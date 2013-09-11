Mollema wins crosswind-split Vuelta stage
Pozzovivo loses time, Roche moves up
Stage 17: Calahorra - Burgos
At the end of a day characterised by crosswinds, it was perhaps fitting that it was a Dutchman who raised his arms in triumph on the Calle Vitoria in Burgos, as Bauke Mollema (Belkin) claimed stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.
Mollema unfurled a classic finisseur’s move by zipping clear of a reduced peloton with 700 metres to go, and aided by the stalling tactics of teammate David Tanner behind, he held off the frustrated sprinting trio of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Max Richeze (Lampre-Merida) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) to take the stage honours.
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retains the red jersey and maintains his 28-second lead over Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard), although both men had to be vigilant in a tense finale as the Saxo-Tinkoff team of Nicolas Roche split the peloton with a fierce collective attack in the crosswinds with 28 kilometres to go.
Matteo Tosatto, Rafal Majka and Michael Mørkøv were all prominent in forcing the initial cracks in the peloton, and the fracture became fully defined when RadioShack’s Fabian Cancellara took over the reins. The aim was doubtless to test the legs and positioning of Nibali, who suffered on the final day in the Pyrenees on Monday, but the Sicilian appeared to have made good use of his rest day, and was pedalling comfortably in the heart of the leading group.
Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde, 3rd overall at 1:14, and Katusha’s Joaquim Rodriguez, 4th at 2:29, were also present and correct at the business end, and of the top ten riders in the general classification, only Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) missed the bus. The pair would pay a high price, conceding 1:30 to the other contenders by the time the race reached Burgos, with Roche moving up to 5th place overall.
Mindful of his precarious overall lead, Nibali sent Alessandro Vanotti and Paolo Tiralongo to the front to discourage attacks on the final, uncategorised climb with ten kilometres to go, where only Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) succeeded in slipping away. The Italian was duly caught with six kilometres remaining, and on the run-in to the finish, his Lampre team looked to set up the sprint for their fast man Richeze.
Underneath the red kite, however, Mollema sensed his opportunity, even though he explained afterwards that he had planned his seemingly off-the-cuff move before the stage had even begun. “To be honest, I was thinking all day about attacking in the last kilometre. I knew I'd have a chance because the bunch was going to be small because of the late climb," Mollema said.
“Then because of the echelons, the bunch was smaller again, and yet three of the four guys we have left in the race were up there, so we did a good job. I was suffering so much but I was thinking this is my chance and that I had to take it. The speed dropped a bit and I was able to move up, and then I attacked with one kilometre to go.”
Calm before the storm
The summit finishes at Pena Cabarga and the Angliru may be the marquee stages in the Vuelta’s final days, but with wind forecast, there was ample potential for splits in the peloton on the long, exposed run to Burgos on Thursday afternoon. The race was flagged off into a block headwind, however, and when Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) clipped off the front in the opening three kilometres, the bunch was happy to leave them to it.
No strangers to spending hours on the front, Hansen and Aramendia struck up a steady working alliance that saw them build up a lead of seven minutes over the peloton with 130km to go, but that advantage began to tumble once Lampre-Merida started to set the tempo in the bunch in support of Max Richeze.
With 40 kilometres to go, the duo’s advantage had dropped to within two minutes, as both the pace and the tension in the peloton began to rise as it swung into a section of crosswind. A Movistar delegation lingered with intent just behind Lampre for over ten kilometres before Saxo-Tinkoff grasped the nettle with 28 kilometres to go, just as they had done at Saint-Amand-Montrond in July at the Tour de France.
In spite of significant reinforcements from one Fabian Cancellara, Saxo-Tinkoff were unable to discommode the overall leader, Vincenzo Nibali, nor his dauphins Chris Horner and Alejandro Valverde, but it was an impressive show of force from Roche’s teammates nonetheless. Roche et al received some reward for their efforts, too, when Pinot and Pozzovivo were caught off guard and lost 1:30 before the stage’s end, meaning that the Irishman moves up to 5th place overall.
“Surprising the field like this is not an easy job, especially because we did the same thing during the Tour. Mentally it was hard for the riders to stay focused and to stay together waiting for the right moment to hit the gas,” said Saxo-Tinkoff directeur sportif Fabrizio Guidi. “We're not done trying. We will use every opportunity there is to help Nico climb the GC.”
