Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr) won the queen stage of the Vuelta a Espana, riding alone to the mountaintop finish at Peyragudes in France. He was part of a large group which got away early on the stage, and along the way dropped all his companions.

Second place went to Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), with Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) holding on for third after attacking his GC rivals on the Port de Bales climb.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) again defended his overall lead with apparent ease. Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) is still second at 50 seconds, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third at 1:42.

While Geniez took a well deserved win, the true race was that within the favourites' group. Roche had jumped early in an attempt to make up lost time. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Nibali and Horner all kept close watch on one another, every now and then pulling ahead or chasing to make their mark, with Domenico Pozzovivo dangling at the back. In the end, the all crossed the finish line together, only 15 second behind Roche. Nibali made a point of leading the group into the finish.

It was a breakthrough win for 25-year-old Geniez, whose only previous pro win was a stage at the Tour of Austria in 2011. The crowds at the French ski resort joyously celebrated their homeland winner.

"This was such a good day, it was the best day for me. I was a bit lucky but racing in France made it a special day," Geniez said.

"It was good group of six riders in the break and everyone played the game and cooperated to take the break as far clear as possible. Then on the last climb we all rode at our own speed."

"The bunch came back but I still had some power to stay away. I didn't enjoy the last few kilometres because you never know if you are going to be caught or if you can be happy. Fortunately I can be happy."

Geniez had joined the 28-man strong group which got away about 23 km into the stage. He was one of the first to jump when the group fell apart on the second climb of the day, and a six-rider group formed which held together until the ascent of the third climb. He climbed to the top with Caja Rural's Andre Cardoso, dropping him on the descent and then tackling the final climb alone.

How it unfolded

The day started out dry, with only one rider not starting: Thomas Marczynski of Vacansoleil-DCM who became ill overnight.

The first of the day's four climbs came almost immediately. The Puerto del Canto (category 1) topped out at km 31.4 and featured a 24.4km long climb. Several riders and groups tried to get away on the ascent, but the first efforts were unsuccessful.

After 23km, Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) took off and soon a 28-man-strong group formed. Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) took the mountain points, with Serge Pauwels (OPQS). Andre Cardoso (Caja Rural), Mikael Cherel (AG2R) and Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) behind him. However the peloton was not going to let a group get away again and held the escapees to within three minutes.

The rain started up again, although it was notably warmer than the day before. But things were bad enough to start the list of abandons, with Philippe Gilbert (BMC) calling it quits about 60 km into the day. Others followed with nine riders quitting the race during the stage.

The breakaway group was too large to be successful,and on the climb up the second mountain, Puerto de la Bonaigua, the group started coming apart. Barguil, Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) and Francis de Greef (Lotto Belisol) were the first to go on the attack and soon a new group formed as they were joined by Cherel, Cardoso and Edet.

This smaller group was more successful and soon had over two minutes on the chase group and a maximum of 8:03 on the peloton. Edet took the second mountain ranking as well, ahead of Cardoso, Cherel, Barguil and Geniez.

Astana got serious about the chase and that, combined with a long but gradual and easy descent, started bringing the gap down. The abandons continued along the way, with a total of eight by about km 140.

The first intermediate sprint of the day came on that descent, at km 139. De Greef won it, followed by Cardoso and Cherel. At that time the gaps were 2:55 to the large chase group and 5:30 to the peloton. Both of those gaps had dropped slightly by the time they crossed over into France, about 11km later.

Sun and warmer temperatures up to 27°C greeted the riders there, much to their relief. The first climb on French soil was the Col du Port de Bales. The category 1 climb is 19.2km long with an average gradient of 6.2%, but with sections up to 10.5%.

As the six leaders started up this third climb, they had 3:30 on the chasers and 4:40 on the field. The group of chasers had long since started falling apart and was getting smaller all the time. The lead group was also getting smaller. With 35km to go, Geniez and Cardoso were alone in the front, with the peloton at 5:18, with riders sprinkled along the way between.

The two leaders crossed over the top with a gap of 5:05 over their nearest chasers. Nicholas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff), who had lost time and dropped in the GC in the previous stage, attacked out of the peloton in an attempt to work his way back up in the rankings. He crossed the mountain ranking about 20 seconds ahead of the field.

A solo effort

Geniez was the better descender, and the Frenchman took off on his own, with just over 27km to go. Roche was joined by teammate Oliver Zaugg, who dropped back from the break, and they slowly ground out a minute lead over the peloton. That didn't seem to particularly bother race leader Vincenzo Nibali or his Astana team. The Irish rider had come into the stage 4:06 down but it did park a chase by FDJ.fr to limit Pinot's losses.

With some 11 km to go, things perked up in the group of favourites, which by now was down to about 20 riders. Roche's action spurred the others into hopes of making up time, with the result that Astana firmly took control of the group. Nibali kept a close eye on his nearest rival, Horner.

With 10km to go, and on the final climb, Alejandro Valverde dared to move up, and that was too much for Nibali. He wanted to show who was in charge here and took off from the field, closely accompanied by Horner. Having proven himself, he fell back into the group.

Rigoberto Uran was the next go, but didn't get away. Joaquim Rodriguez quickly drew Horner and Nibali to his rear wheel as he moved forward. He wasn't about to give up, and attacked again, but his rivals were quick to mark him. In the meantime, Roche's lead over the group had dropped to half a minute. RadioShack moved to the head of the group, with Robert Kiserlovski leading and Horner on second wheel. Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) and Leo König (NetApp-Endura) had trouble keeping up.

UP ahead Geniez continued to power on in the sunshine, suffering alone on the 9% gradient sections, but gamely heading on with the goal of a stage win ahead of him. Sanchez recovered from whatever his problem was, and shot past the GC group. The alarm bells went off and the others moved up to rope him in again, and the Basque rider had trouble holding on the the group.

As Geniez passed under the 1km marker, Horner picked up the speed, dragging the rest of the group, now down to five, with him. Nibali moved back to the front, to maintain his mastery.

Geniez was able to happily cruise into the finish, with no rival anywhere in sight. Second place finally went to Lampre's Michele Scarponi about three minutes later, with Roche third at 3:05. The favourites came in together at 3:20.

Full Results 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 6:20:12 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:03 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:07 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23 10 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:45 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:56 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:55 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:08 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:24 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:46 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:06:13 20 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:35 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:39 22 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:00 23 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:15 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:24 25 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:13 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:17 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:08:28 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:32 29 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:55 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:14 31 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:59 32 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:58 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:16 35 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:12:51 36 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:06 37 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:18 38 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:07 39 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:15:16 42 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 45 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 46 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:15:20 49 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:49 50 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:23 51 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:16:26 52 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:57 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:16 56 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:00 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 58 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 60 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 61 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:21:03 62 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:21:07 63 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:29 64 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 67 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:05 68 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:23:25 70 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:14 71 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:25:41 72 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:45 73 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 75 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 76 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 78 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 80 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 81 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:49 87 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 88 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:36 91 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 92 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:36 93 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 94 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:28 96 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:37 97 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:09 98 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 101 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 104 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 105 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 106 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 107 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 112 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 113 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 115 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 116 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 117 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 119 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 121 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 122 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 124 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 126 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 130 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 132 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 134 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 135 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 137 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 139 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 140 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 142 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 143 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 144 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 146 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 149 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 150 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:10 DNS Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Bossòst - 139km 1 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Aventín - 209.5km 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points - Peyragudes - 224.9km 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 10 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 9 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto del Cantó (Cat. 1) 31km 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 3 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 4 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de la Bonaigua (Cat. 1) 101km 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 3 - Col du Port de Balés (Cat. 1) 193km 1 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 4 - Peyragudes (Cat. 1) 225km 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Most combative rider 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr

Teams 1 FDJ.fr 19:12:38 2 Movistar Team 0:01:20 3 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:15 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:42 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:56 6 Astana Pro Team 0:05:32 7 RadioShack Leopard 0:12:15 8 Katusha 0:12:51 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:19 10 Lampre-Merida 0:21:24 11 Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:08 12 Sky Procycling 0:25:45 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:15 14 BMC Racing Team 0:39:23 15 Team Argos-Shimano 0:41:15 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:52:41 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:13 18 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:05:03 19 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:05:07 20 Lotto Belisol 1:07:11 21 Garmin-Sharp 1:13:32 22 Orica-GreenEdge 1:19:16

General classification after stage 15 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60:20:21 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:50 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:57 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:49 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:59 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:18 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:46 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:11 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:09:21 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:17 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:03 14 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:31 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:49 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:56 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:17:34 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:03 19 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:27 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:17 21 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:55 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:50 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:24:54 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:25:18 25 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:30:36 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:33:36 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:19 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:17 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:42:42 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:52:56 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:58:02 32 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:28 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:00:27 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:00:48 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1:02:18 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:04:56 37 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:06:09 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:06:28 39 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:07:27 40 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:06 41 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:11 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:11:01 43 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1:12:14 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:30 45 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:12:39 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1:14:50 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:14:58 48 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 1:15:03 49 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:16:12 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:16:47 51 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:19:33 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:58 53 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:25:49 54 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:27:47 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:32:46 56 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:33:56 57 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:22 58 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:36:06 59 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:37:36 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:37:58 61 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1:39:59 62 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:40:46 63 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:42:36 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:43:06 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:44:25 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:45:24 67 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1:45:33 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:37 69 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 1:47:51 70 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:48:30 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:48:59 72 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:50:22 73 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1:52:53 74 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:53:53 75 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:54:05 76 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:54:28 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:56:52 79 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:57:40 80 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:58:07 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:58:40 82 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:59:06 83 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 1:59:18 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:59:23 86 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:59:38 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:00:45 88 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:01:50 89 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:02 90 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:05:34 91 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:06:33 92 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 2:08:23 93 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:09:33 94 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 2:11:46 95 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:12:05 96 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2:12:20 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:12:39 98 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2:12:46 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2:16:29 100 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:16:51 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2:19:06 102 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:19:33 103 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:20:06 104 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:21:39 105 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:41 106 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2:22:29 107 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:22:51 108 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:22:58 109 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:24:45 110 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:28:10 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:29:12 112 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:30:47 113 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:31:30 114 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:34:07 115 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:34:14 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:38:11 117 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:43:11 118 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:43:33 119 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:43:45 120 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:44:42 121 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:47:02 123 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:47:21 124 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:50:03 125 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:50:26 126 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:51:00 127 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:51:52 128 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:53:01 129 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:53:34 130 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:54:11 131 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:55:06 132 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 2:55:23 133 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:37 134 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:56:10 135 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:56:18 136 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:56:38 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 138 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 2:57:57 139 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 2:57:58 140 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:00:19 141 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:00:36 142 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:01:09 143 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:02:29 144 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:03:37 145 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:05:50 146 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:07:01 147 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:07:04 148 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:15:08 149 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:24:40 150 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:29:13

Points classification 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 114 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 105 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 98 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 84 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 84 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 61 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 9 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 56 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 53 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 52 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 40 19 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 21 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 22 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 28 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 28 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 30 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 33 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 35 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 14 36 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 14 37 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 38 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 39 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 41 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 42 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 43 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 44 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 45 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 46 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 47 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 48 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 49 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 51 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 53 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 54 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 55 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 56 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 57 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 58 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 59 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 60 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 61 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 62 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 63 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 64 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 66 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 67 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 68 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 70 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 71 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 72 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 73 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 74 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 75 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 76 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 77 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 78 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 79 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 81 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 82 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 83 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 84 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 85 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 22 4 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 18 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 19 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 20 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 23 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 24 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 29 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 30 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 32 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 34 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 35 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 36 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 37 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 25 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 28 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 28 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 15 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 89 17 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 98 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 99 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 100 20 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 21 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 22 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 104 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 125 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 27 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 151 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 29 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 161 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 31 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 194 32 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 198 33 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 209 34 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 212 35 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 213 36 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 213 37 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 220