Horner wrests Vuelta a Espana lead from Nibali
Rodriguez attacks to win stage 19
Stage 19: San Vicente de la Barquera - Alto Naranco
The relentless pressure that Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) has been piling on Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finally saw the veteran American take the Vuelta leader's red jersey on the Alto del Naranco.
Having gone into the stage with a three-second deficit on the Italian, Horner attacked in sight of the finish and came out of it three seconds ahead of Nibali. With one final summit finish on the fearsome Angliru to come on Saturday, 41-year-old Horner has momentum on his side and is the favourite to take overall victory.
The stage was marked by a breakaway but Joaquim Rodriguez's Katusha team did much of the chasing and he paid them back with a powerful attack in the final kilometre and a solo victory.
He was followed in by Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida), Dani Moreno (Katusha) and local icon Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), with Horner 14 seconds down in fifth place. Crucially, though, the American was half a dozen seconds clear of Nibali, enough to the overall lead.
While Nibali rode off to his team bus, no longer needed for the podium ceremony, Horner had a huge smile on his face after pulling on the red leader's jersey.
“It’s fantastic to put the red jersey on again, although I wasn’t expecting it until tomorrow. This is a big surprise,” said the RadioShack rider.
“I feel like I’m in good shape and I expect to win this Vuelta. I’ve never climbed the Angliru before but I will look at the climb on the television tonight and we will see how things go. I feel better on the steeper climbs and I hope to be able to keep the jersey. Obviously I prefer the heat too, and if it rains I will try to do the best I can.”
Rodriguez was also celebrating. He is just the second Spanish stage winner in this year's Vuelta.
“I have the stage win, now I will try to get onto the podium,” said Rodríguez, who becomes only the second Spanish stage winner in this race after his Katusha teammate Dani Moreno. “It’s the Angliru, it’s a special climb. Tomorrow everything can change,” he said looking ahead.
Katusha control the racing to set up Rodriguez
The importance of the bonus seconds in the fight between Horner and Nibali and Rodriguez's desire to win a stage meant that the riders who got into the break of the day didn’t gain anything like enough time to stay clear to the finish.
Tam Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen and Argos-Shimano's Georg Preidler were part of a big move that also included David Tanner (Belkin), Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol), Rafa Valls (Vacansoleil), Dominik Nerz, Ivan Santaromita, Danilo Wyss (all BMC), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Paul Voss (NetApp), Nicolas Edet, Nico Sijmens (both Cofidis), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Christian Meier, Leigh Howard (both Orica-GreenEdge), David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Xabier Zandio (Team Sky), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Daniele Ratto (Cannondale).
Their maximum advantage over the peloton was only three minutes. Boasson Hagen and Preidler struck out in an attempt to stretch that, but never extended their lead much further as Katusha worked hard to set up 'Purito' Rodriguez.
The race came back together late on, with been Boasson Hagen and Preidler reeled in on the approach to Oviedo, which lies at the foot of the Naranco. There was a flurry of attacks but they were quickly neutralised by Nicolas Roche's Saxo-Tinkoff teammates.
Halfway up the final climb, Roche made the first move from the red jersey group, hitting out for the stage win. But the Irishman could not get clear of the rampaging Rodriguez, who passed him and then sailed away in the final kilometre to claim victory and edge himself a few seconds closer to the race leader.
It was widely suggested that the large number of summit finishes could result in a dull race dominated by one or two riders. Instead, this Vuelta has ebbed and flowed and still hangs in the balance as the riders look ahead towards a finish on Spain’s most notorious mountain.
Horner may now be the favourite to win overall, but when he studies the Angliru on TV or video tonight he may well see what happened to the last rider who rode up the climb in red jersey. Bradley Wiggins lost 1-21 and his overall hopes to stage winner José Cobo.