Following Cancellara’s impressive and sustained demonstration of his Worlds credentials (in what ought to be his last act of this Vuelta), Astana’s forcing on the final climb ensured that there were no further frissons among the overall contenders in the closing kilometres of the stage. After struggling at Formigal on Monday, Nibali looked distinctly more comfortable here, although he is aware that stiffer tests of his resolve are still to come. “Tomorrow, we start the decisive stages,” Valverde warned.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:44:28
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|12
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|22
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|28
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:13
|34
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|35
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:31
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|41
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|47
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|49
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|51
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|60
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|62
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|63
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|76
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|79
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|81
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|82
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|83
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|84
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|90
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|91
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:42
|93
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:44
|94
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|98
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|99
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:29
|100
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:04:18
|101
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|102
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|105
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|108
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:39
|109
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|111
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|112
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|113
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|115
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|120
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|121
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|123
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|124
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|128
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:04
|133
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|139
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|140
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:35
|141
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:25
|142
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:45
|144
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|145
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|147
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|149
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|pts
|2
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|pts
|2
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|9
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|9
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|12
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha
|14:13:24
|2
|Radioshack Leopard
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|8
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|10
|Team Netapp - Endura
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:44
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:02
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|FDJ
|0:04:33
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:44
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:39
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:15:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68:50:29
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:28
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:29
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:43
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:08
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:17
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:33
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:52
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:11:02
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:22
|13
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:42
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:08
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:15
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:04
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:13
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:20:47
|19
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:21:29
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:22
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:24:10
|22
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:10
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:41
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:31:27
|25
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:36:08
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:40:21
|27
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:24
|28
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:41:58
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:49
|30
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:57:32
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:32
|32
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:04:09
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:40
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:04:49
|35
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:06:08
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:08:26
|37
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:09:38
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:12:11
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:14:11
|40
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:15
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:15:24
|42
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:15:43
|43
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|1:15:49
|44
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1:15:50
|45
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:53
|46
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:55
|47
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:19:05
|48
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|1:24:12
|49
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:24:24
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:37
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:46
|52
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:15
|53
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:30:04
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:32:13
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:38:59
|56
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:40:57
|57
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:06
|58
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:43:18
|59
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:44:51
|60
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:01
|61
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:47:08
|62
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:45
|63
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:56
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:51:24
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:40
|66
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1:55:33
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:56:38
|68
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1:58:11
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:37
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:16
|71
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:04:05
|72
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:04:25
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:27
|74
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:35
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2:05:56
|76
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:06:07
|77
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|2:07:33
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:09:43
|79
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|2:10:08
|80
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:10:22
|81
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:11:20
|82
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:13:42
|83
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:17:42
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:18:00
|85
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:02
|86
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|2:18:43
|87
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2:19:25
|88
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:19:30
|89
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:20:31
|90
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:22:07
|91
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:22:17
|92
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:22:26
|93
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:22:49
|94
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:23:13
|95
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|2:27:30
|96
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:27:51
|97
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2:28:30
|98
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:32:07
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:33:44
|100
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2:35:27
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:36:21
|102
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:37:23
|103
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:38:25
|104
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:39:16
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:40:13
|106
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:40:59
|107
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|2:42:31
|108
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:44:09
|109
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:44:35
|110
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:46:08
|111
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:46:27
|112
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:47:12
|113
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:51:35
|114
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:53:35
|115
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:54:10
|116
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:55:30
|117
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3:00:39
|118
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:01:50
|119
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:01:57
|120
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:02:06
|121
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:02:27
|122
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:03:15
|123
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:04:17
|124
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:04:49
|125
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:06:05
|126
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:06:31
|127
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:09:07
|128
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|3:11:26
|129
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:11:44
|130
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:12:22
|131
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:12:23
|132
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:13:33
|133
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:14:57
|134
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|3:15:12
|135
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:15:40
|136
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:16:29
|137
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|3:16:46
|138
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:17:28
|139
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3:17:30
|140
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:19:01
|141
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|3:19:21
|142
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:21:13
|143
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|3:22:31
|144
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:22:47
|145
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:23:39
|146
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:27:13
|147
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:31:33
|148
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:39:37
|149
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:41:12
|150
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:53:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|111
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|98
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|84
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|72
|10
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|72
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|15
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|18
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|41
|21
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|22
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|29
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|26
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|28
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|29
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|30
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|23
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|19
|33
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|34
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|36
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|41
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|14
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|43
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|44
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|45
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|14
|46
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|47
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|48
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|49
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|50
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|51
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|53
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|54
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|56
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|57
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|59
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|60
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|61
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|62
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|64
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|65
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|66
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|6
|67
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|68
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|69
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|70
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|71
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|72
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|74
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4
|75
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|76
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|77
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|4
|79
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|80
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|81
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|82
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|83
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|84
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|85
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|86
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|87
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|88
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|89
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|90
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|91
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1
|92
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|94
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|95
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|96
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|1
|97
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|4
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|20
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|17
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|13
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|14
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|16
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|18
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|19
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|23
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|24
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|25
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|28
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|33
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|35
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|38
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|39
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|40
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|41
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|42
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|27
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|33
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|34
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|56
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|57
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|13
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|64
|14
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|69
|16
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|17
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|80
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|84
|20
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|105
|21
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|22
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|109
|25
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|111
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|144
|31
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|158
|32
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|160
|33
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|34
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|173
|35
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|192
|36
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|213
|37
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|215
|38
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|229
|39
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|231
|40
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|232
|41
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|237
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|205:59:40
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|4
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:08:36
|5
|Katusha
|0:20:38
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:28:57
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:31:03
|8
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:47:32
|9
|FDJ
|0:51:48
|10
|Sky Procycling
|1:12:31
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|1:23:45
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:40:37
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:17
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|2:26:03
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:44:01
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:46:54
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3:03:37
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:16:39
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|3:24:09
|20
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3:28:10
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|5:35:42
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|5:47:34
