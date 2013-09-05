Gilbert finally wins in the rainbow jersey on stage 12 of the Vuelta
Hectic sprint goes the way of world champion
Stage 12: Maella - Tarragona
World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) claimed his first victory of the season in the sprint finale of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) jumped early and appeared to have the stage won, but the 31-year-old Belgian caught and passed the Norwegian in the closing metres.
Boasson Hagen would finish second on the day, followed by Maximilian Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida) in third.
"I'm very happy to take my first victory [of the season] here," said Gilbert. "It's a special day because I have family here in this area - Catalonia.
"There were a lot of roundabouts, curves and bad roads [in the finale]. That's why I made the choice to ride the last 20 kilometers in front in the first 10 positions."
One day after the Vuelta's only time trial, the general classification contenders enjoyed a quiet day of racing with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) remaining in the red leader's jersey. Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) earned two bonus seconds to cut his second-place deficit to 31 seconds, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) held third at 46 seconds.
The peloton faced another warm, sunny day in the saddle at the Vuelta for today's 164km parcours between Maella and Tarragona. The break of the day wasted no time in charging up the road, jumping away soon after kilometre zero, and was comprised of Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural).
As all three attackers were more than one hour in arrears of race leader Vincenzo Nibali on general classification (Zingle was highest-placed at 1:06:52), the Italian's Astana squad had no reason to keep the trio in check and their advantage soon ballooned to nearly seven minutes.
With precious few sprint stages up for grabs in this year's Vuelta the teams of the peloton's fast men came to the fore, such as Orica-GreenEdge, Argos-Shimano and Garmin-Sharp, to prevent the break from becoming a runaway. Heading into the second hour of racing the break's lead waxed and waned between 4:30 and 5:30 as the familiar cat-and-mouse dynamic settled in between chaser and chasee.
Once the day's solitary categorised climb was negotiated, the category 3 Alto del Collet at 74km to go, the peloton commenced its steady reduction of the break's lead. The gap to the trio dipped below four minutes 10km after cresting the KOM summit and continued its gradual decline.
Belkin and Lampre-Merida also chipped in riders at the head of the peloton as the sprinters eyed their likely last stage win opportunity until the Vuelta's finale in Madrid.
From 50km to 43km to go the break's gap held steady at three minutes as the peloton didn't want to make the catch too soon, but once on the wide, straight roads leading to the coastal city of Tarragona the break's hopes at success proved slim at best.
Facing a very technical finale, such that the normal 3km buffer zone was extended to the final 5km by the race officials due to the proliferation of roundabouts and road furniture, the teams of the peloton's sprinters opted to end the break's escape earlier than normal. With 18km remaining, as the peloton charged along the coastline, the break was neutralised.
The day's final intermediate sprint was situated at 15km to go and several general classification contenders battled it out for crucial bonus seconds with Ivan Basso (Cannondale) taking top honours ahead of Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff).
As the peloton momentarily backed off the throttle after the intermediate sprint, reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked and quickly gained 12 seconds. Martin nearly took stage 6 after a stage-long solo effort, but this time the powerhouse German played his hand late in a bid for stage victory. The sprinters' teams were having none of it, however, and brought back Martin prior to the 10km to go banner.
The peloton's pace ramped up heading into the finale with riders stretched out in a long, single-file formation. The general classification contenders positioned themselves near the front amidst the lead-out trains and eagerly awaited the 5km to go banner wherein they'd be in the clear regarding crashes or mechanicals. Moments after reaching that point on the course Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) had a rear flat and surely appreciated the extension of the window.
The sprinters' teams continued to keep the peloton stretched out in their wake and the riders successfully negotiated the many turns and roundabouts into the final kilometre. As the peloton powered up a slight rise and reached the final roundabout at 350 metres to go Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) attacked and quickly gapped the field through the gentle right hand bend onto the finishing straight. It looked like he'd gotten the best of the peloton's other fast finishers, but Philippe Gilbert (BMC) proceeded to close the distance to the Norwegian and sped past him in the final metres for a hard-earned victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:03:44
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|7
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|31
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|32
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|38
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|40
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|41
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:08
|47
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:10
|50
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|53
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|55
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|56
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|57
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|60
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|64
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:16
|66
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|67
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:25
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|72
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:31
|73
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|74
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|75
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|78
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|80
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|81
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|82
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|86
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:50
|88
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|89
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|93
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|94
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|96
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|101
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|105
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|106
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:28
|110
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:32
|112
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|113
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:03
|114
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:08
|116
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|117
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|118
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|119
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|124
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|126
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|127
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|128
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|129
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|133
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|134
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|138
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|139
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|144
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|145
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|148
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|149
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|150
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|152
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:00
|153
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|154
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|156
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:30
|157
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:42
|158
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|160
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|161
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|162
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|164
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|165
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:56
|166
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|167
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|168
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|169
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:22
|170
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:38
|171
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:24
|172
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:00
|173
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|174
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|175
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|177
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|178
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|179
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|180
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|181
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|182
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|183
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:34
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|14
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|6
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|10
|7
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7
|10
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|12:11:12
|2
|Team Netapp - Endura
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Katusha
|5
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:08
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|FDJ
|0:00:19
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:20
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:41
|19
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|21
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:24
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:02:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45:26:06
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:31
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:33
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:35
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:46
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:56
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:08
|12
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:05
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:46
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:38
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:47
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:02
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:34
|18
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:56
|19
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:14
|21
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:28
|22
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:51
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:05
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:28
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:10:32
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:35
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:14
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:41
|29
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:05
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:37
|31
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:15:58
|32
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:23
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:28
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:33
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:07
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:22
|37
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:41
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:32:19
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:33:46
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:47
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:35:04
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:20
|43
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:22
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:32
|45
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:37:19
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:40
|47
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:54
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:26
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:38:28
|50
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:51
|51
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:41:01
|52
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:26
|53
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:35
|54
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:44:40
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:45:57
|56
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:03
|57
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:46:36
|58
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:15
|59
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:13
|60
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:29
|62
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:48
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:50:50
|64
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:57
|65
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:25
|66
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:30
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:52:31
|68
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:54:04
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:54:36
|70
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:55:27
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:08
|72
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:57:02
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:12
|74
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:58:41
|75
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:33
|76
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:01:41
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:21
|78
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:37
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:04:56
|80
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:05:47
|81
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:06:08
|82
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:06:32
|83
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1:06:47
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:12
|85
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:19
|86
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:54
|87
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:12:13
|88
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:13:04
|89
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:51
|90
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:13:57
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:14:12
|92
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:14:17
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:30
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:15:09
|95
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:51
|96
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:17:08
|97
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:17:12
|98
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:17:36
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:18:22
|100
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|1:18:37
|101
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:18:46
|102
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:19:57
|103
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|1:21:59
|104
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:22:13
|105
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:22:23
|106
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:22:46
|107
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:22:50
|108
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:23:25
|109
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:59
|110
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:24:20
|111
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:37
|112
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:51
|113
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:24:57
|114
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:25:02
|115
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:25:04
|116
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:27:13
|117
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:49
|118
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:16
|119
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:29:11
|120
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:28
|121
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:29:59
|122
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:30:13
|123
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|1:31:13
|124
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:31:41
|125
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:32:49
|126
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:33:26
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:33:28
|128
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:33:40
|129
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:42
|130
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:01
|131
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:10
|132
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:22
|133
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:16
|134
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:36:33
|135
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:49
|136
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:39:26
|137
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:39:37
|138
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|1:39:58
|139
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:40:18
|140
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:41:06
|141
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:42:17
|142
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:42:34
|143
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|1:42:41
|144
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:47
|145
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:42:58
|146
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:43:29
|147
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:43:37
|148
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:44:04
|149
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:46:33
|150
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:46:49
|151
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:47:39
|152
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:47:43
|153
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:47:44
|154
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:49:15
|155
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:49:48
|156
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:49:52
|157
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:50:00
|158
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:50:17
|159
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1:52:21
|160
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:52:31
|161
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:52:36
|162
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:53:57
|163
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1:54:00
|164
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1:54:21
|165
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:55:34
|166
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:56:53
|167
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|1:57:31
|168
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:57:35
|169
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:59:35
|170
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|1:59:55
|171
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:00:33
|172
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:01:57
|173
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:02:16
|174
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:02:36
|175
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2:05:03
|176
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:57
|177
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:06:04
|178
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:06:20
|179
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:53
|180
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:25
|181
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:14:26
|182
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|2:15:04
|183
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:18:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|97
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|61
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|56
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|52
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|49
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|44
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|18
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|21
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|22
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|27
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|28
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|30
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|31
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|32
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|34
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|35
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|14
|36
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|14
|37
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|38
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|41
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|44
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|45
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|46
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|48
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|49
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|50
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|51
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|52
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|53
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|54
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|6
|55
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|56
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|57
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|58
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|59
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|60
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|61
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|62
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|63
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|64
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|65
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|66
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|67
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|68
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|69
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|70
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|71
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|72
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|74
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|75
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|76
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|77
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|78
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|79
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|80
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|81
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|82
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|83
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|84
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|85
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|87
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|89
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|1
|90
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|15
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|16
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|3
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|21
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|22
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|24
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|25
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|26
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|27
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|28
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|29
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|15
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|27
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|46
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|88
|13
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|105
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|129
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|140
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|19
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|175
|20
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|193
|21
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|198
|22
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|206
|23
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|214
|24
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|215
|25
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|229
|26
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|234
|27
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|240
|28
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|256
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|135:30:45
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:33
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:04
|5
|Katusha
|0:11:18
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:12:02
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:14:16
|8
|FDJ
|0:19:43
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:07
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:29:07
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:31:55
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:12
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:20
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:43
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:26
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:10:24
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|1:12:36
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|1:18:10
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|1:20:04
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:48:17
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|2:45:03
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|2:55:28
