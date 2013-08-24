Trending

Astana wins Vuelta a Espana opener

Brajkovic to wear leader's jersey

Image 1 of 26

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) in the red Vuelta leader's jersey

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) in the red Vuelta leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 26

BMC

BMC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 26

Caja Rural

Caja Rural
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 26

AG2R La Mondiale

AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 26

Cannondale

Cannondale
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 26

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Euskaltel-Euskadi
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 26

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 26

BMC

BMC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 26

FDJ

FDJ
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 26

Astana

Astana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 26

Sky

Sky
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 26

RadioShack

RadioShack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 26

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) in the red Vuelta leader's jersey

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) in the red Vuelta leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 26

Janez Brajkovic led Astana across the line in the TTT and gets to wear the leader's jersey

Janez Brajkovic led Astana across the line in the TTT and gets to wear the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 26

Astana celebrates their TTT victory

Astana celebrates their TTT victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 26

Astana was well-drilled, keeping most of the team together.

Astana was well-drilled, keeping most of the team together.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 26

Vincenzo Nibali was helped to a good position by his team's strong performance in the opening TTT

Vincenzo Nibali was helped to a good position by his team's strong performance in the opening TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 26

Astana takes off for the Vuelta TTT

Astana takes off for the Vuelta TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 26

The Astana team was deposited on the ramp by boat, riding across the see-through platform

The Astana team was deposited on the ramp by boat, riding across the see-through platform
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 26

Astana heads out for their winning effort

Astana heads out for their winning effort
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 26

Astana comes to the line 10 seconds faster than RadioShack in the team time trial

Astana comes to the line 10 seconds faster than RadioShack in the team time trial
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 22 of 26

Astana, winners of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Astana, winners of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 23 of 26

Astana celebrates with champagne on the podium

Astana celebrates with champagne on the podium
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 24 of 26

Fabian Cancellara led RadioShack to the fastest time until Astana went quicker

Fabian Cancellara led RadioShack to the fastest time until Astana went quicker
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 25 of 26

Omega Pharma-Quickstep set the fastest time mid-way

Omega Pharma-Quickstep set the fastest time mid-way
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 26 of 26

Janez Brajkovic led Astana across the line in the TTT and gets to wear the leader's jersey

Janez Brajkovic led Astana across the line in the TTT and gets to wear the leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali’s bid to become the first rider since Alberto Contador in 2008 to win the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in the same year got off to an ideal start on Saturday as the Sicilian’s Astana squad took an impressive victory in the opening team time trial.

Nibali punched the air as he crossed the line in second place behind Janez Brajkovic - the Slovenian will be back in the Vuelta lead seven years after he held it for a couple of days in the first week of the 2006 race - and the 2013 Giro winner arguably was right to be so pleased.

Astana not only had finished 10 seconds ahead of RadioShack Leopard, led by no less a time trial great than Fabian Cancellara, and 16 seconds up on third-placed Omega Pharma-Quickstep, the longstanding provisional leaders of the Vuelta’s opening test.

In just over 27 kilometres of racing, the Sicilian has gained significant time on all his main rivals: the closest place are Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Henao - whose Sky squad took fourth 22 seconds back. Nibali is now 29 seconds up on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar, fifth) and a whopping 58 seconds on Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha, twelfth). For a stage which in previous years has done little more than kickstart the Vuelta into action, this was a powerful start indeed.

Astana were the last team to start the technical, wind-blasted 27.4 kilometre team time trial - far longer than the usual opening TTT in the Vuelta - which gave them the advantage of knowing the other teams times and being able to grade their strength accordingly. But most importantly from the moment they roared off the mussel-growing raft or batea which acted as a floating host to the opening metres of the Vuelta, the light-blue squad were clearly acting as a rocksolid solid unit.

Unlike other squads which shed riders rapidly on the deceptively demanding course - essentially flat but very technical and with a strong tailwind making it difficult for riders to regain contact if they even lost a few metres - Astana still had seven riders as they roared into the stage finish at Sanxenxo. Then as they sped past the holidaymakers lying soaking up the late evening sunshine and romped round the last left hand bend under the finishing gantry, Nibali’s squad was still only down to six.

That Astana had carefully calculated their effort as a group was clear in other ways: in the first time check after the first, technical nine kilometres the Kazakh squad were just four seconds off the pace behind overwhelming favourites Omega Pharma-Quickstep. Then at the second time check, a further eleven kilometres on much flatter, less complicated terrain, they had shaved off another eight seconds to go 12 ahead. In the last segment, rather than risk losing riders - as happened most notably to Katusha - Astana then kept it steady in the final dash for the line.

“I was feeling in pain, but it was a pain you want,” Brajkovic said afterwards, “for the first time this year I felt really good.”

However, he confirmed he would be working for Vincenzo Nibali and has no overall aspirations himself.

