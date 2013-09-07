Trending

Ratto wins Vuelta stage to Collada de la Gallina

Horner moves to second overall behind Nibali

Image 1 of 66

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) soloed to victory in stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana, the Italian's first Grand Tour stage win

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the Vuelta points classification after stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 66

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 66

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after his second place finish on stage 14 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 66

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 66

Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 66

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) is assisted by a soigneur after finishing stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 66

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) alone in the lead and about to win the first Grand Tour stage of his young career.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 66

Vuelta a Espana leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) climbs to a second place finish on stage 14

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 66

Mountains leader Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) finished third on the day and jumped to second overall at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 66

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) powers to the finish line on the Collada de la Gallina climb to place 4th on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 66

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) climbs to the summit finish on the Collada de la Gallina ascent

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had problems with the cold weather but nonetheless bounced back to place 6th on the Vuelta's 14th stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 66

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) finished 7th on the day and moves up one position to 7th overall

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 66

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) battled through the rain and cold to finish 8th on the day

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 66

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) nears the finish line on the Vuelta's 14th stage, the peloton's first day in the Pyrnees

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 66

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was part of the day's early break and hung on to place 15th on the first stage in the Pyrenees

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 66

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) after winning stage 14 at the Vuelta on the Collada de la Gallina summit finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 66

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished second on the day and put time into all his GC rivals

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 66

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) jumped away from Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) in the stage 14 finale to finish in second place

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 66

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish of the first Pyrenean stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 66

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) jumped to second overall on GC and is the only rider inside of one minute to overall leader Vincenzo Nibali.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 66

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is assisted at the finish line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 66

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finishes the Vuelta's 14th stage in miserable conditions

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 66

A totally spent Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is helped at the finish line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) suffered through rain, snow and cold weather in the Vuelta's 14th stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 66

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at the finish line atop the Collada de la Gallina

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 66

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) at the finish of stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 66

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) celebrates victory in stage 14 at the Vuelta after being on the attack nearly the entire day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 66

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) now leads the combination classification at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 66

Stage 14 winner Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 66

Daniel Ratto (Cannondale) is the new mountains classification leader at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 66

All smiles for Daniel Ratto (Cannondale) after the 23-year-old Italian won stage 14 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 66

Just how happy is Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) after his first Grand Tour stage victory?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 66

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Cannondale) at the finish of stage 14 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 66

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) after finishing a wet and miserable stage 14 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 66

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) with his trophy after winning stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 66

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) finished 3rd on stage 14 and is the only rider still within one minute of GC leader Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 66

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put time into all his GC rivals on the first stage in the Pyrenees

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 66

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) bundles up after a rainy, cold day at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 66

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 66

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) digs deep in the finale of Vuelta a Espana stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 66

Tanel Kangert (Astana) appears a bit shellshocked after battling the elements throughout stage 14 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 66

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) dons warm, dry clothes after a miserable day of racing in the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 66

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) keeps an eye on GC rival Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) as the pair approach the finish of stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 66

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) is overcome with emotion after winning the first Grand Tour stage of his career

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 66

While not known as a climber, nonetheless Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) soloed to victory in the Vuelta's first stage in the Pyrenees

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) nearly succumbed to the cold during stage 14 but recovered to remain in 3rd overall on general classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 66

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) climbs to the finish at Collada de la Gallina

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 66

Daniel Ratto (Cannondale) had plenty of time to celebrate his victory in the closing kilometer of stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 66

Sergio Henao (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 66

Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) cracked the top-10 on the Vuelta's first stage in the Pyrenees

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 66

Vuelta a Espana leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 66

Tanel Kangert (Astana) climbs to the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 66

A tough day in the saddle for Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 66

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) warm, dry and out of the elements at the finish of stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 66

The Vuelta's new mountains classification leader is stage 14 winner Daniele Ratto (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 66

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) after finishing stage 14 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 66

An exhausted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the finish of Vuelta stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 66

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes head-to-head with Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) in the stage 14 finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 66

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) soloed to victory in the Vuelta's first day in the Pyrenees

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 66

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) was the sole survivor of the early break and celebrated a solo victory on the Collada de la Gallina mountain finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 66

An ecstatic Daniel Ratto (Cannondale) earns the biggest victory of his career with a stage win at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 66

Vuelta a Espana stage 14 winner Daniele Ratto (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 66

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) uncorks the champagne after winning stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 66

Thumbs up from Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) who remains in the Vuelta lead after the first stage in the Pyrenees

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Daniele Ratto soloed in to victory atop the Collada de la Gallina in Andorra in the 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Italian Cannondale rider was part of a breakaway group which got away 3km into the day, and he took off on his own in the final 45km to take the biggest win of his career. On a miserably cold and rainy day in the Pyrenees race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took second place at 3:53 followed by Chris Horner (RadioShack) for third two seconds later.

