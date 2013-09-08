Geniez victorious in Vuelta queen stage to Peyragudes
First Grand Tour stage win for Frenchman
Stage 15: Andorra - Peyragudes
Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr) won the queen stage of the Vuelta a Espana, riding alone to the mountaintop finish at Peyragudes in France. He was part of a large group which got away early on the stage, and along the way dropped all his companions.
Second place went to Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), with Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) holding on for third after attacking his GC rivals on the Port de Bales climb.
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) again defended his overall lead with apparent ease. Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) is still second at 50 seconds, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third at 1:42.
While Geniez took a well deserved win, the true race was that within the favourites' group. Roche had jumped early in an attempt to make up lost time. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Nibali and Horner all kept close watch on one another, every now and then pulling ahead or chasing to make their mark, with Domenico Pozzovivo dangling at the back. In the end, the all crossed the finish line together, only 15 second behind Roche. Nibali made a point of leading the group into the finish.
It was a breakthrough win for 25-year-old Geniez, whose only previous pro win was a stage at the Tour of Austria in 2011. The crowds at the French ski resort joyously celebrated their homeland winner.
"This was such a good day, it was the best day for me. I was a bit lucky but racing in France made it a special day," Geniez said.
"It was good group of six riders in the break and everyone played the game and cooperated to take the break as far clear as possible. Then on the last climb we all rode at our own speed."
"The bunch came back but I still had some power to stay away. I didn't enjoy the last few kilometres because you never know if you are going to be caught or if you can be happy. Fortunately I can be happy."
Geniez had joined the 28-man strong group which got away about 23 km into the stage. He was one of the first to jump when the group fell apart on the second climb of the day, and a six-rider group formed which held together until the ascent of the third climb. He climbed to the top with Caja Rural's Andre Cardoso, dropping him on the descent and then tackling the final climb alone.
How it unfolded
The day started out dry, with only one rider not starting: Thomas Marczynski of Vacansoleil-DCM who became ill overnight.
The first of the day's four climbs came almost immediately. The Puerto del Canto (category 1) topped out at km 31.4 and featured a 24.4km long climb. Several riders and groups tried to get away on the ascent, but the first efforts were unsuccessful.
After 23km, Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) took off and soon a 28-man-strong group formed. Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) took the mountain points, with Serge Pauwels (OPQS). Andre Cardoso (Caja Rural), Mikael Cherel (AG2R) and Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) behind him. However the peloton was not going to let a group get away again and held the escapees to within three minutes.
The rain started up again, although it was notably warmer than the day before. But things were bad enough to start the list of abandons, with Philippe Gilbert (BMC) calling it quits about 60 km into the day. Others followed with nine riders quitting the race during the stage.
The breakaway group was too large to be successful,and on the climb up the second mountain, Puerto de la Bonaigua, the group started coming apart. Barguil, Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) and Francis de Greef (Lotto Belisol) were the first to go on the attack and soon a new group formed as they were joined by Cherel, Cardoso and Edet.
This smaller group was more successful and soon had over two minutes on the chase group and a maximum of 8:03 on the peloton. Edet took the second mountain ranking as well, ahead of Cardoso, Cherel, Barguil and Geniez.
Astana got serious about the chase and that, combined with a long but gradual and easy descent, started bringing the gap down. The abandons continued along the way, with a total of eight by about km 140.
The first intermediate sprint of the day came on that descent, at km 139. De Greef won it, followed by Cardoso and Cherel. At that time the gaps were 2:55 to the large chase group and 5:30 to the peloton. Both of those gaps had dropped slightly by the time they crossed over into France, about 11km later.
Sun and warmer temperatures up to 27°C greeted the riders there, much to their relief. The first climb on French soil was the Col du Port de Bales. The category 1 climb is 19.2km long with an average gradient of 6.2%, but with sections up to 10.5%.
As the six leaders started up this third climb, they had 3:30 on the chasers and 4:40 on the field. The group of chasers had long since started falling apart and was getting smaller all the time. The lead group was also getting smaller. With 35km to go, Geniez and Cardoso were alone in the front, with the peloton at 5:18, with riders sprinkled along the way between.
