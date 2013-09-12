Image 1 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky Procycling) wins stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 57 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 57 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) wins stage 18 (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) triumphs in stage 18 (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 57 Vuelta stage 18 winner Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 57 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 57 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 57 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 57 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 57 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 57 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 57 Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 57 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 57 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 57 Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 57 Dario Cataldo (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 57 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 57 Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 57 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 57 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 57 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 57 Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 57 Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 57 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 57 Andrey Zeits (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 57 Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 57 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 57 Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 57 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 57 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 57 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 57 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 57 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) hung onto the race leader's red jersey by just three seconds after being dropped by Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) in the final kilometre of the steep climb to the finish on the Peña Cabarga.

Horner managed to distance the Italian on the steepest part of the climb, dancing on the pedals as he fight the 20% gradient and make Nibali suffer.

Horner finished sixth on the stage behind winner Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) and the remains of the break of the day. He gained 25 second gap on the Nibali, leaving him just three seconds behind the Italian on the general classification. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) both passed a struggling Nibali in sight of the line. They remain third and fourth overall at 1:09 and 2:24 respectively.

Kiryienka won the stage after being part of the break of the day and then attacking alone 40km out. He held off the chasers and the peloton, producing a huge effort to take a deserved victory. Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished second, at 28 seconds after trying to chase down Kiryienka, with Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) third at 1:18.

Kiryienka movingly dedicated his win to Italy's Daniele Tortoli, his first directeur sportif, who died recently.

Nibali initially seemed strong enough to go with Horner when the American followed an attack by Rodriguez. However he went too deep and paid for his effort. With time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds award at stage finishes, and intermediate sprint time bonuses of six, four and two seconds available, the Vuelta is now finely balanced.

Horner could snatch the race lead on the finish to Alto Naranco at the end of Friday's stage or on the Angliru –the final climb of the 2013 Vuelta, on Saturday. The Vuelta ends in the centre of Madrid with a circuit stage on Sunday.

How it happened

Despite the steep finish to the stage overlooking the northern coastline, riders were keen to get in the break of the day, in the hope the overall contenders would let them stay away and they would have the legs to make it to the finish.

After some early attacks, the right move formed after 18km with 15 riders going away. In there were Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp), Angel Vicioso (Katusha), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Argos Shimano), Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Cannondale), Martin Kohler (BMC), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Grega Bole (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida).

Movistar and Cofidis missed the move and so initially took up the chase. However they quickly lost enthusiasm and sat up, allowing the gap to grow. Astana set the tempo for a while but the gap reached almost ten minutes after the first climb of Alto de Bocos and hit double digits before the Alto Estacas de Trueba after 100km of racing.

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) took the mountain points but the climb marked the point when the gap began to fall, with Movistar ready to do a lot of work to step up Valverde for the finale. However the hilly stage profile also offered an opportunity for attacks and the break split on the Alto del Caracol 40km from the finish.

Kiryienka attacks

Dall'Antonia, Bole, Bono, Gastauer and Fairly quickly lost contact but Kiryienka went on the attack, with Clark and Hansen. Kiryienka then went again, setting off on his lone adventure. He carved out a minute's lead and was on a mission to try and win the stage.

The other riders left in the break remained unorganised and unconvinced about chasing, often talking and even arguing about who should do the work. It all played into the hands of solo Kiryienka, with the quiet Belarus rider diving down the descents and perfectly pacing his effort on the climbs.

Movistar continued to set the pace all the way to the foot of the Peña Cabarga but as soon as the riders turned left and the gradient kicked in hard, Radioshack-Leopard took over. Nibali opened his red leader's jersey and glued himself to Horner's back wheel. He was on the defensive but seemed in control.

Nibali cracks

The pace remained hard but constant until the final two kilometres of the climb, when the gradient touched 20%. Suddenly Moreno and Rodriguez blew the race apart for Katusha but Horner had the strength to go with them. Nibali banged shoulders with Valverde on a corner as he fought to follow them. He got up to the trio at one point but had nothing left when Horner accelerated again in the final kilometre. His shoulders slumped as he fought for his breath but the Vuelta was escaping his grasp as Horner went out of sight.

The veteran American failed to snatch the lead by just three seconds but is perhaps now the favourite to win the Vuelta. We find out on Friday's finish to Alto Naranco and definitively on the Angliru finish on Saturday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4:46:48 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:28 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:18 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:42 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:53 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:02 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:13 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:18 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:24 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:02:31 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:36 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:49 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:53 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:04 24 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 25 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:38 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 29 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 31 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:04:04 32 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:08 33 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:04:18 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:37 35 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:04:44 36 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:57 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:01 39 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:17 40 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 41 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:26 42 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:05:43 43 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:06:14 44 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:17 45 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:35 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:41 47 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:55 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:23 49 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:28 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 52 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 53 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:32 54 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:39 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:42 56 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:54 57 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:36 58 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:40 59 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:48 60 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:49 61 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 62 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 63 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 64 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 66 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:08 72 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:24 73 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:30 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:26 75 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 77 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:10:29 78 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:09 79 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 82 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 86 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 88 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 91 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 92 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 93 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 94 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:42 95 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 96 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:55 97 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:13 98 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:59 99 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:36 100 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:56 101 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:14:20 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:22 103 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:32 106 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:16 107 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 108 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 110 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 112 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 114 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 115 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 117 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 119 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 120 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 122 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 124 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 125 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 128 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 129 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 130 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 131 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 133 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 134 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 135 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 139 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:23 140 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:22:25 141 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:22:33 142 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:44 143 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:48 144 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:28 145 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:24:07 146 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:24:37 DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard DNF Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Espinosa de los Monteros, km. 90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 pts 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 2 - Solares, km. 175,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 16 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 10 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 9 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 8 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Bocos (Cat. 3) km. 78 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Estacas de Trueba (Cat. 3) km. 108 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Braguía (Cat. 3) km. 128 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 4 - Alto del Caracol (Cat. 2) km. 147 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 5 - Peña Cabarga (Cat. 1) km. 186 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 10 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 14:26:52 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:39 3 Katusha 0:02:20 4 Team Netapp - Endura 0:03:28 5 Movistar Team 0:03:48 6 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:02 7 Astana Pro Team 0:05:49 8 FDJ 0:05:57 9 Lampre-Merida 0:06:17 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 11 Radioshack Leopard 0:07:01 12 BMC Racing Team 0:07:37 13 Sky Procycling 0:09:49 14 Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:31 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:37 16 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:15:53 17 Orica Greenedge 0:17:06 18 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:25 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:04 20 Lotto Belisol 0:22:07 21 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:04 22 Garmin Sharp 0:32:14

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73:39:35 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:03 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:24 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:43 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:44 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:14 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:35 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:51 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:11:10 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:11:15 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:14 13 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:30 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:48 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:46 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:28 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:37 18 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:21 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:23:26 20 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:23:55 21 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:34 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:28:05 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:33:01 24 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:37:28 25 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:37:58 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:40:05 27 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:06 28 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:46:45 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:52:54 30 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:55 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:05:11 32 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:06:52 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1:07:48 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:11:51 35 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:12:39 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:14:30 37 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1:15:35 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1:19:46 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 1:21:30 40 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:21:33 41 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:21:40 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:21:55 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:24:17 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:25:36 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:25:45 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1:26:12 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:00 48 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:30:55 49 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:35:41 50 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:36:30 51 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:37:06 52 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 1:38:08 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:38:27 54 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:38:55 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:45:30 56 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:48:11 57 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:49:48 58 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:11 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:50:20 60 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:51:26 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:37 62 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:54:46 63 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:55:59 64 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:00:49 65 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 2:01:09 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:01:31 67 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:03:43 68 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2:05:23 69 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:07:49 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:08:45 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:08:47 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 2:09:19 73 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 2:09:35 74 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:10:35 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:11:17 76 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:11:57 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:14:28 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2:14:47 79 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 2:18:59 80 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:22:58 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:26:51 82 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:53 83 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 2:26:54 84 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2:27:26 85 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:27:37 86 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2:28:16 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:28:21 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:28:48 89 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:29:00 90 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:29:41 91 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:29:44 92 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2:37:21 93 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:38:38 94 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:39:55 95 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:40:47 96 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:42:05 97 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:42:24 98 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2:43:35 99 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2:45:58 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:45:59 101 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:46:14 102 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:47:16 103 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 2:49:19 104 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:49:50 105 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2:53:42 106 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:56:36 107 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:59:14 108 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:00:59 109 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:04:33 110 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:04:49 111 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 3:05:53 112 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:06:05 113 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:06:06 114 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:06:25 115 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 3:12:36 116 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:14:01 117 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:15:28 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:15:59 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:16:29 120 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 3:21:55 121 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:22:25 122 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:24:15 123 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:25:59 124 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 3:26:29 125 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:29:05 126 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 3:31:24 127 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:31:42 128 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:32:20 129 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:32:21 130 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:33:31 131 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:34:55 132 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 3:35:10 133 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:35:45 134 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:36:27 135 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 3:36:44 136 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3:37:26 137 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3:37:28 138 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 3:39:19 139 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:39:31 140 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:41:11 141 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 3:42:38 142 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:43:02 143 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:45:28 144 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:47:11 145 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:51:31 146 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:59:35 147 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:01:10 148 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:05:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 126 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 116 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 100 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 94 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 92 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 72 9 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 72 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 65 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 53 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 48 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 46 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 45 18 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 19 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 44 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 21 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 35 23 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 24 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 25 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 29 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 28 27 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 26 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 30 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 32 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 33 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 23 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 20 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 36 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 37 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 38 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 40 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 17 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 16 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 45 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 15 46 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 14 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 49 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 14 50 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 51 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 53 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 54 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 55 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 56 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 57 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 9 58 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 59 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 61 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 62 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 63 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 64 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 65 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 67 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 6 68 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 6 69 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 70 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 71 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 5 72 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 73 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 74 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 75 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 4 76 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 77 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 79 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 80 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 81 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 82 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 84 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 85 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 86 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 87 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 88 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 89 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 90 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1 91 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 92 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 93 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 94 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 95 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 22 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 22 5 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 20 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 17 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 11 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 15 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 14 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 14 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 13 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 18 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 19 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 21 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 7 22 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 26 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 27 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 4 30 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 35 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 36 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 37 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 40 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 41 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 42 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1 43 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 44 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1