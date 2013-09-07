Ratto wins Vuelta stage to Collada de la Gallina
Horner moves to second overall behind Nibali
Stage 14: Baga - Collada de la Gallina
Daniele Ratto soloed in to victory atop the Collada de la Gallina in Andorra in the 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Italian Cannondale rider was part of a breakaway group which got away 3km into the day, and he took off on his own in the final 45km to take the biggest win of his career. On a miserably cold and rainy day in the Pyrenees race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took second place at 3:53 followed by Chris Horner (RadioShack) for third two seconds later.
Nibali easily retained his overall lead, while seeing a number of his closest rivals in difficulty. Ivan Basso (Cannondale), who had come into the stage in seventh place overall, suffered from hypothermia and withdrew. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), previously third, dropped back and fought hard, but unsuccessfully, to get back to the group on the climb to the finish. Second-ranked Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) struggled on the final climb and lost seven minutes.
Horner's strong ride moved him back up to second place, 50 seconds down on Nibali, and Valverde maintained his third place overall, but is now 1:42 down. Roche dropped to sixth place.
Ratto, 23, had won only one previous race as a pro, the GP Industria & Artigianato di Larciano in 2010. This is only his second year in the WorldTour, having joined Cannondale last year.
"I've been waiting for a big win for three years. It's very important for me and for the team. It's incredible for me," Ratto said, overjoyed to have won the stage.
"The idea was to ride for Ivan today but the way the stage worked out it was ideal for me to go for it. Despite the rain and cold, I felt ok and was able to win."
Ratto was shocked to discover that Basso had retired during the stage due to the cold and rain.
"I didn’t know that. It was very cold and it clearly affected a lot of people. I dressed for the conditions. I'm sorry for Ivan Basso but I did what I could to win."
How it unfolded
The race started at midday in the rain and much cooler temperatures in Baga, on a day which promised few if any flat sections. Only 174 riders were there, as Orica-GreenEdge had the two non-starters of the day in Simon Gerrans and Sam Bewley.
Almost immediately a group formed around world champion and stage 12 winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC). Along with him were Steve Chainel (AG2R), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) and two Belkin riders, Luis Leon Sanchez and Graeme Brown.
Surprisingly enough, the peloton let this group go. And go they did. After only 45 km of the 155 km stage, the gap had grown to 8:18 as they started up the day's first – and hardest – climb. That was the Port de Envalira, an HC climb which went up to the highest point of this year's Vuelta, 2410 meters. The 26.7 km long climb started out easily enough, but about halfway up showed its teeth, with a gradient up to 15%.
The leading quintet carried their gap of over 8 minutes into Andorra, as the Vuelta left Spain.
Both intermediate sprints were on the ascent, with the first coming at km 59.5. Chainel took it ahead of Ratto and Gilbert. Only then did the “official” climb up the Envalira start, with the lead group taking a 10:35 gap onto the climb. By the time they reached the second intermediate sprint, at km 70.4, Chainel and Brown had dropped back, and the three in front had a gap over the peloton of more than 11 minutes.
Katusha moved to the head of the peloton and turned up the speed, decimating the field on this long, brutal climb. Only about 40 riders were left in the group as it headed to the highest point of the race, and the corresponding 5.5°C temperatures.
Gilbert picked up 20 points by being first over the mountain, followed by Sanchez and Ratto. Chainel and Brown were fourth and fifth. Shortly before the greatly-reduced field came to the summit, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) jumped and secured the remaining two points as sixth.
They all then faced a 20 km descent before the next climb, and the tricky descent and rain caused havoc. Sanchez crashed and abandoned the race, while Ratto moved into the lead ahead of Gilbert. Behind them, the gap dropped to 8:30 and Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was the first of the favourites to have troubles.
The leaders started the next climb, the category 2 Coll de Ordino, with Ratto maintaining a lead over Gilbert, with Sanchez somewhere behind. The pace, course and difficult weather conditions continued to take a toll on the field,which by this point had split into multiple groups.
Ratto and Gilbert conquered the second climb, and the field was now 8:17 back. A group of nine attacked out of that field: Jose Herrado (Movistar), David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Igor Anton (Euskaltel), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel), Thibaut Pinot (FdJ), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil). But they were unable to stay away for long.
With 20 km and still two categorised climbs to go, Ratto had two minutes on Gilbert. The new chase group was at 8:05 and the field at 8:40. The cool temperatures and rain continued to make life difficult for them all. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had difficulties on the descent of the Ordino and fell back.
Ratto kept on going and soloed across the category two Alto de la Comelia. It was a tricky descent in the wet, and even he had problems along the way, putting his foot out of the pedals to take one corner.
Basso's troubles were confirmed when it was announced that he had abandoned the race. He had started the stage in seventh place overall but went close to suffering from hypothermia in the cold. Valverde too seemed to be suffering from the severe weather and was 40 seconds behind the field as the final climb to the finish kicked in.
No fear for Nibali and Horner
Race leader Vincenzo Nibali didn't have anything to fear from Ratto. The Italian came into the stage in 113th place overall, nearly one and a half hours down. Gilbert apparently decided to save his powder for another day, dropping further and further back, over six minutes with only 5 km to go. The group of favourites had by then also dwindled to only 20 or so riders.
That group fell apart on the final climb., and even Nicolas Roche suffered in the end, dropping back.
Horner, Kiserlovski and Nibali were alone in the final four kilometres, with Kiserlovski soon dropped. Horner saw his chance to move back up to the top three, and took advantage of the opportunity. Nibali let the American do the lead work on the way up, every now and then coming up alongside of him as if to let his rival know that he was in no fear of losing time. They caught and quickly passed Gilbert.
Ratto was showing signs of exhaustion on the final way up. The rain was no longer so heavy, but the gradients of up to 15% were hard on his tired legs. He wearily wound his way up the seemingly interminable final kilometer, and still had enough energy to celebrate his win as he crossed the finish line.
The stage was still far from over, though. Horner and Nibali still dueled their way up the mountain, and Valverde, forced into a pursuit match, still struggled to make contact with the riders ahead of him.
As expected, Nibali took off in the final meters to secure second place and the bonus seconds, even managing to build up a two-second gap on Horner, who finished third. Valverde limited his losses better than expected, coming in some 45 seconds later as sixth.
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:24:00
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:55
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:04:11
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:19
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:43
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:46
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:17
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:21
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:27
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:33
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:40
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:14
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:06:19
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:27
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:44
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:05
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:22
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:25
|22
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|23
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:08
|24
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:23
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:24
|26
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:31
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:00
|28
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:09:02
|29
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:05
|30
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:31
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:37
|32
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:48
|33
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:59
|34
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:12
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:34
|36
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:30
|38
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:13:06
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:10
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:40
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:34
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:16
|44
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:49
|45
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:49
|46
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|51
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|52
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:07
|54
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:22
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:43
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:47
|57
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:19:32
|58
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:19:58
|59
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:20:04
|60
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:20
|61
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:31
|62
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:37
|63
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:46
|64
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:20
|67
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:50
|68
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:19
|69
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|72
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|73
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:23:16
|74
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|76
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:23:31
|80
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:32
|82
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:33
|83
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|84
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|87
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:37
|89
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:24:27
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:32
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:36
|92
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:45
|93
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:03
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:35
|95
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:36
|96
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:44
|97
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:50
|98
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:54
|99
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:09
|102
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:19
|103
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:22
|104
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:24
|105
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:43
|106
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:12
|107
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:13
|108
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:58
|111
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:29:12
|112
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|113
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|114
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|115
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|116
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|117
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|121
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:18
|127
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|128
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|130
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|132
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|134
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:23
|135
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|137
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|139
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|140
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:26
|141
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|143
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:32
|148
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|149
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:29:36
|150
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:29:38
|152
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:43
|154
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:30:22
|155
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:56
|156
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:57
|157
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:07
|158
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:52
|159
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:30
|160
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:45
|DNS
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|14
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|2
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:27:09
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:27
|4
|Katusha
|0:05:20
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:07:19
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:40
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:52
|8
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:07
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:03
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:22:22
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:46
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:48
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:44
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:33:39
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:31
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:52
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:25
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:38:30
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:42:01
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:44:07
|21
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:57
|22
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:47
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53:56:49
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:50
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:57
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:06
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:34
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:42
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:06:28
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:45
|11
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:10
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:14
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:40
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:50
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:26
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:12:37
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:45
|18
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:28
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:15:47
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:15
|21
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:51
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:22
|23
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:02
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:30
|25
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:21:58
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:15
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:24:18
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:02
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:34
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:12
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:09
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:15
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:25
|34
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:42
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:48:48
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:48:52
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:18
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:22
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:47
|40
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:54:13
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:54:55
|42
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:58
|43
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:56:41
|44
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:10
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:57:18
|46
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:57:20
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:53