Nibali easily retained his overall lead, while seeing a number of his closest rivals in difficulty. Ivan Basso (Cannondale), who had come into the stage in seventh place overall, suffered from hypothermia and withdrew. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), previously third, dropped back and fought hard, but unsuccessfully, to get back to the group on the climb to the finish. Second-ranked Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) struggled on the final climb and lost seven minutes.

Horner's strong ride moved him back up to second place, 50 seconds down on Nibali, and Valverde maintained his third place overall, but is now 1:42 down. Roche dropped to sixth place.

Ratto, 23, had won only one previous race as a pro, the GP Industria & Artigianato di Larciano in 2010. This is only his second year in the WorldTour, having joined Cannondale last year.

"I've been waiting for a big win for three years. It's very important for me and for the team. It's incredible for me," Ratto said, overjoyed to have won the stage. 

"The idea was to ride for Ivan today but the way the stage worked out it was ideal for me to go for it. Despite the rain and cold, I felt ok and was able to win."

Ratto was shocked to discover that Basso had retired during the stage due to the cold and rain.

"I didn’t know that. It was very cold and it clearly affected a lot of people. I dressed for the conditions. I'm sorry for Ivan Basso but I did what I could to win."

How it unfolded

The race started at midday in the rain and much cooler temperatures in Baga, on a day which promised few if any flat sections.  Only 174 riders were there, as Orica-GreenEdge had the two non-starters of the day in Simon Gerrans and Sam Bewley.

Almost immediately a group formed around world champion and stage 12 winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC). Along with him were Steve Chainel (AG2R), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) and two Belkin riders, Luis Leon Sanchez and Graeme Brown.

Surprisingly enough, the peloton let this group go. And go they did. After only 45 km of the 155 km stage, the gap had grown to 8:18 as they started up the day's first – and hardest – climb. That was the Port de Envalira, an HC climb which went up to the highest point of this year's Vuelta, 2410 meters. The 26.7 km long climb started out easily enough, but about halfway up showed its teeth, with a gradient up to 15%.

The leading quintet carried their gap of over 8 minutes into Andorra, as the Vuelta left Spain.

Both intermediate sprints were on the ascent, with the first coming at km 59.5. Chainel took it ahead of Ratto and Gilbert. Only then did the “official” climb up the Envalira start, with the lead group taking a 10:35 gap onto the climb. By the time they reached the second intermediate sprint, at km 70.4, Chainel and Brown had dropped back, and the three in front had a gap over the peloton of more than 11 minutes.

Katusha moved to the head of the peloton and turned up the speed, decimating the field on this long, brutal climb. Only about 40 riders were left in the group as it headed to the highest point of the race, and the corresponding 5.5°C temperatures.

Gilbert picked up 20 points by being first over the mountain, followed by Sanchez and Ratto. Chainel and Brown were fourth and fifth. Shortly before the greatly-reduced field came to the summit, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) jumped and secured the remaining two points as sixth.

They all then faced a 20 km descent before the next climb, and the tricky descent and rain caused havoc. Sanchez crashed and abandoned the race, while Ratto moved into the lead ahead of Gilbert. Behind them, the gap dropped to 8:30 and Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was the first of the favourites to have troubles.

The leaders started the next climb, the category 2 Coll de Ordino, with Ratto maintaining a lead over Gilbert, with Sanchez somewhere behind. The pace, course and difficult weather conditions continued to take a toll on the field,which by this point had split into multiple groups.

Ratto and Gilbert conquered the second climb, and the field was now 8:17 back. A group of nine attacked out of that field: Jose Herrado (Movistar), David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Igor Anton (Euskaltel), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel), Thibaut Pinot (FdJ), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil). But they were unable to stay away for long.

With 20 km and still two categorised climbs to go, Ratto had two minutes on Gilbert. The new chase group was at 8:05 and the field at 8:40. The cool temperatures and rain continued to make life difficult for them all. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had difficulties on the descent of the Ordino and fell back.

Ratto kept on going and soloed across the category two Alto de la Comelia. It was a tricky descent in the wet, and even he had problems along the way, putting his foot out of the pedals to take one corner.

