Image 1 of 42 The sun came out for the peloton's last day in the Pyrenees (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 42 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 16 of the Vuelta (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 42 Uran narrowly loses to Barguil (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 42 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) was just a hair's width from a stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 42 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) survived the day in red (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 42 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) put in a solo attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rides away (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 42 Chris Horner on the attack on the final Pyrenean stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali showed some weakness on stage 16 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage in a photo finish over Uran (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 42 Dominik Nerz (BMC) finishes fourth (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 42 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) celebrates another grand tour stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 42 Mikael Cherel (AG2R) comes in to the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 42 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost some time in the final Pyrenean stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 42 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) claws back a few seconds in the GC fight (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 42 Nibali chases alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 42 Pozzovivo was aggressive on the climb again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 42 Nibali breathes a sigh of relief that a hard stage is over (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 42 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 42 Rodriguez had a teammate to help crack Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 42 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) went on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 42 Chris Horner attacked Nibali in the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 42 Chris Horner rests up after his aggressive finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 42 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 42 Alejandro Valverde checks to see where the rest of the contenders are. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 42 Dominik Nerz (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 42 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 42 Rigoberto Uran bridged up to Barguil but lost in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali showed some weakness on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 42 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 42 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage in a photo finish over Uran (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 42 Chris Horner is still recovering from knee issues and wears corrective tape (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 42 Rigoberto Uran is beaten to the line by Warren Barguil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 42 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 42 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 42 Vuelta a España director Javier Guillen Bedoya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 42 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage of the Vuelta ahead of Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) claimed his second stage win in this year's Vuelta a Espana, out-sprinting Sky's Rigoberto Uran on stage 16 from Graus to Aramón Formigal. The Frenchman attacked on the slopes of the final climb of Formigal and despite a brave fight back from Uran, the Frenchman edged out his rival in a desperate lunge for the line.

In the battle for the overall, Vincezno Nibali (Astana) conceded time to all his major rivals. The Italian cracked inside the final three kilometres as Chris Horner (RadioShack), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) all went on the offensive. Nibali still leads the race.

Barguil's first stage win to Castelldefels demonstrated his willingness to take race by the scuff of the neck, and that skill was evident once again on stage 16. Not content with merely following, the 21-year-old attacked on the lower slopes of the final climb. Clearly enjoying the form of his life, he opened up a lead of 30 seconds on a chase group containing far more established and experienced climbers and even when Uran dragged himself up to the Frenchman's wheel with 1000 meters remaining, he refused to buckle. Not even the fast approaching chase from Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura) and Dominik Nerz (BMC Racing Team) could force Barguil into a panic and when Uran opened up for the line it looked as though the Colombian would have enough to win. However Barguil, winner of the Tour de l'Avenir last year, moved to the Sky rider's left to cement his place as the revelation of this year's Vuelta.

Lower down the climb, Nibali appeared to have his rivals under control when Alejandro Valverde launched an attack. Using his last teammate in the chase, Nibali merely had to control rather than gain time. Rodriguez was the first to bolt, quickly linking up with a teammate who had survived the day's earlier break.

Valverde, Horner and Pinot were next as Nibali, for the first time this week, showed that this race is far from over. Although he recovered slightly he had lost 22 seconds to Horner at the summit, and now leads the race by 28 seconds from the American. Valerde remains in third at 1:14.

All roads lead to Formigal

Thirty-seven years ago, the Vuelta visited its first summit finish with the 15km climb to Formigal. No quarter was given to the sentimental and nostalgic as the opening hour of racing saw multiple attacks. An early move including (Lotto Belisol), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was briefly allowed to dangle off the front of the peloton but Movistar, looking to seize every opportunity for Valverde quickly helped to nullify the break.

Astana, mindful of Movistar's aggression, quickly established a tempo fast enough to dissuade further attacks and with 50 kilometres covered the peloton were still as one.

