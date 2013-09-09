Barguil claims a second Vuelta a Espana stage victory
Nibali loses time to Horner in final Pyrenean stage
Stage 16: Graus - Aramón Formigal
Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) claimed his second stage win in this year's Vuelta a Espana, out-sprinting Sky's Rigoberto Uran on stage 16 from Graus to Aramón Formigal. The Frenchman attacked on the slopes of the final climb of Formigal and despite a brave fight back from Uran, the Frenchman edged out his rival in a desperate lunge for the line.
In the battle for the overall, Vincezno Nibali (Astana) conceded time to all his major rivals. The Italian cracked inside the final three kilometres as Chris Horner (RadioShack), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) all went on the offensive. Nibali still leads the race.
Barguil's first stage win to Castelldefels demonstrated his willingness to take race by the scuff of the neck, and that skill was evident once again on stage 16. Not content with merely following, the 21-year-old attacked on the lower slopes of the final climb. Clearly enjoying the form of his life, he opened up a lead of 30 seconds on a chase group containing far more established and experienced climbers and even when Uran dragged himself up to the Frenchman's wheel with 1000 meters remaining, he refused to buckle. Not even the fast approaching chase from Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura) and Dominik Nerz (BMC Racing Team) could force Barguil into a panic and when Uran opened up for the line it looked as though the Colombian would have enough to win. However Barguil, winner of the Tour de l'Avenir last year, moved to the Sky rider's left to cement his place as the revelation of this year's Vuelta.
Lower down the climb, Nibali appeared to have his rivals under control when Alejandro Valverde launched an attack. Using his last teammate in the chase, Nibali merely had to control rather than gain time. Rodriguez was the first to bolt, quickly linking up with a teammate who had survived the day's earlier break.
Valverde, Horner and Pinot were next as Nibali, for the first time this week, showed that this race is far from over. Although he recovered slightly he had lost 22 seconds to Horner at the summit, and now leads the race by 28 seconds from the American. Valerde remains in third at 1:14.
All roads lead to Formigal
Thirty-seven years ago, the Vuelta visited its first summit finish with the 15km climb to Formigal. No quarter was given to the sentimental and nostalgic as the opening hour of racing saw multiple attacks. An early move including (Lotto Belisol), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was briefly allowed to dangle off the front of the peloton but Movistar, looking to seize every opportunity for Valverde quickly helped to nullify the break.
Astana, mindful of Movistar's aggression, quickly established a tempo fast enough to dissuade further attacks and with 50 kilometres covered the peloton were still as one.
Eventually a move did go clear. Unsurprisingly, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) was at the heart of things and the former Euskaltel rider was joined by Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Dominik Nerz (BMC), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura), Rigoberto Uran (Sky) and Martin Kohler (BMC). On the Cotefablo, they established a lead of 1:20 but Movistar, having missed the move, dispersed Benat Ixtausti and Sylvester Szmyd.
Drawn out once more, Astana were forced to establish their control, but the break only became stronger
Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano), Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), Niki Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Juan Manuel Garate (Belkin) made the connection.
A lead of 2:30 with 27 kilometres remaining quickly became 3:10 in little under a kilometre. Cue Euskaltel moving to Astana's aid. The Spanish team, who have yet to win a stage in their swansong tour, have a healthy chance of winning the teams' classification and mindful of Movistar's numbers up the road, had to do everything to limit their losses.
The break itself, swelling to over 20 riders, hardly epitomised collaboration. Uran drifted around, waiting for his opportunity, while only a handful of riders truly committed to the cause.
Garate attempted to instigate another assault and was briefly joined by Barguil and Cherel. Barguil was like a young pup, bounding up to any move that hand even a hint of succeeding but with nine kilometres to go and after his move with Garate and Cherel had been neutralised, he attacked alone.
The final climb, needed someone with a cool head if the varying pitches in gradient were to be conquered from so far out. While the Frenchman swiftly opened up a lead of 34 seconds Txurruka, Uran and Nerz began to fight back.
Uran made a solo attack soon after and although Nerz tried to match him, the BMC rider was forced to ride at his own pace. Roche and Rodriguez were now attacking Nibali's resolve but all eyes were on Uran as he churned his way up to Barguil with one kilometre to go.
