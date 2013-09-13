Image 1 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) is back in red with two days to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 52 Sanchez and Scarponi go head-to-head (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) finishes stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) drops Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 52 Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) drops Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates a stage win in the Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 52 Nibali with the posture of a rider who has cracked. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) is back in red with two days to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 52 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) heads for his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 52 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) and Benat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 52 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) is back in red with two days to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 52 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 52 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 52 Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 52 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 52 Rodriguez on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 52 Horner celebrates his third stint in the red jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rides away from the leader's group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) dug deep but lost time to Horner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r) lost more time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 52 The start of stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 52 Astana directeur Guiseppe Martinelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 52 Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale) signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 52 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 52 Tanel Kangert (Astana) remains in the top 10 overall at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates a stage win in the Vuelta (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 39 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) reclaimed the race lead on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) struggles at the end of stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 52 Rodriguez sprays the crowd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates his Vuelta stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) rode into the red jersey on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 52 Chris Horner heads to the race leader's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rudely soaks the podium hostess after his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 52 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) back in the red jersey after stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 52 Joaquim Rodrigeuz attacked to earn a stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The relentless pressure that Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) has been piling on Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finally saw the veteran American take the Vuelta leader's red jersey on the Alto del Naranco.

Having gone into the stage with a three-second deficit on the Italian, Horner attacked in sight of the finish and came out of it three seconds ahead of Nibali. With one final summit finish on the fearsome Angliru to come on Saturday, 41-year-old Horner has momentum on his side and is the favourite to take overall victory.

The stage was marked by a breakaway but Joaquim Rodriguez's Katusha team did much of the chasing and he paid them back with a powerful attack in the final kilometre and a solo victory.

He was followed in by Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida), Dani Moreno (Katusha) and local icon Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), with Horner 14 seconds down in fifth place. Crucially, though, the American was half a dozen seconds clear of Nibali, enough to the overall lead.

While Nibali rode off to his team bus, no longer needed for the podium ceremony, Horner had a huge smile on his face after pulling on the red leader's jersey.

“It’s fantastic to put the red jersey on again, although I wasn’t expecting it until tomorrow. This is a big surprise,” said the RadioShack rider.

“I feel like I’m in good shape and I expect to win this Vuelta. I’ve never climbed the Angliru before but I will look at the climb on the television tonight and we will see how things go. I feel better on the steeper climbs and I hope to be able to keep the jersey. Obviously I prefer the heat too, and if it rains I will try to do the best I can.”

Rodriguez was also celebrating. He is just the second Spanish stage winner in this year's Vuelta.

“I have the stage win, now I will try to get onto the podium,” said Rodríguez, who becomes only the second Spanish stage winner in this race after his Katusha teammate Dani Moreno. “It’s the Angliru, it’s a special climb. Tomorrow everything can change,” he said looking ahead.

Katusha control the racing to set up Rodriguez

The importance of the bonus seconds in the fight between Horner and Nibali and Rodriguez's desire to win a stage meant that the riders who got into the break of the day didn’t gain anything like enough time to stay clear to the finish.

Tam Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen and Argos-Shimano's Georg Preidler were part of a big move that also included David Tanner (Belkin), Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol), Rafa Valls (Vacansoleil), Dominik Nerz, Ivan Santaromita, Danilo Wyss (all BMC), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Paul Voss (NetApp), Nicolas Edet, Nico Sijmens (both Cofidis), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Christian Meier, Leigh Howard (both Orica-GreenEdge), David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Xabier Zandio (Team Sky), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Daniele Ratto (Cannondale).

Their maximum advantage over the peloton was only three minutes. Boasson Hagen and Preidler struck out in an attempt to stretch that, but never extended their lead much further as Katusha worked hard to set up 'Purito' Rodriguez.

The race came back together late on, with been Boasson Hagen and Preidler reeled in on the approach to Oviedo, which lies at the foot of the Naranco. There was a flurry of attacks but they were quickly neutralised by Nicolas Roche's Saxo-Tinkoff teammates.

Halfway up the final climb, Roche made the first move from the red jersey group, hitting out for the stage win. But the Irishman could not get clear of the rampaging Rodriguez, who passed him and then sailed away in the final kilometre to claim victory and edge himself a few seconds closer to the race leader.





It was widely suggested that the large number of summit finishes could result in a dull race dominated by one or two riders. Instead, this Vuelta has ebbed and flowed and still hangs in the balance as the riders look ahead towards a finish on Spain’s most notorious mountain.

Horner may now be the favourite to win overall, but when he studies the Angliru on TV or video tonight he may well see what happened to the last rider who rode up the climb in red jersey. Bradley Wiggins lost 1-21 and his overall hopes to stage winner José Cobo.

Horner may have the form to hold off his rivals, but Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and perhaps even Rodríguez are still within striking range.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 4:16:13 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:11 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:14 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:16 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:20 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 14 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:45 17 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:51 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 19 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 20 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:02 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:05 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 23 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:29 25 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:42 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:57 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:25 36 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 37 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 40 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:41 41 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 42 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:06 43 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:03:18 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:26 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 46 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:00 48 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:19 49 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:28 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:29 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 52 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 53 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:05:42 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 58 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:17 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:19 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:24 61 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:50 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:06 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 64 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:31 65 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 66 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 68 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 76 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 77 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 78 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 80 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:11:48 81 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:12:29 82 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 86 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:52 89 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:13 90 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:43 92 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:32 93 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 94 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:16:46 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:50 96 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 97 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:55 98 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 101 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:57 102 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 103 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 104 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:57 105 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 106 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:18:00 107 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 108 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 110 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 113 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 116 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 118 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 119 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 123 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 125 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 126 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 128 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 131 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 132 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 133 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 134 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 135 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:32 136 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 137 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:18 138 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:09 139 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:21:10 140 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 141 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 143 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 144 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:13 145 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 146 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha DNF Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Villaviciosa, km. 103 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - El Padrún, km. 160 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 25 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 16 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 12 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 8 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Emiliano (Cat. 3) km. 148 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de la Manzaneda (Cat. 3) km. 169 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 3 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Oviedo. Alto del Naranco (Cat. 2) km. 181 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12:50:22 2 Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:44 3 Movistar Team 0:01:09 4 Lampre-Merida 0:01:25 5 Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 6 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:01:51 7 Radioshack Leopard 0:01:59 8 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:58 9 FDJ 0:04:09 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:24 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:12 12 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:07:25 13 Sky Procycling 0:10:13 14 Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:10 15 BMC Racing Team 0:12:29 16 Katusha 0:14:00 17 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:03 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:15 19 Garmin Sharp 0:28:54 20 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:07 21 Lotto Belisol 0:35:19 22 Orica Greenedge 0:39:46

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 77:56:05 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:01:57 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:49 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:00 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:38 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:07:02 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:45 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:11:05 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:11:18 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:13 13 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:53 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:55 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:52 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:11 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:33 18 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:24:29 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:06 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:00 21 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:46 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:30 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:33:29 24 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:38:13 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:42:13 26 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:43:10 27 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:30 28 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:49:05 29 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:29 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:58:19 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:04:59 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1:13:09 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:14:52 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:16:10 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1:16:23 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:17:51 37 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 1:22:42 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:22:43 39 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:24:35 40 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:27:16 41 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:29 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:30:40 43 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:30:54 44 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:33:45 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1:35:01 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1:37:43 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:40:07 48 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:40:15 49 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:41:00 50 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:41:55 51 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:42:57 52 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:48:38 53 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:51:00 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:52:19 55 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:53:24 56 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:53:34 57 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:53:44 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:54:18 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:04 60 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 1:55:51 61 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:55:58 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:59:34 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 2:03:29 64 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2:08:11 65 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2:11:23 66 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:12:57 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:43 68 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:18:32 69 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 2:18:49 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:19:40 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:20:01 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:21:20 73 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2:24:01 74 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:25:20 75 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:25:53 76 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 2:27:34 77 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:28:18 78 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:29:00 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 80 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:30:09 81 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:32:04 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:33:40 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:35:00 84 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 2:35:39 85 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2:36:40 86 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2:37:30 87 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:38:58 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:41:00 89 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 2:43:34 90 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:44:36 91 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:44:54 92 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:45:11 93 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2:46:35 94 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:46:40 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:56:30 96 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:58:10 97 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 98 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:58:30 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2:58:53 100 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:59:04 101 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:00:07 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 3:01:18 103 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:02:37 104 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:07:10 105 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 3:08:17 106 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 3:10:15 107 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3:13:05 108 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:13:10 109 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:13:47 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:15:39 111 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:18:42 112 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:20:31 113 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 3:21:50 114 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:22:32 115 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:31:44 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:32:37 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:34:12 118 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:38:11 119 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:41:58 120 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 3:42:48 121 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:43:18 122 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 3:44:12 123 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3:46:40 124 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:46:48 125 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 3:48:02 126 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:49:25 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:50:03 128 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:50:04 129 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:51:14 130 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:52:25 131 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:52:35 132 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 3:52:53 133 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:54:10 134 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3:55:11 135 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 3:57:02 136 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 3:57:37 137 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:58:32 138 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:58:54 139 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:03:11 140 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 4:03:31 141 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4:03:55 142 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:04:54 143 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4:08:04 144 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:20:31 145 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:22:02 146 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:22:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 136 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 122 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 117 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 116 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 106 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 80 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 9 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 72 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 65 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 61 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 48 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 45 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 20 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 44 21 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 23 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 35 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 25 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 26 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 29 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 28 29 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 31 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 33 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 34 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 23 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 38 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 39 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 40 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 42 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 17 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 16 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 45 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 15 46 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 14 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 49 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 14 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 13 51 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 52 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 53 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 55 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 56 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 10 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 8 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 61 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 62 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 63 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 64 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 65 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 67 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 68 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 6 69 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 6 70 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 71 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 72 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 5 73 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 74 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 75 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 4 77 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 79 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 80 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 81 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 82 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 84 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 85 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 86 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 87 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 88 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 89 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1 90 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 91 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 92 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 93 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 94 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 22 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 22 5 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 20 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 17 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 11 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 12 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 15 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 14 14 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 13 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 17 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 10 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 9 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 21 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 25 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 7 26 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 28 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 4 30 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 32 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 36 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 37 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 40 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 41 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 42 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1 43 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 44 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 22 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 24 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 29 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 35 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 10 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 57 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 58 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 61 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 61 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 63 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 67 17 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 69 18 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 73 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 81 20 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 85 22 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 23 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 106 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 107 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 110 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 112 27 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 113 28 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 113 29 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 30 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 141 32 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 144 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 148 34 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 171 35 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 172 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 176 37 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 190 38 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 209 39 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 220 40 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 224 41 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 227 42 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 234 43 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 235