Image 1 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) wins atop the Angliru.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) wins atop the Angliru.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 50

Joaquim Rodrigues (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodrigues (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

Joaquim Rodrigues (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodrigues (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Jesus Herrada (Movistar)

Jesus Herrada (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets a hug

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets a hug
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 50

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 50

Horner and Nibali at the finish of stage 20 of the Vuelta

Horner and Nibali at the finish of stage 20 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 50

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 50

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 50

Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack - Leopard)

Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 50

Horner and Nibali at the finish of stage 20 of the Vuelta

Horner and Nibali at the finish of stage 20 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 50

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed a podium place

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed a podium place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tried to crack Horner

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tried to crack Horner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 50

Maciej Paterski (Cannondale)

Maciej Paterski (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 50

Chris Horner (RadioShack) is helped at the finish

Chris Horner (RadioShack) is helped at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 50

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 50

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after their battle

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after their battle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) watches his hopes of Vuelta a Espana victory disappear in the mist of the Angliru.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) watches his hopes of Vuelta a Espana victory disappear in the mist of the Angliru.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) was an impressive winner on the Angliru.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) was an impressive winner on the Angliru.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 50

A disappointed Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) crosses the line atop the Angliru.

A disappointed Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) crosses the line atop the Angliru.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) celebrates his Angliru win.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) celebrates his Angliru win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 50

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) rides towards Vuelta a Espana victory on the Angliru.

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) rides towards Vuelta a Espana victory on the Angliru.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) is feted on the podium.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) is feted on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) seals victory on the Angliru.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) seals victory on the Angliru.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) couldn't follow the tempo set by Vincenzo Nibali and Chris Horner.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) couldn't follow the tempo set by Vincenzo Nibali and Chris Horner.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 50

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) edges away from Vincenzo Nibali on the slops of the Angliru.

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) edges away from Vincenzo Nibali on the slops of the Angliru.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) seals Vuelta a Espana victory on the Angliru.

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) seals Vuelta a Espana victory on the Angliru.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) celebrates atop the Angliru.

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) celebrates atop the Angliru.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) answers questions

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) answers questions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Dario Cataldo (Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 50

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack - Leopard)

Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Riders in the mist

Riders in the mist
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Visibility was very low

Visibility was very low
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) celebrates on the Angliru.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) celebrates on the Angliru.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 50 of 50

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) held off Chris Horner to win the stage.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) held off Chris Horner to win the stage.
(Image credit: AFP)

The Alto del Angliru never fails to turn up a great story or two, and did so once again as the Vuelta a España climbed Spain's most notorious mountain. It was a day for one of the peloton's youngest members and for one of its oldest, as 22-year-old Kenny Elissonde struck another blow for France's young brigade with a sensational solo victory. Soon after the FDJ rider had emerged from the mist to celebrate "an unbelievable victory", 41-year-old Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) appeared from the gloom to seal the greatest victory of his long career, having finally seen off his main rival for the red jersey, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

The Italian attacked four times on the steepest ramps of the Angliru, dropping the veteran American on each occasion. However, Horner fought back each time. Just inside the 2km banner, the RadioShack rider pressed hard as they went around on a vicious hairpin corner and Nibali couldn't respond. Seeing he had the gap he needed, Horner kept on pushing and steadily increased his advantage on the Italian.

As he neared the line, Horner picked off riders who had been in the day's break, but Elissonde hung on courageously to give his team a second summit finish victory in this race following Alexandre Geniez's success at Peyragudes.

"There were some big names in the breakaway, and I didn't have very good legs when I got in the break, it was very difficult," said Elissonde. "The Angliru is a mythical climb, one of the hardest in the world, and this morning I wouldn't have believed I could win here. I was just here to work for Thibaut Pinot, so to win today makes this one of the happiest days of my life. We have a very young team, and there is a very good atmosphere within it. We always are ready to try to do something like this, and it's a dream come true."

Horner raised an arm in celebration as he crossed the line, before sinking to the road after he had been helped off his bike, a broad smile across his face. The bonus seconds he gained on the line for second place behind Elissonde pushed his overall advantage out to 37 seconds over Nibali going into the final day in Madrid. The ltalian was caught by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the final ramps of the Angliru, which ensured that the Spaniard secured the final place on the podium.

"This is a legendary moment. It hasn't taken much time for me to realize what I've achieved because I've been fighting for this for so long. This is great. It is the greatest thing that I've ever achieved. I still can't believe it. Many thanks to everyone," said Horner.

The 41-year-old champion paid full tribute to his rivals, and said, "Nibali was fantastic. I've beaten great champions like Valverde, who has a great palmares. It's absolutely incredible, a legendary moment, that will perhaps never be repeated. I hope all of the fans watching have enjoyed it."

