Elissonde wins stage 20 of Vuelta a Espana
Horner defends his leader's jersey
Stage 20: Aviles - Alto de L´Angliru
The Alto del Angliru never fails to turn up a great story or two, and did so once again as the Vuelta a España climbed Spain's most notorious mountain. It was a day for one of the peloton's youngest members and for one of its oldest, as 22-year-old Kenny Elissonde struck another blow for France's young brigade with a sensational solo victory. Soon after the FDJ rider had emerged from the mist to celebrate "an unbelievable victory", 41-year-old Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) appeared from the gloom to seal the greatest victory of his long career, having finally seen off his main rival for the red jersey, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).
The Italian attacked four times on the steepest ramps of the Angliru, dropping the veteran American on each occasion. However, Horner fought back each time. Just inside the 2km banner, the RadioShack rider pressed hard as they went around on a vicious hairpin corner and Nibali couldn't respond. Seeing he had the gap he needed, Horner kept on pushing and steadily increased his advantage on the Italian.
As he neared the line, Horner picked off riders who had been in the day's break, but Elissonde hung on courageously to give his team a second summit finish victory in this race following Alexandre Geniez's success at Peyragudes.
"There were some big names in the breakaway, and I didn't have very good legs when I got in the break, it was very difficult," said Elissonde. "The Angliru is a mythical climb, one of the hardest in the world, and this morning I wouldn't have believed I could win here. I was just here to work for Thibaut Pinot, so to win today makes this one of the happiest days of my life. We have a very young team, and there is a very good atmosphere within it. We always are ready to try to do something like this, and it's a dream come true."
Horner raised an arm in celebration as he crossed the line, before sinking to the road after he had been helped off his bike, a broad smile across his face. The bonus seconds he gained on the line for second place behind Elissonde pushed his overall advantage out to 37 seconds over Nibali going into the final day in Madrid. The ltalian was caught by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the final ramps of the Angliru, which ensured that the Spaniard secured the final place on the podium.
"This is a legendary moment. It hasn't taken much time for me to realize what I've achieved because I've been fighting for this for so long. This is great. It is the greatest thing that I've ever achieved. I still can't believe it. Many thanks to everyone," said Horner.
The 41-year-old champion paid full tribute to his rivals, and said, "Nibali was fantastic. I've beaten great champions like Valverde, who has a great palmares. It's absolutely incredible, a legendary moment, that will perhaps never be repeated. I hope all of the fans watching have enjoyed it."
The break had come back together approaching the Cordal, but Tiralongo fired clear once they were on it. A couple of kilometres further up the climb, Elissonde put in a huge effort to join the veteran Italian. The pair crossed the Cordal with 5:28 in hand on the bunch and a decent advantage over the remnants of the break, too. After Elissonde had survived a couple of hairy moments on the descent, the two riders reached the foot of the Angliru with a five-minute lead on the red jersey group, which had slimmed down considerably on the way over the Cordal.
Horner's group swelled again to around 20 riders on the early slopes of the Angliru. With 10km remaining, double stage-winner Dani Moreno went to the front of the line to set a fierce pace for Katusha leader Joaquim Rodríguez, which shook several riders out of this group, including Horner's final two teammates, Robert Kiserlovski and Haimar Zubeldia.
As Tiralongo and Elissonde rode on together, Nibali launched his first attack with 7km to go. Fifth-placed Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) couldn't stay with the pace as Horner led the chase behind the Italian, getting back on terms after 500 metres of hard climbing. After taking a short breather once he'd got back up to Nibali, Horner tried to get clear of the Italian, who closed the American down quickly.
While all this was going on behind, Tiralongo had sat up to wait for his team leader, leaving Elissonde to carry on alone with an advantage of two minutes over the GC favourites. Fuglsang had eased off too, giving Nibali two teammates to set the pace for him. Within a few hundred metres, however, Nibali dropped them and the rest of the group when he made his second attack. As before, Horner responded to it, only to see Nibali accelerate hard once more at the 3km banner, where both the mist and the crowds were extremely thick.
Horner clawed his way back a third time, but on this occasion Rodríguez and Valverde could not stay with him, producing a head-to-head battle between the Vuelta's top two riders. Nibali attacked hard for a fourth time, but again Horner managed to respond.
With Elissonde going through a personal hell but with enough of buffer to all but ensure that he would win the stage, Horner and Nibali began to pick up the last few riders from the break. When Horner led the way past two of them on that super-steep hairpin, he saw his moment. Nibali cracked instantly and, finally, the Vuelta was won, and by the oldest champion in Grand Tour history.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:55:36
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:26
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:15
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:45
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:52
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:59
|11
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:26
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|17
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:14
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:42
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:53
|21
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:15
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:26
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:01
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:15
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:49
|26
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:09
|27
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:13
|28
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|29
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:25
|31
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:17
|32
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|33
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:57
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:24
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:35
|39
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:11
|40
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:30
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:55
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:13
|44
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:15
|45
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:57
|46
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:16
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:11
|48
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:38
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:10
|50
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|51
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|52
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:16
|53
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:35
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:14:38
|57
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:54
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:10
|61
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:11
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:14
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:25
|65
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:15:52
|66
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|67
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:22
|72
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:37
|73
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:17:34
|74
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:51
|75
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:17:56
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:04
|78
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:18:13
|79
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:33
|80
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:52
|81
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|82
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:47
|83
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:27
|84
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:21
|85
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|86
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:26
|87
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:39
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:52
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|90
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:09
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:26
|92
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:39
|93
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|94
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:23:46
|95
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:55
|96
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:24:00
|97
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:24:13
|98
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:14
|99
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:20
|102
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:21
|103
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|104
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|105
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:23
|106
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:24
|107
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:25
|108
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:24:27
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:28
|110
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:29
|111
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:32
|112
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:41
|113
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:42
|114
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:43
|115
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|116
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|117
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:02
|120
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|121
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:04
|122
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:25:11
|124
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:25:15
|125
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|126
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|127
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:22
|129
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:30
|130
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:33
|131
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|134
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|135
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|136
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:52
|139
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:00
|140
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:03
|141
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:26:58
|142
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|143
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:17
|144
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:26
|DNS
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|pts
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|8
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|11
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|3
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|3
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|11:53:27
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:26
|5
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:06:34
|6
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:35
|7
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:53
|8
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:13:56
|9
|Katusha
|0:15:28
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:33
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:42
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:03
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:31:08
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:32:56
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:42
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:43
|18
|SKY Procycling
|0:39:43
|19
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:48
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:49:39
|21
|Garmin Sharp
|0:54:16
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:55:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|81:52:01
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:22
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:11
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:00
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:41
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:51
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:11
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:13:11
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:05
|12
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:48
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:34
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:26
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:04
|16
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:03
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:06
|18
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:02
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:52
|20
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:05
|21
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:35
|22
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:39:08
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:48:46
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:36
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:17
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:15
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:57:52
|28
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:58:42
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:37
|30
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:12:19
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:17:42
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:18:47
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:22:12
|34
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:25:27
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:25:47
|36
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:28:03
|37
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:33:23
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:36:39
|39
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:26
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:38:50
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:41:15
|43
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:42:49
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:46:40
|45
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:48:08
|46
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:48:50
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:51:39
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:53
|49
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1:52:37
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:53:51
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:58:20
|52
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:59
|53
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:21
|54
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:02:49
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:04:10
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:39
|57
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:07:58
|58
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:14:19
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:16:27
|60
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:17:18
|61
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|2:18:03
|62
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|2:19:17
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:20:03
|64
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2:25:57
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:34
|66
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:28:59
|67
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:32:34
|68
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:32:39
|69
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:34:45
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:36:14
|71
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:38:19
|72
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:39:26
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:39:35
|74
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:42:44
|75
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:43:05
|76
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:43:18
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2:48:45
|78
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:50:35
|79
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:51:33
|80
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:52:06
|81
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|2:52:25
|82
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:52:41
|83
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:55:58
|84
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:59:07
|85
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|3:00:21
|86
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:00:43
|87
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|3:01:23
|88
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:01:24
|89
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|3:01:26
|90
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:03:42
|91
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:05:03
|92
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:07:26
|93
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|3:07:56
|94
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:08:45
|95
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:11:53
|96
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3:12:43
|97
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:21:34
|98
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:22:31
|99
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:22:56
|100
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:23:59
|101
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3:26:23
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:26:31
|103
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:27:15
|104
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:29:24
|105
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3:30:36
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:32:23
|107
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|3:36:53
|108
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:37:06
|109
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:37:18
|110
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:40:43
|111
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:45:44
|112
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:46:55
|113
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:52:44
|114
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:57:27
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:58:33
|116
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:59:44
|117
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4:03:24
|118
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:04:11
|119
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:04:54
|120
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:05:33
|121
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:05:52
|122
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:08:50
|123
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:10:52
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4:12:35
|125
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:14:05
|126
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:14:27
|127
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:15:15
|128
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:16:00
|129
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4:16:29
|130
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:19:11
|131
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:19:23
|132
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|4:19:31
|133
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|4:21:57
|134
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|4:22:32
|135
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:23:17
|136
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:24:12
|137
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:26:36
|138
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:26:55
|139
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:28:24
|140
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:28:41
|141
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4:31:01
|142
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:45:44
|143
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:47:19
|144
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:48:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|126
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|125
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|122
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|119
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|80
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|9
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|72
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|61
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|17
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|20
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|37
|23
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|30
|27
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|30
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|31
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|34
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|36
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|37
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|23
|38
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|39
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|20
|40
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|41
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|42
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|43
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|44
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|45
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|46
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|48
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|50
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|51
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|13
|53
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|54
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|57
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|59
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|60
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|62
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|65
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|66
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|67
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|68
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|69
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|70
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|71
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|72
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|73
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|74
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|75
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|76
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|77
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|78
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|79
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|80
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|82
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|83
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|84
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|85
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|86
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|87
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|88
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|90
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|91
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1
|92
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|93
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|94
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|95
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|97
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|4
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|6
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|18
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|16
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|13
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|18
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|10
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|23
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|27
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|28
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|31
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|32
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|39
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|42
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|43
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|44
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|45
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|48
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|27
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|32
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|10
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|16
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|69
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|75
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|22
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|103
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|26
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|111
|27
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|115
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|115
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|119
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|121
|33
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|34
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|148
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|155
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|165
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|171
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|40
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|189
|41
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|208
|42
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|217
|43
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|228
|44
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|233
|45
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|235
|46
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|241
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|245:17:26
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|4
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:09:56
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:51
|6
|Katusha
|0:45:21
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:46:54
|8
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:52:32
|9
|FDJ.fr
|1:01:24
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|1:56:49
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:01
|12
|SKY Procycling
|2:05:11
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:11:03
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|2:59:36
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:54:15
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:54:50
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3:57:56
|18
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4:15:31
|19
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4:42:29
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|5:04:09
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|7:21:19
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|7:35:53
