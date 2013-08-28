Matthews wins Vuelta stage in Lago de Sanabria
Bunch sprint foils Gilbert's late attack
Stage 5: Sober - Lago de Sanabria
Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE) claimed his maiden grand tour stage victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana from Sober to Lago de Sanabria. The Australian beat Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to the line while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained his overall lead in the general classification.
Matthews capitalised on the hard work of his team, who allied with a number of sprint teams as the peloton successfully chased down a five man break in the closing stages.
In the dash for the line Matthews hit the front at the perfect moment with less than 200 meters to go, with Richeze and Meersman rubbing shoulders behind him, and was able to hold on to win by over a bike length.
After the opening team time trial and three uphill finishes, stage 5 finally provided the sprinters present at the Vuelta with their first true opportunity of success. While the likes of Cavendish, Greipel and Kittel chose to stay at home, the race still had a number of fast finishers.
Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Jurgen Van De Walle (Lotto Belisol), Arnaud Corteille (FDJ) and Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) clearly ignored the script and broke clear after only 8 kilometres. The quintet built up a substantial lead of over ten minutes by the time the bunch finally awoke from a relative slumber and it was Garmin-Sharp who started the chase in earnest.
Their sprinter Tyler Farrar has struggled for form and results in Europe for the last few seasons but the Vuelta has been a successful hunting ground for him in the past. His team set tempo over the two category 3 climbs on the race profile.
They were joined by Orica, who were clearly confident after Matthews’ third place on stage 4. With 50 kilometres remaining the peloton had reduced the break's advantage to five minutes. Cue Omega Pharma QuickStep. Meersman was one place behind Matthews on stage 4 and his team ratcheted up the pace as the peloton tackled the Alto de Padornelo.
The leaders co-operation had not waned but on the undulating terrain and with the peloton in full flight, their window of opportunity began to close. Five minutes quickly became four, four soon became three and by the descent off the climb their advantage wobbled at 2:30.
Corteille was the first to buckle, launching an attack on an uncategorised climb inside the final 10 kilometres. The Frenchman was joined soon after by a tiring Van De Walle and although the duo worked together their efforts were futile as behind them Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) set to work.
Omega Pharma carried with their pace setting even after the leaders were finally caught with 2.4km remaining, but a brief lull in the allowed for Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to chance his arm.
He was given no quarter, and when Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) unleashed a tame attack on the drag towards the climb the sprint finish was confirmed.
Argos Shimano, the team that flexed its leadout muscles so successfully at the Tour, once again swarmed to the front but with no Kittel in their ranks they were left with Niklas Arndt to lead them. The German could only manage fourth as Matthews' speed was enough to seal the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:28:22
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|27
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|28
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|32
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|38
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|41
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|55
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|56
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|67
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|69
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|71
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|79
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|80
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|83
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|84
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|86
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|87
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|88
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|93
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|95
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|97
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|98
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:25
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|100
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|102
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:16
|104
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|108
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|115
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|120
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|121
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|124
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|126
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|128
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|129
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:42
|133
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:00
|134
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|137
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:04
|138
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:09
|139
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|140
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|142
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|144
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|145
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:28
|146
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|148
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|150
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|151
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|152
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|153
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|154
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|155
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:35
|156
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|157
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|158
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|159
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|162
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|164
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|165
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|167
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|168
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|169
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|170
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|171
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|172
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|173
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|174
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|175
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:35
|176
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|179
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|181
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:15
|182
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|183
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|184
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|185
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|187
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|188
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:45
|189
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:02
|190
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|191
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|192
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|193
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|194
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|195
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|9
|8
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|8
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Argos-Shimano
|13:25:06
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team Netapp - Endura
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Radioshack Leopard
|13
|Garmin Sharp
|14
|Katusha
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:06:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18:43:52
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:03
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:08
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:16
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:26
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:31
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:42
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:45
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:48
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:53
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:15
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:21
|24
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:30
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:41
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:47
|32
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:50
|33
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|34
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:58
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:02
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:03
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:23
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:52
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|42
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:59
|43
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|44
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:45
|45
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|46
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:57
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:13
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:33
|49
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:13
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:42
|52
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:02
|53
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:20
|54
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:04
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:20
|56
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:21
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:26
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:51
|59
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:27
|60
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:35
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:43
|62
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:12
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:39
|65
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:48
|66
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:12
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:19
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:31
|69
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:36
|70
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:11:39
|71
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:54
|72
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:56
|73
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:22
|74
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:29
|75
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|77
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:14
|78
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:14:18
|79
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:34
|80
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:15:14
|81
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:17
|82
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:39
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:15:48
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:13
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:28
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:45
|87
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:57
|88
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:15
|89
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:01
|90
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:43
|91
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:06
|92
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:08
|93
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:19:33
|94
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:36
|95
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:41
|96
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:42
|97
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:49
|98
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:59
|99
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:28
|100
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:36
|101
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:04
|102
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:10
|103
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:27
|104
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:56
|105
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:33
|106
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:59
|107
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:23:41
|108
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:01
|109
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:22
|110
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:41
|111
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:29
|112
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:49
|113
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:17
|114
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:42
|115
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:46
|116
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:04
|117
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:15
|118
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:21
|119
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:32
|120
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:28:00
|121
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:28:30
|122
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:49
|123
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:57
|124
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:01
|125
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:04
|126
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:11
|127
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:14
|128
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:30
|129
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:31
|130
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:51
|131
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:03
|132
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:17
|133
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:21
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:35
|135
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:55
|136
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:59
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:32:02
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:07
|139
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:10
|140
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:19
|141
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:18
|142
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:22
|143
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:06
|144
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:34:18
|146
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:34:23
|147
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:36
|148
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:41
|149
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|150
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:01
|151
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:32
|152
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:42
|153
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:11
|154
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:15
|155
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:36:26
|156
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:33
|157
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:36:51
|158
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:37:11
|159
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:16
|160
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:37:22
|161
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:37:38
|163
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:43
|164
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:08
|165
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:17
|166
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:39:36
|167
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:40:09
|168
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:37
|169
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:40:51
|170
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:12
|171
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|172
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:01
|173
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:42:08
|174
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:11
|175
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:20
|176
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:22
|177
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:42:27
|178
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:41
|179
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|180
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:49
|181
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:42:52
|182
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:43:09
|183
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:26
|184
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:44:01
|185
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:21
|186
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:44:39
|187
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:48
|188
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:00
|189
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:11
|190
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:15
|191
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:47:44
|192
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:59
|193
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:07
|194
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:58
|195
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:57:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|48
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|41
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|26
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|12
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|20
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|15
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|14
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|21
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|22
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|27
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|9
|28
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|32
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|35
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|36
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|4
|37
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|39
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|41
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|42
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|43
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|44
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|45
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|46
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|47
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|48
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|1
|49
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|6
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|7
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|1
|13
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|14
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|15
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|36
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|38
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|135
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|156
|11
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|196
|12
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|212
|13
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|231
|14
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|234
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|55:12:07
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:05
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:25
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|7
|FDJ
|0:02:39
|8
|Katusha
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:43
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:59
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:23
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:09:54
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:33
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:48
|18
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:12:26
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:15:09
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:50
|21
|Garmin Sharp
|0:26:31
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:39:49
