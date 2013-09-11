Trending

Mollema wins crosswind-split Vuelta stage

Pozzovivo loses time, Roche moves up

Image 1 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) wins stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) wins stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) wins the stage

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

Stage winner Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Stage winner Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

A triumphant Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

A triumphant Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) celebrates victory

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on the podium

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard)

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) leads the dash to the finish.

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) leads the dash to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Trek)

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Trek)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 31

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 31

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 31

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 31

Rigberto Uran (Sky)

Rigberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 31

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 31

The start of stage 17

The start of stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 31

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 31

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 31

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

At the end of a day characterised by crosswinds, it was perhaps fitting that it was a Dutchman who raised his arms in triumph on the Calle Vitoria in Burgos, as Bauke Mollema (Belkin) claimed stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

Mollema unfurled a classic finisseur’s move by zipping clear of a reduced peloton with 700 metres to go, and aided by the stalling tactics of teammate David Tanner behind, he held off the frustrated sprinting trio of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Max Richeze (Lampre-Merida) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) to take the stage honours.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retains the red jersey and maintains his 28-second lead over Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard), although both men had to be vigilant in a tense finale as the Saxo-Tinkoff team of Nicolas Roche split the peloton with a fierce collective attack in the crosswinds with 28 kilometres to go.

Matteo Tosatto, Rafal Majka and Michael Mørkøv were all prominent in forcing the initial cracks in the peloton, and the fracture became fully defined when RadioShack’s Fabian Cancellara took over the reins. The aim was doubtless to test the legs and positioning of Nibali, who suffered on the final day in the Pyrenees on Monday, but the Sicilian appeared to have made good use of his rest day, and was pedalling comfortably in the heart of the leading group.

Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde, 3rd overall at 1:14, and Katusha’s Joaquim Rodriguez, 4th at 2:29, were also present and correct at the business end, and of the top ten riders in the general classification, only Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) missed the bus. The pair would pay a high price, conceding 1:30 to the other contenders by the time the race reached Burgos, with Roche moving up to 5th place overall.

Mindful of his precarious overall lead, Nibali sent Alessandro Vanotti and Paolo Tiralongo to the front to discourage attacks on the final, uncategorised climb with ten kilometres to go, where only Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) succeeded in slipping away. The Italian was duly caught with six kilometres remaining, and on the run-in to the finish, his Lampre team looked to set up the sprint for their fast man Richeze.

Underneath the red kite, however, Mollema sensed his opportunity, even though he explained afterwards that he had planned his seemingly off-the-cuff move before the stage had even begun. “To be honest, I was thinking all day about attacking in the last kilometre. I knew I'd have a chance because the bunch was going to be small because of the late climb," Mollema said.

“Then because of the echelons, the bunch was smaller again, and yet three of the four guys we have left in the race were up there, so we did a good job. I was suffering so much but I was thinking this is my chance and that I had to take it. The speed dropped a bit and I was able to move up, and then I attacked with one kilometre to go.”

Calm before the storm

The summit finishes at Pena Cabarga and the Angliru may be the marquee stages in the Vuelta’s final days, but with wind forecast, there was ample potential for splits in the peloton on the long, exposed run to Burgos on Thursday afternoon. The race was flagged off into a block headwind, however, and when Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) clipped off the front in the opening three kilometres, the bunch was happy to leave them to it.

No strangers to spending hours on the front, Hansen and Aramendia struck up a steady working alliance that saw them build up a lead of seven minutes over the peloton with 130km to go, but that advantage began to tumble once Lampre-Merida started to set the tempo in the bunch in support of Max Richeze.

With 40 kilometres to go, the duo’s advantage had dropped to within two minutes, as both the pace and the tension in the peloton began to rise as it swung into a section of crosswind. A Movistar delegation lingered with intent just behind Lampre for over ten kilometres before Saxo-Tinkoff grasped the nettle with 28 kilometres to go, just as they had done at Saint-Amand-Montrond in July at the Tour de France.

