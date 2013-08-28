Trending

Matthews wins Vuelta stage in Lago de Sanabria

Bunch sprint foils Gilbert's late attack

Image 1 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) still in the race lead

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) still in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali settling into his position of race leader for the long haul.

Vincenzo Nibali settling into his position of race leader for the long haul.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the win

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins his first Grand Tour stage

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins his first Grand Tour stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 5

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) took a fine stage win.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) took a fine stage win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 29

Michael Matthews's win was the fruit of some hard work from his Orica-GreenEdge teammates.

Michael Matthews's win was the fruit of some hard work from his Orica-GreenEdge teammates.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 29

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Lago de Sanabria.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Lago de Sanabria.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 29

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the Vuelta a Espana.

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 29

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) is hoping to win a place on the Italian Worlds team.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) is hoping to win a place on the Italian Worlds team.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained the red jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained the red jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides to sign on in Sober.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides to sign on in Sober.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 29

Eros Capecchi (Movistar).

Eros Capecchi (Movistar).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 29

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) reporting for duty.

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) reporting for duty.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 29

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) before the off.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) before the off.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 29

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is drawing to the end of his time as world champion.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is drawing to the end of his time as world champion.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 29

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rides to the start in Sober.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rides to the start in Sober.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 29

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) is building towards the world championships in Florence.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) is building towards the world championships in Florence.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 29

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) remains well placed.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) remains well placed.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 29

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida).

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE) claimed his maiden grand tour stage victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana from Sober to Lago de Sanabria. The Australian beat Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to the line while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained his overall lead in the general classification.

Matthews capitalised on the hard work of his team, who allied with a number of sprint teams as the peloton successfully chased down a five man break in the closing stages.

In the dash for the line Matthews hit the front at the perfect moment with less than 200 meters to go, with Richeze and Meersman rubbing shoulders behind him, and was able to hold on to win by over a bike length.

After the opening team time trial and three uphill finishes, stage 5 finally provided the sprinters present at the Vuelta with their first true opportunity of success. While the likes of Cavendish, Greipel and Kittel chose to stay at home, the race still had a number of fast finishers.

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Jurgen Van De Walle (Lotto Belisol), Arnaud Corteille (FDJ) and Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) clearly ignored the script and broke clear after only 8 kilometres. The quintet built up a substantial lead of over ten minutes by the time the bunch finally awoke from a relative slumber and it was Garmin-Sharp who started the chase in earnest.

Their sprinter Tyler Farrar has struggled for form and results in Europe for the last few seasons but the Vuelta has been a successful hunting ground for him in the past. His team set tempo over the two category 3 climbs on the race profile.

They were joined by Orica, who were clearly confident after Matthews’ third place on stage 4. With 50 kilometres remaining the peloton had reduced the break's advantage to five minutes. Cue Omega Pharma QuickStep. Meersman was one place behind Matthews on stage 4 and his team ratcheted up the pace as the peloton tackled the Alto de Padornelo.

The leaders co-operation had not waned but on the undulating terrain and with the peloton in full flight, their window of opportunity began to close. Five minutes quickly became four, four soon became three and by the descent off the climb their advantage wobbled at 2:30.

Corteille was the first to buckle, launching an attack on an uncategorised climb inside the final 10 kilometres. The Frenchman was joined soon after by a tiring Van De Walle and although the duo worked together their efforts were futile as behind them Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) set to work.

Omega Pharma carried with their pace setting even after the leaders were finally caught with 2.4km remaining, but a brief lull in the allowed for Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to chance his arm.

He was given no quarter, and when Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) unleashed a tame attack on the drag towards the climb the sprint finish was confirmed.

Argos Shimano, the team that flexed its leadout muscles so successfully at the Tour, once again swarmed to the front but with no Kittel in their ranks they were left with Niklas Arndt to lead them. The German could only manage fourth as Matthews' speed was enough to seal the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:28:22
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
22Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
23Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
27Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
29Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
32David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
37Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
38Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
41José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
42Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
43Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
46Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
50Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
54Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
55David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
56Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
57Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
59Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
61Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
62Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
65Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
67Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
68Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
69José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
70Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
71Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
75Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
79Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
80Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
83David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
84Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
85Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
86Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
87Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
88Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
93Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
95Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
97Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
98Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:25
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
100Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
102Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
103Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:16
104Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
108Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
109Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
112Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
115Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
120Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
121Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
122Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
123Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
124Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
126Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
128Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
129Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
130Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:42
133Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:00
134Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
135Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
136Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
137Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:04
138Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:09
139Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
140Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
142Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
144Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
145Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:28
146Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
148Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
150Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
151Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
152Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
153Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
154Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
155Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:35
156Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
157Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
158Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
159Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
160Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
162Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
164Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
165Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
166Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
167Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
168Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
169Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
170Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
171Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
172Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
173Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
174Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
175Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:04:35
176Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
177Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
179Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
180Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
181Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:06:15
182Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
183Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
184Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
185Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
186Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
187Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
188Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:45
189Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:15:02
190Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
191Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
192Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
193Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
194Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
195Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSWesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - A Gudiña, km. 108
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Puebla de Sanabria, km. 161,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25pts
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida20
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling10
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ9
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol8
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
10Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
13Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2

Mountain 1 - Alto do Covelo (Cat. 3) km. 80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Padornelo (Cat. 3) km. 143
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
3Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Argos-Shimano13:25:06
2BMC Racing Team
3Team Saxo - Tinkoff
4Sky Procycling
5Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Lampre-Merida
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Team Netapp - Endura
9Cannondale Pro Cycling
10AG2R La Mondiale
11FDJ
12Radioshack Leopard
13Garmin Sharp
14Katusha
15Lotto Belisol
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Movistar Team
18Astana Pro Team
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
21Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:25
22Orica Greenedge0:06:35

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team18:43:52
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:03
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:08
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:00:16
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:26
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:28
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:31
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:38
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:42
11Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:45
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:48
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:52
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:53
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:15
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:21
24Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:30
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
26Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:32
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:41
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:47
32David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:50
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
34José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:58
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:02:02
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:03
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:23
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:52
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
42Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:59
43Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
44Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:45
45Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:03:56
46Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:57
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:13
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:33
49Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
50Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:05:13
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:42
52Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:02
53Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:06:20
54Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:04
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:20
56Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:21
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:26
58Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:08:51
59Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:27
60Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:35
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:43
62Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:57
63Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:12
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:39
65Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:48
66Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:12
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:19
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:31
69Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:11:36
70Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:11:39
71Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:54
72Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:56
73Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:22
74Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:29
75Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:07
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:47
77Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:14
78Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:14:18
79Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:34
80Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:15:14
81Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:17
82Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:39
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:15:48
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:13
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:28
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:16:45
87Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:57
88Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:15
89Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:01
90Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:43
91Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:19:06
92Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:08
93Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:19:33
94Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:36
95Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:41
96Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:19:42
97Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:19:49
98Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:19:59
99Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:28
100David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:36
101Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:04
102Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:10
103Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:27
104Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:21:56
105Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:33
106Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:59
107Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:23:41
108Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:01
109Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:22
110Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:41
111Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:29
112Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:49
113Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:26:17
114Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:42
115Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:46
116Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:04
117Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:15
118Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:21
119Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:32
120Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:28:00
121Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:28:30
122Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:49
123Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:57
124Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:01
125Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:04
126Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:30:11
127Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:30:14
128Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:30
129Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:30:31
130Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:51
131Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:03
132Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:31:17
133Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:21
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:35
135José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:55
136Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:59
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:32:02
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:07
139Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:10
140Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:19
141Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:18
142Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:22
143Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:34:06
144Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
145Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:34:18
146Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:34:23
147Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:36
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:41
149Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
150Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:01
151Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:32
152Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:42
153Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:11
154Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:15
155Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:36:26
156Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:33
157Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:51
158Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:37:11
159Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:16
160Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:37:22
161Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
162Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:37:38
163Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:37:43
164Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:39:08
165Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:17
166Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:39:36
167Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:40:09
168Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:40:37
169Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:40:51
170Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:41:12
171Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
172Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:01
173Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:42:08
174Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:11
175Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:20
176Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:22
177Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:42:27
178Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:41
179Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
180Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:49
181Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:42:52
182Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:43:09
183Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:26
184Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:01
185Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:21
186Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:44:39
187Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:44:48
188Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:45:00
189Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:11
190Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:15
191Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:47:44
192Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:59
193Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:49:07
194Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:58
195Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:57:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha48pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge41
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff38
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team37
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team33
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard28
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha26
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling20
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling20
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard20
12Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida20
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp17
15Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol14
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura14
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
21Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
22Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
26Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling9
27Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ9
28Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano8
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
32Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
34Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
35Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
36Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural4
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
41Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
42Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
43Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
44Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
45Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural2
46Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
47Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
48Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ1
49Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha6
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
7Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
12Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha1
13Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
14Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1
15Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard15
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team17
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha36
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura38
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale48
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team135
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits140
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol156
11Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol196
12Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida212
13Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural231
14Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural234

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard55:12:07
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:05
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
4Team Netapp - Endura0:01:25
5Movistar Team0:01:28
6Astana Pro Team0:02:10
7FDJ0:02:39
8Katusha
9BMC Racing Team0:03:01
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:43
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:59
12AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:23
14Lampre-Merida0:09:54
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:09
16Sky Procycling0:11:33
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:48
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:12:26
19Lotto Belisol0:15:09
20Team Argos-Shimano0:19:50
21Garmin Sharp0:26:31
22Orica Greenedge0:39:49

