Roche pulls off a stunning victory on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana

Saxo-Tinkoff rider gets stage over Moreno

Image 1 of 31

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 31

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 31

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 31

Stage 2 winner Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Stage 2 winner Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the Vuelta after stage 2

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the Vuelta after stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the red after stage 2

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the red after stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 31

Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 31

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the attack

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 31

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) attacked out of the group

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) attacked out of the group
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 31

The main group on the climb

The main group on the climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 31

Euskaltel-Euskadi on its swan song Vuelta

Euskaltel-Euskadi on its swan song Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 31

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 31

Alejandro Valverde led the chasing group home

Alejandro Valverde led the chasing group home
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 31

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was in a chase group

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was in a chase group
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 31

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates on the podium after winning stage 2 of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates on the podium after winning stage 2 of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 31

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins stage 2

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins stage 2
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 31

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) lost contact on the final climb

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) lost contact on the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 31

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 31

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 20 of 31

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is building towards the world championships.

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is building towards the world championships.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 31

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) had a day in the green jersey.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) had a day in the green jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 31

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) reports for duty.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) reports for duty.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 31

Dani Moreno (Katusha) finished second behind Nicolas Roche.

Dani Moreno (Katusha) finished second behind Nicolas Roche.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the combined jersey at the Vuelta a Espana.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the combined jersey at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 31

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 31

Ivan Basso (Cannondale).

Ivan Basso (Cannondale).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 31

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) in the red jersey of Vuelta a Espana leader.

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) in the red jersey of Vuelta a Espana leader.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 31

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is preparing for his title defence in Florence.

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is preparing for his title defence in Florence.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 31

Igor Anton in his last Vuelta a Espana in Euskaltel-Euskadi colours.

Igor Anton in his last Vuelta a Espana in Euskaltel-Euskadi colours.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 31

Rigoberto Uran (Sky).

Rigoberto Uran (Sky).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 31

Janez Brajkovic would pass the red jersey on to Astana leader Vincenzo Nibali by day's end.

Janez Brajkovic would pass the red jersey on to Astana leader Vincenzo Nibali by day's end.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank Tinkoff) took one of the biggest wins of his career to take the second stage of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana from Pontevedra to the summit of Alto Do Monte Da Groba. The Irishman joined a select group inside the final 2 kilometres of the stage and attacked inside the final few hundred meters before holding off Daniel Moreno (Katusha), with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) rounding out the top three.

It was an early day of reckoning for some of the GC pretenders with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) and Sergio Henao Montoya (Team Sky) both losing time. Janez Brajkovic's (Astana) time in the red jersey was short lived, the Slovenian was dropped on the final climb and relinquished the leader’s jersey to his team leader Vincenzo Nibali.

Roche’s winning move came after Movistar had set a relentless pace on the final climb of the Alto do Monte da Groba. While the GC favourites were content to watch each other, and the occasional pretender lost time, Roche latched onto a move started by Leopold König.

The Czech attacked inside the final two kilometres, just as the climb rose in gradient for the last time. Roche, following Moreno and Pozzovivo, formed a four man move and when Pozzovivo's attack was countered, Roche took his chance.

Diving down the inside he opened up a slight gap and when Moreno briefly hesitated the Irishman needed no invitation to seal the stage win.

Behind him Alejandro Valverde led Diego Ulissi and Joaquim Rodriguez at 12 seconds, while Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema, Chris Horner, Rigoberto Uran and Daniel Martin all finished a further two seconds down. Despite the time bonuses on offer at the finish Roche was unable to snatch the red jersey and he now sits 8 seconds off Nibali’s lead, with Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (RadioShack Leopard) at ten seconds.

Early mountains beckon Vuelta peloton

The Vuelta kept its tradition with exciting racing parcours, with the first mountain stage of the race coming on stage two. After yesterday’s team time trial there was already a pecking order to the peloton but the climb to Alto Do Monte Da Groba threw up several questions over whether Astana would protect Brajkovic as well as Nibali and if they would relinquish the overall lead to an early break.

Part of the picture became a little clearer when Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Sharp), Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) and Francisco Aramandia (Caja Rural) attacked inside the first kilometre of racing. The trio, with Aramandia the strongest climber on paper, quickly established a lead of over nine minutes, with Astana taking a back seat.

The Alto de San Cosme was the only climb in the first 100 miles of racing, and when the leaders crested the top their advance peaked out at close to 13 minutes. Astana gave a half-hearted but necessary chase but it was Lampre, with roughly 60 kilometres, to go who really began the chase in earnest.

With Michele Scarponi and Winner Anacona in their ranks, their aggression was understandable and Astana were more than welcoming to see another jersey take the reigns on the front of the peloton.

With added impetus and the leaders’ legs begging to fade the inevitable shift in time gaps began to happen. With 48 kilometres to go the trio had 11:22 but within just 15 kilometres their advantage was down to 7:36.

A block headwind, laced with fatigue and the fact that more and more teams were willing to chase, saw the lead tumble to 3 minutes with 15 kilometres to go.

Cannondale, Belkin, Katusha and Movistar all increased their presence on the front and when the leaders started the final climb the peloton were already breathing down their necks.

Henderson was the first to wilt with Rasmussen and Aramandia supplying commendable spirit in their futile decision to carry on. They were passed though with Saxo and Movistar setting tempo.

A brief cameo from Amets Txurruka followed, with the former Euskaltel rider stretching out a brief gap. However it was Movistar who turned the screws. Having lost time in yesterday’s stage this was their chance to claw some time back and test the mettle of their rivals. Herrada provided most of the damage, setting a scorching pace that slimmed the lead group down to less than forty riders.

Astana’s plan now looked clear, Movistar’s show of strength drawing them out with Fuglsang leading Nibali as Brajkovic yo-yoed off the back.

With seven kilometres remaining Samuel Sanchez slipped back, his Euskaltel team deciding to wait for their leader but more GC bravado was to turn to dust when minutes later Heano slipped back.

As Nibali, Rodriguez and Valverde sat and watched each other König seized the moment. His attack splintered the lead group with Brajkovic finally dropped back as Roche and Moreno gave chase to decide the stage. As for the overall battle, that’s only just begun.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4:37:09
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:02
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:11
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:14
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
22David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
24Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
28Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:31
31Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:36
35David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:38
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:45
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:47
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
43José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
44José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
46Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:01:31
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:49
48Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:00
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
51Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
54Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
55Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
56Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:02:33
57Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:37
58Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:39
59Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:41
60Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
62Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:50
66Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:55
67Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
68Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
69Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:30
71Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:03:51
72Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:04:02
73Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
75Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
78Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
79Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:45
83Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:06
84Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
85Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
86Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:26
89Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
90Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
91Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
92Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
95Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:07:47
96Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
102Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
104Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
106Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
107Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
109Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
110Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
112Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:53
113Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
114Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
115Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
117Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
118Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
120Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
121Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
123Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
124Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
125Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
126Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
127Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
128Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
131Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
132Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
133Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
134Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
135Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
136José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
137Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
138Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
139Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
140Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
141Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
142Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
144Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
145Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
146Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
147Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
148Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
149Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
150Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
151Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
152Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
153Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
154Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
155Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
156Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
158Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
159Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
160Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
161Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
163Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
164Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
165Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
166Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
167David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
168Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
170Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
171Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
172Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
173Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
174Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
175Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
176Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
177Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
178Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:33
179Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
180Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
181Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
182Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
183Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
184Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
185Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
186Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
187Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:12:20
188Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
189Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
190Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
191Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
192Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
193Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
194Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:38
195Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
196Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:10
DNSKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 - Ponteareas, km. 82
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp4pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - A Guarda, km. 136,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff25pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha20
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura14
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha9
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp5
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Cosme (Cat. 3) km. 63
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 2 - Baiona. Alto do Monte da Groba (Cat. 1) km. 178
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha6
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo - Tinkoff13:51:55
2Radioshack Leopard0:00:14
3Team Netapp - Endura0:00:35
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
5FDJ0:00:59
6Movistar Team0:01:10
7Katusha0:01:17
8Astana Pro Team0:01:24
9BMC Racing Team0:02:26
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:24
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:08
13AG2R La Mondiale0:05:40
14Lampre-Merida0:06:17
15Garmin Sharp
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:30
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:26
18Sky Procycling0:09:53
19Lotto Belisol0:10:14
20Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:47
21Team Argos-Shimano0:15:20
22Orica Greenedge0:21:37

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:07:22
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:08
3Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:00:10
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:22
7Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:27
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:32
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
13Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:35
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:39
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:41
19Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
24Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:57
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
26David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:59
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:03
28Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:09
30Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:14
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:25
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:26
35José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
36Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:27
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:36
39David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:38
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:41
41Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:46
42Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
43Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:53
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:02:16
46Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:02:34
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:49
50Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:50
51Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:13
52Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
53Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:19
54Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:27
55Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:41
56Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:03:44
59Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:00
60Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:01
61Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:22
63Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:32
64Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
65Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:04:50
66Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:04:57
67Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:05:02
68Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:10
69Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:17
70Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:22
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
72Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:32
74Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:00
75Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:07
76Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:28
78Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:10
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:11
80Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:22
81Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:07:28
82Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:07:33
83Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
84Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:07:34
85Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
86Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:38
87Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:07:44
88Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:47
89Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
90Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
91Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:49
92Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:07:55
93Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:08:00
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:08:05
95Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:22
96Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:29
97Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:08:32
99Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:38
100Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:47
101Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:11
103Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:14
104Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
105Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:26
106Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
107Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:28
108Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:09:34
109Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:09:49
110Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
111Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:55
112Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:01
114Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:11
115Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:13
116Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:19
117Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:24
118Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
119Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
120Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
121Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
123Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
124Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:26
125Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:32
126Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:46
127Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:10:53
128Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:55
130Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:57
131Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:05
132Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
133Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:11:10
134Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:11:17
135Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:11:20
136Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
137Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:24
138Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:32
139Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
140Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:34
141Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:35
143Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:38
144Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
145Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:42
146Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:04
147Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:08
148Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:12:15
149Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:20
150Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:12:30
151Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
152Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:34
153Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
154Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
155Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:37
156Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:40
157Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
158Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:12:43
159Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:45
160José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:46
161Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:48
162Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:02
163Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:03
164Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:13:15
165Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:33
166Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
167Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
168Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
169Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:55
170Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:58
171Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:14:08
172Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:14:12
173Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:14:17
174Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:20
175David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
176Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:14:24
177Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
178Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:14:30
179Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:14:35
180Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:40
181Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:48
182Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:01
183Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
184Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:10
185Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:15:20
186Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:31
187Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:43
188Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
189Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:15:57
190Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:01
191Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:15
192Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:16:22
193Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:53
194Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:38
195Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:18
196Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff25pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha20
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura14
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha9
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol6
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp6
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp5
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
17Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha6
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1
8Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura20
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha22
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale43
6Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp99
7Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural183

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard14:22:18
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:08
3Team Netapp - Endura0:00:46
4Astana Pro Team0:01:00
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
6Movistar Team0:01:15
7Katusha0:01:52
8FDJ0:02:00
9BMC Racing Team0:02:38
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:38
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:58
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:30
13Lampre-Merida0:06:49
14AG2R La Mondiale0:06:57
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:32
16Garmin Sharp0:07:34
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:20
18Sky Procycling0:09:51
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:39
20Lotto Belisol0:11:04
21Team Argos-Shimano0:16:49
22Orica Greenedge0:21:58