Horner may have the form to hold off his rivals, but Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and perhaps even Rodríguez are still within striking range.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|4:16:13
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:11
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:14
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:16
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:20
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|14
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|17
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:51
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|20
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:02
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:05
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:29
|25
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:42
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:57
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|37
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:41
|41
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|42
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:06
|43
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:18
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|46
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:00
|48
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:19
|49
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:28
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:29
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|52
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|53
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:05:42
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:17
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:19
|60
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:24
|61
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:50
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:06
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|64
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:31
|65
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|68
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|73
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|76
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|77
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|78
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|80
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:48
|81
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:29
|82
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|83
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|86
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:52
|89
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:13
|90
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:43
|92
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:32
|93
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|94
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:46
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:50
|96
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:55
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|101
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:57
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|103
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:57
|105
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|106
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:18:00
|107
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|108
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|110
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|113
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|117
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|125
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|126
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|128
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|130
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|131
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|132
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|133
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|134
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:32
|136
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|137
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:18
|138
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:09
|139
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:21:10
|140
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|141
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|143
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:13
|145
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|16
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:50:22
|2
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:44
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:25
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|6
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:01:51
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:59
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:58
|9
|FDJ
|0:04:09
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:24
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:12
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:07:25
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:10:13
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:10
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:29
|16
|Katusha
|0:14:00
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:03
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:15
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|0:28:54
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:07
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|0:35:19
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:39:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|77:56:05
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:57
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:49
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:00
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:38
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:02
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:45
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:11:05
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:18
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:13
|13
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:53
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:55
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:52
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:11
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:33
|18
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:24:29
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:25:06
|20
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:00
|21
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:46
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:30
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:33:29
|24
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:38:13
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:42:13
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:43:10
|27
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:30
|28
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:05
|29
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:57:29
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:19
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:59
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:13:09
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:14:52
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:16:10
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:16:23
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:17:51
|37
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|1:22:42
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:22:43
|39
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:24:35
|40
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:27:16
|41
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:29
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:30:40
|43
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:30:54
|44
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:33:45
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1:35:01
|46
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|1:37:43
|47
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:07
|48
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:15
|49
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:00
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:41:55
|51
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:42:57
|52
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:48:38
|53
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:51:00
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:52:19
|55
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:53:24
|56
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:53:34
|57
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:44
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:18
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:04
|60
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|1:55:51
|61
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:55:58
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:59:34
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|2:03:29
|64
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:08:11
|65
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2:11:23
|66
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:57
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:43
|68
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:18:32
|69
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:18:49
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:19:40
|71
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:20:01
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:21:20
|73
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2:24:01
|74
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:25:20
|75
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:25:53
|76
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|2:27:34
|77
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:28:18
|78
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:29:00
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|80
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:09
|81
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:32:04
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:33:40
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:35:00
|84
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|2:35:39
|85
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:36:40
|86
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2:37:30
|87
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:38:58
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:41:00
|89
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|2:43:34
|90
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:44:36
|91
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:44:54
|92
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:45:11
|93
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2:46:35
|94
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:46:40
|95
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:56:30
|96
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:58:10
|97
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|98
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:58:30
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:58:53
|100
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:59:04
|101
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:00:07
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|3:01:18
|103
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:02:37
|104
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:07:10
|105
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3:08:17
|106
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|3:10:15
|107
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3:13:05
|108
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:13:10
|109
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:13:47
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:15:39
|111
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:18:42
|112
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:20:31
|113
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:21:50
|114
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:22:32
|115
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:31:44
|116
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:32:37
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:34:12
|118
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:38:11
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:41:58
|120
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:42:48
|121
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:43:18
|122
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:44:12
|123
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:46:40
|124
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:46:48
|125
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|3:48:02
|126
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:49:25
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:50:03
|128
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:50:04
|129
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:51:14
|130
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:52:25
|131
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:52:35
|132
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|3:52:53
|133
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:54:10
|134
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3:55:11
|135
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|3:57:02
|136
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|3:57:37
|137
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:58:32
|138
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:58:54
|139
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:03:11
|140
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|4:03:31
|141
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4:03:55
|142
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:04:54
|143
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:08:04
|144
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:20:31
|145
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:22:02
|146
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:22:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|122
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|117
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|116
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|106
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|80
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|9
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|72
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|61
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|45
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|20
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|21
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|23
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|35
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|29
|27
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|28
|29
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|31
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|33
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|34
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|23
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|37
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|20
|38
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|39
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|40
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|42
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|43
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|45
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|46
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|14
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|49
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|14
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|13
|51
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|52
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|53
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|55
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|56
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|61
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|62
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|63
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|64
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|65
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|67
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|68
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|69
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|6
|70
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|71
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|72
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|73
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|74
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|75
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|77
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|79
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|80
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|81
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|82
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|84
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|85
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|86
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|87
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|88
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|89
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1
|90
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|91
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|92
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|93
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|94
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|5
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|20
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|17
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|11
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|12
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|15
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|14
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|13
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|10
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|21
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|25
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|26
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|28
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|30
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|33
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|36
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|37
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|40
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|41
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|42
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|43
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|44
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|24
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|29
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|35
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|10
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|58
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|61
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|63
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|67
|17
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|69
|18
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|81
|20
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|85
|22
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|23
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|106
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|107
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|112
|27
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|113
|29
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|30
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|141
|32
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|144
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|148
|34
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|171
|35
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|172
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|176
|37
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|190
|38
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|209
|39
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|220
|40
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|224
|41
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|227
|42
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|234
|43
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|235
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|233:17:33
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:05:44
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:56
|4
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:09:48
|5
|Katusha
|0:36:19
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37:18
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:39:24
|8
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:51:05
|9
|FDJ
|1:01:15
|10
|Sky Procycling
|1:31:54
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|1:43:12
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:54
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:47
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|2:33:06
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3:25:39
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:27:34
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:31:54
|18
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3:50:49
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:04:07
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|4:20:56
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|6:31:55
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|6:48:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy