
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling32
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ46
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida82
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling88
13Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team96
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team100
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard105
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano129
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team140
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits174
19Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi175
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol193
21Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits198
22Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol206
23Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural214
24Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ215
25Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural229
26Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp234
27Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural240
28Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida256

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team135:30:45
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:33
3Movistar Team0:03:07
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:04
5Katusha0:11:18
6Team Netapp - Endura0:12:02
7Radioshack Leopard0:14:16
8FDJ0:19:43
9BMC Racing Team0:25:07
10Sky Procycling0:29:07
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:31:55
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:12
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:50:20
14AG2R La Mondiale0:59:43
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:26
16Cannondale Pro Cycling1:10:24
17Lampre-Merida1:12:36
18Lotto Belisol1:18:10
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step1:20:04
20Team Argos-Shimano1:48:17
21Orica Greenedge2:45:03
22Garmin Sharp2:55:28

