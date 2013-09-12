Trending

Kiryienka wins Vuelta stage to Peña Cabarga

Nibali loses time to Horner on final climb

Image 1 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky Procycling) wins stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky Procycling) wins stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 57

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 57

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) wins stage 18

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) wins stage 18
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) triumphs in stage 18

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) triumphs in stage 18
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 57

Vuelta stage 18 winner Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vuelta stage 18 winner Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 57

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 57

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 57

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 57

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 57

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 57

Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida)

Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 57

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 57

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 57

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 57

Dario Cataldo (Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 57

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 57

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale)

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 57

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 57

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 57

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 57

Andriy Grivko (Astana)

Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 57

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 57

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 57

Andrey Zeits (Astana)

Andrey Zeits (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 57

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 57

Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Cannondale)

Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 57

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale)

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 57

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 57

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 57

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 57

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) hung onto the race leader's red jersey by just three seconds after being dropped by Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) in the final kilometre of the steep climb to the finish on the Peña Cabarga.

Horner managed to distance the Italian on the steepest part of the climb, dancing on the pedals as he fight the 20% gradient and make Nibali suffer.

Horner finished sixth on the stage behind winner Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) and the remains of the break of the day. He gained 25 second gap on the Nibali, leaving him just three seconds behind the Italian on the general classification. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) both passed a struggling Nibali in sight of the line. They remain third and fourth overall at 1:09 and 2:24 respectively.

Kiryienka won the stage after being part of the break of the day and then attacking alone 40km out. He held off the chasers and the peloton, producing a huge effort to take a deserved victory. Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished second, at 28 seconds after trying to chase down Kiryienka, with Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) third at 1:18.

Kiryienka movingly dedicated his win to Italy's Daniele Tortoli, his first directeur sportif, who died recently.

Nibali initially seemed strong enough to go with Horner when the American followed an attack by Rodriguez. However he went too deep and paid for his effort. With time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds award at stage finishes, and intermediate sprint time bonuses of six, four and two seconds available, the Vuelta is now finely balanced.

Horner could snatch the race lead on the finish to Alto Naranco at the end of Friday's stage or on the Angliru –the final climb of the 2013 Vuelta, on Saturday. The Vuelta ends in the centre of Madrid with a circuit stage on Sunday.

How it happened

Despite the steep finish to the stage overlooking the northern coastline, riders were keen to get in the break of the day, in the hope the overall contenders would let them stay away and they would have the legs to make it to the finish.

After some early attacks, the right move formed after 18km with 15 riders going away. In there were Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp), Angel Vicioso (Katusha), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Argos Shimano), Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Cannondale), Martin Kohler (BMC), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Grega Bole (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida).

Movistar and Cofidis missed the move and so initially took up the chase. However they quickly lost enthusiasm and sat up, allowing the gap to grow. Astana set the tempo for a while but the gap reached almost ten minutes after the first climb of Alto de Bocos and hit double digits before the Alto Estacas de Trueba after 100km of racing.

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) took the mountain points but the climb marked the point when the gap began to fall, with Movistar ready to do a lot of work to step up Valverde for the finale. However the hilly stage profile also offered an opportunity for attacks and the break split on the Alto del Caracol 40km from the finish.

Kiryienka attacks

Dall'Antonia, Bole, Bono, Gastauer and Fairly quickly lost contact but Kiryienka went on the attack, with Clark and Hansen. Kiryienka then went again, setting off on his lone adventure. He carved out a minute's lead and was on a mission to try and win the stage.

The other riders left in the break remained unorganised and unconvinced about chasing, often talking and even arguing about who should do the work. It all played into the hands of solo Kiryienka, with the quiet Belarus rider diving down the descents and perfectly pacing his effort on the climbs.

Movistar continued to set the pace all the way to the foot of the Peña Cabarga but as soon as the riders turned left and the gradient kicked in hard, Radioshack-Leopard took over. Nibali opened his red leader's jersey and glued himself to Horner's back wheel. He was on the defensive but seemed in control.

Nibali cracks

The pace remained hard but constant until the final two kilometres of the climb, when the gradient touched 20%. Suddenly Moreno and Rodriguez blew the race apart for Katusha but Horner had the strength to go with them. Nibali banged shoulders with Valverde on a corner as he fought to follow them. He got up to the trio at one point but had nothing left when Horner accelerated again in the final kilometre. His shoulders slumped as he fought for his breath but the Vuelta was escaping his grasp as Horner went out of sight.

The veteran American failed to snatch the lead by just three seconds but is perhaps now the favourite to win the Vuelta. We find out on Friday's finish to Alto Naranco and definitively on the Angliru finish on Saturday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4:46:48
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:28
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:18
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:42
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:53
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:02
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:13
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:18
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:24
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:02:31
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:36
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:49
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:53
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:04
24José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
25José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:38
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
29Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
31Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:04:04
32Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
33Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:04:18
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:37
35Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:04:44
36David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:57
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:01
39Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:17
40Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
41Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:26
42Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:05:43
43Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:06:14
44Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:17
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:35
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:41
47Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:55
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:23
49Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:28
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
52Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
53Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:32
54Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:39
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:42
56Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:07:54
57Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
58Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:40
59Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:48
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:49
61Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
62Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
63Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
64Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
66Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:08
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:24
73Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:09:30
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:26
75Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
77Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:10:29
78Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:09
79Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
81Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
84Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
86Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
88Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
91Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
92Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
93Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
94Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:42
95Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
96Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:55
97Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:13
98Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:59
99Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:36
100Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:56
101Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:14:20
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:22
103Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
104Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:32
106Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:16
107Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
108José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
109Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
110Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
114Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
115Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
117Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
120Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
122Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
124Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
125Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
127Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
128Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
129Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
130Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
131Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
132Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
133Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
134Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
135Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:23
140Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:22:25
141Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:22:33
142Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:44
143Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:48
144Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:28
145Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:24:07
146Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
147Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:24:37
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Espinosa de los Monteros, km. 90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4pts
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 2 - Solares, km. 175,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling25pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol16
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard10
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural9
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha8
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Bocos (Cat. 3) km. 78
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 2 - Alto Estacas de Trueba (Cat. 3) km. 108
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Braguía (Cat. 3) km. 128
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 4 - Alto del Caracol (Cat. 2) km. 147
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling5pts
2Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 5 - Peña Cabarga (Cat. 1) km. 186
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling10pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol4
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo - Tinkoff14:26:52
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:39
3Katusha0:02:20
4Team Netapp - Endura0:03:28
5Movistar Team0:03:48
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:02
7Astana Pro Team0:05:49
8FDJ0:05:57
9Lampre-Merida0:06:17
10AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
11Radioshack Leopard0:07:01
12BMC Racing Team0:07:37
13Sky Procycling0:09:49
14Team Argos-Shimano0:10:31
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:37
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:15:53
17Orica Greenedge0:17:06
18Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:25
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:04
20Lotto Belisol0:22:07
21Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:04
22Garmin Sharp0:32:14

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team73:39:35
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:03
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:24
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:43
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:06:14
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:35
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:51
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:11:10
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:11:15
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:14
13José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:30
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:48
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:46
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:28
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:19:37
18Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:21
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:23:26
20Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:23:55
21Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:34
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:28:05
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:33:01
24José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:37:28
25Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:37:58
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:40:05
27Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:06
28Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:46:45
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:52:54
30Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:55
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:05:11
32Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:06:52
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1:07:48
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:11:51
35Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:12:39
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:14:30
37Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1:15:35
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1:19:46
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ1:21:30
40Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:21:33
41Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:21:40
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:21:55
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:17
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:25:36
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:25:45
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1:26:12
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:00
48Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:30:55
49Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:35:41
50Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:36:30
51Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:37:06
52Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha1:38:08
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:38:27
54Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:38:55
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:45:30
56Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:48:11
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:49:48
58Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:11
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:50:20
60Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:51:26
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:51:37
62Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:54:46
63Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:55:59
64Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:00:49
65Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard2:01:09
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:01:31
67Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:03:43
68Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2:05:23
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2:07:49
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:08:45
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:08:47
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha2:09:19
73Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura2:09:35
74Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:10:35
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2:11:17
76Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:11:57
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:14:28
78Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2:14:47
79Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard2:18:59
80Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:22:58
81Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:26:51
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:53
83Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha2:26:54
84Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2:27:26
85Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:27:37
86Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2:28:16
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:28:21
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:28:48
89Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:29:00
90Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2:29:41
91Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:29:44
92Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2:37:21
93Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:38:38
94Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:39:55
95Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano2:40:47
96Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:42:05
97Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:42:24
98Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2:43:35
99Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2:45:58
100Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:45:59
101David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:46:14
102Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2:47:16
103Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha2:49:19
104Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:49:50
105Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2:53:42
106Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:56:36
107Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:59:14
108Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:00:59
109Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:04:33
110Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:04:49
111Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida3:05:53
112Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:06:05
113Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:06:06
114Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:06:25
115Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural3:12:36
116Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:14:01
117Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:15:28
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:15:59
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:16:29
120José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team3:21:55
121Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:22:25
122Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:24:15
123Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:25:59
124Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano3:26:29
125Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:29:05
126Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural3:31:24
127Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:31:42
128Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:32:20
129Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:32:21
130Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:33:31
131Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:34:55
132Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha3:35:10
133Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:35:45
134Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:36:27
135Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp3:36:44
136Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3:37:26
137Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3:37:28
138Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura3:39:19
139Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:39:31
140Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:41:11
141Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural3:42:38
142Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:43:02
143Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:45:28
144Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:47:11
145Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:51:31
146Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:59:35
147Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:01:10
148Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:05:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team126pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff116
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha100
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard94
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha92
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team90
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team75
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling72
9Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida72
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano65
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale59
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura53
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step51
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling48
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida46
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ45
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale45
19Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp44
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
21Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling35
23Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff34
24Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ29
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural28
27Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team26
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff24
30Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
32Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
33Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha23
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol20
36Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
37Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
38Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
40Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural17
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura16
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
45Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano15
46Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural14
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
49Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural14
50Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
51Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
53Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
54Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
55Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
56Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
57David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural9
58Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
59Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura8
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
61Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
62Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
63Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
64Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
65Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
66Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
67Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural6
68Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural6
69Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
70Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
71Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha5
72Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
73Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
74Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
75Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ4
76Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
77Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
79David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
80Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
81Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
82Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
84Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
85Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
86Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
87Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
88Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
90Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1
91Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
92Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
93Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
94Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
95Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard22
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural22
5Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural20
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ17
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
11Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling15
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano14
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
14Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol13
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
18Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
19Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
21Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural7
22Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
26Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
27Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura4
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
35Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
36Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
37Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
40Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
41Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
42Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1
43Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1
44Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel-Euskadi220:27:11
2Movistar Team0:04:35
3Astana Pro Team0:06:17
4Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:07:57
5Katusha0:22:19
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:20
7Radioshack Leopard0:37:25
8Team Netapp - Endura0:50:21
9FDJ0:57:06
10Sky Procycling1:21:41
11BMC Racing Team1:30:43
12AG2R La Mondiale1:49:30
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:51:35
14Lampre-Merida2:31:41
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3:00:47
16Cannondale Pro Cycling3:05:19
17Team Argos-Shimano3:13:29
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:43:04
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3:43:24
20Lotto Belisol3:45:37
21Orica Greenedge5:52:09
22Garmin Sharp6:19:09

 

