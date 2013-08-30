Trending



Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 7 of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


FDJ leads the futile chase


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) knows he's won the photo-finish


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates after stage 7 of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Philippe Gilbert (BMC) battles Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) in the finale of stage 7


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) survived another day in the race lead


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his first Grand Tour stage win


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The Vuelta a Espana peloton passes the big bull


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) narrowly defeated Philippe Gilbert (BMC)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his stage win and overall Eneco Tour victory


(Image credit: Photopress.be)


Marco Pinotti (BMC) leads the breakaway


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Stybar gets ready to make his move


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Gilbert is followed closely by Stybar in the tricky finale


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Tony Martin looking to recover from his 175km breakaway on the previous stage.


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wears the combination classification jersey


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Philippe Gilbert (BMC) leads Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) in the finale of stage 7


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


The start of stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Vincenzo Nibali rolls to the start


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) confirmed his recent run of form while Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was left to rue a missed opportunity to open his account as world champion in a dramatic end to stage 7 of the Vuelta a España in Mairna del Aljarafe, on the outskirts of Seville.

Stybar moved smoothly across to Gilbert’s wheel when he zipped off the front with 9 kilometres still remaining, and the pair formed a silken working alliance on the technical run-in to the finish, gliding through roundabouts and technical corners that the more cumbersome peloton had to tackle with instalments.

The pair entered the final kilometre with a buffer of 12 seconds and, perhaps wise to Gilbert’s desperation to break his duck in the rainbow jersey, Stybar steadfastly refused to take the bait when the Belgian slowed entering the finishing straight, calculating that Gilbert simply had more to lose. And so it proved. With Orica-GreenEdge leading the charge behind at a perilously close distance, Gilbert was the first to blink and he opened the sprint with 200 metres to go.

Shortly afterwards, Stybar swooped past him and although Gilbert managed to close the gap in the closing metres, he simply ran out of road. The duo dived for the line at the same time, but their contrasting expressions betrayed the outcome even before the photo finish was consulted – Stybar had edged out a despondent Gilbert by a tyre’s width. Robert Wagner (Belkin) led the peloton home just behind the two leaders, winning the sprint for third place ahead of Adrien Petit (Cofidis).

“It’s not every day that you can win against the world champion so I’m very happy,” a beaming Stybar said afterwards. “Since winning the Eneco I feel really good but I must say the first stages here were really hard for me as I hadn’t recovered, but this gives me a lot of confidence.”

After the previous day’s finale brought heartbreak for his teammate Tony Martin when his 174 kilometre solo break was snuffed out just shy of the line, history must surely have said to Stybar not to hope when he found himself off the front inside the closing kilometres here.

Stybar’s rally off the front with Gilbert was not born of a whim, however. The Czech had spotted the twists and turns of the final ten kilometres in the road book beforehand and realised that it might provide fertile terrain for late attackers.

“Tony fought so hard and we were so proud. He gave us such morale and we were really very motivated for the stage today,” Stybar said. “After 100 kilometres, I said to my directeur sportif that if there were attacks on the last climb, I would go, otherwise I would work for Gianni [Meersman] in the sprint.

“I’d looked at the road book and I was really thinking of going in a break as the last 10k was very technical and there was a good chance to stay away, so it was the perfect scenario for the team.”

Not that everyone agreed with Stybar’s cheery assessment of the stage’s closing kilometres, with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) labelling the final as “shameful.” “It was very dangerous,” he complained, a thought echoed by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who decried the proximity of spectators to the peloton on the narrow streets in the finale. “You have to think of our security,” Sanchez said.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was a faller with 11 kilometres to go, and the Irishman lost 1:32 in the general classification, which is still led by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). Nibali finished safely in the peloton to maintain a lead of 3 seconds over Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) and 8 over Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff).

How it unfolded

Blue skies and soaring temperatures greeted the peloton as it rolled out of Almendralejo on the long road south into Andalusia, and the script seemed a pre-ordained one – a break would go clear early on, build a sizeable lead and then the peloton would shut it down as relentlessly as that sun that beat down from above.

Marco Pinotti (BMC), Christian Knees (Sky) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) duly obliged by clipping off the front after 11 kilometres, and the trio built up a maximum lead in excess of seven minutes before the peloton stirred into action behind.

Before Tony Martin’s break the previous day, Pinotti had earmarked the back-to-back flat stages preceding the weekend’s action as ideal terrain for riders preparing for the world time trial championships, and with Florence in mind, the Italian put in a fine afternoon’s work at the head of the race.

The break’s lead was just 1:25 when they came through the finish area for the first time with 30 kilometres remaining, however, and they were duly swept up 16 kilometres from home, with Pinotti the last man standing.

Fabian Cancellara and his RadioShack-Leopard team set about winding up the pace from there on in, but as well as providing him with a useful work out ahead of the Worlds, Cancellara’s turn on the front also indirectly served to pave the way for the current rainbow jersey Gilbert to go on the offensive.

Twelve months ago, Gilbert began to put a different slant on a troubled season by winning two stages of the Vuelta ahead of his world championships triumph, and there was a distinct hint of his old sparkle here as he pounced on the opportunity to attack with 9 kilometres to go.

Unfortunately for Gilbert, however, he had the on-form and confident Stybar for company in his late raid and in the game of inches that was the finishing sprint, that assurance perhaps made the crucial difference.

