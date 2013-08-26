Trending

Horner wins Vuelta stage to Mirador de Lobeira

American makes amazing comeback after knee problems

Image 1 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes the win on stage 3

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes the win on stage 3
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 31

Chris Horner on his successful solo attack

Chris Horner on his successful solo attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 31

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 31

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 31

Chris Horner (Radioshack) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Horner (Radioshack) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost the race lead

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost the race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack) attacked to win stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Horner (RadioShack) attacked to win stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 31

Domenico Pozzovivo and Daniel Moreno fight for the line

Domenico Pozzovivo and Daniel Moreno fight for the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 31

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) pushes to the line

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) pushes to the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 31

Mountains leader Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Mountains leader Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) puts in an effort

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) puts in an effort
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 31

Chris Horner (Radioshack) in the race lead after his stage win in the Vuelta

Chris Horner (Radioshack) in the race lead after his stage win in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

Chris Horner (Radioshack) celebrates his stage win in the Vuelta

Chris Horner (Radioshack) celebrates his stage win in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack) goes on the attack

Chris Horner (RadioShack) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs on

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes a famous win at the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes a famous win at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack) winner of stage 3 of the Vuelta

Chris Horner (RadioShack) winner of stage 3 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack) on the podium

Chris Horner (RadioShack) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack) leads the Vuelta after stage 3

Chris Horner (RadioShack) leads the Vuelta after stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes the win on stage 3

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes the win on stage 3
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 31

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes the win on stage 3

Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes the win on stage 3
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 31

The Vuelta peloton head towards the finish on stage 3

The Vuelta peloton head towards the finish on stage 3
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 31

The Vuelta peloton head towards the finish on stage 3

The Vuelta peloton head towards the finish on stage 3
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 31

The Vuelta peloton on stage 3

The Vuelta peloton on stage 3
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 31

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey at the Vuelta

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 31

Ivan Basson and Vincenzo Nibali at the start

Ivan Basson and Vincenzo Nibali at the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the white combination classification jersey.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the white combination classification jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 31

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs at the start of stage 3

Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) pulled away in the final kilometre of the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana to claim the victory atop the category three Mirador de Lobeira. The top favourites finished only seconds behind him, with Alejandro Valverde second and Joaquim Rodriguez third.

Horner jumped from the peloton, flying past Ivan Santaromita (BMC), who had taken a lead on the group. After a stage at the Tour of Utah, it was the second season win for the 41-year-old. The effort also netted the RadioShack rider the race lead thanks to the time bonus and Vincenzo Nibali's 11th finish on the stage, six seconds back.

Horner leads Nibali by 8 seconds in the general classification, with stage 2 winner Nicolas Roche in third.

The race had been marked by a five man break group which attacked almost at the start. With just under 40 km to go, they were caught. Wind and crashes broke the peloton into various groups as it hit the coast and then the final climb. Things broke apart again on the vicious short closing climb, which saw several attacks one after another, until Horner pulled away from everyone.

How it happened

The day's break formed only minutes after the race started. Vicente Reynes (Lotto), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Cyril Bessy (Cofidis), and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel) were soon joined by Luca Dodi (Lampre Merida). The peloton seemed determined to keep them in check, and the lead never exceeded five minutes.

Ferrari took the first of the day's two intermediate sprints, followed by Reynes and Bessy.

Team Astana, with race leader Vincenzo Nibali, and Omega Pharma-QuickStep, hoping to set up Gianni Meersman for the stage win, shared the lead work, with BMC lending a hand as well. But with about 70 km to go, the gap had dropped to just one minute, so the peloton relaxed a bit, to let the five leaders dangle in the front a bit longer.

With about 62 km to go, someone near the back of the field didn't pay attention, and about 10 riders went down, including Sky's Sergio Henao and Salvatore Puccio. No one was seriously injured and all got back on their way, although at least one Caja Rural rider paid a visit to the race doctor shortly thereafter.

Between the peloton's earlier slowdown and the crash, the gap moved back up to two and a half minutes. The second intermediate sprint came up, and this time it was Urtasun ahead of Dodi and Bessy.

The gap started dropping again, down to a minute and a half with 46 km to go. The favourites started moving into position as the stage moved to the coastline, fearing the possible effects of the wind.

A 90-degree left hand turn saw another crash near the rear of the field. Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Jose Azanza (Euskaltel) were amongst those who went down.

Perhaps because of the crash, the field broke into various groups. Race leader Nibali had been careful to be in the front, and the lead group with him in it kept getting closer and closer to the five leaders. With only 37km to go, the break was over. None other than Fabian Cancellara was at the head of the field, leading the way.

A Caja Rural rider, apparently Fellini, crashed on the barricades in the middle of the road, leading Cancellara to call for a slow down, or at least some calm, until the wind had died down and the various groups had come back together.

Those in the following group, which had been held up by the crash, included Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R).

The wind was hard enough to make it difficult for them to catch up – and it didn't help when Astana moved to the front of the field and picked up the speed, just as the chase group caught up.

Astana didn't stay in the lead long though, as Movistar came to the front. But there was still another group trying to catch up, including Dominico Pozzovivo (AG2R) and Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) which had trouble getting closer than 30-40 seconds.

Mollema's problems had no end, as he had a run-in with the iron railing on a bridge. It wasn't serious but it still threw him back, just when it appeared that all the groups had come together again. Eventually much of the Dutch team was back trying to pull him back up the lead group.

By this time Ivan Basso had ordered his Cannondale team to the head of affairs. But it was Orica-GreenEdge who moved to the front at the 5km marker, with the closing climb looming.

It was a short climb, but had its effect. Riders started dropping off the back, and with 2.8km to go, Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) jumped. He was soon caught and passed by Ivan Santaromita (BMC). The Italian champion looked good but it wasn't to last

Horner was the next to go, catching and effortlessly passing Santaromita. He soloed in to the finish, as a furious chase by the top favourites bore fruit and the first chasers crossed the line only three seconds behind him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard4:30:18
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:03
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:13
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
20Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
26Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
29Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
31Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
33Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
35Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:24
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:29
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
45Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
46Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
47José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
48Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
49Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
50Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:41
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:44
52David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:48
53Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
55Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
58Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:01:03
59Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
61David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:11
62Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
64Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:15
66Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
67Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:26
70Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:37
72Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:48
74Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:51
75Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
76Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:11
77Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:19
78Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:22
79Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:02:24
80Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
86Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
88Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:02:59
89Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
91Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:44
92Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
93Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
95Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
97Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
98Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:10
99Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
102Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:04:16
103Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:04:51
104Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
105Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
106Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
107Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
110Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
111Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
113Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
114Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
116Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
117Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
118Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
120Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
121Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:18
122Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:40
123Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
124Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
125Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
126Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
127Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
130Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
133David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
134Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
135Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
136Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:12
138Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:24
139Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
140Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
141Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
142Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
144Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
145Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
146Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
148Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
149Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
150Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
151Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
152Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
154Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:30
155Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
156Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:42
157Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
158Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:36
159Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:11:55
160Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
161Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
162Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
164Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
165Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
166Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
167Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
168Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
169Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
170Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
171Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
172Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
173Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
174Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
175Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
176Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:54
177Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:55
178Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
179Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
180Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
181Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
182Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
183Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
184Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
185Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
186Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
187Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
188Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
189Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
190Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
191Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
192Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
193Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
194Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
195Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:13:52
196Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:55

