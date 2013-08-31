Vuelta stage 8: König prevails on Alto Peñas Blancas
Roche takes over leader's jersey from Nibali
Stage 8: Jerez de la Frontera - Alto Peñas Blancas (Estepona)
On a day when the main GC contenders were expected to dominate as the Vuelta a España headed for its first major summit finish, the surprises continued at this race. Although most of the big names did finish in the top 10 on the Peñas Blancas climb above Estepona on the Costa del Sol, they were upstaged by Leopold König, who gave the Pro Continental NetApp-Endura team their first grand tour success.
The Czech judged his winning move perfectly, attacking in pursuit of lone leader Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) with two kilometres remaining. Caught by four more riders in the penultimate kilometre, including Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff), König went again at the kilometre banner and quickly closed down on the fading Antón.
König eased past the Basque with 500 metres remaining and continued his surge up to the line, where he had enough of an advantage to hold off a late charge by Katusha's Dani Moreno, with King of the Mountains leader Roche just behind the Spaniard in third.
“I’m not accustomed to being in the lead, but I love having the red jersey. I’ve been fighting for it for days, thinking what it would be like, where I could gain the seconds that separated me from Nibali, about time bonuses or the right place to move. Now I’ve managed it and it’s incredible, a dream,” said Roche, who also holds the King of the Mountains and Combined jerseys, and lies second in the points competition.
“Every year I’ve come to the Vuelta I’ve thought about wearing the leader’s jersey and now I hope to be able to defend it. I don’t know how long I will be able to manage it, one or two days, but every stage you have it is a bonus.”
“It was a fantastic final day of a sensational first week of the race for us,” said Saxo-Tinkoff DS Fabrizio Guidi. “Two stage wins, a series of different jerseys and now, to top it off, Nico takes the overall lead. We’re very happy and he fully deserves to take the overall lead. But with the jersey comes responsibility and there’s probably no need to mention that it’s a very long way to Madrid.”
How it unfolded
The stage began with the news that Roche’s cousin, Dan Martin, would not be starting due to the injuries the Garmin rider suffered when he crashed towards the end of stage seven. Once the peloton was under way, more than 30km passed before the break of the day formed. Fourteen riders made the cut, although its progress was initially hampered by the presence of König’s NetApp team-mate Bartosz Huzarski, who was lying 11th overall, within a minute of race leader Nibali. Once Huzarski dropped back, Nibali’s Astana team allowed the break some freedom.
As Huzarski rejoined the peloton, Dario Cataldo (Sky), Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r), Rafa Valls (Vacansoleil), Francis De Greef (Lotto), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp), Thierry Hupond (Argos-Shimano), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Leopard), Dominik Nerz (BMC), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) and Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) pushed their advantage out to more than four minutes.
From 60km out, the peloton began to chip away at that lead. With 20km remaining it was down to 2-12. Ivan Basso then ordered his men to the front to trim it back a bit more. On the final approach to the climb, RadioShack took over the pacemaking, clearly intent on setting up Horner.
The steepest ramps of the Peñas Blancas come early, and they shredded the riders in the break. With 12km left, only Cataldo, Nerz and Valls remained at the front. Behind, Fabian Cancellara led the peloton up these steep ramps at a ferocious rate, cutting the break’s lead to a minute. When “Spartacus” pulled aside with 9km remaining, Busche was in the right place having dropped back from the break to take over pacesetting duties from the Swiss.
After Valls fell back with 7km left, Cataldo and Nerz pressed on for another couple of kilometres. Then, with the bunch bearing down on them, they shook hands and left the stage to the GC guys, who were still being led by Busche.
Euskaltel climber Antón was the first to attack from this group, zipping clear with 4.7km to the line. The Basque quickly gained 15 seconds, but never seemed likely to stay clear once the counterattacks began from the red jersey group close behind him.
Movistar’s Eros Capecchi was the first to go, but Horner produced the strongest surge, which saw a number of GC outsiders fall back, including Antón’s team leader, Samuel Sánchez. Antón, though, still had nine seconds in hand at the 2km banner, and gained a few more when the GC contenders regrouped and waited for the next move.
It came from König, who accelerated away, chased by Thibault Pinot (FDJ), Basso, Moreno and Roche. It was interesting to note that Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Nibali all failed or perhaps declined to chase these riders, perhaps thinking ahead to tomorrow’s tough finish at Valdepeñas de Jaén and, more particularly, Monday’s summit finish on the Alto Hazallanas.
