Image 1 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) still in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali settling into his position of race leader for the long haul. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins his first Grand Tour stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) took a fine stage win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 29 Michael Matthews's win was the fruit of some hard work from his Orica-GreenEdge teammates. (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 29 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Lago de Sanabria. (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 29 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 29 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) is hoping to win a place on the Italian Worlds team. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained the red jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides to sign on in Sober. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 29 Eros Capecchi (Movistar). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 29 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) reporting for duty. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 29 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) before the off. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 29 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is drawing to the end of his time as world champion. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 29 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rides to the start in Sober. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 29 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) is building towards the world championships in Florence. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 29 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) remains well placed. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 29 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Sirotti)

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE) claimed his maiden grand tour stage victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana from Sober to Lago de Sanabria. The Australian beat Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to the line while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) retained his overall lead in the general classification.

Matthews capitalised on the hard work of his team, who allied with a number of sprint teams as the peloton successfully chased down a five man break in the closing stages.

In the dash for the line Matthews hit the front at the perfect moment with less than 200 meters to go, with Richeze and Meersman rubbing shoulders behind him, and was able to hold on to win by over a bike length.

After the opening team time trial and three uphill finishes, stage 5 finally provided the sprinters present at the Vuelta with their first true opportunity of success. While the likes of Cavendish, Greipel and Kittel chose to stay at home, the race still had a number of fast finishers.

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Jurgen Van De Walle (Lotto Belisol), Arnaud Corteille (FDJ) and Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) clearly ignored the script and broke clear after only 8 kilometres. The quintet built up a substantial lead of over ten minutes by the time the bunch finally awoke from a relative slumber and it was Garmin-Sharp who started the chase in earnest.

Their sprinter Tyler Farrar has struggled for form and results in Europe for the last few seasons but the Vuelta has been a successful hunting ground for him in the past. His team set tempo over the two category 3 climbs on the race profile.

They were joined by Orica, who were clearly confident after Matthews’ third place on stage 4. With 50 kilometres remaining the peloton had reduced the break's advantage to five minutes. Cue Omega Pharma QuickStep. Meersman was one place behind Matthews on stage 4 and his team ratcheted up the pace as the peloton tackled the Alto de Padornelo.

The leaders co-operation had not waned but on the undulating terrain and with the peloton in full flight, their window of opportunity began to close. Five minutes quickly became four, four soon became three and by the descent off the climb their advantage wobbled at 2:30.

Corteille was the first to buckle, launching an attack on an uncategorised climb inside the final 10 kilometres. The Frenchman was joined soon after by a tiring Van De Walle and although the duo worked together their efforts were futile as behind them Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) set to work.

Omega Pharma carried with their pace setting even after the leaders were finally caught with 2.4km remaining, but a brief lull in the allowed for Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to chance his arm.

He was given no quarter, and when Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) unleashed a tame attack on the drag towards the climb the sprint finish was confirmed.

Argos Shimano, the team that flexed its leadout muscles so successfully at the Tour, once again swarmed to the front but with no Kittel in their ranks they were left with Niklas Arndt to lead them. The German could only manage fourth as Matthews' speed was enough to seal the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:28:22 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 23 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 27 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 28 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 32 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 37 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 38 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 41 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 43 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 46 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 52 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 54 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 55 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 56 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 62 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 65 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 67 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 68 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 69 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 71 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 79 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 80 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 83 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 85 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 86 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 87 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 88 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 93 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 95 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 97 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 98 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:25 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 100 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 102 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:16 104 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 105 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 108 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 110 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 115 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 121 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 123 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 124 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 126 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 128 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 129 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 130 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:42 133 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:00 134 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 137 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:04 138 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:09 139 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 140 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 142 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 144 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 145 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:28 146 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 148 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 150 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 151 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 152 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 153 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 154 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 155 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:35 156 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 157 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 158 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 159 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 160 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 161 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 162 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 164 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 165 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 167 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 168 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 169 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 170 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 171 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 172 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 173 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 174 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 175 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:35 176 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 177 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 179 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 180 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 181 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:15 182 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 183 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 184 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 185 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 186 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 187 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 188 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:45 189 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:02 190 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 191 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 192 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 193 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 194 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 195 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - A Gudiña, km. 108 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Puebla de Sanabria, km. 161,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 8 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2

