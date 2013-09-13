Trending

The relentless pressure that Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) has been piling on Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finally saw the veteran American take the Vuelta leader's red jersey on the Alto del Naranco.

Having gone into the stage with a three-second deficit on the Italian, Horner attacked in sight of the finish and came out of it three seconds ahead of Nibali. With one final summit finish on the fearsome Angliru to come on Saturday, 41-year-old Horner has momentum on his side and is the favourite to take overall victory.

The stage was marked by a breakaway but Joaquim Rodriguez's Katusha team did much of the chasing and he paid them back with a powerful attack in the final kilometre and a solo victory.

He was followed in by Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida), Dani Moreno (Katusha) and local icon Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), with Horner 14 seconds down in fifth place. Crucially, though, the American was half a dozen seconds clear of Nibali, enough to the overall lead.

While Nibali rode off to his team bus, no longer needed for the podium ceremony, Horner had a huge smile on his face after pulling on the red leader's jersey.

“It’s fantastic to put the red jersey on again, although I wasn’t expecting it until tomorrow. This is a big surprise,” said the RadioShack rider.

“I feel like I’m in good shape and I expect to win this Vuelta. I’ve never climbed the Angliru before but I will look at the climb on the television tonight and we will see how things go. I feel better on the steeper climbs and I hope to be able to keep the jersey. Obviously I prefer the heat too, and if it rains I will try to do the best I can.”

Rodriguez was also celebrating. He is just the second Spanish stage winner in this year's Vuelta.

“I have the stage win, now I will try to get onto the podium,” said Rodríguez, who becomes only the second Spanish stage winner in this race after his Katusha teammate Dani Moreno. “It’s the Angliru, it’s a special climb. Tomorrow everything can change,” he said looking ahead.

Katusha control the racing to set up Rodriguez

The importance of the bonus seconds in the fight between Horner and Nibali and Rodriguez's desire to win a stage meant that the riders who got into the break of the day didn’t gain anything like enough time to stay clear to the finish.

Tam Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen and Argos-Shimano's Georg Preidler were part of a big move that also included David Tanner (Belkin), Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol), Rafa Valls (Vacansoleil), Dominik Nerz, Ivan Santaromita, Danilo Wyss (all BMC), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Paul Voss (NetApp), Nicolas Edet, Nico Sijmens (both Cofidis), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Christian Meier, Leigh Howard (both Orica-GreenEdge), David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Xabier Zandio (Team Sky), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Daniele Ratto (Cannondale).

Their maximum advantage over the peloton was only three minutes. Boasson Hagen and Preidler struck out in an attempt to stretch that, but never extended their lead much further as Katusha worked hard to set up 'Purito' Rodriguez.

The race came back together late on, with been Boasson Hagen and Preidler reeled in on the approach to Oviedo, which lies at the foot of the Naranco. There was a flurry of attacks but they were quickly neutralised by Nicolas Roche's Saxo-Tinkoff teammates.

Halfway up the final climb, Roche made the first move from the red jersey group, hitting out for the stage win. But the Irishman could not get clear of the rampaging Rodriguez, who passed him and then sailed away in the final kilometre to claim victory and edge himself a few seconds closer to the race leader.

It was widely suggested that the large number of summit finishes could result in a dull race dominated by one or two riders. Instead, this Vuelta has ebbed and flowed and still hangs in the balance as the riders look ahead towards a finish on Spain’s most notorious mountain.

Horner may now be the favourite to win overall, but when he studies the Angliru on TV or video tonight he may well see what happened to the last rider who rode up the climb in red jersey. Bradley Wiggins lost 1-21 and his overall hopes to stage winner José Cobo.

Horner may have the form to hold off his rivals, but Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and perhaps even Rodríguez are still within striking range.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha4:16:13
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:11
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:14
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:16
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:20
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
14Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:45
17Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:51
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
19Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
20José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:02
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:05
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
23Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:29
25Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:42
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:57
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:25
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
37David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
39Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
40Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:41
41Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
42Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:06
43Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:03:18
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:26
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
46Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:00
48Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:19
49Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:28
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:29
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
52Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
53Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:05:42
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
58Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:06:17
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:19
60Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:24
61Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:50
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:06
63Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
64Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:09:31
65Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
66Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
68Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
71Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
75Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
76Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
77Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
78Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
80Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:11:48
81Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:12:29
82Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
86Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:52
89Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:13
90Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:43
92Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:32
93Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
94Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:16:46
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:50
96Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
97Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:55
98Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
101Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:57
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
103Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
104Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:57
105Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
106Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:18:00
107Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
108Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
110Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
111Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
113Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
114Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
117Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
118Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
119Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
122Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
123Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
124Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
125Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
126Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
128Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
130Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
131Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
132Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
133Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
134Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
135Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:32
136Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
137Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:18
138Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:09
139Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:21:10
140Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
141José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
142Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
143Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:13
145David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
146Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
DNFMaxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Villaviciosa, km. 103
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano2
3David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - El Padrún, km. 160
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano2
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha25pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha16
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard12
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura8
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
14Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Emiliano (Cat. 3) km. 148
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Alto de la Manzaneda (Cat. 3) km. 169
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano3pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Oviedo. Alto del Naranco (Cat. 2) km. 181
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel-Euskadi12:50:22
2Team Netapp - Endura0:00:44
3Movistar Team0:01:09
4Lampre-Merida0:01:25
5Astana Pro Team0:01:39
6Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:01:51
7Radioshack Leopard0:01:59
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:58
9FDJ0:04:09
10AG2R La Mondiale0:06:24
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:12
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:07:25
13Sky Procycling0:10:13
14Team Argos-Shimano0:12:10
15BMC Racing Team0:12:29
16Katusha0:14:00
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:03
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:15
19Garmin Sharp0:28:54
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:07
21Lotto Belisol0:35:19
22Orica Greenedge0:39:46

