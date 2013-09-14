Image 1 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) wins atop the Angliru. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 50 Joaquim Rodrigues (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 Joaquim Rodrigues (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets a hug (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 50 Horner and Nibali at the finish of stage 20 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 50 Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 50 Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 50 Horner and Nibali at the finish of stage 20 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 50 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed a podium place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tried to crack Horner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 50 Maciej Paterski (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 50 Chris Horner (RadioShack) is helped at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 50 Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 50 Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after their battle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 50 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) watches his hopes of Vuelta a Espana victory disappear in the mist of the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) was an impressive winner on the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 50 A disappointed Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) crosses the line atop the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) celebrates his Angliru win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 50 Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) rides towards Vuelta a Espana victory on the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) is feted on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) seals victory on the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 50 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) couldn't follow the tempo set by Vincenzo Nibali and Chris Horner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 50 Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) edges away from Vincenzo Nibali on the slops of the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 50 Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) seals Vuelta a Espana victory on the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 50 Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) celebrates atop the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) answers questions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 50 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 50 Dario Cataldo (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 50 Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 50 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 50 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 50 Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 50 Riders in the mist (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 50 Visibility was very low (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) celebrates on the Angliru. (Image credit: AFP) Image 50 of 50 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) held off Chris Horner to win the stage. (Image credit: AFP)

The Alto del Angliru never fails to turn up a great story or two, and did so once again as the Vuelta a España climbed Spain's most notorious mountain. It was a day for one of the peloton's youngest members and for one of its oldest, as 22-year-old Kenny Elissonde struck another blow for France's young brigade with a sensational solo victory. Soon after the FDJ rider had emerged from the mist to celebrate "an unbelievable victory", 41-year-old Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) appeared from the gloom to seal the greatest victory of his long career, having finally seen off his main rival for the red jersey, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

The Italian attacked four times on the steepest ramps of the Angliru, dropping the veteran American on each occasion. However, Horner fought back each time. Just inside the 2km banner, the RadioShack rider pressed hard as they went around on a vicious hairpin corner and Nibali couldn't respond. Seeing he had the gap he needed, Horner kept on pushing and steadily increased his advantage on the Italian.

As he neared the line, Horner picked off riders who had been in the day's break, but Elissonde hung on courageously to give his team a second summit finish victory in this race following Alexandre Geniez's success at Peyragudes.

"There were some big names in the breakaway, and I didn't have very good legs when I got in the break, it was very difficult," said Elissonde. "The Angliru is a mythical climb, one of the hardest in the world, and this morning I wouldn't have believed I could win here. I was just here to work for Thibaut Pinot, so to win today makes this one of the happiest days of my life. We have a very young team, and there is a very good atmosphere within it. We always are ready to try to do something like this, and it's a dream come true."

Horner raised an arm in celebration as he crossed the line, before sinking to the road after he had been helped off his bike, a broad smile across his face. The bonus seconds he gained on the line for second place behind Elissonde pushed his overall advantage out to 37 seconds over Nibali going into the final day in Madrid. The ltalian was caught by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the final ramps of the Angliru, which ensured that the Spaniard secured the final place on the podium.

"This is a legendary moment. It hasn't taken much time for me to realize what I've achieved because I've been fighting for this for so long. This is great. It is the greatest thing that I've ever achieved. I still can't believe it. Many thanks to everyone," said Horner.

The 41-year-old champion paid full tribute to his rivals, and said, "Nibali was fantastic. I've beaten great champions like Valverde, who has a great palmares. It's absolutely incredible, a legendary moment, that will perhaps never be repeated. I hope all of the fans watching have enjoyed it."





The break had come back together approaching the Cordal, but Tiralongo fired clear once they were on it. A couple of kilometres further up the climb, Elissonde put in a huge effort to join the veteran Italian. The pair crossed the Cordal with 5:28 in hand on the bunch and a decent advantage over the remnants of the break, too. After Elissonde had survived a couple of hairy moments on the descent, the two riders reached the foot of the Angliru with a five-minute lead on the red jersey group, which had slimmed down considerably on the way over the Cordal.

