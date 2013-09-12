Kiryienka wins Vuelta stage to Peña Cabarga
Nibali loses time to Horner on final climb
Stage 18: Burgos - Peña Cabarga
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) hung onto the race leader's red jersey by just three seconds after being dropped by Chris Horner (Radioshack-Leopard) in the final kilometre of the steep climb to the finish on the Peña Cabarga.
Horner managed to distance the Italian on the steepest part of the climb, dancing on the pedals as he fight the 20% gradient and make Nibali suffer.
Horner finished sixth on the stage behind winner Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) and the remains of the break of the day. He gained 25 second gap on the Nibali, leaving him just three seconds behind the Italian on the general classification. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) both passed a struggling Nibali in sight of the line. They remain third and fourth overall at 1:09 and 2:24 respectively.
Kiryienka won the stage after being part of the break of the day and then attacking alone 40km out. He held off the chasers and the peloton, producing a huge effort to take a deserved victory. Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished second, at 28 seconds after trying to chase down Kiryienka, with Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) third at 1:18.
Kiryienka movingly dedicated his win to Italy's Daniele Tortoli, his first directeur sportif, who died recently.
Nibali initially seemed strong enough to go with Horner when the American followed an attack by Rodriguez. However he went too deep and paid for his effort. With time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds award at stage finishes, and intermediate sprint time bonuses of six, four and two seconds available, the Vuelta is now finely balanced.
Horner could snatch the race lead on the finish to Alto Naranco at the end of Friday's stage or on the Angliru –the final climb of the 2013 Vuelta, on Saturday. The Vuelta ends in the centre of Madrid with a circuit stage on Sunday.
How it happened
Despite the steep finish to the stage overlooking the northern coastline, riders were keen to get in the break of the day, in the hope the overall contenders would let them stay away and they would have the legs to make it to the finish.
After some early attacks, the right move formed after 18km with 15 riders going away. In there were Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp), Angel Vicioso (Katusha), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Argos Shimano), Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Cannondale), Martin Kohler (BMC), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Grega Bole (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida).
Movistar and Cofidis missed the move and so initially took up the chase. However they quickly lost enthusiasm and sat up, allowing the gap to grow. Astana set the tempo for a while but the gap reached almost ten minutes after the first climb of Alto de Bocos and hit double digits before the Alto Estacas de Trueba after 100km of racing.
Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) took the mountain points but the climb marked the point when the gap began to fall, with Movistar ready to do a lot of work to step up Valverde for the finale. However the hilly stage profile also offered an opportunity for attacks and the break split on the Alto del Caracol 40km from the finish.
Kiryienka attacks
Dall'Antonia, Bole, Bono, Gastauer and Fairly quickly lost contact but Kiryienka went on the attack, with Clark and Hansen. Kiryienka then went again, setting off on his lone adventure. He carved out a minute's lead and was on a mission to try and win the stage.
The other riders left in the break remained unorganised and unconvinced about chasing, often talking and even arguing about who should do the work. It all played into the hands of solo Kiryienka, with the quiet Belarus rider diving down the descents and perfectly pacing his effort on the climbs.
Movistar continued to set the pace all the way to the foot of the Peña Cabarga but as soon as the riders turned left and the gradient kicked in hard, Radioshack-Leopard took over. Nibali opened his red leader's jersey and glued himself to Horner's back wheel. He was on the defensive but seemed in control.
Nibali cracks
The pace remained hard but constant until the final two kilometres of the climb, when the gradient touched 20%. Suddenly Moreno and Rodriguez blew the race apart for Katusha but Horner had the strength to go with them. Nibali banged shoulders with Valverde on a corner as he fought to follow them. He got up to the trio at one point but had nothing left when Horner accelerated again in the final kilometre. His shoulders slumped as he fought for his breath but the Vuelta was escaping his grasp as Horner went out of sight.
The veteran American failed to snatch the lead by just three seconds but is perhaps now the favourite to win the Vuelta. We find out on Friday's finish to Alto Naranco and definitively on the Angliru finish on Saturday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4:46:48
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:28
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:18
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|5
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:42
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:53
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:02
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:13
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:24
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:31
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:36
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:49
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:53
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:04
|24
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|25
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:38
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|29
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:04:04
|32
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|33
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:18
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:37
|35
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:04:44
|36
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:57
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:01
|39
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:17
|40
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|41
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:26
|42
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:43
|43
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:06:14
|44
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:17
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:35
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:41
|47
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:55
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:23
|49
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:28
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|52
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:32
|54
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:39
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:42
|56
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:54
|57
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|58
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:40
|59
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:48
|60
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:49
|61
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|62
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|63
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:08
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|73
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:30
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:26
|75
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:29
|78
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|79
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|82
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|91
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|92
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|93
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:42
|95
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:55
|97
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:13
|98
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|99
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:36
|100
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:56
|101
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:14:20
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:22
|103
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:32
|106
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:16
|107
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|110
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|114
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|116
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|117
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|120
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|122
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|124
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|125
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|129
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|130
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|131
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|134
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|135
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|139
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:23
|140
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:22:25
|141
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:33
|142
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:44
|143
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:48
|144
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:28
|145
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:24:07
|146
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:37
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|pts
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|16
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|8
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|14:26:52
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:39
|3
|Katusha
|0:02:20
|4
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:28
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:03:48
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:02
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:49
|8
|FDJ
|0:05:57
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:17
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|11
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:07:01
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:37
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:49
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:31
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:37
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:15:53
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:17:06
|18
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:04
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:22:07
|21
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:04
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:32:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73:39:35
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:03
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:24
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:43
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:14
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:35
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:51
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:10
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:11:15
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:14
|13
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:30
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:48
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:46
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:28
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:37
|18
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:21
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:23:26
|20
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:23:55
|21
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:34
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:28:05
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:33:01
|24
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:37:28
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:37:58
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:40:05
|27
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:06
|28
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:45
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:54
|30
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:55
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:05:11
|32
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:06:52
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:07:48
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:11:51
|35
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:12:39
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:14:30
|37
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:15:35
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1:19:46
|39
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|1:21:30
|40
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:33
|41
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:21:40
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:21:55
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:17
|44
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:25:36
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:45
|46
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|1:26:12
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:00
|48
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:30:55
|49
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:35:41
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:36:30
|51
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:06
|52
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|1:38:08
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:27
|54
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:38:55
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:45:30
|56
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:48:11
|57
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:49:48
|58
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:11
|59
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:50:20
|60
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:51:26
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:37
|62
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:54:46
|63
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:55:59
|64
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:00:49
|65
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|2:01:09
|66
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:01:31
|67
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:03:43
|68
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2:05:23
|69
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:07:49
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:08:45
|71
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:08:47
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|2:09:19
|73
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:09:35
|74
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:10:35
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:11:17
|76
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:11:57
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:14:28
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2:14:47
|79
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|2:18:59
|80
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:22:58
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:26:51
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:53
|83
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|2:26:54
|84
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:27:26
|85
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:27:37
|86
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2:28:16
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:28:21
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:48
|89
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:29:00
|90
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:29:41
|91
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:29:44
|92
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2:37:21
|93
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:38:38
|94
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:39:55
|95
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:40:47
|96
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:42:05
|97
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:42:24
|98
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2:43:35
|99
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:45:58
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:45:59
|101
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:46:14
|102
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:47:16
|103
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|2:49:19
|104
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:49:50
|105
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:53:42
|106
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:56:36
|107
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:59:14
|108
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:00:59
|109
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:04:33
|110
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:04:49
|111
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3:05:53
|112
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:06:05
|113
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:06:06
|114
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:06:25
|115
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:12:36
|116
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:14:01
|117
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:15:28
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:15:59
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:16:29
|120
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:21:55
|121
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:22:25
|122
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:24:15
|123
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:25:59
|124
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:26:29
|125
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:29:05
|126
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|3:31:24
|127
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:31:42
|128
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:32:20
|129
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:32:21
|130
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:33:31
|131
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:34:55
|132
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|3:35:10
|133
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:35:45
|134
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:36:27
|135
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|3:36:44
|136
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:37:26
|137
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3:37:28
|138
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|3:39:19
|139
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:39:31
|140
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:41:11
|141
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|3:42:38
|142
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:43:02
|143
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:45:28
|144
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:47:11
|145
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:51:31
|146
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:59:35
|147
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:01:10
|148
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:05:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|116
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|100
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|92
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|72
|9
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|72
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|46
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|45
|18
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|19
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|21
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|35
|23
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|24
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|29
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|28
|27
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|30
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|32
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|33
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|23
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|20
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|37
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|38
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|40
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|43
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|45
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|46
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|14
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|49
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|14
|50
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|51
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|53
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|54
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|55
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|57
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|58
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|59
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|61
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|62
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|63
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|64
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|65
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|67
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|68
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|6
|69
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|70
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|71
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|72
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|73
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|74
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|75
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|76
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|77
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|79
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|80
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|81
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|82
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|84
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|85
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|86
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|87
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|88
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|90
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1
|91
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|92
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|94
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|95
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|5
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|20
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|17
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|11
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|15
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|14
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|13
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|18
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|19
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|21
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|22
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|26
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|27
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|30
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|32
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|35
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|37
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|40
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|41
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|42
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|43
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|44
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|220:27:11
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:35
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:17
|4
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:07:57
|5
|Katusha
|0:22:19
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:20
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:37:25
|8
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:50:21
|9
|FDJ
|0:57:06
|10
|Sky Procycling
|1:21:41
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|1:30:43
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:30
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:51:35
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|2:31:41
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:00:47
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:05:19
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3:13:29
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:43:04
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3:43:24
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|3:45:37
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|5:52:09
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|6:19:09
