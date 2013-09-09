Trending

Nibali loses time to Horner in final Pyrenean stage

Image 1 of 42

The sun came out for the peloton's last day in the Pyrenees

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 42

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 16 of the Vuelta

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 42

Uran narrowly loses to Barguil

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 42

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) was just a hair's width from a stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 42

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) survived the day in red

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 42

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) put in a solo attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 42

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rides away

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 42

Chris Horner on the attack on the final Pyrenean stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali showed some weakness on stage 16

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 42

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 42

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage in a photo finish over Uran

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 42

Dominik Nerz (BMC) finishes fourth

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 42

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) celebrates another grand tour stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 42

Mikael Cherel (AG2R) comes in to the finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 42

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost some time in the final Pyrenean stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 42

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) claws back a few seconds in the GC fight

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 42

Nibali chases alone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 42

Pozzovivo was aggressive on the climb again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 42

Nibali breathes a sigh of relief that a hard stage is over

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 42

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 42

Rodriguez had a teammate to help crack Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 42

Michele Scarponi (Lampre)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 42

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) went on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 42

Chris Horner attacked Nibali in the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 42

Chris Horner rests up after his aggressive finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 42

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 42

Alejandro Valverde checks to see where the rest of the contenders are.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 42

Dominik Nerz (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 42

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 42

Rigoberto Uran bridged up to Barguil but lost in the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali showed some weakness on stage 16

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 42

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 42

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage in a photo finish over Uran

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 42

Chris Horner is still recovering from knee issues and wears corrective tape

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 42

Rigoberto Uran is beaten to the line by Warren Barguil

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 42

Chris Horner (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 42

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 42

Vuelta a España director Javier Guillen Bedoya

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 42

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage of the Vuelta ahead of Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) claimed his second stage win in this year's Vuelta a Espana, out-sprinting Sky's Rigoberto Uran on stage 16 from Graus to Aramón Formigal. The Frenchman attacked on the slopes of the final climb of Formigal and despite a brave fight back from Uran, the Frenchman edged out his rival in a desperate lunge for the line.

In the battle for the overall, Vincezno Nibali (Astana) conceded time to all his major rivals. The Italian cracked inside the final three kilometres as Chris Horner (RadioShack), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) all went on the offensive. Nibali still leads the race.

Barguil's first stage win to Castelldefels demonstrated his willingness to take race by the scuff of the neck, and that skill was evident once again on stage 16. Not content with merely following, the 21-year-old attacked on the lower slopes of the final climb. Clearly enjoying the form of his life, he opened up a lead of 30 seconds on a chase group containing far more established and experienced climbers and even when Uran dragged himself up to the Frenchman's wheel with 1000 meters remaining, he refused to buckle. Not even the fast approaching chase from Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura) and Dominik Nerz (BMC Racing Team) could force Barguil into a panic and when Uran opened up for the line it looked as though the Colombian would have enough to win. However Barguil, winner of the Tour de l'Avenir last year, moved to the Sky rider's left to cement his place as the revelation of this year's Vuelta.

Lower down the climb, Nibali appeared to have his rivals under control when Alejandro Valverde launched an attack. Using his last teammate in the chase, Nibali merely had to control rather than gain time. Rodriguez was the first to bolt, quickly linking up with a teammate who had survived the day's earlier break.

Valverde, Horner and Pinot were next as Nibali, for the first time this week, showed that this race is far from over. Although he recovered slightly he had lost 22 seconds to Horner at the summit, and now leads the race by 28 seconds from the American. Valerde remains in third at 1:14.

All roads lead to Formigal

Thirty-seven years ago, the Vuelta visited its first summit finish with the 15km climb to Formigal. No quarter was given to the sentimental and nostalgic as the opening hour of racing saw multiple attacks. An early move including (Lotto Belisol), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was briefly allowed to dangle off the front of the peloton but Movistar, looking to seize every opportunity for Valverde quickly helped to nullify the break.

Astana, mindful of Movistar's aggression, quickly established a tempo fast enough to dissuade further attacks and with 50 kilometres covered the peloton were still as one.

