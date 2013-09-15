Image 1 of 59 Chris Horner (RadioShack) wins the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 59 The peloton reach Madrid at the end of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 59 The Vuelta podium in 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 59 Chris Horner (RadioShack) at the age of 41, won the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 59 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) won the KOM (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes stage 21 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium in Madrid (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 59 The Vuelta peloton reach Madrid for the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 59 Thumbs up: Chris Horner in red on the final day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 59 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the Vuelta's final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 59 Chris Horner (RadioShack) crosses the finish line in Madrid (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 59 Matteo Tosatto (Team Saxo - Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed the final stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana in a head to head sprint with American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp). The Australian sprinter grabbed his second stage win of the race while Chris Horner (RadioShack) secured the overall title with Vicenzo Nibali second and Alejendro Valverde third.

“I’ve been a professional for almost 20 years so this represents a lifetime of hard work. A Grand Tour is always a goal for a cyclist to show how good a rider you are. The memories will last forever and the riders I came with were amazing and my team has been fantastic," Horner said.

"My family is home watching. My daughters are 16 and 14, and my son is 11 so they are old enough to appreciate this. Many riders winning in their 20’s and early 30’s have small children but mine are at the age where they can appreciate what Dad is doing. When I get back, it will be quite the topic at home.”





Javier Aramendia (Caja Rura)l was the first rider to break the momentary peace in the peloton. The Spaniard launched his move on the finish circuit and was soon joined by Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) with 31km to go. The two-man break established a lead of 40 seconds.

With two laps remaining, the peloton was chasing in earnest, Garmin and Lampre leading the pack at 17 seconds in arrears. Cannondale soon assumed pace duties and even with Aramendia's last ditch efforts, the leading pair were closed down with 5km remaining.

Sky led the peloton with 3km to go with NetApp, Garmin and Orica all fighting for position. A late attack from NetApp threatened to spoil the sprinters’ fun but it was Lampre who brought the move back.

However with so many weary legs, the lead-out trains began to fracture. Sky disappeared from the front, while Orica and Argos positioned their thinned out recruits on the front. Farrar, appearing isolated, was forced to sprint early, and when Matthews responded in kind, the American – still without a contract for next year – was unable to respond.

Horner: America's last man standing

Horner came into the Vuelta on the back of some recent form racing in the US. However, having sustained a knee injury that had kept him out of the Tour de France, few expected him to realistically challenge for the overall. Nibali looked to have refocused in the nick of time, while Rodriguez and Valverde were expected to mount a domestic challenge.

However, it was Horner who landed the first blow, wining on stage 3 to Mirador de Lobeira and reversing a chunk of time he had conceded in the opening team time trial. The briefest of time gaps on the following stage saw Nibali re-take the leader’s jersey and even when Horner distanced Nibali on the Alto Peñas Blancas, the Italian remained the favourite. Surely a 41-year-old with a trick knee couldn’t unsettle Italy’s leading GC rider? And when Horner lost 11 seconds to his main rival on the follow stage it looked as though a week’s racing had levelled the situation and that Horner’s gusto would be blow away in the Spanish Sierra Nevada.

However, ahead of the rest-day Horner struck back, soloing clear to pick up his second stage win and the race lead once more. Come the end of the individual time trial Nibali had wrestled the race lead from the veteran American rider but 33 seconds, and with almost half the race left to cover, meant that time bonuses would continue to play their part. Valverde and Rodriguez hovered like vultures, waiting for the leading pair to make a fatal mistake but it was the hometown heroes who lost precious seconds on a dramatic stage to 14 Collada de la Gallina.

In stage 16 from Graus to Aramón Formigal, Horner began the second phase of his assault on Nibali’s lead. The Italian surprisingly collapsed inside the final 3km of the stage, leaving all of his rivals to claw back vital seconds.

But Aramón Formigal became the blue-print for the remainder of Nibali’s overall challenge. Miraculously, Horner simply wasn’t tiring, and the 41-year-old was a constant threat to Astana’s slender grip on the race. In hindsight the writing was on the wall on stage 18 to Peña Cabarga as Horner danced up the road on the 20 percent ramps of the climb to leave Nibali with little option but to ride at his own pace. Out of the saddle – as he has been for much of this year’s race – Horner was simply unstoppable. By the end of the stage, the rider who had ridden as a domestique for much of his 30s, had reduced Nibali’s lead to three seconds, while Rodriguez and Valverde lacked the punch they’d demonstrated at the Tour and were racing for third.

When Rodriguez rescued his outing with a stage win to Alto del Naranco, Horner assumed the race lead. Nibali once again had looked unsettled and when the American launched himself after Rodriguez, Nibali could only limit his loses.

And so the race headed towards the legendary slopes of the Angliru. Horner's marginal lead could have proved worthless if he had a bad day and even Rodriguez could have hoped for a opportunistic turn around in fortunes. The Angliru has cracked many of the best cyclists in the world and dashed their overall hopes on its back-breaking slopes. And when Nibali slipped clear with just under 8km to go, it looked as though his racing acumen could still deliver an unlikely win. However, while Nibali’s courage and willingness were still in form, his legs were not. Horner dragged himself up to the Italian’s wheel with each acceleration and when Horner began to wind up the pace inside the final 3km, it was clear Nibali had been forced to concede any chance of winning.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:44:00 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:03 20 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 29 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 39 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 47 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 48 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 49 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 51 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 53 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 59 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 71 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 72 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 73 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 75 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 76 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 77 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:13 78 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 79 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 80 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 82 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:20 83 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 85 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 86 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 88 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 90 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 92 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 95 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 98 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:27 99 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 100 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:31 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:32 102 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 104 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 105 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 109 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 112 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 113 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 114 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 117 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 118 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 119 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:50 121 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 122 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 127 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 129 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:55 130 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 131 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:04 132 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:16 133 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 134 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:22 135 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 136 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:26 137 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:31 139 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 140 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:40 143 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 144 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:18

Sprint 1 - Madrid, 64km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 pts 2 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 2 - Madrid, 92.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 3 - Madrid, 109.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 20 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 5 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 8 9 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Argos-Shimano 8:12:03 2 SKY Procycling 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:03 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Lotto Belisol 8 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Team Netapp - Endura 10 FDJ.fr 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:06 12 Katusha 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 15 Movistar Team 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Radioshack Leopard 18 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 19 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 20 Lampre-Merida 0:00:34 21 Garmin Sharp 0:01:05 22 Orica Greenedge 0:01:21

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 84:36:04 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:03:22 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:11 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:00 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:41 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:51 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:11 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:13:11 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:14:05 12 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:48 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:34 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:26 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:04 16 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:03 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:06 18 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:02 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:52 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:05 21 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:22 22 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:39:25 23 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:36 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:50:23 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:17 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:57:32 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:57:49 28 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:59:55 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:01:08 30 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:12:18 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:17:42 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:19:34 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:22:43 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:44 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1:26:14 36 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1:28:03 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:33:54 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:36:49 39 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:26 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:37:43 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:38:50 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:41:15 43 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:43:02 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:46:53 45 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:48:25 46 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:48:50 47 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:51:39 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:52:24 49 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1:52:54 50 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:54:14 51 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:59:16 52 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:59:34 53 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:08 54 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:03:20 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:05:02 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:39 57 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:07:58 58 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:14:16 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:16:56 60 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:17:18 61 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 2:18:16 62 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 2:19:34 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:20:01 64 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2:25:57 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:34 66 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:29:16 67 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 2:32:39 68 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2:32:44 69 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:36:08 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:36:45 71 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:38:19 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:39:35 73 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:41:03 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:43:18 75 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:43:22 76 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:43:31 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2:49:32 78 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:51:22 79 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:51:56 80 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 2:52:25 81 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:52:37 82 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:53:42 83 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:55:58 84 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:59:04 85 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 3:01:08 86 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 3:01:23 87 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 3:01:24 88 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 3:01:57 89 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:02:11 90 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:03:39 91 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:05:03 92 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 3:08:27 93 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:08:45 94 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:10:09 95 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:11:50 96 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3:12:43 97 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:21:31 98 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 3:22:28 99 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:22:56 100 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:24:16 101 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3:26:23 102 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:27:15 103 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:27:59 104 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:30:11 105 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 3:31:07 106 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:32:48 107 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 3:36:53 108 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:37:23 109 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:37:49 110 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:40:30 111 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:46:01 112 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:47:47 113 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:54:57 114 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:57:27 115 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:58:50 116 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 4:00:15 117 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4:03:53 118 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:04:39 119 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 4:04:54 120 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:05:49 121 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:05:50 122 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:08:50 123 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:10:49 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4:12:26 125 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:14:05 126 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4:14:27 127 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:15:12 128 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4:16:29 129 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:16:31 130 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:19:20 131 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 4:19:31 132 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:20:39 133 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 4:21:54 134 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 4:23:03 135 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:23:34 136 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:24:05 137 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4:27:07 138 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:27:23 139 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:28:21 140 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:28:38 141 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4:30:58 142 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:47:03 143 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:48:47 144 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:49:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 152 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 126 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 125 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 122 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 119 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 7 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 84 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 83 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 78 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 67 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 65 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 61 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 50 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 21 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 23 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 37 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 25 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 26 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 30 29 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 30 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 31 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 33 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 34 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 36 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 38 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 39 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 40 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 23 41 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 23 42 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 43 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 44 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 45 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 46 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 47 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 48 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 16 49 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 13 53 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 54 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 57 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 59 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 60 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 62 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 8 65 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 66 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 67 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 68 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 69 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 70 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 71 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 72 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 73 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 74 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 75 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 5 76 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 77 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 78 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 79 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 80 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 81 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 82 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 84 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 85 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 86 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 87 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 88 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 89 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 90 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 91 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 92 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 93 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 94 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 95 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1 96 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 97 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 98 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 99 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 100 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 101 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 102 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 32 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 4 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 18 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 14 16 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 13 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 18 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 20 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 10 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 9 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 23 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 27 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 28 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 31 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 32 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 4 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 38 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 42 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 43 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 44 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 45 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 47 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 48 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 17 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 27 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 32 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 42 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 10 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 65 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 16 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 70 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 76 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 79 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 22 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 105 25 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 112 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 115 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 116 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 119 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 121 32 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 121 33 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 34 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 156 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 169 38 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 173 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 174 40 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 187 41 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 208 42 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 222 43 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 231 44 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 236 45 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 238 46 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 241