Basso's troubles were confirmed when it was announced that he had abandoned the race. He had started the stage in seventh place overall but went close to suffering from hypothermia in the cold. Valverde too seemed to be suffering from the severe weather and was 40 seconds behind the field as the final climb to the finish kicked in.

No fear for Nibali and Horner

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali didn't have anything to fear from Ratto. The Italian came into the stage in 113th place overall, nearly one and a half hours down. Gilbert apparently decided to save his powder for another day, dropping further and further back, over six minutes with only 5 km to go. The group of favourites had by then also dwindled to only 20 or so riders.

That group fell apart on the final climb., and even Nicolas Roche suffered in the end, dropping back.

Horner, Kiserlovski and Nibali were alone in the final four kilometres, with Kiserlovski soon dropped. Horner saw his chance to move back up to the top three, and took advantage of the opportunity. Nibali let the American do the lead work on the way up, every now and then coming up alongside of him as if to let his rival know that he was in no fear of losing time. They caught and quickly passed Gilbert.

Ratto was showing signs of exhaustion on the final way up. The rain was no longer so heavy, but the gradients of up to 15% were hard on his tired legs. He wearily wound his way up the seemingly interminable final kilometer, and still had enough energy to celebrate his win as he crossed the finish line.

The stage was still far from over, though. Horner and Nibali still dueled their way up the mountain, and Valverde, forced into a pursuit match, still struggled to make contact with the riders ahead of him.

As expected, Nibali took off in the final meters to secure second place and the bonus seconds, even managing to build up a two-second gap on Horner, who finished third. Valverde limited his losses better than expected, coming in some 45 seconds later as sixth.

 

Full Results
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:24:00
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:53
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:55
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:04:11
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:19
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:43
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:46
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:17
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:21
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:27
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:33
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:40
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:14
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:06:19
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:27
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:06:44
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:05
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:22
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:25
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:58
23José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:08
24Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:23
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:24
26Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:08:31
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:00
28Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:09:02
29Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:05
30Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:31
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:09:37
32Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:48
33Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:09:59
34Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:11:12
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:34
36Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
37Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:30
38Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:06
40Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:13:10
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:40
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:14:34
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:16
44Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:49
45Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:49
46Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
47Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
49Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
51Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
52Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:18:07
54Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:22
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:43
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:47
57Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:19:32
58Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:19:58
59Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:20:04
60Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:20:20
61Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:31
62Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:37
63Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:46
64Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
65Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:21:20
67Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:21:50
68Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:19
69Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
72Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
73Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:23:16
74Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
76Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:23:31
80Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:32
82Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:33
83Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
87Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
88Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:37
89Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:24:27
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:24:32
91Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:36
92Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:45
93Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:03
94Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:35
95Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:36
96Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:44
97Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:50
98Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:54
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:09
102Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:26:19
103Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:22
104Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:24
105Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:43
106Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:12
107David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:13
108Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
109Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
110Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:58
111Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:29:12
112Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
113Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
116Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
117Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
118Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
120Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
121Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
123Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
124Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
125Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
126Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:18
127Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
128José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
129Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
130Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
132Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
133Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
134Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:23
135Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
137Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
139Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
140Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:26
141Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
143Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
145Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
147Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:32
148Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
149Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:29:36
150Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:29:38
152Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:43
154Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:30:22
155Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:56
156Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:57
157Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:33:07
158Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:52
159Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:30
160Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:45
DNSSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSSam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFLuis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFIvan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFCyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFHaimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFWouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Andorra la Vella - 59.5km
1Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Canillo - 70.4km
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Points - Andorra. Collada de la Gallina - 155.7km
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling25pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard16
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha14
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr9
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura6
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Mountain 1 - Port de Envalira (HC) 87km
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
4Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Mountain 2 - Coll de Ordino (Cat. 2) 117km
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Comella (Cat. 2) 140km
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 4 - Andorra (Collada de la Gallina) (Cat. 1) 156km
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling10pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha2
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Most combative rider
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Teams
1Euskaltel-Euskadi13:27:09
2Astana Pro Team0:01:16
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:27
4Katusha0:05:20
5Movistar Team0:07:19
6RadioShack Leopard0:08:40
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:52
8Team NetApp-Endura0:20:07
9BMC Racing Team0:22:03
10Sky Procycling0:22:22
11AG2R La Mondiale0:26:46
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:48
13Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:44
14FDJ.fr0:33:39
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:31
16Garmin-Sharp0:34:52
17Team Argos-Shimano0:38:25
18Lampre-Merida0:38:30
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:42:01
20Lotto Belisol0:44:07
21Orica-GreenEdge0:48:57
22Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:04:47