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard77:56:05
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:01:57
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:49
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:00
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:38
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:07:02
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:45
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:11:05
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:11:18
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:13
13José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:53
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:55
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:52
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:20:11
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:33
18Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:24:29
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:25:06
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:00
21Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:46
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:30
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:33:29
24José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:38:13
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:42:13
26Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:43:10
27Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:30
28Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:49:05
29Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:57:29
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:58:19
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:04:59
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1:13:09
33Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:14:52
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:16:10
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1:16:23
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:17:51
37Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ1:22:42
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:22:43
39Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:24:35
40Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:27:16
41Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:29
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:40
43Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:30:54
44Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:33:45
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1:35:01
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1:37:43
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:40:07
48Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:40:15
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:41:00
50Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:41:55
51Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:42:57
52Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:48:38
53Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:51:00
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:52:19
55Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:53:24
56Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:53:34
57Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:44
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:54:18
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:04
60Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha1:55:51
61Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:55:58
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:59:34
63Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard2:03:29
64Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2:08:11
65Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2:11:23
66Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:12:57
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:13:43
68Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:18:32
69Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura2:18:49
70Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:19:40
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2:20:01
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:21:20
73Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2:24:01
74Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:25:20
75Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:25:53
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha2:27:34
77Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:28:18
78Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:29:00
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
80Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:30:09
81Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:32:04
82Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:33:40
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2:35:00
84Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard2:35:39
85Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2:36:40
86Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2:37:30
87Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:38:58
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:41:00
89Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha2:43:34
90Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:44:36
91Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:44:54
92Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:45:11
93Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2:46:35
94Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:46:40
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2:56:30
96Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:58:10
97Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
98Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano2:58:30
99Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2:58:53
100Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:59:04
101Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:00:07
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ3:01:18
103Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:02:37
104David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:07:10
105Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida3:08:17
106Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha3:10:15
107Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3:13:05
108Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:13:10
109Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:13:47
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:15:39
111Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:18:42
112Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:20:31
113Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural3:21:50
114Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:22:32
115Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:31:44
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:32:37
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:34:12
118Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:38:11
119Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:41:58
120José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team3:42:48
121Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:43:18
122Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano3:44:12
123Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3:46:40
124Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:46:48
125Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural3:48:02
126Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:49:25
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:50:03
128Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:50:04
129Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:51:14
130Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:52:25
131Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:52:35
132Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha3:52:53
133Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:54:10
134Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3:55:11
135Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura3:57:02
136Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp3:57:37
137Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:58:32
138Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:58:54
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:03:11
140Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural4:03:31
141Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida4:03:55
142Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:04:54
143Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4:08:04
144Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:20:31
145Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:22:02
146Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:22:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team136pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff122
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha117
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha116
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard106
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team97
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling80
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team75
9Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida72
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano65
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale63
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura61
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida55
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi52
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step51
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling48
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ45
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale45
20Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp44
21Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida36
23Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling35
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff34
25Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ29
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team28
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural28
29Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff24
31Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
33Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
34Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha23
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team20
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol20
38Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
39Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
40Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
42Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural17
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura16
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
45Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano15
46Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural14
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
49Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural14
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team13
51Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
52Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
53Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
55Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
56David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural10
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano8
60Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura8
61Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
62Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
63Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
64Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
65Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
66Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
67Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
68Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural6
69Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural6
70Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
71Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
72Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha5
73Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
74Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
75Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ4
77Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
79David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
80Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
81Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
82Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
84Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
85Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
86Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
87Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
88Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
89Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1
90Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
91Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
92Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
93Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
94Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits38pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard22
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural22
5Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural20
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ17
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
11Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
12Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling15
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano14
14Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol13
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
17Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha10
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano9
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
21Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
25Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural7
26Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
28Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura4
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
32Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
36Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
37Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
40Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
41Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
42Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1
43Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1
44Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard9pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team22
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha24
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha29
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura35
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale41
10Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural57
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ58
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff61
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano61
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida63
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling67
17Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural69
18José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team73
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ81
20Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi83
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team85
22Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team104
23Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling106
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura107
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano110
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling112
27Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale113
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol113
29Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling117
30Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale124
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step141
32Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team144
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol148
34Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team171
35Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi172
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits176
37Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural190
38Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits209
39Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ220
40Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural224
41Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida227
42Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural234
43Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp235

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel-Euskadi233:17:33
2Movistar Team0:05:44
3Astana Pro Team0:07:56
4Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:09:48
5Katusha0:36:19
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:18
7Radioshack Leopard0:39:24
8Team Netapp - Endura0:51:05
9FDJ1:01:15
10Sky Procycling1:31:54
11BMC Racing Team1:43:12
12AG2R La Mondiale1:55:54
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:47
14Lampre-Merida2:33:06
15Team Argos-Shimano3:25:39
16Cannondale Pro Cycling3:27:34
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3:31:54
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3:50:49
19Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:04:07
20Lotto Belisol4:20:56
21Orica Greenedge6:31:55
22Garmin Sharp6:48:03