Sprint 1 - O Grove, km. 83
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural4pts
2Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
3Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Spring 2 - A Escusa (Ribadumia) km. 113,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4pts
2Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling14
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp12
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
8Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard8
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha3
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 1 Mirador de Lobeira (Cat. 3) km. 185
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard13:31:10
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:03
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
4Movistar Team
5BMC Racing Team0:00:23
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:39
7gerTeam Netapp - Endura
8FDJ
9Astana Pro Team0:00:40
10Katusha0:00:53
11AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
12Lampre-Merida0:01:26
13Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:01:28
14Sky Procycling0:01:48
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:15
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:47
18Team Argos-Shimano0:03:07
19Lotto Belisol0:03:10
20Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:57
21Garmin Sharp0:05:22
22Orica Greenedge0:06:35

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard9:37:40
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:11
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:00:13
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:23
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:25
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:35
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:44
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:45
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:48
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:52
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:56
18Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
19Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:07
22Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:12
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:18
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:27
27Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
29Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:29
30Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:38
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:44
34David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:47
35José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
36José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:55
37Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:59
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:06
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:18
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:20
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
42David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:49
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
44Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:02
45Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:04
46Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:03:37
47Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
48Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:42
49Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:54
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:04
51Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:10
52Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:03
53Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:39
54Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:59
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:06:01
56Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:12
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:13
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:43
59Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:06:48
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
61Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:00
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:17
63Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:18
64Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:07:26
65Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:32
66Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:51
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:33
69Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:08:47
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
71Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:02
72Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:24
73Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:28
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:55
75Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:10:08
77Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:17
78Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:19
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:20
80Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:51
81Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:56
82Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:05
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:22
84Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:11:31
85Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
86Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:11:39
87Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:47
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:21
89Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:12:46
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:12:56
91Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:57
92Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:10
93Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:13:13
94Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:13:14
95Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
96Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:28
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:36
98Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:51
99Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:13:52
100Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:59
101Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:08
102Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:13
103Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:18
104Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:14:37
105Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:14:40
106Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
107Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:46
108Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:54
109Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:56
111Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:10
112Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
113Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:15:11
114Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:16
115Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:17
116Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:24
117Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:37
118Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:45
119Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:46
120Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:04
121Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:19
122Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:23
123Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:16:25
124Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
125Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:37
126Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:16:40
127Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:45
128Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:48
130Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
131Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:55
132Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:16:59
133Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:14
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:17
135Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:18
136José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:37
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:17:44
138Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:48
139Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:58
140Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:00
141Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:09
142Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:12
143Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:24
144Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
145Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:32
146Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:18:33
147Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:46
148Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:18:54
149Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:55
150Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:58
151Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:15
152Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:27
153Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:19:28
155Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:19:29
156Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:19:37
157Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:19:48
158Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:19:55
159David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:00
160Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:01
161Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
162Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:20:11
163Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:20:15
164Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:20:54
165Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:21:37
166Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:42
167Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:43
168Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:22:06
169Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:19
170Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
171Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
172Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:24:15
173Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
174Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:27
175Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:29
176Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:33
177Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:24:35
178Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:24:43
179Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:48
180Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:55
181Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:25:06
182Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:26:07
183Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:08
184Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:26:25
185Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:28
186Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:26:53
187Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:15
188Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:26
189Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:38
190Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:43
191Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:53
192Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:28:17
193Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:28:54
194Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:10
195Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:48
196Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff32pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team32
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard28
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha25
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha23
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling20
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team17
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp17
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura14
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
13Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
16Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp6
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol6
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
19Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural4
20Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
21Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
22Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
23Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
26Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha6
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
5Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha1
10Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard8
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha16
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura28
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha31
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale43
8Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp125
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol157
10Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural217

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard27:53:28
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:11
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
4gerTeam Netapp - Endura0:01:25
5Movistar Team0:01:28
6Astana Pro Team0:01:40
7FDJ0:02:39
8Katusha0:02:45
9BMC Racing Team0:03:01
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:37
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:53
12Lampre-Merida0:08:15
13AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:17
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:51
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:29
17Sky Procycling0:11:39
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:12:07
19Garmin Sharp0:12:56
20Lotto Belisol0:14:14
21Team Argos-Shimano0:19:56
22Orica Greenedge0:28:33

