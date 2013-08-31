Image 1 of 32 The Vuelta a Espana peloton in action during stage 8 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 32 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA teammates Marcos Garcia and Antonio Piedra climb to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 32 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 32 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 32 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 32 David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 32 Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished 40 seconds down on stage winner Leopold Konig (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 32 Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) won stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana on the Peñas Blancas summit finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 32 Vuelta a Espana stage eight winner Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 32 Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) on the podium after winning stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana, the Czech's first career Grand Tour stage victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 It's been a good Vuelta so far for Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) who won stage 2 and then earned the leader's jersey after stage 8. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 Irishman Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) leads a Grand Tour for the first time in his career (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack late in stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) leads the chase of Igor Anton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Mountains classification leader Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) would finish 3rd on stage 8 and take over the Vuelta's lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 32 Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) climbs to the finish of stage 8 on the Peñas Blancas climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 32 Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) marks Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the finishing Peñas Blancas ascent (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 32 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) en route to a ninth place finish on stage 8 to Peñas Blancas (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) climbs to the finish of stage 8 on Peñas Blancas (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 32 Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) finished in the top-20 on stage 8 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 The peloton en route to the finish of Vuelta a Espana stage 8 on the Peñas Blancas climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 32 Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana, the Czech's and his team's first Grand Tour stage victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 32 Stephen Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished third on the stage and moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 32 Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 32 Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) heads for a famous win (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 32 Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 32 Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 32 Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) keeps his team in the frame (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 32 Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) leads the Vuelta after 8 stages (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 32 Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) moves into red (Image credit: AFP)

On a day when the main GC contenders were expected to dominate as the Vuelta a España headed for its first major summit finish, the surprises continued at this race. Although most of the big names did finish in the top 10 on the Peñas Blancas climb above Estepona on the Costa del Sol, they were upstaged by Leopold König, who gave the Pro Continental NetApp-Endura team their first grand tour success.

The Czech judged his winning move perfectly, attacking in pursuit of lone leader Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) with two kilometres remaining. Caught by four more riders in the penultimate kilometre, including Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff), König went again at the kilometre banner and quickly closed down on the fading Antón.

König eased past the Basque with 500 metres remaining and continued his surge up to the line, where he had enough of an advantage to hold off a late charge by Katusha's Dani Moreno, with King of the Mountains leader Roche just behind the Spaniard in third.





“I’m not accustomed to being in the lead, but I love having the red jersey. I’ve been fighting for it for days, thinking what it would be like, where I could gain the seconds that separated me from Nibali, about time bonuses or the right place to move. Now I’ve managed it and it’s incredible, a dream,” said Roche, who also holds the King of the Mountains and Combined jerseys, and lies second in the points competition.

“Every year I’ve come to the Vuelta I’ve thought about wearing the leader’s jersey and now I hope to be able to defend it. I don’t know how long I will be able to manage it, one or two days, but every stage you have it is a bonus.”

“It was a fantastic final day of a sensational first week of the race for us,” said Saxo-Tinkoff DS Fabrizio Guidi. “Two stage wins, a series of different jerseys and now, to top it off, Nico takes the overall lead. We’re very happy and he fully deserves to take the overall lead. But with the jersey comes responsibility and there’s probably no need to mention that it’s a very long way to Madrid.”



How it unfolded

The stage began with the news that Roche’s cousin, Dan Martin, would not be starting due to the injuries the Garmin rider suffered when he crashed towards the end of stage seven. Once the peloton was under way, more than 30km passed before the break of the day formed. Fourteen riders made the cut, although its progress was initially hampered by the presence of König’s NetApp team-mate Bartosz Huzarski, who was lying 11th overall, within a minute of race leader Nibali. Once Huzarski dropped back, Nibali’s Astana team allowed the break some freedom.

As Huzarski rejoined the peloton, Dario Cataldo (Sky), Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r), Rafa Valls (Vacansoleil), Francis De Greef (Lotto), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp), Thierry Hupond (Argos-Shimano), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Leopard), Dominik Nerz (BMC), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) and Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) pushed their advantage out to more than four minutes.

From 60km out, the peloton began to chip away at that lead. With 20km remaining it was down to 2-12. Ivan Basso then ordered his men to the front to trim it back a bit more. On the final approach to the climb, RadioShack took over the pacemaking, clearly intent on setting up Horner.

The steepest ramps of the Peñas Blancas come early, and they shredded the riders in the break. With 12km left, only Cataldo, Nerz and Valls remained at the front. Behind, Fabian Cancellara led the peloton up these steep ramps at a ferocious rate, cutting the break’s lead to a minute. When “Spartacus” pulled aside with 9km remaining, Busche was in the right place having dropped back from the break to take over pacesetting duties from the Swiss.

After Valls fell back with 7km left, Cataldo and Nerz pressed on for another couple of kilometres. Then, with the bunch bearing down on them, they shook hands and left the stage to the GC guys, who were still being led by Busche.

Euskaltel climber Antón was the first to attack from this group, zipping clear with 4.7km to the line. The Basque quickly gained 15 seconds, but never seemed likely to stay clear once the counterattacks began from the red jersey group close behind him.

Movistar’s Eros Capecchi was the first to go, but Horner produced the strongest surge, which saw a number of GC outsiders fall back, including Antón’s team leader, Samuel Sánchez. Antón, though, still had nine seconds in hand at the 2km banner, and gained a few more when the GC contenders regrouped and waited for the next move.

It came from König, who accelerated away, chased by Thibault Pinot (FDJ), Basso, Moreno and Roche. It was interesting to note that Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Nibali all failed or perhaps declined to chase these riders, perhaps thinking ahead to tomorrow’s tough finish at Valdepeñas de Jaén and, more particularly, Monday’s summit finish on the Alto Hazallanas.

Full Results 1 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 4:09:46 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:01 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:05 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:08 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:13 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:57 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 26 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:39 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 31 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:54 32 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:05 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:14 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 36 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:02:37 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:46 39 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:55 40 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:03 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:55 43 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:03 46 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:37 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:27 48 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:40 51 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:23 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:29 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:04 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:07:45 55 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:51 56 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:08:16 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:19 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:02 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:04 63 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:15 65 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:13 66 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:14 67 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 68 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 73 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 76 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 77 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 78 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:39 79 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:25 80 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 81 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 82 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 83 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 84 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 87 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 88 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 90 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 91 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 92 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 93 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 97 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 101 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 102 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 103 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:02 105 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:18 106 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:15:11 108 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 109 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:53 112 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 114 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 115 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 117 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 121 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 124 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 125 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 129 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 130 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 131 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 133 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 134 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 136 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 137 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 139 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 140 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 143 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 144 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 146 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 151 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 152 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 155 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 159 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 160 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 161 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 162 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 164 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 165 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 167 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 168 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 169 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 170 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 171 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 172 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 173 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 174 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 175 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 176 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 177 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 178 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 179 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 180 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 181 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 182 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 183 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 184 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 185 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 186 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 187 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:20:59 188 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 189 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:21 190 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:29 191 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:33 192 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:40 193 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 194 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:02 DNS Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 - San Enrique de Guadiaro, 124km 1 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 pts 2 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Estepona, 147.3km 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Points - Alto de Peñas Blancas, 166.6km 1 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 25 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 20 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 7 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Peñas Blancas (Cat. 1) 166.6km 1 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 10 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 6 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Most combative 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams 1 Movistar Team 12:31:35 2 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:25 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 4 Katusha 0:00:40 5 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 6 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:47 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 8 FDJ.fr 0:02:00 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:12 10 Sky Procycling 0:06:18 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:45 12 BMC Racing Team 0:10:24 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:23 14 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:40 15 Lotto Belisol 0:15:19 16 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:39 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:53 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:11 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:42 20 Lampre-Merida 0:25:30 21 Garmin-Sharp 0:42:15 22 Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:54

