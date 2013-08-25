Image 1 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 31 Stage 2 winner Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the Vuelta after stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the red after stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 31 Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) attacked out of the group (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 31 The main group on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 31 Euskaltel-Euskadi on its swan song Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 31 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 31 Alejandro Valverde led the chasing group home (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 31 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was in a chase group (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates on the podium after winning stage 2 of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins stage 2 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 31 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) lost contact on the final climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 31 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is building towards the world championships. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) had a day in the green jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 31 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) reports for duty. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 31 Dani Moreno (Katusha) finished second behind Nicolas Roche. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the combined jersey at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 31 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 31 Ivan Basso (Cannondale). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 31 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) in the red jersey of Vuelta a Espana leader. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 31 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is preparing for his title defence in Florence. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 31 Igor Anton in his last Vuelta a Espana in Euskaltel-Euskadi colours. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 31 Rigoberto Uran (Sky). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 31 Janez Brajkovic would pass the red jersey on to Astana leader Vincenzo Nibali by day's end. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank Tinkoff) took one of the biggest wins of his career to take the second stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana from Pontevedra to the summit of Alto Do Monte Da Groba. The Irishman joined a select group inside the final 2 kilometres of the stage and attacked inside the final few hundred meters before holding off Daniel Moreno (Katusha), with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) rounding out the top three.

It was an early day of reckoning for some of the GC pretenders with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) and Sergio Henao Montoya (Team Sky) both losing time. Janez Brajkovic's (Astana) time in the red jersey was short lived, the Slovenian was dropped on the final climb and relinquished the leader’s jersey to his team leader Vincenzo Nibali.

Roche’s winning move came after Movistar had set a relentless pace on the final climb of the Alto do Monte da Groba. While the GC favourites were content to watch each other, and the occasional pretender lost time, Roche latched onto a move started by Leopold König.

The Czech attacked inside the final two kilometres, just as the climb rose in gradient for the last time. Roche, following Moreno and Pozzovivo, formed a four man move and when Pozzovivo's attack was countered, Roche took his chance.

Diving down the inside he opened up a slight gap and when Moreno briefly hesitated the Irishman needed no invitation to seal the stage win.

Behind him Alejandro Valverde led Diego Ulissi and Joaquim Rodriguez at 12 seconds, while Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema, Chris Horner, Rigoberto Uran and Daniel Martin all finished a further two seconds down. Despite the time bonuses on offer at the finish Roche was unable to snatch the red jersey and he now sits 8 seconds off Nibali’s lead, with Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (RadioShack Leopard) at ten seconds.

Early mountains beckon Vuelta peloton

The Vuelta kept its tradition with exciting racing parcours, with the first mountain stage of the race coming on stage two. After yesterday’s team time trial there was already a pecking order to the peloton but the climb to Alto Do Monte Da Groba threw up several questions over whether Astana would protect Brajkovic as well as Nibali and if they would relinquish the overall lead to an early break.

Part of the picture became a little clearer when Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Sharp), Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) and Francisco Aramandia (Caja Rural) attacked inside the first kilometre of racing. The trio, with Aramandia the strongest climber on paper, quickly established a lead of over nine minutes, with Astana taking a back seat.

The Alto de San Cosme was the only climb in the first 100 miles of racing, and when the leaders crested the top their advance peaked out at close to 13 minutes. Astana gave a half-hearted but necessary chase but it was Lampre, with roughly 60 kilometres, to go who really began the chase in earnest.

With Michele Scarponi and Winner Anacona in their ranks, their aggression was understandable and Astana were more than welcoming to see another jersey take the reigns on the front of the peloton.

With added impetus and the leaders’ legs begging to fade the inevitable shift in time gaps began to happen. With 48 kilometres to go the trio had 11:22 but within just 15 kilometres their advantage was down to 7:36.

A block headwind, laced with fatigue and the fact that more and more teams were willing to chase, saw the lead tumble to 3 minutes with 15 kilometres to go.

Cannondale, Belkin, Katusha and Movistar all increased their presence on the front and when the leaders started the final climb the peloton were already breathing down their necks.

Henderson was the first to wilt with Rasmussen and Aramandia supplying commendable spirit in their futile decision to carry on. They were passed though with Saxo and Movistar setting tempo.

A brief cameo from Amets Txurruka followed, with the former Euskaltel rider stretching out a brief gap. However it was Movistar who turned the screws. Having lost time in yesterday’s stage this was their chance to claw some time back and test the mettle of their rivals. Herrada provided most of the damage, setting a scorching pace that slimmed the lead group down to less than forty riders.

Astana’s plan now looked clear, Movistar’s show of strength drawing them out with Fuglsang leading Nibali as Brajkovic yo-yoed off the back.

With seven kilometres remaining Samuel Sanchez slipped back, his Euskaltel team deciding to wait for their leader but more GC bravado was to turn to dust when minutes later Heano slipped back.

As Nibali, Rodriguez and Valverde sat and watched each other König seized the moment. His attack splintered the lead group with Brajkovic finally dropped back as Roche and Moreno gave chase to decide the stage. As for the overall battle, that’s only just begun.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4:37:09 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:02 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:11 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:14 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 22 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 24 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 28 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:27 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:31 31 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:36 35 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:38 36 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:45 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:47 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 43 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 46 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:01:31 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:49 48 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:00 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:19 51 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 54 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 55 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:02:33 57 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:37 58 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:39 59 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:41 60 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 62 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:50 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:55 67 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 68 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 69 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:30 71 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:51 72 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:04:02 73 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 78 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 79 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:45 83 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:06 84 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 85 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 86 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:26 89 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 90 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 91 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 92 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 95 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:07:47 96 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 102 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 106 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 107 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 109 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 110 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 112 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:53 113 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 114 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 115 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 117 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 118 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 120 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 121 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 123 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 124 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 125 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 126 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 127 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 131 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 133 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 135 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 136 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 139 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 140 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 141 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 145 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 147 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 148 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 149 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 150 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 151 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 152 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 153 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 154 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 155 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 156 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 158 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 159 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 160 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 161 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 164 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 165 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 166 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 167 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 168 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 170 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 171 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 172 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 173 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 174 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 175 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 176 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 177 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 178 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:33 179 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 180 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 181 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 182 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 183 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 184 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 185 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 186 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 187 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:12:20 188 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 189 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 190 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 191 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 192 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 193 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 194 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:38 195 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 196 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:10 DNS Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 - Ponteareas, km. 82 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 4 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - A Guarda, km. 136,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 20 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 14 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 9 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 5 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Cosme (Cat. 3) km. 63 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 2 - Baiona. Alto do Monte da Groba (Cat. 1) km. 178 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 6 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 13:51:55 2 Radioshack Leopard 0:00:14 3 Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:35 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 5 FDJ 0:00:59 6 Movistar Team 0:01:10 7 Katusha 0:01:17 8 Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 9 BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 10 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:24 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:59 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:08 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:40 14 Lampre-Merida 0:06:17 15 Garmin Sharp 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:30 17 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:26 18 Sky Procycling 0:09:53 19 Lotto Belisol 0:10:14 20 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:10:47 21 Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:20 22 Orica Greenedge 0:21:37

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:07:22 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:08 3 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:10 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:22 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:27 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:32 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 13 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:35 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:39 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:41 19 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 24 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:57 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 26 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:59 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:03 28 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:09 30 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:14 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:25 34 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:26 35 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 36 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:27 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:36 39 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:38 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:41 41 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:46 42 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 43 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:53 44 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:02:16 46 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:02:34 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 49 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:49 50 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:50 51 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:13 52 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 53 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:19 54 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:27 55 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:41 56 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:03:44 59 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:00 60 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:01 61 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:22 63 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:32 64 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 65 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:04:50 66 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:57 67 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:05:02 68 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:10 69 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:17 70 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:22 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 72 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 73 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:32 74 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:00 75 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:07 76 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:28 78 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:10 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:11 80 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:22 81 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:28 82 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:33 83 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 84 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:07:34 85 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 86 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:38 87 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:07:44 88 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:47 89 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 90 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 91 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:49 92 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:07:55 93 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:08:00 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:08:05 95 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:22 96 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:29 97 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:08:32 99 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:38 100 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:47 101 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:11 103 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:14 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:26 106 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:28 108 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:09:34 109 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:49 110 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 111 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:55 112 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:01 114 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:11 115 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:13 116 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:19 117 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:24 118 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 121 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 123 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 124 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:26 125 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:32 126 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:46 127 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:10:53 128 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 129 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:55 130 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:57 131 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:05 132 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 133 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:11:10 134 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:11:17 135 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:20 136 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 137 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:24 138 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:32 139 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 140 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:34 141 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:35 143 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:38 144 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:42 146 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:04 147 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:08 148 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:12:15 149 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:20 150 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:30 151 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 152 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:34 153 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 154 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 155 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:37 156 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:40 157 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 158 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:12:43 159 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:45 160 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:46 161 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:48 162 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:02 163 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:03 164 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:13:15 165 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:33 166 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 167 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 168 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 169 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:55 170 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:58 171 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:14:08 172 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:14:12 173 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:14:17 174 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:20 175 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 176 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:14:24 177 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 178 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:14:30 179 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:14:35 180 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:40 181 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:48 182 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:01 183 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 184 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:10 185 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:15:20 186 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:31 187 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:43 188 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 189 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:15:57 190 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:01 191 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:15 192 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:22 193 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:53 194 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:38 195 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:18 196 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 20 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 14 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 9 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 6 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 5 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 17 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 6 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1 8 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 20 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 22 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 6 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 99 7 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 183