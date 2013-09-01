Trending

Vuelta stage 9: Moreno takes second stage win and race lead

Roche loses red jersey by one second

Katusha’s Dani Moreno produced a double strike at Valdepeñas de Jaén, winning the stage to the top of the “wall’ that climbs through the centre of the Andalucian town and taking the race leader’s red jersey by just a single second from Ireland’s Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff). It was Moreno’s second victory of the race following his success at Fisterra on Tuesday.

Once a solo effort by Team Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen had been neutralized inside the final two kilometres, the GC favourites were always towards the front as they swung around the tight left-hander that led into the kilometre-long climb up to the finish. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was the first to move, but Astana’s Tanel Kangert soon passed the Italian, only to see Moreno flash by on the steepest ramps with 700 metres to the line.

Moreno was quick to play down any suggestion that he might have some thoughts of keeping the jersey long-term, saying he is committed to supporting Katusha leader Rodríguez.

“Winning my second stage and becoming the race leader as well is huge and even more so having achieved it at a finish like this that is so spectacular. I am not going to be challenging for the Vuelta, we know who our team leader is. That is Purito,” said Moreno.

Roche, meanwhile, admitted to being disappointed but eager to see what the race may still hold for him. “It was a nasty uphill finish but I think I did a good job finishing fourth as this climb is for the specialists,” said the Irishman. “Naturally, I’m a little disappointed about losing the jersey by one second but it’s no disaster for us. The race is long and many opportunities ahead of us.”

The five riders who joined the break of the day knew the GC contenders would almost certainly be on them well before the finish, although Luke Rowe (Team Sky), Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r), Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Anthony Roux (FDJ) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) did manage to open a lead that extended to seven minutes.

BMC did a lot of the work reducing their advantage with the idea of setting up world champion Philippe Gilbert for a stage win no doubt in mind. Katusha too played a significant role in reeling the break in with 30km still to race.

In previous years, the run-in to Valdepeñas de Jaén has been undulating rather than hilly, but today’s stage came into the town via the second-category Alto de los Frailes. After Aramendia had finally been chased down approaching this climb, his effort securing him the award for the day’s most aggressive rider, his Caja Rural team-mate Amets Txurruka attacked, only to be caught and passed by RadioShack’s Robert Kiserlovski. He stayed out on his own almost to the top of the climb, where Boasson Hagen stomped by him.

The Norwegian probably needed to gain a minute to have any chance of holding on to the line, but only gained a maximum of 25 seconds on the tight descent off the Alto de los Frailes. Katusha led the chase behind him confident one of their two star climbers would take advantage, and Moreno did exactly that.

Attention now turns to tomorrow’s tough stage to the Alto de Hazallanas, where his team leader Rodríguez will be hoping to follow suit.

 

Full Results
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha4:18:57
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:08
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:09
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:15
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:18
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
18Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:27
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
22José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
26Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
27Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
30Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:49
31Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
34David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:53
36Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:55
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:57
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:58
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
41David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:06
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:09
44Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
46Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:01:12
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:14
49Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
50Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
51Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:21
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:25
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:29
55Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:30
56Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
57Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:43
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:45
59Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
63Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:49
68Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
70Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
72Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
73Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
74Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:01
75Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:02
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:08
77Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:02:09
78Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
79Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:12
80Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:02:15
81Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:02:17
82Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:35
83Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:51
85Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:58
86Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:03:01
87Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:03:07
88Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:19
89Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:56
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:58
91Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:09
92Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:04:13
93Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:16
94Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:05:08
95Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:13
96Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:05:31
97Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:05:51
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:06:10
99Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:25
100Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:46
101Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:49
102Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:32
103Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:27
105Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:32
106Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:39
107Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:08:47
108David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
109Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:09:08
110Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
111Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:10:05
112Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:10:36
113Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
114Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
115Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
116Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
117Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
118Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:13
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
122Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
123Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:33
125Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:41
126Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:43
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:52
128Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:54
129Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
130Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
131Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
133Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
134Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
135Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
136Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
138Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
139José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
140Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
141Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
143Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
144Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
145Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
146Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
147Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
148Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
149Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
150Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
151Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
152Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
153Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
154Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
156Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
160Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
161Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
162Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
163Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
164Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:29
166Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
167Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
168Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
169Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
170Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
171Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
172Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
173Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
174Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
175Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
176Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
177Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
178Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
179Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
180Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
181Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
182Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
183Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
184Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
185Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
186Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:53
187Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:57
188Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:03
189Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:17:10
190Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
191Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
192Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
193Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:13
194Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 - Castillo de Locubín, 116.4km
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Alcalá la Real, 127km
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Points - Valdepeñas de Jaén, 163.7km
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano7
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Mountain 1 - Alto de los Failes (Cat. 2) 148km
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Most combative
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
1Euskaltel-Euskadi12:57:33
2BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Movistar Team0:00:18
4Astana Pro Team0:00:32
5Katusha0:01:31
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:33
7RadioShack Leopard0:01:35
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:11
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
11Sky Procycling0:02:15
12Team NetApp-Endura0:02:20
13Lotto Belisol0:02:25
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:31
15Orica-GreenEdge0:02:41
16Lampre-Merida0:02:42
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:37
18FDJ.fr0:03:42
19Team Argos-Shimano0:05:14
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:33
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
22Garmin-Sharp0:20:40