Horner's group swelled again to around 20 riders on the early slopes of the Angliru. With 10km remaining, double stage-winner Dani Moreno went to the front of the line to set a fierce pace for Katusha leader Joaquim Rodríguez, which shook several riders out of this group, including Horner's final two teammates, Robert Kiserlovski and Haimar Zubeldia.

As Tiralongo and Elissonde rode on together, Nibali launched his first attack with 7km to go. Fifth-placed Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) couldn't stay with the pace as Horner led the chase behind the Italian, getting back on terms after 500 metres of hard climbing. After taking a short breather once he'd got back up to Nibali, Horner tried to get clear of the Italian, who closed the American down quickly.

While all this was going on behind, Tiralongo had sat up to wait for his team leader, leaving Elissonde to carry on alone with an advantage of two minutes over the GC favourites. Fuglsang had eased off too, giving Nibali two teammates to set the pace for him. Within a few hundred metres, however, Nibali dropped them and the rest of the group when he made his second attack. As before, Horner responded to it, only to see Nibali accelerate hard once more at the 3km banner, where both the mist and the crowds were extremely thick.

Horner clawed his way back a third time, but on this occasion Rodríguez and Valverde could not stay with him, producing a head-to-head battle between the Vuelta's top two riders. Nibali attacked hard for a fourth time, but again Horner managed to respond.

With Elissonde going through a personal hell but with enough of buffer to all but ensure that he would win the stage, Horner and Nibali began to pick up the last few riders from the break. When Horner led the way past two of them on that super-steep hairpin, he saw his moment. Nibali cracked instantly and, finally, the Vuelta was won, and by the oldest champion in Grand Tour history.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:55:36 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:26 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:15 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:01:45 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:52 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:59 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:02:26 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 17 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:14 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:42 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:53 21 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:15 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:26 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:01 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:15 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:49 26 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:09 27 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:13 28 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:45 29 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:25 31 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:17 32 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:30 33 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 34 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:57 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:24 36 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:35 39 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:11 40 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:30 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:55 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:13 44 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:15 45 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:57 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:16 47 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:11 48 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:13:38 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:10 50 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 51 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 52 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:16 53 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 54 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:35 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:14:38 57 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:54 58 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 59 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:10 61 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:11 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:14 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:25 65 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:15:52 66 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 67 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:22 72 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:37 73 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:17:34 74 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:51 75 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:17:56 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:18:04 78 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:18:13 79 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:33 80 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:52 81 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:17 82 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:19:47 83 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:27 84 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:21 85 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 86 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:26 87 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:22:39 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:52 89 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 90 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:09 91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:26 92 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:39 93 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 94 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:23:46 95 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:55 96 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:24:00 97 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:13 98 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:14 99 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 100 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:20 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:21 103 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 104 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 105 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:23 106 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:24 107 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:25 108 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:24:27 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:28 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:29 111 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:32 112 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:41 113 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:24:42 114 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:43 115 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 116 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 117 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:02 120 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 121 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:04 122 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:25:11 124 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:15 125 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 126 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:22 129 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:30 130 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:33 131 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 134 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 135 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 136 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 138 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:52 139 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:00 140 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:03 141 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:26:58 142 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 143 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:17 144 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:27:26 DNS Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling DNF Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Trubia, 66km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 pts 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Mieres - 104,6 KmPos. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Alto de L' Angliru - 142,2 KmPos. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 20 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 8 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 3 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cabruñan (Cat. 3), 46km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Tenebredo (Cat. 2), 79km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 3 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Cordal (Cat. 1), 121km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 3 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de l' Angliru (Cat. HC), 142km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 10 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 11:53:27 2 Movistar Team 0:01:44 3 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:59 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:26 5 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:06:34 6 FDJ.fr 0:06:35 7 Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:53 8 Radioshack Leopard 0:13:56 9 Katusha 0:15:28 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:33 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:42 12 BMC Racing Team 0:20:03 13 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:47 14 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:31:08 15 Lampre-Merida 0:32:56 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:42 17 Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:43 18 SKY Procycling 0:39:43 19 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:44:48 20 Lotto Belisol 0:49:39 21 Garmin Sharp 0:54:16 22 Orica Greenedge 0:55:50

