Image 1 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes the win on stage 3 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 31 Chris Horner on his successful solo attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 31 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 31 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 31 Chris Horner (Radioshack) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost the race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) attacked to win stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 31 Domenico Pozzovivo and Daniel Moreno fight for the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 31 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) pushes to the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 31 Mountains leader Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) puts in an effort (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 31 Chris Horner (Radioshack) in the race lead after his stage win in the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 Chris Horner (Radioshack) celebrates his stage win in the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) goes on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs on (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes a famous win at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) winner of stage 3 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) leads the Vuelta after stage 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes the win on stage 3 (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 31 Chris Horner (RadioShack) takes the win on stage 3 (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 31 The Vuelta peloton head towards the finish on stage 3 (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 31 The Vuelta peloton head towards the finish on stage 3 (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 31 The Vuelta peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 31 Astana's Vincenzo Nibali in the leader's jersey at the Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 31 Ivan Basson and Vincenzo Nibali at the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the white combination classification jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 31 Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) pulled away in the final kilometre of the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana to claim the victory atop the category three Mirador de Lobeira. The top favourites finished only seconds behind him, with Alejandro Valverde second and Joaquim Rodriguez third.

Horner jumped from the peloton, flying past Ivan Santaromita (BMC), who had taken a lead on the group. After a stage at the Tour of Utah, it was the second season win for the 41-year-old. The effort also netted the RadioShack rider the race lead thanks to the time bonus and Vincenzo Nibali's 11th finish on the stage, six seconds back.

Horner leads Nibali by 8 seconds in the general classification, with stage 2 winner Nicolas Roche in third.

The race had been marked by a five man break group which attacked almost at the start. With just under 40 km to go, they were caught. Wind and crashes broke the peloton into various groups as it hit the coast and then the final climb. Things broke apart again on the vicious short closing climb, which saw several attacks one after another, until Horner pulled away from everyone.

How it happened

The day's break formed only minutes after the race started. Vicente Reynes (Lotto), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Cyril Bessy (Cofidis), and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel) were soon joined by Luca Dodi (Lampre Merida). The peloton seemed determined to keep them in check, and the lead never exceeded five minutes.

Ferrari took the first of the day's two intermediate sprints, followed by Reynes and Bessy.

Team Astana, with race leader Vincenzo Nibali, and Omega Pharma-QuickStep, hoping to set up Gianni Meersman for the stage win, shared the lead work, with BMC lending a hand as well. But with about 70 km to go, the gap had dropped to just one minute, so the peloton relaxed a bit, to let the five leaders dangle in the front a bit longer.

With about 62 km to go, someone near the back of the field didn't pay attention, and about 10 riders went down, including Sky's Sergio Henao and Salvatore Puccio. No one was seriously injured and all got back on their way, although at least one Caja Rural rider paid a visit to the race doctor shortly thereafter.

Between the peloton's earlier slowdown and the crash, the gap moved back up to two and a half minutes. The second intermediate sprint came up, and this time it was Urtasun ahead of Dodi and Bessy.

The gap started dropping again, down to a minute and a half with 46 km to go. The favourites started moving into position as the stage moved to the coastline, fearing the possible effects of the wind.

A 90-degree left hand turn saw another crash near the rear of the field. Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Jose Azanza (Euskaltel) were amongst those who went down.

Perhaps because of the crash, the field broke into various groups. Race leader Nibali had been careful to be in the front, and the lead group with him in it kept getting closer and closer to the five leaders. With only 37km to go, the break was over. None other than Fabian Cancellara was at the head of the field, leading the way.

A Caja Rural rider, apparently Fellini, crashed on the barricades in the middle of the road, leading Cancellara to call for a slow down, or at least some calm, until the wind had died down and the various groups had come back together.

Those in the following group, which had been held up by the crash, included Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R).

The wind was hard enough to make it difficult for them to catch up – and it didn't help when Astana moved to the front of the field and picked up the speed, just as the chase group caught up.

Astana didn't stay in the lead long though, as Movistar came to the front. But there was still another group trying to catch up, including Dominico Pozzovivo (AG2R) and Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) which had trouble getting closer than 30-40 seconds.

Mollema's problems had no end, as he had a run-in with the iron railing on a bridge. It wasn't serious but it still threw him back, just when it appeared that all the groups had come together again. Eventually much of the Dutch team was back trying to pull him back up the lead group.

By this time Ivan Basso had ordered his Cannondale team to the head of affairs. But it was Orica-GreenEdge who moved to the front at the 5km marker, with the closing climb looming.