General classification after stage 8 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31:39:30 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:17 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:29 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:30 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:52 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:01:03 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:28 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:37 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:42 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:01 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:03 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:22 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:25 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:31 22 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:40 23 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:42 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:00 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 26 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:17 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:23 28 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:43 29 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:54 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:07 31 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:24 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:26 33 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:28 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:07 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:46 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:00 37 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:04 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:17 39 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:33 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:35 41 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:48 42 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:59 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:03 44 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:06 45 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:24 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:54 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:37 48 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:14:07 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:14:27 50 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:32 51 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:46 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:50 53 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:03 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:19 55 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 56 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:42 57 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:16:01 58 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:29 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:31 60 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:42 61 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:29 62 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:31 63 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:44 64 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:59 65 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:24:00 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:24:35 67 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:39 68 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:45 69 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:58 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:40 71 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:49 72 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:55 73 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:56 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:32 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:44 76 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:30:04 77 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:30:47 78 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:31:13 79 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:23 80 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:34 81 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:31:43 82 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:31 83 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:32:58 84 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 85 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:09 86 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:21 88 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:10 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:34:19 90 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:58 91 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:35:08 92 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:27 93 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 94 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:48 95 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:35:55 96 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:48 97 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:21 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:38:54 99 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:20 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:39:36 101 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:47 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:40:20 103 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:22 104 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:41:31 105 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:41:43 106 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:45 107 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:38 108 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:27 109 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:43:32 110 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:44:29 111 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:44:31 112 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:45:34 113 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:46:40 114 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:47:24 115 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:29 116 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:47:39 117 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:03 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:04 119 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:48:10 120 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:48:41 121 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:43 122 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:45 123 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:48 124 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:48:58 125 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:27 126 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:49:33 127 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:50:01 128 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:50:17 129 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:50:19 130 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:50:21 131 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:50:27 132 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:29 133 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:35 134 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:50:44 135 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:50:57 136 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:51:03 137 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:51:40 138 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:53:19 139 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:32 140 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:56 141 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:05 142 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 143 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:54:10 144 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:54:23 145 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:54:38 146 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:15 147 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:55:28 148 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:55:56 149 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:00 150 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:56:05 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:56:08 152 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:56:09 153 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:25 154 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:56:26 155 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:57:17 156 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:57:49 157 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:01 158 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:58:26 159 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:59:28 160 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:59:38 161 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:59:41 162 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:26 163 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:40 164 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:45 165 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:01:00 166 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:02:04 167 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1:02:13 168 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:02:39 169 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:02:45 170 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:04:02 171 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:04:04 172 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:04:07 173 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:11 174 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:04:50 175 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:04:59 176 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:05:14 177 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:05:26 178 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:05:37 179 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 1:05:54 180 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:06:16 181 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:22 182 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:06:32 183 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:07:37 184 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 1:08:47 185 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:09:18 186 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:10:09 187 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:47 188 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:11:13 189 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:12:09 190 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:13:57 191 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:15:06 192 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:20:44 193 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:23:48 194 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 1:27:58

Points classification 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 68 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 45 5 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 40 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 39 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 36 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 10 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 33 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 33 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 32 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 15 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 19 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 26 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 28 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 29 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 11 30 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 31 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 32 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 33 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 36 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 38 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 39 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 8 41 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 42 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 43 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 44 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 45 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 46 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 47 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 48 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 6 49 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 51 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 52 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 53 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 54 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 55 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 56 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 57 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 58 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 59 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 60 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 62 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 63 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 64 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 65 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 66 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 67 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 68 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 69 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 70 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 71 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 72 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 pts 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 5 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 8 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 13 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 1 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 15 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 16 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1 17 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 7 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 13 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 19 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 34 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 161 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 13 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 194 14 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 213 15 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 225 16 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 232 17 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 236