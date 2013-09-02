Trending

Horner flies to second Vuelta a Espana stage victory atop Alto Hazallanas

American surges into race lead ahead of rest day

Image 1 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack) comes in for a landing, winning stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Horner (RadioShack) comes in for a landing, winning stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 26

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) leads the chase group across the line

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) leads the chase group across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 26

Tanel Kangert (Astana) heads toward the finish

Tanel Kangert (Astana) heads toward the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 26

Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) was tenth on the stage

Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) was tenth on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 26

Dominik Nerz (BMC) was nearly three minutes down by the finish

Dominik Nerz (BMC) was nearly three minutes down by the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 26

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was in pursuit of Horner

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was in pursuit of Horner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 26

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) suffers on the final climb

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) suffers on the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 26

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) on his way to seventh on the stage

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) on his way to seventh on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 26

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) trails the leading riders

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) trails the leading riders
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack) is a man on a mission

Chris Horner (RadioShack) is a man on a mission
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 26

Dani Moreno (Katusha) faded to a chase group and lost his race lead in the Vuelta

Dani Moreno (Katusha) faded to a chase group and lost his race lead in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 26

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r) moved up in the Vuelta

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r) moved up in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 26

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 26

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) rode to fourth place on the stage

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) rode to fourth place on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 26

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) ups the pace on the climb

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) ups the pace on the climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 26

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went after Horner alone, but could not close the gap

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went after Horner alone, but could not close the gap
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack) on the attack on the first mountain test of the Vuelta

Chris Horner (RadioShack) on the attack on the first mountain test of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack) reclaimed the race lead on stage 10

Chris Horner (RadioShack) reclaimed the race lead on stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack) happy with the race leader's jersey

Chris Horner (RadioShack) happy with the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack) celebrates his stage win

Chris Horner (RadioShack) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 26

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 26

Chris Horner (Radioshack) gained valuable time with his late-attack

Chris Horner (Radioshack) gained valuable time with his late-attack
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 26 of 26

Chris Horner (Radioshack) rode away from the lead group to win stage 10

Chris Horner (Radioshack) rode away from the lead group to win stage 10
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

After nine days of nip and tuck on the long road south from Galicia, the first heavy blows of the Vuelta a España were dealt on the demanding climb to Alto de Hazallanas on stage 10, as Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) jumped away to claim stage victory and regain the overall lead, holding off the lone pursuit of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the finale.

With his 42nd birthday around the corner, few lent great credence to Horner’s assertion that he was aiming at overall victory when he lined up in Vilanova de Arousa last week, but the American has proven his point by delivering a series of startling performances so far at this Vuelta and he continued in the same vein with a fierce attack 4.5 kilometres from the summit of the Hazallanas.

Grinding a huge gear and making light work of a gradient that topped out at 18% and regularly hit 15%, the veteran Horner danced out of the saddle and away from a leading group that had already been pared down to just six riders and shorn of red jersey Dani Moreno (Katusha) thanks to the tempo set by Nibali and his Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang.

Although Nibali, Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) took it in turns to breathe life into the pursuit of Horner, their efforts repeatedly spluttered to a halt, mindful, perhaps, of the dangers of giving Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) an armchair ride to the final ramps of the climb.

While the chasers followed a stop-start rhythm behind, Horner was steadily adding precious seconds to his buffer at the front. On an afternoon of searing heat, Horner scarcely broke from his out-of-the-saddle position in the closing kilometres. He led by 28 seconds with 4 kilometres to, and 41 seconds a kilometre later as he edged his way towards the repossession of the red jersey.

When his gap yawned out to 50 seconds with 2.5 kilometres remaining, Nibali finally sensed the danger and he ripped clear of the chase group with apparent ease to set off in lone pursuit of Horner. There was a marked contrast in cadences between the fast-pedalling Nibali and the more leaden Horner, but impressive though the Sicilian’s acceleration was, he would make little inroads into the Horner’s lead by the summit.

Instead, Horner defended himself well as the road levelled out in the final kilometre to cross the finish line 48 seconds up on Nibali and 1:02 ahead of Valverde, who beat Basso, Rodriguez and Pinot in the sprint for third. A plucky Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) fought gamely to stay in the overall picture by finishing just behind them in 8th and the Irishman lies in 3rd place overall this evening, but it was a disappointing afternoon for Moreno, who lost over two minutes and the red jersey.

“It was a very hard stage for everybody because of the heat but in the end it went well for me because I was able to gain some important seconds on my rivals,” Nibali said. “I always hope to win but Horner was going very well and I wasn’t able to catch him, but I’m still happy.”

