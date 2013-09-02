Horner flies to second Vuelta a Espana stage victory atop Alto Hazallanas
American surges into race lead ahead of rest day
Stage 10: Torredelcampo - Alto Hazallanas
After nine days of nip and tuck on the long road south from Galicia, the first heavy blows of the Vuelta a España were dealt on the demanding climb to Alto de Hazallanas on stage 10, as Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) jumped away to claim stage victory and regain the overall lead, holding off the lone pursuit of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the finale.
With his 42nd birthday around the corner, few lent great credence to Horner’s assertion that he was aiming at overall victory when he lined up in Vilanova de Arousa last week, but the American has proven his point by delivering a series of startling performances so far at this Vuelta and he continued in the same vein with a fierce attack 4.5 kilometres from the summit of the Hazallanas.
Grinding a huge gear and making light work of a gradient that topped out at 18% and regularly hit 15%, the veteran Horner danced out of the saddle and away from a leading group that had already been pared down to just six riders and shorn of red jersey Dani Moreno (Katusha) thanks to the tempo set by Nibali and his Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang.
Although Nibali, Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) took it in turns to breathe life into the pursuit of Horner, their efforts repeatedly spluttered to a halt, mindful, perhaps, of the dangers of giving Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) an armchair ride to the final ramps of the climb.
While the chasers followed a stop-start rhythm behind, Horner was steadily adding precious seconds to his buffer at the front. On an afternoon of searing heat, Horner scarcely broke from his out-of-the-saddle position in the closing kilometres. He led by 28 seconds with 4 kilometres to, and 41 seconds a kilometre later as he edged his way towards the repossession of the red jersey.
When his gap yawned out to 50 seconds with 2.5 kilometres remaining, Nibali finally sensed the danger and he ripped clear of the chase group with apparent ease to set off in lone pursuit of Horner. There was a marked contrast in cadences between the fast-pedalling Nibali and the more leaden Horner, but impressive though the Sicilian’s acceleration was, he would make little inroads into the Horner’s lead by the summit.
Instead, Horner defended himself well as the road levelled out in the final kilometre to cross the finish line 48 seconds up on Nibali and 1:02 ahead of Valverde, who beat Basso, Rodriguez and Pinot in the sprint for third. A plucky Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) fought gamely to stay in the overall picture by finishing just behind them in 8th and the Irishman lies in 3rd place overall this evening, but it was a disappointing afternoon for Moreno, who lost over two minutes and the red jersey.
“It was a very hard stage for everybody because of the heat but in the end it went well for me because I was able to gain some important seconds on my rivals,” Nibali said. “I always hope to win but Horner was going very well and I wasn’t able to catch him, but I’m still happy.”
In the general classification, Horner has a lead of 43 seconds over Nibali, 53 seconds over Roche and 1:02 over Valverde, and Joaquim Rodriguez (5th at 1:40) succinctly summed up the danger posed by Horner. At the end of an injury-ravaged season during the extended Indian summer of his career, Horner’s surprisingly high level of performance poses something of a conundrum. “It’s not that we were slow, it’s that he was faster than us,” Rodriguez said.
How it unfolded
The first full-blown mountain stage of any grand tour is a nervy affair and the tensions was palpable as early in the neutralised zone on stage 10, as overnight leader Dani Moreno was tangled up in a crash that later saw both Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale) and Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) abandon due to their injuries.
Shortly afterwards, a 21-man break sallied up the road, though a rolling afternoon in Spain’s deep south took its toll on the peloton and there were just ten survivors – with a lead of 5 minutes on the peloton – when they entered the final 45 kilometres and reached the foot of the day’s first climb, the tough Alto de Monachil.
While Thomas Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) soon inched their way clear of the break, further down the road, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) was underling his status as one of the favourites for the world championships by whittling down the peloton with a ferocious bout of pace-making at the foot of the climb.
Cancellara swung over as the gradient stiffened to 15% near the summit, where a delegation from Movistar quickly reduced the leaders’ advantage to just over a minute and reduced the red jersey group to 20 or so riders. Movistar’s pace-making continued on the descent and on the lower slopes of the Hazallanas, but the first major move on the final climb came from Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) with a shade under 7 kilometres to go.
Anton was reeled in by Nibali, and together with Jakob Fuglsang, the Sicilian dictated harsh terms over the next two kilometres that saw Moreno dropped, the remnants of the break caught and the leading group reduced to just a handful of riders. It appeared that the stage was set for Nibali to take control of the Vuelta, but instead it was Chris Horner who seized the initiative with his attack 4.5 kilometres from the summit.