Most neo-pros would have cracked, having seen their advantage decimated in such a fashion but Barguil hung on when Uran attacked straight after the catch, and allowed the apparently fresher rider to set the pace. With 100 meters to go, as Huzarski inched towards the pair, Uran unleashed what he must have thought was his winning sprint, but Barguil hung on and came through for the win inside the closing meters.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:43:31
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:03
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|5
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|9
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:42
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:45
|11
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|12
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|13
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:09
|14
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|16
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:41
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:47
|20
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:56
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:03
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:04
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:08
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:14
|28
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:19
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:53
|33
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:55
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:09
|36
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:36
|38
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|39
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:00
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:08
|42
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|44
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:20
|45
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:53
|46
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:24
|47
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:29
|48
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:45
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|54
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:10
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:14
|60
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:29
|61
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:47
|62
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|63
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:51
|65
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|66
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:07
|67
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:43
|68
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:11
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:26
|71
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|73
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:19
|74
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|75
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:42
|78
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|79
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:53
|81
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:12
|82
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|85
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|86
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|90
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|91
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:53
|92
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|93
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|96
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|105
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|106
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|108
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|109
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|111
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|113
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|115
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|116
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|120
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|121
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|125
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|128
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|129
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|132
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|133
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|140
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|141
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:59
|143
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|144
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|145
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:00
|146
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|147
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:17
|150
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:14:09
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:37
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|5
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:03:12
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:19
|7
|Katusha
|8
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:20
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:24
|10
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:27
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:37
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:02
|13
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:08:13
|14
|SKY Procycling
|0:08:56
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:55
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:10
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:22:13
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|0:24:12
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:25:56
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:28:43
|21
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:11
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:36:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64:06:01
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:28
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:29
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:43
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:37
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:17
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:33
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:21
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:09:31
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:22
|13
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:42
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:08
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:44
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:33
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:13
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:16
|19
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:58
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:51
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:22:39
|22
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:39
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:41
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:29:56
|25
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:34:37
|26
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:19
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:50
|28
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:53
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:18
|30
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:57:32
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:00:01
|32
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:02:38
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:03:18
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:04:24
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:40
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:06:55
|37
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:08:07
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:10:29
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:12:40
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:13:14
|41
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:13:26
|42
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:44
|43
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:13:53
|44
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:14:12
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:37
|46
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|1:15:49
|47
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1:15:50
|48
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:16:37
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:58
|50
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:24:11
|51
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:44
|52
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:56
|53
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:28:33
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:30:42
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:37:28
|56
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:57
|57
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:39:26
|58
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:41:34
|59
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:06
|60
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:52
|61
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:44:51
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:36
|63
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:47:08
|64
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:45
|65
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:49:57
|66
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1:51:07
|67
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1:54:02
|68
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:56:39
|69
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:58:26
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:24
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:00:28
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:00:45
|73
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|2:01:54
|74
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:02:54
|75
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:56
|76
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:04:04
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2:04:25
|78
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:04:43
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:04:57
|80
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|2:08:37
|81
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:37
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:09:49
|83
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:13:24
|85
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:13:51
|86
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|2:14:25
|87
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:15:22
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:16:29
|89
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:17:34
|90
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2:17:54
|91
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:19:00
|92
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:19:06
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:20:36
|94
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:20:46
|95
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:21:18
|96
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|2:27:30
|97
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:27:49
|98
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:28:23
|99
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2:28:30
|100
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:30:51
|101
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2:32:13
|102
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:34:50
|103
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:35:20
|104
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:35:50
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:36:54
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:37:23
|107
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2:38:13
|108
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:38:42
|109
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:40:29
|110
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:44:09
|111
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:44:56
|112
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:46:31
|113
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:47:12
|114
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:49:51
|115
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:50:04
|116
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:54:10
|117
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:54:46
|118
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:57:36
|119
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:57:48
|120
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:58:55
|121
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:00:26
|122
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:00:52
|124
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:02:27
|125
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:02:46
|126
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:03:05
|127
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:05:47
|128
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:06:44
|129
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:07:36
|130
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:08:45
|131
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:09:18
|132
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:40
|133
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:10:02
|134
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:10:50
|135
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|3:11:07
|136
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:12:02
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:12:22
|138
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:12:28
|139
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|3:13:41
|140
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|3:13:42
|141
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:16:03
|142
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:17:17
|143
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:18:13
|144
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:19:21
|145
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:21:34
|146
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:22:48
|147
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:22:51
|148
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:30:52
|149
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:38:43
|150
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:44:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|98
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|84
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|10
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|56
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|52
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|20
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|21
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|22
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|23
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|28
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|31
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|32
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|36
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|38
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|40
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|14
|41
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|42
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|43
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|44
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|45
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|47
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|48
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|49
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|50
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|52
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|53
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|54
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|56
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|57
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|58
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|59
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|60
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|62
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|63
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|64
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|65
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|66
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|67
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|68
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|69
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|70
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|71
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4
|72
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|73
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|74
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|75
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|76
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|77
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|78
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|79
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|80
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|81
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|82
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|83
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|84
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|85
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|87
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1
|88
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|89
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|90
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|91
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|92
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|93
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|4
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|14
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|19
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|21
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|22
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|23
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|25
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|26
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|27
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|29
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|34
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2
|36
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|38
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|39
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|40
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|41
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|42
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|27
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|31
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|31
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|54
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|13
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|16
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|80
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|20
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|100
|21
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|102
|22
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|23
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|24
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|25
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|112
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|115
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|131
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|136
|31
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|160
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|33
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|167
|34
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|210
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|211
|36
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|220
|37
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|225
|38
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|225
|39
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|229
|40
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|234
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|191:46:16
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|4
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:07:05
|5
|Katusha
|0:20:38
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:55
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:31:03
|8
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:46:01
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:47:15
|10
|SKY Procycling
|1:10:47
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|1:19:12
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:38
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:04
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|2:26:03
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:39:21
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:40:59
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|2:59:04
|18
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3:15:08
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|3:19:36
|20
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3:23:26
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|5:19:47
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|5:46:03
