Image 1 of 26 Chris Horner (RadioShack) comes in for a landing, winning stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) leads the chase group across the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Chris Horner (RadioShack) is a man on a mission (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went after Horner alone, but could not close the gap (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 26 Chris Horner (RadioShack) reclaimed the race lead on stage 10 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 26 Chris Horner (RadioShack) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After nine days of nip and tuck on the long road south from Galicia, the first heavy blows of the Vuelta a España were dealt on the demanding climb to Alto de Hazallanas on stage 10, as Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) jumped away to claim stage victory and regain the overall lead, holding off the lone pursuit of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the finale.

With his 42nd birthday around the corner, few lent great credence to Horner’s assertion that he was aiming at overall victory when he lined up in Vilanova de Arousa last week, but the American has proven his point by delivering a series of startling performances so far at this Vuelta and he continued in the same vein with a fierce attack 4.5 kilometres from the summit of the Hazallanas.

Grinding a huge gear and making light work of a gradient that topped out at 18% and regularly hit 15%, the veteran Horner danced out of the saddle and away from a leading group that had already been pared down to just six riders and shorn of red jersey Dani Moreno (Katusha) thanks to the tempo set by Nibali and his Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang.

Although Nibali, Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) took it in turns to breathe life into the pursuit of Horner, their efforts repeatedly spluttered to a halt, mindful, perhaps, of the dangers of giving Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) an armchair ride to the final ramps of the climb.

While the chasers followed a stop-start rhythm behind, Horner was steadily adding precious seconds to his buffer at the front. On an afternoon of searing heat, Horner scarcely broke from his out-of-the-saddle position in the closing kilometres. He led by 28 seconds with 4 kilometres to, and 41 seconds a kilometre later as he edged his way towards the repossession of the red jersey.

When his gap yawned out to 50 seconds with 2.5 kilometres remaining, Nibali finally sensed the danger and he ripped clear of the chase group with apparent ease to set off in lone pursuit of Horner. There was a marked contrast in cadences between the fast-pedalling Nibali and the more leaden Horner, but impressive though the Sicilian’s acceleration was, he would make little inroads into the Horner’s lead by the summit.

Instead, Horner defended himself well as the road levelled out in the final kilometre to cross the finish line 48 seconds up on Nibali and 1:02 ahead of Valverde, who beat Basso, Rodriguez and Pinot in the sprint for third. A plucky Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) fought gamely to stay in the overall picture by finishing just behind them in 8th and the Irishman lies in 3rd place overall this evening, but it was a disappointing afternoon for Moreno, who lost over two minutes and the red jersey.

“It was a very hard stage for everybody because of the heat but in the end it went well for me because I was able to gain some important seconds on my rivals,” Nibali said. “I always hope to win but Horner was going very well and I wasn’t able to catch him, but I’m still happy.”

In the general classification, Horner has a lead of 43 seconds over Nibali, 53 seconds over Roche and 1:02 over Valverde, and Joaquim Rodriguez (5th at 1:40) succinctly summed up the danger posed by Horner. At the end of an injury-ravaged season during the extended Indian summer of his career, Horner’s surprisingly high level of performance poses something of a conundrum. “It’s not that we were slow, it’s that he was faster than us,” Rodriguez said.

How it unfolded

The first full-blown mountain stage of any grand tour is a nervy affair and the tensions was palpable as early in the neutralised zone on stage 10, as overnight leader Dani Moreno was tangled up in a crash that later saw both Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale) and Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) abandon due to their injuries.

Shortly afterwards, a 21-man break sallied up the road, though a rolling afternoon in Spain’s deep south took its toll on the peloton and there were just ten survivors – with a lead of 5 minutes on the peloton – when they entered the final 45 kilometres and reached the foot of the day’s first climb, the tough Alto de Monachil.

While Thomas Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) soon inched their way clear of the break, further down the road, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) was underling his status as one of the favourites for the world championships by whittling down the peloton with a ferocious bout of pace-making at the foot of the climb.

Cancellara swung over as the gradient stiffened to 15% near the summit, where a delegation from Movistar quickly reduced the leaders’ advantage to just over a minute and reduced the red jersey group to 20 or so riders. Movistar’s pace-making continued on the descent and on the lower slopes of the Hazallanas, but the first major move on the final climb came from Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) with a shade under 7 kilometres to go.

Anton was reeled in by Nibali, and together with Jakob Fuglsang, the Sicilian dictated harsh terms over the next two kilometres that saw Moreno dropped, the remnants of the break caught and the leading group reduced to just a handful of riders. It appeared that the stage was set for Nibali to take control of the Vuelta, but instead it was Chris Horner who seized the initiative with his attack 4.5 kilometres from the summit.

Nibali would eventually dance clear of a chasing group where Basso, Pinot and Rodriguez broke even, and Valverde and Roche showed resiliency to stay in the hunt, but he was unable to make anything other than limit his losses to Horner, who will wear red when hostilities resume after the rest day with Wednesday’s time trial in Tarazona.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4:30:22 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:10 8 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:25 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:52 11 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:22 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 16 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:03:07 19 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:28 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:45 23 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:52 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:58 26 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:08 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:00 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:04 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:26 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:02 35 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:07 36 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:15 37 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:21 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:09:39 39 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:50 42 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:26 43 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:38 44 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:13 46 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:37 47 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:13:52 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:47 50 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:39 51 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 54 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:09 57 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:13 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:19:35 59 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:27 62 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 63 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 65 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 66 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 68 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 69 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 77 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 80 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 82 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 85 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 86 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 95 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:10 101 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 102 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 103 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:22:04 104 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 106 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:38 110 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:31 111 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:23:33 112 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:23:38 113 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:23:59 114 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 115 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:15 116 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:27 117 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:29 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:17 119 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:24 120 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 123 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 124 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 125 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:03 127 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:36 129 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:06 130 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:08 132 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 133 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 134 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 136 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 137 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 138 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 139 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:17 140 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:49 142 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 143 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 144 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 145 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 146 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 147 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 148 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 149 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 150 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 151 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 152 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 153 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 154 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 155 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 156 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 157 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 158 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 159 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 161 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 162 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 164 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 166 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 167 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 168 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 169 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 170 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 172 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 173 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 174 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 175 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 176 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 177 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 178 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 179 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 180 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 181 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 182 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 183 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 185 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 186 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 187 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 188 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:32:36 DSQ Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DSQ Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha DNF Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Granada, km. 141,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Sprint 2, km. 148 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 25 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 12 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 8 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 4 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Monachil (Cat. 1) km. 159 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Güéjar Sierra. Alto de Hazallanas (HC) km. 187 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 15 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 2 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 2