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:59:59
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:13
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1:00:14
|51
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:00:43
|52
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:01:53
|53
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:33
|54
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:04:17
|55
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:39
|56
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:06:07
|57
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:08:57
|58
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:20
|59
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:11:00
|60
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:12:46
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:17
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:16:41
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1:17:34
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:20:50
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:22:00
|66
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:04
|67
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:23:02
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:25:03
|69
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:25:51
|70
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:18
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:26:51
|72
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1:27:24
|73
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:27:49
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:28
|75
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1:28:37
|76
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:28:54
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:49
|78
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:30:01
|79
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|1:30:04
|80
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:30:07
|81
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:30:36
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:03
|83
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:08
|84
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:32:13
|85
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:13
|86
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:34:44
|87
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:36:53
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:38:20
|89
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:39:38
|90
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|1:39:57
|91
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:14
|92
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:40:16
|93
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:40:57
|94
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:41:26
|95
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:44:40
|96
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:17
|97
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:47:17
|98
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:47:19
|99
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:48:17
|100
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:48:56
|101
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:49:03
|102
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:49:35
|103
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:50
|104
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:49:55
|105
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:50:14
|106
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:50:40
|107
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|1:50:43
|108
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:51:02
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:51:09
|110
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:56:19
|111
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:57:23
|112
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:57:55
|113
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:58
|114
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:59:41
|115
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:54
|116
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:01:56
|117
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:02:20
|118
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:02:25
|119
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:16
|120
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:46
|121
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:03
|122
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:38
|123
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:11:37
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:11:44
|125
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:11:56
|126
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:12:53
|127
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:15:13
|129
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:18:14
|130
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:19:11
|131
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:20:03
|132
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:20:05
|133
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:21:45
|134
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:22:22
|135
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:23:17
|136
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|2:23:34
|137
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:24:21
|138
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:24:29
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:24:49
|140
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|141
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:26:09
|142
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:27:00
|143
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:28:11
|144
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:28:47
|145
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:30:36
|146
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:30:40
|147
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:31:15
|148
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:31:48
|149
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:33:12
|150
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:33:39
|151
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:35:12
|152
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|2:35:36
|153
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:37:54
|154
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:38:30
|155
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:38:44
|156
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:43:19
|157
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:44:39
|158
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:49:46
|159
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:52:51
|160
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:57:24
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|98
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|75
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|70
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|9
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|56
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|52
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|50
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|21
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|22
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|24
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|29
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|32
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|35
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|37
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|14
|38
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|39
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|40
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|41
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|43
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|44
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|45
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|47
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|48
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|50
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|51
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|53
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|54
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|55
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|56
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|57
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|59
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|60
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|61
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|62
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|63
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|64
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4
|66
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|67
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|68
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|70
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|71
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|72
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|74
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|75
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|76
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|77
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|78
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|79
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|80
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|81
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|82
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|83
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|85
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|86
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|87
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|88
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|18
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|22
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|24
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|27
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|28
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|29
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|32
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|33
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|34
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|35
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|20
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|25
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|53
|11
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|17
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|18
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|19
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|102
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|107
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|22
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|114
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|155
|25
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|168
|26
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|179
|27
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|191
|28
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|204
|29
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|215
|30
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|216
|31
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|217
|32
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|222
|33
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|239
|34
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|251
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|161:08:27
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:43
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:08:32
|4
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:40
|5
|Katusha
|0:15:30
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:37
|7
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:35
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:01
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:42:49
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:47:08
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:51:50
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:32
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:08
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:38
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:40:47
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|1:46:58
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:56
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|2:01:14
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:03:25
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|2:22:27
|21
|Orica-GreenEdge
|3:47:21
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|4:06:35