It was a short climb, but had its effect. Riders started dropping off the back, and with 2.8km to go, Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) jumped. He was soon caught and passed by Ivan Santaromita (BMC). The Italian champion looked good but it wasn't to last

Horner was the next to go, catching and effortlessly passing Santaromita. He soloed in to the finish, as a furious chase by the top favourites bore fruit and the first chasers crossed the line only three seconds behind him.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4:30:18 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:03 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 20 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 26 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 27 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 29 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 31 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 35 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:24 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:29 40 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 46 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 47 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 48 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 49 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 50 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:41 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:44 52 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:48 53 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:51 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 58 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:01:03 59 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 61 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:11 62 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 64 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:15 66 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 67 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:26 70 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:37 72 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:48 74 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:51 75 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 76 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:11 77 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:19 78 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:22 79 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:02:24 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 86 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 88 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:02:59 89 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 91 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:44 92 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 93 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 95 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 97 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 98 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:10 99 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 102 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:04:16 103 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:51 104 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 105 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 106 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 112 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 113 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 116 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 117 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 118 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 121 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:18 122 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:40 123 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 125 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 126 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 127 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 130 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 133 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 134 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 135 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 136 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:12 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:24 139 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 140 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 141 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 142 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 144 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 145 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 146 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 148 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 150 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 151 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 152 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 154 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:30 155 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 156 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:42 157 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 158 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:36 159 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:55 160 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 161 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 162 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 164 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 165 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 166 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 168 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 169 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 170 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 171 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 172 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 173 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 174 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 175 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 176 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:54 177 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:55 178 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 179 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 180 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 181 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 182 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 183 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 184 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 185 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 186 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 187 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 188 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 189 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 190 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 191 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 192 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 193 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 194 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 195 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:13:52 196 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:55

Sprint 1 - O Grove, km. 83 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 4 pts 2 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Spring 2 - A Escusa (Ribadumia) km. 113,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 pts 2 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 16 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 14 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 12 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 8 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 8 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 3 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 1 Mirador de Lobeira (Cat. 3) km. 185 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radioshack Leopard 13:31:10 2 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:00:03 3 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Movistar Team 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 6 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:39 7 gerTeam Netapp - Endura 8 FDJ 9 Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 10 Katusha 0:00:53 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 12 Lampre-Merida 0:01:26 13 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:01:28 14 Sky Procycling 0:01:48 15 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:15 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:47 18 Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:07 19 Lotto Belisol 0:03:10 20 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:57 21 Garmin Sharp 0:05:22 22 Orica Greenedge 0:06:35

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9:37:40 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:11 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:13 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:23 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:35 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:44 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:45 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:48 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 15 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:52 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:56 18 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 19 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:07 22 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:12 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:18 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:27 27 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 29 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:29 30 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:38 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:44 34 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:47 35 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:49 36 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:55 37 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:59 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:06 39 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:18 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:20 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 42 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:49 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 44 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:02 45 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:04 46 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:03:37 47 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 48 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:42 49 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:54 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:04 51 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:10 52 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:03 53 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:39 54 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:59 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:01 56 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:12 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:13 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:43 59 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:48 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 61 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:00 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:17 63 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:18 64 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:07:26 65 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:32 66 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:51 67 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:33 69 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:08:47 70 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 71 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:02 72 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:24 73 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:28 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:55 75 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:10:08 77 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:17 78 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:19 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:20 80 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:51 81 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:56 82 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:05 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:22 84 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:11:31 85 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:11:39 87 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:47 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:21 89 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:12:46 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:12:56 91 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:57 92 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:10 93 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:13:13 94 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:13:14 95 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:23 96 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:28 97 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:36 98 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:51 99 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:52 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:59 101 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:08 102 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:13 103 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:18 104 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:14:37 105 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:40 106 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 107 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:46 108 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:54 109 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:56 111 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:10 112 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 113 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:15:11 114 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:16 115 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:17 116 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:24 117 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:37 118 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:45 119 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:46 120 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:04 121 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:19 122 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:23 123 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:16:25 124 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 125 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:37 126 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:40 127 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:45 128 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:48 130 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:55 132 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:16:59 133 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:14 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:17 135 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:18 136 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:37 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:44 138 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:48 139 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:58 140 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:00 141 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:09 142 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:12 143 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:24 144 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 145 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:32 146 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:18:33 147 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:46 148 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:54 149 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:55 150 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:58 151 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:15 152 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:27 153 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:28 155 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:19:29 156 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:19:37 157 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:19:48 158 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:19:55 159 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:00 160 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:01 161 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 162 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:20:11 163 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:20:15 164 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:20:54 165 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:21:37 166 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:42 167 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:43 168 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:22:06 169 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:19 170 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 171 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 172 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:15 173 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 174 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:27 175 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:29 176 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:33 177 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:24:35 178 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:24:43 179 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:48 180 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:55 181 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:25:06 182 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:26:07 183 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:08 184 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:26:25 185 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:28 186 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:26:53 187 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:15 188 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:26 189 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:38 190 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:43 191 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:53 192 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:28:17 193 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:28:54 194 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:10 195 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:48 196 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 32 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 28 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 25 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 23 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 17 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 14 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 13 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 16 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 6 17 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 6 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 19 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 4 20 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 21 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 22 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 23 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 26 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 6 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 5 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 8 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 1 10 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 8 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 16 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 28 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 31 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 8 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 125 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 157 10 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 217