General classification after stage 14
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team53:56:49
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:50
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:57
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:06
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:34
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:42
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:06:28
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:45
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:10
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:14
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:11:40
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:50
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:26
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:12:37
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:45
18José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:28
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:15:47
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:16:15
21Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:51
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:22
23Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:02
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:20:30
25Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:21:58
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:15
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:24:18
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:02
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:37:34
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:12
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:09
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:15
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:25
34Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:42
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:48:48
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:48:52
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:53:18
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:22
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:47
40Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:54:13
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:54:55
42Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:58
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:56:41
44Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:57:10
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:57:18
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:57:20
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:53
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:59:59
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:13
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1:00:14
51Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:43
52Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:01:53
53Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:33
54Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:04:17
55Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:04:39
56Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:06:07
57Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:57
58Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:10:20
59Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:11:00
60Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:12:46
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:14:17
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:16:41
63Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1:17:34
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:20:50
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:22:00
66Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:04
67Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:23:02
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1:25:03
69Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:25:51
70Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:26:18
71Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:26:51
72Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1:27:24
73Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:27:49
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:28
75Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1:28:37
76Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1:28:54
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:29:49
78Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:30:01
79Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha1:30:04
80Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:30:07
81Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:30:36
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:32:03
83Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:08
84Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:32:13
85Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:13
86Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:34:44
87Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1:36:53
88Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:38:20
89Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:39:38
90Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha1:39:57
91Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:14
92Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:40:16
93Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:40:57
94Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:41:26
95Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1:44:40
96Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:46:17
97Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:47:17
98Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:47:19
99Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:48:17
100Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:48:56
101Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:49:03
102Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:49:35
103David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:49:50
104Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:49:55
105Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:50:14
106Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:50:40
107Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1:50:43
108Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:51:02
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1:51:09
110Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:56:19
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:57:23
112Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:57:55
113Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:58:58
114Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:59:41
115Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:54
116Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:01:56
117Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:02:20
118Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:02:25
119Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:07:16
120Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:07:46
121Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:10:03
122Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:10:38
123Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2:11:37
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:11:44
125Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:11:56
126Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:12:53
127José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
128Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:15:13
129Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:18:14
130Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:19:11
131Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:20:03
132Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:20:05
133Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:21:45
134Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:22:22
135Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:23:17
136Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp2:23:34
137Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano2:24:21
138Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:24:29
139Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:24:49
140Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
141Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2:26:09
142Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:27:00
143Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:28:11
144Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:28:47
145Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:30:36
146Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:30:40
147Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:31:15
148Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:31:48
149Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:33:12
150Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling2:33:39
151Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:35:12
152Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha2:35:36
153Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:37:54
154Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:38:30
155Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:38:44
156Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:43:19
157Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:44:39
158Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:49:46
159Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:52:51
160Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:57:24

Points classification
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team102pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha98
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff89
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha75
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard74
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team70
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team68
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard61
9Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida56
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling52
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale51
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step51
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura50
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team50
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale44
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano40
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37
19Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step37
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr36
21Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi33
22Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
24Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida23
29Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff23
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr20
32Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
37Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha14
38Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano14
39Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
40Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
41Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
43Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
44Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
45Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
47Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
48Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
50Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
51Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
53Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
54Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
55Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
56Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
57Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
59Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
60Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
61Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
62Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
63Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
64Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4
66Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr4
67Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
68Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
70Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
71David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
72Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
74Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
75Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
76Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
77Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
78Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
79Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
80Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
81Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
82Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling2
83Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
85Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
86Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
87Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
88Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard22
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
16Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
17Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
18Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
21Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
22Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
24Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
25Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
27Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
28Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
29Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
32Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
33Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1
34Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
35Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard10pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha20
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha25
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale30
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura30
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr50
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida53
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team69
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida71
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA81
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano87
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling88
17Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team89
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale94
19Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi102
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling107
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team109
22Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard114
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano126
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team155
25Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi168
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits179
27Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits191
28Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr204
29Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA215
30Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp216
31Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA217
32Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA222
33Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team239
34Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida251

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team161:08:27
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:43
3Movistar Team0:08:32
4Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:40
5Katusha0:15:30
6RadioShack Leopard0:21:37
7Team NetApp-Endura0:30:35
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:01
9BMC Racing Team0:42:49
10Sky Procycling0:47:08
11FDJ.fr0:51:50
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:32
13AG2R La Mondiale1:22:08
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:38
15Cannondale Pro Cycling1:40:47
16Lampre-Merida1:46:58
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:51:56
18Lotto Belisol2:01:14
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:03:25
20Team Argos-Shimano2:22:27
21Orica-GreenEdge3:47:21
22Garmin-Sharp4:06:35

