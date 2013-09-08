Trending

First Grand Tour stage win for Frenchman

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) soloed to the biggest victory of his career in stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) dons warm clothes after finishing Vuelta stage 15

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale)

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) went out on the attack some distance from the stage 15 finish line, but his efforts yielded only a handful of seconds gain on his GC rivals.

In a show of strength, Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali leads his GC rivals - Alejandro Valverde, Chris Horner, Joaquim Rodriguez and Domenico Pozzovivo - across the finish line at Peyragudes

Vuelta stage 15 winner Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in the lead of the points classification

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) at the finish of the Vuelta's queen stage

Vuelta leader Vincenzo NIbali (Astana) leads his GC rivals across the finish line for fourth place on the day

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish of stage 15 at Peyragudes

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) is the new mountains classification leader at the Vuelta

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) adds another Vuelta leader's jersey to his collection

Stage 15 winner Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) celebrates on the podium

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) has won the queen stage at the 2013 Vuelta a Espana

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) alone in the lead during stage 15 at the Vuelta

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) climbs to the finish of Vuelta stage 15

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

The Vuelta a Espana peloton faced the queen stage today in the Pyrenees

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads Uran on the final climb

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) en route to the first Grand Tour stage win of his career

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) climb to the finish

The Vuelta a Espana peloton in action during stage 15 in the Pyrenees

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) in the finale of stage 15

A happy Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) knows he has the stage won

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) faces the queen stage

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr) wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) took second

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes stage 15

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondial)

Arroyo, Rodriguez and Valverde

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) leads his rivals

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) remains in the leader's jersey

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr) on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes stage 15

Mountains classification leader Daniele Ratto (Cannondale)

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is the object of attention

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) chat on the start line

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Vuelta points classification leader's jersey

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) awaits the start of Vuelta stage 15

Luca Paolini (Katusha) is prepared for cold weather at the Vuelta

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) in good spirits

All eyes are on Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) prior to the start of stage 15

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) at the stage 15 start in Andorra

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) soloed to victory in stage 15 at the Vuelta a Esapana, the Frenchman's first Grand Tour stage win

A quick adjustment of tire pressure for Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Astana manager Alexandr Vinokourov at the start of stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) await the start of Vuelta stage 15

Italians Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale) on the start line

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awaits the start of stage 15

Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs on for stage 15

All smiles for Philippe Gilbert (BMC) as he awaits the start of stage 15 at the Vuelta

Stage 14 winner Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) starts stage 15 in the mountain classification leader's jersey

Vuelta a Espana leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) prior to the start of stage 15

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) bundled up at the start of Vuelta stage 15

Vuelta a Espana leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs an autograph

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) celebrates victory in the queen stage at the Vuelta a Espana

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr) won the queen stage of the Vuelta a Espana, riding alone to the mountaintop finish at Peyragudes in France. He was part of a large group which got away early on the stage, and along the way dropped all his companions.

Second place went to Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida), with Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) holding on for third after attacking his GC rivals on the Port de Bales climb.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) again defended his overall lead with apparent ease. Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) is still second at 50 seconds, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third at 1:42.

While Geniez took a well deserved win, the true race was that within the favourites' group. Roche had jumped early in an attempt to make up lost time. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Nibali and Horner all kept close watch on one another, every now and then pulling ahead or chasing to make their mark, with Domenico Pozzovivo dangling at the back. In the end, the all crossed the finish line together, only 15 second behind Roche. Nibali made a point of leading the group into the finish.

It was a breakthrough win for 25-year-old Geniez, whose only previous pro win was a stage at the Tour of Austria in 2011. The crowds at the French ski resort joyously celebrated their homeland winner.

"This was such a good day, it was the best day for me. I was a bit lucky but racing in France made it a special day," Geniez said.

"It was good group of six riders in the break and everyone played the game and cooperated to take the break as far clear as possible. Then on the last climb we all rode at our own speed."

"The bunch came back but I still had some power to stay away. I didn't enjoy the last few kilometres because you never know if you are going to be caught or if you can be happy. Fortunately I can be happy."

Geniez had joined the 28-man strong group which got away about 23 km into the stage. He was one of the first to jump when the group fell apart on the second climb of the day, and a six-rider group formed which held together until the ascent of the third climb. He climbed to the top with Caja Rural's Andre Cardoso, dropping him on the descent and then tackling the final climb alone.

How it unfolded

The day started out dry, with only one rider not starting: Thomas Marczynski of Vacansoleil-DCM who became ill overnight.

The first of the day's four climbs came almost immediately. The Puerto del Canto (category 1) topped out at km 31.4 and featured a 24.4km long climb. Several riders and groups tried to get away on the ascent, but the first efforts were unsuccessful.

After 23km, Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) took off and soon a 28-man-strong group formed. Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) took the mountain points, with Serge Pauwels (OPQS). Andre Cardoso (Caja Rural), Mikael Cherel (AG2R) and Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) behind him. However the peloton was not going to let a group get away again and held the escapees to within three minutes.

The rain started up again, although it was notably warmer than the day before. But things were bad enough to start the list of abandons, with Philippe Gilbert (BMC) calling it quits about 60 km into the day. Others followed with nine riders quitting the race during the stage.

The breakaway group was too large to be successful,and on the climb up the second mountain, Puerto de la Bonaigua, the group started coming apart. Barguil, Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) and Francis de Greef (Lotto Belisol) were the first to go on the attack and soon a new group formed as they were joined by Cherel, Cardoso and Edet.

This smaller group was more successful and soon had over two minutes on the chase group and a maximum of 8:03 on the peloton. Edet took the second mountain ranking as well, ahead of Cardoso, Cherel, Barguil and Geniez.

Astana got serious about the chase and that, combined with a long but gradual and easy descent, started bringing the gap down. The abandons continued along the way, with a total of eight by about km 140.

The first intermediate sprint of the day came on that descent, at km 139. De Greef won it, followed by Cardoso and Cherel. At that time the gaps were 2:55 to the large chase group and 5:30 to the peloton. Both of those gaps had dropped slightly by the time they crossed over into France, about 11km later.

Sun and warmer temperatures up to 27°C greeted the riders there, much to their relief. The first climb on French soil was the Col du Port de Bales. The category 1 climb is 19.2km long with an average gradient of 6.2%, but with sections up to 10.5%.

As the six leaders started up this third climb, they had 3:30 on the chasers and 4:40 on the field. The group of chasers had long since started falling apart and was getting smaller all the time. The lead group was also getting smaller. With 35km to go, Geniez and Cardoso were alone in the front, with the peloton at 5:18, with riders sprinkled along the way between.

The two leaders crossed over the top with a gap of 5:05 over their nearest chasers. Nicholas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff), who had lost time and dropped in the GC in the previous stage, attacked out of the peloton in an attempt to work his way back up in the rankings. He crossed the mountain ranking about 20 seconds ahead of the field.

A solo effort

Geniez was the better descender, and the Frenchman took off on his own, with just over 27km to go. Roche was joined by teammate Oliver Zaugg, who dropped back from the break, and they slowly ground out a minute lead over the peloton. That didn't seem to particularly bother race leader Vincenzo Nibali or his Astana team. The Irish rider had come into the stage 4:06 down but it did park a chase by FDJ.fr to limit Pinot's losses.

With some 11 km to go, things perked up in the group of favourites, which by now was down to about 20 riders. Roche's action spurred the others into hopes of making up time, with the result that Astana firmly took control of the group. Nibali kept a close eye on his nearest rival, Horner.

With 10km to go, and on the final climb, Alejandro Valverde dared to move up, and that was too much for Nibali. He wanted to show who was in charge here and took off from the field, closely accompanied by Horner. Having proven himself, he fell back into the group.

Rigoberto Uran was the next go, but didn't get away. Joaquim Rodriguez quickly drew Horner and Nibali to his rear wheel as he moved forward. He wasn't about to give up, and attacked again, but his rivals were quick to mark him. In the meantime, Roche's lead over the group had dropped to half a minute. RadioShack moved to the head of the group, with Robert Kiserlovski leading and Horner on second wheel. Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) and Leo König (NetApp-Endura) had trouble keeping up.

UP ahead Geniez continued to power on in the sunshine, suffering alone on the 9% gradient sections, but gamely heading on with the goal of a stage win ahead of him. Sanchez recovered from whatever his problem was, and shot past the GC group. The alarm bells went off and the others moved up to rope him in again, and the Basque rider had trouble holding on the the group.

As Geniez passed under the 1km marker, Horner picked up the speed, dragging the rest of the group, now down to five, with him. Nibali moved back to the front, to maintain his mastery.

Geniez was able to happily cruise into the finish, with no rival anywhere in sight. Second place finally went to Lampre's Michele Scarponi about three minutes later, with Roche third at 3:05. The favourites came in together at 3:20.

Full Results
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr6:20:12
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:03
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:07
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:23
10David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:45
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:56
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:55
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:05:08
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:24
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:46
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:06:13
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:35
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:39
22Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:00
23Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:15
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:24
25Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:13
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:17
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:08:28
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:32
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:55
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:14
31Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:59
32Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:58
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:16
35Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:12:51
36Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:06
37Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:18
38Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:07
39Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
41Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:15:16
42Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
43Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
45Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
46Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:15:20
49Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:15:49
50Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:23
51Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:16:26
52Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:57
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:16
56Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:00
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
58Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
59Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
60Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:21:03
62Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:21:07
63Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:21:29
64Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
67Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:05
68Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:23:25
70Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:14
71Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:25:41
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:45
73Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
74Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
75Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
76Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
78Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
80Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
81Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
85Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:26:49
87Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
88Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:36
91Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
92Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:36
93Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
94Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
95Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:28
96Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:37
97Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:09
98Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
101Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
103Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
104Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
105Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
106Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
107Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
110Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
113Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
115Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
116Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
117Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
118Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
119Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
120Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
121Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
122Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
124Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
125Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
126Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
127Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
130Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
132Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
134Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
135Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
137Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
138Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
139Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
140Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
142Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
143Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
144Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
146Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
149Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
150Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:10
DNSTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFZdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFBaden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Bossòst - 139km
1Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Aventín - 209.5km
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points - Peyragudes - 224.9km
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard10
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha9
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
9José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
10David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 1 - Puerto del Cantó (Cat. 1) 31km
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
3Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de la Bonaigua (Cat. 1) 101km
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 3 - Col du Port de Balés (Cat. 1) 193km
1Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr6
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 4 - Peyragudes (Cat. 1) 225km
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Most combative rider
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr

Teams
1FDJ.fr19:12:38
2Movistar Team0:01:20
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:15
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:42
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:56
6Astana Pro Team0:05:32
7RadioShack Leopard0:12:15
8Katusha0:12:51
9AG2R La Mondiale0:21:19
10Lampre-Merida0:21:24
11Team NetApp-Endura0:22:08
12Sky Procycling0:25:45
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:15
14BMC Racing Team0:39:23
15Team Argos-Shimano0:41:15
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:52:41
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:13
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:05:03
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:05:07
20Lotto Belisol1:07:11
21Garmin-Sharp1:13:32
22Orica-GreenEdge1:19:16

