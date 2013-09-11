Image 1 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) wins stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Stage winner Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 A triumphant Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) celebrates victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) leads the dash to the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Trek) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 31 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 31 Rigberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 31 Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 The start of stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

At the end of a day characterised by crosswinds, it was perhaps fitting that it was a Dutchman who raised his arms in triumph on the Calle Vitoria in Burgos, as Bauke Mollema (Belkin) claimed stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

Mollema unfurled a classic finisseur’s move by zipping clear of a reduced peloton with 700 metres to go, and aided by the stalling tactics of teammate David Tanner behind, he held off the frustrated sprinting trio of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Max Richeze (Lampre-Merida) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) to take the stage honours.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retains the red jersey and maintains his 28-second lead over Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard), although both men had to be vigilant in a tense finale as the Saxo-Tinkoff team of Nicolas Roche split the peloton with a fierce collective attack in the crosswinds with 28 kilometres to go.

Matteo Tosatto, Rafal Majka and Michael Mørkøv were all prominent in forcing the initial cracks in the peloton, and the fracture became fully defined when RadioShack’s Fabian Cancellara took over the reins. The aim was doubtless to test the legs and positioning of Nibali, who suffered on the final day in the Pyrenees on Monday, but the Sicilian appeared to have made good use of his rest day, and was pedalling comfortably in the heart of the leading group.

Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde, 3rd overall at 1:14, and Katusha’s Joaquim Rodriguez, 4th at 2:29, were also present and correct at the business end, and of the top ten riders in the general classification, only Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) missed the bus. The pair would pay a high price, conceding 1:30 to the other contenders by the time the race reached Burgos, with Roche moving up to 5th place overall.

Mindful of his precarious overall lead, Nibali sent Alessandro Vanotti and Paolo Tiralongo to the front to discourage attacks on the final, uncategorised climb with ten kilometres to go, where only Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) succeeded in slipping away. The Italian was duly caught with six kilometres remaining, and on the run-in to the finish, his Lampre team looked to set up the sprint for their fast man Richeze.

Underneath the red kite, however, Mollema sensed his opportunity, even though he explained afterwards that he had planned his seemingly off-the-cuff move before the stage had even begun. “To be honest, I was thinking all day about attacking in the last kilometre. I knew I'd have a chance because the bunch was going to be small because of the late climb," Mollema said.

“Then because of the echelons, the bunch was smaller again, and yet three of the four guys we have left in the race were up there, so we did a good job. I was suffering so much but I was thinking this is my chance and that I had to take it. The speed dropped a bit and I was able to move up, and then I attacked with one kilometre to go.”

Calm before the storm

The summit finishes at Pena Cabarga and the Angliru may be the marquee stages in the Vuelta’s final days, but with wind forecast, there was ample potential for splits in the peloton on the long, exposed run to Burgos on Thursday afternoon. The race was flagged off into a block headwind, however, and when Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) clipped off the front in the opening three kilometres, the bunch was happy to leave them to it.

No strangers to spending hours on the front, Hansen and Aramendia struck up a steady working alliance that saw them build up a lead of seven minutes over the peloton with 130km to go, but that advantage began to tumble once Lampre-Merida started to set the tempo in the bunch in support of Max Richeze.

With 40 kilometres to go, the duo’s advantage had dropped to within two minutes, as both the pace and the tension in the peloton began to rise as it swung into a section of crosswind. A Movistar delegation lingered with intent just behind Lampre for over ten kilometres before Saxo-Tinkoff grasped the nettle with 28 kilometres to go, just as they had done at Saint-Amand-Montrond in July at the Tour de France.

In spite of significant reinforcements from one Fabian Cancellara, Saxo-Tinkoff were unable to discommode the overall leader, Vincenzo Nibali, nor his dauphins Chris Horner and Alejandro Valverde, but it was an impressive show of force from Roche’s teammates nonetheless. Roche et al received some reward for their efforts, too, when Pinot and Pozzovivo were caught off guard and lost 1:30 before the stage’s end, meaning that the Irishman moves up to 5th place overall.

“Surprising the field like this is not an easy job, especially because we did the same thing during the Tour. Mentally it was hard for the riders to stay focused and to stay together waiting for the right moment to hit the gas,” said Saxo-Tinkoff directeur sportif Fabrizio Guidi. “We're not done trying. We will use every opportunity there is to help Nico climb the GC.”

