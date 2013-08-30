Stybar wins first Grand Tour stage in Vuelta
Gilbert denied in Mairena de Aljafare
Stage 7: Almendralejo - Mairena de Aljafare
Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) confirmed his recent run of form while Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was left to rue a missed opportunity to open his account as world champion in a dramatic end to stage 7 of the Vuelta a España in Mairna del Aljarafe, on the outskirts of Seville.
Stybar moved smoothly across to Gilbert’s wheel when he zipped off the front with 9 kilometres still remaining, and the pair formed a silken working alliance on the technical run-in to the finish, gliding through roundabouts and technical corners that the more cumbersome peloton had to tackle with instalments.
The pair entered the final kilometre with a buffer of 12 seconds and, perhaps wise to Gilbert’s desperation to break his duck in the rainbow jersey, Stybar steadfastly refused to take the bait when the Belgian slowed entering the finishing straight, calculating that Gilbert simply had more to lose. And so it proved. With Orica-GreenEdge leading the charge behind at a perilously close distance, Gilbert was the first to blink and he opened the sprint with 200 metres to go.
Shortly afterwards, Stybar swooped past him and although Gilbert managed to close the gap in the closing metres, he simply ran out of road. The duo dived for the line at the same time, but their contrasting expressions betrayed the outcome even before the photo finish was consulted – Stybar had edged out a despondent Gilbert by a tyre’s width. Robert Wagner (Belkin) led the peloton home just behind the two leaders, winning the sprint for third place ahead of Adrien Petit (Cofidis).
“It’s not every day that you can win against the world champion so I’m very happy,” a beaming Stybar said afterwards. “Since winning the Eneco I feel really good but I must say the first stages here were really hard for me as I hadn’t recovered, but this gives me a lot of confidence.”
After the previous day’s finale brought heartbreak for his teammate Tony Martin when his 174 kilometre solo break was snuffed out just shy of the line, history must surely have said to Stybar not to hope when he found himself off the front inside the closing kilometres here.
Stybar’s rally off the front with Gilbert was not born of a whim, however. The Czech had spotted the twists and turns of the final ten kilometres in the road book beforehand and realised that it might provide fertile terrain for late attackers.
“Tony fought so hard and we were so proud. He gave us such morale and we were really very motivated for the stage today,” Stybar said. “After 100 kilometres, I said to my directeur sportif that if there were attacks on the last climb, I would go, otherwise I would work for Gianni [Meersman] in the sprint.
“I’d looked at the road book and I was really thinking of going in a break as the last 10k was very technical and there was a good chance to stay away, so it was the perfect scenario for the team.”
Not that everyone agreed with Stybar’s cheery assessment of the stage’s closing kilometres, with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) labelling the final as “shameful.” “It was very dangerous,” he complained, a thought echoed by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who decried the proximity of spectators to the peloton on the narrow streets in the finale. “You have to think of our security,” Sanchez said.
Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was a faller with 11 kilometres to go, and the Irishman lost 1:32 in the general classification, which is still led by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). Nibali finished safely in the peloton to maintain a lead of 3 seconds over Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) and 8 over Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff).
How it unfolded
Blue skies and soaring temperatures greeted the peloton as it rolled out of Almendralejo on the long road south into Andalusia, and the script seemed a pre-ordained one – a break would go clear early on, build a sizeable lead and then the peloton would shut it down as relentlessly as that sun that beat down from above.
Marco Pinotti (BMC), Christian Knees (Sky) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) duly obliged by clipping off the front after 11 kilometres, and the trio built up a maximum lead in excess of seven minutes before the peloton stirred into action behind.
Before Tony Martin’s break the previous day, Pinotti had earmarked the back-to-back flat stages preceding the weekend’s action as ideal terrain for riders preparing for the world time trial championships, and with Florence in mind, the Italian put in a fine afternoon’s work at the head of the race.
The break’s lead was just 1:25 when they came through the finish area for the first time with 30 kilometres remaining, however, and they were duly swept up 16 kilometres from home, with Pinotti the last man standing.
Fabian Cancellara and his RadioShack-Leopard team set about winding up the pace from there on in, but as well as providing him with a useful work out ahead of the Worlds, Cancellara’s turn on the front also indirectly served to pave the way for the current rainbow jersey Gilbert to go on the offensive.
Twelve months ago, Gilbert began to put a different slant on a troubled season by winning two stages of the Vuelta ahead of his world championships triumph, and there was a distinct hint of his old sparkle here as he pounced on the opportunity to attack with 9 kilometres to go.