The two leaders crossed over the top with a gap of 5:05 over their nearest chasers. Nicholas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff), who had lost time and dropped in the GC in the previous stage, attacked out of the peloton in an attempt to work his way back up in the rankings. He crossed the mountain ranking about 20 seconds ahead of the field.
A solo effort
Geniez was the better descender, and the Frenchman took off on his own, with just over 27km to go. Roche was joined by teammate Oliver Zaugg, who dropped back from the break, and they slowly ground out a minute lead over the peloton. That didn't seem to particularly bother race leader Vincenzo Nibali or his Astana team. The Irish rider had come into the stage 4:06 down but it did park a chase by FDJ.fr to limit Pinot's losses.
With some 11 km to go, things perked up in the group of favourites, which by now was down to about 20 riders. Roche's action spurred the others into hopes of making up time, with the result that Astana firmly took control of the group. Nibali kept a close eye on his nearest rival, Horner.
With 10km to go, and on the final climb, Alejandro Valverde dared to move up, and that was too much for Nibali. He wanted to show who was in charge here and took off from the field, closely accompanied by Horner. Having proven himself, he fell back into the group.
Rigoberto Uran was the next go, but didn't get away. Joaquim Rodriguez quickly drew Horner and Nibali to his rear wheel as he moved forward. He wasn't about to give up, and attacked again, but his rivals were quick to mark him. In the meantime, Roche's lead over the group had dropped to half a minute. RadioShack moved to the head of the group, with Robert Kiserlovski leading and Horner on second wheel. Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) and Leo König (NetApp-Endura) had trouble keeping up.
UP ahead Geniez continued to power on in the sunshine, suffering alone on the 9% gradient sections, but gamely heading on with the goal of a stage win ahead of him. Sanchez recovered from whatever his problem was, and shot past the GC group. The alarm bells went off and the others moved up to rope him in again, and the Basque rider had trouble holding on the the group.
As Geniez passed under the 1km marker, Horner picked up the speed, dragging the rest of the group, now down to five, with him. Nibali moved back to the front, to maintain his mastery.
Geniez was able to happily cruise into the finish, with no rival anywhere in sight. Second place finally went to Lampre's Michele Scarponi about three minutes later, with Roche third at 3:05. The favourites came in together at 3:20.
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6:20:12
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:03
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:07
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|10
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:45
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:56
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:55
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:08
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:24
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:46
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:06:13
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:35
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:39
|22
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:00
|23
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:15
|24
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:24
|25
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:13
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:17
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:28
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:32
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:55
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:14
|31
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:59
|32
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:58
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:16
|35
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:12:51
|36
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:06
|37
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:18
|38
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:07
|39
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:15:16
|42
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|44
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|45
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:15:20
|49
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:49
|50
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:23
|51
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:26
|52
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:57
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:16
|56
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:00
|57
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|58
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|59
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|60
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:21:03
|62
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:21:07
|63
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:29
|64
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|67
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:05
|68
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:25
|70
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:14
|71
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:25:41
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:45
|73
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|76
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|78
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|81
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|85
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|87
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|88
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:36
|91
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|92
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:36
|93
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|94
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:28
|96
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:37
|97
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:09
|98
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|104
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|105
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|107
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|113
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|115
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|116
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|117
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|121
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|122
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|124
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|132
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|134
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|135
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|137
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|140
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|142
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|143
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|144
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|150
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:10
|DNS
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|9
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|3
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|FDJ.fr
|19:12:38
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|3
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:15
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:42
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:56
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:32
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:15
|8
|Katusha
|0:12:51
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:19
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:21:24
|11
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:08
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:25:45
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:15
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:39:23
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:41:15
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:52:41
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:13
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:03
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:05:07
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|1:07:11
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:13:32
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:19:16
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60:20:21
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:50
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:57
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:49
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:59
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:18
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:46
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:09:21
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:17
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:03
|14
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:31
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:49
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:15:56
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:34
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:03
|19
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:27
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:17
|21
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:55
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:50
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:24:54
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:25:18
|25
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:36
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:36
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:19
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:17
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:42
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:56
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:58:02
|32
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:58:28
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:00:27
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:00:48
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:02:18
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:04:56
|37
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:06:09
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:06:28
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:07:27
|40
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:06
|41
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:11
|42
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:01
|43
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1:12:14
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:30
|45
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:12:39
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:14:50
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:14:58
|48
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|1:15:03
|49
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:16:12
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:47
|51
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:19:33
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:58
|53
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:25:49
|54
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:47
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:32:46
|56
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:56
|57
