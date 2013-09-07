Image 1 of 66 Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) soloed to victory in stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana, the Italian's first Grand Tour stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 66 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the Vuelta points classification after stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 66 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 66 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after his second place finish on stage 14 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 66 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 66 Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 66 Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) is assisted by a soigneur after finishing stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 66 Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) alone in the lead and about to win the first Grand Tour stage of his young career. Daniele Ratto soloed in to victory atop the Collada de la Gallina in Andorra in the 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Italian Cannondale rider was part of a breakaway group which got away 3km into the day, and he took off on his own in the final 45km to take the biggest win of his career. On a miserably cold and rainy day in the Pyrenees race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took second place at 3:53 followed by Chris Horner (RadioShack) for third two seconds later.

Nibali easily retained his overall lead, while seeing a number of his closest rivals in difficulty. Ivan Basso (Cannondale), who had come into the stage in seventh place overall, suffered from hypothermia and withdrew. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), previously third, dropped back and fought hard, but unsuccessfully, to get back to the group on the climb to the finish. Second-ranked Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) struggled on the final climb and lost seven minutes.

Horner's strong ride moved him back up to second place, 50 seconds down on Nibali, and Valverde maintained his third place overall, but is now 1:42 down. Roche dropped to sixth place.

Ratto, 23, had won only one previous race as a pro, the GP Industria & Artigianato di Larciano in 2010. This is only his second year in the WorldTour, having joined Cannondale last year.

"I've been waiting for a big win for three years. It's very important for me and for the team. It's incredible for me," Ratto said, overjoyed to have won the stage.

"The idea was to ride for Ivan today but the way the stage worked out it was ideal for me to go for it. Despite the rain and cold, I felt ok and was able to win."

Ratto was shocked to discover that Basso had retired during the stage due to the cold and rain.

"I didn’t know that. It was very cold and it clearly affected a lot of people. I dressed for the conditions. I'm sorry for Ivan Basso but I did what I could to win."

How it unfolded

The race started at midday in the rain and much cooler temperatures in Baga, on a day which promised few if any flat sections. Only 174 riders were there, as Orica-GreenEdge had the two non-starters of the day in Simon Gerrans and Sam Bewley.

Almost immediately a group formed around world champion and stage 12 winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC). Along with him were Steve Chainel (AG2R), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) and two Belkin riders, Luis Leon Sanchez and Graeme Brown.

Surprisingly enough, the peloton let this group go. And go they did. After only 45 km of the 155 km stage, the gap had grown to 8:18 as they started up the day's first – and hardest – climb. That was the Port de Envalira, an HC climb which went up to the highest point of this year's Vuelta, 2410 meters. The 26.7 km long climb started out easily enough, but about halfway up showed its teeth, with a gradient up to 15%.

The leading quintet carried their gap of over 8 minutes into Andorra, as the Vuelta left Spain.

Both intermediate sprints were on the ascent, with the first coming at km 59.5. Chainel took it ahead of Ratto and Gilbert. Only then did the “official” climb up the Envalira start, with the lead group taking a 10:35 gap onto the climb. By the time they reached the second intermediate sprint, at km 70.4, Chainel and Brown had dropped back, and the three in front had a gap over the peloton of more than 11 minutes.

Katusha moved to the head of the peloton and turned up the speed, decimating the field on this long, brutal climb. Only about 40 riders were left in the group as it headed to the highest point of the race, and the corresponding 5.5°C temperatures.

Gilbert picked up 20 points by being first over the mountain, followed by Sanchez and Ratto. Chainel and Brown were fourth and fifth. Shortly before the greatly-reduced field came to the summit, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) jumped and secured the remaining two points as sixth.

They all then faced a 20 km descent before the next climb, and the tricky descent and rain caused havoc. Sanchez crashed and abandoned the race, while Ratto moved into the lead ahead of Gilbert. Behind them, the gap dropped to 8:30 and Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was the first of the favourites to have troubles.

The leaders started the next climb, the category 2 Coll de Ordino, with Ratto maintaining a lead over Gilbert, with Sanchez somewhere behind. The pace, course and difficult weather conditions continued to take a toll on the field,which by this point had split into multiple groups.

Ratto and Gilbert conquered the second climb, and the field was now 8:17 back. A group of nine attacked out of that field: Jose Herrado (Movistar), David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Igor Anton (Euskaltel), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel), Thibaut Pinot (FdJ), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil). But they were unable to stay away for long.

With 20 km and still two categorised climbs to go, Ratto had two minutes on Gilbert. The new chase group was at 8:05 and the field at 8:40. The cool temperatures and rain continued to make life difficult for them all. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had difficulties on the descent of the Ordino and fell back.

Ratto kept on going and soloed across the category two Alto de la Comelia. It was a tricky descent in the wet, and even he had problems along the way, putting his foot out of the pedals to take one corner.

Basso's troubles were confirmed when it was announced that he had abandoned the race. He had started the stage in seventh place overall but went close to suffering from hypothermia in the cold. Valverde too seemed to be suffering from the severe weather and was 40 seconds behind the field as the final climb to the finish kicked in.

No fear for Nibali and Horner

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali didn't have anything to fear from Ratto. The Italian came into the stage in 113th place overall, nearly one and a half hours down. Gilbert apparently decided to save his powder for another day, dropping further and further back, over six minutes with only 5 km to go. The group of favourites had by then also dwindled to only 20 or so riders.

That group fell apart on the final climb., and even Nicolas Roche suffered in the end, dropping back.

Horner, Kiserlovski and Nibali were alone in the final four kilometres, with Kiserlovski soon dropped. Horner saw his chance to move back up to the top three, and took advantage of the opportunity. Nibali let the American do the lead work on the way up, every now and then coming up alongside of him as if to let his rival know that he was in no fear of losing time. They caught and quickly passed Gilbert.

Ratto was showing signs of exhaustion on the final way up. The rain was no longer so heavy, but the gradients of up to 15% were hard on his tired legs. He wearily wound his way up the seemingly interminable final kilometer, and still had enough energy to celebrate his win as he crossed the finish line.

The stage was still far from over, though. Horner and Nibali still dueled their way up the mountain, and Valverde, forced into a pursuit match, still struggled to make contact with the riders ahead of him.

As expected, Nibali took off in the final meters to secure second place and the bonus seconds, even managing to build up a two-second gap on Horner, who finished third. Valverde limited his losses better than expected, coming in some 45 seconds later as sixth.

Full Results 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:24:00 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:53 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:55 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:04:11 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:19 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:43 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:46 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:17 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:21 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:27 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:33 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:40 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:14 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:06:19 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:27 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:44 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:05 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:22 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:25 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:58 23 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:08 24 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:23 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:24 26 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:08:31 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:00 28 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:09:02 29 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:05 30 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:31 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:37 32 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:48 33 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:09:59 34 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:11:12 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:34 36 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:30 38 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:06 40 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:10 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:40 42 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:14:34 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:16 44 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:49 45 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:49 46 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 51 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 52 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:07 54 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:22 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:43 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:47 57 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:19:32 58 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:19:58 59 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:20:04 60 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:20 61 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:31 62 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:37 63 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:46 64 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:21:20 67 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:50 68 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:19 69 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 72 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 73 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:23:16 74 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 76 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:23:31 80 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:32 82 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:33 83 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 87 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:37 89 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:27 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:24:32 91 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:36 92 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:45 93 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:03 94 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:35 95 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:36 96 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:44 97 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:50 98 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:54 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:09 102 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:19 103 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:22 104 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:24 105 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:43 106 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:12 107 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:13 108 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:58 111 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:29:12 112 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 113 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 114 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 116 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 117 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 121 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 125 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:18 127 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 128 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 130 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 132 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 134 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:23 135 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 137 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 139 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 140 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:26 141 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 143 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 145 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 147 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:32 148 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 149 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:29:36 150 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:29:38 152 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:43 154 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:30:22 155 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:56 156 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:57 157 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:33:07 158 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:52 159 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:30 160 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:45 DNS Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp DNF Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp DNF Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard DNF Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Andorra la Vella - 59.5km 1 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Canillo - 70.4km 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Points - Andorra. Collada de la Gallina - 155.7km 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 16 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 14 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 6 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Mountain 1 - Port de Envalira (HC) 87km 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 4 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Mountain 2 - Coll de Ordino (Cat. 2) 117km 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Comella (Cat. 2) 140km 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 4 - Andorra (Collada de la Gallina) (Cat. 1) 156km 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 2 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Most combative rider 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Teams 1 Euskaltel-Euskadi 13:27:09 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 3 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:27 4 Katusha 0:05:20 5 Movistar Team 0:07:19 6 RadioShack Leopard 0:08:40 7 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:52 8 Team NetApp-Endura 0:20:07 9 BMC Racing Team 0:22:03 10 Sky Procycling 0:22:22 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:46 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:48 13 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:44 14 FDJ.fr 0:33:39 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:31 16 Garmin-Sharp 0:34:52 17 Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:25 18 Lampre-Merida 0:38:30 19 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:42:01 20 Lotto Belisol 0:44:07 21 Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:57 22 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:04:47