“He’s the number one favourite and I will support him the best I can. I will be wearing this jersey tomorrow [Sunday] but I will pass it to him soon and hopefully he’ll wear it all the way through to Madrid.”

“It was a great team time trial,” Nibali said afterwards, “although it’s a long way to Madrid.”

Valverde seemed determined to see the cycling’s equivalent of a half-full pint glass, rather than a half-empty one, saying that he was pleased with gaining time on Rodriguez.

The Katusha leader recognised they “had not got off to the ideal start. Our group got split up early on, which wasn’t great.”

Purito can take some comfort that Katusha, who finished with five men, was far from being the only team in trouble: even last year’s winners Movistar lost Imanol Erviti early on, as well as Jose Ivan Gutierrez, the former national time trial champion. Team Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen and Christian Knees, normally a powerhouse in these sorts of stages, lost contact mid-stage although the British squad finished solidly and closest of all the teams containing overall favourites to Astana.

“The problem was that the tailwinds were so strong that when you were drafting behind the lead guys, it felt like you weren’t recovering because you were going so fast,” explained Brajkovic.

After such a strong start, Astana will soon be put to the test again - on Sunday’s 11 kilometre final climb to the Alto do Monte da Groba. But for now, if the Kazakh team and Nibali were already top favourites, after Saturday’s strong start, that is even more the case.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:29:59
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:10
8Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
9Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:16
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:22
19Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
20Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
23Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
25Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:32
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
35Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:35
37David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
38José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
39Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
40Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
41Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
42Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:40
48Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:45
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
50Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
51Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
54Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
55Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
56Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
58Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
62Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:56
63Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:00:59
68Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
69Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
70Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
71Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
72Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
73Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:10
74Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:01:14
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
79Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
85Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
86Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:01:25
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
92Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
93Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
94Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
95Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:26
96Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:30
102Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:31
103Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:38
104David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
105Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
106Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
107Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
108Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
109Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:41
110Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
111Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
112Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
113Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
114Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
115Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
118Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
119Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:45
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:53
123Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
124Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
125Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
126Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
127Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
128Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
133Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
134Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
135Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:22
136Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:24
137Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:27
138Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:36
139Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:41
140Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:43
141Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:02:51
142Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
143Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:55
144Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
145Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
146Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
147Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
148Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:01
149Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
150Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
151Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:04
152Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
153José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:07
154Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:09
155Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:14
156Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:21
158Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
159Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:24
160Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:42
162Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
163Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
164Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
165Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:54
166Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
167Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
168Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
169Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
170Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:04:12
171Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
172Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:16
173Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:21
174Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:04:29
175Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:31
176Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
177Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:04:33
178Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:04:38
179Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
180Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:41
181Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
182David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
183Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:04:45
184Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
185Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:04:56
186Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
187Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:00
188Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:05:03
189Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:09
190Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
191Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:47
192Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:00
193Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:04
194Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
195Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:22
196Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:06:43
197Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
DNSTheo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team0:29:59
2Radioshack Leopard0:00:10
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:16
4Sky Procycling0:00:22
5Movistar Team0:00:29
6Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:32
7Team Netapp - Endura0:00:35
8BMC Racing Team0:00:36
9Orica Greenedge0:00:45
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
11Lampre-Merida0:00:56
12Katusha0:00:59
13Lotto Belisol0:01:14
14Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
16FDJ0:01:25
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:26
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:38
19Garmin Sharp0:01:41
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Team Argos-Shimano0:01:53
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:29:59
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:10
8Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
9Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:16
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:22
19Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
20Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
23Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
25Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:32
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
35Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:35
37David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
38José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
39Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
40Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
41Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
42Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:40
48Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:45
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
50Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
51Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
54Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
55Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
56Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
58Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
62Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:56
63Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:00:59
68Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
69Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
70Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
71Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
72Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
73Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:10
74Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:01:14
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
79Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
85Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
86Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:01:25
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
92Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
93Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
94Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
95Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:26
96Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:30
102Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:31
103Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:38
104David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
105Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
106Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
107Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
108Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
109Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:41
110Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
111Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
112Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
113Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
114Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
115Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
118Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
119Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:45
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:53
123Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
124Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
125Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
126Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
127Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
128Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
133Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
134Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
135Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:22
136Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:24
137Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:27
138Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:36
139Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:41
140Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:43
141Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:02:51
142Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
143Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:55
144Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
145Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
146Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
147Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
148Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:01
149Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
150Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
151Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:04
152Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
153José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:07
154Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:09
155Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:14
156Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:21
158Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
159Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:24
160Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:42
162Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
163Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
164Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
165Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:54
166Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
167Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
168Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
169Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
170Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:04:12
171Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
172Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:16
173Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:21
174Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:04:29
175Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:31
176Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
177Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:04:33
178Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:04:38
179Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
180Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:41
181Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
182David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
183Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:04:45
184Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
185Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:04:56
186Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
187Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:00
188Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:05:03
189Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:09
190Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
191Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:47
192Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:00
193Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:04
194Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
195Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:22
196Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:06:43
197Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team0:29:59
2Radioshack Leopard0:00:10
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:16
4Sky Procycling0:00:22
5Movistar Team0:00:29
6Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:32
7Team Netapp - Endura0:00:35
8BMC Racing Team0:00:36
9Orica Greenedge0:00:45
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
11Lampre-Merida0:00:56
12Katusha0:00:59
13Lotto Belisol0:01:14
14Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
16FDJ0:01:25
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:26
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:38
19Garmin Sharp0:01:41
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Team Argos-Shimano0:01:53
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews