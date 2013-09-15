Trending

Chris Horner wins 2013 Vuelta a Espana

First American Grand Tour winner since LeMond

Image 1 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack) wins the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Horner (RadioShack) wins the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 59

The peloton reach Madrid at the end of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana

The peloton reach Madrid at the end of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 59

The Vuelta podium in 2013

The Vuelta podium in 2013
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack) at the age of 41, won the Vuelta

Chris Horner (RadioShack) at the age of 41, won the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) celebrates with his teammates

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) celebrates with his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 59

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) won the KOM

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) won the KOM
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes stage 21 of the Vuelta

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes stage 21 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium in Madrid

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 59

The Vuelta peloton reach Madrid for the final stage

The Vuelta peloton reach Madrid for the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 59

Thumbs up: Chris Horner in red on the final day

Thumbs up: Chris Horner in red on the final day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the Vuelta's final stage

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the Vuelta's final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack) crosses the finish line in Madrid

Chris Horner (RadioShack) crosses the finish line in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 59

Matteo Tosatto (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Matteo Tosatto (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 59

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 59

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural)

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 59

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) finished seventh overall

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) finished seventh overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed the final stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed the final stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishes third overall in the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishes third overall in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (RadioShack Leopard) finished second overall in Madrid

Vincenzo Nibali (RadioShack Leopard) finished second overall in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack) completes the final stage

Chris Horner (RadioShack) completes the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 59

Andriy Grivko (Astana)

Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 59

Vuelta winner: Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Vuelta winner: Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 59

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed the final stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed the final stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 59

Vuelta a Espana winner Chris Horner

Vuelta a Espana winner Chris Horner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 59

Nibali, Horner and Valverde on the Vuelta podium

Nibali, Horner and Valverde on the Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali threw everything at Chris Horner

Vincenzo Nibali threw everything at Chris Horner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprints to victory

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprints to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 59

The Vuelta peloton reach Madrid

The Vuelta peloton reach Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes a famous win at the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes a famous win at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 59

The final Vuelta podium for 2013

The final Vuelta podium for 2013
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 59

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack) was the strongest rider at the Vuelta

Chris Horner (RadioShack) was the strongest rider at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 59

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 59

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 59

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 59

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 59

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) had to settle for second overall

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) had to settle for second overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 59

The jersey winner's line up

The jersey winner's line up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 59

Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida)

Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack) rides to the start of the final stage

Chris Horner (RadioShack) rides to the start of the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 59

Massimo Graziato (Lampre - Merida)

Massimo Graziato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 59

Chris Horner and his RadioShack Leopard teammates

Chris Horner and his RadioShack Leopard teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 59

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 59

Horner and Nibali catch up before the final stage

Horner and Nibali catch up before the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack) has time to laugh

Chris Horner (RadioShack) has time to laugh
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start of the final Vuelta stage

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start of the final Vuelta stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 59

Luca Guercilena and Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)

Luca Guercilena and Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 59

The RadioShack Leopard team celebrate Horner's win

The RadioShack Leopard team celebrate Horner's win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack) rides into Madrid in red

Chris Horner (RadioShack) rides into Madrid in red
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 59

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed the final stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana in a head to head sprint with American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp). The Australian sprinter grabbed his second stage win of the race while Chris Horner (RadioShack) secured the overall title with Vicenzo Nibali second and Alejendro Valverde third.

Garcia on speculation linking Horner to Alonso's team

Horner: I don’t know when I’ll retire

“I’ve been a professional for almost 20 years so this represents a lifetime of hard work. A Grand Tour is always a goal for a cyclist to show how good a rider you are. The memories will last forever and the riders I came with were amazing and my team has been fantastic," Horner said.

"My family is home watching. My daughters are 16 and 14, and my son is 11 so they are old enough to appreciate this. Many riders winning in their 20’s and early 30’s have small children but mine are at the age where they can appreciate what Dad is doing. When I get back, it will be quite the topic at home.”

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rura)l was the first rider to break the momentary peace in the peloton. The Spaniard launched his move on the finish circuit and was soon joined by Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) with 31km to go. The two-man break established a lead of 40 seconds.

With two laps remaining, the peloton was chasing in earnest, Garmin and Lampre leading the pack at 17 seconds in arrears. Cannondale soon assumed pace duties and even with Aramendia's last ditch efforts, the leading pair were closed down with 5km remaining.

Sky led the peloton with 3km to go with NetApp, Garmin and Orica all fighting for position. A late attack from NetApp threatened to spoil the sprinters’ fun but it was Lampre who brought the move back.

However with so many weary legs, the lead-out trains began to fracture. Sky disappeared from the front, while Orica and Argos positioned their thinned out recruits on the front. Farrar, appearing isolated, was forced to sprint early, and when Matthews responded in kind, the American – still without a contract for next year – was unable to respond.

Horner: America's last man standing

Horner came into the Vuelta on the back of some recent form racing in the US. However, having sustained a knee injury that had kept him out of the Tour de France, few expected him to realistically challenge for the overall. Nibali looked to have refocused in the nick of time, while Rodriguez and Valverde were expected to mount a domestic challenge.

However, it was Horner who landed the first blow, wining on stage 3 to Mirador de Lobeira and reversing a chunk of time he had conceded in the opening team time trial. The briefest of time gaps on the following stage saw Nibali re-take the leader’s jersey and even when Horner distanced Nibali on the Alto Peñas Blancas, the Italian remained the favourite. Surely a 41-year-old with a trick knee couldn’t unsettle Italy’s leading GC rider? And when Horner lost 11 seconds to his main rival on the follow stage it looked as though a week’s racing had levelled the situation and that Horner’s gusto would be blow away in the Spanish Sierra Nevada.

However, ahead of the rest-day Horner struck back, soloing clear to pick up his second stage win and the race lead once more. Come the end of the individual time trial Nibali had wrestled the race lead from the veteran American rider but 33 seconds, and with almost half the race left to cover, meant that time bonuses would continue to play their part. Valverde and Rodriguez hovered like vultures, waiting for the leading pair to make a fatal mistake but it was the hometown heroes who lost precious seconds on a dramatic stage to 14 Collada de la Gallina.

In stage 16 from Graus to Aramón Formigal, Horner began the second phase of his assault on Nibali’s lead. The Italian surprisingly collapsed inside the final 3km of the stage, leaving all of his rivals to claw back vital seconds.

But Aramón Formigal became the blue-print for the remainder of Nibali’s overall challenge. Miraculously, Horner simply wasn’t tiring, and the 41-year-old was a constant threat to Astana’s slender grip on the race. In hindsight the writing was on the wall on stage 18 to Peña Cabarga as Horner danced up the road on the 20 percent ramps of the climb to leave Nibali with little option but to ride at his own pace. Out of the saddle – as he has been for much of this year’s race – Horner was simply unstoppable. By the end of the stage, the rider who had ridden as a domestique for much of his 30s, had reduced Nibali’s lead to three seconds, while Rodriguez and Valverde lacked the punch they’d demonstrated at the Tour and were racing for third.

When Rodriguez rescued his outing with a stage win to Alto del Naranco, Horner assumed the race lead. Nibali once again had looked unsettled and when the American launched himself after Rodriguez, Nibali could only limit his loses.

And so the race headed towards the legendary slopes of the Angliru. Horner's marginal lead could have proved worthless if he had a bad day and even Rodriguez could have hoped for a opportunistic turn around in fortunes. The Angliru has cracked many of the best cyclists in the world and dashed their overall hopes on its back-breaking slopes. And when Nibali slipped clear with just under 8km to go, it looked as though his racing acumen could still deliver an unlikely win. However, while Nibali’s courage and willingness were still in form, his legs were not. Horner dragged himself up to the Italian’s wheel with each acceleration and when Horner began to wind up the pace inside the final 3km, it was clear Nibali had been forced to concede any chance of winning.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:44:00
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
6Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
9Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
15Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:00:03
20Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
29Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
39Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
40Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
43Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
47Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
48Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
49Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
51Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
53Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
54Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
59Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
60David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
68Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
70Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
71Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
73Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
75Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
76Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
77Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:13
78Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
79Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
80Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:20
83Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
85Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
86Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
90Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
92Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
95Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:26
98Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:27
99David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
100Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:31
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:32
102Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
104Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
105Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
107Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
109Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
112Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
113Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
114Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
117Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
118Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
119Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:00:50
121Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
122Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
126Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
127Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
128Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:55
130Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
131Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:04
132Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:16
133Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
134Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:22
135Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
136Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:26
137Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:31
139Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
140Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:40
143Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
144Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:18

Sprint 1 - Madrid, 64km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4pts
2Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 2 - Madrid, 92.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 3 - Madrid, 109.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp20
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano16
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
6Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano8
9Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling3
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Argos-Shimano8:12:03
2SKY Procycling
3Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:03
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6BMC Racing Team
7Lotto Belisol
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Team Netapp - Endura
10FDJ.fr
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:06
12Katusha
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Team Saxo - Tinkoff
15Movistar Team
16Astana Pro Team
17Radioshack Leopard
18Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
19Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
20Lampre-Merida0:00:34
21Garmin Sharp0:01:05
22Orica Greenedge0:01:21