Following Cancellara’s impressive and sustained demonstration of his Worlds credentials (in what ought to be his last act of this Vuelta), Astana’s forcing on the final climb ensured that there were no further frissons among the overall contenders in the closing kilometres of the stage. After struggling at Formigal on Monday, Nibali looked distinctly more comfortable here, although he is aware that stiffer tests of his resolve are still to come. “Tomorrow, we start the decisive stages,” Valverde warned.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:44:28 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 9 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 12 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 18 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 22 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 28 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:13 34 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 35 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:31 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 37 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 38 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 41 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 47 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 49 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 50 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 51 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 55 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 57 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 59 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 60 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 62 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 63 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 68 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 69 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 76 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 77 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 78 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 79 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 81 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 82 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 83 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 84 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 87 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 90 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 91 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 92 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:42 93 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:44 94 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 95 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 98 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 99 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:29 100 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:04:18 101 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 105 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 108 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:39 109 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 111 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 112 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 113 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 114 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 115 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 120 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 121 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 123 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 124 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 128 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 130 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 132 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:04 133 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 137 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 139 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 140 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:07:35 141 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:25 142 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:45 144 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 145 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 147 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 149 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 150 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Logroño, km. 41,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 4 pts 2 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Ibeas de Juarros, km. 163 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 4 pts 2 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 20 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 12 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 9 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 9 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 5 12 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Pradilla (Cat. 3) km. 116 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Valmala (Cat. 3) km. 139 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha 14:13:24 2 Radioshack Leopard 3 Movistar Team 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 8 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 9 Garmin Sharp 10 Team Netapp - Endura 11 Sky Procycling 0:01:44 12 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:02 13 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 FDJ 0:04:33 15 Team Argos-Shimano 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Lotto Belisol 19 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:44 20 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:33 21 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:39 22 Orica Greenedge 0:15:55

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68:50:29 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:28 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:29 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:43 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:08 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:17 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:33 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:52 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:11:02 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:22 13 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:42 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:08 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:15 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:17:04 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:13 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:20:47 19 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:21:29 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:22 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:24:10 22 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:10 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:41 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:31:27 25 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:36:08 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:40:21 27 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:41:24 28 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:41:58 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:47:49 30 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:32 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 1:01:32 32 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:04:09 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:04:40 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1:04:49 35 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:06:08 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:08:26 37 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:09:38 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:12:11 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1:14:11 40 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:15:15 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:15:24 42 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:15:43 43 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 1:15:49 44 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1:15:50 45 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:53 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:18:55 47 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:19:05 48 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1:24:12 49 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:24:24 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:24:37 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:27:46 52 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:28:15 53 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:30:04 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:32:13 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:38:59 56 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:40:57 57 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:43:06 58 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:43:18 59 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:44:51 60 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:45:01 61 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:47:08 62 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:45 63 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:56 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:51:24 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:40 66 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1:55:33 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:56:38 68 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1:58:11 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:00:37 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:02:16 71 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:04:05 72 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 2:04:25 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:04:27 74 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:35 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2:05:56 76 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:06:07 77 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 2:07:33 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:09:43 79 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 2:10:08 80 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:10:22 81 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:11:20 82 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:13:42 83 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:17:42 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:18:00 85 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:02 86 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 2:18:43 87 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2:19:25 88 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:19:30 89 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:20:31 90 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:22:07 91 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:22:17 92 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:22:26 93 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2:22:49 94 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:23:13 95 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 2:27:30 96 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:27:51 97 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2:28:30 98 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:32:07 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2:33:44 100 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2:35:27 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2:36:21 102 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:37:23 103 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:38:25 104 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:39:16 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:40:13 106 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:40:59 107 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 2:42:31 108 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:44:09 109 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:44:35 110 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:46:08 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:46:27 112 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:47:12 113 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:51:35 114 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:53:35 115 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:54:10 116 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:55:30 117 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 3:00:39 118 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:01:50 119 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 3:01:57 120 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:02:06 121 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:02:27 122 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:03:15 123 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:04:17 124 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:04:49 125 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 3:06:05 126 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 3:06:31 127 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:09:07 128 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 3:11:26 129 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:11:44 130 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:12:22 131 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:12:23 132 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:13:33 133 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:14:57 134 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 3:15:12 135 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:15:40 136 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:16:29 137 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 3:16:46 138 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3:17:28 139 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3:17:30 140 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:19:01 141 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 3:19:21 142 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:21:13 143 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 3:22:31 144 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:22:47 145 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:23:39 146 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:27:13 147 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:31:33 148 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:39:37 149 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:41:12 150 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:53:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 119 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 111 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 98 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 84 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 84 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 74 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 72 10 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 72 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 65 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 53 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 15 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 48 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 18 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 44 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 41 21 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 22 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 29 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 26 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 26 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 28 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 29 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 30 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 23 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 19 33 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 34 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 36 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 17 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 16 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 41 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 14 42 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 43 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 14 44 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 45 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 14 46 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 47 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 49 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 50 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 51 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 53 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 54 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 9 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 56 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 57 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 59 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 60 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 61 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 62 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 64 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 65 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 6 66 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 6 67 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 68 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 69 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 5 70 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 71 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 72 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 75 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 4 76 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 77 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 4 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 80 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 81 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 82 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 83 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 84 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 85 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 86 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 87 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 88 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 89 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 90 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 91 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1 92 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 93 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 94 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 95 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 96 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 1 97 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 22 4 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 20 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 17 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 14 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 13 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 15 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 16 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 18 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 7 19 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 23 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 24 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 25 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 4 28 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 31 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 33 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 34 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 35 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 38 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 39 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 40 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1 41 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 42 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 27 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 33 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 34 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 56 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 57 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 61 13 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 64 14 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 69 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 69 16 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 17 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 80 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 84 20 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 105 21 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 22 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 109 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 111 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 112 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 28 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 137 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 144 31 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 158 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 160 33 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 34 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 173 35 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 192 36 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 213 37 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 215 38 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 229 39 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 231 40 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 232 41 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 237