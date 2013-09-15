Chris Horner wins 2013 Vuelta a Espana
First American Grand Tour winner since LeMond
Stage 21: Leganés - Madrid
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed the final stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana in a head to head sprint with American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp). The Australian sprinter grabbed his second stage win of the race while Chris Horner (RadioShack) secured the overall title with Vicenzo Nibali second and Alejendro Valverde third.
Related Articles
“I’ve been a professional for almost 20 years so this represents a lifetime of hard work. A Grand Tour is always a goal for a cyclist to show how good a rider you are. The memories will last forever and the riders I came with were amazing and my team has been fantastic," Horner said.
"My family is home watching. My daughters are 16 and 14, and my son is 11 so they are old enough to appreciate this. Many riders winning in their 20’s and early 30’s have small children but mine are at the age where they can appreciate what Dad is doing. When I get back, it will be quite the topic at home.”
Javier Aramendia (Caja Rura)l was the first rider to break the momentary peace in the peloton. The Spaniard launched his move on the finish circuit and was soon joined by Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) with 31km to go. The two-man break established a lead of 40 seconds.
With two laps remaining, the peloton was chasing in earnest, Garmin and Lampre leading the pack at 17 seconds in arrears. Cannondale soon assumed pace duties and even with Aramendia's last ditch efforts, the leading pair were closed down with 5km remaining.
Sky led the peloton with 3km to go with NetApp, Garmin and Orica all fighting for position. A late attack from NetApp threatened to spoil the sprinters’ fun but it was Lampre who brought the move back.
However with so many weary legs, the lead-out trains began to fracture. Sky disappeared from the front, while Orica and Argos positioned their thinned out recruits on the front. Farrar, appearing isolated, was forced to sprint early, and when Matthews responded in kind, the American – still without a contract for next year – was unable to respond.
Horner: America's last man standing
Horner came into the Vuelta on the back of some recent form racing in the US. However, having sustained a knee injury that had kept him out of the Tour de France, few expected him to realistically challenge for the overall. Nibali looked to have refocused in the nick of time, while Rodriguez and Valverde were expected to mount a domestic challenge.
However, it was Horner who landed the first blow, wining on stage 3 to Mirador de Lobeira and reversing a chunk of time he had conceded in the opening team time trial. The briefest of time gaps on the following stage saw Nibali re-take the leader’s jersey and even when Horner distanced Nibali on the Alto Peñas Blancas, the Italian remained the favourite. Surely a 41-year-old with a trick knee couldn’t unsettle Italy’s leading GC rider? And when Horner lost 11 seconds to his main rival on the follow stage it looked as though a week’s racing had levelled the situation and that Horner’s gusto would be blow away in the Spanish Sierra Nevada.
However, ahead of the rest-day Horner struck back, soloing clear to pick up his second stage win and the race lead once more. Come the end of the individual time trial Nibali had wrestled the race lead from the veteran American rider but 33 seconds, and with almost half the race left to cover, meant that time bonuses would continue to play their part. Valverde and Rodriguez hovered like vultures, waiting for the leading pair to make a fatal mistake but it was the hometown heroes who lost precious seconds on a dramatic stage to 14 Collada de la Gallina.
In stage 16 from Graus to Aramón Formigal, Horner began the second phase of his assault on Nibali’s lead. The Italian surprisingly collapsed inside the final 3km of the stage, leaving all of his rivals to claw back vital seconds.
But Aramón Formigal became the blue-print for the remainder of Nibali’s overall challenge. Miraculously, Horner simply wasn’t tiring, and the 41-year-old was a constant threat to Astana’s slender grip on the race. In hindsight the writing was on the wall on stage 18 to Peña Cabarga as Horner danced up the road on the 20 percent ramps of the climb to leave Nibali with little option but to ride at his own pace. Out of the saddle – as he has been for much of this year’s race – Horner was simply unstoppable. By the end of the stage, the rider who had ridden as a domestique for much of his 30s, had reduced Nibali’s lead to three seconds, while Rodriguez and Valverde lacked the punch they’d demonstrated at the Tour and were racing for third.
When Rodriguez rescued his outing with a stage win to Alto del Naranco, Horner assumed the race lead. Nibali once again had looked unsettled and when the American launched himself after Rodriguez, Nibali could only limit his loses.
And so the race headed towards the legendary slopes of the Angliru. Horner's marginal lead could have proved worthless if he had a bad day and even Rodriguez could have hoped for a opportunistic turn around in fortunes. The Angliru has cracked many of the best cyclists in the world and dashed their overall hopes on its back-breaking slopes. And when Nibali slipped clear with just under 8km to go, it looked as though his racing acumen could still deliver an unlikely win. However, while Nibali’s courage and willingness were still in form, his legs were not. Horner dragged himself up to the Italian’s wheel with each acceleration and when Horner began to wind up the pace inside the final 3km, it was clear Nibali had been forced to concede any chance of winning.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:44:00
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:03
|20
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|29
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|48
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|49
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|51
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|71
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|75
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|76
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|77
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:13
|78
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|79
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|80
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:20
|83
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|85
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|86
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|90
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|92
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|98
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:27
|99
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|100
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:31
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:32
|102
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|103
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|104
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|112
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|113
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|114
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:50
|121
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|122
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|127
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:55
|130
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|131
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|132
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:16
|133
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|134
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:22
|135
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:26
|137
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31
|139
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|140
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|143
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|144
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|9
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Argos-Shimano
|8:12:03
|2
|SKY Procycling
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:03
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Team Netapp - Endura
|10
|FDJ.fr
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:06
|12
|Katusha
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Radioshack Leopard
|18
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|19
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:34
|21
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:05
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:01:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|84:36:04
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:22
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:11
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:00
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:41
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:51
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:11
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:13:11
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:05
|12
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:48
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:34
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:26
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:04
|16
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:03
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:06
|18
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:02
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:52
|20
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:05
|21
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:22
|22
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:39:25
|23
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:36
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:50:23
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:17
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:32
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:57:49
|28
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:59:55
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:08
|30
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:12:18
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:17:42
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:19:34
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:22:43
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:25:44
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:26:14
|36
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:28:03
|37
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:33:54
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:36:49
|39
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:26
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:37:43
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:38:50
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:41:15
|43
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:02
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:46:53
|45
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:48:25
|46
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:48:50
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:51:39
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:24
|49
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1:52:54
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:54:14
|51
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:59:16
|52
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:59:34
|53
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:08
|54
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:03:20
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:05:02
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:39
|57
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:07:58
|58
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:14:16
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:16:56
|60
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:17:18
|61
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|2:18:16
|62
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|2:19:34
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:20:01
|64
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2:25:57
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:34
|66
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:29:16
|67
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:32:39
|68
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:32:44
|69
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:36:08
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:36:45
|71
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:38:19
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:39:35
|73
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:41:03
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:43:18
|75
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:43:22
|76
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:43:31
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2:49:32
|78
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:51:22
|79
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:51:56
|80
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|2:52:25
|81
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:52:37
|82
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:53:42
|83
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:55:58
|84
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:59:04
|85
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|3:01:08
|86
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|3:01:23
|87
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:01:24
|88
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|3:01:57
|89
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:02:11
|90
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:03:39
|91
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:05:03
|92
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|3:08:27
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:08:45
|94
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:10:09
|95
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:11:50
|96
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3:12:43
|97
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:21:31
|98
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:22:28
|99
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:22:56
|100
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:24:16
|101
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3:26:23
|102
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:27:15
|103
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:27:59
|104
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:30:11
|105
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3:31:07
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:32:48
|107
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|3:36:53
|108
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:37:23
|109
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:37:49
|110
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:40:30
|111
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:46:01
|112
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:47:47
|113
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:54:57
|114
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:57:27
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:58:50
|116
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:00:15
|117
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4:03:53
|118
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:04:39
|119
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:04:54
|120
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:05:49
|121
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:05:50
|122
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:08:50
|123
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:10:49
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4:12:26
|125
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:14:05
|126
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:14:27
|127
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:15:12
|128
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4:16:29
|129
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:16:31
|130
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:19:20
|131
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|4:19:31
|132
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:20:39
|133
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|4:21:54
|134
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|4:23:03
|135
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:23:34
|136
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:24:05
|137
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:27:07
|138
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:27:23
|139
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:28:21
|140
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:28:38
|141
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4:30:58
|142
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:47:03
|143
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:48:47
|144
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:49:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|126
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|125
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|122
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|119
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|7
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|84
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|83
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|78
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|14
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|61
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|50
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|21
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|23
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|37
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|26
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|30
|28
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|29
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|30
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|31
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|33
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|34
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|36
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|38
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|39
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|40
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|41
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|23
|42
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|43
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|44
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|45
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|20
|46
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|47
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|48
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|49
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|13
|53
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|54
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|57
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|59
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|60
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|62
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|65
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|66
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|67
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|68
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|69
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|70
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|71
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|72
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|73
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|74
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|75
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|76
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|77
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|78
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|79
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|80
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|81
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|82
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|84
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|85
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|86
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|87
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|89
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|90
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|91
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|93
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|94
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|95
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1
|96
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|97
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|98
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|99
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|100
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|101
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|102
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|4
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|6
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|18
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|16
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|13
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|18
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|10
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|23
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|27
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|28
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|31
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|32
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|39
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|42
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|43
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|44
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|45
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|48
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|27
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|32
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|10
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|16
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|70
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|76
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|22
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|105
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|115
|28
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|116
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|119
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|32
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|121
|33
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|34
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|152
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|156
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|169
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|173
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|174
|40
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|187
|41
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|208
|42
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|222
|43
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|231
|44
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|236
|45
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|238
|46
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|241
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|253:29:35
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|4
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:09:56
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:48
|6
|Katusha
|0:45:21
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:46:54
|8
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:52:29
|9
|FDJ.fr
|1:01:21
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|1:56:46
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:01
|12
|SKY Procycling
|2:05:05
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:11:00
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|3:00:04
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:54:38
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:54:44
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3:57:50
|18
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4:15:28
|19
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4:42:51
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|5:04:06
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|7:22:34
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|7:36:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy