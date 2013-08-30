Image 1 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 7 of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 FDJ leads the futile chase (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) knows he's won the photo-finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates after stage 7 of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) battles Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) in the finale of stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) survived another day in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his first Grand Tour stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 20 The Vuelta a Espana peloton passes the big bull (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) narrowly defeated Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his stage win and overall Eneco Tour victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 20 Marco Pinotti (BMC) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 20 Stybar gets ready to make his move (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 20 Gilbert is followed closely by Stybar in the tricky finale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 20 Tony Martin looking to recover from his 175km breakaway on the previous stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 20 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wears the combination classification jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 20 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) leads Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) in the finale of stage 7 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 20 The start of stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali rolls to the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) confirmed his recent run of form while Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was left to rue a missed opportunity to open his account as world champion in a dramatic end to stage 7 of the Vuelta a España in Mairna del Aljarafe, on the outskirts of Seville.

Stybar moved smoothly across to Gilbert’s wheel when he zipped off the front with 9 kilometres still remaining, and the pair formed a silken working alliance on the technical run-in to the finish, gliding through roundabouts and technical corners that the more cumbersome peloton had to tackle with instalments.

The pair entered the final kilometre with a buffer of 12 seconds and, perhaps wise to Gilbert’s desperation to break his duck in the rainbow jersey, Stybar steadfastly refused to take the bait when the Belgian slowed entering the finishing straight, calculating that Gilbert simply had more to lose. And so it proved. With Orica-GreenEdge leading the charge behind at a perilously close distance, Gilbert was the first to blink and he opened the sprint with 200 metres to go.

Shortly afterwards, Stybar swooped past him and although Gilbert managed to close the gap in the closing metres, he simply ran out of road. The duo dived for the line at the same time, but their contrasting expressions betrayed the outcome even before the photo finish was consulted – Stybar had edged out a despondent Gilbert by a tyre’s width. Robert Wagner (Belkin) led the peloton home just behind the two leaders, winning the sprint for third place ahead of Adrien Petit (Cofidis).

“It’s not every day that you can win against the world champion so I’m very happy,” a beaming Stybar said afterwards. “Since winning the Eneco I feel really good but I must say the first stages here were really hard for me as I hadn’t recovered, but this gives me a lot of confidence.”

After the previous day’s finale brought heartbreak for his teammate Tony Martin when his 174 kilometre solo break was snuffed out just shy of the line, history must surely have said to Stybar not to hope when he found himself off the front inside the closing kilometres here.

Stybar’s rally off the front with Gilbert was not born of a whim, however. The Czech had spotted the twists and turns of the final ten kilometres in the road book beforehand and realised that it might provide fertile terrain for late attackers.

“Tony fought so hard and we were so proud. He gave us such morale and we were really very motivated for the stage today,” Stybar said. “After 100 kilometres, I said to my directeur sportif that if there were attacks on the last climb, I would go, otherwise I would work for Gianni [Meersman] in the sprint.

“I’d looked at the road book and I was really thinking of going in a break as the last 10k was very technical and there was a good chance to stay away, so it was the perfect scenario for the team.”

Not that everyone agreed with Stybar’s cheery assessment of the stage’s closing kilometres, with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) labelling the final as “shameful.” “It was very dangerous,” he complained, a thought echoed by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who decried the proximity of spectators to the peloton on the narrow streets in the finale. “You have to think of our security,” Sanchez said.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was a faller with 11 kilometres to go, and the Irishman lost 1:32 in the general classification, which is still led by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). Nibali finished safely in the peloton to maintain a lead of 3 seconds over Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) and 8 over Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff).

How it unfolded

Blue skies and soaring temperatures greeted the peloton as it rolled out of Almendralejo on the long road south into Andalusia, and the script seemed a pre-ordained one – a break would go clear early on, build a sizeable lead and then the peloton would shut it down as relentlessly as that sun that beat down from above.

Marco Pinotti (BMC), Christian Knees (Sky) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) duly obliged by clipping off the front after 11 kilometres, and the trio built up a maximum lead in excess of seven minutes before the peloton stirred into action behind.

Before Tony Martin’s break the previous day, Pinotti had earmarked the back-to-back flat stages preceding the weekend’s action as ideal terrain for riders preparing for the world time trial championships, and with Florence in mind, the Italian put in a fine afternoon’s work at the head of the race.

The break’s lead was just 1:25 when they came through the finish area for the first time with 30 kilometres remaining, however, and they were duly swept up 16 kilometres from home, with Pinotti the last man standing.

Fabian Cancellara and his RadioShack-Leopard team set about winding up the pace from there on in, but as well as providing him with a useful work out ahead of the Worlds, Cancellara’s turn on the front also indirectly served to pave the way for the current rainbow jersey Gilbert to go on the offensive.

Twelve months ago, Gilbert began to put a different slant on a troubled season by winning two stages of the Vuelta ahead of his world championships triumph, and there was a distinct hint of his old sparkle here as he pounced on the opportunity to attack with 9 kilometres to go.

Unfortunately for Gilbert, however, he had the on-form and confident Stybar for company in his late raid and in the game of inches that was the finishing sprint, that assurance perhaps made the crucial difference.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:51:27 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 19 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 20 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 30 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 35 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 37 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 38 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 45 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 46 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 57 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 63 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 65 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 67 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 69 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 70 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 71 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 72 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 76 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 79 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 81 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 83 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 84 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 88 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 90 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 94 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 95 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 96 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 100 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 104 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 106 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 108 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:26 111 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 112 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:00:30 113 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:48 114 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:00 115 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:31 116 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:33 117 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 118 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 119 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:39 120 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:58 121 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:01 122 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:58 123 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 124 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:39 125 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:42 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:09 127 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 128 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:27 129 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:01 130 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:45 131 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:03 132 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:19 135 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 139 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 140 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 141 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 142 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 143 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 147 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 148 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 150 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 151 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 152 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 153 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 154 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 155 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 156 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 158 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 159 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 160 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 161 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 163 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 164 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 165 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 166 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 168 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:25 169 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 170 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 171 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 172 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 173 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 174 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 175 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 176 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 177 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 178 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 179 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 180 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 181 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 182 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 183 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 184 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 185 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 186 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:53 187 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 188 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 189 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:34 190 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 191 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:38 192 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 193 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 194 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:03 195 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:58

Sprint 1 - El Ronquillo, km.117 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Mairena del Aljarafe, km. 174,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 4 pts 2 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 6 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 5 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:34:23 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3 Sky Procycling 0:00:01 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Team Argos-Shimano 6 Radioshack Leopard 7 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Team Netapp - Endura 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 FDJ 13 Katusha 14 Movistar Team 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Lampre-Merida 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Lotto Belisol 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:48 21 Orica Greenedge 0:03:04 22 Garmin Sharp 0:03:11

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27:29:35 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:03 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:08 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:16 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:26 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:31 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:38 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:42 11 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:45 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:52 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:53 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:10 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:15 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:21 24 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:30 25 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:32 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:41 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 31 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:50 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 33 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:58 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:02:02 35 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:03 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:23 37 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 38 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 39 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:52 40 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 41 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:59 42 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:39 44 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:03:56 45 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:57 46 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:04:32 47 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:06 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:13 49 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:42 50 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:02 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:20 52 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:04 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:20 54 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:21 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:26 56 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:11 57 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:27 58 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:51 59 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 60 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:12 61 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:48 62 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:19 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:29 64 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:11:36 65 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:39 66 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 67 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:54 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:56 69 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:29 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:31 71 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:39 72 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:07 73 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:22 74 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:47 75 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:53 76 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:14 77 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:07 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:28 79 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:16:48 80 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:57 81 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:04 82 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:11 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:39 84 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:18:42 85 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:31 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:37 87 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:19:38 88 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:42 89 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:19:59 90 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:28 91 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:36 92 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:03 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 94 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:04 95 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:06 96 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:16 97 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:05 98 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:28 99 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:01 100 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:32 101 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:23:41 102 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:23:52 103 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:54 104 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:45 105 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:20 106 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:29 107 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:04 108 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:27:32 109 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:56 110 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:28:15 111 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:28:30 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:40 113 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:19 114 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:57 115 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:59 116 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:01 117 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:30:04 118 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:30:11 119 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:14 120 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:31:17 121 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:33 122 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 123 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:35 124 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:45 125 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:51 126 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:00 127 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:13 128 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:32:18 129 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:19 130 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:13 131 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:34:23 132 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:34:35 133 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:34:54 134 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:12 135 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:21 136 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:35:26 138 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:36 139 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:39 140 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:54 141 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:11 142 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:17 143 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:31 144 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:09 145 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:16 146 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:24 147 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:25 148 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:41 149 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:11 150 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:38:22 151 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:38:24 152 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:38:30 153 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:38:33 154 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:05 155 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:17 156 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:39:42 157 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:40:31 158 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:40:44 159 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:40:54 160 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:57 161 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:41:56 162 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:01 163 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:42:12 164 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:42:40 165 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:41 166 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:49 167 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:20 168 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:43:29 169 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:55 170 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:44:01 171 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:45:23 172 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:46:06 173 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:46:15 174 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:46:30 175 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:46:42 176 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:46:53 177 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:47:10 178 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 179 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:47:32 180 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:38 181 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:44 182 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:48 183 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:48:53 184 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:49:12 185 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:50:03 186 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:50:34 187 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:51:25 188 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:51:33 189 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:03 190 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:29 191 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:53:25 192 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:56:22 193 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:00:17 194 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:00 195 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 1:09:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 48 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 40 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 37 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 36 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 32 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 30 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 28 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 13 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 14 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 26 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 16 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 18 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 19 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 17 23 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 24 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 14 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 28 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 29 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 31 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 34 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 35 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 9 37 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 8 39 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 7 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 41 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 42 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 6 43 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 45 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 6 46 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 47 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 48 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 5 49 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 50 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 4 51 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 53 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 54 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 4 55 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 56 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 58 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 59 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 60 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 61 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 2 62 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 63 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 64 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 65 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 66 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 1 67 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 6 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 7 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 12 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 1 13 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 14 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1 15 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 19 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 19 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 42 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 47 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 56 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 150 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 11 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 204 12 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 211 13 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 229 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 235 15 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 263