Unfortunately for Gilbert, however, he had the on-form and confident Stybar for company in his late raid and in the game of inches that was the finishing sprint, that assurance perhaps made the crucial difference.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:51:27
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|19
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|38
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|46
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|58
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|63
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|67
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|69
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|70
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|71
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|79
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|81
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|84
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|88
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|90
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|94
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|96
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|106
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|108
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:26
|111
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:30
|113
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:48
|114
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:00
|115
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:31
|116
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:33
|117
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|118
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:39
|120
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|121
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:01
|122
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:58
|123
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|124
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:39
|125
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:42
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:09
|127
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|128
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:27
|129
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|130
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:45
|131
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:03
|132
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:19
|135
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|139
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|142
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|143
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|148
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|150
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|151
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|155
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|158
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|159
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|160
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|163
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|164
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|166
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:25
|169
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|170
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|171
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|172
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|173
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|174
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|175
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|176
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|177
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|178
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|179
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|180
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|181
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|182
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|183
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|184
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|185
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|186
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:53
|187
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|188
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|189
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:34
|190
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|191
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:38
|192
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|193
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|194
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:03
|195
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|pts
|2
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|5
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:34:23
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|4
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Radioshack Leopard
|7
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Team Netapp - Endura
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Katusha
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:48
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:03:04
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27:29:35
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:03
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:08
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:16
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:26
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:31
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:42
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:45
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:53
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:15
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:21
|24
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:30
|25
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:41
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|31
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:50
|32
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|33
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:58
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:02
|35
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:03
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:23
|37
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|38
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|39
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:52
|40
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|41
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:59
|42
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:39
|44
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|45
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:57
|46
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:04:32
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:13
|49
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:42
|50
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:02
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:20
|52
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:04
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:20
|54
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:21
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:26
|56
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:11
|57
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:27
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:51
|59
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|60
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:12
|61
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:48
|62
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:19
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|64
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:36
|65
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:39
|66
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:54
|68
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:56
|69
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:29
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:31
|71
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:39
|72
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|73
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:22
|74
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|75
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:53
|76
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:14
|77
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:07
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:28
|79
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:16:48
|80
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:57
|81
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:04
|82
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:11
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:39
|84
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:18:42
|85
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:31
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:37
|87
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:19:38
|88
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:42
|89
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:59
|90
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:28
|91
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:36
|92
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:03
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:04
|95
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:06
|96
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:16
|97
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:05
|98
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:28
|99
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:01
|100
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:32
|101
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:23:41
|102
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:23:52
|103
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:54
|104
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:45
|105
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:20
|106
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:29
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:04
|108
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:32
|109
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:56
|110
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:15
|111
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:28:30
|112
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:40
|113
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:19
|114
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:57
|115
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:59
|116
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:01
|117
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:04
|118
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:11
|119
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:14
|120
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:17
|121
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:33
|122
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:35
|124
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:45
|125
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:51
|126
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:00
|127
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:13
|128
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:32:18
|129
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:19
|130
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:13
|131
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:34:23
|132
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:35
|133
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:54
|134
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:12
|135
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:21
|136
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:35:26
|138
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:36
|139
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:39
|140
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:54
|141
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:11
|142
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:17
|143
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:31
|144
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:09
|145
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:16
|146
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:24
|147
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:37:25
|148
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:41
|149
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:11
|150
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:38:22
|151
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:38:24
|152
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:38:30
|153
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:33
|154
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:05
|155
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:17
|156
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:39:42
|157
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:31
|158
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:40:44
|159
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:40:54
|160
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:57
|161
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:41:56
|162
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:01
|163
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:12
|164
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:40
|165
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:41
|166
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:49
|167
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:20
|168
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:43:29
|169
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:55
|170
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:44:01
|171
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:45:23
|172
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:06
|173
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:46:15
|174
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:46:30
|175
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:42
|176
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:46:53
|177
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:47:10
|178
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|179
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:47:32
|180
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:38
|181
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:44
|182
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:48
|183
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:48:53
|184
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:49:12
|185
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:03
|186
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:50:34
|187
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:51:25
|188
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:51:33
|189
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:03
|190
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:29
|191
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:25
|192
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:56:22
|193
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:17
|194
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:00
|195
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|1:09:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|48
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|40
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|32
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|13
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|14
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|26
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|16
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|19
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|23
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|24
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|25
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|26
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|28
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|29
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|31
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|32
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|35
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|9
|37
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|39
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|41
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|42
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|6
|43
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|45
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|46
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|47
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|48
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|5
|49
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|50
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|4
|51
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|53
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|54
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|4
|55
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|56
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|58
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|59
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|60
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|61
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|2
|62
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|63
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|64
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|65
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|66
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|1
|67
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|6
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|7
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|1
|13
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|14
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|15
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|42
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|47
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|150
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|11
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|204
|12
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|211
|13
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|229
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|235
|15
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|263
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|81:29:16
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:00:05
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:25
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|7
|FDJ
|0:02:39
|8
|Katusha
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:00
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:43
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:46
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:23
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:09:54
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:33
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:48
|18
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:12:25
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:15:09
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:50
|21
|Garmin Sharp
|0:29:41
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:44:15