General classification after stage 14 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53:56:49 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:50 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:57 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:06 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:34 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:42 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:06:28 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:45 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:10 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:14 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:11:40 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:50 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:26 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:37 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:45 18 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:28 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:15:47 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:15 21 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:51 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:22 23 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:02 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:20:30 25 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:21:58 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:15 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:24:18 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:02 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:37:34 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:12 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:09 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:15 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:25 34 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:42 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:48:48 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:48:52 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:53:18 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:22 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:47 40 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:54:13 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:54:55 42 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:58 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:56:41 44 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:57:10 45 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:57:18 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:57:20 47 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:53 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:59:59 49 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:13 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1:00:14 51 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:00:43 52 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:01:53 53 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:33 54 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:04:17 55 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:04:39 56 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:06:07 57 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:57 58 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:20 59 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:11:00 60 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:12:46 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:14:17 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:16:41 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1:17:34 64 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:20:50 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:22:00 66 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:04 67 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:23:02 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:25:03 69 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:25:51 70 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:26:18 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:26:51 72 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1:27:24 73 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:27:49 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:28 75 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1:28:37 76 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:28:54 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:29:49 78 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:30:01 79 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 1:30:04 80 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:30:07 81 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:30:36 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:32:03 83 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:08 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:32:13 85 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:13 86 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:34:44 87 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1:36:53 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:38:20 89 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:39:38 90 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 1:39:57 91 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:14 92 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:40:16 93 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:40:57 94 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:41:26 95 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1:44:40 96 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:46:17 97 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:47:17 98 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:47:19 99 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:48:17 100 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:48:56 101 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:49:03 102 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:49:35 103 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:49:50 104 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:49:55 105 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:50:14 106 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:50:40 107 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1:50:43 108 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:51:02 109 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:51:09 110 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:56:19 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:23 112 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:57:55 113 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:58 114 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:59:41 115 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:54 116 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:01:56 117 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:02:20 118 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:02:25 119 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:07:16 120 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:07:46 121 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:10:03 122 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:10:38 123 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2:11:37 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:11:44 125 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:11:56 126 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:12:53 127 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:15:13 129 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:18:14 130 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:19:11 131 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:20:03 132 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:20:05 133 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:21:45 134 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:22:22 135 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:23:17 136 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 2:23:34 137 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:24:21 138 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:24:29 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:24:49 140 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 141 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 2:26:09 142 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:27:00 143 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:28:11 144 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:28:47 145 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:30:36 146 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:30:40 147 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:31:15 148 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:31:48 149 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:33:12 150 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:33:39 151 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:35:12 152 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 2:35:36 153 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:37:54 154 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:38:30 155 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:38:44 156 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:43:19 157 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:44:39 158 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:49:46 159 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:52:51 160 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:57:24

Points classification 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 102 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 98 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 75 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 74 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 70 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 61 9 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 56 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 52 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 51 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 50 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 40 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 21 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 22 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 24 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 29 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 32 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 37 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 14 38 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 14 39 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 40 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 41 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 43 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 44 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 45 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 47 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 48 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 50 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 51 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 53 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 54 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 55 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 56 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 57 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 58 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 59 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 60 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 61 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 62 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 63 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 64 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 66 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 67 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 68 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 70 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 71 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 72 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 74 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 75 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 76 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 77 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 78 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 79 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 80 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 81 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 82 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 83 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 85 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 86 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 87 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 88 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 22 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 16 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 17 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 18 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 21 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 22 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 24 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 25 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 27 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 29 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 32 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 33 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 34 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 35 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 10 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 20 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 25 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 30 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 53 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 87 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 17 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 18 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 19 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 102 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 107 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 22 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 114 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 126 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 155 25 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 168 26 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 179 27 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 191 28 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 204 29 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 215 30 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 216 31 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 217 32 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 222 33 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 239 34 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 251