General classification after stage 15
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team60:20:21
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:50
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:57
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:49
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:59
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:18
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:46
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:11
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:09:21
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:17
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:03
14José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:31
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:49
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:15:56
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:17:34
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:18:03
19Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:27
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:17
21Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:55
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:50
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:24:54
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:25:18
25Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:30:36
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:33:36
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:19
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:17
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:42:42
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:52:56
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:58:02
32Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:58:28
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:00:27
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:00:48
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1:02:18
36Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:04:56
37Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:06:09
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:06:28
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:07:27
40Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:06
41Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:11
42Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:11:01
43Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1:12:14
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:30
45Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:12:39
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1:14:50
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:14:58
48Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha1:15:03
49Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:16:12
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:16:47
51Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:19:33
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:58
53Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:25:49
54Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:27:47
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:32:46
56Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:33:56
57Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:22
58Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:36:06
59Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:37:36
60Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:37:58
61Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1:39:59
62Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:40:46
63Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:42:36
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:43:06
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:44:25
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:45:24
67Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1:45:33
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:46:37
69Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha1:47:51
70Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:48:30
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1:48:59
72Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:50:22
73Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1:52:53
74Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:53
75Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:54:05
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:54:28
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1:56:52
79Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:57:40
80Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:58:07
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:58:40
82Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:59:06
83Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
84Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura1:59:18
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:59:23
86Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:59:38
87Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:00:45
88Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:01:50
89Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:02
90Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:05:34
91Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:06:33
92Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha2:08:23
93Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:09:33
94Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha2:11:46
95Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:12:05
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2:12:20
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:12:39
98Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2:12:46
99Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2:16:29
100Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:16:51
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2:19:06
102Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:19:33
103Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:20:06
104David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:21:39
105Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:41
106Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2:22:29
107Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2:22:51
108Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano2:22:58
109Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:24:45
110Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:28:10
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:29:12
112Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:30:47
113Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:31:30
114Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:34:07
115Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:34:14
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:38:11
117Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:43:11
118Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:43:33
119Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:43:45
120Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:44:42
121José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
122Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:47:02
123Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:47:21
124Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:50:03
125Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:50:26
126Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:51:00
127Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:51:52
128Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:53:01
129Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:53:34
130Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:54:11
131Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:55:06
132Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp2:55:23
133Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:37
134Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano2:56:10
135Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:56:18
136Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:56:38
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
138Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha2:57:57
139Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2:57:58
140Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:00:19
141Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:00:36
142Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:01:09
143Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:02:29
144Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:03:37
145Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:05:50
146Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:07:01
147Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:07:04
148Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:15:08
149Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:24:40
150Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:29:13

Points classification
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team114pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff105
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha98
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard84
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha84
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team82
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard61
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale59
9Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida56
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura53
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling52
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step51
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team50
15Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale44
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida43
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr41
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano40
19Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37
21Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
22Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr29
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling28
25Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff24
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
28Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr20
30Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
33Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
35Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha14
36Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano14
37Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
38Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
39Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
41Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
42Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
43Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
45Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
46David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
47Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
51José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
53Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
54Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
55Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
56Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
57Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
59Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
60Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
61Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
62Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
63Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
64Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4
66Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr4
67Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
68Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
70Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
71Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
72Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
73Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
74Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
75Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
76Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
77Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
78Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
79Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
81Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
82Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
83Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
84Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
85Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits33pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard22
4Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr17
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
18Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
19Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
20Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4
23Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
24Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
28Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
29Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
30Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
31Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
32Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
34Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
35Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1
36Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
37Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard9pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha25
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha28
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura28
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida36
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr49
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr69
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida71
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA81
15Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA83
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano89
17José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team98
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard99
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale100
20Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling100
21Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi101
22Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team104
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling104
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol122
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano125
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step127
27Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team151
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale155
29Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi161
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits162
31Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits194
32Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr198
33Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA209
34Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp212
35Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA213
36Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA213
37Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida220

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team180:26:37
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:53
3Movistar Team0:04:20
4Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:23
5Katusha0:22:49
6RadioShack Leopard0:28:20
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:25
8FDJ.fr0:46:18
9Team NetApp-Endura0:47:11
10Sky Procycling1:07:21
11BMC Racing Team1:16:40
12AG2R La Mondiale1:37:55
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:38:15
14Lampre-Merida2:02:50
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:24:19
16Cannondale Pro Cycling2:27:56
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:51:27
18Team Argos-Shimano2:58:10
19Lotto Belisol3:02:53
20Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:03:00
21Orica-GreenEdge5:01:05
22Garmin-Sharp5:14:35