Eventually a move did go clear. Unsurprisingly, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) was at the heart of things and the former Euskaltel rider was joined by Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Dominik Nerz (BMC), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura), Rigoberto Uran (Sky) and Martin Kohler (BMC). On the Cotefablo, they established a lead of 1:20 but Movistar, having missed the move, dispersed Benat Ixtausti and Sylvester Szmyd.

Drawn out once more, Astana were forced to establish their control, but the break only became stronger

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano), Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), Niki Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Juan Manuel Garate (Belkin) made the connection.

A lead of 2:30 with 27 kilometres remaining quickly became 3:10 in little under a kilometre. Cue Euskaltel moving to Astana's aid. The Spanish team, who have yet to win a stage in their swansong tour, have a healthy chance of winning the teams' classification and mindful of Movistar's numbers up the road, had to do everything to limit their losses.

The break itself, swelling to over 20 riders, hardly epitomised collaboration. Uran drifted around, waiting for his opportunity, while only a handful of riders truly committed to the cause.

Garate attempted to instigate another assault and was briefly joined by Barguil and Cherel. Barguil was like a young pup, bounding up to any move that hand even a hint of succeeding but with nine kilometres to go and after his move with Garate and Cherel had been neutralised, he attacked alone.

The final climb, needed someone with a cool head if the varying pitches in gradient were to be conquered from so far out. While the Frenchman swiftly opened up a lead of 34 seconds Txurruka, Uran and Nerz began to fight back.

Uran made a solo attack soon after and although Nerz tried to match him, the BMC rider was forced to ride at his own pace. Roche and Rodriguez were now attacking Nibali's resolve but all eyes were on Uran as he churned his way up to Barguil with one kilometre to go.

Most neo-pros would have cracked, having seen their advantage decimated in such a fashion but Barguil hung on when Uran attacked straight after the catch, and allowed the apparently fresher rider to set the pace. With 100 meters to go, as Huzarski inched towards the pair, Uran unleashed what he must have thought was his winning sprint, but Barguil hung on and came through for the win inside the closing meters.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3:43:31 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:03 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 5 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:40 9 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:42 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:45 11 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 12 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 13 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:09 14 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13 15 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:29 16 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 17 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:01:41 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:47 20 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 21 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:56 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:03 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:04 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:08 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:09 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:14 28 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:02:19 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:53 33 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:55 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:09 36 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:03:36 38 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:42 39 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:00 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:08 42 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:20 45 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:53 46 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:24 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:29 48 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:45 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 51 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 54 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:10 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:14 60 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:29 61 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:47 62 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 63 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:51 65 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 66 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:07 67 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:43 68 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 69 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:08:11 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:26 71 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 73 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:19 74 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 75 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:42 78 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:18 79 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:53 81 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:12 82 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 84 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 85 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 86 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 88 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 90 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 91 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:53 92 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 93 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 96 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 98 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 99 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 105 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 106 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 108 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 109 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 111 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 112 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 113 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 115 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 120 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 121 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 122 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 123 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 125 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 128 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 129 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 130 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 132 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 133 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 136 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 140 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:17:59 143 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 144 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 145 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:00 146 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:08 147 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 149 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:17 150 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:38

Sprint 1 - Boltaña, 53km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Biescas, 114.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Sallent de Gállego. Aramón Formigal, 146.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 16 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 5 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 8 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de la Foradada, (Cat. 3), 26km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Cotefablo (Cat. 2), 100km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 3 - Sallent de Gállego. Aramón Formigal (Cat.1), 147km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 10 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 4 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 5 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11:14:09 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:37 4 Movistar Team 0:02:36 5 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:03:12 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:19 7 Katusha 8 Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:20 9 Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:24 10 FDJ.fr 0:06:27 11 Astana Pro Team 0:06:37 12 BMC Racing Team 0:08:02 13 Radioshack Leopard 0:08:13 14 SKY Procycling 0:08:56 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:55 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:10 17 Lotto Belisol 0:22:13 18 Orica Greenedge 0:24:12 19 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:25:56 20 Lampre-Merida 0:28:43 21 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:29:11 22 Garmin Sharp 0:36:58

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64:06:01 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:28 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:29 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:43 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:37 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:17 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:33 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:21 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:09:31 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:22 13 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:42 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:08 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:44 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:33 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:13 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:19:16 19 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:58 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:51 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:22:39 22 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:39 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:41 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:29:56 25 Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:34:37 26 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:19 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:50 28 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:39:53 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:46:18 30 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:32 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:00:01 32 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:02:38 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1:03:18 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:04:24 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:04:40 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:06:55 37 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:08:07 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:10:29 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1:12:40 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:13:14 41 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:26 42 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:44 43 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:13:53 44 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:14:12 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:14:37 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 1:15:49 47 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1:15:50 48 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:16:37 49 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:58 50 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:24:11 51 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:26:44 52 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:27:56 53 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:28:33 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:30:42 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:37:28 56 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:57 57 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:39:26 58 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:41:34 59 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:43:06 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:52 61 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:44:51 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:45:36 63 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:47:08 64 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:45 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:49:57 66 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1:51:07 67 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1:54:02 68 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:56:39 69 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:58:26 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:00:24 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:00:28 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:00:45 73 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 2:01:54 74 Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 2:02:54 75 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:02:56 76 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:04:04 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2:04:25 78 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:04:43 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:04:57 80 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 2:08:37 81 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:37 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:09:49 83 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:13:24 85 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:13:51 86 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 2:14:25 87 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:15:22 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:16:29 89 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:17:34 90 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2:17:54 91 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:19:00 92 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:06 93 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:20:36 94 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:20:46 95 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:21:18 96 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 2:27:30 97 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:27:49 98 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:28:23 99 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2:28:30 100 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:30:51 101 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2:32:13 102 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2:34:50 103 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:35:20 104 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:35:50 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:36:54 106 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:37:23 107 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2:38:13 108 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 2:38:42 109 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:40:29 110 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:44:09 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:44:56 112 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:46:31 113 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:47:12 114 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:49:51 115 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:50:04 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:54:10 117 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:54:46 118 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:57:36 119 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:57:48 120 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:58:55 121 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:00:26 122 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 3:00:52 124 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:02:27 125 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:02:46 126 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:03:05 127 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:05:47 128 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:06:44 129 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:07:36 130 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:08:45 131 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:09:18 132 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:40 133 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:10:02 134 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:10:50 135 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 3:11:07 136 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:12:02 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:12:22 138 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:12:28 139 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 3:13:41 140 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 3:13:42 141 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:16:03 142 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:17:17 143 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:18:13 144 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:19:21 145 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:21:34 146 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:22:48 147 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:22:51 148 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:30:52 149 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:38:43 150 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:44:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 118 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 105 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 98 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 84 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 84 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 65 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 61 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 10 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 56 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 53 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 52 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 48 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 20 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 21 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 22 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 28 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 19 31 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 32 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 36 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 16 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 40 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 14 41 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 14 42 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 43 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 44 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 45 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 47 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 48 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 49 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 50 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 52 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 53 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 54 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 56 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 57 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 58 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 59 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 60 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 62 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 63 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 64 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 65 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 66 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 67 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 68 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 69 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 70 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 72 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 73 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 74 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 75 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 76 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 77 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 78 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 79 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 80 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 81 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 82 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 83 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 84 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 85 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 87 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1 88 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 89 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 90 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 91 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 92 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 93 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 22 4 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 14 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 15 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 19 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 21 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 22 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 23 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 25 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 4 26 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 27 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 29 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 32 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 33 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 34 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2 36 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 38 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 39 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 40 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 41 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 42 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 9 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 27 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 31 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 31 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 54 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 54 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 59 13 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 16 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 72 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 80 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 20 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 100 21 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 102 22 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 23 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 24 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 107 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 112 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 115 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 28 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 131 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 132 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 136 31 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 160 32 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 33 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 167 34 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 210 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 211 36 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 220 37 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 225 38 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 225 39 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 229 40 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 234