Vincenzo Nibali’s bid to become the first rider since Alberto Contador in 2008 to win the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in the same year got off to an ideal start on Saturday as the Sicilian’s Astana squad took an impressive victory in the opening team time trial.

Nibali punched the air as he crossed the line in second place behind Janez Brajkovic - the Slovenian will be back in the Vuelta lead seven years after he held it for a couple of days in the first week of the 2006 race - and the 2013 Giro winner arguably was right to be so pleased.

Astana not only had finished 10 seconds ahead of RadioShack Leopard, led by no less a time trial great than Fabian Cancellara, and 16 seconds up on third-placed Omega Pharma-Quickstep, the longstanding provisional leaders of the Vuelta’s opening test.

In just over 27 kilometres of racing, the Sicilian has gained significant time on all his main rivals: the closest place are Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Henao - whose Sky squad took fourth 22 seconds back. Nibali is now 29 seconds up on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar, fifth) and a whopping 58 seconds on Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha, twelfth). For a stage which in previous years has done little more than kickstart the Vuelta into action, this was a powerful start indeed.

Astana were the last team to start the technical, wind-blasted 27.4 kilometre team time trial - far longer than the usual opening TTT in the Vuelta - which gave them the advantage of knowing the other teams times and being able to grade their strength accordingly. But most importantly from the moment they roared off the mussel-growing raft or batea which acted as a floating host to the opening metres of the Vuelta, the light-blue squad were clearly acting as a rocksolid solid unit.

Unlike other squads which shed riders rapidly on the deceptively demanding course - essentially flat but very technical and with a strong tailwind making it difficult for riders to regain contact if they even lost a few metres - Astana still had seven riders as they roared into the stage finish at Sanxenxo. Then as they sped past the holidaymakers lying soaking up the late evening sunshine and romped round the last left hand bend under the finishing gantry, Nibali’s squad was still only down to six.

That Astana had carefully calculated their effort as a group was clear in other ways: in the first time check after the first, technical nine kilometres the Kazakh squad were just four seconds off the pace behind overwhelming favourites Omega Pharma-Quickstep. Then at the second time check, a further eleven kilometres on much flatter, less complicated terrain, they had shaved off another eight seconds to go 12 ahead. In the last segment, rather than risk losing riders - as happened most notably to Katusha - Astana then kept it steady in the final dash for the line.

“I was feeling in pain, but it was a pain you want,” Brajkovic said afterwards, “for the first time this year I felt really good.”

However, he confirmed he would be working for Vincenzo Nibali and has no overall aspirations himself.

“He’s the number one favourite and I will support him the best I can. I will be wearing this jersey tomorrow [Sunday] but I will pass it to him soon and hopefully he’ll wear it all the way through to Madrid.”

“It was a great team time trial,” Nibali said afterwards, “although it’s a long way to Madrid.”

Valverde seemed determined to see the cycling’s equivalent of a half-full pint glass, rather than a half-empty one, saying that he was pleased with gaining time on Rodriguez.

The Katusha leader recognised they “had not got off to the ideal start. Our group got split up early on, which wasn’t great.”

Purito can take some comfort that Katusha, who finished with five men, was far from being the only team in trouble: even last year’s winners Movistar lost Imanol Erviti early on, as well as Jose Ivan Gutierrez, the former national time trial champion. Team Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen and Christian Knees, normally a powerhouse in these sorts of stages, lost contact mid-stage although the British squad finished solidly and closest of all the teams containing overall favourites to Astana.

“The problem was that the tailwinds were so strong that when you were drafting behind the lead guys, it felt like you weren’t recovering because you were going so fast,” explained Brajkovic.

After such a strong start, Astana will soon be put to the test again - on Sunday’s 11 kilometre final climb to the Alto do Monte da Groba. But for now, if the Kazakh team and Nibali were already top favourites, after Saturday’s strong start, that is even more the case.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:29:59 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:10 8 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:16 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:22 19 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 20 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 23 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 25 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:32 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 35 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:35 37 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 38 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 40 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 41 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:40 48 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:45 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 51 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 54 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 56 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 58 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 62 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:56 63 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:00:59 68 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 69 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 70 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 71 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 72 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 73 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:10 74 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:01:14 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 79 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 85 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 86 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:01:25 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 92 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 93 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 94 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 95 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:26 96 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:30 102 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:31 103 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:38 104 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 105 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 106 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 107 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 108 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 109 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:41 110 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 111 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 112 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 113 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 114 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 115 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:45 122 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:53 123 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 127 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55 128 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 133 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 135 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:22 136 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:24 137 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:27 138 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:36 139 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:41 140 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:43 141 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:51 142 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 143 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:55 144 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 145 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 146 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 147 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 148 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:01 149 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 150 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 151 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:04 152 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 153 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:07 154 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:09 155 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:14 156 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:21 158 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 159 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:24 160 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:42 162 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 163 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 164 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:50 165 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:54 166 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 167 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 168 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 169 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 170 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:04:12 171 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 172 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:16 173 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:21 174 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:04:29 175 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:31 176 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 177 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:04:33 178 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:04:38 179 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 180 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:41 181 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 182 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 183 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:04:45 184 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 185 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:56 186 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 187 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:00 188 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:05:03 189 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:09 190 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 191 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:47 192 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:00 193 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:04 194 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 195 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:22 196 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:43 197 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp DNS Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 0:29:59 2 Radioshack Leopard 0:00:10 3 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:16 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:22 5 Movistar Team 0:00:29 6 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:00:32 7 Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:35 8 BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 9 Orica Greenedge 0:00:45 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 11 Lampre-Merida 0:00:56 12 Katusha 0:00:59 13 Lotto Belisol 0:01:14 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 16 FDJ 0:01:25 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:26 18 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:38 19 Garmin Sharp 0:01:41 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:53 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:29:59 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:10 8 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:16 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:22 19 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 20 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 23 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 25 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:32 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 35 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:35 37 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 38 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 40 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 41 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:40 48 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:45 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 51 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 54 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 56 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 58 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 62 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:56 63 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:00:59 68 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 69 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 70 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 71 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 72 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 73 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:10 74 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:01:14 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 79 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 85 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 86 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:01:25 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 92 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 93 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 94 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 95 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:26 96 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:30 102 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:31 103 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:38 104 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 105 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 106 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 107 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 108 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 109 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:41 110 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 111 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 112 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 113 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 114 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 115 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:45 122 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:53 123 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 127 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55 128 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 133 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 135 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:22 136 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:24 137 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:27 138 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:36 139 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:41 140 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:43 141 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:51 142 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 143 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:55 144 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 145 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 146 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 147 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 148 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:01 149 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 150 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 151 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:04 152 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 153 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:07 154 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:09 155 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:14 156 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:21 158 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 159 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:24 160 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:42 162 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 163 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 164 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:50 165 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:54 166 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 167 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 168 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 169 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 170 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:04:12 171 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 172 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:16 173 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:21 174 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:04:29 175 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:31 176 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 177 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:04:33 178 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:04:38 179 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 180 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:41 181 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 182 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 183 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:04:45 184 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 185 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:56 186 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 187 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:00 188 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:05:03 189 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:09 190 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 191 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:47 192 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:00 193 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:04 194 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 195 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:22 196 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:43 197 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp