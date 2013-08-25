Roche pulls off a stunning victory on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana
Saxo-Tinkoff rider gets stage over Moreno
Stage 2: Pontevedra - Alto Do Monte Da Groba
Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank Tinkoff) took one of the biggest wins of his career to take the second stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana from Pontevedra to the summit of Alto Do Monte Da Groba. The Irishman joined a select group inside the final 2 kilometres of the stage and attacked inside the final few hundred meters before holding off Daniel Moreno (Katusha), with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) rounding out the top three.
It was an early day of reckoning for some of the GC pretenders with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) and Sergio Henao Montoya (Team Sky) both losing time. Janez Brajkovic's (Astana) time in the red jersey was short lived, the Slovenian was dropped on the final climb and relinquished the leader’s jersey to his team leader Vincenzo Nibali.
Roche’s winning move came after Movistar had set a relentless pace on the final climb of the Alto do Monte da Groba. While the GC favourites were content to watch each other, and the occasional pretender lost time, Roche latched onto a move started by Leopold König.
The Czech attacked inside the final two kilometres, just as the climb rose in gradient for the last time. Roche, following Moreno and Pozzovivo, formed a four man move and when Pozzovivo's attack was countered, Roche took his chance.
Diving down the inside he opened up a slight gap and when Moreno briefly hesitated the Irishman needed no invitation to seal the stage win.
Behind him Alejandro Valverde led Diego Ulissi and Joaquim Rodriguez at 12 seconds, while Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema, Chris Horner, Rigoberto Uran and Daniel Martin all finished a further two seconds down. Despite the time bonuses on offer at the finish Roche was unable to snatch the red jersey and he now sits 8 seconds off Nibali’s lead, with Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (RadioShack Leopard) at ten seconds.
Early mountains beckon Vuelta peloton
The Vuelta kept its tradition with exciting racing parcours, with the first mountain stage of the race coming on stage two. After yesterday’s team time trial there was already a pecking order to the peloton but the climb to Alto Do Monte Da Groba threw up several questions over whether Astana would protect Brajkovic as well as Nibali and if they would relinquish the overall lead to an early break.
Part of the picture became a little clearer when Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Sharp), Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) and Francisco Aramandia (Caja Rural) attacked inside the first kilometre of racing. The trio, with Aramandia the strongest climber on paper, quickly established a lead of over nine minutes, with Astana taking a back seat.
The Alto de San Cosme was the only climb in the first 100 miles of racing, and when the leaders crested the top their advance peaked out at close to 13 minutes. Astana gave a half-hearted but necessary chase but it was Lampre, with roughly 60 kilometres, to go who really began the chase in earnest.
With Michele Scarponi and Winner Anacona in their ranks, their aggression was understandable and Astana were more than welcoming to see another jersey take the reigns on the front of the peloton.
With added impetus and the leaders’ legs begging to fade the inevitable shift in time gaps began to happen. With 48 kilometres to go the trio had 11:22 but within just 15 kilometres their advantage was down to 7:36.
A block headwind, laced with fatigue and the fact that more and more teams were willing to chase, saw the lead tumble to 3 minutes with 15 kilometres to go.
Cannondale, Belkin, Katusha and Movistar all increased their presence on the front and when the leaders started the final climb the peloton were already breathing down their necks.
Henderson was the first to wilt with Rasmussen and Aramandia supplying commendable spirit in their futile decision to carry on. They were passed though with Saxo and Movistar setting tempo.
A brief cameo from Amets Txurruka followed, with the former Euskaltel rider stretching out a brief gap. However it was Movistar who turned the screws. Having lost time in yesterday’s stage this was their chance to claw some time back and test the mettle of their rivals. Herrada provided most of the damage, setting a scorching pace that slimmed the lead group down to less than forty riders.
Astana’s plan now looked clear, Movistar’s show of strength drawing them out with Fuglsang leading Nibali as Brajkovic yo-yoed off the back.
With seven kilometres remaining Samuel Sanchez slipped back, his Euskaltel team deciding to wait for their leader but more GC bravado was to turn to dust when minutes later Heano slipped back.
As Nibali, Rodriguez and Valverde sat and watched each other König seized the moment. His attack splintered the lead group with Brajkovic finally dropped back as Roche and Moreno gave chase to decide the stage. As for the overall battle, that’s only just begun.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4:37:09
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:11
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:27
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:31
|31
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|34
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:36
|35
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:38
|36
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:45
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:47
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|43
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|46
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:31
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:49
|48
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:00
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|51
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|54
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:02:33
|57
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:37
|58
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|59
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:41
|60
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|62
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:50
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:55
|67
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|68
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|69
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:30
|71
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:51
|72
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:02
|73
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|78
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|79
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|83
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:06
|84
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|85
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|89
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|90
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|91
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|92
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|93
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|95
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:07:47
|96
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|102
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|106
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|110
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|112
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:53
|113
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|114
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|115
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|116
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|117
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|118
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|120
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|123
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|124
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|126
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|127
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|131
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|133
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|139
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|140
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|141
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|147
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|149
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|150
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|153
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|154
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|155
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|156
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|158
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|159
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|160
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|161
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|165
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|166
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|167
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|170
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|171
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|172
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|173
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|174
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|175
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|176
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|177
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|178
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:33
|179
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|180
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|181
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|182
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|183
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|184
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|185
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|186
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|187
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:12:20
|188
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|189
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|190
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|191
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|192
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|193
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|194
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:38
|195
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|196
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:10
|DNS
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|20
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|9
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|6
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|13:51:55
|2
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:35
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|5
|FDJ
|0:00:59
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|7
|Katusha
|0:01:17
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:24
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:08
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:40
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:17
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:30
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:53
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:14
|20
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:10:47
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:20
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:21:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:07:22
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:08
|3
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:10
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:27
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:32
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|13
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:35
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:39
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:41
|19
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|24
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:57
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|26
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:59
|27
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:03
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:09
|30
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:14
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|32
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:25
|34
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|35
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:27
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:36
|39
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:41
|41
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:46
|42
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|43
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:53
|44
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:16
|46
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:49
|50
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:50
|51
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:13
|52
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|53
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:19
|54
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:27
|55
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:41
|56
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:03:44
|59
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:00
|60
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:01
|61
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:22
|63
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:32
|64
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|65
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:50
|66
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:57
|67
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:02
|68
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:10
|69
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|70
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:22
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|72
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:29
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:32
|74
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:00
|75
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:07
|76
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:28
|78
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|80
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:22
|81
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:28
|82
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:33
|83
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:07:34
|85
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|87
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:07:44
|88
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:47
|89
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|90
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|91
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:49
|92
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:07:55
|93
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:00
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:08:05
|95
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:22
|96
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:29
|97
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:32
|99
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:38
|100
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:47
|101
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:11
|103
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:14
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:26
|106
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:28
|108
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:09:34
|109
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:49
|110
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|111
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:55
|112
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:01
|114
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:11
|115
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:13
|116
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:19
|117
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:24
|118
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|121
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|124
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:26
|125
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:32
|126
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:46
|127
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:53
|128
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:55
|130
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:57
|131
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:05
|132
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|133
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:10
|134
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:11:17
|135
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:20
|136
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|137
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:24
|138
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:32
|139
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|140
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:34
|141
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:35
|143
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:38
|144
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:42
|146
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:04
|147
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|148
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:12:15
|149
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:20
|150
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:30
|151
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|152
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:34
|153
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|154
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|155
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:37
|156
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:40
|157
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|158
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:43
|159
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:45
|160
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:46
|161
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:48
|162
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:02
|163
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:03
|164
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:15
|165
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:33
|166
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|167
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|168
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|169
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:55
|170
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:58
|171
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:08
|172
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:12
|173
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:17
|174
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:20
|175
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:14:24
|177
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|178
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:30
|179
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:35
|180
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:40
|181
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:48
|182
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:01
|183
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|184
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:10
|185
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:15:20
|186
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:31
|187
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:43
|188
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|189
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:57
|190
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:01
|191
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:15
|192
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:22
|193
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:53
|194
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:38
|195
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:18
|196
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|20
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|9
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|17
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|6
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|8
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|20
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|22
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|6
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|99
|7
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|183
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|14:22:18
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:46
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|7
|Katusha
|0:01:52
|8
|FDJ
|0:02:00
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:38
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:58
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:30
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:49
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:57
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:32
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|0:07:34
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:51
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:10:39
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:11:04
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:49
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:21:58