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 81:52:01 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:03:22 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:11 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:00 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:41 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:51 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:11 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:13:11 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:14:05 12 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:48 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:34 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:26 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:04 16 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:03 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:06 18 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:02 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:52 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:05 21 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:35 22 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:39:08 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:48:46 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:36 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:17 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:57:15 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:57:52 28 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:58:42 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:00:37 30 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:12:19 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:17:42 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:18:47 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:22:12 34 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1:25:27 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:47 36 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1:28:03 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:33:23 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:36:39 39 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:26 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:38:50 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:41:15 43 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:42:49 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:46:40 45 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:48:08 46 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:48:50 47 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:51:39 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:51:53 49 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1:52:37 50 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:53:51 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:58:20 52 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:58:59 53 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:21 54 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:02:49 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:04:10 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:39 57 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:07:58 58 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:14:19 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:16:27 60 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:17:18 61 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 2:18:03 62 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 2:19:17 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:20:03 64 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2:25:57 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:34 66 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:28:59 67 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2:32:34 68 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 2:32:39 69 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:34:45 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:36:14 71 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:38:19 72 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:39:26 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:39:35 74 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:42:44 75 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:43:05 76 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:43:18 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2:48:45 78 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:50:35 79 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:51:33 80 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:52:06 81 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 2:52:25 82 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:52:41 83 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:55:58 84 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:59:07 85 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 3:00:21 86 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:00:43 87 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 3:01:23 88 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 3:01:24 89 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 3:01:26 90 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:03:42 91 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:05:03 92 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:07:26 93 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 3:07:56 94 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:08:45 95 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:11:53 96 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3:12:43 97 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:21:34 98 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 3:22:31 99 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:22:56 100 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:23:59 101 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3:26:23 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:26:31 103 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:27:15 104 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:29:24 105 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 3:30:36 106 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:32:23 107 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 3:36:53 108 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:37:06 109 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:37:18 110 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:40:43 111 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:45:44 112 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:46:55 113 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:52:44 114 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:57:27 115 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:58:33 116 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 3:59:44 117 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4:03:24 118 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:04:11 119 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 4:04:54 120 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:05:33 121 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:05:52 122 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:08:50 123 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:10:52 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4:12:35 125 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:14:05 126 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4:14:27 127 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:15:15 128 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:16:00 129 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4:16:29 130 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:19:11 131 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:19:23 132 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 4:19:31 133 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 4:21:57 134 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 4:22:32 135 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:23:17 136 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:24:12 137 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4:26:36 138 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:26:55 139 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:28:24 140 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:28:41 141 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4:31:01 142 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:45:44 143 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:47:19 144 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:48:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 152 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 126 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 125 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 122 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 119 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 80 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 9 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 72 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 67 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 65 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 61 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 17 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 48 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 20 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 44 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 37 23 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 25 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 30 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 31 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 34 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 36 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 37 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 23 38 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 39 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 40 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 41 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 42 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 44 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 16 46 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 47 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 48 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 15 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 50 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 51 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 13 53 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 54 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 57 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 59 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 60 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 62 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 9 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 8 65 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 66 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 67 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 68 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 69 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 70 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 71 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 72 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 73 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 74 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 75 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 5 76 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 77 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 78 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 79 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 80 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 82 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 83 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 84 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 85 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 86 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 87 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 88 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 89 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 90 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 91 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1 92 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 93 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 94 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 95 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 97 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 32 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 4 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 18 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 14 16 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 13 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 18 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 20 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 10 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 9 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 23 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 27 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 28 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 31 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 32 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 4 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 38 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 42 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 43 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 44 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 45 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 47 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 48 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 17 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 27 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 32 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 39 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 10 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 64 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 16 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 69 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 75 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 76 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 22 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 103 25 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 26 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 111 27 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 111 28 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 115 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 115 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 119 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 121 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 121 33 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 34 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 148 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 155 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 165 38 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 171 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 40 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 189 41 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 208 42 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 217 43 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 228 44 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 233 45 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 235 46 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 241