In spite of significant reinforcements from one Fabian Cancellara, Saxo-Tinkoff were unable to discommode the overall leader, Vincenzo Nibali, nor his dauphins Chris Horner and Alejandro Valverde, but it was an impressive show of force from Roche’s teammates nonetheless. Roche et al received some reward for their efforts, too, when Pinot and Pozzovivo were caught off guard and lost 1:30 before the stage’s end, meaning that the Irishman moves up to 5th place overall.

“Surprising the field like this is not an easy job, especially because we did the same thing during the Tour. Mentally it was hard for the riders to stay focused and to stay together waiting for the right moment to hit the gas,” said Saxo-Tinkoff directeur sportif Fabrizio Guidi. “We're not done trying. We will use every opportunity there is to help Nico climb the GC.”

Following Cancellara’s impressive and sustained demonstration of his Worlds credentials (in what ought to be his last act of this Vuelta), Astana’s forcing on the final climb ensured that there were no further frissons among the overall contenders in the closing kilometres of the stage. After struggling at Formigal on Monday, Nibali looked distinctly more comfortable here, although he is aware that stiffer tests of his resolve are still to come. “Tomorrow, we start the decisive stages,” Valverde warned.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:44:28
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
6Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
8Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
9José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
12David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
16Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
18Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
22Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
28Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:13
34Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
35Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:01:31
36Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
37Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
38Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
41Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
43Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
47Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
49Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
50Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
51Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
57Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
59Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
60Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
61Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
62Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
63Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
64Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
66Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
69Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
76Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
77Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
78Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
79Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
81Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
82Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
83Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
84Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
87Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
90José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
91Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
92Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:42
93Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:44
94Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
95Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
96Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
98Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
99Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:29
100Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:04:18
101Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
105Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
108Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:39
109Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
111Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
112Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
113Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
114Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
115Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
120Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
121Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
122Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
123Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
124Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
128Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
130Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:04
133Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
136Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
137Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
139Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
140Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:07:35
141Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:25
142Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:45
144Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
146Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
149Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
150Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Logroño, km. 41,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural4pts
2Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2
3Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 2 - Ibeas de Juarros, km. 163
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural4pts
2Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling20
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp14
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard12
6Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha9
8Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura8
9José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha5
12David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
13Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Pradilla (Cat. 3) km. 116
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Valmala (Cat. 3) km. 139
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha14:13:24
2Radioshack Leopard
3Movistar Team
4Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Astana Pro Team
6Lampre-Merida
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
8Team Saxo - Tinkoff
9Garmin Sharp
10Team Netapp - Endura
11Sky Procycling0:01:44
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:02
13Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
14FDJ0:04:33
15Team Argos-Shimano
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17BMC Racing Team
18Lotto Belisol
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:44
20Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:33
21AG2R La Mondiale0:10:39
22Orica Greenedge0:15:55

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team68:50:29
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:28
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:14
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:29
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:43
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:09
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:06:08
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:17
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:33
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:52
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:11:02
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:22
13José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:42
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:08
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:15
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:17:04
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:18:13
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:20:47
19Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:21:29
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:22
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:24:10
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:10
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:41
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:31:27
25José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:36:08
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:40:21
27Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:41:24
28Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:58
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:47:49
30Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:57:32
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ1:01:32
32Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:04:09
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:04:40
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1:04:49
35Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:06:08
36Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:08:26
37Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:09:38
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:12:11
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1:14:11
40Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:15:15
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:15:24
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:15:43
43Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha1:15:49
44Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1:15:50
45Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:53
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:18:55
47Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:19:05
48Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1:24:12
49Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:24:24
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:37
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:27:46
52Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:28:15
53Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:30:04
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:32:13
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:38:59
56Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:40:57
57Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:43:06
58Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:43:18
59Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:44:51
60Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:45:01
61Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:47:08
62Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:45
63Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:56
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:51:24
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:40
66Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1:55:33
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:56:38
68Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1:58:11
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:00:37
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:02:16
71Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:04:05
72Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura2:04:25
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:04:27
74Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:35
75Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2:05:56
76Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2:06:07
77Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha2:07:33
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2:09:43
79Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard2:10:08
80Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2:10:22
81Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:11:20
82Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:13:42
83Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:17:42
84Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:18:00
85Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:02
86Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha2:18:43
87Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2:19:25
88Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:19:30
89Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:20:31
90Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:22:07
91Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:22:17
92Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:22:26
93Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2:22:49
94Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:23:13
95Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha2:27:30
96Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:27:51
97Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2:28:30
98Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:32:07
99Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2:33:44
100Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2:35:27
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2:36:21
102David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:37:23
103Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2:38:25
104Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:39:16
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano2:40:13
106Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:40:59
107Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ2:42:31
108Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:44:09
109Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:44:35
110Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:46:08
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:46:27
112Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:47:12
113Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:51:35
114Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:53:35
115Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:54:10
116Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:55:30
117Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida3:00:39
118Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:01:50
119José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team3:01:57
120Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:02:06
121Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:02:27
122Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:03:15
123Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:04:17
124Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:04:49
125Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural3:06:05
126Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano3:06:31
127Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:09:07
128Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural3:11:26
129Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:11:44
130Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:12:22
131Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:12:23
132Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:13:33
133Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:14:57
134Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha3:15:12
135Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:15:40
136Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:16:29
137Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp3:16:46
138Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3:17:28
139Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3:17:30
140Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:19:01
141Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura3:19:21
142Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:21:13
143Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural3:22:31
144Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:22:47
145Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:23:39
146Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:27:13
147Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:31:33
148Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:39:37
149Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:41:12
150Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:53:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team119pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff111
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha98
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard84
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team84
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha84
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team75
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard74
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling72
10Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida72
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano65
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale59
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura53
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
15Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step51
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling48
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale45
18Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp44
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida43
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ41
21Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37
22Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ29
25Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
26José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team26
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff24
28Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
29Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
30Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha23
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural19
33Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
34Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
36Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural17
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura16
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
41Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural14
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
43Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano14
44Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
45Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural14
46Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
47Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
49Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
50Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
51Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
53Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
54David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural9
55Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
56Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
57Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura8
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
59Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
60Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
61Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
62Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
63Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
64Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
65Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural6
66Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural6
67Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
68Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
69Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha5
70Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
72Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
74Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4
75Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ4
76Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
77Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol4
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
80David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
81Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
82Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
83Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
85Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
86Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
87Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
88Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
89Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
90Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
91Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1
92Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
93Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
94Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
95Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ1
97Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard22
4Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural20
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ17
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano14
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural13
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
15Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
16Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
18Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural7
19Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
23Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
24Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
25Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura4
28Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
32Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
33Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
34Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
35Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
38Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
39Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
40Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1
41Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1
42Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard9pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha27
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura33
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha34
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale35
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida40
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ56
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling57
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano61
13Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural64
14José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team69
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural69
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi70
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ80
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida81
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team84
20Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura105
21Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi106
22Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling106
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team108
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling109
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard111
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale112
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale126
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol135
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano137
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step144
31Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol158
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team160
33Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits169
34Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi173
35Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural192
36Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits213
37Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ215
38Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp229
39Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural231
40Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural232
41Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida237

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel-Euskadi205:59:40
2Astana Pro Team0:01:07
3Movistar Team0:01:26
4Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:08:36
5Katusha0:20:38
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:28:57
7Radioshack Leopard0:31:03
8Team Netapp - Endura0:47:32
9FDJ0:51:48
10Sky Procycling1:12:31
11BMC Racing Team1:23:45
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:37
13AG2R La Mondiale1:43:17
14Lampre-Merida2:26:03
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2:44:01
16Cannondale Pro Cycling2:46:54
17Team Argos-Shimano3:03:37
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:16:39
19Lotto Belisol3:24:09
20Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3:28:10
21Orica Greenedge5:35:42
22Garmin Sharp5:47:34

 

Latest on Cyclingnews