Nibali would eventually dance clear of a chasing group where Basso, Pinot and Rodriguez broke even, and Valverde and Roche showed resiliency to stay in the hunt, but he was unable to make anything other than limit his losses to Horner, who will wear red when hostilities resume after the rest day with Wednesday’s time trial in Tarazona.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4:30:22
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:10
|8
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:25
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:52
|11
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:22
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|16
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:07
|19
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:45
|23
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:52
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:08
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:00
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:04
|33
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:26
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:02
|35
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:07
|36
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:15
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:21
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:09:39
|39
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:50
|42
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:26
|43
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:38
|44
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:13
|46
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|47
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:52
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:47
|50
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|51
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:09
|57
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:13
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:19:35
|59
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:27
|62
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|66
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|68
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|69
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|86
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|92
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|100
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:10
|101
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|102
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|103
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:22:04
|104
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|106
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:38
|110
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:31
|111
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:23:33
|112
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:38
|113
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:23:59
|114
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|115
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:15
|116
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:27
|117
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:24:29
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:17
|119
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:24
|120
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|123
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|124
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|125
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:03
|127
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:36
|129
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:06
|130
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:08
|132
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|134
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|136
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|138
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|139
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:17
|140
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:49
|142
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|143
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|144
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|148
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|150
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|152
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|154
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|156
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|157
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|158
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|159
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|161
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|162
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|164
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|166
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|167
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|168
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|169
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|170
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|172
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|173
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|175
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|176
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|177
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|178
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|179
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|180
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|181
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|182
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|183
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|185
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|186
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|187
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|188
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:32:36
|DSQ
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DSQ
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|12
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|8
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|4
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|2
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:37:15
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|5
|Katusha
|0:06:54
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:31
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:46
|8
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:55
|9
|FDJ
|0:11:52
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:35
|11
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:15:40
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:54
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:28:57
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:23
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:55
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:47
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:10
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:39:18
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:50:24
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:55:17
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|1:01:21
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|1:11:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|40:29:14
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:53
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:40
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:04
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:11
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:16
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:58
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:09
|13
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:35
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:42
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:12
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:05
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:33
|18
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:36
|20
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:39
|21
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:01
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:04
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:08
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:29
|25
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:45
|26
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:13
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:22
|28
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:29
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:20
|30
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:11:06
|31
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:09
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:26
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:36
|34
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:13:11
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:19
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:57
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:19
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:25:29
|39
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:32
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:37
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:51
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:04
|43
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:40
|44
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:33
|45
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:50
|46
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:32:14
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:53
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:35:42
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:52
|50
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:58
|51
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:15
|52
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:36:37
|53
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:20
|54
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:40:02
|55
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:40:52
|56
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:02
|57
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:34
|58
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:43:08
|59
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:16
|60
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:43
|61
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:48
|62
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:45:05
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:44
|64
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:06
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:11
|66
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:46:16
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:47:59
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:50
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:49:10
|70
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:13
|71
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:09
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:10
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:51:18
|74
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:53:11
|75
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:53:17
|76
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:53:49
|77
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:56
|78
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:57:54
|79
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:58:25
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:29
|81
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:01:00
|82
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1:02:16
|83
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:02:18
|84
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:32
|85
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:03:16
|86
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:03:28
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:59
|88
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:04:13
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:04:52
|90
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:05:33
|91
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:07:22
|92
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:32
|93
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:08:49
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:09:17
|95
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:24
|96
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:45
|97
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:10:20
|98
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:28
|99
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|1:10:32
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:16
|101
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:11:22
|102
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:11:28
|103
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:11:46
|104
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:13:44
|105
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:14:27
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:50
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:15:13
|108
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:15:15
|109
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:15:52
|110
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:15:57
|111
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:16:17
|112
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:17:30
|113
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:17:52
|114
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:01
|115
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:15
|116
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:18:17
|117
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|1:19:03
|118
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:19:25
|119
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:20:05
|120
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:48
|121
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:21:30
|122
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:07
|123
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|1:23:57
|124
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:24:25
|125
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:24:33
|126
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:25:19
|127
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:26
|128
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:47
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:25:59
|130
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:26:06
|131
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:27
|132
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:56
|133
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:27:26
|134
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:27:40
|135
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:25
|136
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1:29:10
|137
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:39
|138
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:30:17
|139
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:17
|140
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:32:26
|141
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|1:32:39
|142
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:34:10
|143
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:34:26
|144
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:34:30
|145
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:31
|146
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:35:44
|147
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:36:00
|148
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:36:02
|149
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:36:23
|151
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:36:27
|152
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:37:27
|153
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:17
|154
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|1:39:28
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:39:53
|156
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:41:39
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:41:51
|158
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:42:08
|159
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:42:37
|160
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:42:40
|161
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:43:44
|162
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:44:04
|163
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:44:58
|164
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:45:09
|165
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:45:18
|166
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:46:15
|167
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1:46:23
|168
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1:46:33
|169
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1:47:56
|170
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:48:19
|171
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:11
|172
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:49:47
|173
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|1:50:33
|174
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:50:36
|175
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:50:42
|176
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:51:20
|177
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|1:51:37
|178
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:52:15
|179
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:53:18
|180
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|1:54:30
|181
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:55:01
|182
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:55:52
|183
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:28
|184
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:57:52
|185
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:58:08
|186
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:14
|187
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|2:05:15
|188
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:10:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|97
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|61
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|40
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|10
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|32
|16
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|17
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|19
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|26
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|24
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|25
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|26
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|29
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|30
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|32
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|13
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|37
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|40
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|41
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|42
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|43
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|44
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|45
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|46
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|47
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|48
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|49
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|50
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|51
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|5
|52
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|54
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|55
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|4
|57
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|60
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|61
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|4
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|63
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|64
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|66
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|67
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|69
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|70
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|71
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|72
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|73
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|74
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|75
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|76
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|77
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|79
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|80
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|1
|81
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|11
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|15
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|3
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|18
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|21
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|23
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|24
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|25
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|11
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|23
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|25
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|45
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|92
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|14
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|138
|17
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|19
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|193
|20
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|197
|21
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|231
|22
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|233
|23
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|234
|24
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|248
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|120:38:19
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:41
|5
|Katusha
|0:09:03
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:47
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:15:18
|8
|FDJ
|0:17:32
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:46
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:19
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:29:54
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:28
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:17
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:03
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:23
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|1:04:20
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:04:59
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|1:09:31
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|1:18:19
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:40:23
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|2:34:27
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|2:41:09