The break had come back together approaching the Cordal, but Tiralongo fired clear once they were on it. A couple of kilometres further up the climb, Elissonde put in a huge effort to join the veteran Italian. The pair crossed the Cordal with 5:28 in hand on the bunch and a decent advantage over the remnants of the break, too. After Elissonde had survived a couple of hairy moments on the descent, the two riders reached the foot of the Angliru with a five-minute lead on the red jersey group, which had slimmed down considerably on the way over the Cordal.

Horner's group swelled again to around 20 riders on the early slopes of the Angliru. With 10km remaining, double stage-winner Dani Moreno went to the front of the line to set a fierce pace for Katusha leader Joaquim Rodríguez, which shook several riders out of this group, including Horner's final two teammates, Robert Kiserlovski and Haimar Zubeldia.

As Tiralongo and Elissonde rode on together, Nibali launched his first attack with 7km to go. Fifth-placed Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) couldn't stay with the pace as Horner led the chase behind the Italian, getting back on terms after 500 metres of hard climbing. After taking a short breather once he'd got back up to Nibali, Horner tried to get clear of the Italian, who closed the American down quickly.

While all this was going on behind, Tiralongo had sat up to wait for his team leader, leaving Elissonde to carry on alone with an advantage of two minutes over the GC favourites. Fuglsang had eased off too, giving Nibali two teammates to set the pace for him. Within a few hundred metres, however, Nibali dropped them and the rest of the group when he made his second attack. As before, Horner responded to it, only to see Nibali accelerate hard once more at the 3km banner, where both the mist and the crowds were extremely thick.

Horner clawed his way back a third time, but on this occasion Rodríguez and Valverde could not stay with him, producing a head-to-head battle between the Vuelta's top two riders. Nibali attacked hard for a fourth time, but again Horner managed to respond.

With Elissonde going through a personal hell but with enough of buffer to all but ensure that he would win the stage, Horner and Nibali began to pick up the last few riders from the break. When Horner led the way past two of them on that super-steep hairpin, he saw his moment. Nibali cracked instantly and, finally, the Vuelta was won, and by the oldest champion in Grand Tour history.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr3:55:36
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:26
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
7Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:15
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:01:45
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:52
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:59
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:02:26
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
17Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:14
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:42
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:53
21José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:15
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:26
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:01
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:05:15
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:49
26Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:09
27Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:13
28Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:45
29Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:25
31Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:17
32Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:30
33Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
34Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:57
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:24
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:35
39Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:11
40Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:30
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:55
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:13
44Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:15
45Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:57
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:16
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:11
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:13:38
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:10
50Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
51Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
52Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:16
53Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:35
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:14:38
57Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:14:54
58Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
59Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:10
61Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:15:11
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:14
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:25
65Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:15:52
66Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
67Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
70Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:22
72Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:37
73Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:17:34
74Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:51
75Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:17:56
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:18:04
78Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:18:13
79Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:33
80Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:52
81Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:17
82Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:19:47
83Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:27
84Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:21
85Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
86José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:26
87Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:22:39
88Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:52
89Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
90Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:09
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:26
92Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:39
93Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
94Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:23:46
95Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:55
96Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:24:00
97Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:24:13
98Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:14
99Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
100Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:20
102Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:21
103Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
104Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
105Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:23
106Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:24
107Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:25
108Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:24:27
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:28
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:29
111Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:32
112Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:41
113Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:24:42
114Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:24:43
115Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
116Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
117Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
118Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
119Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:02
120Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
121Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:25:04
122Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:25:11
124Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:15
125Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
126Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
128Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:22
129Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:30
130Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:33
131Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
132Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
134Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
135Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
136Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
138Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:52
139Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:00
140Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:03
141Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:26:58
142Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
143Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:17
144Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:27:26
DNSSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Trubia, 66km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4pts
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2
3Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Mieres - 104,6 KmPos.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Alto de L' Angliru - 142,2 KmPos.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard20
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
7Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha8
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha3
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cabruñan (Cat. 3), 46km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Tenebredo (Cat. 2), 79km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling3
3David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Cordal (Cat. 1), 121km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr6
3Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4 - Alto de l' Angliru (Cat. HC), 142km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard10
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:53:27
2Movistar Team0:01:44
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:59
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:26
5Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:06:34
6FDJ.fr0:06:35
7Team Netapp - Endura0:07:53
8Radioshack Leopard0:13:56
9Katusha0:15:28
10AG2R La Mondiale0:15:33
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:42
12BMC Racing Team0:20:03
13Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:47
14Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:31:08
15Lampre-Merida0:32:56
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:42
17Team Argos-Shimano0:38:43
18SKY Procycling0:39:43
19Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:44:48
20Lotto Belisol0:49:39
21Garmin Sharp0:54:16
22Orica Greenedge0:55:50

