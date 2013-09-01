Vuelta stage 9: Moreno takes second stage win and race lead
Roche loses red jersey by one second
Stage 9: Antequera - Valdepeñas de Jaén
Katusha’s Dani Moreno produced a double strike at Valdepeñas de Jaén, winning the stage to the top of the “wall’ that climbs through the centre of the Andalucian town and taking the race leader’s red jersey by just a single second from Ireland’s Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff). It was Moreno’s second victory of the race following his success at Fisterra on Tuesday.
Once a solo effort by Team Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen had been neutralized inside the final two kilometres, the GC favourites were always towards the front as they swung around the tight left-hander that led into the kilometre-long climb up to the finish. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was the first to move, but Astana’s Tanel Kangert soon passed the Italian, only to see Moreno flash by on the steepest ramps with 700 metres to the line.
Moreno was quick to play down any suggestion that he might have some thoughts of keeping the jersey long-term, saying he is committed to supporting Katusha leader Rodríguez.
“Winning my second stage and becoming the race leader as well is huge and even more so having achieved it at a finish like this that is so spectacular. I am not going to be challenging for the Vuelta, we know who our team leader is. That is Purito,” said Moreno.
Roche, meanwhile, admitted to being disappointed but eager to see what the race may still hold for him. “It was a nasty uphill finish but I think I did a good job finishing fourth as this climb is for the specialists,” said the Irishman. “Naturally, I’m a little disappointed about losing the jersey by one second but it’s no disaster for us. The race is long and many opportunities ahead of us.”
The five riders who joined the break of the day knew the GC contenders would almost certainly be on them well before the finish, although Luke Rowe (Team Sky), Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r), Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Anthony Roux (FDJ) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) did manage to open a lead that extended to seven minutes.
BMC did a lot of the work reducing their advantage with the idea of setting up world champion Philippe Gilbert for a stage win no doubt in mind. Katusha too played a significant role in reeling the break in with 30km still to race.
In previous years, the run-in to Valdepeñas de Jaén has been undulating rather than hilly, but today’s stage came into the town via the second-category Alto de los Frailes. After Aramendia had finally been chased down approaching this climb, his effort securing him the award for the day’s most aggressive rider, his Caja Rural team-mate Amets Txurruka attacked, only to be caught and passed by RadioShack’s Robert Kiserlovski. He stayed out on his own almost to the top of the climb, where Boasson Hagen stomped by him.
The Norwegian probably needed to gain a minute to have any chance of holding on to the line, but only gained a maximum of 25 seconds on the tight descent off the Alto de los Frailes. Katusha led the chase behind him confident one of their two star climbers would take advantage, and Moreno did exactly that.
Attention now turns to tomorrow’s tough stage to the Alto de Hazallanas, where his team leader Rodríguez will be hoping to follow suit.
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|4:18:57
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:08
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:09
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:15
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:27
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|22
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|26
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|27
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:49
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|34
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|36
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:55
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:57
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:58
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|41
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:06
|42
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:09
|44
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|46
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:12
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:14
|49
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|50
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|51
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:21
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:25
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:29
|55
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|57
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:43
|58
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:45
|59
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|66
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:49
|68
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|71
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|72
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|73
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|74
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:01
|75
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:02
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:08
|77
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:09
|78
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|79
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:12
|80
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:15
|81
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:17
|82
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:35
|83
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:51
|85
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:58
|86
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:03:01
|87
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:07
|88
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:19
|89
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:56
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:58
|91
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:09
|92
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:04:13
|93
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|94
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:05:08
|95
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:13
|96
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:31
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:05:51
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:10
|99
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|100
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:46
|101
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:49
|102
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:32
|103
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:27
|105
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:32
|106
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:39
|107
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:47
|108
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:08
|110
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|111
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:05
|112
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:36
|113
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|114
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|116
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|117
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|118
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|120
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|122
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:33
|125
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:41
|126
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:43
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:52
|128
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:54
|129
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|130
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|131
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|133
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|136
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|141
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|144
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|145
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|146
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|147
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|148
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|149
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|151
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|152
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|153
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|154
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|156
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|161
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|164
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|165
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:29
|166
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|167
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|168
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|169
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|170
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|171
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|172
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|173
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|174
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|175
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|176
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|177
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|178
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|179
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|180
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|181
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|182
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|183
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|184
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|185
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|186
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:53
|187
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:57
|188
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:03
|189
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:10
|190
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|191
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|192
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|193
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:13
|194
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|10
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:57:33
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|5
|Katusha
|0:01:31
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:33
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:35
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:15
|12
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:20
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:25
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:31
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:41
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:42
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:37
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:42
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:14
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:33
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:40
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|35:58:34
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:01
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:28
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:56
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:09
|8
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:10
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:24
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:43
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:05
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:23
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:28
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:31
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:33
|21
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:28
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:36
|24
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:39
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:02
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:05
|28
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:06
|29
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:30
|30
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:35
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:47
|32
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:56
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:33
|34
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:54
|35
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:23
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:29
|37
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:35
|38
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:40
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|40
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:50
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:24
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:41
|43
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:03
|44
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:44
|45
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:49
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:01
|47
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|48
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:16:09
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:16:29
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:40
|51
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:18:55
|52
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:43
|53
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:53
|54
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:02
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:19
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:06
|57
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:23:11
|58
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:34
|59
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:59
|60
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:22
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:54
|62
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:26:18
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:27
|64
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:32
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:41
|66
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:54
|67
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:44
|68
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:00
|69
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:58
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:59
|71
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:48
|72
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|73
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:32:57
|74
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:01
|75
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:33:08
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:11
|77
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:33:51
|78
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:41
|79
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:47
|80
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:51
|81
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:54
|82
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:02
|83
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:36:38
|85
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:37:03
|86
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:39:01
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:53
|88
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:39:59
|89
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:51
|90
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:45
|91
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:41:59
|92
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:23
|93
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:50
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:11
|95
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:44:13
|96
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:16
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:44:38
|98
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:44:56
|99
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:45:35
|100
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:45:54
|101
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:00
|102
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:42
|103
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:49:21
|104
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:49:32
|105
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:36
|106
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:49:40
|107
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:50:11
|108
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:39
|109
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:05
|110
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:52:07
|111
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:09
|112
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:53:27
|113
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:36
|114
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:43
|115
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:55:48
|116
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:56:10
|117
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:21
|118
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:57:35
|119
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:52
|120
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:58:05
|121
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:58:08
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:10
|123
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:11
|124
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:59:16
|125
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:59:49
|126
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:59:54
|127
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:08
|128
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:00:39
|129
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:51
|130
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:17
|131
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:02:37
|132
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:02:46
|133
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:41
|134
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:03:43
|135
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|1:03:48
|136
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:55
|137
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:00
|138
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:05:10
|139
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:05:50
|140
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:06:13
|141
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:18
|142
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:06:29
|143
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:06:31
|144
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:39
|145
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:47
|146
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:06:52
|147
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:07:06
|148
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:42
|149
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:58
|150
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:10
|151
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|1:09:57
|152
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:08
|153
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:10:22
|154
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:27
|155
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:17
|156
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:12:18
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:12:30
|158
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:12:31
|159
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:47
|160
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:22
|161
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:14:11
|162
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:23
|163
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:15:27
|164
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:15:50
|165
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:53
|166
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:17:02
|167
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|168
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:18:16
|169
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1:18:25
|170
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:18:51
|171
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:19:48
|172
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:19
|173
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:20:23
|174
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:20:26
|175
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:21:05
|176
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:21:11
|177
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:21:12
|178
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:21:59
|179
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|1:22:16
|180
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:22:38
|181
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:22:44
|182
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:22:54
|183
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:23:47
|184
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:59
|185
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:25:30
|186
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:26:21
|187
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:25
|188
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:37
|189
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:21
|190
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:30:43
|191
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:31:28
|192
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:56
|193
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|1:38:27
|194
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:40:54
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|93
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|49
|6
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|40
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|32
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|16
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|27
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|28
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|29
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|33
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|34
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|36
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|37
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|41
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|42
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|43
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|44
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|45
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|46
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|48
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|49
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|50
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|51
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|52
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|54
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|55
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|57
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|60
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|61
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|62
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|63
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|64
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|66
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|68
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|69
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|70
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|71
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|73
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|74
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|75
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|76
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|77
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|78
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|79
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|pts
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|9
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|14
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|1
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|16
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|18
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|19
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|25
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|80
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|176
|14
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|200
|15
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|223
|16
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|234
|17
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|241
|18
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|241
|1
|Movistar Team
|107:00:10
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:17
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:32
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:46
|6
|Katusha
|0:03:04
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:35
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:36
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:54
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:45
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:59
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:18:20
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:48
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:49
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:06
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:31:07
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:36:20
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:23
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:46:00
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:30:50
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:34:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy