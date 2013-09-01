Image 1 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 43 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 43 Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 43 Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 43 Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 43 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 43 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 43 The Vuelta a Espana peloton makes its way from Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén during stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 43 Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 43 Bauke Mollema comes over the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 43 Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 43 Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 43 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 43 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 43 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 43 Luis Leon Sanchez (Belkin Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 43 Janez Brajkovic (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 43 The Vuelta a Espana peloton in action during stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 43 For the first time in his career Daniel Moreno (Katusha) dons the leader's jersey at a Grand Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won his second stage of the 2013 Vuelta at Valdepeñas de Jaén (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 43 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 43 Dominik Nerz (Team BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 43 Ivan Santaromita (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 43 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) is helped over the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 43 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) lost a few more seconds (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 43 Eros Capecchi (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 43 Hofland of team Belkin Pro Cycling Team wins the yellow jersey as well as the green jersey of the first stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 43 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) dropped a place to ninth in GC (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finishes third (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) increases the pace (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) pulls on the red jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) races away to another stage win and the overall lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) heads for the line on stage 9 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 43 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 43 Igor Anton (Euskaltel) takes on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti)

Katusha’s Dani Moreno produced a double strike at Valdepeñas de Jaén, winning the stage to the top of the “wall’ that climbs through the centre of the Andalucian town and taking the race leader’s red jersey by just a single second from Ireland’s Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff). It was Moreno’s second victory of the race following his success at Fisterra on Tuesday.

Once a solo effort by Team Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen had been neutralized inside the final two kilometres, the GC favourites were always towards the front as they swung around the tight left-hander that led into the kilometre-long climb up to the finish. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was the first to move, but Astana’s Tanel Kangert soon passed the Italian, only to see Moreno flash by on the steepest ramps with 700 metres to the line.





Moreno was quick to play down any suggestion that he might have some thoughts of keeping the jersey long-term, saying he is committed to supporting Katusha leader Rodríguez.

“Winning my second stage and becoming the race leader as well is huge and even more so having achieved it at a finish like this that is so spectacular. I am not going to be challenging for the Vuelta, we know who our team leader is. That is Purito,” said Moreno.

Roche, meanwhile, admitted to being disappointed but eager to see what the race may still hold for him. “It was a nasty uphill finish but I think I did a good job finishing fourth as this climb is for the specialists,” said the Irishman. “Naturally, I’m a little disappointed about losing the jersey by one second but it’s no disaster for us. The race is long and many opportunities ahead of us.”

The five riders who joined the break of the day knew the GC contenders would almost certainly be on them well before the finish, although Luke Rowe (Team Sky), Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r), Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Anthony Roux (FDJ) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) did manage to open a lead that extended to seven minutes.

BMC did a lot of the work reducing their advantage with the idea of setting up world champion Philippe Gilbert for a stage win no doubt in mind. Katusha too played a significant role in reeling the break in with 30km still to race.

In previous years, the run-in to Valdepeñas de Jaén has been undulating rather than hilly, but today’s stage came into the town via the second-category Alto de los Frailes. After Aramendia had finally been chased down approaching this climb, his effort securing him the award for the day’s most aggressive rider, his Caja Rural team-mate Amets Txurruka attacked, only to be caught and passed by RadioShack’s Robert Kiserlovski. He stayed out on his own almost to the top of the climb, where Boasson Hagen stomped by him.

The Norwegian probably needed to gain a minute to have any chance of holding on to the line, but only gained a maximum of 25 seconds on the tight descent off the Alto de los Frailes. Katusha led the chase behind him confident one of their two star climbers would take advantage, and Moreno did exactly that.

Attention now turns to tomorrow’s tough stage to the Alto de Hazallanas, where his team leader Rodríguez will be hoping to follow suit.

Full Results 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 4:18:57 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:08 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:09 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:15 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 18 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:27 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 22 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 26 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 27 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 30 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:49 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 34 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:53 36 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:55 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:57 38 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:58 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 41 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:06 42 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:09 44 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 46 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:12 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:14 49 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 50 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 51 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:21 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:25 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:29 55 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:30 56 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 57 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:43 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:45 59 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:49 68 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 70 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 71 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 72 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 73 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 74 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:01 75 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:02 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:08 77 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:09 78 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 79 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:12 80 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:02:15 81 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:02:17 82 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:35 83 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:51 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:58 86 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:03:01 87 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:03:07 88 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:19 89 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:56 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:58 91 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:09 92 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:04:13 93 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16 94 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:05:08 95 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:13 96 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:31 97 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:05:51 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:10 99 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:25 100 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:46 101 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:49 102 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:32 103 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:27 105 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:32 106 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:39 107 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:47 108 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:09:08 110 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:05 112 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:36 113 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 114 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 116 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 117 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 118 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:13 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 122 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 123 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:33 125 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:41 126 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:43 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:52 128 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:54 129 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 130 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 131 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 133 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 134 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 136 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 139 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 141 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 143 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 144 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 145 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 147 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 148 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 149 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 150 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 151 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 152 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 153 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 154 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 156 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 160 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 161 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 162 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 163 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 164 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 165 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:29 166 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 168 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 169 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 170 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 171 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 172 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 173 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 174 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 175 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 176 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 177 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 178 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 179 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 180 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 181 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 182 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 183 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 184 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 185 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 186 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:53 187 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:57 188 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:03 189 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:17:10 190 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 191 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 192 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 193 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:13 194 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 - Castillo de Locubín, 116.4km 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Alcalá la Real, 127km 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Points - Valdepeñas de Jaén, 163.7km 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 16 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 7 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de los Failes (Cat. 2) 148km 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Most combative 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams 1 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12:57:33 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Movistar Team 0:00:18 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 5 Katusha 0:01:31 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:33 7 RadioShack Leopard 0:01:35 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:11 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 11 Sky Procycling 0:02:15 12 Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:20 13 Lotto Belisol 0:02:25 14 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:31 15 Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:41 16 Lampre-Merida 0:02:42 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:37 18 FDJ.fr 0:03:42 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:14 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:33 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 22 Garmin-Sharp 0:20:40

General classification after stage 9 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 35:58:34 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:01 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:28 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:56 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:09 8 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:10 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:24 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:36 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:43 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:05 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:23 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:28 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:31 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:33 21 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:05 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:28 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:36 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:39 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:48 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:02 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:05 28 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:06 29 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:30 30 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:35 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:47 32 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:56 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:33 34 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:54 35 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:23 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:29 37 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:35 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:40 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:47 40 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:50 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:24 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:41 43 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:03 44 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:44 45 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:49 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:01 47 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:06 48 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:16:09 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:16:29 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:40 51 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:18:55 52 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:43 53 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:53 54 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:02 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:19 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:06 57 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:23:11 58 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:34 59 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:59 60 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:22 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:25:54 62 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:26:18 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:27 64 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:32 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:41 66 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:54 67 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:44 68 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:00 69 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:58 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:59 71 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:48 72 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 73 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:32:57 74 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:01 75 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:33:08 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:11 77 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:33:51 78 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:41 79 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:47 80 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:51 81 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:54 82 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:36:02 83 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 84 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:38 85 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:37:03 86 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:39:01 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:53 88 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:39:59 89 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:51 90 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:45 91 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:41:59 92 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:23 93 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:50 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:44:11 95 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:44:13 96 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:16 97 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:44:38 98 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:44:56 99 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:45:35 100 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:45:54 101 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:00 102 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:42 103 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:49:21 104 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:49:32 105 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:36 106 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:49:40 107 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:50:11 108 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:39 109 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:05 110 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:52:07 111 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:09 112 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:53:27 113 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:36 114 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:43 115 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:55:48 116 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:56:10 117 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:21 118 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:57:35 119 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:52 120 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:58:05 121 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:58:08 122 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:10 123 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:59:11 124 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:59:16 125 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:59:49 126 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:59:54 127 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:08 128 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:00:39 129 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:51 130 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:01:17 131 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:02:37 132 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:02:46 133 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:41 134 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:03:43 135 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 1:03:48 136 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:04:55 137 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:05:00 138 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:05:10 139 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:05:50 140 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:06:13 141 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:06:18 142 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:06:29 143 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:06:31 144 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:06:39 145 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:47 146 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:06:52 147 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:07:06 148 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:07:42 149 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:58 150 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:10 151 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1:09:57 152 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:08 153 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:10:22 154 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:11:27 155 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:12:17 156 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:12:18 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:12:30 158 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:12:31 159 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:47 160 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:13:22 161 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:14:11 162 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:23 163 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:15:27 164 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 1:15:50 165 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:53 166 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:17:02 167 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 168 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:16 169 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1:18:25 170 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:18:51 171 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:19:48 172 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:20:19 173 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:20:23 174 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:20:26 175 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:21:05 176 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:21:11 177 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:21:12 178 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:21:59 179 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 1:22:16 180 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:22:38 181 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:44 182 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:22:54 183 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:23:47 184 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 1:24:59 185 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:25:30 186 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:26:21 187 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:27:25 188 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:37 189 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:28:21 190 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:30:43 191 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:31:28 192 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:56 193 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 1:38:27 194 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:40:54

Points classification 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 93 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 65 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 49 6 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 40 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 39 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 36 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 12 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 33 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 32 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 16 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 19 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 27 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 28 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 15 29 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 32 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 33 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 34 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 35 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 11 36 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 37 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 40 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 41 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 42 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 43 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 44 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 45 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 46 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 48 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 49 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 50 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 6 51 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 52 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 53 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 54 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 55 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 56 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 57 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 60 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 61 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 62 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 63 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 64 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 66 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 68 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 69 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 70 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 71 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 72 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 73 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 74 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 75 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 76 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 77 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 78 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 79 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 pts 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 9 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 14 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 1 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 16 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 17 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 18 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1 19 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 5 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 16 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 17 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 25 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 25 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 80 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 176 14 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 200 15 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 223 16 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 234 17 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 241 18 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 241