Eventually a move did go clear. Unsurprisingly, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) was at the heart of things and the former Euskaltel rider was joined by Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Dominik Nerz (BMC), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura), Rigoberto Uran (Sky) and Martin Kohler (BMC). On the Cotefablo, they established a lead of 1:20 but Movistar, having missed the move, dispersed Benat Ixtausti and Sylvester Szmyd.

Drawn out once more, Astana were forced to establish their control, but the break only became stronger

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano), Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), Niki Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Juan Manuel Garate (Belkin) made the connection.

A lead of 2:30 with 27 kilometres remaining quickly became 3:10 in little under a kilometre. Cue Euskaltel moving to Astana's aid. The Spanish team, who have yet to win a stage in their swansong tour, have a healthy chance of winning the teams' classification and mindful of Movistar's numbers up the road, had to do everything to limit their losses.

The break itself, swelling to over 20 riders, hardly epitomised collaboration. Uran drifted around, waiting for his opportunity, while only a handful of riders truly committed to the cause.

Garate attempted to instigate another assault and was briefly joined by Barguil and Cherel. Barguil was like a young pup, bounding up to any move that hand even a hint of succeeding but with nine kilometres to go and after his move with Garate and Cherel had been neutralised, he attacked alone.

The final climb, needed someone with a cool head if the varying pitches in gradient were to be conquered from so far out. While the Frenchman swiftly opened up a lead of 34 seconds Txurruka, Uran and Nerz began to fight back.

Uran made a solo attack soon after and although Nerz tried to match him, the BMC rider was forced to ride at his own pace. Roche and Rodriguez were now attacking Nibali's resolve but all eyes were on Uran as he churned his way up to Barguil with one kilometre to go.

Most neo-pros would have cracked, having seen their advantage decimated in such a fashion but Barguil hung on when Uran attacked straight after the catch, and allowed the apparently fresher rider to set the pace. With 100 meters to go, as Huzarski inched towards the pair, Uran unleashed what he must have thought was his winning sprint, but Barguil hung on and came through for the win inside the closing meters.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3:43:31
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:03
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
5José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:40
9Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:42
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:45
11Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
12Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
13Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:09
14Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13
15Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:29
16Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
17Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:01:41
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:44
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:47
20Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
21Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:56
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:03
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:04
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
25Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:08
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:09
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:14
28David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:02:19
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:53
33Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:02:55
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:09
36Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:03:36
38Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:42
39Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:00
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
41Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:08
42Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:20
45Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:53
46Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:24
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:29
48Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:45
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
54Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:10
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:14
60Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:29
61Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:47
62Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
63Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:51
65Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
66Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:07
67Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:07:43
68Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
69Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:08:11
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:26
71Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
72Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
73Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:19
74Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
75Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:42
78Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:18
79Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
80Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:53
81Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:12
82Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
83Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
84Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
85Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
86Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
88Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
90Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
91Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:53
92Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
93Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
96José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
97Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
98Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
99Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
105Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
106Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
108Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
109Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
111Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
113Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
114Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
115Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
120Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
121David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
122Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
125Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
126Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
128Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
129Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
132Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
133Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
136Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
140Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:17:59
143Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
144Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
145Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:00
146Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:08
147Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
149Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:17
150Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:38

Sprint 1 - Boltaña, 53km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
3Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Biescas, 114.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Sallent de Gállego. Aramón Formigal, 146.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano25pts
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling20
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura16
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team14
5José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
8Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de la Foradada, (Cat. 3), 26km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2
3Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Cotefablo (Cat. 2), 100km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 3 - Sallent de Gállego. Aramón Formigal (Cat.1), 147km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano10pts
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura4
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
5José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11:14:09
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:37
4Movistar Team0:02:36
5Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:03:12
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:19
7Katusha
8Team Netapp - Endura0:04:20
9Team Argos-Shimano0:06:24
10FDJ.fr0:06:27
11Astana Pro Team0:06:37
12BMC Racing Team0:08:02
13Radioshack Leopard0:08:13
14SKY Procycling0:08:56
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:55
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:10
17Lotto Belisol0:22:13
18Orica Greenedge0:24:12
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:25:56
20Lampre-Merida0:28:43
21Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:29:11
22Garmin Sharp0:36:58