|1
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|4:09:46
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:01
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:05
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:08
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:13
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|19
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:57
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|26
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:39
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|32
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:05
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:14
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|36
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:37
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:46
|39
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:55
|40
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:03
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:55
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:03
|46
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:27
|48
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:40
|51
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:23
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:04
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:07:45
|55
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:51
|56
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:16
|60
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:19
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:02
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|63
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:15
|65
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:13
|66
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:14
|67
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|68
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|76
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|78
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:39
|79
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:25
|80
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|81
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|87
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|91
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|92
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|97
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|99
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|101
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|103
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:02
|105
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:18
|106
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:15:11
|108
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|109
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:53
|112
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|114
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|115
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|117
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|121
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|125
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|129
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|131
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|134
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|137
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|140
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|143
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|144
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|146
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|151
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|155
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|160
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|161
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|162
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|164
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|167
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|169
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|170
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|172
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|173
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|174
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|175
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|176
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|177
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|178
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|179
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|180
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|181
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|182
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|183
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|184
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|185
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|186
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|187
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:20:59
|188
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|189
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:21
|190
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:29
|191
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:33
|192
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:40
|193
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|194
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:02
|DNS
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|pts
|2
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|20
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|7
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|1
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|6
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:31:35
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:25
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Katusha
|0:00:40
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:43
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:47
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:00
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:12
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:18
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:45
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:24
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:23
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:40
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:15:19
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:39
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:53
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:11
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:42
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:25:30
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:42:15
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:54
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31:39:30
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:17
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:29
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:30
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:52
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:03
|11
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:37
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:01
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:03
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:22
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:25
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:31
|22
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:40
|23
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:42
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:00
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:17
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:23
|28
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|29
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:54
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:07
|31
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:24
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:26
|33
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:28
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:07
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:46
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:00
|37
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|38
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:17
|39
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:33
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|41
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:48
|42
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:59
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:03
|44
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:06
|45
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:24
|46
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:54
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:37
|48
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:14:07
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:27
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|51
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:46
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:50
|53
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:03
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:19
|55
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|56
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:42
|57
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:16:01
|58
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:29
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:31
|60
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:42
|61
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:29
|62
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:31
|63
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:44
|64
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:59
|65
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:00
|66
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:24:35
|67
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:39
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:45
|69
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:58
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:40
|71
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:49
|72
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:55
|73
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:56
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:32
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:44
|76
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:30:04
|77
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:30:47
|78
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:31:13
|79
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:23
|80
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:34
|81
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:31:43
|82
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:31
|83
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:32:58
|84
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|85
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:09
|86
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:21
|88
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:10
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:19
|90
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:58
|91
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:35:08
|92
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:27
|93
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:48
|95
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:35:55
|96
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:48
|97
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:21
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:38:54
|99
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:20
|100
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:39:36
|101
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:47
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:40:20
|103
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:22
|104
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:41:31
|105
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:41:43
|106
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:41:45
|107
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:38
|108
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:27
|109
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:43:32
|110
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:29
|111
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:44:31
|112
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:45:34
|113
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:46:40
|114
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:24
|115
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:29
|116
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:47:39
|117
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:03
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:04
|119
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:48:10
|120
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:41
|121
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:43
|122
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:45
|123
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:48
|124
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:48:58
|125
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:27
|126
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:33
|127
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:50:01
|128
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:50:17
|129
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:50:19
|130
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:50:21
|131
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:50:27
|132
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:29
|133
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:35
|134
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:50:44
|135
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:50:57
|136
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:51:03
|137
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:51:40
|138
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:19
|139
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:32
|140
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:56
|141
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:05
|142
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|143
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:54:10
|144
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:54:23
|145
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:38
|146
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:15
|147
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:55:28
|148
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:56
|149
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:00
|150
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:05
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:56:08
|152
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:56:09
|153
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:25
|154
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:26
|155
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:17
|156
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:57:49
|157
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:01
|158
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:58:26
|159
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:59:28
|160
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:59:38
|161
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:59:41
|162
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:26
|163
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:40
|164
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:45
|165
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:01:00
|166
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:02:04
|167
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1:02:13
|168
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:02:39
|169
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:02:45
|170
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:02
|171
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:04:04
|172
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:04:07
|173
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:04:11
|174
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:04:50
|175
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:04:59
|176
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:05:14
|177
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:05:26
|178
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:05:37
|179
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|1:05:54
|180
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:06:16
|181
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:22
|182
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:06:32
|183
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:07:37
|184
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:47
|185
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:09:18
|186
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:10:09
|187
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:47
|188
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:13
|189
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:09
|190
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:13:57
|191
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:15:06
|192
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:44
|193
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:23:48
|194
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|1:27:58
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|68
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|40
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|33
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|32
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|15
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|26
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|28
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|30
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|31
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|32
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|33
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|36
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|38
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|39
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|41
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|42
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|43
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|45
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|46
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|47
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|48
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|49
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|50
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|51
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|52
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|53
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|54
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|55
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|56
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|57
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|58
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|59
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|60
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|62
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|63
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|64
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|65
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|66
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|67
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|68
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|69
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|70
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|71
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|72
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|pts
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|5
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|8
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|1
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|15
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|16
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|17
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|7
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|34
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|161
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|13
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|194
|14
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|213
|15
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|225
|16
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|232
|17
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|236
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|94:01:21
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:13
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:42
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|6
|Katusha
|0:02:49
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:09
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:52
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:28
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:54
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:20
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:38
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:17:21
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:11
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:34
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:11
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:50
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:29:58
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:34:54
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:42:02
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:11:26
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:32:39