General classification after stage 9
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha35:58:34
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:01
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:28
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:56
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:09
8Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:01:10
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:24
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:36
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:43
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:05
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:23
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:28
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:31
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:33
21José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:05
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:28
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:03:36
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:39
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:48
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:02
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:05
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:06
29Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:30
30Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:35
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:47
32Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:56
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:33
34Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:54
35Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:23
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:29
37Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:35
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:40
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:47
40Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:50
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:24
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:41
43Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:03
44Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:44
45Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:49
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:01
47Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:06
48Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:16:09
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:16:29
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:40
51Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:18:55
52Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:20:43
53Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:53
54Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:02
55Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:19
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:06
57Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:23:11
58Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:34
59Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:59
60Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:22
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:25:54
62Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:26:18
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:27
64Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:32
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:41
66Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:54
67Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:44
68Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:00
69Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:58
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:59
71Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:48
72Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
73Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:32:57
74Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:01
75Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:33:08
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:11
77Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:33:51
78Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:34:41
79Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:47
80Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:51
81Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:54
82Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:36:02
83Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
84Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:38
85Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:37:03
86Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:39:01
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:53
88Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:39:59
89Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:51
90Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:45
91Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:41:59
92Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:23
93Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:50
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:11
95Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:44:13
96Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:16
97Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:44:38
98Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:44:56
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:45:35
100Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:45:54
101David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:48:00
102Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:42
103Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:49:21
104Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:49:32
105Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:36
106Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:49:40
107Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:50:11
108Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:39
109Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:05
110Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:52:07
111Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:09
112Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:53:27
113Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:36
114Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:43
115Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:55:48
116Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:56:10
117Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:21
118Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:57:35
119Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:52
120Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:58:05
121Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:58:08
122Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:10
123Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:59:11
124Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:59:16
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:59:49
126Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:59:54
127Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:08
128Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:00:39
129Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:51
130Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:01:17
131Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:02:37
132Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:02:46
133Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:41
134Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:03:43
135Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol1:03:48
136Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:04:55
137Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:05:00
138Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:05:10
139Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:05:50
140Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:06:13
141Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:06:18
142Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:06:29
143Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:06:31
144Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:39
145Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:47
146Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:06:52
147Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:07:06
148Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:07:42
149Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:58
150Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:10
151Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1:09:57
152José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:10:08
153Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:10:22
154Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:11:27
155Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:12:17
156Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:12:18
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:12:30
158Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:12:31
159Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:47
160Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:13:22
161Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:14:11
162Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:23
163Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling1:15:27
164Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura1:15:50
165Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:53
166Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:17:02
167Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
168Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:16
169Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1:18:25
170Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:18:51
171Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:19:48
172Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:20:19
173Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:20:23
174Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:20:26
175Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:21:05
176Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:21:11
177Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:21:12
178Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:21:59
179Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha1:22:16
180Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:22:38
181Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:44
182Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:22:54
183Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:23:47
184Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team1:24:59
185Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:25:30
186Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano1:26:21
187Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:27:25
188Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:37
189Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:28:21
190Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:30:43
191Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:31:28
192Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:56
193Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1:38:27
194Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:40:54

Points classification
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha93pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff68
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team65
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha49
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida40
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura39
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step38
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard36
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team35
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
12Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard33
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling32
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling31
15Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
16Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol18
24Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff17
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr16
27Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
28Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano15
29Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
32Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr13
33Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
34Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard11
36Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
41Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
42Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
43Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
44Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
45Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
46Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
48Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
49Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
50Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano6
51Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
52Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr5
53Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
54Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
55Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
56Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
57Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
60Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
61Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
62Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
63Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
64Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
66Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2
68Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
69Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
70Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
71Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
73Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
74Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling2
75Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
76Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1
77Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
78Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
79Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15pts
2Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
9Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
14Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha1
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
16José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
17Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
18Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1
19Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha5pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura16
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team17
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard25
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha25
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling40
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale43
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr55
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling80
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team122
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits162
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol176
14Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol200
15Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp223
16Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA234
17Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida241
18Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA241

Teams classification
1Movistar Team107:00:10
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:17
3RadioShack Leopard0:00:32
4Astana Pro Team0:01:25
5Team NetApp-Endura0:02:46
6Katusha0:03:04
7FDJ.fr0:06:35
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:36
9BMC Racing Team0:11:54
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:45
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:59
13Sky Procycling0:18:20
14AG2R La Mondiale0:21:48
15Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:49
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:06
17Lotto Belisol0:31:07
18Lampre-Merida0:36:20
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:23
20Team Argos-Shimano0:46:00
21Garmin-Sharp1:30:50
22Orica-GreenEdge1:34:04

 