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard84:36:04
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:03:22
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:11
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:00
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:41
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:51
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:11
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:13:11
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:14:05
12José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:48
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:34
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:26
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:04
16Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:03
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:25:06
18Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:02
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:52
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:05
21Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:22
22Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:39:25
23Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:36
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:50:23
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:51:17
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:57:32
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:57:49
28Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:59:55
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:01:08
30Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:12:18
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:17:42
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:19:34
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:22:43
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:44
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1:26:14
36Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1:28:03
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:33:54
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:36:49
39Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:26
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:37:43
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:38:50
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:41:15
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:43:02
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:46:53
45Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:48:25
46Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:48:50
47Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:51:39
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:52:24
49Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1:52:54
50Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:54:14
51Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:59:16
52Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:59:34
53Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:08
54Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:03:20
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling2:05:02
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:39
57Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:07:58
58Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:14:16
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:16:56
60Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:17:18
61Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard2:18:16
62Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha2:19:34
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:20:01
64Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2:25:57
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:34
66Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:29:16
67Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura2:32:39
68Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2:32:44
69Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:36:08
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:36:45
71Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:38:19
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:39:35
73Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2:41:03
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2:43:18
75Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:43:22
76Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:43:31
77Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2:49:32
78Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:51:22
79Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:51:56
80Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha2:52:25
81Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:52:37
82Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:53:42
83Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:55:58
84Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2:59:04
85Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard3:01:08
86Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard3:01:23
87Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team3:01:24
88Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp3:01:57
89Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:02:11
90Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:03:39
91Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:05:03
92Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha3:08:27
93Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:08:45
94Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:10:09
95Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:11:50
96Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3:12:43
97Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:21:31
98Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano3:22:28
99Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:22:56
100Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:24:16
101Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3:26:23
102Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:27:15
103Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3:27:59
104Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:30:11
105Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida3:31:07
106David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:32:48
107Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha3:36:53
108Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:37:23
109Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:37:49
110Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:40:30
111Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:46:01
112Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:47:47
113Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:54:57
114Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:57:27
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:58:50
116Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano4:00:15
117Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4:03:53
118Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:04:39
119José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team4:04:54
120Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:05:49
121Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:05:50
122Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:08:50
123Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:10:49
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp4:12:26
125Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:14:05
126Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4:14:27
127Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:15:12
128Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4:16:29
129Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:16:31
130Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:19:20
131Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha4:19:31
132Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr4:20:39
133Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura4:21:54
134Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp4:23:03
135Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:23:34
136Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:24:05
137Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4:27:07
138Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:27:23
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:28:21
140Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:28:38
141Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida4:30:58
142Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:47:03
143Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:48:47
144Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:49:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team152pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard126
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha125
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff122
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha119
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team111
7Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida84
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling83
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge78
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team75
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale67
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano65
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step65
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp64
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura61
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida55
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi54
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr51
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling50
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale45
21Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling41
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida38
23Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling37
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff34
25Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits33
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team30
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano30
29Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr29
30Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29
31José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team28
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA28
33Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
34Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA26
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr25
36Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff24
38Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi24
39Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
40Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano23
41Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha23
42Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
43Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
44Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr20
45Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol20
46Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
48Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura16
49David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team13
53Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
54Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
57Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
59Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
60Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
62Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano8
65Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura8
66Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
68Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
69Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
70Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
71Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
72Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
73Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
74Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
75Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha5
76Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
77Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
78Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
79Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
80Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
81Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr4
82Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
84David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
85Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
86Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
87Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
89Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
90Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
91Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
93Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
94Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
95Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1
96Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
97Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
98Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
99Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
100Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
101Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
102Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits46pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard32
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
4Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA26
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr21
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling18
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr17
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano14
16Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol13
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
18Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
20Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha10
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano9
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
23Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
27Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
28Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
31Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
32Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura4
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
38Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
42Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
43Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
44Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
45David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1
48Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard5pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team17
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff17
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha27
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha32
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida41
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura42
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale43
10Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA54
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr60
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA63
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff64
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano65
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida66
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi69
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team70
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr75
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling76
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team79
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr87
22Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi91
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team103
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling105
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA107
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale112
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura115
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling116
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step119
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling119
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano121
32Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol121
33Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale126
34Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team152
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol156
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits163
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team169
38Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi173
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team174
40Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA187
41Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA208
42Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits222
43Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr231
44Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA236
45Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida238
46Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp241

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi253:29:35
2Movistar Team0:01:02
3Astana Pro Team0:01:30
4Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:09:56
5Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:48
6Katusha0:45:21
7Radioshack Leopard0:46:54
8Team Netapp - Endura0:52:29
9FDJ.fr1:01:21
10BMC Racing Team1:56:46
11AG2R La Mondiale2:05:01
12SKY Procycling2:05:05
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:11:00
14Lampre-Merida3:00:04
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3:54:38
16Cannondale Pro Cycling3:54:44
17Team Argos-Shimano3:57:50
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4:15:28
19Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4:42:51
20Lotto Belisol5:04:06
21Orica Greenedge7:22:34
22Garmin Sharp7:36:52

 