In the general classification, Horner has a lead of 43 seconds over Nibali, 53 seconds over Roche and 1:02 over Valverde, and Joaquim Rodriguez (5th at 1:40) succinctly summed up the danger posed by Horner. At the end of an injury-ravaged season during the extended Indian summer of his career, Horner’s surprisingly high level of performance poses something of a conundrum. “It’s not that we were slow, it’s that he was faster than us,” Rodriguez said.

How it unfolded

The first full-blown mountain stage of any grand tour is a nervy affair and the tensions was palpable as early in the neutralised zone on stage 10, as overnight leader Dani Moreno was tangled up in a crash that later saw both Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale) and Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) abandon due to their injuries.

Shortly afterwards, a 21-man break sallied up the road, though a rolling afternoon in Spain’s deep south took its toll on the peloton and there were just ten survivors – with a lead of 5 minutes on the peloton – when they entered the final 45 kilometres and reached the foot of the day’s first climb, the tough Alto de Monachil.

While Thomas Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) soon inched their way clear of the break, further down the road, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) was underling his status as one of the favourites for the world championships by whittling down the peloton with a ferocious bout of pace-making at the foot of the climb.

Cancellara swung over as the gradient stiffened to 15% near the summit, where a delegation from Movistar quickly reduced the leaders’ advantage to just over a minute and reduced the red jersey group to 20 or so riders. Movistar’s pace-making continued on the descent and on the lower slopes of the Hazallanas, but the first major move on the final climb came from Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) with a shade under 7 kilometres to go.

Anton was reeled in by Nibali, and together with Jakob Fuglsang, the Sicilian dictated harsh terms over the next two kilometres that saw Moreno dropped, the remnants of the break caught and the leading group reduced to just a handful of riders. It appeared that the stage was set for Nibali to take control of the Vuelta, but instead it was Chris Horner who seized the initiative with his attack 4.5 kilometres from the summit.

Nibali would eventually dance clear of a chasing group where Basso, Pinot and Rodriguez broke even, and Valverde and Roche showed resiliency to stay in the hunt, but he was unable to make anything other than limit his losses to Horner, who will wear red when hostilities resume after the rest day with Wednesday’s time trial in Tarazona.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard4:30:22
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:10
8Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:25
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:52
11Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:22
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
16David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:03:07
19José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:28
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:45
23Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
24Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:52
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:58
26Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:08
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:00
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:04
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:26
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:07:02
35Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:07
36Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:15
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:21
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:09:39
39Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
41David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:50
42Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:26
43Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:38
44Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
45Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:13
46Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:37
47Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:13:52
49Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:14:47
50Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:39
51Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
54Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:09
57Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:13
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:19:35
59Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:27
62Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
63Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
65Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
66Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
67Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
68Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
69Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
73Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
76Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
77Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
84Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
85Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
86Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
88Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
89Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
91Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
92Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
95Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
96Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:10
101Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
102Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
103Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:22:04
104Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
106Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:38
110Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:31
111Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:23:33
112Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:23:38
113Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:23:59
114Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
115Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:15
116Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:27
117Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:29
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:17
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:24
120Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
123Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
124Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
125Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:03
127Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:36
129Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:27:06
130Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:08
132Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
133Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
134Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
135Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
136David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
137Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
138Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
139Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:17
140Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:49
142Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
143Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
144Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
145Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
146Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
147Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
148Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
149Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
150Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
151Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
152Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
153Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
154Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
155Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
156Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
157Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
158Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
159Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
161Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
162Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
163Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
164Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
166Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
167Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
168Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
169Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
170Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
172Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
173Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
174Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
175Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
176Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
177Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
178Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
179Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
180Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
181Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
182Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
183Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
184Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
185Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
186Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
187Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
188Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:32:36
DSQAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DSQThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Granada, km. 141,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 2, km. 148
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard25pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha12
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
8Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha4
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Monachil (Cat. 1) km. 159
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
5Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Güéjar Sierra. Alto de Hazallanas (HC) km. 187
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard15pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha2
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha2

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel-Euskadi13:37:15
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:38
3Astana Pro Team0:01:55
4Movistar Team0:02:41
5Katusha0:06:54
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:31
7BMC Racing Team0:09:46
8Team Netapp - Endura0:09:55
9FDJ0:11:52
10Sky Procycling0:12:35
11Radioshack Leopard0:15:40
12Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:54
13Lampre-Merida0:28:57
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:23
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:33:55
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:47
17AG2R La Mondiale0:36:10
18Lotto Belisol0:39:18
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:50:24
20Team Argos-Shimano0:55:17
21Orica Greenedge1:01:21
22Garmin Sharp1:11:13