.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:51:27
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
15Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
17Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
19Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
20Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
25Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
26Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
30Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
35Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
36Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
37Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
38Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
45Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
46David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
48Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
50Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
53Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
59Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
63Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
65Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
67Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
69David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
70Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
71Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
72Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
74Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
76Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
79Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
81Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
83David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
84Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
88Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
90Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
94Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
95Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
96Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
100Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
104Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
106Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
108Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
109Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:26
111Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
112Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
113Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:48
114Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:00
115Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:31
116Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:33
117Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
118Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
119Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:01:39
120José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:58
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:01
122Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:58
123Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
124Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:39
125Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:42
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:09
127Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
128Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:03:27
129Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:01
130Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:45
131Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:03
132Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:19
135Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
139Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
140Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
141Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
142Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
143Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
146Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
147Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
148Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
150Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
151Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
152Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
153Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
154Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
155Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
156Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
158Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
159Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
160Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
161Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
163Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
164Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
165Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
166Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
167Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
168Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:25
169Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
170Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
171Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
172Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
173Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
174Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
175Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
176Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
177Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
178Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
179Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
180Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
181Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
182Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
183Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
184Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
185Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
186Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:04:53
187Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
188Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
189Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:34
190Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
191Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:38
192Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
193Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
194Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:03
195Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:08:58

Sprint 1 - El Ronquillo, km.117
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling4pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Mairena del Aljarafe, km. 174,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural4pts
2Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
3Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling9
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
9Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
10Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano6
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ5
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:34:23
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
3Sky Procycling0:00:01
4Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Team Argos-Shimano
6Radioshack Leopard
7Team Saxo - Tinkoff
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Team Netapp - Endura
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12FDJ
13Katusha
14Movistar Team
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Lampre-Merida
17Astana Pro Team
18Lotto Belisol
19Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:48
21Orica Greenedge0:03:04
22Garmin Sharp0:03:11

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team27:29:35
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:03
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:08
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:00:16
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:26
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:28
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:31
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:38
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:42
11Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:45
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:52
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:53
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:15
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:21
24Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:30
25Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:32
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:41
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
31David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:50
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
33José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:58
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:02:02
35Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:03
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:23
37Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
39David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:52
40Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
41Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:59
42Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:03:39
44Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:03:56
45Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:57
46Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:04:32
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
48Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:05:13
49Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:42
50Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:02
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:06:20
52Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:04
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:20
54Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:21
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:26
56Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:11
57Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:27
58Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:09:51
59Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
60Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:12
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:48
62Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:19
63Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:29
64Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:11:36
65Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:39
66Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:54
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:56
69Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:29
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:31
71Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:39
72Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:07
73Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:22
74Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:47
75Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:53
76Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:14
77Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:07
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:28
79Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:16:48
80Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:57
81Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:04
82Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:11
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:39
84Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:18:42
85Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:31
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:37
87Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:19:38
88Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:19:42
89Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:19:59
90Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:28
91David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:36
92Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:03
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
94Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:04
95Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:06
96Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:16
97Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:05
98Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:22:28
99Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:01
100Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:32
101Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:23:41
102Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:23:52
103Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:54
104Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:45
105Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:26:20
106Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:29
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:04
108Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:32
109Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:56
110Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:28:15
111Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:28:30
112Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:40
113Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:19
114Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:57
115Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:59
116Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:01
117Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:04
118Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:30:11
119Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:30:14
120Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:31:17
121Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:33
122Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:35
124Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:45
125Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:51
126Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:00
127Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:13
128Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:32:18
129Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:19
130Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:13
131Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:34:23
132Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:34:35
133Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:54
134José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:12
135Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:21
136Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:35:26
138Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:36
139Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:39
140Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:54
141Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:11
142Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:17
143Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:31
144Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:09
145Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:16
146Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:24
147Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:25
148Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:41
149Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:11
150Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:38:22
151Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:38:24
152Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:38:30
153Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:38:33
154Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:05
155Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:17
156Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:39:42
157Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:40:31
158Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:40:44
159Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:40:54
160Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:57
161Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:41:56
162Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:01
163Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:42:12
164Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:42:40
165Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:41
166Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:49
167Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:20
168Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:43:29
169Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:55
170Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:01
171Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:45:23
172Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:46:06
173Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:46:15
174Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:46:30
175Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:46:42
176Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:46:53
177Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:47:10
178Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
179Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:47:32
180Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:38
181Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:44
182Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:48
183Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:48:53
184Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:49:12
185Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:50:03
186Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:50:34
187Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:51:25
188Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:51:33
189Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:03
190Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:29
191Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:53:25
192Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:56:22
193Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:00:17
194Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:00
195Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1:09:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge53pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha48
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida40
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff38
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step38
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team37
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard36
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling32
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp30
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard28
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team27
13Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff26
14Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha26
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
16Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling20
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
19Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol18
20Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp17
23Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
24Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura14
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
28Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
29Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
31Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
34Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
35Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling9
36Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ9
37Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano8
39Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural7
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
41Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
42Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling6
43Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
45Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano6
46Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
47Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
48Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ5
49Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
50Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural4
51Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
53Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
54Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural4
55Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
56Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
58Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
59Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
60Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
61Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol2
62Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
63Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
64Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural2
65Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
66Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ1
67Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha6
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
7Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
12Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha1
13Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
14Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1
15Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard19
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team19
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha42
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura47
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale56
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team120
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol150
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits158
11Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol204
12Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp211
13Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural229
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida235
15Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural263

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard81:29:16
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:05
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
4Team Netapp - Endura0:01:25
5Movistar Team0:01:28
6Astana Pro Team0:02:10
7FDJ0:02:39
8Katusha
9BMC Racing Team0:03:00
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:43
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:46
12AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:23
14Lampre-Merida0:09:54
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:09
16Sky Procycling0:11:33
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:48
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:12:25
19Lotto Belisol0:15:09
20Team Argos-Shimano0:19:50
21Garmin Sharp0:29:41
22Orica Greenedge0:44:15

 