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard81:52:01
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:03:22
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:11
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:00
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:41
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:51
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:11
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:13:11
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:14:05
12José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:48
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:34
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:26
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:04
16Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:03
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:25:06
18Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:02
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:52
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:05
21Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:35
22Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:39:08
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:48:46
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:36
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:51:17
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:57:15
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:57:52
28Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:58:42
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:00:37
30Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:12:19
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:17:42
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:18:47
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:22:12
34Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1:25:27
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:47
36Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1:28:03
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:33:23
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:36:39
39Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:26
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:38:50
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:41:15
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:42:49
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:46:40
45Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:48:08
46Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:48:50
47Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:51:39
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:51:53
49Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1:52:37
50Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:53:51
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:58:20
52Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:58:59
53Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:21
54Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:02:49
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling2:04:10
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:39
57Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:07:58
58Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:14:19
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:16:27
60Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:17:18
61Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard2:18:03
62Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha2:19:17
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:20:03
64Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2:25:57
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:34
66Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:28:59
67Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2:32:34
68Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura2:32:39
69Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:34:45
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:36:14
71Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:38:19
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2:39:26
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:39:35
74Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:42:44
75Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:43:05
76Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2:43:18
77Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2:48:45
78Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:50:35
79Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:51:33
80Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:52:06
81Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha2:52:25
82Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:52:41
83Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:55:58
84Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2:59:07
85Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard3:00:21
86Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:00:43
87Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard3:01:23
88Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team3:01:24
89Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp3:01:26
90Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:03:42
91Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:05:03
92Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:07:26
93Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha3:07:56
94Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:08:45
95Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:11:53
96Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3:12:43
97Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:21:34
98Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano3:22:31
99Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:22:56
100Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:23:59
101Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3:26:23
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3:26:31
103Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:27:15
104Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:29:24
105Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida3:30:36
106David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:32:23
107Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha3:36:53
108Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:37:06
109Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:37:18
110Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:40:43
111Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:45:44
112Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:46:55
113Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:52:44
114Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:57:27
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:58:33
116Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano3:59:44
117Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4:03:24
118Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:04:11
119José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team4:04:54
120Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:05:33
121Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:05:52
122Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:08:50
123Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:10:52
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp4:12:35
125Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:14:05
126Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4:14:27
127Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:15:15
128Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:16:00
129Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4:16:29
130Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr4:19:11
131Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:19:23
132Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha4:19:31
133Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura4:21:57
134Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp4:22:32
135Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:23:17
136Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:24:12
137Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4:26:36
138Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:26:55
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:28:24
140Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:28:41
141Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida4:31:01
142Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:45:44
143Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:47:19
144Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:48:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team152pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard126
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha125
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff122
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha119
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team111
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling80
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team75
9Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida72
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale67
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano65
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura61
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida55
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi54
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr51
17Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step51
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling48
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale45
20Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp44
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida38
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling37
23Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff34
25Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team30
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr29
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team28
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA28
30Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
31Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA26
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr25
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff24
34Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
36Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
37Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha23
38Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr20
39Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol20
40Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
41Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
42Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
44Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura16
46David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
48Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano15
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
50Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
51Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team13
53Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
54Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
57Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
59Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
60Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
62Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura9
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano8
65Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura8
66Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
67Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
68Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
69Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
70Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
71Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
72Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
73Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
74Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
75Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha5
76Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
77Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
78Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
79Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr4
80Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
82David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
83Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
84Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
85Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
86Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
87Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
88Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
90Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
91Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1
92Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
93Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
94Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
95Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
97Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits46pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard32
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
4Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA26
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr21
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling18
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr17
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano14
16Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol13
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
18Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
20Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha10
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano9
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
23Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
27Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
28Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
31Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
32Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura4
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
38Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
42Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
43Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
44Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
45David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1
48Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard5pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team17
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff17
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha27
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha32
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida38
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura39
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale42
10Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA51
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr58
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA60
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff64
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano64
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida65
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi66
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team69
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr72
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling75
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team76
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr85
22Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi89
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team103
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling103
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA104
26Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura111
27Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale111
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol115
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling115
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step119
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano121
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling121
33Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale126
34Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team148
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol155
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits163
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team165
38Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi171
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team175
40Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA189
41Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA208
42Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits217
43Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr228
44Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida233
45Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA235
46Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp241

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi245:17:26
2Movistar Team0:01:02
3Astana Pro Team0:01:30
4Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:09:56
5Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:51
6Katusha0:45:21
7Radioshack Leopard0:46:54
8Team Netapp - Endura0:52:32
9FDJ.fr1:01:24
10BMC Racing Team1:56:49
11AG2R La Mondiale2:05:01
12SKY Procycling2:05:11
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:11:03
14Lampre-Merida2:59:36
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3:54:15
16Cannondale Pro Cycling3:54:50
17Team Argos-Shimano3:57:56
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4:15:31
19Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4:42:29
20Lotto Belisol5:04:09
21Orica Greenedge7:21:19
22Garmin Sharp7:35:53

 

