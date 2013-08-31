Trending

Vuelta stage 8: König prevails on Alto Peñas Blancas

Roche takes over leader's jersey from Nibali

Image 1 of 32

The Vuelta a Espana peloton in action during stage 8

The Vuelta a Espana peloton in action during stage 8
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 32

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA teammates Marcos Garcia and Antonio Piedra climb to the finish

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA teammates Marcos Garcia and Antonio Piedra climb to the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 32

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 32

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 32

Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 32

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 32

David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 32

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished 40 seconds down on stage winner Leopold Konig

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished 40 seconds down on stage winner Leopold Konig
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 32

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) won stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana on the Peñas Blancas summit finish

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) won stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana on the Peñas Blancas summit finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage eight winner Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) on the podium

Vuelta a Espana stage eight winner Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 32

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) on the podium after winning stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana, the Czech's first career Grand Tour stage victory

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) on the podium after winning stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana, the Czech's first career Grand Tour stage victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 32

It's been a good Vuelta so far for Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) who won stage 2 and then earned the leader's jersey after stage 8.

It's been a good Vuelta so far for Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) who won stage 2 and then earned the leader's jersey after stage 8.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 32

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 32

Irishman Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) leads a Grand Tour for the first time in his career

Irishman Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) leads a Grand Tour for the first time in his career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 32

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack late in stage 8 at the Vuelta

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack late in stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 32

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) leads the chase of Igor Anton

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) leads the chase of Igor Anton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 32

Mountains classification leader Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) would finish 3rd on stage 8 and take over the Vuelta's lead.

Mountains classification leader Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) would finish 3rd on stage 8 and take over the Vuelta's lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 32

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) climbs to the finish of stage 8 on the Peñas Blancas climb

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) climbs to the finish of stage 8 on the Peñas Blancas climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 32

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) marks Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the finishing Peñas Blancas ascent

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) marks Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the finishing Peñas Blancas ascent
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 32

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) en route to a ninth place finish on stage 8 to Peñas Blancas

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) en route to a ninth place finish on stage 8 to Peñas Blancas
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 32

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) climbs to the finish of stage 8 on Peñas Blancas

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) climbs to the finish of stage 8 on Peñas Blancas
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 32

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) finished in the top-20 on stage 8

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) finished in the top-20 on stage 8
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 32

The peloton en route to the finish of Vuelta a Espana stage 8 on the Peñas Blancas climb

The peloton en route to the finish of Vuelta a Espana stage 8 on the Peñas Blancas climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 32

Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana, the Czech's and his team's first Grand Tour stage victory

Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana, the Czech's and his team's first Grand Tour stage victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 32

Stephen Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished third on the stage and moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta

Stephen Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished third on the stage and moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 32

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 32

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) heads for a famous win

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) heads for a famous win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 32

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura)

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 32

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) on the podium

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp-Endura) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 32

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) keeps his team in the frame

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) keeps his team in the frame
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 32

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) leads the Vuelta after 8 stages

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) leads the Vuelta after 8 stages
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 32

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) moves into red

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) moves into red
(Image credit: AFP)

On a day when the main GC contenders were expected to dominate as the Vuelta a España headed for its first major summit finish, the surprises continued at this race. Although most of the big names did finish in the top 10 on the Peñas Blancas climb above Estepona on the Costa del Sol, they were upstaged by Leopold König, who gave the Pro Continental NetApp-Endura team their first grand tour success.

The Czech judged his winning move perfectly, attacking in pursuit of lone leader Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) with two kilometres remaining. Caught by four more riders in the penultimate kilometre, including Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff), König went again at the kilometre banner and quickly closed down on the fading Antón.

König eased past the Basque with 500 metres remaining and continued his surge up to the line, where he had enough of an advantage to hold off a late charge by Katusha's Dani Moreno, with King of the Mountains leader Roche just behind the Spaniard in third.

“I’m not accustomed to being in the lead, but I love having the red jersey. I’ve been fighting for it for days, thinking what it would be like, where I could gain the seconds that separated me from Nibali, about time bonuses or the right place to move. Now I’ve managed it and it’s incredible, a dream,” said Roche, who also holds the King of the Mountains and Combined jerseys, and lies second in the points competition.

“Every year I’ve come to the Vuelta I’ve thought about wearing the leader’s jersey and now I hope to be able to defend it. I don’t know how long I will be able to manage it, one or two days, but every stage you have it is a bonus.”

“It was a fantastic final day of a sensational first week of the race for us,” said Saxo-Tinkoff DS Fabrizio Guidi. “Two stage wins, a series of different jerseys and now, to top it off, Nico takes the overall lead. We’re very happy and he fully deserves to take the overall lead. But with the jersey comes responsibility and there’s probably no need to mention that it’s a very long way to Madrid.”


How it unfolded

The stage began with the news that Roche’s cousin, Dan Martin, would not be starting due to the injuries the Garmin rider suffered when he crashed towards the end of stage seven. Once the peloton was under way, more than 30km passed before the break of the day formed. Fourteen riders made the cut, although its progress was initially hampered by the presence of König’s NetApp team-mate Bartosz Huzarski, who was lying 11th overall, within a minute of race leader Nibali. Once Huzarski dropped back, Nibali’s Astana team allowed the break some freedom.

As Huzarski rejoined the peloton, Dario Cataldo (Sky), Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r), Rafa Valls (Vacansoleil), Francis De Greef (Lotto), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp), Thierry Hupond (Argos-Shimano), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Leopard), Dominik Nerz (BMC), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) and Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) pushed their advantage out to more than four minutes.

From 60km out, the peloton began to chip away at that lead. With 20km remaining it was down to 2-12. Ivan Basso then ordered his men to the front to trim it back a bit more. On the final approach to the climb, RadioShack took over the pacemaking, clearly intent on setting up Horner.

The steepest ramps of the Peñas Blancas come early, and they shredded the riders in the break. With 12km left, only Cataldo, Nerz and Valls remained at the front. Behind, Fabian Cancellara led the peloton up these steep ramps at a ferocious rate, cutting the break’s lead to a minute. When “Spartacus” pulled aside with 9km remaining, Busche was in the right place having dropped back from the break to take over pacesetting duties from the Swiss.

After Valls fell back with 7km left, Cataldo and Nerz pressed on for another couple of kilometres. Then, with the bunch bearing down on them, they shook hands and left the stage to the GC guys, who were still being led by Busche.

Euskaltel climber Antón was the first to attack from this group, zipping clear with 4.7km to the line. The Basque quickly gained 15 seconds, but never seemed likely to stay clear once the counterattacks began from the red jersey group close behind him.

Movistar’s Eros Capecchi was the first to go, but Horner produced the strongest surge, which saw a number of GC outsiders fall back, including Antón’s team leader, Samuel Sánchez. Antón, though, still had nine seconds in hand at the 2km banner, and gained a few more when the GC contenders regrouped and waited for the next move.

It came from König, who accelerated away, chased by Thibault Pinot (FDJ), Basso, Moreno and Roche. It was interesting to note that Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Nibali all failed or perhaps declined to chase these riders, perhaps thinking ahead to tomorrow’s tough finish at Valdepeñas de Jaén and, more particularly, Monday’s summit finish on the Alto Hazallanas.

 

Full Results
1Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura4:09:46
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:01
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:05
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:08
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:13
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:23
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:27
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:31
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:57
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
26David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:39
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
31Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:54
32Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:05
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:02:14
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
36Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:02:37
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:46
39Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:55
40Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:03
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:55
43Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:03
46Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:37
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:27
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:05:40
51Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:23
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:29
53Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:04
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:07:45
55Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:51
56Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:08:16
60Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:19
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:02
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:04
63Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:15
65Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:13
66Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:14
67Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
68Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
71Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
76Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
77Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
78Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:12:39
79Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:25
80Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
81Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
82Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
83Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
84Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
87Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
88Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
90Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
91Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
92Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
94Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
97Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
101Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
102Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
103Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:02
105Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:18
106Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:15:11
108Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
109Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:53
112Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
113Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
115Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
117Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
118Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
120Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
121José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
122Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
124Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
125Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
126Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
128Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
129Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
130Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
131Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
133Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
134Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
135Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
136Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
137Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
139Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
140Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
143Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
144Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
146Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
148Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
151Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
152Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
155Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
159Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
160Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
161Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
162Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
164Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
165Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
166Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
167David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
168Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
169Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
170Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
171Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
172Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
173Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
174Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
175Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
176Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
177Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
178Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
179Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
180Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
181Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
182Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
183Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
184Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
185Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
186Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
187Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:20:59
188Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
189Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:21
190Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:29
191Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:33
192Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:40
193Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
194Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:02
DNSDaniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 - San Enrique de Guadiaro, 124km
1Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4pts
2Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Estepona, 147.3km
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
3Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Points - Alto de Peñas Blancas, 166.6km
1Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura25pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha20
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr14
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha7
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard5
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Peñas Blancas (Cat. 1) 166.6km
1Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura10pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha6
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Most combative
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
1Movistar Team12:31:35
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:25
3Astana Pro Team0:00:29
4Katusha0:00:40
5RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
6Team NetApp-Endura0:00:47
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
8FDJ.fr0:02:00
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:12
10Sky Procycling0:06:18
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:45
12BMC Racing Team0:10:24
13AG2R La Mondiale0:13:23
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:40
15Lotto Belisol0:15:19
16Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:39
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:53
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:11
19Team Argos-Shimano0:22:42
20Lampre-Merida0:25:30
21Garmin-Sharp0:42:15
22Orica-GreenEdge0:48:54

General classification after stage 8
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff31:39:30
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:17
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:29
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:00:30
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:42
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:52
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:01:03
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:28
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:37
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:42
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:01
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:03
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:22
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:25
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:02:31
22David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:40
23José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:42
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:00
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
26Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:17
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:23
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:43
29Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:54
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:07
31Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:24
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:26
33Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:28
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:07
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:46
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:00
37Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:04
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:17
39Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:33
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:35
41Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:48
42Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:59
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:03
44Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:06
45Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:24
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:54
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:37
48Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:14:07
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:14:27
50Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:32
51Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:46
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:50
53Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:03
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:19
55Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
56Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:42
57Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:16:01
58Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:18:29
59Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:31
60Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:42
61Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:29
62Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:31
63Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:44
64Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:59
65Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:24:00
66Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:24:35
67Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:39
68Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:45
69Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:58
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:40
71Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:49
72Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:55
73Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:56
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:32
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:44
76Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:30:04
77Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:30:47
78Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:31:13
79Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:23
80Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:34
81Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:31:43
82Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:31
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:32:58
84Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
85Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:09
86Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:21
88Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:34:10
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:34:19
90Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:34:58
91Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:35:08
92Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:27
93Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:48
95Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:35:55
96Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:48
97Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:21
98Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:38:54
99David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:39:20
100Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:39:36
101Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:47
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:40:20
103Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:22
104Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:41:31
105Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:41:43
106Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:45
107Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:38
108Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:27
109Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:43:32
110Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:29
111Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:44:31
112Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:45:34
113Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:46:40
114Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:47:24
115Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:29
116Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:47:39
117Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:03
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:04
119Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:48:10
120Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:41
121Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:43
122Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:45
123Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:48
124Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:48:58
125Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:27
126Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:49:33
127Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:50:01
128Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:50:17
129Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:50:19
130Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:50:21
131Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:50:27
132Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:29
133Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:35
134Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:50:44
135Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:50:57
136Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:51:03
137Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:51:40
138Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:53:19
139Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:32
140José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:56
141Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:05
142Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
143Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:54:10
144Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:54:23
145Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:54:38
146Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:55:15
147Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:55:28
148Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:55:56
149Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:00
150Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:56:05
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:56:08
152Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:56:09
153Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:25
154Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:56:26
155Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:57:17
156Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:57:49
157Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:01
158Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:58:26
159Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:59:28
160Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:59:38
161Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:59:41
162Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:26
163Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:40
164Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:45
165Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:01:00
166Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:02:04
167Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1:02:13
168Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:02:39
169Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:02:45
170Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:04:02
171Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:04:04
172Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:04:07
173Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:04:11
174Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:04:50
175Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:04:59
176Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:05:14
177Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:05:26
178Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:05:37
179Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha1:05:54
180Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:06:16
181Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:22
182Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:06:32
183Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:07:37
184Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team1:08:47
185Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:09:18
186Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano1:10:09
187Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:47
188Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:11:13
189Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:12:09
190Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:13:57
191Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:15:06
192Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:20:44
193Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:23:48
194Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1:27:58

Points classification
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha68pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff54
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team45
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida40
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura39
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step38
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard36
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
10Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard33
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha33
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling32
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team27
15Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling26
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
22Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol18
23Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff17
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr16
26Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
28Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
29Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard11
30Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
31Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
32Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
33Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
36Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
38Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr9
39Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano8
41Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
42Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
43Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
44Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
45Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
46Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
47Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
48Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano6
49Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
50Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
51Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr5
52Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
53Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
54Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
55Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
57Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
58Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
59Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
60Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
62Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
63Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
64Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
65Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
66Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
67Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
68Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
69Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
70Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
71Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
72Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15pts
2Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
5Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
8Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
13Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha1
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
15Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
16Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1
17Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha7
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura13
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard19
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha34
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale41
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling43
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr48
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team121
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol161
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits166
13Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol194
14Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp213
15Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida225
16Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA232
17Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA236

Teams classification
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff94:01:21
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:13
3Movistar Team0:00:58
4Team NetApp-Endura0:01:42
5Astana Pro Team0:02:09
6Katusha0:02:49
7FDJ.fr0:04:09
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:52
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:28
10BMC Racing Team0:12:54
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:20
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:38
13Sky Procycling0:17:21
14AG2R La Mondiale0:21:11
15Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:34
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:11
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:50
18Lotto Belisol0:29:58
19Lampre-Merida0:34:54
20Team Argos-Shimano0:42:02
21Garmin-Sharp1:11:26
22Orica-GreenEdge1:32:39

 

Latest on Cyclingnews