Mountain 1 - Alto do Covelo (Cat. 3) km. 80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Padornelo (Cat. 3) km. 143 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Argos-Shimano 13:25:06 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 4 Sky Procycling 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Team Netapp - Endura 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 FDJ 12 Radioshack Leopard 13 Garmin Sharp 14 Katusha 15 Lotto Belisol 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Movistar Team 18 Astana Pro Team 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 21 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:25 22 Orica Greenedge 0:06:35

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18:43:52 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:03 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:08 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:16 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:26 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:31 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:38 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:42 11 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:45 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:48 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:52 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:53 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:10 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:15 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:21 24 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:30 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:32 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:41 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:47 32 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:50 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 34 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:58 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:02:02 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:03 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:23 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:52 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 42 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:59 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 44 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:45 45 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:03:56 46 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:57 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:13 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:33 49 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:06 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:13 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:42 52 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:02 53 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:20 54 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:04 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:20 56 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:21 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:26 58 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:51 59 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:27 60 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:35 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:43 62 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:57 63 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:12 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:39 65 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:48 66 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:12 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:19 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:31 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:11:36 70 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:11:39 71 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:54 72 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:56 73 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:22 74 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:29 75 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:07 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:47 77 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:14 78 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:14:18 79 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:34 80 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:15:14 81 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:17 82 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:39 83 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:15:48 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:13 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:28 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:16:45 87 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:57 88 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:15 89 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:01 90 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:43 91 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:06 92 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:08 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:19:33 94 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:36 95 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:41 96 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:42 97 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:49 98 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:19:59 99 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:28 100 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:36 101 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:04 102 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:10 103 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:27 104 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:56 105 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:33 106 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:59 107 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:23:41 108 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:01 109 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:22 110 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:41 111 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:29 112 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:49 113 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:26:17 114 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:42 115 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:46 116 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:04 117 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:15 118 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:21 119 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:27:32 120 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:28:00 121 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:28:30 122 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:49 123 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:29:57 124 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:01 125 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:30:04 126 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:30:11 127 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:14 128 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:30 129 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:30:31 130 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:51 131 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:03 132 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:31:17 133 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:21 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:35 135 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:55 136 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:59 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:02 138 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:07 139 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:10 140 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:19 141 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:18 142 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:22 143 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:34:06 144 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 145 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:34:18 146 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:34:23 147 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:36 148 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:41 149 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 150 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:01 151 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:32 152 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:42 153 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:11 154 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:15 155 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:36:26 156 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:33 157 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:51 158 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:37:11 159 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:16 160 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:37:22 161 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 162 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:37:38 163 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:37:43 164 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:39:08 165 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:17 166 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:39:36 167 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:40:09 168 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:40:37 169 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:40:51 170 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:41:12 171 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 172 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:01 173 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:42:08 174 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:11 175 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:20 176 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:22 177 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:42:27 178 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:41 179 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 180 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:49 181 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:42:52 182 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:43:09 183 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:26 184 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:44:01 185 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:44:21 186 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:44:39 187 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:44:48 188 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:45:00 189 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:11 190 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:15 191 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:47:44 192 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:59 193 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:07 194 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:58 195 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:57:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 48 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 41 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 37 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 28 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 26 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 20 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 20 12 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 20 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 17 15 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 14 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 14 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 21 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 22 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 26 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 27 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 9 28 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 8 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 32 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 34 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 35 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 36 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 4 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 38 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 40 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 41 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 42 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 43 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 44 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 45 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 46 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 47 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 48 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 1 49 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 6 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 7 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 12 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 1 13 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 14 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 15 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 15 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 17 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 36 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 38 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 156 11 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 196 12 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 212 13 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 231 14 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 234