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team64:06:01
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:28
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:14
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:29
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:43
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:37
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:17
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:33
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:21
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:09:31
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:22
13José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:42
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:08
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:44
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:33
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:18:13
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:16
19Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:58
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:51
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:22:39
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:39
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:41
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:29:56
25Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:34:37
26Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:19
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:50
28Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:39:53
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:46:18
30Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:57:32
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:00:01
32Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:02:38
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1:03:18
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:04:24
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:04:40
36Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:06:55
37Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:08:07
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:10:29
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1:12:40
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:13:14
41Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:13:26
42Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:44
43Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:13:53
44Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:14:12
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:14:37
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha1:15:49
47Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1:15:50
48Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:16:37
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:58
50Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:24:11
51Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:26:44
52Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:27:56
53Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:28:33
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:30:42
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:37:28
56Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:57
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:39:26
58Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:41:34
59Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:43:06
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:52
61Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:44:51
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:45:36
63Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:47:08
64Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:45
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:49:57
66Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1:51:07
67Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1:54:02
68Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:56:39
69Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:58:26
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:00:24
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2:00:28
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:00:45
73Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha2:01:54
74Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura2:02:54
75Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:02:56
76Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:04:04
77Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2:04:25
78Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2:04:43
79Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:04:57
80Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard2:08:37
81Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:37
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2:09:49
83Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:13:24
85Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:13:51
86Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha2:14:25
87Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:15:22
88Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:16:29
89Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:17:34
90Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2:17:54
91Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:19:00
92Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:19:06
93Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:20:36
94Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:20:46
95Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:21:18
96Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha2:27:30
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:27:49
98Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:28:23
99Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2:28:30
100Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:30:51
101Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2:32:13
102Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2:34:50
103Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:35:20
104Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:35:50
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2:36:54
106David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:37:23
107Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2:38:13
108Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano2:38:42
109Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:40:29
110Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:44:09
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:44:56
112Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:46:31
113Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:47:12
114Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:49:51
115Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:50:04
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:54:10
117Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:54:46
118Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:57:36
119Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:57:48
120Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:58:55
121Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:00:26
122José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
123Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano3:00:52
124Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:02:27
125Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:02:46
126Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:03:05
127Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:05:47
128Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:06:44
129Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:07:36
130Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr3:08:45
131Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:09:18
132Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:09:40
133Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:10:02
134Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:10:50
135Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp3:11:07
136Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:12:02
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:12:22
138Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:12:28
139Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha3:13:41
140Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura3:13:42
141Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:16:03
142Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:17:17
143Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:18:13
144Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:19:21
145Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:21:34
146Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:22:48
147Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:22:51
148Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:30:52
149Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:38:43
150Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:44:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team118pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff105
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha98
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard84
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha84
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team82
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano65
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard61
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale59
10Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida56
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura53
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling52
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step51
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team50
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling48
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale45
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida43
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr41
20Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37
21Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37
22Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr29
25Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff24
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
28Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi23
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr20
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team19
31Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA19
32Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
36Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura16
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14
40Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha14
41Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano14
42Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
43Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
44Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
45Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
47Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
48Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
50Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
52Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
53David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
54Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
55Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
56Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
57Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
58Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
59Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
60Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
61Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
62Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
63Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
64Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
65Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
66Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
67Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
68Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
69Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard4
70Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4
72Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr4
73Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
74Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
75Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
76Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
77Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
78Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
79Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
80Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
81Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
82Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
83Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
84Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
85Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
87Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1
88Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
89Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
90Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
91Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
92Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
93Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits36pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard22
4Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr17
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano14
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha12
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
15Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
19Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
21Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
22Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
23Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
25Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura4
26Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
27Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
29José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
33Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
34Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2
36Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
38Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
39Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
40Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1
41Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
42Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard9pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha27
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale30
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha31
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura31
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr54
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling54
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano59
13Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA61
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi69
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA69
16José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team72
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team80
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida80
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr80
20Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura100
21Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi102
22Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team105
23Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling106
24Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale107
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard112
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling115
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale121
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol131
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano132
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step136
31Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team160
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits163
33Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi167
34Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr210
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits211
36Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA220
37Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA225
38Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp225
39Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA229
40Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida234

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi191:46:16
2Astana Pro Team0:01:07
3Movistar Team0:01:26
4Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:07:05
5Katusha0:20:38
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:55
7Radioshack Leopard0:31:03
8Team Netapp - Endura0:46:01
9FDJ.fr0:47:15
10SKY Procycling1:10:47
11BMC Racing Team1:19:12
12AG2R La Mondiale1:32:38
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:04
14Lampre-Merida2:26:03
15Cannondale Pro Cycling2:39:21
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2:40:59
17Team Argos-Shimano2:59:04
18Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3:15:08
19Lotto Belisol3:19:36
20Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3:23:26
21Orica Greenedge5:19:47
22Garmin Sharp5:46:03