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euskaltel-Euskadi 13:37:15 2 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:00:38 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 4 Movistar Team 0:02:41 5 Katusha 0:06:54 6 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:31 7 BMC Racing Team 0:09:46 8 Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:55 9 FDJ 0:11:52 10 Sky Procycling 0:12:35 11 Radioshack Leopard 0:15:40 12 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:54 13 Lampre-Merida 0:28:57 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:23 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:55 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:47 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:10 18 Lotto Belisol 0:39:18 19 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:50:24 20 Team Argos-Shimano 0:55:17 21 Orica Greenedge 1:01:21 22 Garmin Sharp 1:11:13

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 40:29:14 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:53 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:01:40 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:02:04 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:20 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:11 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:16 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:58 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:09 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:35 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:42 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:12 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:05 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:33 18 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:36 20 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:39 21 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:01 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:04 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:08 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:29 25 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:45 26 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:13 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:08:22 28 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:09:29 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:20 30 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:11:06 31 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:09 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:26 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:36 34 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:11 35 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:19 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:57 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:19 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:25:29 39 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:32 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:37 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:29:51 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:30:04 43 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:40 44 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:33 45 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:50 46 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:32:14 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:34:53 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:35:42 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:52 50 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:58 51 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:15 52 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:36:37 53 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:20 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:40:02 55 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:40:52 56 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:02 57 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:42:34 58 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:43:08 59 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:16 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:43:43 61 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:48 62 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:45:05 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:44 64 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:06 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:11 66 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:46:16 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:47:59 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:50 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:49:10 70 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:13 71 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:09 72 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:10 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:51:18 74 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:11 75 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:53:17 76 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:53:49 77 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:56 78 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:57:54 79 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:58:25 80 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:00:29 81 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:01:00 82 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1:02:16 83 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:02:18 84 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:32 85 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 1:03:16 86 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:03:28 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:59 88 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:04:13 89 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:04:52 90 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:05:33 91 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:22 92 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:32 93 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:08:49 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:09:17 95 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:09:24 96 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:09:45 97 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:10:20 98 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:10:28 99 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 1:10:32 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:11:16 101 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:11:22 102 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:11:28 103 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:11:46 104 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:13:44 105 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:14:27 106 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:14:50 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:15:13 108 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:15:15 109 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:15:52 110 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:15:57 111 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:16:17 112 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1:17:30 113 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1:17:52 114 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:01 115 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:15 116 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1:18:17 117 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 1:19:03 118 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:19:25 119 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:20:05 120 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:20:48 121 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:21:30 122 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:07 123 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 1:23:57 124 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:24:25 125 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:24:33 126 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:25:19 127 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:25:26 128 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:25:47 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:25:59 130 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:26:06 131 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:26:27 132 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:56 133 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 1:27:26 134 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:27:40 135 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:28:25 136 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1:29:10 137 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:39 138 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:17 139 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:31:17 140 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:32:26 141 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 1:32:39 142 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:34:10 143 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:34:26 144 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:34:30 145 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:34:31 146 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:35:44 147 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:36:00 148 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:36:02 149 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 150 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:36:23 151 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:36:27 152 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:27 153 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:38:17 154 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1:39:28 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:39:53 156 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:41:39 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:41:51 158 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:42:08 159 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:42:37 160 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 1:42:40 161 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:43:44 162 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1:44:04 163 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:44:58 164 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:45:09 165 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:45:18 166 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:46:15 167 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1:46:23 168 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1:46:33 169 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1:47:56 170 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:19 171 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:49:11 172 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:49:47 173 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 1:50:33 174 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:50:36 175 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:50:42 176 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:51:20 177 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 1:51:37 178 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:52:15 179 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1:53:18 180 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 1:54:30 181 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:55:01 182 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:55:52 183 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:57:28 184 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:57:52 185 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:58:08 186 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:00:14 187 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 2:05:15 188 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:10:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 97 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 81 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 61 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 58 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 40 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 39 10 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 36 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 32 16 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 17 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 19 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 26 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 24 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 25 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 26 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 29 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 30 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 15 32 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 13 34 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 35 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 11 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 37 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 40 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 9 41 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 42 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 43 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 44 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 45 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 46 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 47 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 6 48 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 49 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 6 50 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 51 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 5 52 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 53 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 54 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 55 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 56 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 4 57 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 60 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 61 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 4 62 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 63 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 64 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 66 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 67 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 69 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 70 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 71 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 72 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 73 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 74 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 75 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 76 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 77 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 78 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 79 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 80 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 1 81 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 18 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 11 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 15 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 3 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 18 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 21 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 22 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 23 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 24 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 25 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 11 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 23 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 25 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 45 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 92 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 14 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 121 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 138 17 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 19 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 193 20 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 197 21 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 231 22 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 233 23 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 234 24 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 248