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard40:29:14
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:53
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:01:40
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:02:04
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:20
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:03:11
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:16
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:58
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:09
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:35
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:42
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:12
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:05
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:33
18David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:36
20Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:39
21Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:01
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:04
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:08
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:29
25José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:45
26José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:13
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:08:22
28Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:09:29
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:10:20
30Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:11:06
31Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:09
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:26
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:36
34David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:11
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:21:19
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:57
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:19
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:25:29
39Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:32
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:37
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:51
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:30:04
43Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:40
44Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:33
45Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:50
46Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:32:14
47Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:34:53
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:35:42
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:52
50Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:58
51Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:15
52Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:36:37
53Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:20
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:40:02
55Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:40:52
56Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:02
57Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:42:34
58Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:43:08
59Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:16
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:43:43
61Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:48
62Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:45:05
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:44
64Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:06
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:11
66Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:46:16
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:47:59
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:50
69Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:49:10
70Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:13
71Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:09
72Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:51:10
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:51:18
74Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:53:11
75Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:53:17
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:53:49
77Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:56
78Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:57:54
79Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:58:25
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:00:29
81Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:01:00
82Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1:02:16
83Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:02:18
84Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:32
85Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural1:03:16
86Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:03:28
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:59
88Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:04:13
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1:04:52
90Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:05:33
91Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:07:22
92Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:32
93Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1:08:49
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:09:17
95Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:09:24
96Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:09:45
97Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:10:20
98Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:10:28
99Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ1:10:32
100Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:11:16
101Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:11:22
102Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:11:28
103Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:11:46
104Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:13:44
105Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:14:27
106David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:14:50
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1:15:13
108Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:15:15
109Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:15:52
110Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:15:57
111Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:16:17
112Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1:17:30
113Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1:17:52
114Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:01
115Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:15
116Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1:18:17
117Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha1:19:03
118Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:19:25
119Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:20:05
120Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:20:48
121Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:21:30
122Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:07
123Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol1:23:57
124Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:24:25
125Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:24:33
126Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:25:19
127Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:25:26
128Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:25:47
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:25:59
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:26:06
131Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:26:27
132Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:56
133Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura1:27:26
134Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:27:40
135Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:28:25
136Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1:29:10
137Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:39
138José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:30:17
139Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:31:17
140Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:32:26
141Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural1:32:39
142Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:34:10
143Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:34:26
144Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:34:30
145Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:34:31
146Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:35:44
147Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:36:00
148Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:36:02
149Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
150Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:36:23
151Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:36:27
152Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:27
153Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:38:17
154Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1:39:28
155Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:39:53
156Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:41:39
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:41:51
158Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:42:08
159Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:42:37
160Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura1:42:40
161Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:43:44
162Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1:44:04
163Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling1:44:58
164Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:45:09
165Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:45:18
166Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:46:15
167Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1:46:23
168Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1:46:33
169Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1:47:56
170Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:19
171Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:49:11
172Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:49:47
173Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ1:50:33
174Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:50:36
175Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:50:42
176Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:51:20
177Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha1:51:37
178Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:52:15
179Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:53:18
180Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team1:54:30
181Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:55:01
182Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano1:55:52
183Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:57:28
184Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:57:52
185Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:58:08
186Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:00:14
187Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp2:05:15
188Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:10:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha97pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team81
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff77
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha61
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard58
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling45
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida40
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura39
10Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step38
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard36
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team35
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling32
16Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
17Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
19Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ26
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling26
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff23
24Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
25Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol18
28Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
29Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
30Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano15
32Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
33Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ13
34Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard11
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
37Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
40Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural9
41Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
42Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
43Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
44Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
45Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
46Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
47Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural6
48Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
49Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano6
50Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
51Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ5
52Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
53Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
54Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
55Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
56Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural4
57Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
60Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
61Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural4
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
63Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
64Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
66Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
67Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2
69Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
70Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
71Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
72Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
74Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
75Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling2
76Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
77Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
79Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
80Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ1
81Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard18pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
11Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
15Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha3
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
18Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
21José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
22Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
23Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
24Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1
25Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard7pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha11
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura23
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha25
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling26
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale41
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ45
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida79
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling92
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team93
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team94
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano121
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team138
17Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi163
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits166
19Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol193
20Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol197
21Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp231
22Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural233
23Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural234
24Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida248

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo - Tinkoff120:38:19
2Movistar Team0:01:47
3Astana Pro Team0:02:25
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:41
5Katusha0:09:03
6Team Netapp - Endura0:11:47
7Radioshack Leopard0:15:18
8FDJ0:17:32
9BMC Racing Team0:20:46
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:19
11Sky Procycling0:29:54
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:28
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:49:17
14AG2R La Mondiale0:57:03
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:58:23
16Lampre-Merida1:04:20
17Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:59
18Lotto Belisol1:09:31
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step1:18:19
20Team Argos-Shimano1:40:23
21Orica Greenedge2:34:27
22Garmin Sharp2:41:09