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:22
|58
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:36:06
|59
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:37:36
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:37:58
|61
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1:39:59
|62
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:40:46
|63
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:42:36
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:43:06
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:44:25
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:24
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1:45:33
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:37
|69
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|1:47:51
|70
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:48:30
|71
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:48:59
|72
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:50:22
|73
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1:52:53
|74
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:53
|75
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:54:05
|76
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:54:28
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:56:52
|79
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:57:40
|80
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:07
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:58:40
|82
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:59:06
|83
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:59:18
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:59:23
|86
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:59:38
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:00:45
|88
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:01:50
|89
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:02
|90
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:05:34
|91
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:06:33
|92
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|2:08:23
|93
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:09:33
|94
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|2:11:46
|95
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:12:05
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2:12:20
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:12:39
|98
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2:12:46
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:16:29
|100
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:16:51
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:19:06
|102
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:19:33
|103
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:20:06
|104
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:39
|105
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:41
|106
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2:22:29
|107
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:22:51
|108
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:22:58
|109
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:24:45
|110
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:28:10
|111
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:29:12
|112
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30:47
|113
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:31:30
|114
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:34:07
|115
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:34:14
|116
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:38:11
|117
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:43:11
|118
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:43:33
|119
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:43:45
|120
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:44:42
|121
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:02
|123
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:47:21
|124
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:50:03
|125
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:50:26
|126
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:51:00
|127
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:51:52
|128
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:53:01
|129
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:53:34
|130
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:54:11
|131
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:55:06
|132
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|2:55:23
|133
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:37
|134
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:56:10
|135
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:56:18
|136
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:56:38
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|138
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|2:57:57
|139
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:57:58
|140
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:00:19
|141
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:00:36
|142
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:01:09
|143
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:02:29
|144
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:03:37
|145
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:05:50
|146
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:07:01
|147
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:07:04
|148
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:15:08
|149
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:24:40
|150
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:29:13
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|98
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|84
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|9
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|56
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|52
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|15
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|19
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|21
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|22
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|28
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|28
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|30
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|33
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|35
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|14
|36
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|37
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|38
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|39
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|41
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|42
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|43
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|45
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|46
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|47
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|49
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|51
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|53
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|54
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|55
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|56
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|57
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|59
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|60
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|61
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|62
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|63
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|64
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4
|66
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|67
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|68
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|70
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|71
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|73
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|74
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|75
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|76
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|77
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|78
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|79
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|81
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|82
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|83
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|84
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|85
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|4
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|18
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|20
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|23
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|24
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|29
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|30
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|32
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|33
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|34
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|35
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|36
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|37
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|25
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|28
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|11
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|15
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|89
|17
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|18
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|99
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|20
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|21
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|22
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|104
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|27
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|151
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|29
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|161
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|31
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|194
|32
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|198
|33
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|209
|34
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|212
|35
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|213
|36
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|213
|37
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|220
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|180:26:37
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:53
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|4
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:23
|5
|Katusha
|0:22:49
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:28:20
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:25
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:46:18
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:47:11
|10
|Sky Procycling
|1:07:21
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|1:16:40
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:55
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:38:15
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|2:02:50
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:24:19
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:27:56
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:51:27
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|2:58:10
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|3:02:53
|20
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:03:00
|21
|Orica-GreenEdge
|5:01:05
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|5:14:35
