Horner wins Vuelta stage to Mirador de Lobeira
American makes amazing comeback after knee problems
Stage 3: Vigo - Mirador de Lobeira
Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) pulled away in the final kilometre of the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana to claim the victory atop the category three Mirador de Lobeira. The top favourites finished only seconds behind him, with Alejandro Valverde second and Joaquim Rodriguez third.
Horner jumped from the peloton, flying past Ivan Santaromita (BMC), who had taken a lead on the group. After a stage at the Tour of Utah, it was the second season win for the 41-year-old. The effort also netted the RadioShack rider the race lead thanks to the time bonus and Vincenzo Nibali's 11th finish on the stage, six seconds back.
Horner leads Nibali by 8 seconds in the general classification, with stage 2 winner Nicolas Roche in third.
The race had been marked by a five man break group which attacked almost at the start. With just under 40 km to go, they were caught. Wind and crashes broke the peloton into various groups as it hit the coast and then the final climb. Things broke apart again on the vicious short closing climb, which saw several attacks one after another, until Horner pulled away from everyone.
How it happened
The day's break formed only minutes after the race started. Vicente Reynes (Lotto), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Cyril Bessy (Cofidis), and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel) were soon joined by Luca Dodi (Lampre Merida). The peloton seemed determined to keep them in check, and the lead never exceeded five minutes.
Ferrari took the first of the day's two intermediate sprints, followed by Reynes and Bessy.
Team Astana, with race leader Vincenzo Nibali, and Omega Pharma-QuickStep, hoping to set up Gianni Meersman for the stage win, shared the lead work, with BMC lending a hand as well. But with about 70 km to go, the gap had dropped to just one minute, so the peloton relaxed a bit, to let the five leaders dangle in the front a bit longer.
With about 62 km to go, someone near the back of the field didn't pay attention, and about 10 riders went down, including Sky's Sergio Henao and Salvatore Puccio. No one was seriously injured and all got back on their way, although at least one Caja Rural rider paid a visit to the race doctor shortly thereafter.
Between the peloton's earlier slowdown and the crash, the gap moved back up to two and a half minutes. The second intermediate sprint came up, and this time it was Urtasun ahead of Dodi and Bessy.
The gap started dropping again, down to a minute and a half with 46 km to go. The favourites started moving into position as the stage moved to the coastline, fearing the possible effects of the wind.
A 90-degree left hand turn saw another crash near the rear of the field. Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Jose Azanza (Euskaltel) were amongst those who went down.
Perhaps because of the crash, the field broke into various groups. Race leader Nibali had been careful to be in the front, and the lead group with him in it kept getting closer and closer to the five leaders. With only 37km to go, the break was over. None other than Fabian Cancellara was at the head of the field, leading the way.
A Caja Rural rider, apparently Fellini, crashed on the barricades in the middle of the road, leading Cancellara to call for a slow down, or at least some calm, until the wind had died down and the various groups had come back together.
Those in the following group, which had been held up by the crash, included Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R).
The wind was hard enough to make it difficult for them to catch up – and it didn't help when Astana moved to the front of the field and picked up the speed, just as the chase group caught up.
Astana didn't stay in the lead long though, as Movistar came to the front. But there was still another group trying to catch up, including Dominico Pozzovivo (AG2R) and Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) which had trouble getting closer than 30-40 seconds.
Mollema's problems had no end, as he had a run-in with the iron railing on a bridge. It wasn't serious but it still threw him back, just when it appeared that all the groups had come together again. Eventually much of the Dutch team was back trying to pull him back up the lead group.
By this time Ivan Basso had ordered his Cannondale team to the head of affairs. But it was Orica-GreenEdge who moved to the front at the 5km marker, with the closing climb looming.
It was a short climb, but had its effect. Riders started dropping off the back, and with 2.8km to go, Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) jumped. He was soon caught and passed by Ivan Santaromita (BMC). The Italian champion looked good but it wasn't to last
Horner was the next to go, catching and effortlessly passing Santaromita. He soloed in to the finish, as a furious chase by the top favourites bore fruit and the first chasers crossed the line only three seconds behind him.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4:30:18
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|27
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|31
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:24
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:29
|40
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|47
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|48
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|49
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|50
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:44
|52
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:48
|53
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|54
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|57
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|59
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|61
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:11
|62
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|64
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:15
|66
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|67
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:26
|70
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:37
|72
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:48
|74
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:51
|75
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|76
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:11
|77
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:19
|78
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:22
|79
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:24
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|86
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|88
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:59
|89
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|91
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:44
|92
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|93
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:10
|99
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:16
|103
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:51
|104
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|105
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|111
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|113
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|116
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|118
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|121
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:18
|122
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:40
|123
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|126
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|130
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|133
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:12
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:24
|139
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|140
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|141
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|142
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|145
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|146
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|148
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|150
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|151
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|152
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|154
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:30
|155
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|156
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|157
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|158
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:36
|159
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:55
|160
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|161
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|164
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|165
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|167
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|168
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|169
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|171
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|172
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|174
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|175
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|177
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:55
|178
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|179
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|180
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|181
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|182
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|183
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|184
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|185
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|186
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|187
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|188
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|189
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|190
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|191
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|192
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|193
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|194
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|195
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:13:52
|196
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|4
|pts
|2
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|14
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|8
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|3
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|13:31:10
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:03
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:39
|7
|gerTeam Netapp - Endura
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|10
|Katusha
|0:00:53
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:26
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:01:28
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:48
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:15
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:47
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:07
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:03:10
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|21
|Garmin Sharp
|0:05:22
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:06:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9:37:40
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:13
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:23
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:35
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:44
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:45
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:48
|13
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:52
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:56
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|19
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:07
|22
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:12
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:18
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:27
|27
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|30
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:38
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:44
|34
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:47
|35
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|36
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:55
|37
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:59
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:06
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:18
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:20
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|42
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:49
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|44
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:02
|45
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:04
|46
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|47
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|48
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:42
|49
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:54
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:04
|51
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:10
|52
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:03
|53
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:39
|54
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:59
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:01
|56
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:12
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:13
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:43
|59
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:48
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:52
|61
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:17
|63
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:18
|64
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:26
|65
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:32
|66
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:51
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|69
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:08:47
|70
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|71
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:02
|72
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:24
|73
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:55
|75
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:10:08
|77
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:17
|78
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:19
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:20
|80
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:51
|81
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:56
|82
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:05
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:22
|84
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:11:31
|85
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:39
|87
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:47
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:21
|89
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:12:46
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:12:56
|91
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:57
|92
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:10
|93
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:13
|94
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:13:14
|95
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|96
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:28
|97
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:36
|98
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:51
|99
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:52
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:59
|101
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:08
|102
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:13
|103
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:18
|104
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:37
|105
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:40
|106
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|107
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:46
|108
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:54
|109
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:56
|111
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:10
|112
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|113
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:15:11
|114
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:16
|115
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:17
|116
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:24
|117
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:37
|118
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:45
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:46
|120
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:04
|121
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:19
|122
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:23
|123
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:25
|124
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|125
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:37
|126
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:40
|127
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:45
|128
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:48
|130
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:55
|132
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:59
|133
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:14
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:17
|135
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:18
|136
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:37
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:44
|138
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:48
|139
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:58
|140
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:00
|141
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:09
|142
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:12
|143
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:24
|144
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:32
|146
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:18:33
|147
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:46
|148
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:54
|149
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:55
|150
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:58
|151
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:15
|152
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:27
|153
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:28
|155
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:29
|156
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:37
|157
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:48
|158
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:55
|159
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:00
|160
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:01
|161
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|162
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:20:11
|163
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:15
|164
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:20:54
|165
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:21:37
|166
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:42
|167
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:43
|168
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:22:06
|169
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:19
|170
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|172
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:15
|173
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|174
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:27
|175
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:29
|176
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:33
|177
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:24:35
|178
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:24:43
|179
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:48
|180
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:55
|181
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:25:06
|182
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:07
|183
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:08
|184
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:25
|185
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:28
|186
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:26:53
|187
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:15
|188
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:26
|189
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:38
|190
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:43
|191
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:53
|192
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:17
|193
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:28:54
|194
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:10
|195
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:48
|196
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|25
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|23
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|16
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|6
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|19
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|4
|20
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|21
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|22
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|23
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|6
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|5
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|8
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|1
|10
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|16
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|31
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|8
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|157
|10
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|217
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|27:53:28
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|4
|gerTeam Netapp - Endura
|0:01:25
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|7
|FDJ
|0:02:39
|8
|Katusha
|0:02:45
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:37
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:53
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:15
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:17
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:51
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:29
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:39
|18
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:12:07
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|0:12:56
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:14:14
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:56
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:28:33
